IFN signaling is associated with radiotherapy response in malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female human samples, and similar findings are reported for both sexes. Mouse MPNST allografts were implanted exclusively into female mice in accordance with institutional practices, and we anticipate that the findings will be applicable to male host mice.

Tissue culture. Patient-derived NF (NF95.11b) or human MPNST (JH002-2, ST88-14) cell lines were obtained from the Neurofibromatosis Therapeutic Acceleration Program or the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). Mouse MPNST cell lines (JW18.2, JW23.3) were a gift from Angie Hirbe (Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, USA). Cell lines were grown in DMEM (11960069, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 10% FBS and 1× penicillin-streptomycin (15140122, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cell lines were regularly tested and verified to be mycoplasma negative (LT07-218, Lonza). For clonogenic assays, 100–1,000 NF or MPNST cells were seeded in 6-well plates, irradiated at the indicate dose/fractionation, and then grown for 7–14 days. Cells were fixed in methanol for 30 minutes and stained with 0.01% crystal violet (C6158, MilliporeSigma) for 1 hour. Plates were rinsed with water 3 times, allowed to air dry, and digitally scanned.

Flow cytometry. For proliferation assays, cells were stained with CellTrace Yellow (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cells were then treated with a single fraction of radiation using an X-Rad 320 irradiator (Precision X-ray) or no radiation and incubated for 96 hours after completion of the radiation. For survival assays, cells were irradiated with a daily course of 2 Gy fractions and stained with DRAQ7 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) 96 hours after irradiation. Flow cytometry and FACS were performed on a BD FACSAria Fusion and analyzed using FlowJo software. Samples of cell suspensions from each tumor sample were stained with phycoerythrin-conjugated (PE-conjugated) anti–mouse CD45 (catalog 50-149-85, clone HI30, APC, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), PECy7-conjugated anti–mouse CD3e (catalog 560591, 17A2, BD Biosciences), BUV-conjugated anti–mouse CD4 (catalog 565974, GK1.5, BD Biosciences), and BV786-conjugated anti–mouse PD-1 (catalog 568565, 29F.1A12, BD Biosciences). Flow cytometry was performed as described above.

Nucleic acid extraction and qRT-PCR. RNA was extracted from the cell lines using the RNeasy Mini Kit (74106, QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and cDNA was synthesized using the iScript cDNA Synthesis kit (1708891, Bio-Rad). Real-time qPCR was performed using PowerUp SYBR Green Master Mix (A25918, Thermo Fisher Scientific) on a QuantStudio 6 Flex Real Time PCR system (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and analyzed using the double delta method as previously reported (22). The following qPCR primers were used: GAPDH forward (5′-GTCTCCTCTGACTTCAACAGCG-3′), GAPDH reverse (5′-ACCACCCTGTTGCTGTAGCCAA-3′); KEAP1 forward (5′-CGGGGACGCAGTGATGTATG-3′), KEAP1 reverse (5′-TGTGTAGCTGAAGGTTCGGTTA-3′); IRF3 forward (5′-GAGAGCCGAACGAGGTTCAG-3′), IRF3 reverse (5′-CTTCCAGGTTGACACGTCCG-3′); TMEM173 forward (5′-CCAGAGCACACTCTCCGGTA-3′), TMEM173 reverse (5′-CGCATTTGGGAGGGAGTAGTA-3′); IFNAR1 forward (5′-AACAGGAGCGATGAGTCTGTC-3′), IFNAR1 reverse (5′-TGCGAAATGGTGTAAATGAGTCA-3′); STAT1 forward (5′-CAGCTTGACTCAAAATTCCTGGA-3′), and STAT1 reverse (5′-TGAAGATTACGCTTGCTTTTCCT-3′).

