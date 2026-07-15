Single-cell spatial transcriptomics of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded biopsies reveals colitis-associated cell networks

iSCST approaches on archived FFPE mucosal colon biopsies from healthy and inflamed tissue. To establish an easily accessible and standardized pipeline, we focused our evaluation on 3 commercially available, FFPE-compatible platforms with subcellular resolution and whole-section imaging: Xenium (10x Genomics), CosMx (Bruker; formerly NanoString), and MERSCOPE (Vizgen). To reduce cost and minimize batch effects, we created a tissue microarray (TMA) comprising FFPE colon biopsies from patients with UC and those without IBD treated as healthy controls (HCs). This TMA was previously used by our group to generate single-cell spatial transcriptomic data using the 1,000-gene predesigned CosMx Human Universal Cell Characterization panel (9). The same TMA was then used to generate single-cell spatial transcriptomic data with Xenium (Figure 1) and MERSCOPE (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202488DS1). For these experiments, we designed custom panels containing 290 genes (Xenium) and 280 genes (MERSCOPE). Both panels were tailored to capture colon-associated mucosal and submucosal cell subsets as well as differentially expressed genes (DEGs) previously identified by single-cell or bulk transcriptomics of colon biopsies from HCs or patients with UC (1–10). The resulting data derived from this TMA are referred to as Dataset 1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1). Due to difficulties with tissue clearing, MERSCOPE could not detect most of the genes in the panel (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B), and only 0.17% of cells passed quality control (QC) (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D); therefore, MERSCOPE was excluded from the remainder of the analysis. To compare a focused custom Xenium 290-plex IBD panel to an expanded Xenium approximately 5,000-plex (5k) panel, we generated Dataset 2 using a second TMA comprising biopsies from HCs and patients with UC or ICI-induced colitis (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 2). We further designed and implemented a custom Xenium 480-plex IBD panel to validate our findings from Dataset 1 in an independent group of patients containing biopsies from HCs and patients with UC or ICI-induced colitis (Dataset 3) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 3). Taken together, these 3 datasets and associated gene panels (Supplemental Table 4) constitute a clinically relevant collection of human mucosal colon biopsies spanning healthy tissue and 2 distinct colon-associated inflammatory disorders. This resource enables direct comparison of platforms, panel sizes, cell segmentation strategies, and FFPE block ages to inform the optimal approach for studying colitis.

Figure 1 Study design and cell-type mapping in archived colon mucosal biopsies using imaging-based single-cell spatial transcriptomics. (A) Schematic of study design (created with BioRender). (B and C) UMAP (313,940 cells) (B) and representative spatial scatterplots (C) of Xenium Dataset 1 colored by coarse annotations. (D and E) UMAP (313,940 cells) (D) and representative spatial scatterplots (E) of Xenium Dataset 1 colored by fine annotations. The same cores are shown in C and E. MNP, mononuclear phagocyte; PRE, before VDZ treatment.

Enhanced sensitivity and cell-type resolution of FFPE colon mucosal biopsies using a customized Xenium gene panel. To optimize a pipeline for the analysis of spatially resolved cellular networks in IBD, we performed a series of comparisons across platforms to assess segmentation, transcript and gene detection sensitivity, cell-type identification, and panel composition. We compared data generated from CosMx and Xenium in Dataset 1 according to different cell segmentation approaches. Although Xenium and CosMx used distinct segmentation methods in Dataset 1 — nuclear expansion (Xenium) and multimodal segmentation (CosMx) — their median cell areas were comparable, with only a few Xenium outliers exhibiting enlarged profiles (Supplemental Figure 2A). Xenium also showed a modestly higher fraction of non-nuclear transcripts compared with CosMx (Supplemental Figure 2B). Using Dataset 2, in which Xenium data were generated with multimodal cell segmentation, we resegmented the dataset using nuclear expansion to provide a direct comparison of the same images. Regardless of platform, the multimodal approach produced smaller cell areas than nuclear expansion while maintaining a similar fraction of nuclear transcripts (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Visualization of cell boundaries further showed that multimodal segmentation yielded tightly defined borders around nuclei compared with nuclear expansion, and this was most apparent in colonic crypts (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F).

