A single liver-sparing myotropic AAV ameliorates muscular dystrophy in humanized mice by base editing

Editing of therapeutically relevant DMD exons with compact adenine base editors. Mutations in DMD exons 43–53 were amenable to exon skipping, allowing production of a truncated yet functional dystrophin protein (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202378DS1) (25). Exon skipping within this mutational hotspot could potentially benefit approximately 47% of patients with DMD (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Compact ABE screening for DMD exon skipping in HEK293T cells. (A) Proportions of patients with DMD who are amenable to the base-editing exon-skipping strategy. Theoretical DMD deletions in patients for exon skipping by CureDuchenne (73) were used. (B) Adenine base editing (ABE) performs a single-swap “ag”-to-“gg” nucleotide change to the splicing acceptor site (SAS) to skip out-of-frame exons or exons with a premature stop codon and reframe the DMD open reading frame. (C) Comparison of protein size and PAM sequences of compact ABE8e systems with Sp-ABE8e. (D) Screening of 87 compact ABE and sgRNA combinations in HEK293T cells. Cells were harvested 3 days after ABE transfection, and editing efficiency was determined by Sanger sequencing.

We designed ABE exon-skipping strategies targeting the canonical SAS at the 5’ ends of target exons by changing the nucleotides from “ag” to “gg” (Figure 1B). To identify compact ABEs, we started by screening a panel of smaller Cas9 variants (Supplemental Table 1). On average, these Cas9 variants are approximately 300 amino acids smaller than SpCas9 (1,368 aa), making them suitable for single AAV vector packaging.

SaCas9, SaKKH-Cas9, Nme2Cas9, and SlugCas9 were selected based on their flexible PAM requirements within DMD exons (15–18). These Cas9 variants were engineered with ABE8e, an evolved TadA variant compatible with non-SpCas9 variants owing to its optimized deamination kinetics (19). Several strategies were implemented to enhance base-editing efficiency and expand the targeting range. Domain-inlaid Nme2-ABE8e variants shifted the editing window and improved editing efficiency (26), while a structure-guided PAM-interacting domain switch alleviated the PAM restriction of Nme2smu-ABE8e-i1, Nme2smu-ABE8e-i8, and Nme2smu-ABE8e-i1E932R [-NNNNC N ] (26). In addition, phage-assisted evolution of eNme2.T-ABE8e and eNme2.C-ABE8e [-NNNNC N , -NNNNT N ] and Slug-ABE8e [-NNG N ] further relaxed PAM requirements (Figure 1C) (27, 28).

We conducted a screen using 9 compact ABEs across 87 ABE-sgRNA combinations targeting DMD exons 44, 45, 50, 51, 52, and 53 in HEK293T cells (Figure 1, C and D). sgRNAs were selected based on the optimal editing window of each mini-ABE (Supplemental Figure 2, A–G). SaCas9 and SlugCas9 shared the same SaCas9 sgRNA scaffold. To avoid polyT stretch-induced premature transcriptional termination by the RNA III polymerase promoter, we used a modified SaCas9 sgRNA scaffold (Supplemental Figure 3) (29).

Following transient expression of mini-ABEs and their corresponding sgRNAs, A-to-G nucleotide editing of the SAS was evaluated by Sanger sequencing. In exons 50, 51, and 53, Nme2Smu-i1E932R-ABE8e exhibited the highest editing efficiencies (15%–30%) among all mini-ABEs (Figure 2A). The generally lower editing efficiency in these exons may be attributed to the unavoidable polyT stretches in the spacer sequences (Supplemental Figure 2, C, D, and F). In exons 44 and 52, eNme2.C-ABE8e and Nme2Smu-i1E932R-ABE8e achieved up to 50% editing efficiency (Figure 2B). Notably, Slug-ABE8e reached 60% A-to-G editing of the SAS of exon 45, comparable to the previously reported Sp-ABE8e and sgRNA targeting the same exon 45 (Figure 2C) (8).

