Sensory neuron BRAF mediates opioid-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance via presynaptic NMDA receptor hyperactivity

BRAF is expressed in DRG neuron subtypes and spinal cord. BRAF is present in the DRG and spinal cord (28, 35). To characterize the cellular distribution of BRAF, we performed double immunofluorescence labeling in the rat DRG and spinal dorsal horn. Immunofluorescence analysis revealed that BRAF immunoreactivity in the DRG colocalized with NF200, CGRP, and IB4 (Figure 1A), markers of large-diameter neurons, small-diameter peptidergic neurons, and small-diameter nonpeptidergic neurons, respectively. Among BRAF-positive neurons, approximately 35% coexpressed NF200 (38.35 ± 3.46%) or IB4 (33.50 ± 2.04%), whereas about 28% were CGRP-positive (28.16 ± 3.60%). In the spinal cord, BRAF immunoreactivity was distributed throughout the dorsal horn, with particularly dense labeling in laminae I and II. Colocalization with the neuronal marker NeuN confirmed that BRAF was expressed in neurons of the spinal dorsal horn (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Spatial distribution of BRAF in DRG neuron subtypes and spinal dorsal horn. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images show colocalization of BRAF (green) with NF200, IB4, or CGRP (red) in the rat DRG. (B) Representative immunofluorescence images show colocalization of BRAF (green) with NeuN (red) in the rat spinal dorsal horn. Scale bar: 50 (A), 100 (B, bottom row), or 200 (B, top row) μm.

Opioid treatment promotes BRAF protein translocation from the DRG to the spinal cord. BRAF is a critical kinase in the MAPK/ERK pathway, and its constitutive activation in nonneuronal cells drives cancer progression by amplifying growth-promoting signaling (36, 37). To determine whether opioid treatment influences BRAF expression, lumbar DRG and dorsal spinal cord tissues were collected from rats treated with saline or morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p., twice daily) for 3 or 7 consecutive days. Immunoblotting analysis detected a single BRAF protein band (approximately 85 kDa) in both tissues. Remarkably, morphine treatment for either 3 or 7 days substantially reduced BRAF protein abundance in the DRG compared with saline-treated controls (Figure 2, A–C). In contrast, total BRAF expression in the spinal cord was unchanged; however, BRAF abundance was markedly increased in the synaptosomal fraction following 3 or 7 days of morphine treatment (Figure 2, A–C). Real-time PCR analysis showed that morphine treatment for 7 days did not alter Braf mRNA levels in either the DRG or spinal cord (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Morphine treatment promotes BRAF protein trafficking from the DRG to spinal cord. (A–C) Representative immunoblot images (A, B) and quantification (C) show the effect of morphine treatment on the total and synaptosomal (Syn) BRAF protein amount in the DRG and spinal cord (SC). Total and synaptosomal proteins were extracted for immunoblotting analysis (n = 6–8 rats per group). GAPDH, β-actin, and PSD95 were used as loading controls on the same membranes. The lumbar DRG and dorsal spinal cord were collected from rats treated with morphine (5 mg/kg) or saline twice daily for 3 or 7 days. (D) Real-time PCR analysis shows the effect of morphine treatment on Braf mRNA expression in the DRG and spinal cord. Total RNA was extracted for real-time PCR analysis, with β-actin as the reference control (n = 6 rats per group). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-tailed Student’s t test).

To determine whether MOR activation is required for morphine-induced BRAF translocation from the DRG to the spinal cord, rats received a single intrathecal treatment with β-funaltrexamine (FNA, 10 μg), an irreversible MOR antagonist (38), or vehicle followed by morphine treatment (5 mg/kg, i.p., twice daily) for 7 days. As expected, repeated morphine administration in vehicle-treated rats induced mechanical and thermal hyperalgesia as well as analgesic tolerance, evidenced by a progressive reduction in baseline withdrawal thresholds and latencies and a gradual decline in morphine analgesic efficacy. Pretreatment with FNA diminished the development of morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201808DS1). Moreover, acute morphine injection (5 mg/kg, i.p.) failed to produce analgesic effects on either day 1 or day 7 in FNA-treated rats (Supplemental Figure 1B). Importantly, FNA pretreatment also blocked morphine-induced changes in BRAF expression in the DRG and spinal synaptosomal fractions (Supplemental Figure 1C). Together, these data indicate that morphine treatment promotes MOR-dependent anterograde trafficking of BRAF from DRG neurons to their central terminals in the spinal cord.

