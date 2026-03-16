The bug, the burden, and the biology: beyond host-centric phenotyping in sepsis

Beyond pathogen identity and burden, Chanderraj et al. examined virulence as a determinant of subphenotypes (4). Using fluoroquinolone resistance as a proxy for fitness cost in Enterobacterales species, they found that fluoroquinolone-resistant isolates — which exhibit reduced virulence in vitro — were associated with decreased probability of the hyperinflammatory subphenotype (0.14 versus 0.57, P < 0.001). This observation underscores that not all Enterobacterales infections are immunologically equivalent. More broadly, the biological basis for Enterobacterales’ association with hyperinflammation may involve LPS, a potent TLR4 activator whose structure — particularly the lipid A moiety — can modulate immunogenicity by up to several orders of magnitude (18).

On the host side, hyperinflammatory probability correlated more strongly with procalcitonin, aligning with prior latent class analyses (19). Importantly, lactate clearance (20) conferred stronger survival benefit in hyperinflammatory patients, with similar effects in Enterobacterales bacteremia. Chanderraj et al.’s reanalysis of the EUPHRATES trial revealed significant treatment effect modification; specifically, Polymyxin B hemoadsorption — which removes endotoxin — was associated with statistically significant harm in patients who were hypoinflammatory, while showing no benefit in patients who were hyperinflammatory (4). Together, these findings suggest that pathogen features impact inflammatory intensity and host metabolism; however, predicting treatment response may ultimately require integration of both pathogen characteristics and host response profiling.

Controlled animal models corroborated these observations (4). In swine, E. coli sepsis with direct lung injury provoked higher hyperinflammatory probabilities compared with lung injury alone. In murine peritonitis using two Enterobacterales species, increasing bacterial inoculum dose-dependently elevated inflammatory biomarkers (sTNFR1, IL-6, CXCL1). While these models have inherent limitations, including use of artificial inocula, direct organ inoculation, and species differences, they support the directionality of the authors’ thesis: pathogen characteristics causally influence the development of hyperinflammatory responses. These and other translational studies remain essential to understanding host-pathogen heterogeneity and identifying therapeutic targets (16, 21), even if they cannot fully recapitulate the complexity of human sepsis.

Despite the meaningful findings presented in this study, mechanism remains incompletely defined, and questions remain. Do differences in LPS structure explain the specificity observed? Does host genetic variation in pattern recognition receptors modulate responsiveness? Are pathogen characteristics altered by interaction with host-derived proteins? Are other PAMPs, such as flagellin or peptidoglycan, contributing? What is the influence of the microbiome on specific pathogens and host responses upon presentation and following broad-spectrum antibiotic therapy or stress-dose steroids? Future studies integrating microbiota profiles, dominant pathogen genomics, host receptor genetics, and functional immunology will be essential. Notably, pathogen-informed subphenotypes may represent mechanistically distinct endotypes, i.e. biological disease variants defined by pathogen-specific triggering of host pathways. If E. coli–driven hyperinflammation operates through different molecular mechanisms than S. aureus–driven responses, these represent true endotypes rather than simply prognostic clusters, with implications for targeted therapeutic development.