Therapeutic potential of synergistic mucociliary clearance for cystic fibrosis airways by β-adrenergic plus cholinergic agonists

Formoterol and methacholine applied sequentially or simultaneously increase MCCV without causing airway narrowing. For direct comparison with prior ex vivo experiments using forskolin and carbachol (11, 12), we sequentially applied formoterol, low-dose methacholine, or the combination to the serosal bath of 3- to 5-day-old WT piglet tracheae. These compounds are both approved for inhalation, though methacholine is at present approved only for single administration as a test for airway reactivity. Formoterol (10 μM) or methacholine (0.3 μM) alone each increased MCCV, while in combination they increased MCC to a velocity far greater than the simple addition of the responses to the individual agonists (Figure 1A). Because of this synergistic effect, we refer to the combination as “synergy agonists” (SA). Figure 1B shows mean MCCV values for each animal and group for each condition. Numerical MCCV values (mm/min) of baseline and single and combined drugs are provided in Supporting Data Values; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI201541DS1 The MCCV induced by SA was significantly larger than that of the arithmetic sum of responses to individual agonists (P = 0.0003, n = 7–14).

Figure 1 MCCV measured in ex vivo animal tracheae exposed to formoterol, methacholine, or the combination in either order. (A) Time courses of ex vivo MCCV showing synergistic MCC by the combined (synergy agonists, SA) 10 μM formoterol and 0.3 μM methacholine when formoterol (Fmt, red circles) or methacholine (MCh, blue squares) was added sequentially after baseline (Bs) in newborn piglet tracheae (n = 7–15 newborn piglets). (B) Summary of piglet MCCV data by SA: Fmt, 10 μM formoterol alone; MCh, 0.3 μM methacholine alone; Sum, arithmetic sum of MCCV by Fmt alone plus MCh alone. The mean values were from periods as follows: Bs, T10-T30; Fmt or MCh, T10-T30 (or T40-T60, time course); and SA (Fmt + MCh), T10-T60 (or T70-T120, time course). A 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test was used.

Sequential addition of agonists is useful for quantifying the extent of synergy. However, simultaneous administration, which is preferable for eventual clinical development, might produce different effects. But as shown in Figure 2A, simultaneous administration of both agonists combined as SA was just as efficacious in increasing MCCV (in mm/min): from 0.5 ± 0.2 at baseline to 13.5 ± 0.5, n = 6 piglets (compare Figure 1A and Figure 2A). As with sequential addition, simultaneous addition did not induce airway narrowing (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1), whereas MCh alone reduced the luminal area to 84.9% ± 0.4% of starting value.

Figure 2 MCCV and lumen area measured in ex vivo animal tracheae before and after simultaneous formoterol and methacholine. (A) A time course of ex vivo MCCV showing the simultaneous SA (10 μM formoterol, Fmt, + 0.3 μM methacholine, MCh) addition after baseline (Bs) period without preexisting agonist produces a comparable MCCV (n = 6 newborn piglets). (B) Simultaneous SA (Fmt + MCh) after baseline (black diamonds) did not cause airway narrowing, while methacholine alone induced airway narrowing (blue squares) in ex vivo piglet tracheal preparations (n = 4–5 newborn piglets).

