Early axonal degeneration linked to clinical decline in Alzheimer’s disease progression revealed with diffusion MRI

Cohort characteristics. Cohort data availability, longitudinal distribution, and dMRI biophysical models are summarized in Figure 1. Subject characteristics and summary statistics are presented in Table 1. After excluding scans with imaging artifacts or cognitive status changes during longitudinal follow-up, the final cohort included 205 participants and 325 available multishell dMRI measurements (Figure 1A). Among the participants, 117 were CN and 88 were CI, including 74 MCI and 14 AD. A total of 82 participants underwent longitudinal assessment, with 50 participants having 1 follow-up, 25 having 2 follow-ups, and 6 having 3 follow-ups from baseline (Figure 1B). Differences in NODDI, C-NODDI, and SMI models are illustrated in Figure 1C. As expected, the CN group predominantly had a global CDR of 0, while the CI group predominantly had a global CDR of 0.5. The differences between CI and CN at baseline were statistically tested by 2-tailed t test for age, χ2 test for sex and global CDR, and Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test for WM hyperintensity (WMH) burden and were significantly different (P = 0.017 for age, P = 0.008 for sex, P <10–46 for global CDR, and P = 0.001 for WMH) (Table 1). At baseline, WMH burden was significantly higher in the CI group (median 0.17% and mean 0.41% of total brain volume) compared with the CN group (median 0.1% and mean 0.22%). Overall, WMH burden in our cohort was low, consistent with expected values for this population. The participants in the CI group are older and more likely to be male compared with participants in the CN group. Additionally, male participants had longer follow-up durations than female participants (Table 1). Each multishell dMRI scan was processed using SMI, NODDI, and C-NODDI techniques to generate corresponding ADI values (ADI NODDI , ADI C-NODDI , and ADI SMI ) in whole-brain WM, which served as the region of interest in this study. The details of the image processing pipeline are described in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196638DS1

Figure 1 Overview of data acquisition, processing, distribution, and diffusion MRI models. (A) The flow chart outlines the data acquisition and processing steps. 357 multishell DTI MRI (dMRI) scans on SIEMENS scanners were downloaded. 16 scans were excluded after failing quality control and preprocessing steps, and another 16 scans were discarded due to changes in the diagnostic group. The final dataset included 325 longitudinal scans from 205 subjects over a maximum span of 4.16 years. (B) The longitudinal distribution of dMRI scans is shown, with participants ordered by the age at their first dMRI scan. Time points, from the initial visit to the fifth follow-up, are color-coded. (C) Preprocessed images were input into 3 different biophysical models to estimate corresponding ADI maps, a quantitative biomarker of axonal density/integrity. These models are NODDI, C-NODDI, and SMI.

Table 1 Summary statistics of the longitudinal dMRI data stratified by sex and cognitive status

Trajectories of ADI over time in CN and CI groups. The longitudinal distribution of dMRI data anchored at their baseline scan is shown in Figure 2A. Representative examples of ADI NODDI , ADI C-NODDI , and ADI SMI maps from 1 CN subject and 1 CI subject at baseline and at 1- and 2-year follow-ups are displayed in Figure 2B. Derived ADI maps from NODDI and C-NODDI showed lower regional values in the CI subject compared with the CN subject. Moreover, the CN subject exhibited minimal regional variation in ADI over time, while the CI subject demonstrated noticeable decreases in regional values. Interestingly, ADI SMI values in the CI subject were slightly higher than in the CN subject and showed minimal change over time in both groups. As expected, ADI NODDI values were substantially higher than those derived from C-NODDI or SMI, with values exceeding 70% in several cerebral WM structures, which are not physiologically plausible, as discussed previously (37).

Figure 2 Characterization of longitudinal trajectories of axonal integrity in CN and CI subjects. (A) The longitudinal distribution of dMRI scans anchored at the first scan of each subject, with CN and CI groups color-coded. Both the CN and CI groups have similar longitudinal distributions, with many of the participants having over 3 years of follow-up dMRI measurements from baseline. (B) Representative ADI maps derived using the NODDI, C-NODDI, or SMI analyses, for 1 CN and 1 CI participant. Images are shown for the middle brain slice at 3 time points. (C) Results of the linear mixed-effects model of the association between whole-brain WM ADI and time (in years) given by, ADI ij ~ β 0 + β age × age i + β sex × sex i + β time × time ij + β diagnosis × diagnosis i + β time×diagnosis × time ij × diagnosis i + b i + ε ij . Results are shown for each diagnosis group. CN and CI exhibit significant differences in axonal density/integrity, as measured using ADI NODDI or ADI C-NODDI . While the CN group maintained a relatively constant axonal density/integrity over time, the CI group exhibited decreases in ADI NODDI and ADI C-NODDI , that is, decreased axonal density/integrity, over time. In contrast, ADI SMI showed a slight increase over time. Full statistical results are shown in Supplemental Table 1.

