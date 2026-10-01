Convection-enhanced delivery of dexamethasone in glioma models suppresses myeloid inflammation while avoiding systemic toxicities

Sex as a biological variable. Our study exclusively examined female mice. It is unknown whether the findings are relevant for male mice.

Cell viability assays. For murine tumor cell lines (APCL and GL261), viability after dexamethasone treatment was assessed using the CellTiter 96 AQueous One Solution MTS Assay (Promega, G3582). For human tumor cell lines, viability was assessed using the CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (Promega, G7570). All cell lines are confirmed to be mycoplasma free using ATCC Kit 30-1012K. In both cases, cells were plated in the inner wells of 96-well plates, allowed to settle overnight, and treated with the indicated concentrations of dexamethasone for 72 hours. All conditions were performed in triplicate. Assays were developed according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and absorbance at 490 nm (MTS) or luminescence (CellTiter-Glo) was measured using a plate reader. IC 50 values were calculated using the drc package in R.

Orthotopic cell injections. Our p53–/– PDGFA+ murine glioma cell line (APCL) was generated as previously described (74). GL261-Luc was previously described in Kim et al. 2017 (75). Resulting cell lines were grown at 37°C with 5% CO 2 .

Orthotopic tumor implantation was performed as previously described (74). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with ketamine/xylazine (100 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg, respectively) and assessed for lack of reflexes by toe pinch. Hair was shaved and scalp skin incised. The skull was cleaned with a cotton swab and the bregma was identified. A burr hole was made with a 17-gauge needle 2 mm lateral and 2 mm anterior to the bregma. A cell suspension was made from lifted cell lines. An intracranial injection was performed under stereotactic guidance, 2 mm deep into the brain parenchyma using a Hamilton syringe at a flow rate of 0.3 μL/min to deliver 50,000 APCL cells or 6,000 GL261 cells with a volume less than 2 μL. Tumor growth was assessed through bioluminescence imaging as previously described (76). Mice were approximately 8 weeks old when they were injected with tumors.

CED of dexamethasone and systemic administration. Pump implantation was performed as previously described (76). Alzet osmotic pumps were filled with either PBS (control) or PBS with 100 ng/μL of dexamethasone-phosphate. Pumps were implanted at 21 DPI for all studies, and the catheter was implanted along the same burr hole that was used for tumor implantation. For mice receiving systemic administration of dexamethasone, a PBS-containing pump was implanted, and mice received an i.p. injection of 10 mg/kg of dexamethasone daily. One percent Omniscan was included in all Alzet pumps to confirm successful drug distribution by MRI.

Murine MRI scans. MRI scans were conducted using a Bruker BioSpec 9.4 T scanner. Mice were anesthetized with 1%–2% isoflurane mixed with medical air and administered via a nose cone. The isoflurane concentration was adjusted throughout the scan to maintain a stable respiratory rate between 40 and 70 breaths per minute. Respiration was monitored using a sensor pillow connected to a physiological monitoring system (SA Instruments). To ensure consistent body temperature, a circulating water heating pad was used to maintain the temperature at approximately 37°C.

For initial localization, low-resolution T1-weighted scout images were acquired. High-resolution anatomical imaging was performed using a T2-weighted rapid acquisition with relaxation enhancement sequence with the following acquisition parameters: repetition time (TR) = 3,000 ms, echo time (TE) = 45 ms, field of view (FOV) = 17 × 15 mm, matrix resolution = 225 × 198, and slice thickness = 0.7 mm, with 16 slices spanning the entire brain. Contrast-enhanced imaging was performed using a T1-weighted sequence with the same geometric parameters but different acquisition settings: TR = 150 ms, TE = 2.2 ms, and flip angle = 70°.

Murine survival studies. For the APCL survival study, 2 survival studies were performed, each with 10 mice per group, and the survival results shown represent the combination of these 2 experiments. Tumors (50,000 cells) were implanted on DPI 0 and treatment began on DPI 21. Tumor growth was assessed by luciferase imaging. Mice that died during anesthetic overdose or that lacked luciferase signal were excluded from further analysis. Treatment with vehicle (PBS) or dexamethasone (100 ng/μL) lasted 7 days, and pumps were removed on DPI 28. An MRI was conducted at this point to visualize intraparenchymal gadolinium from all pumps. Mice were followed until death or until tumors reached end stage as evidenced by periorbital hemorrhage, epistaxis, seizures, or severe lethargy.

