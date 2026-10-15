Multimodal assessment of exceptional responders refines subtyping-directed precision treatment in HR+/HER2 breast cancer

Sex as a biological variable

All human participants in our cohorts were female, which is representative of the patient population for breast cancer, a disease that predominantly affects females. For the in vivo studies, only female mice were used to establish orthotopic tumor models.

FASCINATE-N trial HR+/HER2– cohort overview

FASCINATE-N is a randomized, open-label, umbrella trial to evaluate the efficacy of targeted therapies in the neoadjuvant treatment of breast cancer according to subtypes (NCT05582499) (13). It is a platform comparing the efficacy of novel drugs in combination with standard chemotherapy with the efficacy of standard therapy alone and identifying improved treatment regimens for subsets based on clinical subtyping. A key feature of the trial is the Bayesian adaptive design, allowing independent analysis and reporting of individual arms upon meeting predefined success or termination criteria. Additionally, the trial protocol was structured to support both primary clinical evaluations and integral translational research (19). Within this broad umbrella framework, specific treatment arms were established to evaluate targeted therapies for patients with HR+/HER2– breast cancer. This study specifically focuses on these HR+/HER2– cohorts, and it presents the corresponding, prospectively planned translational study within the 230 patients with multiomics data for at least 1 dimension. The primary clinical endpoints for the HR+/HER2– arms have been reported in detail elsewhere (19).

The primary endpoint was a pCR, defined as pathological stage (after neoadjuvant, abbreviated yp) ypT0/Tis ypN0, determined by a local pathologist at the time of surgery. Patients who switch to nonprotocol therapy, progress, forgo surgery, or withdraw are deemed “non-pCR.” HR+/HER2– was defined as HR-positive (IHC ER > 1% and/or IHC PR > 1%) and HER2-negative (IHC 0/1+, or IHC 2+ with negative fluorescence/chromogenic in situ hybridization).

Study design and treatment of FASCINATE-N HR+/HER2– cohort

The FASCINATE-N trial was prospectively designed to support both primary clinical investigations and integral translational research. This current study represents the translational component of the trial, focusing specifically on the cohort of patients with HR+/HER2– breast cancer to uncover molecular features associated with therapeutic response and resistance.

The detailed workflow for enrolled patients was as follows. Initially, HR+/HER2– tumors were classified into 4 subtypes: SNF1, SNF2, SNF3, or SNF4. Digital pathology subtyping was performed on biopsy samples from breast tumors at the Department of Pathology of FUSCC and Key Laboratory of Breast Cancer.

Based on biological characteristics of different subtypes, treatment groups are preliminarily set, then subdivided into precision treatment cohorts, and control cohorts are simultaneously set. Ten to thirty patients are enrolled in each precision treatment cohort. There were already 5 precision treatment cohorts in HR+/HER2– cohort, and new precision treatment cohorts may also be added subsequently.

Participants were categorized into subtypes and randomly assigned to receive either subtype-specific precision therapy or control (nab-paclitaxel [100 mg/m2 i.v. day 1, day 8, and day 21 in a 28-day cycle] combined with carboplatin [AUC 1.5 i.v. day 1, day 8, and day 21 in a 28-day cycle]). We selected the PCb regimen as the chemotherapy backbone to ensure a favorable safety profile when combined with investigational agents. While EC-T (epirubicin and cyclophosphamide followed by taxanes) is considered the gold standard, the cumulative toxicity associated with epirubicin precludes its safe combination with the investigational agents used in this study. Patients with SNF1 tumors were randomized 1:1 to receive dalpiciclib (150 mg orally once daily for 3 consecutive weeks for 1 cycle), letrozole (2.5 mg orally once daily), and goserelin (3.6 mg i.m. every 4 weeks, for premenopausal patients) for 6 cycles or standard chemotherapy. Patients with SNF2 tumors were randomized 1:1 to receive standard chemotherapy with or without adebrelimab (10 mg/kg i.v. once every 2 weeks) for 6 cycles. Patients with SNF3 tumors were randomized to receive either standard chemotherapy for 6 cycles or precision therapy (arm 1: fluzoparib 50 mg p.o. twice daily per 28-day cycle, letrozole 2.5 mg p.o. once daily, dalpiciclib 150 mg p.o. once daily, and goserelin 3.6 mg i.m. every 4 weeks for premenopausal patients; arm 2: standard chemotherapy combined with fluzoparib 50 mg p.o. twice daily per 28-day cycle) for 6 cycles. Patients with the SNF4 tumors were randomized 1:1 to receive standard chemotherapy with or without apatinib (250 mg p.o. once daily) for 6 cycles. After completion of neoadjuvant therapy, patients underwent breast surgery with axillary node surgery.

