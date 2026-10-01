Neuropeptide Y deficiency perturbs L-type calcium and outward potassium currents leading to ventricular arrhythmogenesis in mice

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Research LetterCardiologyNeuroscience Open Access | 10.1172/JCI204258
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Elasoru, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Miccile, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Pan, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Zhang, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Shivkumar, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Herzog, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Harvey, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Qu, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
1Department of Medicine-Cardiology, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA.
2Department of Physics, School of Physical Science and Technology, Ningbo University, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China.
3St. Vincent’s Centre for Applied Medical Research, Darlinghurst, New South Wales, Australia.
4Department of Pharmacology, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA.
Address correspondence to: Olujimi Ajijola, Department of Medicine-Cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, 100 Medical Plaza, Suite 660, Los Angeles, California, 90095, USA. Phone: 310.206.2235, Email: OAjijola@mednet.ucla.edu.
Find articles by Ajijola, O. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |
Published August 11, 2026 - More info
To the Editor: Neuropeptide Y (NPY), the most abundant neuropeptide in the heart and cotransmitter with norepinephrine, has established roles in cardiovascular physiology and may contribute to sustained cardiac adrenergic activation because of its prolonged biological activity (1). However, its effects on cardiac electrophysiology are incompletely understood. To assess this, we generated mice with complete (homozygous) and partial (heterozygous) NPY loss (NPY–/– and NPY–/+) using homologous recombination in embryonic stem cells (2).
Our study examined 8- to 12-week-old male and female mice, and similar findings are reported for both sexes. Echocardiography revealed no differences in cardiac structure or systolic function between the NPY–/– and NPY–/+ (control) groups (Figure 1, A–C). Heart weight (HW) and the HW/BW ratio were likewise unchanged (Figure 1, D and E). However, electrocardiography revealed striking electrical abnormalities in NPY–/– mice (Figure 1F), including a lower heart rate (496 ± 38 vs. 544 ± 39 bpm, P < 0.05; Figure 1G) and a prolonged QT interval (42 ± 5 vs. 27 ± 4 ms, P < 0.0001; Figure 1H). These results demonstrate that genetic depletion of NPY selectively impaired cardiac electrical activity, particularly ventricular repolarization, without affecting the overall structure and systolic performance.
Congenital depletion of neuropeptide Y prolongs ventricular APD by discordant alterations in L-type calcium, delayed rectifier potassium, and steady-state potassium currents. (A) Representative echocardiography images of NPY–/+ and NPY–/– mice. (B) Cardiac left ventricular mass (LVM). (C) Ventricular ejection fraction (EF) percentage. (D) HW. (E) HW/BW ratio. (F) Representative electrocardiogram recorded in NPY–/+ and NPY–/– mice. (G) Heart rate (HR). (H) QT interval. (I) Representative AP recorded in WT, NPY–/+, and NPY–/– cardiomyocytes. (J) APD90. (K) AP duration measured at 50% repolarization (APD50). (L) RMP. (M) Superimposed representative APs recorded at baseline and after exogenous NPY (100 nM) application. (N) APD90 at baseline and after exogenous NPY application in each group. (O) Representative ICa,L traces recorded in NPY–/+ and NPY–/– cardiomyocytes. (P) Current-voltage relationship plot of ICa,L. (Q) Representative Ito traces recorded in NPY–/+ and NPY–/– cardiomyocytes. (R) Ito density. (S) Representative IK,slow traces recorded in NPY–/+ and NPY–/– cardiomyocytes. (T) IK,slow density. (U) Representative Iss traces recorded in NPY–/+ and NPY–/– cardiomyocytes. (V) Iss density. Currents were normalized to cell capacitance and are expressed as current density (pA/pF). Data are shown as the mean ± SD, with cardiomyocyte data nested within mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Comparisons between two groups were performed using 2-tailed nested t test, Student’s t test, or the Mann-Whitney test, as appropriate. Comparisons among multiple groups were performed using nested 1-way ANOVA, ordinary 2-way ANOVA, mixed-effects analysis, or the Kruskal-Wallis test, as appropriate.
