Conventional type-1 DC density is associated with checkpoint inhibitor response across multiple types of cancer

Sex as a biological variable. Both sexes were included in the present study. Sex was not considered as a biological variable during data analysis.

Transcriptomic datasets. A detailed description of the transcriptomic datasets analyzed can be found in the Supplemental Methods. In brief, we retrieved RNA-seq data from 7 pivotal trials of immune checkpoint inhibitors. The IMmotion150 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT01984242) included patients diagnosed with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) who had not undergone prior systemic therapy (41, 42) to receive atezolizumab, atezolizumab + bevacizumab or Sunitinib. The IMbrave150 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03434379) evaluated the efficacy of atezolizumab (anti-PD-L1) in combination with bevacizumab (anti-VEGF) versus sorafenib as first-line therapy for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (43). The POPLAR study (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT01903993) evaluated the efficacy of atezolizumab versus docetaxel in patients with previously treated non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (44). The OAK trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT02008227) evaluated the efficacy of atezolizumab compared to docetaxel in patients with previously treated, locally advanced, or metastatic NSCLC with platinum-based chemotherapy (45). Gide et al. (46) investigated immune responses in patients with metastatic melanoma, comparing anti-PD-1 monotherapy (e.g., pembrolizumab or nivolumab) and combination therapy with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 (ipilimumab). Riaz et al. (55) studied patients with metastatic melanoma treated with nivolumab±ipilimumab. The IMvigor210 (47) (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT02108652) trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of atezolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).

RNA-seq sample preprocessing and analyses. All sample processing and subsequent bioinformatics analyses were performed on a workstation equipped with 16-core Intel Xeon W-2245 @ 4.7 GHz and 256 GB of RAM, running Linux (Ubuntu 20.04). For repositories with restricted access, raw data files and clinical data deposited in EGA (56) were retrieved following the approval of access permissions. The same analytical pipeline was subsequently applied to the cohorts available in the GEO repository (57), except for the Gide et al. dataset, for which only normalized counts were available (log2-TPM). Only pre-treatment patients were included in the analysis. The initial quality control of the samples was performed using the FastQC tool (v0.11.9) (58). Low-quality reads and adapter sequences were subsequently removed with Trimmomatic (v0.39) (59) for paired-end data (e.g., ILLUMINACLIP:(adapters.fa):2:30:10 SLIDINGWINDOW:(4:20) MINLEN:30). Alignment was performed using STAR(v2.7.9a) (60) with the hg38 assembly as the reference genome. Raw counts were obtained with featureCounts (v.2.0.0) (61) and annotated with Gencode gtf (v38) (62). Counts normalization and subsequent analyses were conducted using R/Bioconductor statistical environment (v4.1.1). Genes with zero counts across all samples were removed prior to normalization. For each dataset, input expression values were log2-CPM computed with effective library sizes (edgeR TMM normalization, normalized.lib.sizes=TRUE), and transformed to log2 counts per million (log2-CPM) to enable within-gene, between-sample comparisons. For the Gide et al. cohort, analyses were performed on the provided (log2-TPM)values using settings consistent with log-normalized input.

cDC1, NK and CD8 signature construction. To derive robust and broadly applicable signatures, we started from the MSigDB C8 collection (cell-type gene sets) and retrieved all lists annotated to dendritic cells (DC), CD8+ T cells, and NK cells. Within each cell type, the available lists were merged (union) to form an initial candidate pool. We then applied a cohort-wise detectability filter to prioritize broadly expressed genes: a gene was retained if it showed ≥ 5 raw counts in ≥ 50% of patients within a cohort (for the Gide cohort, ≥ 1 TPM in ≥ 50% of patients).

Next, for each cohort and cell type, we computed a per-sample meta-signal from the retained candidates and quantified each gene’s importance via its Spearman correlation with that meta-signal. Genes with R>0.4 and significant p-values were kept, and we focused on the intersection across cohorts to ensure cross-study robustness. Finally, we refined the lists into cell type–specific signatures (cDC1, CD8, NK) through an exhaustive literature review of canonical markers and functional evidence (15, 63–70).