TNBC IM cohort overview

To explore the differences in response to immunotherapy between HR+/HER2– breast cancers and TNBC, we also included the TNBC IM cohort in the FASCINATE-N trial. TNBC tumors are stratified using FUSCC classification based on immunohistochemical markers androgen receptor (AR), CD8, and FOXC1 as IM (AR– and CD8+) (37). Patients with IM tumors were randomized 1:1 to receive nab-paclitaxel (100 mg/m2 i.v. day 1, day 8, and day 21 in a 28-day cycle) and carboplatin (AUC 1.5 i.v. day 1, day 8, and day 21 in a 28-day cycle) for 4 cycles followed by sequential epirubicin (80–90 mg/m2 i.v. q2w) and cyclophosphamide (500 mg/m2 i.v. q2w, dose-intensive administration, once every 2 weeks) for 4 cycles with or without camrelizumab (200 mg/dose i.v. once every 2 weeks for 12 doses). After completion of neoadjuvant therapy, patients underwent breast surgery with axillary node surgery. In this study, we included 35 patients from the TNBC IM cohort with at least 1 dimension of multiomics data, for comparison with the HR+/HER2– SNF2 tumors treated with chemotherapy with or without immunotherapy.

Specimen collection and processing

We performed comprehensive omics sequencing on all available clinical samples without bias. Core needle biopsy samples and peripheral blood samples were collected at baseline and after 2 treatment cycles. The surgically resected tissues were collected within 30 minutes after surgery. Collected tissue samples by core biopsies and surgery were immediately frozen and then stored at –80°C until further processing. Peripheral blood samples were stored at –80°C. Freshly frozen tumor tissues were subjected to macrodissection to minimize the potential influence of stromal tissues, thereby ensuring the presence of 50% or more tumor cells in all breast cancer specimens. The FFPE tissue sections were protected from light and moisture at the tissue bank. Additionally, some tumor samples were stored in RNAlater (Invitrogen) solution at –20°C. All the samples collected were stored at the FUSCC. Each sample has corresponding detailed clinical information.

We purified the genomic DNA from fresh-frozen samples and peripheral blood cells using TGuide M24 (Tiangen). The assessment of DNA purity and quantity involved measuring the absorbance at 260 nm (A260) and 280 nm (A280) using a NanoDrop 2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The extracted DNA with an A260/A280 ratio ranging from 1.6 to 1.9 was regarded as pure and suitable for subsequent experimental procedures. According to the manufacturer’s instructions, we purified the total RNA from tissues that had been previously stored in RNAlater solution using the miRNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 217004). The integrity of RNA was assessed using an Agilent 4200 Bioanalyzer alongside RNA ScreenTape (Agilent), while concentrations were determined by a NanoDrop ND-8000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Generation and analysis of multiomics data

RNA-seq. The ribosomal RNA was depleted using a Ribo-off rRNA Depletion Kit (Vazyme N406) from total RNA, and libraries were constructed using a VAHTS Universal V8 RNA-seq Library Prep Kit for Illumina (Vazyme NR605) involving the steps of fragmentation, RNA reverse transcription, poly(A) modification, and adapter attachment. Having evaluated the quality and quantity, paired-end sequencing was conducted on the Illumina NovaSeq platforms. Raw Illumina data underwent demultiplexing and conversion to FASTQ files, with subsequent quantification of adapter and low-quality sequences. HISAT2 was used to map reads to the GRCh38 reference genome. FPKM values of expressions were obtained through StringTie and Ballgown, and we discarded genes with an FPKM of 0 in more than 30% of the samples.