Linear mixed-effects models were used to quantitatively analyze longitudinal trajectories of whole-brain WM ADI values as a function of time from baseline. Model equations are provided in the corresponding figure legends. Each model included a Time × Diagnosis term to examine whether ADI trajectories differed between CN and CI groups, adjusting for relevant covariates (Figure 2C). The results revealed that the CI group exhibited significantly lower ADI values compared with the CN group, with a larger effect size and stronger significance observed for C-NODDI (β diagnosis-CN = 0.63, P < 10–6) compared with NODDI (β diagnosis-CN = 0.44, P = 0.001), consistent with lower axonal density/integrity in CI. ADI SMI did not show significant differences between groups (β diagnosis-CN = 0.22, P = 0.14). In NODDI and C-NODDI, time since baseline MRI was significantly and negatively associated with ADI values, demonstrating progressive reductions in axonal density/integrity over time. Importantly, the Time × Diagnosis interaction was significant and positively associated with both ADI NODDI and ADI C-NODDI , indicating a steeper decline of axonal density in CI compared with CN (Figure 2C). Similarly, the effect size and significance were notably greater for C-NODDI (β time = –0.21, P < 10–8; β time×diagnosis-CN = 0.18, P < 10–4) compared with NODDI (β time = –0.18, P < 10–9; β time×diagnosis-CN = 0.12, P = 0.001), highlighting the higher sensitivity of C-NODDI in differentiating ADI trajectories between CN and CI over time (Figure 2C). No significant time × diagnosis interaction was observed for ADI SMI (β time = 0.11, P = 0.046; β time×diagnosis-CN = –0.07, P = 0.31). Full regression results are provided in Supplemental Table 1.