For the GL261 survival study, one survival study was performed with control, systemic dexamethasone, and CED-dexamethasone groups, each with 10 mice. GL261 tumors (6,000 cells) were implanted on DPI 0, and treatment began on DPI 11. Tumor growth was assessed by luciferase imaging. One mouse died prior to pump implantation and was excluded from further analysis. Treatment with vehicle (PBS) or daily i.p. dexamethasone 10 mg/kg or CED-dexamethasone (100 ng/μL via an Alzet 1007D pump) lasted 7 days, and pumps were removed on DPI 18. Injections and Alzet pump implantation were controlled for in all groups. An MRI was conducted at the time of pump removal to visualize intraparenchymal gadolinium from all pumps. Mice were followed until death or until tumors reached end stage as evidenced by periorbital hemorrhage, epistaxis, seizures, or severe lethargy.

Posttreatment tissue and dexamethasone quantification studies. For posttreatment analysis of tissue, mice were implanted with Alzet pumps on DPI 21, as described above. Following 7 days of treatment, pumps were removed, and mice were anesthetized and perfused with 15 mL PBS followed by 15 mL 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) at a rate of 3 mL/min. Brains were excised and further fixed in 4% PFA for 24 hours. Brains were then embedded in paraffin and 5 μm–thick sections were obtained. Sections were stained following basic immunohistochemical methods. Following deparaffinization with xylene and ethanol, antigen retrieval was performed under pressure in a 10 mM, pH 6, citrate buffer with 0.05% Tween 20. Sections were incubated in primary antibody solutions overnight at room temperature. Immunoperoxidase staining was accomplished with the appropriate Vector Laboratories kit (PK-6100). Fluorescent secondary antibodies were used at 1:1,000.

The following primary antibodies were used: CRE (1:50, Cell Signaling Technology 15036), Iba1 (1:1,000, Cell Signaling Technology 17198), IBA1 (1:500, Aves IBA1-0100), MSR1 (1:500, Invitrogen PA5-102519), P2RY12 (1:500, BioLegend 848001), CD68 (1:200, Abcam ab303565), and CD34 (1:200, Abcam ab81289). For standard immunofluorescence, fluorescent secondary antibodies included goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 or 568 (A11008/A11036), goat anti-rat IgG2b Novus Biologicals Fluor 488 (NB7129), and goat anti-chicken Alexa Fluor 647 (A21449). For CD68/CD34 staining, CD68 was applied first and detected using the Alexa Fluor 488 Tyramide SuperBoost Kit, goat anti-rabbit IgG (Invitrogen, B40922), followed by CD34 staining.

Images of immunoperoxidase staining were scanned at original magnification, 40×, using a Leica SCN 400 digital slide scanner. Immunofluorescence images were obtained on a Nikon AX confocal microscope. Images were quantified using QuPath (77).

For quantification of dexamethasone, dissected tissue or plasma was flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen for later analysis (see Quantification of dexamethasone). In mice receiving systemic dexamethasone, the mice were perfused with 20 mL of PBS before the tissue was dissected and frozen.

Measurement of physiologic side effects. Blood glucose measurements were taken by briefly sedating mice with isoflurane before pricking their tail with a 20-gauge needle. Glucose levels were determined with an Accu-Chek home diabetes glucose meter from Roche (78). Glucose levels were measured after 1, 2, and 7 days of treatment.

For murine CBCs, blood from the 3 treatment groups was collected via cardiac puncture immediately after CED pump removal prior to sacrifice and was placed into 0.5 mL EDTA-anticoagulated tubes for CBC analysis. Samples (15 μL) were analyzed using Heska Element HT5 Veterinary Hematology Analyzer (laser flow cytometry, colorimetric detection, and impedance technology). Maintenance and quality control procedures are performed daily. Samples were tested within 1 hour of collection. Samples submitted overnight and for repeated analysis (if initial counts were unanalyzable) were stored at 4°C and tested within 12 hours after acquiring. Before testing, blood samples were placed on a sample rocker and then gently inverted 4–5 times to ensure proper mixing. At this time, the samples were inspected for blood clots. Any samples with visible blood clots were rejected for analysis. Serum biochemistry was performed using the Heska Element DC5X Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer to measure glucose, triglyceride, total protein, creatinine, alanine aminotransferase, and aspartate aminotransferase levels. Fresh blood was collected from the same 3 groups and placed into a 0.8 mL serum separator tube. Tubes were centrifuged at 2,000g for 10 minutes after 15 minutes of incubation at room temperature in the dark. The supernatant in the form of serum was transferred to a 0.5 mL polypropylene tube specific to this analyzer. The samples were collected over 1 day, stored at –20°C, and tested over 2 consecutive days. The serum was thawed at room temperature for 20–25 minutes before testing.