Morphine treatment increases BRAF activity in the spinal cord but not DRG. To assess BRAF activity, we measured phosphorylation of MEK, a downstream substrate of BRAF. MEK phosphorylation at Ser217/Ser221 is essential for catalytic activation (39). Vemurafenib is a clinically used selective BRAF inhibitor that suppresses both mutant V600E and WT BRAF, with IC 50 values of 31 nM and 100 nM, respectively (40). Rats received saline, morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p.) + vehicle, or morphine + vemurafenib (10 mg/kg, i.p.), twice daily for 7 days. In the DRG, the total MEK1/2 and pMEK1/2 amounts were comparable across all groups (Figure 3A). In contrast, morphine treatment increased pMEK1/2, but not total MEK1/2, levels in the spinal cord (Figure 3A). Cotreatment with vemurafenib reversed this morphine-induced increase in pMEK1/2 abundance in the spinal cord (Figure 3A). Vemurafenib alone had no effect on basal MEK1/2 or pMEK1/2 levels in either the DRG or spinal cord tissues (Figure 3B). Similarly, morphine treatment did not change total ERK1/2 or pERK1/2 levels in the DRG but increased pERK1/2 levels in the dorsal spinal cord (Figure 3C). Cotreatment with vemurafenib did not affect total ERK1/2 or pERK1/2 levels in the DRG but reversed the morphine-induced increase in pERK1/2 levels in the spinal cord (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Treatment with morphine enhances BRAF activity in the spinal cord. (A) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the abundance of pMEK and total MEK in the DRG and dorsal spinal cord from rats treated with saline, morphine (M, 5 mg/kg) + vehicle (Veh), or morphine + vemurafenib (VEM, 10 mg/kg) twice daily for 7 days. Total proteins from lumbar DRGs and dorsal spinal cords were extracted for immunoblotting analysis of pMEK and MEK (n = 6 rats per group). (B) Representative immunoblot images and quantification showing the effect of vemurafenib on pMEK and total MEK expression in the DRG and dorsal spinal cords. Rats were treated with vehicle or vemurafenib (10 mg/kg, i.p.) twice daily for 7 days (n = 6 rats per group). (C) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the abundance of pERK and total ERK expression in the DRG and dorsal spinal cords of rats treated with saline, morphine (M) + vehicle (Veh), or morphine + vemurafenib (VEM). Total proteins from lumbar DRGs and dorsal spinal cords were extracted for immunoblotting analysis of pERK and ERK (n = 6 rats per group). (D) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the amount of phosphorylated MEK1 (pMEK) in BRAF immunoprecipitates from the spinal cord of rats treated with saline, morphine (M) + vehicle (Veh), or morphine + vemurafenib (VEM). Total proteins extracted from lumbar spinal cords were immunoprecipitated with a BRAF antibody, and the precipitated BRAF was incubated with recombinant MEK1 protein to assess MEK phosphorylation (n = 7 rats per group). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test in B and by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test in A, C, and D.

To directly measure spinal BRAF kinase activity augmented by opioid treatment, we immunoprecipitated BRAF proteins from the dorsal spinal cord of rats treated with saline, morphine + vehicle, or morphine + vemurafenib. The precipitated BRAF protein was then incubated with recombinant polyhistidine-tagged MEK1 protein (45 kDa) in a phosphorylation reaction system to induce MEK1 phosphorylation. MEK1 is a preferred substrate of BRAF and responds rapidly to extracellular stimuli (41). The basal phosphorylation level of recombinant MEK1 (pMEK1) induced by BRAF from saline-treated rats was low (Figure 3D). The pMEK1 level in the spinal cord from the morphine + vehicle group was substantially higher and was normalized by cotreatment with vemurafenib. Notably, the total BRAF and MEK1/2 protein levels in the spinal cord tissues (input) were comparable among the 3 groups (Figure 3D). These findings collectively indicate that opioid treatment increases BRAF activity in the spinal cord and that vemurafenib is effective in inhibiting this opioid-induced neural BRAF overactivity.