Figure 2 Mini-ABE–mediated A-to-G editing in the SAS of hotspot DMD exons in HEK293T cells and hiPSC-CMs. Percentage of on-target A-to-G DNA editing in SAS of DMD exon 50, 51, and 53 (A), exon 44 and exon 52 (B), and exon 45 (C) in HEK293T cells was calculated based on Sanger sequencing results. For A–C, ABEs and their sgRNAs with on-target adenine position are shown on the x axis. Control samples were transfected with Lipofectamine 2000 only. A published Sp-ABE8e and sgRNA pair (pink) was used as a comparison in exon 45 (8). (D) Top combinations from the HEK293T cell screening were transfected into healthy control hiPSC-CMs by Viafect, and cells were cultured for 5 days. (E) Percentage of SAS A-to-G DNA editing in DMD exon 44, 45, 50, 51, 52, and 53 by Sanger sequencing in hiPSC-CMs (n = 2–3 biologically independent replicates). “–” denotes the use of Viafect only, and “+” denotes the use of a base editor and a sgRNA. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

The best performing mini-ABEs for each exon were then transiently transfected into WT hiPSC-CMs (Figure 2D). Comparable editing levels (~30%) were observed for exons 45, 50, 51, 52, and 53, with lower editing (10%) in exon 44 (Figure 2E). The difference in editing efficiency between HEK293T cells and hiPSC-CMs likely reflects differences in transfection efficiency and chromatin accessibility between these cell types (30).

Design of an all-in-one AAV delivery method for ABE correction of DMD. AAV is a widely used gene-delivery vector in clinical trials and is approved by the US FDA (31). The AAV packaging limit is approximately 4.8 kb. In our all-in-one ABE constructs, we included the essential components for DMD gene editing: a muscle-specific CK8e promoter (~0.43 kb), a short synthetic poly(A) signal (~0.06 kb), and a U6 promoter-sgRNA cassette (~0.36 kb). We omitted the approximate 0.25 kb woodchuck hepatitis virus posttranscriptional regulatory element 3 (WPRE3), which was used in previous dual-AAV designs for enhanced transgene expression (Supplemental Figure 4A) (8).

All-in-one constructs encoding Slug-ABE8e and essential elements fit within the 4.8 kb limit, whereas eNme2.C-ABE8e and Nme2Smu-i1E932R-ABE8e exceeded this size (Supplemental Figure 4B). To package Nme2-ABE variants within a single AAV, we substituted the CK8e promoter with a ubiquitous EFS promoter (~0.25 kb) and the U6 promoter with a miniU6 (~0.1 kb) promoter. However, the ubiquitous expression of Nme2-ABE raises concerns about nonmuscle editing, and the lower transcriptional activity of miniU6 may reduce sgRNA expression and the editing efficiency (32). Therefore, we selected Slug-ABE8e, driven by the CK8e promoter, and an exon 45-targeting sgRNA for muscle-specific targeting.