Signature score computation and correlations. Signature score was performed in R (v(4.1.2))/Bioconductor using the GSVA package (v2.0) (71), with method=”gsva” and the package′s default parametrization for continuous, log2-normalized inputs (i.e, Gaussian kernel). No additional tuning of GSVA parameters were applied. To facilitate interpretation and visualization across figures, GSVA scores were min–max rescaled to a 1–10 range within each cohort/platform. Min-max scaling was computed as:

Equation 1

where is the original GSVA score for sample i, signature s, in cohort c; the minimum and maximum are computed intracohort (and, if applicable, per signature). The scaled score values lie in in between 1 and 10. For single-gene summaries we used log 2 (CPM + 1) (or log 2 (TPM + 1) when TPM was the original unit) to avoid negative values and stabilize variance. Unless otherwise stated, statistical comparisons (correlations, between-group tests) were performed on the original expression or signature score prior to any rescaling, and the log transform with a +1 pseudocount was applied for interpretability and visualization only.

All statistical tests were conducted on the unscaled GSVA values. Patients were stratified by clinical response (PR, CR, SD, PD); due to the small number of CR cases, PR and CR were grouped. Group comparisons used the Mann–Whitney U test (two-sided). Pearson correlations among signatures or between signatures and transcripts were computed in base R, and visualizations were produced with ggplot2 (v3.5.1) (72) and ggstatsplot (v0.12.4) (73).

Regarding missing value handling, all signature genes passed the detectability filter across cohorts except NCR1 and KIR2DL1, which fell below the threshold in some cohorts. We retained these genes to preserve the biological completeness of the NK signature. We did not impute undetected values. GSVA was run on the available genes in each cohort’s expression matrix (genes absent from a cohort’s feature space are automatically ignored).

All analyses were performed within each clinical trial/platform. No cross-cohort batch correction (e.g., ComBat) was applied because the primary sources of batch were tissue-of-origin and sequencing platform.

Multiplex immunofluorescence. TMAs or whole slide samples were pre-processed following previously reported workflows (74). The multiplex immunofluorescence panel was developed as previously described by our group (75). A panel targeting BATF3, CD3, and CD8 was built. Samples were stained using a Leica BOND RX autostainer. Samples were de-paraffinized and rehydrated before heat-induced antigen retrieval. Antigen retrieval was performed at high pH conditions (pH 9, target retrieval solution Dako-Agilent catalogue # S2367). Primary antibodies included CD8 (Pre-diluted, clone C8/144B, DAKO, catalogue #M710301), CD3 (Pre-diluted, Polyclonal, DAKO, catalogue #GA50361-2), and BATF3 (1:500, Polyclonal, R&D SYSTEMS, catalogue #AF7437). Additionally, for the melanoma samples we also tested MELAN-A protein (1:200, clone A103, Dako, catalogue #M7196). Before each round, antigen block was performed with 20% goat serum albumin diluted in PBS (catalogue #X0907, Dako-Agilent). Protein detection was performed using biotinylated secondary antibodies and streptavidin-HRP complexes (catalogue #P0397, Dako-Agilent). Afterwards, tyramide signal amplification (TSA) was performed using Opal fluorophores (570, 520, 620, and 480, catalogue numbers #FP1488001KT FP1487001KT, FP1495001KT and FP1500001KT, respectively) diluted in 1X Plus Amplification Diluent (catalogue #FP1609, Akoya Biosciences). The final round included nuclear staining using spectral DAPI (catalogue #FP1490, Akoya Biosciences). Afterwards, the coverslip was placed using Faramount Aqueous Mounting Medium (catalogue #S3025, Dako-Agilent).

Multiplex immunofluorescence tumor tissue samples. Four cohorts of patients were included in the study (Supplemental Table 1). The first cohort included 34 patients diagnosed with advanced, non-operable urothelial carcinoma enrolled in the registered clinical trial (NCT Eudract) (76) (INCOMPASS Cohort). All patients were treated with Atezolizumab (administered every 3 weeks until progression or intolerance). Patients were followed until death from disease. Progression from disease was also annotated. In addition, radiologic response to systemic treatment was studied according to clinical trial protocol and reported according to current RECIST criteria (version 1.1). Formalin Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) tissue samples from surgical resections were reviewed by an experienced pathologist. From each FFPE tissue block up to two 1mm cores were obtained from representative tumor areas to build a Tissue Micro Array (TMA) containing 47 evaluable tissue cores (21 patients provided 1 core, 13 patients provided 2 cores). Of the evaluable patients, ten experienced a complete response or partial response (24.4%) and ten had a stable disease (24.4%). The remaining 14 patients experienced tumor progression (36.6%) as their best response. Median overall survival was 9.09 months and median PFS was 5.22 months (p25-p75: 2.08 – 9.36). Before being included in the trial, patients had received between 1 to 4 previous systemic treatment lines.