BRAF mediates morphine-induced NMDAR phosphorylation in the spinal cord. Increased NMDAR phosphorylation in the spinal cord plays a key role in opioid-induced tolerance and hyperalgesia (19, 20). We next determined whether BRAF activity is involved in opioid-induced NMDAR phosphorylation in the spinal cord. To this end, lumbar dorsal spinal cords were collected from rats treated for 7 days with saline, morphine + vehicle, or morphine + vemurafenib. Total proteins were extracted and subjected to immunoprecipitation with a phosphoserine (pSer) antibody, followed by immunoblotting for GluN1, an obligatory NMDAR subunit (42). A single GluN1 protein band was detected in the immunoprecipitates by the pSer antibody, but not by irrelevant IgG control. Compared with saline control, morphine treatment markedly increased GluN1 levels in the pSer precipitates (Figure 4A), indicating enhanced GluN1 serine phosphorylation. Furthermore, cotreatment with vemurafenib strongly inhibited this morphine-induced increase. In contrast, the total GluN1 levels in input lysates did not differ among the 3 groups (Figure 4A). These results suggest that BRAF activity is involved in morphine-induced NMDAR phosphorylation in the spinal cord.

Figure 4 BRAF activity mediates morphine-induced NMDAR phosphorylation and synaptic trafficking of α2δ-1–NMDAR complexes in the spinal cord. (A) Representative immunoblot images and quantification of serine-phosphorylated (pSer) GluN1 in the spinal cord (n = 6 rats per group) of rats treated with saline, morphine (M) + vehicle (Veh), or morphine + vemurafenib (VEM). (B) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show that BRAF interacted with GluN1, but not μ-opioid receptor (MOR), in the synaptosomal fraction of the spinal cord (n = 6 rats per group) from rats treated with saline (Sal) or morphine (Mor). (C) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the protein amount of α2δ-1, GluN1, and α2δ-1–GluN1 complexes in the spinal cord synaptosome from rats (n = 6 rats per group) treated with saline, morphine (M) + vehicle (Veh), or morphine + vemurafenib (VEM). Total and synaptosomal proteins were extracted from the lumbar dorsal spinal cord for immunoprecipitation with pSer, BRAF, or GluN1 antibodies. The immunoprecipitated proteins and input proteins were used for immunoblotting analysis. β-actin and PSD95 were used as the loading control. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for B and by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for A and C.

Morphine treatment increases synaptic trafficking of BRAF-NMDAR complexes in the spinal cord. Treatment with morphine enhances the physical association of ERK1/2 with NMDARs in the spinal cord (18). We used coimmunoprecipitation to determine whether BRAF is physically associated with NMDARs and MORs in the spinal cord from rats treated with saline or morphine for 7 days. Synaptosomal proteins extracted from rat spinal cord tissues were immunoprecipitated with a BRAF antibody followed by immunoblotting for GluN1. GluN1 was detected in the precipitates obtained using a BRAF antibody (Figure 4B). The abundance of BRAF-GluN1 protein complexes, as well as the total protein amount of BRAF and GluN1 in spinal cord synaptosomes (the input), were substantially higher in morphine-treated rats than in saline-treated rats (Figure 4B). However, GluN1 was not present in the BRAF immunoprecipitates in the DRG tissue from rats treated with saline or morphine (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, MOR was not detected in BRAF immunoprecipitates from either the spinal cord (Figure 4B) or DRG (Supplemental Figure 2) of rats treated with saline or morphine, indicating that BRAF does not directly interact with MORs in these tissues. These data suggest that opioid treatment promotes BRAF-NMDAR interactions and their trafficking at spinal cord synapses.

Additionally, coimmunoprecipitation analysis revealed that the GluN1 antibody, but not the control IgG, precipitated both BRAF and ERK1/2 from lumbar spinal cord tissues of 2 human donors (Supplemental Figure 3). Notably, the amount of BRAF protein coprecipitated by GluN1 appeared to be greater in the donor who died of methadone intoxication than in the donor who died of generalized dystonia (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that opioids may also enhance the association between BRAF and NMDARs in the human spinal cord.