WGS

DNA extraction. For fresh-frozen tissue total DNA was extracted from the 10 mg tissues using QIAamp DNA Mini Kit (QIAGEN-51306) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For paired peripheral blood mononuclear cells, total DNA was extracted from 1 mL blood using QIAamp DNA Blood Mini Kit (QIAGEN-51106) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Then the integrity and concentration of the total DNA were determined by agarose electrophoresis and Qubit 2.0 fluorometer dsDNA HS Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). OD260/OD280 was measured by NanoDrop 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Library preparation. About 50 ng of high-quality genomic DNA was sheared with Covaris LE220 Sonicator to about 350 bp. The library was constructed according to the protocol of the KAPA Hyper Prep kit (Roche). First the fragmented DNA was purified using sample purification beads, the product was repaired by the end, and A base was added to the 3′ end. Then, the adapters were ligated with the specific barcode sequence. The CleanNGS magnetic beads (CleanNA) were used to screen out incomplete connections and self-connecting products. Sequencing libraries were formed by PCR amplification using universal primers complementary to the adaptor sequences.

Library quality control. After library construction, the Qubit 3.0 fluorometer dsDNA HS Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to quantify the concentration of the libraries, while the size distribution was analyzed by Agilent Bioanalyzer 4200.

Sequencing. Paired-end sequencing was performed using the MGI DNBSEQ-T7 RS FCL DNA library prep set V3.0 (PE150) on the MGI DNBSEQ-T7 platform (Shenzhen, China) by Sequanta technologies (Shanghai, China) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Somatic mutation calling. Raw sequence data were first aligned to the human reference genome GRCh38 (https://gdc.cancer.gov/about-data/gdc-data-processing/gdc-reference-files) using Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA; version 0.7.17) with default parameters. For each paired sample, somatic single nucleotide variants and indels were detected by Sentieon TNscope (version 202010.01). Furthermore, in order to filter out germline variants, we generated a generic panel of normal (PON) file using the matched normal samples. Mutations in low-complexity regions, such as tandem repeat regions and highly homologous regions in the genome, were filtered out. Low-confidence variants were removed if any 1 of the following criteria was not satisfied: alternative allele depth in tumor ≥ 3, variant allele frequency in tumor ≥ 0.05 (if a mutation is annotated as a Catalogue Of Somatic Mutations In Cancer database somatic mutation, alternative allele depth in tumor ≥ 2, variant allele frequency in tumor ≥ 0.03), and variant allele frequency in normal/variant allele frequency in tumor < 0.2. Finally, all high-confidence mutations were then annotated with ANNOVAR (version 20200607) (38).

Sequencing using the FUSCC-BC panel

A custom-designed genetic panel, comprising a hybridization-capture-based assay of 484 genes that are targets of approved and experimental therapies and frequently mutated genes in breast cancer, was used in this study. The panel was designed for the detection of mutations and small indels. In-house-generated RNA baits were utilized to capture all protein-coding exons of the target genes. The RNA baits were generated from an oligo pool synthesized by Synbio Technologies. The oligo pool was amplified into double-stranded DNA. Then, a T7 promoter site was incorporated into the amplicon, and the DNA was transcribed into biotinylated RNA. The biotinylated RNA was purified, quantified, and prepared for target enrichment.

Both the tumor and matched blood samples were sequenced. At least 10 ng of each DNA sample obtained after SYBR green quantification was fragmented using a Covaris M220 and then subjected to end repair, A-tailing, and adapter ligation using a KAPA HyperPlus kit (KAPA Biosystems) according to the manufacturer’s recommended protocol. Subsequently, 750 ng of prepared DNA in a volume of 3.4 μL was captured by RNA baits, and then, the captured library was purified and amplified using index primers. After quantification with a Multi-Mode Reader (BioTek), the libraries were pooled and sequenced using an Illumina HiSeq X TEN platform.