ABE correction of DMD patient–derived hiPSC-CMs. To validate the therapeutic potential of the all-in-one AAV ABE system, we tested it in DMD patient–derived iPSC-CMs harboring an exon 44 deletion (ΔEx44). In the all-in-one Slug-ABE8e construct, the base editor and sgRNA cassettes were arranged in tandem. We packaged the base-editing components into an AAV6 capsid, an AAV variant with high transduction efficiency in hiPSC-CMs (Figure 3A) (33). Three weeks after AAV6 delivery in ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs, Slug-ABE8e achieved 76.3% ± 9.5% on-target A12 editing at the genomic level (Figure 3, B and C). Although some bystander editing occurred, it was functionally inconsequential due to the exon skipping strategy (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 All-in-one AAV6-SlugABE8e induced exon skipping and restoration of dystrophin expression in DMD ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs. (A) Schematic of Slug-ABE8e AAV construct. A muscle-specific CK8e promoter and a human U6 promoter were used to drive Slug-ABE8e and sgRNA expression in the AAV vector, respectively. Differentiated ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs were treated with 1 × 105 vg/cell of AAV6-SlugABE8e for 3 weeks. (B) Schematic of hEx45SlugA12 sgRNA for Slug-ABE8e exon 45 skipping. Target adenine (A12) is shown in the red box, and bystander adenines (A8, A9, and A14) are labeled. The PAM sequence is shown in the blue box. (C) On-target DNA editing of AAV6-SlugABE8e–treated DMD ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs (n = 3) detected by Sanger sequencing. (D) RT-PCR analysis of AAV6-SlugABE8e–treated DMD ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs. Corresponding exon structures are indicated on the right. (E) Western blot showing that AAV6-SlugABE8e–treated DMD ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs partially restored dystrophin expression. Vinculin was the loading control. (F) Quantification of dystrophin expression in isogenic control, ΔEx44, and AAV6-SlugABE8e–treated ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs. Relative intensity was measured as dystrophin expression normalized to vinculin expression compared with the isogenic control hiPSC-CMs. (G) Immunocytochemistry of AAV6-SlugABE8e–treated ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs (n = 3). Dystrophin is shown in red; cardiac troponin I (cTnI) highlights CMs in green; DAPI stains for nuclei in blue. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SD. For RT-PCR (D), WT (n = 1), ΔEx44 (n = 1), and ΔEx44+AAV6 (n = 3). For Western blot (E and F), WT (n = 2), ΔEx44 (n = 1), and ΔEx44+AAV6 (n = 3).

RT-PCR analysis revealed a shift in cDNA band size (Figure 3D) (34). Skipping exon 45 in ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs resulted in 37.0% ± 4.1% restoration of dystrophin protein, as confirmed by both Western blotting and immunostaining (Figure 3, E–G), demonstrating the effectiveness of the all-in-one AAV SlugABE system.

Systemic myotropic-AAV delivery restores dystrophin expression in heart and skeletal muscle in juvenile ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice. Systemic administration of AAV9-ABEs in neonatal DMD mice has previously been shown to restore dystrophin expression via exon skipping and to prevent pathological disease progression (8). However, current dual-AAV doses used in in vivo DMD studies remain relatively high (1 × 1014 vg/kg to 3 × 1014 vg/kg), posing a challenge for clinical translation (8, 35, 36). To address this, we evaluated systemic delivery of an all-in-one AAV base editing-system in juvenile DMD mice using a lower virus dose.

Previously, we generated a humanized ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mouse model by deleting DMD exon 44 and replacing mouse exon 45 with its human homolog (37). These mice lack dystrophin protein and displayed reduced forelimb grip strength and increased serum creatine kinase (CK) activity (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice did not exhibit detectable cardiac dysfunction by fractional shortening score compared with WT mice at 8 weeks (Supplemental Figure 6E). We selected 2 engineered capsids, MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E, for their cardiac and skeletal muscle transduction in vivo (22). The MyoAAV4E capsid was further engineered into a liver detargeted variant, MyoAAV4E-GAST (24), owing to its greater transduction in nonhuman primates than MyoAAV4A (22). Hereafter, MyoAAV4E-GAST will be referred to as MyoAAV4E-off.