The second cohort included 30 patients diagnosed with advanced melanoma (CUN Melanoma). Patients were treated with systemic immunotherapy based on Nivolumab or a combination of Nivolumab+Ipilimumab. Benefit from treatment was measured at 12 months by RECIST criteria as above. For each patient, a FFPE sample from the initial tumor resection was obtained. Whole slides from the FFPE tissue block were used for immunofluorescence analysis. At 12 months from treatment initiation, 17 patients experienced a shrinkage of their metastasis (54.8%), while there was not an objective benefit in the remaining 13 patients (45.2%).

The third and fourth cohorts included patients diagnosed with metastatic melanoma (MAL Melanoma advanced n = 20) and early-stage melanomas respectively (MAL Melanoma early n = 11). Metastatic melanomas were treated in their majority with Nivolumab in monotherapy, with 4 patients treated anti-PD1+TKI and a single patient receiving anti-CTLA4 combinations. Early-stage melanomas received adjuvant anti-PD1 treatment (Pembrolizumab or Nivolumab) after surgery. Metastatic patients were categorized as good or bad responders as previously published (77). In brief, patients were categorized as bad responders if progression occurred in less than 3 months after treatment initiation. Good responders were defined as patients demonstrating partial or complete response for a year or that stayed in treatment for at least 12 months. For early-stage patients receiving adjuvant checkpoint blockade, good responders were those not presenting relapse/metastasis in the first 12 months after start of treatment, and bad responders those that progressed within the first 3 months.

In both cases, the closest FFPE biopsy to the start of the immunotherapy treatment was selected. Two patients from the MAL Melanoma advanced cohort provided two tissue samples. From each sample a whole slide obtained from the FFPE tissue block was used for further analyses. Of the 22 samples analyzed from 20 evaluable patients included in the metastatic setting, 9 were good responders, 13 bad responders.

Of the 11 patients who were recruited in the adjuvant setting, 9 did not have relapse/metastasis during the first 12 months after treatment started, and 2 patients experienced progression in the first 3 months after initiation of adjuvant immunotherapy.

As a validation in a cohort of samples from another clinical center, we included a cohort of patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer and treated with immunotherapy. Formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue samples from a retrospective cohort of NSCLC patients treated with immunotherapy at the Yale-New Haven Hospital from 2011–2020 which were analyzed in tissue microarray (TMA) format (78–80). TMAs were built by combining several individual 0.6-mm (diameter) cores from each tumor sample with each region of interest selected by a trained pathologist to be representative of the tumor lesion. All tissue and clinical information were used after approval from the Yale Human Investigation Committee protocols #9505008219 and #1608018220 or local institutional protocols, which had approved the patient consent forms or a waiver of consent.

Tissue imaging and analysis. Multiplexed immunofluorescence TMA slides were scanned on a PhenoImager HT Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System (Akoya Biosciences). Briefly, a spectral library containing the spectral peaks emitted by each fluorophore from single stained slides was created using inForm software (version 2.4.8, Akoya Biosciences). This spectral library was used for spectral unmixing of the images, allowing color-based identification of the markers of interest. Autofluorescence was determined on an unstained urothelial carcinoma tissue. Each tissue sample image was spectrally unmixed and exported as a component TIF image using Akoya Biosciences’ Inform software. Component TIF images were then imported into the open-source digital pathology software QuPath version 0.2.3 (University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK; https://qupath.github.io).

Cell segmentation was performed based on the DAPI channel (for nuclear segmentation) and the CD3 and CD8 channel (for membrane segmentation) using the Mesmer segmentation pipeline through plugins made for QuPath (81). Cells close to the border of the images were removed to reduce the risk of staining artifacts or phenotyping errors. Afterwards, cell segmentation masks were used to obtain every cell centroid and the average pixel intensity for every cell and channel. As a result, a cell feature matrix containing the X and Y cell coordinates and the average marker intensity for every cell in each image were obtained. This matrix was used to assign a single phenotype label to each cell. To this end, marker intensity values were thresholded using the Triclass Otsu method implemented in the imagerExtra R package (ver 1.3.2) using the CSM r package (82, 83). Marker positivity patterns were used to assign a cell-type label. Cells were labelled as cDC1 if they were positive for BATF3. BATF3 negative cells were further classified as cytotoxic T lymphocytes if they were CD8 positive. T helper (CD4 positive) lymphocytes were identified as cells demonstrating CD3 positivity and that were CD8 negative. Cells that were negative for all the markers (BATF3, CD8 and CD3) were labelled as “other”. Tissue size was estimated using the cell coordinate location from the cell feature matrix using the Image_size_calculator CSM function. Afterwards, cell densities were calculated. To calculate densities, the whole tissue area was considered, including tumor and stromal areas. Then, spatial interaction analyses were performed. Samples devoid of BATF3 positive dendritic cells or lymphocytes were excluded from the analysis. To find interaction patterns, the average distance between BATF3 positive dendritic cells and both CD4 and CD8 lymphocytes was calculated using custom R scripts. In addition, the minimum distance from every BATF3 cell to interact simultaneously with a CD4 and a CD8 lymphocyte was calculated (defined as the minimum distance required for every BATF3+ cDC1 cell to encounter a CD4 and a CD8 lymphocyte).