Data were collected using Illumina Real Time Analysis and assembled to FASTQ files using Illumina Bcl2Fastq2. The variant calling and coverage analysis of each capture region were performed using an in-house-developed bioinformatics pipeline based on the general variant calling pipeline. Briefly, the high-quality reads were mapped to the hg19 version of the human reference genome (GRCh37) using the BWA with the BWA-MEM algorithm and default parameters. The Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) was used to locally realign the BAM files at intervals with mismatched indels and recalibrate the base quality scores of the reads in the BAM files. Germline variants from the blood BAM file were identified using GATK HaplotypeCaller. Somatic mutations were called from the tissue and blood BAM files using GATK4 Mutect2 with the default parameters. The VCF files were annotated using ANNOVAR. The variants and annotation results were transferred into Microsoft Excel spreadsheets. To improve the specificity, a PON sample filter was used to filter the expected germline variations and artifacts (11). Each alteration identified by the pipeline was manually reviewed to ensure that no false positives were reported. The sequencing quality statistics were obtained using SAMtools and GATK. FACETS algorithm was utilized in detecting gene-level amplification and deletion.

A modified version of the Characterization of Germline Variants (CharGer), an automated scoring system according to the guidelines provided by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, was used to further classify germline variants (39, 40). First, as the current version of CharGer does not include minor allele frequency (MAF) data for the East Asian population, we manually filtered our candidate variants according to the Genome Aggregation Database. Only rare variants (MAF < 0.5% in the East Asian population) were retained. Second, we manually updated the ClinVar records, and only variants known to be related to cancer were kept for PS1 and PM5 classifications. As we disabled the PM2 module, we slightly adjusted the cutoff values used for variant classification: variants with a CharGer score higher than 7 were considered likely pathogenic mutations, and variants known to be pathogenic were classified as pathogenic mutations.

Digital pathology

Nuclear morphological features and texture features were extracted for each cell. Morphological features describe nuclear area, perimeter, elongation, and curvature. Texture features characterize features on the basis of gray-level co-occurrence matrix and statistics of pixel intensity within the nuclear contour.

Topological features were extracted to characterize the intercellular relationship at the single-cell resolution through a graph-based method proposed by us (24). For each pair of cell types, a graph was constructed denoted as Graph_C1-C2, where C1 and C2 denoted the cell types. We focused on tumor, inflammatory, and stroma cells. For the construction of each graph, k-nearest neighbor algorithm was used for edge configuration. Each cell is connected to its 5 nearest cells according to the Euclidean distance, and the edges longer than a threshold of 100 pixel (25 μm) are deleted. For each cell, the topological features were computed separately for each graph as it appeared and were concatenated to constitute its final comprehensive topological features.

The nuclear features and topological features for patients were obtained by averaging the relevant features of each cell type. The features are described in Supplemental Table 5.

Generation and analysis of predictive biomarkers

Estimation of HRD scores. The HRD score was the sum of the following 3 independent scores: telomeric allelic imbalance (TAI) score, loss of heterozygosity (LOH) score, and large-scale state transitions (LST) score. All these scores were calculated using mutation data derived from WGS based on a weighted model called HRDetect (41). Briefly, the TAI score represented the count of subchromosomal regions longer than 11 Mb and exhibited allelic imbalance extending to the telomere. The LOH score was calculated as the number of LOH regions longer than 15 Mb but shorter than the whole chromosome (LOH regions located on chromosome 17 were excluded). The LST score was defined as the number of breakpoints between 2 chromosomal regions longer than 10 Mb after regions shorter than 3 Mb were smoothed out.

Generation of multiple molecular biomarkers. The gene signatures Module3_IFN, Module5_TcellBcell, Module7_ERBB2, Module10_ECM, and Module11_Prolif were referenced from Wolf et al. (20). The B_cells, Dendritic_cells, and Mast_cells signatures were derived from Danaher et al. (21). ESR1_PGR_ave and VCpred_TN were based on Wolf et al. (8).

Except for VCpred_TN, biomarkers based on the expression of multiple genes were calculated using the following steps: (a) mean centering of gene expression values, (b) averaging over the relevant genes, and (c) conversion into Z-scores for standardization (8).

Additionally, we downloaded gene sets from the MSigDB database (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb) as complementary biomarkers to characterize the HR+/HER2– breast cancer.