Morphine treatment promotes synaptic trafficking of α2δ-1–bound NMDARs in the spinal cord through BRAF. α2δ-1 is a recently identified interacting protein of NMDARs and AMPARs (43–45). It preferentially binds to phosphorylated NMDARs, facilitating their synaptic trafficking in conditions such as neuropathic pain and opioid-induced hyperalgesia (16, 45–48). To determine whether BRAF activity contributes to morphine-induced synaptic expression of α2δ-1–bound NMDARs, we analyzed synaptosomal proteins from the dorsal spinal cord of rats treated for 7 days with saline, morphine + vehicle, or morphine + vemurafenib. Immunoblots revealed that morphine treatment increased GluN1 and α2δ-1 levels in spinal cord synaptosomes compared with saline controls, and these increases were largely normalized by vemurafenib cotreatment (Figure 4C). Furthermore, in the GluN1 immunoprecipitates, morphine treatment substantially elevated α2δ-1 levels, indicating enhanced α2δ-1–NMDAR interactions. Cotreatment with vemurafenib largely diminished this morphine-induced increase in α2δ-1–NMDAR complexes (Figure 4C). These findings suggest that BRAF activity plays a critical role in opioid-induced synaptic trafficking of α2δ-1–bound NMDARs in the spinal cord.

BRAF mediates morphine-induced hyperactivity of NMDARs at primary afferent terminals in the spinal cord. Hyperactivity of presynaptic NMDARs in the spinal dorsal horn is a critical mechanism underlying opioid-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance (3, 12, 15). To assess whether BRAF activity contributes to this process, we performed electrophysiological recordings in lamina II neurons from spinal cord slices of rats treated with saline or morphine for 7 days. The baseline frequency — but not amplitude — of miniature excitatory postsynaptic currents (mEPSCs) was notably higher in morphine-treated rats than in saline controls (Figure 5). Bath application of 50 μM 2-amino-5-phosphonopentanoic acid (AP5), a specific NMDAR antagonist, for 6 minutes rapidly decreased the frequency of mEPSCs in spinal cord slices from morphine-treated rats but had no such effect on saline-treated rats. Treatment of spinal cord slices with 5 μM vemurafenib for 30 minutes reversed the elevated baseline frequency of mEPSCs from morphine-treated rats (Figure 5). In these spinal cord slices treated with vemurafenib, AP5 application had no further effect on the mEPSCs.

Figure 5 Morphine treatment increases NMDAR-dependent frequency of mEPSCs in spinal dorsal horn neurons through BRAF. (A–D) Representative recording traces (A), cumulative plots (B), and summary data (C and D) show the effect of bath application of 50 μM AP5 on the frequency and amplitude of mEPSCs in lamina II neurons from rats treated with saline or morphine (5 mg/kg) twice daily for 7 days. Spinal cord slices were treated with vemurafenib (VEM, 5 μM) or vehicle (Veh) for 30 minutes immediately before recording. Recordings of mEPSCs were obtained from 5 rats per group (n = 14 neurons for saline + Veh group, n = 15 neurons for Mor + Veh group, n = 14 neurons for Mor + VEM group). Data are shown as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test).

We next determined the effect of vemurafenib on EPSCs in spinal lamina II neurons monosynaptically evoked from the dorsal root stimulation. The baseline amplitude of evoked EPSCs was greater in morphine-treated rats than in saline-treated rats. Bath application of AP5 readily decreased the amplitude of evoked EPSCs in morphine-treated rats but had no effect in saline-treated rats (Figure 6). Treatment of spinal cord slices with vemurafenib normalized the elevated baseline amplitude of evoked EPSCs in morphine-treated rats to a level similar to that in saline-treated rats (Figure 6). In spinal cord slices pretreated with vemurafenib, subsequent application of AP5 had no further effect on the amplitude of evoked EPSCs.

Figure 6 Morphine treatment enhances the amplitude of dorsal root–evoked EPSCs and paired-pulse ratio of EPSCs in the spinal cord through BRAF. (A–D) Representative recording traces (A and B) and summary data (C and D) show the effect of bath application of 50 μM AP5 on the amplitude of dorsal root–evoked EPSCs and paired-pulse ratio (PPR) in lamina II neurons from rats treated with saline or morphine (5 mg/kg) twice daily for 7 days. Spinal cord slices were treated with vemurafenib (VEM, 5 μM) or vehicle (Veh) for 30 minutes immediately before recording. Monosynaptic EPSCs were elicited by electrical stimulation of the dorsal root. Recordings of evoked EPSCs (n = 16 neurons for saline + Veh group, n = 15 neurons for Mor + Veh group, n = 13 neurons for Mor + VEM group) and the PPR (n = 14 neurons for saline + Veh group, n = 17 neurons for Mor + Veh group, n = 13 neurons for Mor + VEM) were obtained from 5 rats per group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 (2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test).