For the NSCLC samples, we used an alternative approach to quantify the density cDC1 cells. In brief, a multiplexed quantitative immunofluorescence (QIF) panel was established to detect cDC1s by the coexpression of the cDC1 markers XCR1, CD11c, and HLA-DR, including pan-cytokeratin (CK) to mark tumor epithelial cells and DAPI to stain the nuclei (84). Briefly, TMA sections were sequentially deparaffinized, rehydrated, and treated with antigen retrieval buffer (1 mM EDTA, pH 8.0) in a pressure-boiling module (Lab Vision) at 97ºC for 20 min. Slides were further incubated in methanol containing 0.75% hydrogen peroxide at RT for 30 min and later in blocking solution (0.35% bovine serum albumin and 0.05% Tween-20 in 1X TBS) at RT for 30 min. Sections were treated overnight at 4°C with a primary antibody solution containing rabbit monoclonal anti-CD11c IgG (Cell Signaling Technology, D3VE1 clone, cat. No. 45581) and mouse monoclonal anti-HLA-DR IgG2b (LifeSpan Bio, 4C8 clone, cat. No. LS-C133245), both diluted at 1:200.

The next day, slides were sequentially incubated with secondary antibodies for 1 h at RT followed by fluorophore-conjugated tyramide molecules for 10 min at RT: anti-Rabbit PowerVision Poly-HRP (Leica, cat. No. PV6119) & TSA Cyanine 5 reagent (Akoya Biosciences, SAT705A001EA) for CD11c, and Goat anti-mouse IgG2b HRP-conjugated polyclonal (Abcam, cat. No. ab97250) & TSA Plus Cyanine 3 (Akoya Biosciences, cat. No. NEL744001KT) for HLA-DR. Residual HRP was quenched in-between secondary antibody-tyramide incubations by treating the sections twice for 7 min with 1X PBS containing benzahydrazide (Sigma) and 50 μl of 30% (w/w) hydrogen peroxide. Rabbit monoclonal anti-XCR1 IgG (Cell Signaling. Technology, D2F8T clone, cat. No. 44665) was then added for 1 h at RT, followed by Goat anti-rabbit IgG HRP-conjugated polyclonal (Abcam, cat. No. ab6721), also for 1 h at RT. Finally, TSA Biotin reagent (Akoya Biosciences, SAT700001EA) was added for 10 min at RT, followed by co-incubation of Alexa Fluor 750-Streptavidin (Thermo Fisher, S21384) and Mouse monoclonal anti-pan-CK IgG1, Alexa Fluor 488-conjugated (Thermo Fisher, AE1/AE3 clone, cat. No. 53-9003-82) for 1 h at RT. Nuclei were counterstained with 4’,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole (DAPI). Washes with 1X TBS and 1X TBST (TBS with 0.1% Tween 20) were done for 1 min after application of each reagent. Slides were scanned at 20X magnification using the PhenoImager HT 2.0 Instrument (Akoya Biosciences). A single-representative tissue core for every of the 130 patients included in the present study was analyzed. Individual cell phenotyping for cDC1s calculated as cell density (number of cells/tissue area in mm2) was determined by the co-localization of markers XCR1, CD11c, and HLA-DR in tissue using the inForm software v.2.6 (Akoya Biosciences). In order to analyze association between cCD1 cell density and survival, we first classified samples as low or high cDC1 content using the median cDC1 expression as cuT-off point. Afterward, Log-Rank analysis and Kaplan-Meier plots were analyzed to find association with overall survival. In addition, we computed a Cox Proportional Hazard model using cDC1 density deciles as independent variable.

Xenium Prime 5K panel spatial transcriptomics. In order to analyze the transcriptomic impact of cDC1 on CD8 lymphocytes, we analyzed 6 melanoma samples from the advanced melanoma cohort by Xenium spatial transcriptomics (10x Genomics). To this end, 3 samples that showed high CD8-cDC1 spatial interaction and experienced a benefit from immunotherapy and 3 additional samples demonstrating low spatial interaction and experiencing adverse clinical outcomes were used. First, immunofluorescence images from these samples were reviewed, and a single 5x5mm ROI containing cDC1 and CD8+ T cells was selected per sample. Tissue blocks were macroscopically dissected to isolate this 5x5mm tissue fragments. Afterwards, tissue slices were analyzed using the Xenium Prime 5K gene expression panel.