Increased net base secretion, decreased fluid absorption, and increased airway surface liquid volume following SA. We hypothesize that the combined agonists accelerate MCCV via an increase in airway surface liquid (ASL) volume, as well as increasing ciliary beat frequency (CBF) and increasing pH by net base (most likely, bicarbonate — see Discussion) secretion. Mucus pH is relevant because viscoelasticity increases and MCC slows when mucus becomes more acidic (13, 14). To assess whether SA increases HCO 3 – secretion in airways, freshly isolated pig tracheal mucosa were mounted in Ussing chambers equipped for pH-stat measurement (15). Addition of SA significantly increased net base secretion (in μmol/cm2•hr) from 1.0 ± 0.1 at baseline to 1.5 ± 0.2 (P = 7.2 × 10–4, 23 tissue preparations from 16 pigs) (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Formoterol and methacholine increase net base secretion, inhibit fluid absorption, and increase ASL depth. (A) Base secretion was assessed by pH-stat method. SA significantly increases net base production compared with baseline in freshly isolated WT pig tracheal mucosa (n = 23 tracheal tissue preparations from 16 pigs). A 2-tailed paired t test was used. (B) Time courses of ex vivo MCCV showing ENaC inhibition by 10 μM benzamil (Bz) significantly increased baseline MCCV with no additional effect on MCCV induced by SA regardless of benzamil treatment in ex vivo tracheal MCCV measurements in piglets (*P = 0.02, n = 4 each condition). SA†,(P = 0.97 with a 2-tailed unpaired t test) or simply not significant. (C) SA (10 μM formoterol + 0.3 μM methacholine) significantly increased the rates of ASL depth changes from baseline (Bs) in ex vivo pig tracheae, assessed by phase contrast imaging using synchrotron x-rays (P = 0.05 with a 2-tailed paired t test, 24 beads from n = 4 pigs). The ASL depth change (in μm): 102.4 ± 8.7 during T20 baseline period and 251.4 ± 19.6 during T30 SA treatment period.

In a previous study, we showed that forskolin and carbachol synergistically increased submucosal gland fluid secretion and decreased epithelial sodium channel–mediated (ENaC-mediated) short-circuit current (I sc ) (12), which should increase ASL volume. We expected that addition of SA would replicate these effects. However, in prior work, we did not measure ASL volume directly. To assess the effect of SA on fluid absorption and the role of decreased absorption on MCCV, we measured baseline and SA-induced MCCV in the presence or absence of benzamil (10 μM), an ENaC blocker. In ex vivo piglet tracheae, as shown in Figure 3B, benzamil treatment significantly increased baseline MCCV (in mm/min): 0.5 ± 0.2 at baseline + vehicle (0.1% DMSO) versus 3.0 ± 0.7 baseline + benzamil (P = 0.02, 4 piglets each condition) (Supplemental Methods Protocol 1). When SA was added to the benzamil-treated tissue, it caused the expected large increase in MCCV. However, that increase was not significantly larger than the increase observed in the absence of benzamil: MCCV in mm/min: 14.0 ± 1.6 with SA + vehicle versus 13.9 ± 1.6 with SA (P = 0.97, 4 piglets each condition).

To measure ASL depth, we applied synchrotron-based phase contrast imaging (see Methods) to ex vivo pig tracheae either unstimulated or stimulated with SA. As shown in Figure 3C, ASL depth increased at a significantly faster rate following SA (P < 0.05, 24 beads from n = 4 pigs) (see Discussion).

In vivo studies of SA in 2 CF animal models. Up to this point, all experiments were conducted with ex vivo tracheal preparations. These lack the normal baseline activity of the autonomic regulation of the airways (16) and do not assess possible effects on distal airways. Drugs were typically applied basolaterally and were continuously present. Finally, the mucosal environment of breathing animals differs from ex vivo conditions. For these reasons, in vivo studies are essential to determine if the results seen ex vivo can be replicated in vivo. We used 2 animal models of CF, sheep with airways exposed to an epithelial CFTR blocker plus recombinant human neutrophil elastase (hNE) to induce inflammation (17, 18) and transgenic CF rats (19, 20). For both models, SA were applied in vivo luminally to the apical surface as single doses.