We tested 2 cargo designs in which the base editor and sgRNA cassettes were arranged either in tandem (cargo 1) or in an inverted configuration (cargo 2). Cargo 1 was packaged into MyoAAV4A, and cargo 2 into MyoAAV4E-off (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 MyoAAV4-mediated exon skipping in juvenile ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice. (A) Schematic of Slug-ABE8e AAV constructs. Cargo 1 contained CK8e-SlugABE8e and hU6-sgRNA cassettes in a tandem orientation, while these cassettes were in an inverted orientation in Cargo 2. Cargo 1 was packaged into MyoAAV4A, and cargo 2 was packaged into MyoAAV4E- off. (B) At P28, ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice were administered with saline, MyoAAV4A, or MyoAAV4E-off through retro-orbital injection. Four weeks after injection, tissues were harvested. (C) DNA editing efficiency as determined by deep amplicon sequencing of genomic DNA from ΔEx44;hEx45 heart (Hrt), diaphragm (Dia), tibialis anterior (TA), triceps (Tri), quadriceps (Quad), gastrocnemius-plantaris (GP), soleus (Sol), and extensor digitorum longus (EDL) with saline (n = 5), MyoAAV4A (n = 8), or MyoAAV4E-off treatment (n = 6). (D) Editing efficiency at the cDNA level as determined by deep amplicon sequencing of cDNA in ΔEx44;hEx45 Hrt, Dia, TA, Tri, Quad, GP, Sol, and EDL with saline (n = 7), MyoAAV4A (n = 8), or MyoAAV4E-off (n = 6) treatment. (E and F) Western blot showing restoration of dystrophin expression in the Hrt and TA. Vinculin (VCL) is the loading control. (G) Quantification of dystrophin expression based on Western blot in ΔEx44;hEx45 Hrt, Dia, TA, and Tri with saline (n = 6), MyoAAV4A (n = 6–7), or MyoAAV4E-off (n = 5–6) treatment. Relative intensity was measured as dystrophin expression normalized to vinculin expression compared with WT mice as shown in E and F. (H) Viral copy number of AAV from the liver with saline (n = 3), MyoAAV4A (n = 3), or MyoAAV4E-off (n = 3), normalized to mGapdh by digital PCR. (I) DNA editing efficiency as determined by deep amplicon sequencing of genomic DNA in the liver of ΔEx44;hEx45 mice treated with saline (n = 5), MyoAAV4A (n = 8), or MyoAAV4E-off (n = 6) treatment. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 by ordinary 1-way ANOVA. 4A, MyoAAV4A; 4E-off, MyoAAV4E-off.

We administered MyoAAV4A-Slug-ABE8e and MyoAAV4E-off-SlugABE8e via retro-orbital injection into 4-week-old ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice at a dose of 5 × 1013 vg/kg (Figure 4B). Four weeks after injection, the heart, diaphragm, tibialis anterior (TA), triceps, quadriceps, gastrocnemius-plantaris (GP), soleus, and extensor digitorum longus (EDL) were collected for analysis. MyoAAV4A achieved an A-to-G editing efficiency of 20.2% ± 3.2% (heart), 4.6% ± 2.3% (diaphragm), 6.0% ± 1.9% (TA), 8.4% ± 2.7% (triceps), 9.3% ± 1.8% (quadriceps), 7.2% ± 2.6% (GP muscle), 7.2% ± 3.1% (soleus), and 10.3% ± 4.0% (EDL), while MyoAAV4E-off achieved similar editing efficiency of 16.0% ± 2.6%, 4.9% ± 2.5%, 9.2% ± 3.7%, 10.2% ± 3.7%, 6.1% ± 2.6%, 3.3% ± 2.2%, 7.1% ± 1.8%, and 8.1% ± 4.5%, respectively, for these tissues (Figure 4C). Editing efficiencies at the DNA level are likely underestimated, given the myocyte-specific expression of ABEs and the inclusion of unedited nonmuscle cells such as endothelial cells and immune cells in tissue samples (38, 39). To more accurately assess exon skipping, RT-PCR and deep amplicon sequencing were performed on DMD transcripts.

MyoAAV4A achieved exon 45 skipping efficiencies of 75.9% ± 11.3% (heart), 33.8% ± 8.6% (diaphragm), 35.8% ± 4.1% (TA), 37.1% ± 9.7% (triceps), 29.2% ± 9.2% (quadriceps), 31.8% ± 7.5% (GP), 31.8% ± 10.9% (soleus), and 35.9% ± 9.9% (EDL), while MyoAAV4E-off achieved similar efficiency of 61.8% ± 12.2%, 24.4% ± 11.4%, 35.5% ± 9.4%, 40.5% ± 5.5%, 26.4% ± 8.3%, 24.7% ± 8.1%, 41.3% ± 9.7%, and 30.4% ± 13.1%, respectively, in these tissues (Figure 4D).