Association between baseline ADI and prospective changes in cognition and function. To investigate the association between baseline ADI and prospective changes in cognition and function, linear mixed-effects models were used, incorporating a 3-way interaction term (time × diagnosis × ADI) and adjusting for relevant covariates (Figure 3). Cognitive and functional changes were assessed using the MMSE (Figure 3A) and CDR-SB (Figure 3B). Thirteen participants were excluded from this analysis due to missing cognitive data (6 CN and 7 CI for MMSE; 5 CN and 8 CI for CDR-SB), either because they had no follow-up cognitive assessments or their first cognitive score was collected more than 0.1 years prior to baseline MRI (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2). The final cohort included 192 participants (111 CN and 81 CI for MMSE; 112 CN and 80 CI for CDR-SB). The average time difference between the first MMSE or CDR-SB measurement and the baseline MRI was 0.067 years (median: 0.023, SD: 0.167, range: –0.082 to 1.61) for MMSE and 0.068 years (median: 0.023, SD: 0.174, range: –0.082 to 1.74) for CDR-SB. The mean prospective follow-up duration referenced to baseline MRI was 1.69 years (median: 1.28, SD: 1.61, range: –0.058 to 5.04) for MMSE and 1.96 years (median: 1.99, SD: 1.60, range: –0.044 to 5.04) for CDR-SB. Analysis revealed that, as expected, the CN group maintained stable MMSE scores over time, while the CI group exhibited a progressive decline (Figure 3C). Notably, this decline was steeper in participants with lower baseline ADI C-NODDI (Figure 3C, red prediction line). This association was statistically significant for C-NODDI (β time×ADI = 0.32, P = 0.03) but not for NODDI (β time×ADI = –0.06, P = 0.63) nor SMI (β time×ADI = 0.02, P = 0.85). Similarly, while CDR-SB scores remained stable in the CN group, the CI group exhibited a prospective increase in CDR-SB scores, indicating increased functional decline over time (Figure 3D). However, the increase was steeper in participants with lower ADI C-NODDI (Figure 3D, red prediction line), whereas participants with higher ADI C-NODDI values (Figure 3D, green prediction line) maintained relatively stable CDR-SB scores despite a clinical diagnosis of cognitive impairment. Compared with NODDI (β time×ADI = –0.04, P = 0.6) and SMI (β time×ADI = 0.01, P = 0.86), C-NODDI demonstrated superior sensitivity in association with CDR-SB (β time×ADI = –0.37, P < 10–4), supporting its potential as a prognostic biomarker for predicting dementia progression in individuals with cognitive impairment. Full results of the regression analyses are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Figure 3 Baseline MRI measurements of axonal density/integrity, as measured using the ADI, predict prospective changes in cognition and function, as measured using the MMSE and CDR-SB scores. Analyses were conducted using the following linear mixed-effects models: MMSE/CDR-SB ij ~ β 0 + β age × age i + β sex × sex i + β time × time ij + β diagnosis × diagnosis i + β ADI × ADI i + β time×ADI × time ij × ADI i + β time×diagnosis × time ij × diagnosis i + β ADI×diagnosis × ADI i × diagnosis i + β time×diagnosis×ADI × time ij × diagnosis i × ADI i + b i + ε ij . Low, middle, and high values are the 25th, 50th, and 75th quantiles of the ADI z score. (A and B) The longitudinal distributions of MMSE and CDR-SB anchored at the first dMRI scan of each subject, with CN and CI subjects color-coded. Both the CN and CI groups have similar longitudinal distributions, with many of the participants having over 4 years of cognitive measurement follow-up from baseline. (C) Predicted longitudinal changes in MMSE for CN and CI groups based on ADI NODDI , ADI C-NODDI , or ADI SMI values. (D) Predicted longitudinal changes in CDR-SB for CN and CI groups based on ADI NODDI , ADI C-NODDI , or ADI SMI values. While the CN group exhibits relatively stable MMSE and CDR-SB, the CI group shows significant decline in MMSE and an increase in CDR-SB scores. Among ADI biomarkers, ADI C-NODDI uniquely predicts differential trajectories within CI subjects, with higher baseline ADI C-NODDI values predicting slower decline in cognition and function (middle row, green prediction lines). These findings highlight the importance of maintaining axonal integrity and the sensitivity of ADI C-NODDI as an imaging biomarker for axonal integrity determination and prediction of cognitive and functional decline. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 2.

Association between longitudinal changes in ADI and cognition/function. To investigate the association between longitudinal changes in ADI from baseline and changes in cognition and function from baseline, as measured using MMSE (Figure 4A) or CDR-SB (Figure 4B) changes, linear mixed-effects models were used, including an interaction term (diagnosis × ADI changes) and adjusting for relevant covariates. ADI changes were calculated by subtracting the baseline ADI from each subsequent ADI value for each subject. Ten participants (5 CN and 5 CI) were excluded from the MMSE analysis and 11 participants (5 CN and 6 CI) were excluded from the CDR-SB analysis due to missing cognitive data. The final cohort included 195 participants (112 CN and 83 CI) for MMSE, with a mean follow-up interval of 0.955 years (median: 0, SD: 1.263, range: 0–4.167 years), and 194 participants (112 CN and 82 CI) for CDR-SB, with a mean follow-up interval of 0.935 years (median: 0, SD: 1.259, range: 0–4.167 years). While the CN group showed minimal associations between longitudinal changes from baseline in ADI and changes from baseline in MMSE or CDR-SB scores, the CI group demonstrated that declines in ADI from baseline were associated with decreased MMSE scores and increased CDR-SB scores (Figure 4, C and D). This suggests that progressive axonal degeneration is associated with cognitive and functional decline and increased dementia risk among individuals diagnosed with cognitive impairment. This association was statistically significant for ADI NODDI (MMSE: β ADI changes = 1.53, P < 10–4; β diagnosis-CN×ADI changes = –1.77, P = 0.005; CDR-SB: β ADI changes = –1.47, P < 10–14; β diagnosis-CN×ADI changes = 1.42, P < 10–5) and ADI C-NODDI (MMSE: β ADI changes = 1.25, P = 0.001; β diagnosis-CN×ADI changes = –1.75, P = 0.001; CDR-SB: β ADI changes = –1.42; P < 10–12; β diagnosis-CN×ADI changes = 1.42, P < 10–7). These results showed that decreases in ADI were strongly linked to cognitive and functional decline, with ADI NODDI and ADI C-NODDI outperforming ADI SMI . Full results of the regression analyses are presented in Supplemental Table 3.