Next, we evaluated transcript and gene detection sensitivity across iSCST platforms. The larger CosMx panel yielded a higher number of transcripts and unique features per cell (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). However, when analysis was restricted to the 159 overlapping genes between panels, Xenium detected significantly more transcripts and unique features per cell (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), as well as consistently higher transcript counts per gene (Supplemental Figure 3C). Xenium also exhibited a 10-fold lower detection of negative probes per cell (0.03 vs. 0.37; P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 3D). Together, the higher signal per gene with reduced nonspecific detection of negative probes produced a higher signal over background for Xenium compared with CosMx (Supplemental Table 5).

Next, we assessed how each platform’s specificity and sensitivity affected unsupervised cell-type identification in FFPE colon biopsies. Using the same processing pipeline, we generated UMAP embeddings, clustering, and cell-type annotations at both coarse (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3E) and fine levels (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3F). Compared with the CosMx reanalysis (9), results obtained with Xenium from the same TMA resolved a broader spectrum of colon-associated cell types, including fine epithelial, fibroblast, endothelial, and innate immune subsets such as neutrophils and mast cells (Figure 1, D and E). Because of the lower resolution of the CosMx data, subsequent analyses focused on coarse cell-type identification for direct comparison. Even at this coarse level, Xenium’s higher sensitivity yielded sharper gene expression signatures and clearer cluster separation (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H), whereas CosMx showed >20% unassigned cells due to indistinct profiles and a small “ncount_hi” population driven by high immunoglobulin gene expression (Supplemental Figure 3, I–K). Xenium allowed us to identify spatially and transcriptionally distinct fibroblast populations. Previous work by our group and others has highlighted the importance of distinct fibroblast subsets, characterized by unique transcriptional states, in colon tissue under steady-state conditions, as well as in UC pathology and treatment response (1, 2, 4, 6–10, 19). While the spatial location of those transcriptomic subsets has been recently described in IBD mouse models (11), equivalent detailed spatial characterization in clinical biopsies has been challenging and is still lacking. By leveraging the high sensitivity of our optimized iSCST approach, unsupervised clustering identified 5 transcriptionally distinct fibroblast subsets (S1, S2, S3, S4, and IAF) that were previously characterized in scRNA-seq of human colonic stromal cells (1, 9, 19). In agreement with prior scRNA-seq studies, Xenium iSCST identified transcriptionally distinct S1 (CCL8, ADAMDEC1, APOE, FABP5), S2 (F3, SOX6, PDGFRA, WNT5A, POSTN, CXCL14), S3 (GSN, OGN, CCDC80, C7), S4 (C3, TNFSF13B, IRF8, PTGDS), and IAF (IL1R1, TIMP1, CD44, IL13RA2, MMP1, MMP3, OSMR, NFKBIA, TNFAIP3) subsets (Supplemental Figure 4A). These subsets display a broad range of functions, and some have previously been linked to specific locations in the colon (20). S1 fibroblasts have been linked to PDGFRAlo colonic crypt fibroblasts (cCFs) at the bottom of the colon crypts, and S2 fibroblasts have been described to line the colonic crypt and share features with PDGFRAhi crypt top fibroblasts (CTFs) that are also high in SOX6 and WNT5A (1, 9, 19, 20). While IAF are disease associated, S1–S4 subsets were present at steady state. We spatially mapped the transcriptomic states present in colon tissue (Supplemental Figure 4B). Spatial scatterplots showed that the S1-cCFs were somewhat dispersed but biased more toward the crypt base, while S2-CTFs lined the colonic crypt, as previously described (Supplemental Figure 4B) (1, 9, 19, 20). S3 fibroblasts localize to the submucosa (Supplemental Figure 4B), while S4 fibroblasts express fibroblastic reticular cell–associated genes, including TNFSF13B or B cell activating factor and colocalize with B cells in GALT aggregates (Supplemental Figure 4B).