Adrenal and splenic atrophy was assessed by carefully dissecting the mouse spleen and adrenal glands from surrounding organs and adipose tissue. The mean weight of the adrenal glands was recorded along with the weight of the spleen. Corticosterone concentrations in homogenized liver and brain were measured by HPLC-MS/MS.

iPSC-derived microglia differentiation and treatment. The differentiation of iPSCs to primitive hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs) is optimized using the STEMdiff Hematopoietic Kit (catalog 05310, STEMCELL Technologies) as adapted from McQuade et al. (58). iPSC microglial differentiation from HPCs was done through the following process. Cells were incubated at 37°C. Briefly, HPCs were plated on 24-well Cultrex-coated plates at a density of 100,000 cells per well. Cells were cultured in DMEM/F12 (brand) medium, Insulin (ITS) 100×, B27 50×, N2 100×, Glutamax 100×, MEM nonessential amino acids 100×, Monothioglycerol, insulin 10 mg/mL, and PenStrep 100×. Cells were fed every 2 days with a tri-cytokine cocktail of these differentiation factors: 100 ng/mL IL-34, 50 ng/mL TGFB1, and 25 ng/mL M-CSF. On day 13, cells were gently lifted with mechanical disruption to split ~50% of cells into new wells, as confluence of cells allowed for distribution of cells into a new plate for higher yield. Differentiation with the tri-cytokine mix continued every 2 days until day 25. On day 25, of 100 ng/mL CD200 and 100 ng/mL CX3CL1 were added for further maturation and to ensure homeostatic state. Feeding occurred daily until day 28, when the cells were ready for functional and transcriptomic assays. On day 28, the fully matured human iPSC microglia were treated with 25 ng/μL of dexamethasone (63 μM) or 1 ng/μL of LPS, either separately or in combination. The cells underwent RNA extraction as per the QIAGEN reagent protocol as well as the creation of cDNA. Bulk RNA-seq was then performed.

HMC3 microglia treatment and qPCR; THP-1 RNA-seq analysis. Human HMC3 microglia were cultured under standard conditions in DMEM with 10% fetal bovine serum. Cells were plated in 6-well plates at a density of 3 × 105 cells per well and treated for 72 hours with vehicle, LPS (1 ng/μL), dexamethasone (25 ng/μL), or the combination of LPS and dexamethasone. Each condition was performed in 3–4 biological replicates. Following treatment, RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 74106). cDNA was synthesized using the Invitrogen SuperScript VILO cDNA Synthesis Kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. qPCR was performed on a QuantStudio 6 Pro Real-Time PCR System using Thermo Fisher Scientific ABsolute Blue qPCR Mix, SYBR Green, Low ROX (AB4163A), with ACTB as the reference gene. The following primers were used: IL1B forward, ATGATGGCTTATTACAGTGGCAA, reverse, GTCGGAGATTCGTAGCTGGA; TNF forward, CCTCTCTCTAATCAGCCCTCTG, reverse, GAGGACCTGGGAGTAGATGAG; IL6 forward, ACTCACCTCTTCAGAACGAATTG, reverse, CCATCTTTGGAAGGTTCAGGTTG; and ACTB forward, TGGCACCCAGCACAATGAA, reverse, CTAAGTCATAGTCCGCCTAGAAGCA. IL1B, IL6, and TNF expression was quantified by the ΔΔCt method, with fold-change calculated as 2-ΔΔCt relative to the CTRL group mean. Statistical analyses were performed on ΔCt values.

Bulk RNA-seq data were obtained from NCBI GEO GSE208041 (59) and analyzed using DESeq2 (79). THP-1 cells were treated with vehicle control, LPS (100 ng/mL), and LPS+dexamethasone (100 ng/mL + 1 μM) for 3 hours before RNA was extracted with TRIzol (Invitrogen) and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000.

Quantification of dexamethasone. Dexamethasone was measured by HPLC-MS/MS on a platform consisting of Waters Xevo TQS triple quadrupole mass spectrometer integrated with a Waters ACQUITY UHPLC.

Tissue samples were homogenized in LCMS-grade water using Precyllis lysing kits with a bead homogenizer. Dexamethasone was extracted from the tissue homogenates and serum/plasma samples spiked with deuterated dexamethasone (d4 dexamethasone) by liquid-liquid extraction using tert-butyl methyl ether. Chromatographic separation was done on a Waters ACQUITY UPLC BEH C18 column (1.7 μm, 2.1 × 50 mm) maintained at 50°C employing gradient elution using water and methanol with 0.1% formic acid as mobile phases. Positive electrospray ionization tandem mass spectrometry under multiple reaction monitoring mode was performed using the following transitions: 393.30 > 355.21 dexamethasone and 397.30 > 377.20 d4 dexamethasone. The dexamethasone concentration was measured by comparing integrated peak areas against known amounts of dexamethasone using Targetlynx V4.2.

