IFN signaling at the nexus of the radiotherapy response in malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors

Observations that acute exposure to IFN-I produces growth arrest and apoptosis in cancer cells and, conversely, that chronic low-level exposure can enhance cancer cell survival led to led to the concept of the “interferon paradox” (Figure 1B) (3). This concept provides a framework for understanding the complexities of IFN signaling in cancer. As we will detail below, in the context of radiotherapy, IFN signaling becomes sustained at chronic, low levels, often through tumor cell–intrinsic mechanisms. Tumor cells adapt by upregulating stress response and DNA repair programs; furthermore, the response to chronic IFN signaling may contribute to systemic immunosuppression. In this state, IFN no longer promotes immune-mediated tumor control. Instead, it supports tumor survival by driving resistance mechanisms. The tumor has essentially co-opted an immune danger signal into a survival pathway.

Work from our group by Khodarev and colleagues (4–6) and by Stark and colleagues (3,7) demonstrated that fractionated radiation activates STAT1, which initiates chronic IFN signaling and drives the IFN-related DNA damage resistance signature (IRDS), a transcriptional program that confers resistance to genotoxic therapies including radiation (8). The translational importance of this observation was demonstrated in patients with breast cancer, for whom the IRDS was associated with poorer outcomes and resistance to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Stark and colleagues refined these observations, noting that unphosphorylated STAT1 (U-STAT1) mediates activation of the IRDS (reviewed in ref. 3). In the context of cellular effects, these findings appear to contrast with the observations of Zhu et al. However, the mechanisms of resistance depend on both initial upstream signals and downstream targets of STAT1, which likely accounts for the heterogeneity of response in human tumors.

Burnette et al. (9) and Deng et al. (10) demonstrated the requirement for IFN signaling in the host for optimal responses to radiation through activation of the cyclic GMP-AMP synthase/stimulator of IFN genes (cGAS/STING) pathway. Radiation produces an acute burst of type I IFN through pathways such as cGAS/STING, which is triggered by cytosolic DNA from damaged tumor cells. In this acute phase, IFN functions as a danger signal. It promotes antigen presentation, activates DCs and other antigen-presenting cells, and supports the recruitment and effector function of CD8+ T cells. This is the productive IFN response, one that converts local radiation damage into systemic immune recognition. These findings have been replicated by many investigators, and the findings of Zhu et al. are consistent with these observations.

Zhu and colleagues position MPNSTs within the IFN paradox framework. A therapeutically effective radiation response in these tumors depends on their capacity to mount a timely, immunogenic IFN response rather than maintaining IFN signaling chronically. MPNSTs that cannot generate this acute burst, whether because they lack functional STING/IRF3/STAT1 circuitry or because they have lost IFN gene clusters through chromosomal deletion, fail to recruit immune cells effectively and thereby fail to respond durably to radiation.

The authors extended these mechanistic findings to human MPNST specimens, where they found that low tumor purity, meaning high stromal and immune content, correlates with improved local control following radiotherapy. The authors surmised that chromosome 9p21 loss and the associated loss of the type I IFN gene cluster in that region may contribute to better outcomes in low-purity tumors. In our view, the better outcomes may result from fewer tumor clonogens observed in these tumors, rather than, or in addition to, the loss of chromosome 9p21, although both explanations remain speculative.