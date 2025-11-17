Genetic and environmental influences in autism: guiding the future of tailored early detection and intervention

Autistic individuals, families, clinicians, government officials, and policymakers have a great interest in understanding the causes of autism. This Viewpoint summarizes what is currently known about the etiological factors associated with autism and how this information is transforming early detection and intervention. Autism is now understood not as a single condition, but as a group of neurodevelopmental conditions that affect social interaction and communication and are characterized by restricted and repetitive behaviors. Autism varies widely, often accompanied by medical, developmental, and psychiatric co-occurring conditions.

Autism’s etiology is multifactorial, involving both genetic and environmental influences (Figure 1) (1). Hundreds of genes increase the likelihood of autism, with heritability estimates of approximately 80% based on family studies. Genes associated with autism are highly expressed during fetal brain development and converge on biological pathways involving synaptic signaling, chromatin remodeling, inflammatory responses in oligodendrocytes, and myelination (1).

Figure 1 Summary of genetic and environmental factors associated with autism etiology.

The combined effects of rare genetic variants and polygenic liability contribute to autism (2). Rare inherited and spontaneous genetic mutations are identified in a subgroup of autistic individuals. These include copy number variants and protein-disrupting variants (e.g., deletion and duplication at 16p11.2, duplication at 15q12, and alterations in CHD8, PTEN, SCN2A, and SHANK3). These mutations are not exclusive to autism and are also associated with intellectual disability, epilepsy, and motor dysfunction. Most autism cases are related to common inherited genes of low individual effect that exert additive effects in a polygenic manner. These common polygenetic influences are thought to be more specific to autism’s core features.

Environmental factors also increase autism likelihood, accounting for approximately 40% of variance in twin studies (3, 4). Familial factors include advanced parental age; short interpregnancy interval; and maternal autoimmune disease, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, or infection during pregnancy (3). Fetal exposures to air pollutants, pesticides, or medications such as valproate or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors have also been associated with autism, although no association is found for the latter when maternal psychiatric conditions are accounted for (3). Some studies have linked autism to prenatal exposure to acetaminophen; however, a recent study of over 2 million children found no association when familial factors were controlled (5). Prenatal folic acid supplementation is associated with decreased autism likelihood and may ameliorate the impacts of neurotoxicants (3). Finally, perinatal factors such as prematurity, obstetric complications, and neonatal hypoxia are associated with autism and may mediate maternal factors (6).

Thus, autism arises from a wide range of influences on prenatal brain development. A threshold susceptibility model proposes that rare and common genetic variants, combined with environmental factors, contribute to autism. Understanding these diverse influences is essential for advancing autism subtyping and personalized approaches to diagnosis and intervention.