Western blot analysis showed dystrophin expression achieving 80.5% ± 25.2% (MyoAAV4A) and 72.3% ± 41.6% (MyoAAV4E-off) of WT levels in the heart (Figure 4, E and G). In skeletal muscles, dystrophin restoration was lower: 13.0% ± 3.7% and 9.3% ± 6.8% (diaphragm), 19.6% ± 6.3% and 21.3% ± 8.8% (TA), and 13.8% ± 8.3% and 13.5% ± 6.2% (triceps), by MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E-off, respectively (Figure 4, F and G).

We examined viral genome copies of the 2 capsids. MyoAAV4A had higher viral genome distribution in the heart and slightly lower in the muscles compared with MyoAAV4E-off (Supplemental Figure 7). We further assessed the cargo expression by the 2 capsids. Base editor and sgRNA expression in MyoAAV4A-injected mice were 4.6 and 4.1-fold (heart), 1.3 and 1.4-fold (diaphragm), 2.0 and 1.0-fold (TA), 1.3 and 0.4-fold (triceps), 5.3 and 4.6-fold (quadriceps), and 3.1 and 1.0-fold (GP), respectively, over MyoAAV4E-off-injected mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A–F). These results correspond to the previously reported transduction profiles by the 2 capsids in mice (22).

Although the 2 capsids achieved comparable levels of dystrophin restoration in vivo, MyoAAV4E-off markedly reduced liver transduction, lowering viral genome copies to baseline, whereas MyoAAV4A produced approximately 110 DNA vector copies per diploid genome (Figure 4H). Accordingly, despite using a muscle-specific promoter, A-to-G editing of the target site reached 0.5% ± 0.5% at the DNA level in the liver of MyoAAV4A-injected mice but was undetectable in MyoAAV4E-off–treated animals (Figure 4I). Together, these results demonstrate efficient muscle DNA editing and depletion of liver viral entry using liver detargeting muscle-tropic AAVs for DMD correction.

Improvement of muscle integrity and function after systemic all-in-one AAV treatment. We next assessed pathological muscle features in ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice following systemic AAV treatment. Muscle tissues from untreated 4-week-old mice and 8-week-old mice treated at 4 weeks with saline or AAVs were analyzed histologically. H&E staining of diaphragm, TA, and triceps revealed myofiber disorganization, centralized nuclei, and fibrosis in 4-week-old ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice (Figure 5A) — typical features of chronic muscle degeneration and regeneration. After 4 weeks, saline-treated mice displayed worsened pathology, including increased fibrosis and calcification, whereas MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E-off treatment ameliorated these disease features (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 9). In the TA muscle, ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice exhibited 61.2% ± 8.2% centrally nucleated fibers. Treatment with MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E-off significantly reduced the percentage of centrally nucleated fibers to 44.7% ± 3.5% and 46.5% ± 4.2%, respectively, indicating that dystrophin restoration partially relocalized myonuclear position and improved muscle histopathology (Figure 5B). Picrosirius red staining showed 31.5% ± 4.8% of fibrosis in ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD diaphragm, and neither MyoAAV4A (26.7% ± 3.8%) nor MyoAAV4E-off (27.1% ± 5.9%) treatment significantly reduced fibrosis. TA muscle from ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice showed 21.0% ± 5.2% of fibrosis, which was significantly reduced following treatment with MyoAAV4A (13.4% ± 2.8%) and MyoAAV4E-off (13.5% ± 1.6%) (Figure 5, C and D). These findings suggest that AAV treatment effectively reduced fibrosis in moderately affected muscle such as TA but was insufficient to reverse the more advanced fibrosis present in the diaphragm. No fibrosis was observed in the hearts of AAV-injected and saline-injected ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B).