Data generated from the analysis was first pre-processed using the Seurat R package (ver5.2.1) (85). Cell feature matrix were first filtered to remove cells with less than 50 total molecules identified. In order to analyze impact of spatial interaction on cell transcriptome, we performed niche analysis similar to previously published pipelines (86). To this end, we first spotted potential CD8 or cDC1 cells. We used 2 combined approaches to annotate these potential cDC1 and CD8+ T cells in the data. The first method was threshold based, selecting cells whose sum of expression for a list of canonical genes (BATF3, CLEC9A and XCR1 for cDC1 and CD8A and CD8B for cytotoxic lymphocytes) is above the local minimum calculated in the bimodal distribution that characterizes the sum of expression for those genes. The second method was based on a finely granulated unsupervised clustering (Leiden algorithm). Clusters were subsequently merged based on expression of the canonical genes for one or the other cell type, both (annotated as “mixture”) and for those having none. The annotation of both methods for each cell was crossed in order to reach a common consensus, checking against some canonical genes in order to minimize noise input by surrounding malignant cells. Afterwards, these potential immune cells were subjected to message passing, a process by which neighboring cells share their transcriptomes. To this end we used the UTAG algorithm (86) adaptation implemented in the CSM R package (83). We selected a 10-micron distance to define neighboring cells (Niches). After performing message passing, niches contained the transcriptomic information of cells whose centroids are within a 10-micron distance from the niche centroid. In order to analyze niches enriched in immune cells, the algorithm only visited cells that were identified as potential CD8 or cDC1 cells as described above.

We analyzed the transcriptomic differences between immune niches that showed cDC1 presence and those with absence of cDC1 cells. To that end, we first classified niches as cDC1-rich if they showed at least the presence of a single cDC1-related molecule (either BATF3, XCR1, or CLEC9A). Those without cDC1 molecules were considered to be cDC1 devoid. To calculate differential expression, we used the Zero-Inflated Negative Binomial model implemented in the Bioconductor R package DEsingle (ver 1.26.0) (87). Afterwards, Gene Set Enrichment analysis was conducted using the fgsea Bioconductor R package (ver 1.32.4) (88). Gene ontology pathways were obtained through the msigdbr package (ver 10.0.1) (89).

GeoMX spatial transcriptomics analysis. In order to perform spatial transcriptomics analysis of the Yale-NSCLC cohort, a subset of the TMA samples used in the mIF series was selected to undergo Nanostring GeoMX Digital Spatial Profiler analysis. To this end, a set of 110 tumor cores were analyzed. Transcriptomic information from the pan-cytokeratin positive compartment (tumor compartment) was used for further analyses. Before proceeding with analysis, GeoMX expression data was first subjected to quality control checks and samples with less than 50,000 raw counts were removed. Count matrix size factor normalization was performed using the geomxNorm function implemented in the standR Bioconductor package (1.6.0) (90). Normalized BATF3 transcript counts were used as a surrogate of cDC1 presence and abundance in the tumor compartment. In order to find associations with overall survival, we used the median BATF3 expression as a cut-off point as described above for mIF experiments. Afterwards, Log-rank test analysis was conducted. Further, we computed a Cox Proportional Hazard model by dividing samples according to their BATF3 transcript expression deciles. In addition, we also calculated the Spearman correlation rho between BATF3 mRNA expression level and various key immune mediators identified in our previous Xenium spatial transcriptomic analysis.

Statistics. Between-group comparisons were performed using the Wilcoxon test. Correlation between transcriptomic signatures was measured using the Pearson correlation index. Correlation between multiplex immunofluorescence cell densities was measured using Spearman correlation index. Correlation between gene transcript expression in spatial transcriptomic data was analyzed using Spearman correlation index. Statistical significance was reached if P values were below 0.05.

Study approval. The present work has been prepared in accordance with the declaration of Helsinki.

Data availability. Data used in the present work is available at reasonable requests to the corresponding author. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. RNA-seq datasets were obtained with permission from the European Genome-Phenome archive (IMvigor210 and Immotion150: EGAS00001004386, Imbrave150: EGAS00001005503, OAK and POPLAR: EGAS00001005013). In addition, the Gide et al TMP data was obtained from the COMPASS repository (https://www.immuno-compass.com). The fastq files from the Ríaz et al. cohort were accessed from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GSE91061).