All iSCST technologies we evaluated are targeted approaches, making panel design a critical step. Thus, we next sought to evaluate how gene panel size influences data quality and interpretability. To this end, we leveraged the TMA of Dataset 2, which was profiled on the Xenium platform using both a 290-gene custom panel and a large 4,737-gene panel comprising 4,625 predesigned genes plus 112 custom additions (Supplemental Figure 5A). The 2 panels included 258 overlapping genes (Supplemental Table 4), enabling a direct comparison of panel size effects on data performance. Analysis of the expanded 5k Xenium panel confirmed that larger panels capture more total transcripts and unique features per cell (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). However, when restricted to the 258 overlapping genes, the 290-gene custom panel outperformed the larger panel, showing higher mean transcript and feature counts per cell (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), stronger per-gene expression (Supplemental Figure 5D), and finer cell-type annotation (Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). This can be explained by the number of probes per gene in each panel, which was a median of 8 for the 290-plex compared with 5k panels with a median of 3 probes per gene.

In sum, our deep characterization for iSCST platforms for FFPE showed that cell segmentation strategies have only a modest impact on transcript assignment for lineage-specific genes, with the multimodal cell segmentation yielding smaller and more consistent cell boundaries, eliminating the small percentage of enlarged cells produced by nuclear expansion. Among platforms, Xenium provided the highest transcript and gene sensitivity for studying colitis, enabling the detection of a broader spectrum of colon-associated cell types and transcriptional states, including those often lost during tissue dissociation such as neutrophils or enteric glia. This study also provides a comprehensive spatial map of transcriptomic subsets of colonic fibroblasts at steady state in archived clinical FFPE mucosal biopsies. While the 5k panel can enable relatively fine annotation with a more tissue and disease agnostic approach, these results indicate that smaller disease- and tissue-specific panels offer optimal and robust performance for iSCST profiling of FFPE colon mucosal biopsies under both homeostatic and pathologic conditions.

Distinct spatial transcriptomic profiles of B cells, epithelial cells, fibroblasts, and myeloid subsets differentiate cases and controls in UC FFPE colon biopsies. Next, we expanded our study beyond cell and subset identification to assess UC-associated transcriptomic signatures, focusing on the Xenium dataset while continuing parallel comparisons with CosMx on Dataset 1. To facilitate validation with bulk transcriptomic data, we generated pseudobulk iSCST profiles by aggregating transcript counts per patient and performed differential gene expression analysis comparing UC samples before VDZ treatment (UC PRE) to HCs across both platforms. Xenium identified 32 genes upregulated in UC PRE and 60 in HCs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 6A), and unsupervised clustering of top DEGs clearly separated UC PRE and HC samples (Figure 2B). In contrast, CosMx identified 57 genes upregulated in UC PRE and only 1 in HCs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). GSEA using an external bulk transcriptomic dataset (21) confirmed significant enrichment of Xenium-derived UC PRE and HC signatures (Figure 2C), with a slightly higher normalized enrichment score (NES) for Xenium than CosMx (−2.66 vs. −2.49; Supplemental Figure 6C). While both platforms showed concordance with bulk data, CosMx exhibited greater discordance, inappropriately identifying 13 intestinal epithelial cell–associated (IEC-associated) transcripts (KRT20, LGALS3) as being upregulated in UC, when Xenium and external data both identified these transcripts as increased in HC biopsies with intact epithelium (Supplemental Figure 6D and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). This finding indicates that Xenium exhibits better alignment with external bulk RNA-seq data. Therefore, we focused our subsequent spatial analysis of colitis using the Xenium datasets.