Bulk RNA-seq. Library preparation was performed using the TruSeq RNA Library Prep Kit v2 (RS-122- 2001, Illumina). Single-end reads (50 bp) were sequenced on an Illumina HiSeq 2500 or a NovaSeq to a minimum depth of 25 million reads per sample at Medgenome Inc. Following quality control of FASTQ files with FASTQC, trimming of adapter sequences, reads were filtered to remove bases that did not have an average quality score of 20 within a sliding window across 4 bases (http://www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc/) was performed prior to mapping. Reads were mapped to the appropriate reference genome (hg19) using HISAT2 with default parameters (54). Transcript abundance estimation in transcripts per million (TPM) and differential expression analysis were performed using DESeq2 (55). Principal component analysis was performed in R using the prcomp function. Differentially expressed transcripts with an adjusted P value of less than 0.1 were identified and filtered on the basis of an expression cutoff (TPM >1) and a fold change (FC) threshold (log 2 FC >1) to prioritize biologically relevant gene sets. Significantly enriched gene ontologies were selected using ENRICHR (56) and visualized using the stringApp package in Cytoscape.

CRISPRi cell line generation and genome-wide screening. Lentivirus containing UCOE-SFFV-dCas9-BFP-ZIM3 (188777, Addgene) was produced from transfected HEK293T cells with packaging vectors (pMD2.G 12259, Addgene, and pCMV-dR8.91, Trono Laboratory) following the manufacturer’s protocol (MIR6605, Mirus). JH-2-002 cells were stably transduced to generate parental JH-2-002dCas9-Zim3-BFP cells and selected by flow cytometry using a SH800 sorter (Sony). Subsequent gene-specific knockdowns were achieved by individually cloning sgRNA protospacer sequences into the pCRISPRia-v2 vector (84832, Addgene) between BstXI and BlpI restriction sites. All constructs were validated by Sanger sequencing of the protospacer region. The following protospacers were used: sgNTC (GTGCACCCGGCTAGGACCGG); sgKEAP1-1 (GGCCCTGGCCTCAGGCGGTA); sgKEAP1-2 (GTGGAGCCGAGGCCCCCCGA); sgIRF3-1 (GGGAGGCGTCTACACTGAGG); sgIRF3-2 (GGGGTGGACTCCGTAGATGG); sgTMEM173-1 (GAGAGCAGCCAGTGTCCGGG); sgTMEM173-2 (GGGTGCCCAGCCACTCCCAG); sgIFNAR1-1 (GTAACTGGTGGGATCTGCGG); sgIFNAR1-2 (GATGTAACTGGTGGGATCTG); sgSTAT1-1 (GGCAGGAAAGCGAAACTACC); and sgSTAT1-2 (GCTGCGCAGAGTCTGCGGAG). Lentivirus was generated as described above, and cells were selected to purity using 1–5 μg/mL puromycin for at least 5 days.

For genome-wide CRISPRi screening, we used a compact and highly active barcoded sgRNA library that was optimized through aggregation of 126 genome-wide CRISPRi screens, established sgRNAs targeting essential genes, and machine-learning prediction algorithms (22). This genome-wide dual sgRNA library has been previously validated through multiple growth-based screens as well as through confirmation of on-target gene repression using perturb-seq, exhibiting 82%–92% median target knockdown. This genome-wide dual sgRNA library containing the top 2 on-target sgRNAs for 23,483 genes was subcloned into the library expression vector pU6-sgRNA Ef1alpha Puro-T2A-GFP derived from pJR85 (140095, Addgene) and modified to express a second sgRNA using the human U6 promoter as previously described (22). Knockdown efficiency of all guide sequences in this genome-wide sgRNA library was previously validated in K562 cells as part of a genome-wide Perturb-seq database, and these data are publicly available at https://gwps.wi.mit.edu/ A total of 1,137 nontargeting sgRNA pairs were also included as negative controls in the screen. To generate lentiviral pools, HEK293T cells were transfected with the sgRNA library along with packaging plasmids as described above, and viral supernatant was collected 72 hours after transfection. Lentiviral libraries were transduced into JH-2-002dCas9-KRAB-BFP cells, cultured for 2 days following infection, selected in 1 μg/mL puromycin for 2 days, and then allowed to recover in 10% FBS in DMEM for 1 day. Cells were then sorted for GFP expression using FACS to obtain a pure population of 1 × 107 cells, and cells were subsequently cultured to allow for 1 × 107 cells per biological replicate. Two pellets of 1 × 107 cells were subsequently frozen down at this T0 time point. The screen was subsequently carried out in biologic triplicate with 2 experimental groups, 1 receiving 2 daily doses of 2 Gy and 1 receiving no radiation. gDNA from all cells was harvested at the T14 (14-day) endpoint, and sgRNA barcodes were amplified and processed for sgRNA abundance library preparation using Q5 High-Fidelity DNA Polymerase (New England Biolabs [NEB]) and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 as previously described (57).

