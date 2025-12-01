The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine — a bridge to peripheral immune tolerance

T cells maturing in the thymus randomly generate many different specificities, including ones that are autoreactive. A key mechanism of immune tolerance was first revealed in the 1950s, when seminal studies showed that the majority of self-reactive T cells were deleted during T cell development in the thymus (8). This concept of “central tolerance” revealed a fundamental mechanism of immune self-restraint but did not explain how T cells that escaped thymic selection, including self-reactive T cells and T cells reactive to environmental antigens such as food and commensal microbes, were prevented from attacking healthy tissues. A specialized population of “suppressor cells,” whose primary role was to control these escapees, was proposed as the immune system’s solution to this problem (9). That idea persisted for a couple of decades but lost traction due to irreproducible experimental results and the absence of definitive molecular markers.

Nearly 25 years later, a breakthrough came from the Sakaguchi lab at the Aichi Cancer Center in Nagoya, Japan. Dr. Sakaguchi and his colleagues showed that the autoimmunity caused by neonatal thymectomy could be controlled by adoptive transfer of a small population of peripheral CD4+CD25+ cells (1). These cells, which Dr. Sakaguchi named regulatory T cells (Tregs), revived the notion that tolerance was not simply the absence of response, but an active program maintained by a small, distinct lineage of T cells with outsized control over autoimmune manifestations.

In 2001, Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell, then at Darwin Molecular (later Celltech Chiroscience) in Seattle, were studying the genetics of catastrophic autoimmunity observed in a strain of mice bred at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory as part of a broader study of ionizing radiation on mammals. The so-called scurfy mouse, named for the scaly skin that developed as a consequence of multiorgan inflammation and excessive lymphoproliferation, was shown to exhibit severe autoimmune disease. Earlier studies had mapped the mutation responsible for the scurfy phenotype to the X chromosome. Through additional breeding and painstaking DNA mapping and sequencing approaches (remember, this took place in the late 1990s), the team pinpointed the culprit, a gene they termed Foxp3 (2).

In the same issue of Nature Genetics, their team and collaborators showed that mutations in the human ortholog of the gene, FOXP3, cause the fatal immune dysregulation, polyendocrinopathy, enteropathy, X-linked syndrome (IPEX syndrome), which is marked by intractable diarrhea, type 1 diabetes (T1D), and eczema in young males (3). Two years later, 3 papers published in Nature Immunology and Science elegantly tied the 2 discoveries together. Drs. Rudensky, Ramsdell, and Sakaguchi demonstrated that FOXP3 is essential for Treg development, establishing definitive markers, mechanistic clarity, and a blueprint for defining and measuring Treg biology (5–7).

In essence, Tregs evolved to prevent autoimmunity and immune dysfunction, using multiple, context-specific mechanisms to keep the immune system in balance and ensure healthy tissues and organs. These discoveries have enabled scientists to identify, expand, and manipulate Tregs — propelling exponential growth of research and the dawn of Treg-based medicines.