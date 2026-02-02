Neurodegeneration biomarkers in Alzheimer’s disease: axonal density index expands the “N” in the AT(N) framework

In this issue of the JCI, Gong et al. (12) leveraged the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) dataset to conduct a study of whole white matter ADI derived from a free water–corrected implementation of NODDI called constrained NODDI (C-NODDI), which they propose to be a more physiologically relevant measure of axonal health. Instead of using the diffusion MRI signal to estimate the free water fraction as done in the original NODDI implementation, C-NODDI estimates the free water fraction by segmenting a structural T2-weighted image using the FMRIB Software Library Automated Segmentation Tool (8). They subsequently compared the performance of their C-NODDI ADI metric with metrics derived from previous measures of axonal density, namely, NODDI and SMI, in a cohort of participants that were cognitively normal and cognitively impaired (comprising mild cognitive impairment and AD dementia).

They first demonstrated that their measure of ADI differentiated between subjects that were cognitively impaired and cognitively normal at baseline, with those that were impaired showing significantly lower C-NODDI measures of axonal density. Moreover, subjects with cognitive impairment showed a significantly greater longitudinal decline in ADI compared with those that were cognitively normal. They subsequently found that baseline C-NODDI ADI successfully predicted longitudinal cognitive and functional outcomes in the cognitively impaired group. The longitudinal decline in C-NODDI ADI also tracked with declines in cognition and function in this group. Importantly, all of the above findings were valid even when the impaired cohort was restricted just to participants with mild cognitive impairment. Furthermore, C-NODDI outperformed NODDI and SMI across detection, prediction, and tracking of clinical impairment.

They next evaluated ADI against standard biomarkers of proteinopathy. In cognitively impaired participants, the capability of C-NODDI ADI to predict cognitive and functional decline in impaired participants was comparable to PET and CSF biomarkers of amyloid and tau. Lastly, with respect to tracking, only longitudinal changes in C-NODDI ADI and amyloid PET correlated with longitudinal changes in cognition and function.

Taken together, the above findings suggest that axonal loss is a key aspect of neurodegeneration in AD, as well as a major contributor to cognitive and functional outcomes. Notably, changes in ADI were evident in the prodromal mild cognitive impairment stage. Strengths of the study include its reliance on the robust ADNI dataset, longitudinal analyses, which fill a critical gap in current microstructure MRI literature, and comparison with established AD biomarkers. Some limitations of the study include its short follow-up period, which did not permit evaluation of preclinical outcomes, and that analyses were restricted to whole white matter, with the spatial pattern of ADI values not extensively evaluated.