Figure 2 Disease-associated gene signatures and multicellular neighborhood in UC and validation in external data. (A) Volcano plot of pseudobulk DEG identified by DESeq2 with log 2 FC > 0.4 or < –0.4 and q < 0.1 in HC and UC PRE. (B) Heatmap of expression z scores for the indicated genes in UC PRE (up/down) relative to HC. (C) GSEA of Xenium HC and UC PRE spatial gene signatures in an external cohort of patients and relative NES, with significance determined by adjusted P value (*Padj) < 0.1. (D) Representative spatial transcript scatterplots highlighting a subset of genes relatively increased in HC and UC. (E) Cell frequencies of selected subsets comparing HC and UC PRE; each dot represents 1 patient (data presented as mean ± SEM); 2-sided Mann-Whitney test with FDR correction; q < 0.1 threshold for discovery; exact P and q values are shown. (F and G) Heatmaps displaying neighborhood enrichment z scores for fine annotation cell pairs within HC (F) and UC PRE (G) biopsies. For B, z score set at –1 to 1 for visualization purposes.

UC-associated DEGs from the Xenium dataset included genes characteristic of inflammatory infiltrates: S100A8/S100A9 (neutrophils and monocytes); CD19, LTB, SELL, MS4A1, and BANK1 (lymphocytes); and OSMR, TIMP1, and COL1A1 (fibroblast markers), with cell-type identities confirmed in the Xenium iSCST data (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6E). Conversely, HC-associated genes were predominantly linked to intact IECs, including C15orf48, EPCAM, AQP8, FABP1, FABP2, and PHGR1 (Supplemental Figure 6E). We next leveraged the spatial coordinates of individual transcripts to generate spatial scatterplots for DEGs identified by Xenium in HC and UC PRE biopsies. IEC-specific genes (AQP8, EPCAM, PIGR) were enriched in HC tissue, whereas B cell genes (BANK1, IGHD, MS4A1, SELL) and myeloid markers (S100A8, S100A9) were increased in UC PRE samples (Figure 2D). Spatially resolved Xenium iSCST on Dataset 1 identified 34 transcriptomic cell subsets, including fragile populations such as neutrophils that are typically lost during dissociation. This enabled analysis of cell composition, gene expression, and spatial organization in intact colon tissue without cellular dropout. Comparing HC and UC PRE samples revealed 19 cell subsets with significantly altered abundance, including increased monocytes, neutrophils, fibroblast subsets (IAF and S4), endothelia, pericytes, B cells, plasma, and T cell subsets, and a reduction in IECs (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 7A).

Finally, to investigate spatial organization, we constructed neighborhood graphs for HC and UC PRE tissues and calculated enrichment z scores for all cell-type pairs (Figure 2, F and G). UC PRE tissue displayed increased proximity between intraepithelial lymphocytes and epithelial cells, as reported in murine colitis (11), and greater spatial association of monocytes with IAFs, neutrophils, and B cells (Figure 2G). Overall, UC FFPE biopsies exhibited a transition from an epithelium-dominated architecture in HC to spatially organized immune-stromal neighborhoods in UC, characterized by enriched B cells, myeloid cells, and fibroblast subsets.