Figure 4 Changes from baseline in axonal integrity, as measured using the ADI, are associated with changes from baseline in cognition and function, as measured using the MMSE and CDR-SB scores. Analyses were conducted using the following linear mixed-effects regression given by, MMSE/CDR-SB changes ij ~ β 0 + β sex × sex i + β age × age ij + β diagnosis × diagnosis i + β ADI changes × ADI changes ij + β diagnosis×ADI changes × diagnosis i × ADI changes ij + β baseline ADI × baseline ADI i + β diagnosis×baseline ADI × diagnosis i × baseline ADI i +b i + ε ij . To isolate the within-subject effect, longitudinal ADI values are split into baseline values and changes from baseline. (A and B) The longitudinal distribution of MMSE or CDR-SB scores in relation to the longitudinal MRI scans. To enable linear mixed-effects modeling, the MMSE and CDR-SB measurements were aligned to their closest dMRI scans (see Supplemental Figure 3 for original data distribution). (C and D) Individual trajectories show how changes in ADI from baseline are associated with changes in MMSE or CDR-SB from baseline. Arrow directions indicate forward time progression. Arrows are used to indicate significant directional interpretation within this cohort. For instance, decreases in ADI NODDI and ADI C-NODDI are associated with decreases in MMSE or increases in CDR-SB. The converse — that increases in ADI NODDI and ADI C-NODDI correspond to increases in MMSE or decreases in CDR-SB — is not supported by the raw data; thus, arrows on the fitted lines are directional rather than bidirectional. Decreases in ADI NODDI and ADI C-NODDI are associated with declines in MMSE and increases in CDR-SB for CI subjects, with ADI C-NODDI and ADI NODDI outperforming ADI SMI in detecting such associations. Changes in ADI, that is, in axonal density/integrity, are not associated with changes in MMSE or CDR-SB for CN subjects. These findings underscore the implication of axonal integrity in cognition and further emphasize the sensitivity of ADI C-NODDI as an imaging biomarker for axonal integrity determination. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 3.

Comparison of ADI with CSF and PET biomarkers of AD pathology performance. Subsets of participants with available multishell dMRI data and CSF or PET biomarkers of AD pathology were used to compare the performance of ADI C-NODDI , CSF-Aβ 42/40 , CSF-tau, CSF-pTau 181 , amyloid-PET, and tau-PET in differentiating CN and CI trajectories and predicting cognitive and functional decline.

Figure 5A and F, B and G, C and H, D and I, and E and J directly compare the performance of CSF or PET biomarkers with ADI C-NODDI in differentiating CN and CI trajectories using matched subjects and follow-up durations. As shown in Figure 5, the CI group exhibited significantly lower ADI C-NODDI values compared with the CN group, indicating lower axonal density in CI. Furthermore, ADI C-NODDI trajectories revealed a steeper decline in axonal density in CI compared with CN. In contrast, while, as expected, CSF-tau (β diagnosis-CN = –0.24, P = 0.19), CSF-pTau 181 (β diagnosis-CN = –0.25, P = 0.16), amyloid-PET (β diagnosis-CN = –0.27, P < 10–5), and tau-PET (β diagnosis-CN = –0.41, P < 10–6) were elevated and CSF-Aβ 42/40 (β diagnosis-CN = 0.37, P = 0.04) was reduced in CI compared with CN, only tau-PET (β time = 0.047, P < 10–7; β time×diagnosis-CN = –0.028, P = 0.006) showed a significant, but marginal, differentiation in longitudinal trajectories between groups. Expanding this analysis to include all available PET and CSF biomarkers data revealed similar patterns with, again, only tau-PET achieving significant group-level differentiation (Supplemental Figure 4). Full results of these regression analyses are presented in Supplemental Table 4.