The generation of subtype-specific feature scores, including estrogen response, immune, HRD, and RTK and VEGF scores, involved 2 steps. First, pathways or molecules indicative of specific SNF subtypes can be classified into estrogen response, immune, HRD, and RTK and VEGF. We calculated the ssGSEA score for each pathway using the gsva function from the R package GSVA (version 1.52.3). We retained the log 2 (FPKM+1) score if the biomarker was a molecule. Second, to generate the final estrogen response scores, immune scores, HRD scores, and RTK and VEGF scores presented in Figure 2A, we calculated the mean value of all indicative items across all samples within each subtype.

Second, to generate the final scores presented in Figure 2A, we calculated the mean value of all indicative items across all samples within each subtype as the final score of estrogen response scores, immune scores, HRD scores, and RTK and VEGF scores.

TME analysis

Gene signatures about immune cell function adapted from Xiao et al. (42) and the cancer-immunity cycle adapted from Mellman et al. (43) were employed for ssGSEA using the gsva function from the R package GSVA (version 1.52.3). This analysis was performed to estimate the abundance of different immune cell types and the function of the antitumor immunity in each sample based on gene expression data.

IHC

Paraffin-embedded slides were deparaffinized at 60°C for 20 minutes, washed in xylene, and rehydrated in fresh absolute ethanol, 90% ethanol, and 80% ethanol. For H&E staining, the slides were stained with Mayer’s hematoxylin (Sigma-Aldrich) and sodium bicarbonate and counterstained with eosin Y solution (Sigma-Aldrich). IHC staining was performed with primary antibodies against TUBB3 (Abcam, ab215037, 1:500). Slides were visualized under an Olympus BX43 microscope. The IHC results were interpreted by 2 independent pathologists who were previously blinded to the clinicopathological data.

Immunofluorescence

Immunofluorescence was performed on mouse xenograft sections to detect GABA (Sigma-Aldrich, A2052, 1:1,000). Paraffin-embedded slides were deparaffinized at 60°C for 20 minutes; washed in xylene; rehydrated in fresh absolute ethanol, 90% ethanol, and 80% ethanol; permeabilized in PBS containing 0.2% Triton X-100; and blocked in 1% BSA containing 22.52 mg/mL glycine in PBS-Tween to avoid nonspecific binding of the antibodies. The slides were incubated with the anti-GABA primary antibody (Sigma-Aldrich, A2052, 1:1,000) overnight at 4°C, washed 3 times in PBS, and then incubated with the Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated secondary antibody (Abcam, ab150077, 1:500) for 1 hour at room temperature. Microscopic analyses were performed using a Leica SP5 confocal laser scanning microscope (Leica Microsystems). The stained slides were scanned using a Vectra Polaris System (PerkinElmer) and analyzed using QuPath software (v0.3.2).

Xenograft mouse models and treatment

RTX (CFW Laboratories Inc., A-125100-NU4) was used to deplete sensory neurons. Female 4-week-old BALB/c nude mice were lightly anesthetized by inhalation of 3% isoflurane (Patterson Veterinary) in oxygen using a precision vaporizer. Three RTX escalating doses (30 μg/kg, 70 μg/kg, 100 μg/kg, diluted in PBS with 1.2% DMSO and 0.06% Tween-80) were subcutaneously injected into the flanks of anesthetized mice on 3 consecutive days, as adapted from established protocols (44). Control littermates were injected with vehicle solution on the same days (PBS with 1.2% DMSO and 0.06% Tween-80). Mice were used for the experiments 4 weeks after the last injection of RTX, and vehicle- and RTX-treated mice were housed together before and during the experiments. The efficiency of RTX treatment in depleting sensory neurons was confirmed by counting the number of CGRP-positive neurons in breast cancer tissue via microscopy. A total of 5 × 106 MCF-7 cells were inoculated into the mammary fat pads of the vehicle- and RTX-treated mice. Tumor sizes were examined every 3 days and calculated as tumor volumes = (length × width2)/2 after the tumors were palpable. Once the mice were euthanized, the tumors were removed and weighed.