IAF-monocyte-neutrophil hubs distinguish UC from ICI-induced colitis. Given the ability of iSCST to precisely detect rare fibroblast transcriptomic subsets in situ in human tissue (Supplemental Figure 5), including the IAF subset previously identified as a key driver of UC pathogenesis and strongly enriched in UC patients (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 7B), we leveraged our spatial transcriptomic dataset to characterize the composition of the IAF-associated cellular neighborhood. We focused on neighborhood enrichment z scores between IAFs and all other cell types in HC (Figure 3A) and UC PRE (Figure 3B). Monocytes exhibited the highest interaction scores in both HC and UC PRE, with a collectively higher value in UC PRE. The IAF-monocyte enrichment was followed by IAF-neutrophil enrichment, which has been described in recent single-cell analyses of UC biopsy specimens (15, 18). To corroborate and refine these transcriptional distinctions, monocytes were characterized by elevated expression of HLA-DRA, HLA-DRB1, and VCAN, while neutrophils exhibited higher levels of CSF3R, FCGR3B, S100A8, S100A9, and TREM1, thereby confirming the resolution of these 2 myeloid subsets (Supplemental Figure 7C). To investigate this interaction further, we calculated the neighborhood enrichment z scores between IAF and monocytes for each individual core and averaged the scores per patient. This revealed low enrichment scores in HC biopsies, with multiple instances where z scores could not be calculated due to low or no abundance (Figure 3C). UC PRE biopsies showed a trend (P value 0.07) toward increased z scores for IAFs and monocytes, consistent with the increased abundance and proximity of IAFs and monocytes in colitis. Using Dataset 3, which included both UC and ICI-induced colitis samples, we assessed whether the IAF-monocyte network identified in UC was also present in ICI colitis. Comparison of cell abundances across HC, UC PRE, and ICI colitis groups confirmed increased monocytes, neutrophils, and IAFs, along with reduced epithelial subsets, in UC PRE compared with HC (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 8A). Notably, the expansion of neutrophils and IAF was restricted to UC PRE and absent in ICI colitis, suggesting that this inflammatory stromal-myeloid niche may be specific to UC. Additionally, neighborhood enrichment analysis in ICI patients showed stronger spatial interaction of monocytes with macrophages, CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, Tregs, and neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 8B). Pseudobulk differential expression analysis comparing ICI colitis versus UC PRE and ICI colitis versus HC revealed 52 genes upregulated in ICI colitis and 81 in UC PRE (Supplemental Figure 8C and Supplemental Tables 8 and 9). ICI colitis exhibited more cytotoxic and resident memory T cell–associated genes, including CD8A, GZMA, CCL5, and ITGAE, confirming a distinct inflammatory profile for these 2 disease states, as previously described (22–24). Among the top genes enriched in UC PRE were MMP1, MMP3, IL1B, OSM, S100A8, and CSF3R, all associated with IAFs, monocytes, and neutrophils (Supplemental Table 9). Together, these findings define an IAF-monocyte-neutrophil cellular hub that is increased in abundance and spatial proximity in active moderate-to-severe UC, but is not a defining feature of ICI colitis, highlighting UC-specific inflammatory architecture.

Figure 3 Neighborhood analysis reveals IAF-myeloid cell hubs that distinguish UC from ICI-induced colitis. (A and B) Spatial enrichment of IAF cells to all other cell types in HC (A) and UC PRE (B) biopsies. (C) Violin plots comparing the spatial enrichment of IAFs and monocytes by patient; each dot represents a core; 2-sided Mann-Whitney test. nd, not defined. (D) Cell frequencies of selected subsets comparing HC, UC PRE, and ICI conditions in Dataset 3; each dot represents 1 patient (data presented as mean ± SEM). Kruskal-Wallis, Dunn’s multiple-comparison test with FDR correction; q < 0.1 threshold for discovery; exact P and q values are shown.