To further confirm the impaired ventricular repolarization, we measured the action potential (AP) in ventricular cardiomyocytes isolated from NPY–/–, NPY–/+, and WT mice. NPY–/– cardiomyocytes exhibited significantly prolonged AP duration (APD) compared with control cardiomyocytes (111 ± 28 vs. 42 ± 11 vs. 40 ± 21 ms, P < 0.001; Figure 1, I–K), whereas the resting membrane potential (RMP) was unchanged (Figure 1L), suggesting intrinsic remodeling of repolarizing ion channel function. Interestingly, exogenous NPY (100 nM) significantly (P < 0.001) shortened the APD measured at 90% repolarization (APD90) in NPY–/– cardiomyocytes, producing a greater reduction than in control cardiomyocytes (32 vs. 15 vs. 18 %; Figure 1, M and N). These results suggest that endogenous NPY was required for normal ventricular AP repolarization and prompted our investigation of the underlying ionic mechanisms.
Hence, we measured the L-type calcium current (ICa,L) and the total outward K current (IK,total) in ventricular cardiomyocytes from NPY–/– and control mice. Subsequently, we isolated the transient outward K current (Ito), the slowly inactivating K current (IK,slow), and the steady-state K current (Iss) from IK,total (Supplemental Figure 1, A–H) using established biophysical and pharmacological protocols (3–5). NPY depletion significantly (P < 0.01) increased peak ICa,L density across multiple test potentials (–20 to +30 mV) compared with the control (Figure 1, O and P). Among the 3 major repolarizing outward K currents, Ito was unchanged (Figure 1, Q and R), whereas IK,slow and Iss were significantly reduced in NPY–/– cardiomyocytes compared with the control (8 ± 3 vs. 16 ± 5 pA/pF and 8 ± 4 vs. 15 ± 4 pA/pF, respectively; P < 0.001; Figure 1, S–V). These changes in ICa,L, IK,slow, and Iss likely underlie the prolonged APD in NPY–/– cardiomyocytes.
To determine whether the observed changes in ICa,L, IK,slow, and Iss were sufficient to explain the electrophysiological phenotype of the NPY–/– mice, we performed in silico simulations. Incorporating the experimentally measured changes in ICa,L, IK,slow, and Iss into a mouse ventricular AP model accurately reproduced the AP morphology observed in NPY–/– cardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI204258DS1 Mechanistically, reduced IK,slow enhanced peak ICa,L during phase 1 repolarization, increasing intracellular Ca [Ca]i and the sodium-calcium exchange current (INCX), thereby prolonging the APD (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Also, in human ventricular AP models (6), a 40% increase in ICa,L prolonged the APD, primarily through the direct effects of ICa,L on membrane voltage rather than changes in [Ca]i and INCX, supporting the translational relevance of our findings (Supplemental Figure 2G).
Consistent with the prolonged repolarization phenotype, NPY–/– mice exhibited increased susceptibility to ventricular ectopy during β-adrenergic stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E), but these anomalies are independent of Y1 receptor (Y1R) signaling (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E).
In conclusion, this study reveals a congenital effect of NPY on ion channel function, the development of AP repolarization properties, and the QT interval. Additional studies are needed to identify the regulatory networks through which NPY depletion alters cardiac electrophysiology and to assess the implications of variable NPY expression on the human QT interval.
OAA reports receiving honoraria from Medtronic, J&J Medtech/Biosense Webster, Biotronik, Abbott, and Boston Scientific. KS and OAA report owning stock in Anumana and nference. OAA and KS are co-founders of Neufera. KS is a consultant to Anumana and Boston Scientific.
This work is the result of NIH funding, in whole or in part, and is subject to the NIH Public Access Policy. Through acceptance of this federal funding, the NIH has been given a right to make the work publicly available in PubMed Central.
Copyright: © 2026, Elasoru et al. This is an open access article published under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
Reference information: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e204258. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI204258.