We also examined the paired-pulse ratio (PPR) of EPSCs in spinal lamina II neurons monosynaptically evoked from dorsal root stimulation, which reflects the probability of glutamate release from presynaptic terminals based on responses to paired stimuli (15, 16). The baseline PPR was notably lower in morphine-treated rats than in saline-treated rats. Bath application of AP5 preferentially reduced the first evoked EPSCs more than the second, resulting in an increased PPR in morphine-treated rats (Figure 6). However, AP5 had no effect on the PPR in saline-treated rats. Pretreatment with vemurafenib restored the reduced baseline PPR in morphine-treated rats (Figure 6), and subsequent AP5 application produced no additional effect. Together, these results suggest that increased BRAF activity mediates opioid-induced presynaptic NMDAR hyperactivity at primary afferent terminals in the spinal dorsal horn.

Inhibition of BRAF or MEK reduces morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance. To determine whether BRAF activity contributes to morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance, adult rats were treated with morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p., twice daily) for 7 consecutive days. Vemurafenib (10 mg/kg, i.p.) or vehicle was administered 15 minutes prior to each morphine injection. Withdrawal threshold and latency in response to noxious pressure and radiant heat stimuli were measured 30 minutes before (baseline) and 30 minutes after the first daily morphine injection. Daily morphine administration in vehicle-treated rats produced a gradual reduction in baseline withdrawal threshold and latency, indicating mechanical and thermal hyperalgesia (Figure 7A). These rats also exhibited a progressive decline in the analgesic effect of morphine, reflecting the development of analgesic tolerance (Figure 7A). Cotreatment with vemurafenib substantially attenuated both the reduction in baseline withdrawal threshold and latency and the loss in morphine analgesic efficacy (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 Inhibition of BRAF or MEK activity or BRAF knockdown reduces morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance. (A and B) Time course of the effect of vemurafenib (VEM, A) or selumetinib (SEL, B) on morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance. Rats were intraperitoneally injected with morphine (Mor, 5 mg/kg) twice daily for 7 days. VEM (10 mg/kg) or SEL (10 mg/kg) was intraperitoneally injected 15 minutes prior to each morphine injection daily. Nociceptive threshold and latency were tested before (baseline) and 30 minutes after the first morphine injection daily. (C and D) Time course of the acute analgesic effect of morphine in rats cotreated with VEM (C) or SEL (D). Nociceptive threshold and latency were tested after the first morphine injection on day 1 and day 7. (E) Flowchart diagram shows the timeline of injection of siRNA (3 μg, intrathecally, once daily) and morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p., twice daily) used for behavioral testing. Braf-specific siRNA or control siRNA were injected 15 minutes prior to the first morphine injection daily. (F) Time course of morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance in rats treated with Braf-specific siRNA or control (Cont) siRNA (n = 9 rats per group). Pressure withdrawal threshold and thermal withdrawal latency were measured before (baseline) and 30 minutes after the first morphine (Mor) injection daily on days 1–7. (G) Time course of the acute analgesic effect produced by the first morphine injection on day 1 and day 7 in rats treated with Braf-specific siRNA or control (Cont) siRNA (n = 9 rats per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus respective values at day 1 or time (min) 0; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 versus respective control groups at the same time point (2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test).

To determine whether MEK activity, which is downstream of BRAF, also mediates morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance, we administered selumetinib (10 mg/kg, i.p.), a clinically available MEK1/2 inhibitor (49), 15 minutes prior to morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p.) twice daily for 7 days. Similar to vemurafenib, selumetinib markedly attenuated reductions in baseline withdrawal threshold and latency and preserved morphine’s analgesic effect (Figure 7B).