Figure 5 Comparison of CSF and PET biomarkers and ADI C-NODDI in differentiating longitudinal trajectories between the CN and CI groups. Analyses were restricted to participants with both CSF or PET biomarkers and dMRI. The comparison was restricted to ADI C-NODDI , as it is the best-performing dMRI biomarker in differentiating axonal degeneration trajectories between CN and CI in the previous analyses. (A–E) Longitudinal data distributions for the 3 CSF biomarkers of AD pathology, tau, pTau 181 , and Aβ 42/40 , and the 2 PET biomarkers of AD pathology, amyloid-PET and tau-PET. Except for tau-PET, the trajectories of these CSF and PET biomarkers show no significant differentiation over time between the CN and CI groups. (F–J) Longitudinal dMRI data distribution for the ADI C-NODDI biomarker from the same participants included in the above CSF or PET analyses, for each CSF or PET biomarker. In contrast to CSF and PET biomarkers, the ADI C-NODDI trajectories reveal significant differentiation between diagnosis groups, demonstrating the superior sensitivity of ADI C-NODDI in detecting group differences over time compared with CSF and PET biomarkers of AD pathology. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 4.

Figure 6, Figure 7, and Figure 8 show that baseline ADI C-NODDI , CSF-Aβ 42/40 , amyloid-PET, and tau-PET, the best-performing biomarkers from Figure 5, provided comparable performance in predicting prospective cognitive and functional decline among CI participants: individuals with lower baseline ADI C-NODDI and CSF-Aβ 42/40 or higher baseline levels of amyloid-PET and tau-PET were significantly associated with greater cognitive and functional decline. Full results of the regression analyses are presented in Supplemental Table 5. Similar results were obtained for CSF and PET biomarkers where the full cohort data were used (Supplemental Figures 5–7).

Figure 6 Comparison of baseline CSF Aβ 42/40 and ADI C-NODDI in predicting longitudinal changes in cognition and dementia risk in CN and CI groups. Low, middle, and high values are the 25th, 50th, and 75th quantiles of the biomarker z score. The left panels show the longitudinal distributions of MMSE and CDR-SB anchored at the first CSF collection or dMRI scan of each subject, with CN and CI subjects color-coded. (A) Relationship between baseline Aβ 42/40 levels and prospective MMSE scores, showing that a low Aβ 42/40 ratio is significantly associated with faster MMSE decline in the CI group, but not in the CN group. (B) Relationship between baseline ADI C-NODDI and future MMSE scores, where lower ADI C-NODDI is also linked to faster MMSE decline in the CI group. (C) Relationship between baseline Aβ 42/40 and prospective CDR-SB scores, with lower Aβ 42/40 ratios significantly predicting a faster increase in CDR-SB in the CI group, but not in the CN group. (D) Lower baseline ADI C-NODDI is significantly associated with a faster increase in CDR-SB in the CI group, but not in the CN group. This analysis shows that both the Aβ 42/40 and ADI C-NODDI biomarkers exhibit similar performances in predicting prospective cognitive and functional decline. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 5.

Figure 7 Comparison of baseline amyloid-PET and ADI C-NODDI in predicting longitudinal changes in cognition and dementia risk in CN and CI groups. Low, middle, and high values are the 25th, 50th, and 75th quantiles of the biomarker after Order-Norm transformation. The left panels show the longitudinal distributions of MMSE and CDR-SB anchored at the first PET or dMRI scan of each subject, with CN and CI subjects color-coded. (A) Relationship between baseline amyloid-PET levels and prospective MMSE scores, showing that a higher amyloid-PET level is significantly associated with faster MMSE decline in the CI group, but not in the CN group. (B) Relationship between baseline ADI C-NODDI and future MMSE scores, where lower ADI C-NODDI is also linked to faster MMSE decline in the CI group. (C) Relationship between baseline amyloid-PET and prospective CDR-SB scores, with higher amyloid-PET levels significantly predicting a faster increase in CDR-SB in the CI group, but not in the CN group. (D) Lower baseline ADI C-NODDI is significantly associated with a faster increase in CDR-SB in the CI group, but not in the CN group. This analysis shows that both the amyloid-PET and ADI C-NODDI biomarkers exhibit similar performances in predicting prospective cognitive and functional decline. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 5.

Figure 8 Comparison of baseline tau-PET and ADI C-NODDI in predicting longitudinal changes in cognition and dementia risk in CN and CI groups. Low, middle, and high values are the 25th, 50th, and 75th quantiles of the biomarker after Order-Norm transformation. The left panels show the longitudinal distributions of MMSE and CDR-SB anchored at the first PET or dMRI scan of each subject, with CN and CI subjects color-coded. (A) Relationship between baseline tau-PET levels and prospective MMSE scores, showing that a higher tau-PET level is significantly associated with faster MMSE decline in the CI group, but not in the CN group. (B) Relationship between baseline ADI C-NODDI and future MMSE scores, where lower ADI C-NODDI is also linked to faster MMSE decline in the CI group. (C) Relationship between baseline tau-PET and prospective CDR-SB scores, with higher tau-PET levels significantly predicting a faster increase in CDR-SB in the CI group, but not in the CN group. (D) Lower baseline ADI C-NODDI is significantly associated with a faster increase in CDR-SB in the CI group, but not in the CN group. This analysis shows that both the tau-PET and ADI C-NODDI biomarkers exhibit similar performances in predicting prospective cognitive and functional decline. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 5.