Spatial gene signatures associated with responsiveness to VDZ before treatment. Finally, to assess the association of spatial cellular networks with treatment outcomes, pretreatment samples were stratified by the patient’s subsequent treatment response as responders (UC PRE R) and nonresponders (UC PRE NR) to VDZ. We first conducted a pseudobulk DEG analysis between UC PRE R and UC PRE NR (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 10). Consistent with previous findings (9), Dataset 1 identified response-associated genes linked to IEC crypts, including AGR2, PIGR, and SPINK4. Additionally, we observed an increase in IAF and myeloid-associated genes, such as MMP1 and MMP3 for IAF and FCER2 and CD1C for myeloid-associated genes in nonresponders (Figure 4, A–C). Moreover, UC PRE NR biopsies were enriched for genes associated with B cells (CD19, MS4A1, BANK1, and SELL) compared with UC PRE R (Figure 4, A–C). These B cell genes were located spatially in GALT aggregates (Figure 4C). This raised the possibility that some VDZ nonresponders have higher levels of GALT pretreatment compared with responders, supporting recent work showing that VDZ reduces GALT in responders after treatment (25). These data suggest the presence of at least 2 archetypes of nonresponder patients: an innate IAF-myeloid type and a chronic, adaptive, GALT-associated type. To test this hypothesis, we divided the Xenium VDZ nonresponse signature into 2 components: 1 comprising genes expressed by IAFs, monocytes, and neutrophils and 1 enriched in GALT aggregates, including landmark genes of B cells, dendritic cells, and S4 fibroblasts (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 11). Together with the response signature (IEC_R), these gene modules were transcriptionally and spatially mapped at the single-cell level in Dataset 1 across UC PRE R and UC PRE NR cores. Spatial localization revealed IEC_R expression predominantly within crypt regions, whereas the 2 nonresponse signatures localized to IAF-monocyte-neutrophil clusters and GALT aggregates, respectively (Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 4 Spatially mapped gene signatures distinguishing responders from nonresponders in pretreatment UC biopsies. (A) Volcano plot of pseudobulk DEGs identified by DESeq2 with log 2 FC > 0.4 or < –0.4 and q < 0.1 in UC PRE NR versus UC PRE R. (B) Heatmap of expression z scores for the indicated genes in UC PRE NR (up/down) relative to UC PRE R. (C) Representative spatial transcript scatterplots highlighting a subset of genes relatively increased in UC PRE R (left) and UC PRE NR (right). The fields of view shown here were also used in Figure 2D. (D) Dot plot representation of selected signature genes for the indicated subsets. (E) Spatial scatterplot of representative cores for UC PRE R and UC PRE NR pseudocolored by mean gene signature expression per cell. The HS50 core shown here was also used in Figure 1, C and E. For B, z score set at –1 to 1 for visualization purposes.

To further validate our gene signatures of response and nonresponse to VDZ identified in Dataset 1, we analyzed Dataset 3, consisting of archived FFPE mucosal biopsies collected before and after VDZ treatment, including samples preserved for up to 11 years. We performed Xenium analysis on Dataset 3 using a 480-plex customized panel, which included 275 genes overlapping with the previous 290-plex design. Because the FFPE blocks used ranged from 1 to 11 years after collection, we evaluated the effect of block age on Xenium data quality. Block age had only a marginal effect on the number of transcripts and unique features per cell when comparing block-level medians, with decreased performance noticeable primarily for samples ≥ 9 years old (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Despite the broad range of block ages, all samples passed QC, and some 11-year-old blocks performed comparably, or even better, than those aged 4–5 years. Analysis of coarse cell-type composition in UC samples grouped by block age (1–5 vs. 6–11 years; Supplemental Figure 9C) revealed no differences in cell-type proportions. Together, these results indicate that although block age modestly affects transcript and feature counts, it does not compromise overall data quality or cellular composition; thus, we proceeded with the full cohort for downstream validation analyses. Furthermore, all UC PRE biopsies from responders and nonresponders in Datasets 1 and 3 showed no significant differences in histologic score or endoscopic severity (Supplemental Figure 9D and Supplemental Tables 1 and 3), ensuring that the cellular and molecular differences identified through iSCST are not confounded by baseline clinical severity. Therefore, this cohort was well suited as a dataset to evaluate whether molecular and spatial signatures can capture pretreatment differences that gold standard endoscopic or histological assessments alone fail to detect.