Furthermore, we examined the time course of the acute analgesic response to morphine on the first and seventh treatment days. In the vehicle group, morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p.) produced a transient analgesic effect on both days, reflected by increased pressure withdrawal threshold and thermal withdrawal latency, lasting for 90–120 minutes after injection (Figure 7C). Notably, cotreatment with vemurafenib potentiated these morphine-induced increases in withdrawal threshold and latency on both days (Figure 7C). Similarly, cotreatment with selumetinib potentiated morphine-induced increases on both days (Figure 7D). These findings suggest that the increased BRAF activity, along with its downstream MEK signaling, counteracts opioid analgesia and contributes to the development of opioid-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance.

siRNA-mediated BRAF knockdown at the spinal cord level attenuates morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance. To determine whether spinal BRAF contributes to opioid-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance, we intrathecally injected 3 μg of Braf-specific siRNA or control siRNA in rats once daily for 7 days and then collected the lumbar DRG and dorsal spinal cord tissue to confirm the knockdown efficacy. Intrathecally injected siRNA knocks down the target in both the DRG and spinal cord tissues (50, 51). As expected, compared with the control siRNA, Braf-specific siRNA markedly decreased BRAF protein levels in both the DRG and spinal cord tissues (Supplemental Figure 4).

Next, we intrathecally injected Braf-specific siRNA or control siRNA in rats for 2 days followed by concurrent treatment with morphine (5 mg/kg, i.p., twice daily) for 7 days (Figure 7E). Compared with control siRNA, Braf-specific siRNA mitigated morphine-induced reductions in baseline pressure withdrawal threshold and thermal withdrawal latency and attenuated the decline in the analgesic effect of morphine (Figure 7F). Furthermore, Braf-specific siRNA potentiated morphine-induced increases in withdrawal threshold and latency on both days 1 and 7 (Figure 7G). These findings suggest that BRAF at the spinal cord level mediates opioid-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance and opposes opioid analgesia.

Conditional Braf knockout in DRG neurons attenuates morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance. MORs and NMDARs expressed in DRG neurons play critical roles in opioid-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance (11, 12). We therefore investigated whether BRAF in DRG neurons is required for these processes. To this end, we crossed BrafFl+/+ (52) and AviliCre/ERT2+ (53) mice to generate BrafFl+/+:AviliCre/ERT2+ mice and administered tamoxifen to induce conditional Braf knockout (Braf-cKO) in DRG neurons. As expected, Braf-cKO mice exhibited near complete loss of BRAF expression in the DRG (Figure 8A). BRAF protein levels in spinal cord tissues and spinal cord synaptosomal fractions were also markedly lower in Braf-cKO mice than in WT mice. In WT mice, morphine treatment increased BRAF expression in spinal cord synaptosomes. However, morphine failed to increase BRAF levels in spinal cord synaptosomes in Braf-cKO mice (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Braf knockout in primary sensory neurons attenuates morphine-induced BRAF translocation as well as hyperalgesia and tolerance. (A) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show BRAF protein expression in the DRG and spinal cord (SC) of conditional Braf knockout (cKO) and WT mice treated with saline (Sal) or morphine (Mor, 10 mg/kg, twice daily) for 7 days (n = 6 mice per group). Total and synaptosomal (Syn) proteins were extracted from lumbar DRG and dorsal spinal cord tissues for immunoblotting. GAPDH or PSD95 was used as a loading control. (B) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the amount of pMEK and total MEK in the spinal cord from WT and Braf-cKO mice treated with saline or morphine (10 mg/kg, i.p., twice daily) for 7 consecutive days (n = 6 mice per group). Total and synaptosomal (Syn) proteins from the dorsal spinal cord were extracted for immunoblotting. (C) Time course of hyperalgesia and tolerance in WT (n = 11 mice) and Braf-cKO (n = 13 mice) treated with morphine (10 mg/kg, twice daily) for 7 days. Pressure withdrawal threshold and heat withdrawal latency were measured before (baseline) and 30 minutes after the first morphine (Mor) injection daily. (D) Time course of the acute analgesic effect produced by the first morphine injection on day 1 and day 7 in WT (n = 11 mice) and Braf-cKO (n = 13 mice). Data are expressed as means± SEM. In Panels A and B, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test). In C and D, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus respective values at day 1 or time (min) 0. #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001 versus respective WT groups at the same time point (2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test).