Enrichment or depletion of sgRNA abundances were determined by downsampling trimmed sequencing reads to equivalent amounts across all samples and then calculating the log 2 ratio of sgRNA abundance in experimental conditions to the sgRNA abundance in control conditions at T14, or between sequencing reads from the T14 and T0 time points within the experimental or control conditions. Specifically, we computed normalized log 2 ratios for radiation-treated sgRNA abundance at T14 compared with control T14 abundances to identify mediators of the radiation response and computed the normalized log 2 ratios for untreated sgRNA abundance at T14 compared with T0 to identify regulators of cell fitness independent of treatment. Any sgRNAs not represented with at least 50 normalized sequencing reads across all replicates were excluded from analysis. Statistical significance was calculated using the Wald test comparing replicates across conditions without a log 2 FC threshold. The screen was analyzed to identify significantly enriched or depleted guides with either vehicle treatment or radiation, with the latter being the focus for genetic mediators of the radiation response. Hits were prioritized by normalizing log 2 ratios to the total number of population doublings in the screen. These phenotype log 2 ratios were used for subsequent analysis and visualization. Genes were filtered at an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 for statistical significance. Significantly enriched gene ontologies were selected using ENRICHR (56) and visualized using the stringApp package in Cytoscape. Candidate genes for validation were selected from significantly enriched gene ontologies.

Mouse subcutaneous allograft tumors. Subcutaneous allografts were performed by implanting 5 million WT or sgIfnar1-knockdown JW18.2 or JW23.3 MPNST allograft cells into the flanks of 5- to 6-week-old female C57/B6 WT mice (Charles River Laboratories) or into the flanks of 5- to 6-week-old female NU/NU mice (Harlan Sprague Dawley) housed in a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle at an average temperature of 73°F and 50% humidity. For radiation treatments, the desired radiation was delivered using the XRAD 320 irradiator (Precision X-ray), and custom 3D printed lead shielding was used to prevent radiation delivery to regions outside the palpable, visualized subcutaneous tumor. Tumors were measured 3 times per week using calipers.

DNA methylation profiling. Methylation profiling was performed using the Illumina EPIC array platform. Archival FFPE tissue blocks were screened, and DNA was extracted using the Qiagen FFPEasy kit, and 1,500 ng DNA was loaded per sample. DNA concentrations down to a minimum of 20 ng/μL (total: 1.5 μg) were considered acceptable for methylation array profiling. DNA quality was assessed by spectrophotometry, and clean-up was performed as needed using DNA precipitation. Preprocessing, normalization, and downstream analysis were performed in R using the minfi Bioconductor package, as previously reported (22, 58–60). Data were normalized via functional normalization and filtered according to the following criteria: (a) removal of probes targeting the X and Y chromosomes, (b) removal of probes containing a common SNP within the targeted CpG site or on an adjacent base pair, and (c) removal of probes not mapping uniquely to the human reference genome. Unsupervised hierarchical clustering (Euclidean distance, complete linkage method) was performed using the top 2,000 most variable probes as previously described (61). β Values were used for visualization of methylation levels [β = methylated/(methylated + unmethylated)], and M values were used for statistical analysis [M = log 2 (methylated/unmethylated)]. ConsensusClusterPlus (v.1.62.0) analysis (hierarchical clustering; k range of 2–10; 1,000 repetitions) was used to assess optimal cluster size and stability. CNVs were called using Conumee2 (62) with detailed inspection of methylation probes within selected chromosomal intervals in chromosome 9p21.3 to estimate gene-level deletions. Gene-level deletions were identified using both Conumee2’s segmentation and detail approaches. For the segmentation analysis, we considered any segment with a log 2 segment mean of less than –1 and a P value of less than 0.01 overlapping MTAP, CDKN2A/B, or the IFN locus. For the detail analysis, significant genes were determined using z scores by comparing each gene’s log 2 -transformed copy number ratio against the distribution of bin values across the genome (log 2 < –1, z score < –3, adjusted P < 0.05).