Sheep model of inflamed CFTR-deficient airways. To approximate inflamed CF airways, WT sheep were nebulized with 10 mg CFTR inh 172 followed 2 hours later by 2,380 milliunits of hNE. This treatment suppressed MCCV to approximately 50% of baseline at 4 hours from the start of the experiment, and this effect was sustained for at least ~20 hours (in %) (52.3 ± 2.4, 4 sheep). At t4 hours, when MCCV was maximally slowed, nebulization of 20 μg formoterol did not significantly increase MCCV. However, SA of 20 μg formoterol in combination with either 1 or 12 μg methacholine produced marked, sustained increases in MCCV (Figure 4A). As shown in the summary data (Figure 4B), a dose-dependent effect was noted (in % from baseline): 20 μg formoterol alone did not increase tracheal MCCV (P = 0.12 to baseline, n = 3 sheep); however, both SA of 20 μg formoterol + 1 μg methacholine (P = 0.005 vs. Fmt alone, n = 3 sheep) and SA of 20 μg formoterol + 12 μg methacholine significantly increased MCCV (P = 0.009 vs. 20 Fmt + 1 MCh, n = 3 sheep). Surprisingly, a single nebulization of SA had a sustained effect with an improvement in MCC for at least 20 hours. This contrasts with ex vivo experiments with piglets, where in the constant presence of SA, MCCV declined by approximately 50% from peak velocity in only 2 hours (Supplemental Figure 3) (see Discussion).

Figure 4 Prolonged increases of MCCV in an in vivo sheep model of inflamed CF airways following nebulization of formoterol and methacholine. (A) Time courses of in vivo MCCV showing dose-dependent increases of tracheal MCCV by SA in a sheep model of inflamed CF airways. Symbols and abbreviations: black squares, no agonist (NA); red triangles, 20 μg formoterol (Fmt or F) alone; green diamonds and blue circles, 20 μg Fmt + either 1 or 12 μg methacholine (M); hNE, recombinant human neutrophil elastase; D-Tx, drug treatment. (B) Summary of in vivo sheep data: no agonist, 20 μg formoterol alone, SA (formoterol + 1 μg methacholine/M 1 or formoterol + 12 μg methacholine/M 12) (n = 3–4 sheep). Note that while formoterol alone was not different in MCCV from vehicle-treated sheep (NA), F + M12 and F + M1 produced significantly larger MCCV than F + M1 and Fmt alone, respectively. A 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test was used.

CFTR-null rats. The sheep model has advantages but is not a product of absent CFTR gene function, so we also examined the effects of SA administration on tracheal MCCV and CBF in WT rats and in transgenic CFTR-knockout (CFTR-null) rats. We used a minimally invasive method to instill SA of 15 μg formoterol + 0.5 μg methacholine into tracheae of WT and CFTR-null rats. After 30 minutes of SA administration, the animals were euthanized, and tracheal MCCV and CBF were measured ex vivo via micro-optical computed tomography (μOCT) imaging. As shown in Figure 5, A and B, MCCV was significantly increased by SA in both WT and CF, when compared with the vehicle-treated (saline) groups: WT (SA, P = 0.04, n = 6 rats) and CF (SA, P = 0.01, n = 6 rats). In explanted tracheae from vehicle-treated CF rats, MCCV was only 16.3% of WT (P = 2.7 × 10–5, n = 6 each condition), while the fold-increase in SA-induced MCCV was much larger in the CF animals, so SA-induced MCCV did not differ significantly between WT and CF (P = 0.34, n = 6 each condition). CBF was also significantly increased by SA treatment in both WT (SA, P = 6.7 × 10–4, n = 6 rats) and CF (SA, P = 8.6 × 10–5, n = 6 rats) (Figure 5, C and D). In vehicle-treated rats, CBF of CF was slightly, but significantly, reduced compared with that of WT (P = 0.02, n = 6 rats each condition). Quantitative data for MCCV and CBF in response to vehicle and SA treatments are provided in Supporting Data Values.

Figure 5 MCCV and CBF measured in ex vivo tracheae of WT and CFTR-null rats after in vivo intratracheal instillation of vehicle or formoterol and methacholine. SA (15 μg formoterol + 0.5 μg methacholine) significantly increase MCCV, measured by μOCT, in both WT (A) and CFTR-null rats (B) compared with their vehicle-treated (saline) baseline (Veh) groups (n = 6 rats each condition). Note that vehicle-treated MCCV in CF rat tracheae was significantly reduced compared with that of WT rats. Also notice that SA increased tracheal MCCV in CFTR-null rats to ~80% of that of WT by SA and more than that of vehicle-treated WT. (C and D) SA significantly increased CBF, measured simultaneously with tracheal MCCV by μOCT, compared with that of the vehicle-treated group. All comparisons were done with a 2-tailed unpaired t test.