We next determined whether BRAF in DRG neurons contributes to morphine-induced BRAF overactivity in the spinal cord. Braf-cKO and WT mice were treated with saline or morphine (10 mg/kg, i.p., twice daily for 7 days), and total and synaptosomal proteins were extracted from lumbar dorsal spinal cords. The total and synaptosomal MEK1/2 protein levels were similar between WT and Braf-cKO mice treated with saline. In WT mice, morphine treatment increased pMEK1/2 levels in both total lysates and synaptosomal fractions (Figure 8B), consistent with data from rats. This morphine-induced increase was diminished in Braf-cKO mice (Figure 8B), indicating that BRAF from DRG neurons drives the morphine-induced BRAF overactivity in the spinal cord.

We then determined whether BRAF in DRG neurons mediates morphine-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance. Braf-cKO and WT mice were treated with morphine (10 mg/kg, twice daily) for 7 days, and hindpaw withdrawal threshold and latency were measured before (baseline) and 30 minutes after the first daily morphine injection. Acute analgesic effect of the first morphine injection was also assessed on days 1 and 7. Baseline mechanical and thermal thresholds were comparable between Braf-cKO and WT mice prior to morphine treatment (Figure 8C). In WT mice, morphine treatment produced progressive reductions in baseline withdrawal thresholds and analgesic efficacy, indicative of hyperalgesia and tolerance. These reductions were attenuated in Braf-cKO mice (Figure 8C).

Furthermore, morphine injection transiently increased pressure withdrawal threshold and heat withdrawal latency on both days 1 and 7 in both genotypes (Figure 8D). Notably, acute analgesic effects of morphine were greater in Braf-cKO mice than in WT mice on both days (Figure 8D). These results suggest that BRAF originating from DRG neurons promotes opioid-induced hyperalgesia and tolerance and antagonizes opioid analgesia.

BRAF from DRG neurons mediates morphine-induced NMDAR phosphorylation and synaptic trafficking of α2δ-1–bound NMDARs in the spinal cord. We next investigated whether BRAF from DRG neurons contributes to morphine-induced NMDAR phosphorylation and synaptic expression in the spinal cord. Braf-cKO and WT mice were treated with morphine (10 mg/kg, twice daily) for 7 days. Synaptosomal proteins were extracted from lumbar dorsal spinal cords and subjected to immunoprecipitation using a pSer antibody. Both total synaptosomal proteins (input) and pSer-precipitated proteins were analyzed by immunoblotting with a GluN1 antibody. Morphine treatment increased GluN1 levels in both input and pSer precipitates in WT mice compared with saline-treated WT mice (Figure 9A). In contrast, morphine treatment failed to increase GluN1 levels in either input or pSer precipitates in Braf-cKO mice (Figure 9A). These data suggest that BRAF expressed in DRG neurons is essential for opioid-induced enhancement of NMDAR phosphorylation and synaptic trafficking in the spinal cord.

Figure 9 Braf knockout in primary sensory neurons blocks morphine-induced NMDAR phosphorylation and synaptic trafficking of α2δ-1–bound NMDARs in the spinal cord. (A) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the amount of total GluN1 and phosphorylated GluN1 from spinal cord synaptosomes of WT mice treated with saline (Sal) or morphine (Mor) as well as Braf-cKO mice treated with morphine (n = 6 mice per group). (B) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the amount of α2δ-1, GluN1, and α2δ-1–GluN1 complexes in spinal cord synaptosomes from WT mice treated with saline (Sal) or morphine (Mor) as well as Braf-cKO mice treated with morphine (n = 6 mice per group). Synaptosomal proteins from the dorsal spinal cord were immunoprecipitated (IP) with a pSer or GluN1 antibody. Both input and precipitated proteins were then immunoblotted for α2δ-1 and GluN1. PSD95 was used as a loading control. Data are presented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test).