Figure 5 All-in-one Slug-ABE8e delivered by MyoAAV4 enhanced muscle integrity and prevented disease progression in ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice. (A) H&E staining of Dia, TA, and Tri sections from 4-week-old untreated ΔEx44;hEx45 mice, 8-week-old WT mice and 8-week-old ΔEx44;hEx45 mice treated with saline, MyoAAV4A, or MyoAAV4E-off for 4 weeks. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Quantification of centrally nucleated myofibers of TA sections from 8-week-old WT mice (n = 3) and ΔEx44;hEx45 mice treated with saline (n = 3), MyoAAV4A (n = 3), or MyoAAV4E-off (n = 3). (C) Picrosirius red staining of Dia, TA, and Tri sections from 8-week-old WT mice and saline-, MyoAAV4A-, or MyoAAV4E-off–treated ΔEx44;hEx45 mice. Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) Quantification of fibrosis of Dia, TA, and Hrt sections from 8-week-old WT mice (n = 4) and ΔEx44;hEx45 mice treated with saline (n = 6–7), MyoAAV4A (n = 8-9), or MyoAAV4E-off (n = 7). (E) Immunocytochemistry of Hrt, Dia, TA, and Tri sections from WT mice and saline-, MyoAAV4A-, or MyoAAV4E-off–treated ΔEx44;hEx45 mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. Dystrophin is in green. (F) Quantification of myofiber cross-sectional area of TA sections from 8-week-old WT mice (n = 4) and ΔEx44;hEx45 mice treated with saline (n = 3), MyoAAV4A (n = 3), or MyoAAV4E-off (n = 3). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by ordinary 1-way ANOVA. 4A, MyoAAV4A; 4E-off, MyoAAV4E-off.

Dystrophin immunostaining confirmed nearly complete dystrophin restoration in hearts of both AAV-treated groups. In skeletal muscles (diaphragm, TA, and triceps), dystrophin expression was patchy, with dystrophin-negative regions corresponding to damaged fibers (Figure 5, A and E, and Supplemental Figure 10C). Myofiber cross-sectional area distributions showed a higher proportion of small myofibers in saline-treated ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice than WT mice, with MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E-off treatments showing a modest trend toward larger myofiber areas (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 11A). Mean myofiber cross-sectional area was lower in saline-treated ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice (2,086.3 ± 123.8 μm2) than in WT mice (3,671.8 ± 322.1 μm2). Both MyoAAV4A (2,436.8 ± 578.2 μm2) and MyoAAV4E-off (2,435.3 ± 459.4 μm2) treatments showed higher myofiber cross-sectional areas than untreated DMD mice, though these differences did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 11B). Overall, these data indicated that MyoAAV4 treatments partially improved muscle integrity.

Functionally, ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice exhibited reduced forelimb grip strength at 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 6B). At 8 weeks, saline-treated mice exhibited significantly lowered strength (2.5 ± 0.3 gram-force/body weight [gf/g]) compared with that of WT controls (4.8 ± 0.3 gf/g). MyoAAV4A-treated mice showed a 28.4% improvement in grip strength (3.8 ± 0.5 gf/g), while MyoAAV4E-off treatment produced a modest 11.7% increase (3.0 ± 0.6 gf/g) (Figure 6A). In addition, the remaining grip strength showed enhanced grip strength durability in MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E-off–treated mice compared with that of saline-treated DMD mice (Figure 6B). We also performed a downhill treadmill exercise experiment after 4 weeks of AAV treatments without pretraining. ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice showed markedly reduced exercise endurance at 19 minutes compared with that of WT mice at 52 minutes. MyoAAV4A significantly improved exercise endurance at 42 minutes compared with DMD mice, whereas MyoAAV4E-off showed a similar trend at 26 minutes that did not reach statistical significance (Figure 6C). These data indicated that both MyoAAV4 treatments partially restored muscle strength and exercise endurance.