Analysis of spatial transcriptomics

Visium spot deconvolution. Robust Cell Type Decomposition with spacexr 2.0.1 (45) in R was used to deconvolve Visium spots into cell types using the unsupervised scRNA-seq reference. The representative cell type for each spot is determined by the cell type with the highest proportion.

Cell-cell communication scores for gene pairs based on spatial interaction. Spatial networks were built using Giotto package (46) (https://giottosuite.com) to connect single cells based on their physical distance to each other. Utilizing Delaunay method, neighbors will be decided by Delaunay triangulation and a maximum distance criterion. After that, ligand-receptor (LR) interactions are scored by using the Delaunay network built above. The desired linkages are extracted from the network and used to calculate the LR interaction score, which measures pairwise LR expression between specified cell types. Linkages are reoriented to differentiate between ligand- and receptor-expressing cells. This score is compared with a distribution of scores produced using randomized linkages to determine whether the given configuration of interactions between specified cell types markedly enriches for pairwise LR expression.

CosMx SMI tissue processing and sequencing. For high-plex in situ transcriptomic profiling, paired baseline and posttreatment FFPE blocks were sectioned (4 μm; 4–5 consecutive sections) and handled under cold-chain conditions until processing. The CosMx SMI technology was utilized for amplification-free, hybridization-based single-molecule barcoding on standard pathology glass slides. The SMI approach employs a 2-component probe design, consisting of a target-binding domain and a readout domain, which is subsequently hybridized with fluorescently labeled branched reporters to enable a 64-bit barcoding scheme through combinatorial signaling across 4 fluorescent channels. The workflow involved standard tissue preparation, followed by probe hybridization and cyclic reporter readout within a flow cell integrated with the SMI instrument. In this study, a comprehensive gene panel encompassing 6,175 targets was utilized. Following each round of reporter hybridization and imaging, a UV cleavage step efficiently quenched the fluorescent signals, allowing for subsequent incubation with the next set of reporters.

CosMx SMI data processing and quality control. For CosMx SMI data, doublets were assessed using the Scrublet function in Scanpy, and cells identified as doublets, along with those within the top 2% of total transcript counts across all cells, were filtered out. Cells with fewer than 60 genes or 100 total transcripts were removed. Cells with a proportion of negative probe counts exceeding 10% were excluded. Additionally, cells with a transcript-to-gene ratio not exceeding 1 were filtered out. Subsequently, the expression values of the filtered cells were normalized based on the total transcript count per cell, followed by log1p transformation.

Statistics

Efficacy was assessed in the intention-to-treat population, which included all the patients who had undergone randomization. Statistical analyses of clinical outcomes were performed in accordance with the study protocol and the statistical analysis plan (19). Data are presented as mean ± SEM and median and quartiles. A comparison of continuous variables was conducted using the 2-sided Student’s t test, Welch’s t test, or Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test, depending on the data distribution and variance homogeneity. A comparison of categorical variables was conducted using either the χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test. Multiple comparisons were conducted using 1-way and 2-way ANOVA. Spearman’s rank correlation test was used to examine the relationship between 2 variables. A P value less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval

All work with patients was approved by the Ethics Committee in FUSCC (Approval No. 2209261-7). Written informed consent was obtained from all participants prior to their participation. All the authors attest that the trial was conducted in accordance with the protocol and its amendments and with the standards of Good Clinical Practice and the Declaration of Helsinki. The drug manufacturer supplied drugs but played no role in the design of the study, the collection or analysis of the data, or the preparation of the manuscript. A data and safety monitoring board meets periodically. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with guidelines from the NIH’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). Protocols were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Shanghai Laboratory Animal Center (No. FUSCC-IACUC-2024449).

Data availability

The WGS, somatic targeted sequencing, and RNA-seq data generated by this study have been submitted to the National Omics Data Encyclopedia (NODE) under accession OEZ00023077 (https://www.biosino.org/node/analysis/detail/OEZ00023077). The data will be made available only upon reasonable request. Requests can be made by completing the application form via the NODE. TCGA, METABRIC, and CPTAC data were downloaded from the cBioPortal website (https://www.cbioportal.org/). The I-SPY2 data were downloaded from NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus SuperSeries GSE196096 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE196096). Values for all experimental data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.