The limit of quantification of the assay is 0.5 ng/mL. The mean intra- and interassay imprecision were 1.68% and 3.42% respectively.

snRNA-seq of murine tissue. As above, mice were sacrificed following 7 days of CED of dexamethasone or vehicle treatment. Mouse brains were quickly dissected and the tumor-bearing quadrant of the brain was isolated. The quadrant was then flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen for later analysis. Later, samples were homogenized and nuclei isolated according to the Chromium Single Cell Nuclei Isolation Kit protocol (catalog 1000494). Barcoding, library preparation, and sequencing were performed by the JP Sulzberger Columbia Genome Center. The FASTQ files were loaded into 10x Genomics cloud and mapped with Cell Ranger Count v9.0.0 onto mouse library GRm39 2024-A.

Standard Seurat pipelines were used for the analysis of snRNA-seq data (80). A feature/cell matrix (filtered) was used to create Seurat objects. The merged object was subset to include only those nuclei containing between 500 and 5,000 features and mitochondria counts less than 5% across all samples. Doublets were called and excluded by using DoubletFinder (81). Normalization, scaling, and integration of the data were performed with the Seurat SCTransform() function. Nuclei were projected into UMAP space, clustered, and assigned cell lineages. Clustering of nuclei was done using the shared nearest neighbor smart local moving algorithm, with dimensionality PCA reduction using Seurat’s FindNeighbors() function. Major cell types were identified using canonical cell type markers and SingleR (25, 82). GSEA was performed using standard downstream analysis methods for gene set enrichment workflows, including the R packages hypeR (“hypergeometric testing”) and the SingleSeqgSet package for a Wilcoxon Mann-Whitney Correlation Corrected GSEA. Gene sets included those from MSigDB C2 (KEGG, REACTOME, etc.) and C5 (Gene Ontology) libraries. Only significant gene sets with an adjusted P < 0.05 were considered.

Bulk RNA-seq survival analysis and RNA-seq data analysis. The count matrix for TCGA GBM dataset was downloaded using the GDCquery tool in R. The CGGA RNA-seq datasets were downloaded from (http://www.cgga.org.cn/download.jsp) (83, 84). Counts were normalized using DESeq2 in R (79). Only primary IDH-WT GBM samples were kept for downstream analyses (TCGA: 139 samples, CGGA: 179 samples). Survival analysis was performed using the survival package in R, using the enrichment of the CED-dexamethasone gene set. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis was completed using median expression values (high vs. low).

Bulk RNA-seq data were normalized and differentially expressed genes between conditions were determined using DESeq2. Gene ontology of differentially expressed genes between iPSC conditions was determined using GSEA and Hallmark pathways.

Statistics. Sample sizes were not predetermined by power analysis but were consistent with previous experiments from our laboratory. A minimum of n = 3 biological replicates were utilized for all experimental conditions. Statistical analyses were performed in R (version 4.5.2). For comparisons involving more than 2 experimental groups, a Kruskal-Wallis H test was employed to assess global significance. When a significant difference was detected, pairwise comparisons were made using post hoc Welch’s t tests. For comparisons involving only 2 groups, a 2-tailed Welch’s t test was used. Statistics were computed on a per-animal basis, except for IBA1-positive cell morphology, which was computed on a per-cell basis. Values are reported as mean ± SEM unless otherwise specified. A P of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Human tumor tissue collection and use were approved by the Columbia University Irving Medical Center Institutional Review Board under protocols AAAJ9652, AAAR7365, and AAAV1710. Written informed consent was obtained from all participants. All experiments were performed in accordance with institutional and national guidelines for the care and use of laboratory animals. Experimental protocols were approved by the Columbia University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (protocol AC-AABO9554). Female B6(Cg)-Tyrc-2J/J mice from Jackson Laboratories (strain 000058, age 6–8 weeks) were used for all experiments. Mice were housed under standard, pathogen-free conditions with a 12-hour light/dark cycle and had unrestricted access to food and water.

Data availability. All murine snRNA-seq and human iPSC bulk RNA-seq datasets generated in this study were deposited to NCBI GEO GSE326006. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. All relevant materials are available with reasonable request to the corresponding author.