Finally, while the CN group showed minimal association between changes from baseline in ADI C-NODDI and changes from baseline in MMSE or CDR-SB scores, the CI group showed that decreased ADI C-NODDI values are associated with decreased MMSE or increased CDR-SB scores, indicating that axonal degeneration was associated with decreased cognition and function in the CI group (Figure 9, Figure 10, and Figure 11). In contrast, the CI group showed that decreased Aβ 42/40 values were unexpectedly associated with increased MMSE (β changes = –3.58, P = 0.00017) (Figure 9). This is likely due to the variability in CSF collection. However, this unexpected association was drastically attenuated when using the full CSF data set (β changes = –0.824, P = 0.016) (Supplemental Figure 8). Furthermore, in both the limited and full datasets, increases in amyloid-PET were significantly associated with decreased MMSE or increased CDR-SB in the CI group (Figure 10 and Supplemental Figure 9). Finally, changes in tau-PET did not exhibit significant associations with changes in MMSE and CDR-SB (Figure 11). However, significant associations were observed when considering the full tau-PET imaging data (β = –1.58, P < 10–6) (Supplemental Figure 10). Full results of these regression analyses are presented in Supplemental Table 6.

Figure 9 Comparison of the associations between changes from baseline in Aβ 42/40 or ADI C-NODDI and changes from baseline in MMSE or CDR-SB. (A and B) The longitudinal distribution of MMSE or CDR-SB scores aligned with the nearest Aβ 42/40 measurements for linear mixed-effects modeling. Decreases in Aβ 42/40 are significantly associated with increased MMSE in the CI group but not in the CN group. Changes in CDR-SB were not significantly associated with changes in Aβ 42/40 in either group. (C and D) The longitudinal distribution of MMSE or CDR-SB scores aligned with the nearest ADI C-NODDI measurements for linear mixed-effects modeling. While changes in ADI C-NODDI were not significantly associated with changes in MMSE, decreases in ADI C-NODDI were significantly associated with increases in CDR-SB in the CI group. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 6.

Figure 10 Comparison of the associations between changes from baseline in amyloid-PET or ADI C-NODDI and changes from baseline in MMSE or CDR-SB. (A and B) The longitudinal distribution of MMSE or CDR-SB scores aligned with the nearest amyloid-PET measurements for linear mixed-effects modeling. Increases in amyloid-PET Centiloid value are significantly associated with decreased MMSE or increased CDR-SB in the CI group but not in the CN group. (C and D) The longitudinal distribution of MMSE or CDR-SB scores aligned with the nearest ADI C-NODDI measurements for linear mixed-effects modeling. Decreases in ADI C-NODDI were significantly associated with increases in CDR-SB and decreases in MMSE in the CI group. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 6.

Figure 11 Comparison of the associations between changes from baseline in tau-PET or ADI C-NODDI and changes from baseline in MMSE or CDR-SB. (A and B) The longitudinal distribution of MMSE or CDR-SB scores aligned with the nearest tau-PET measurements for linear mixed-effects modeling. Changes in tau-PET metatemporal SUVR value were not significantly associated with changes in MMSE or CDR-SB. (C and D) The longitudinal distribution of MMSE or CDR-SB scores aligned with the nearest ADI C-NODDI measurements for linear mixed-effects modeling. Decreases in ADI C-NODDI were significantly associated with decreases in MMSE and increases in CDR-SB in the CI group. Full results are shown in Supplemental Table 6.

Sensitivity analysis, excluding AD participants. As a sensitivity analysis, we repeated the analyses in Figures 2–4 after excluding the 14 participants with a clinical diagnosis of AD from the CI group, therefore restricting the CI group to MCI participants only. Conclusions remained relatively unchanged and can be found in Supplemental Tables 7–9 and Supplemental Figures 11–13.