SA increase MCCV in ivacaftor-treated CF ferrets. To determine how SA and HEMT might interact, we compared MCCV between CFTRG551D ferrets (21) continuously treated or not with ivacaftor for at least 30 days prior to euthanasia. Tracheae were removed and treated ex vivo with SA. As expected, tracheae from untreated ferrets had no CFTR function and did not increase MCCV in response to formoterol, while tracheae from ivacaftor-treated ferrets did (in mm/min): 0.4 ± 0.3 untreated vs. 4.4 ± 1.0 treated with ivacaftor (Figure 6A). In contrast, SA produced large, synergistic increases in tracheal MCCV in both ivacaftor-treated and untreated ferrets (in mm/min): 14.5 ± 9.1 with untreated vs. 24.0 ± 5.3 treated with ivacaftor. MCCV by SA in ivacaftor-treated ferrets was ~1.7-fold greater than in untreated ones, reflecting the contribution of CFTR and indicating an additional benefit of SA on HEMT-treated CF animals.

Figure 6 Formoterol and methacholine provide additional benefits when combined with HEMT. (A) Time courses of ex vivo MCCV showing synergistic MCC by SA (10 μM formoterol + 0.3 μM methacholine) in CFTRG551D CF ferret tracheae ± ivacaftor (n = 3–4 CF ferrets). Note that when CF ferrets had been off ivacaftor (>30 days, Iva-OFF at the bottom MCCV trace), formoterol did not have an effect on MCCV (red squares), while ferrets continuously administered ivacaftor until their euthanasia showed increased MCCV by 10 μM formoterol (Iva-ON at the top MCCV trace). Also notice that SA increased MCCV in both groups of ferrets, while Iva-ON ferrets produced larger MCCV increases compared with those of Iva-OFF ferrets. (B) Measured in vitro particle D eff (in μm2/msec) from primary human nasal CF (CFTRdelF508 homozygous) cells with and without HEMT, ETI (3 μM elexa/3 μM teza/10 μM ivacaftor). Increasing D eff represents actively transported particles by the mucus flow, with steeper tracings reflecting increasingly facilitated transport by a more fluid system. Note that SA (10 μM forskolin + 0.3 μM carbachol) further increased D eff when combined with ETI (n = 3).

SA added to HEMT further increases mucus transport in vitro in cultured CF human nasal cells. As a further test of additivity between SA and HEMT, we used high-speed digital microscopy to estimate the effective diffusivity (D eff ; in μm2/msec) of fluorescent polystyrene spheres added to the ASL layer of human CF (F508del homozygote) primary nasal cell cultures grown at air-liquid interface (ALI) conditions ± HEMT triple therapy (ETI; 3 μM elexacaftor + 3 μM tezacaftor + 10 μM ivacaftor). As shown in Figure 6B, SA (in this experiment 10 μM forskolin + 0.3 μM carbachol) further facilitated particle transport as evidenced by the increased D eff .

Humans tolerate SA. A valid concern with the drugs being evaluated in our studies is the possibility that the methacholine included in the SA combination might cause bronchospasm in spite of its low dose and the demonstrated protective effect of the β-adrenergic agonist in our experimental work. As a preliminary assessment of this concern, we explored the safety of a single dose of nebulized SA in healthy volunteers (n = 12) and in pwCF (n = 24, all on HEMT). Escalating doses of methacholine (0, 1, 3, 12 μg) were administered in combination with a fixed dose of 20 μg formoterol. Changes in forced expiratory volume in 1 second from baseline (ΔFEV 1 ) were measured to evaluate for intolerance (defined as a drop larger than 10%). We did not observe intolerance or other adverse effects in any of the individuals assessed (Figure 7, A and B).