Figure 6 All-in-one Slug-ABE8e delivered by MyoAAV4 enhanced muscle strength and endurance without induced inflammation in ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice. (A) Forelimb grip strength of 8-week-old WT mice (n = 7) and saline- (n = 10), MyoAAV4A- (n = 9), or MyoAAV4E-off–treated (n = 12) ΔEx44;hEx45 mice. Grip strength was normalized to body weight (grams of force per gram of body weight). (B) The remaining force was measured with 5 repetitive tests at 10-second intervals. WT mice (n = 7), saline (n = 10), MyoAAV4A (n = 9), and MyoAAV4E-off (n = 12) mice. (C) WT mice (n = 5) and saline- (n = 7), MyoAAV4A- (n = 6), or MyoAAV4E-off–treated (n = 6) ΔEx44;hEx45 mice were subjected to treadmill exercise. Muscle performance was measured as time to exhaustion. (D) Serum CK activity in 8-week-old WT (n = 7) and saline- (n = 6), MyoAAV4A- (n = 9), or MyoAAV4E-off–treated (n = 7) ΔEx44;hEx45 mice. (E) Serum ALT, AST, ALKP, and TBIL in 8-week-old WT (n = 3–4) and saline- (n = 3–4), MyoAAV4A- (n = 5), or MyoAAV4E-off–treated (n = 4–5) ΔEx44;hEx45 mice. (F) qPCR analysis of Tnf and Ifng of Hrt, TA, and liver in 8-week-old WT (n = 3–4) and saline- (n = 4–7), MyoAAV4A- (n = 5–7), or MyoAAV4E-off–treated (n = 5–6) ΔEx44;hEx45 mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD in A and C–F; data are presented as mean ± SEM in B. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by ordinary 1-way ANOVA. 4A, MyoAAV4A; 4E-off, MyoAAV4E-off.

We next quantified activity of serum CK, a sensitive marker of muscle injury. Four-week-old ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice exhibited 9.3-fold higher serum CK levels than WT controls under sedentary conditions. Following grip strength analyses, CK activity increased approximately 133-fold in ΔEx44;hEx45 DMD mice relative to that in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6C). Four weeks after treatment, saline-treated mice retained high serum CK (~100-fold), while MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E-off mice showed substantial reductions (4.8-fold and 7.8-fold, respectively) (Figure 6D), indicating attenuated muscle damage.

No liver toxicity or induced immunogenicity was observed after systemic all-in-one AAV treatment. To examine potential liver toxicity by AAV administration, we detected serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), alkaline phosphatase (ALKP), and total bilirubin (TBIL) levels as indicators of potential liver injury (Figure 6E). ALT and AST were elevated in our humanized DMD mice compared with WT mice (Figure 6E), probably due to the ongoing muscle damage that likely contributed to high ALT and AST activity in the liver. Both enzyme activities were reduced after MyoAAV4A and MyoAAV4E-off treatments. To better evaluate potential liver toxicity, we included serum ALKP and TBIL as additional safety biomarkers, as neither is expressed in skeletal muscle. Serum analyses showed no differences in either ALKP or TBIL activity among all groups, indicating no obvious liver damage (Figure 6E). We further investigated γ-glutamyl transferase (GGT), which is widely used as a marker for liver toxicity in clinical assessment. GGT activity was below our detection limit (data not shown).

Since AAV administration can induce both innate and adaptive immune responses and bacterially derived base editors can trigger T cell responses, we investigated the immunogenicity induced by AAV treatment (40). We performed qPCR analysis of the cellular immune response markers Tnf and Ifng to evaluate potential immunogenicity of the SlugABE8e in the liver. Tnf is an indicator of the innate immune response, and Ifng is an indicator of the T cell immune response. We further examined the heart and TA muscle, where SlugABE8e was expressed. We did not observe any elevation of Tnf or Ifng in the heart, TA muscle, or liver after AAV administration, suggesting that SlugABE8e delivery did not elicit detectable local inflammatory responses under our experimental conditions (Figure 6F).