scRNA-seq. For mouse allograft scRNA-seq, tumors were minced with sterile razor blades and then enzymatically dissociated with papain (LS003, Worthington) at 37°C for 45 minutes. Samples were subsequently centrifuged for 5 minutes at 500g, resuspended in RBC lysis buffer (00-4300-54, eBioscience), incubated for 10 minutes at room temperature, and then resuspended in 5% FBS in PBS. Cell suspensions were serially filtered through 70 μm and 40 μm filters before being resuspended again in 5% FBS in PBS for manual cell counting using a hemacytometer. A total of 10,000 cells were loaded per scRNA-seq sample onto the 10X platform using the Chromium Single Cell 3′ Library and Gel Bead Kit v3.1 on a 10X Chromium controller (10X Genomics), per the manufacturer recommended default protocol and settings. Samples were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq at the UCSF Center for Advanced Technology, and the demultiplexed FASTQ files were processed using CellRanger for alignment to the mm10 reference genome, identification of empty droplets, and determination of a count threshold. Cellranger-generated filtered feature matrices were imported into a Seurat object. All downstream analyses were performed with Seurat v4.4 (63). For quality control, data were filtered on a per-sample basis to remove outliers in the gene count, the unique molecular identifier (UMI) count, mitochondrial genes, and ribosomal genes. The individual count matrices were normalized by SCTransform v2. Scanorama (https://github.com/brianhie/scanorama) (64) was used to perform data integration across datasets, and cluster number optimization was performed by comparing multiple cluster resolutions using Clustree, and the selected cluster resolution was examined by silhouette width analysis, which reported a mean width per cluster larger than 0. Genes differentially expressed in each cluster were identified using FindAllMarkers function (cutoff: min.pct = 0.25, logFC.threshold = 0.25, min.diff.pct = 0.1). The tumor versus nontumor cell microenvironment designation was based on Xist gene expression, which was expressed in female host mouse cells but not male MPNST tumor cells, scType automated cell identification (23), and manual inspection of differentially expressed gene markers as previously described (65).

Statistics. All experiments were performed as repeated, independent biologic replicates, and statistics were derived from the biologic replicates. The number of biologic replicates is indicated in each panel or figure legend. No statistical methods were used to predetermine sample sizes. Considering the rarity of MPNSTs and accounting for the number of genomic approaches used in this study, our total cohort size is similar to those of prior publications (22, 32, 33). The clinical samples used were retrospective and nonrandomized, and all samples were equally interrogated within the constraints of sufficient tissue for each analytical method. Cells and animals were randomized to experimental conditions, and no clinical, molecular, cellular, or animal data points were excluded from analysis. Unless otherwise specified, data are shown as the mean ± SEM. The statistical tests of choice were selected on the basis of the input data and are noted in the methods and figure legends. All statistical tests were 2 sided. Where appropriate, multiple hypothesis testing corrections were performed. Statistical significance thresholds are indicated in each figure legend and exact P values are provided whenever possible. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. This study complied with all relevant ethics regulations and was approved by the UCSF IRB (13-12587, 17-22324, 17-23196, 18-24633, 22-37134) and the UCSF IACUC (AN200569-00). As part of routine clinical practice at UCSF, all patients included in this study signed an informed waiver of consent to contribute deidentified data to scientific research projects.

Data availability. Raw data are included in the Supporting Data Values supplemental file. Human tumor DNA methylation, bulk RNA-seq, and scRNA-seq data reported in this manuscript have been deposited in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) (GEO records GSE290457, GSE290674, GSE289110, and GSE289111). The open-source software, tools, and packages used for data analysis in this study, as well as the version of each program, were as follows: ImageJ (v2.1.0), R (v3.5.3 and v3.6.1), cellranger (v6.1.2), Seurat R package (v4.4.0), Clustree (v0.5.0), Scanorama (v1.7.3), minfi (Bioconductor v3.10), ConsensusClusterPlus (Bioconductor v3.10), Heatmap.2 R package (gplots v3.13), and ggplot2 (v3.4.3). No custom software, tools, or packages were used. CRISPRi screen analysis code is available at GitHub (https://github.com/liujohn/CRISPRi-dual-sgRNA-screens/blob/main/module2/PhenotypeScores.R).