Given that Braf-cKO in DRG neurons attenuated morphine-induced NMDAR phosphorylation and synaptic trafficking in the spinal cord, we investigated whether DRG neuron–derived BRAF contributes to morphine-induced synaptic expression of α2δ-1–bound NMDARs in the spinal cord. Synaptosomal proteins were extracted from dorsal spinal cord tissues of Braf-cKO and WT mice treated with morphine for 7 days. Total synaptosomal proteins (input) and GluN1-immunoprecipitated proteins were analyzed by immunoblotting with GluN1 and α2δ-1 antibodies. Consistent with rat data, morphine markedly increased total α2δ-1 levels in synaptosomal input from WT mice. In WT mice, morphine also substantially increased α2δ-1 levels in GluN1 immunoprecipitates (Figure 9B). Remarkably, morphine-induced increases in α2δ-1 amount and α2δ-1–GluN1 complexes in spinal cord synaptosomes were diminished in Braf-cKO mice (Figure 9B). These findings suggest that opioids potentiate synaptic expression of α2δ-1–bound NMDARs in the spinal cord through BRAF signaling in DRG neurons.

Conditional Braf knockout in DRG neurons diminishes morphine-induced presynaptic NMDAR hyperactivity in the spinal dorsal horn. Finally, we determined the role of BRAF from DRG neurons in morphine-induced hyperactivity of presynaptic NMDARs in spinal dorsal horn neurons. Braf-cKO and WT mice were treated with morphine for 7 days, and lumbar spinal cord slices were used for electrophysiological recordings. The baseline frequency, but not amplitude, of mEPSCs in lamina II neurons was substantially higher in morphine-treated WT mice than in saline-treated WT mice (Figure 10). The morphine-induced increase in mEPSCs frequency in WT mice was rapidly reduced by bath application of AP5. In Braf-cKO mice, however, morphine treatment did not increase baseline mEPSC frequency, and subsequent AP5 application had no effect (Figure 10).

Figure 10 BRAF in primary sensory neurons underlies the morphine-induced increase in the frequency of NMDAR-dependent mEPSCs in spinal dorsal horn neurons. (A–D) Representative recording traces (A), cumulative plots (B), and summary data (C and D) show the effect of bath application of 50 μM AP5 on the frequency and amplitude of mEPSCs in lamina II neurons from WT and conditional Braf knockout (cKO) mice treated with saline or morphine (Mor, 10 mg/kg twice daily) for 7 days. Recordings of mEPSCs were obtained from 5 mice per group (n = 16 neurons for WT + saline group, n = 15 neurons for WT + Mor group, n = 14 neurons for cKO + Mor group). Data presented are means ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

In WT mice, morphine treatment also increased the baseline amplitude of EPSCs in lamina II neurons monosynaptically evoked by dorsal root stimulation compared with saline-treated WT mice (Figure 11). In contrast, morphine treatment did not affect the baseline amplitude of evoked EPSCs in lamina II neurons of Braf-cKO mice. Bath application of AP5 rapidly decreased the amplitude of evoked EPSCs in morphine-treated WT mice but had no effect in saline-treated WT mice or morphine-treated Braf-cKO mice (Figure 11).

Figure 11 Braf knockout in primary sensory neurons eliminates morphine-induced changes in the amplitude of dorsal root–evoked EPSCs and paired-pulse ratio of EPSCs in spinal dorsal horn neurons. (A–D) Representative current traces (A and B) and quantification (C and D) show the effect of bath application of 50 μM AP5 on the amplitude of dorsal root–evoked EPSCs and paired-pulse ratio (PPR) of EPSCs in lamina II neurons from WT and conditional Braf knockout (cKO) mice treated with saline or morphine (Mor, 10 mg/kg twice daily) for 7 days. Recordings of evoked EPSCs (n = 13 neurons for WT + saline group, n = 16 neurons for WT + morphine group, n = 15 neurons for cKO + morphine group) and the PPR (n = 15 neurons for WT + saline group, n = 16 neurons for WT + morphine group, n = 15 neurons for cKO + morphine group) were obtained from 5 mice per group. Data presented are means ± SEM. ***P < 0.001; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

In addition, morphine treatment decreased baseline PPR of evoked EPSCs in WT mice compared with saline-treated WT mice. Bath application of AP5 increased the PPR of evoked EPSCs in morphine-treated WT mice but had no such effect in saline-treated WT mice (Figure 11). In Braf-cKO mice, morphine treatment did not alter baseline PPR, which remained comparable with saline-treated WT mice (Figure 11). Subsequent AP5 application had no observable effect on baseline PPR in Braf-cKO mice. Collectively, these results suggest that BRAF from DRG neurons is required for opioid-induced hyperactivity of NMDARs at primary afferent terminals in the spinal dorsal horn.