Analysis of off-target DNA editing in DMD ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs. Despite the high efficiency of base editing, off-target mutations remain a safety concern (41). To enhance editing specificity, numerous strategies have been deployed. We engineered Slug-ABE8e into a high-fidelity variant, SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W), combining a high-fidelity nSlugCas9 (SlugHF) and an ABE8e(V106W) variant with reduced RNA off-target (17,19). The SlugCas9-HF mutations reduce polar interactions with DNA, thereby increasing targeting specificity (17), while the ABE8e-V106W minimized RNA off-target editing by reducing the tRNA binding pocket through mutating valine into a larger tryptophan (42).

We packaged both Slug-ABE8e and SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W) into AAV6 and treated ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs with different viral doses. This high-fidelity variant showed lower on-target editing compared with Slug-ABE8e (Figure 7, A and B). Deep amplicon sequencing of DMD transcripts showed 85.0% ± 3.6% exon skipping (Supplemental Figure 12A) and 3.0% ± 0.7% cryptic splice site deletions in 1 × 105 vg/cell AAV6-SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W)–treated ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs (Supplemental Figure 12, B and C). Western blot and immunostaining confirmed complete dystrophin restoration (Supplemental Figure 12, D–F), demonstrating robust on-target editing by SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W).

Figure 7 Off-target analysis in ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs using SlugABE8e and high-fidelity SlugABE variant. (A) Schematic of the SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W) AAV construct. Differentiated ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs were treated with AAV6-SlugABE8e or AAV6-SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W) each with 1 × 104, 5 × 104, and 1 × 105 vg/cell for 3 weeks. (B) On-target DNA editing of AAV6-SlugABE8e (n = 3) or AAV6-SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W) (n = 3) treated DMD ΔEx44 hiPSC-CMs as determined by deep amplicon sequencing. (C) Cas-OFFinder prediction of potential off-target sites. Twenty off-target candidates were selected. Mismatches in sgRNA sequences are shown in red. (D) Deep amplicon sequencing of Cas-OFFinder off-target sites after AAV6-SlugABE8e (n = 3) or AAV6-SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W) (n = 3) treatment. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

To assess potential off-target DNA editing, Cas-OFFinder was used to predict candidate loci with less than or equal to 4 mismatches in the spacer sequence. Given that SaCas9 tolerates 1–2 mismatches in the PAM-distal region (18), we prioritized sites with similar mismatch patterns (Figure 7C). All 20 candidate loci were located in noncoding, intronic, or intergenic regions. We also compared Slug-ABE8e with the SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W). Because SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W) showed lower on-target editing than Slug-ABE8e at the same AAV dose (Figure 7, A and B), we selected viral doses that achieved comparable on-target editing efficiencies before evaluating off-target activity (Figure 7B). Deep sequencing detected no measurable editing at 16 of the 20 predicted off-target sites. Low levels of A-to-G editing (1%–9%) were detected at 4 intronic or intergenic sites (sites 1 [intronic], 4 [intergenic], 5 [intronic], and 7 [intronic]), with SlugHF-ABE8e(V106W) showing slightly lower editing than Slug-ABE8e at these sites (Figure 7D). The biological consequences of these rare events remain to be investigated. Notably, the mismatches at these three 4-mismatch loci (sites 4, 5, and 7) were predominantly located in the sgRNA-distal region (N11-N21 in Figure 7C), where the mismatches at site 1 were closer to the PAM region. This pattern is consistent with the well-established positional effect of Cas9 target recognition, in which mismatches distal to PAM are generally better tolerated than those within the PAM-proximal seed region (43), suggesting that the position of mismatches, particularly in the sgRNA-distal region, is a more important determinant of off-target editing activity than mismatch number alone.

Taken together, these results demonstrate that our all-in-one AAV system mediates efficient and specific base editing, enabling DMD exon skipping and restoration of dystrophin expression, while minimizing off-target effects and pathological remodeling.