Using Dataset 3, we confirmed both responder- and nonresponder-associated transcriptomic signatures within UC PRE-R and UC PRE-NR cores. Gene signatures were evaluated in our datasets, including HC (n = 16), UC PRE R (n = 9), and UC PRE NR (n = 8), by calculating the mean expression of the 3 gene signatures for each patient (Figure 5A). Next, we sought to assess how these distinct response signatures impact spatial neighborhood organization in pretreatment mucosal biopsies. To this end, we performed CellCharter spatial neighborhood analysis on the combined Datasets 1 and 3 to compare spatial neighborhood composition between UC PRE-R and -NR patients (26). This analysis identified 8 distinct spatial neighborhoods defined by varying cell-type compositions. Notably, several of these neighborhoods were distinctly enriched in the cell types expressing our response signatures: specifically, 2 neighborhoods were enriched in IEC, 2 were enriched in IAF-monocyte-neutrophil, and 1 was enriched in cells associated with the GALT signature (Supplemental Figure 10A). Focusing on neighborhoods enriched in our transcriptomic signatures, we confirmed that the IEC neighborhood is significantly enriched in responders, while nonresponders segregated into 2 distinct categories: 1 characterized by an innate IAF-monocyte-neutrophil neighborhood and 1 by an adaptive GALT neighborhood (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). These findings further support the existence of 2 distinct archetypes of nonresponders, highlighting the heterogeneity of treatment resistance to VDZ in UC.

Figure 5 Cross-dataset validation of pretreatment response and nonresponse signatures and identification of a consensus gene list. (A) Schematic of the response datasets (top) (created with BioRender). Mean expression of each gene signature per patient across Datasets 1 and 3 in HC, UC PRE R, and UC PRE NR (bottom). The box-and-whisker plots depict the minimum and maximum values (whiskers), the upper and lower quartiles, and the median. (B) Spatial scatterplot of representative cores for UC PRE R and UC PRE NR pseudocolored by CellCharter spatial cluster annotation (top) and proportion of cells assigned to each annotated CellCharter cluster in UC PRE R and UC PRE NR (bottom). The HS34 core shown here was also used in Figure 4E. (C) Schematic of the 3 datasets used for validation (created with BioRender). (D) GSEA NES of Xenium signatures in 3 datasets comparing UC PRE NR and UC PRE R with significance determined by *Padj < 0.1 calculated using the Benjamini-Hochberg method. (E and F) Leading-edge genes in IEC_R (E), IAF-monocyte-neutrophil NR, and GALT-B-DC-S4_fibroblast NR signatures (F) across different datasets; consensus genes across datasets are labeled in blue (E) and red (F). (G) List of consensus genes associated with treatment responsiveness. For A, pairwise 2-sided Mann-Whitney U tests were performed between groups within each gene set, with Benjamini-Hochberg FDR correction applied across all comparisons; *Padj < 0.05, **Padj < 0.01, and ***Padj < 0.001.

We next performed GSEA of the 3 identified signatures across all UC PRE R and UC PRE NR from Datasets 1 and 3, as well as an external bulk transcriptomic dataset (GSE73661) to evaluate their reproducibility across independent cohorts and transcriptomic platforms (Figure 5C). GSEA consistently validated our Xenium VDZ response signature (IEC_R), which predominantly comprised epithelial genes (Figure 5D), across all 3 datasets. The IAF-monocyte-neutrophil signature was significantly enriched in VDZ nonresponders in both internal and external datasets. In contrast, the GALT-B-DC-S4 fibroblast signature was validated in Datasets 1 and 3 but did not reach statistical significance in the external dataset, again suggesting potential heterogeneity among VDZ nonresponders. To examine our gene signature more closely across datasets, we identified leading-edge genes from each GSEA and defined the genes within each gene set that contributed most significantly to the enrichment score (Figure 5, E and F). We next defined a consensus gene list by identifying overlapping genes consistently detected across all 3 datasets (Figure 5G), yielding a set of 9 responder-associated and 10 nonresponder-associated genes that capture both archetypes of treatment nonresponse in VDZ therapy. Collectively, using iSCST applied to retrospective FFPE cohorts, we defined a 9-gene pretreatment epithelial-enriched response signature and a 10-gene nonresponder signature that discriminate responders from nonresponders, highlighting distinct cellular archetypes underlying resistance to VDZ therapy in UC.