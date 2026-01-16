Retraction for Somatic mutation of the cohesin complex subunit confers therapeutic vulnerabilities in cancer

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI202472

A synthetic lethality–based strategy has been developed to identify therapeutic targets in cancer harboring tumor-suppressor gene mutations, as exemplified by the effectiveness of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors in BRCA1/2-mutated tumors. However, many synthetic lethal interactors are less reliable due to the fact that such genes usually do not perform fundamental or indispensable functions in the cell. Here, we developed an approach to identifying the “essential lethality” arising from these mutated/deleted essential genes, which are largely tolerated in cancer cells due to genetic redundancy. We uncovered the cohesion subunit SA1 as a putative synthetic-essential target in cancers carrying inactivating mutations of its paralog, SA2. In SA2-deficient Ewing sarcoma and bladder cancer, further depletion of SA1 profoundly and specifically suppressed cancer cell proliferation, survival, and tumorigenic potential. Mechanistically, inhibition of SA1 in the SA2-mutated cells led to premature chromatid separation, dramatic extension of mitotic duration, and consequently, lethal failure of cell division. More importantly, depletion of SA1 rendered those SA2-mutated cells more susceptible to DNA damage, especially double-strand breaks (DSBs), due to reduced functionality of DNA repair. Furthermore, inhibition of SA1 sensitized the SA2-deficient cancer cells to PARP inhibitors in vitro and in vivo, providing a potential therapeutic strategy for patients with SA2-deficient tumors.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(7):2951–2965. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98727

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(1):e202472. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202472

Indiana University, The Ohio State University, and the University of Maryland, College Park jointly notified the JCI of data falsification in Supplemental Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 9E and misconduct findings against Xiongbin Lu and Yunhua Liu. In accordance with the investigation committee’s recommendation, the JCI is retracting this article.

An independent investigation by Longhua Hospital, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine is ongoing.

Yunhua Liu, Hanchen Xu, Xinna Zhang, Xiaoming He, and Xiongbin Lu dissent from the Journal’s decision to retract. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.