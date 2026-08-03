Genotoxic antibody-drug conjugates combined with BCL-XL inhibitors enhance therapeutic efficacy in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

B7-H3(CD276), PSMA(FOLH1), and STEAP1 are coexpressed in metastatic PCs. We sought to enhance the antitumor effects of PC therapeutics by directing the cytotoxic payloads via antibody delivery and using combination strategies that exploit multiple target antigens and synergistic payloads. Prior findings show that coadministration of 2 ADCs targeting the same antigen may lead to binding competition and reduced efficiency of payload delivery (15). Thus, we proposed to use 2 different antigens to simultaneously cotarget tumor cells with ADCs for the treatment of mCRPC. Such target pairs should be expressed on the surface of the same PC cells though have limited coexpression in normal tissues.

Several surface antigens have been shown to be highly expressed by PCs and were previously employed as ADC targets for mCRPC. The most well-established antigens include PSMA (16, 17), STEAP1 (10, 11, 18), and B7-H3 (14, 19); however, to exploit combinatorial effects, it is essential to confirm that these antigens are expressed by the same cells in mCRPCs. To address this issue, we conducted multiplexed immunofluorescence (mIF) staining of a clinically and histologically annotated case series of mCRPC tumors for B7-H3, PSMA, and STEAP1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200438DS1). Tumor tissues were collected at rapid autopsy through the University of Washington Tissue Acquisition Necropsy (UW TAN) program (20). Tumor sections were organized within a tissue microarray (TMA) comprising 181 tumors from 58 patients. Five tumors were not analyzed due to insufficient tumor content, leaving 176 evaluable tumors (514 individual cores) from 58 patients. Tumors were classified into 4 phenotypic subtypes based on immunohistochemical staining for androgen receptor (AR) signaling and neuroendocrine (NE) markers, as previously described (21, 22): AR-active prostate cancer (AR+/NE–), amphicrine carcinoma (AR+/NE+), double-negative mCRPC (AR–/NE–), and neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC; AR–/NE+). Integrated H-scores combining the frequency and intensity of staining were used to evaluate single-antigen staining (Figure 1). For dual-antigen staining analysis, quantification of the percentage of double-positive cells was applied (Figure 2).

Figure 1 B7-H3, PSMA, and STEAP1 are expressed in the majority of AR-regulated mCRPCs. (A) Representative TMA images of human prostate tissue (FDA999 L206) and mCRPC tissues (UW TAN100) with membranous B7-H3, PSMA, STEAP1, and nuclear DAPI staining. Scale bar: 50 �m. (B) Heatmap of individual H-scores of 176 mCRPC tissues. (C) Averaged H-scores of normal prostate, AR+/NE–, AR+/NE+, AR–/NE–, and NEPC tissue samples. Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney rank-sum test (2-sided) P values are shown. P values were corrected for multiple comparisons using Holm’s method.

Figure 2 mCRPC cells coexpress ADC target pairs PSMA and STEAP1, B7-H3 and PSMA, and B7-H3 and STEAP1. (A) Averaged percentage double-positive and -negative cells in all mCRPC and specifically in AR+/NE– tumors. (B) The percentage of mCRPC or AR+/NE– tumors costaining for each antigen pair. (C) Hypergeometric mean (95% CI) of antigen coexpression heterogeneity indices across different metastatic sites in a given patient (intrapatient heterogeneity) and within a metastatic site (intratumoral heterogeneity).

We observed B7-H3, PSMA, and STEAP1 staining heterogeneity across the 4 mCRPC phenotypic groups (Figure 1B). Consistent with prior reports (11, 16), STEAP1 and PSMA H-scores were significantly greater in AR+/NE– tumors compared with NEPC; however, B7-H3 reactivity was observed in both AR-active and NE tumors (Figure 1C). These findings are consistent with the corresponding B7-H3/CD276, PSMA/FOLH1, and STEAP1 gene expression analysis in 3 cohorts determined by RNA-seq: 270 Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) international dream team mCRPC biopsies, 172 mCRPC samples from the UW TAN program, and 126 LuCaP PC patient-derived xenograft (PDX) samples (Supplemental Figure 1).

B7-H3, PSMA, and STEAP1 IF staining was evaluated pairwise at single-cell resolution, within tumors, and across tumors for individual patients. To assess the fraction of the cells coexpressing 2 antigens, the percentage of double-positive cells was calculated in all tumor specimens (Figure 2A). We determined that approximately one-third of all mCRPC cells stained positively for the combination of PSMA and STEAP1, B7-H3 and PSMA, or B7-H3 and STEAP1. Within the AR+/NE– mCRPC cohort 32.7%–39% of cells were double-positive. The largest antigen overlap was observed between PSMA and STEAP1, where 39% of cells comprising AR+/NE– tumors stained for both, while the greatest antigen coverage was achieved with the B7-H3 and STEAP1 pair, with only 18.2% cells in AR+/NE– tumors staining for neither antigen (81.8% cells stained for either B7-H3 or STEAP1). Overall, 20% of mCRPC cells across all phenotype groups and 25% of AR+/NE– cells stained positively for all 3 antigens.

We next determined how many tumors contained a large fraction of double-positive cells. Tumor cores with ≥20% cells costaining for any antigen pair were considered double-positive. About half of the tumors were double-positive for at least 1 antigen pair, and most of the tumors were B7-H3 and STEAP1 positive: 58% (102/176) mCRPCs and 64.4% (94/146) AR+/NE– tumors (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The B7-H3 and STEAP1 pair also demonstrated the highest estimated staining heterogeneity (27.4% intrapatient and 11.2% intratumoral), followed by B7-H3 and PSMA (19.5% and 9.4%), and PSMA and STEAP1 (19.4% and 8.4%) (Figure 2C). Of the mCRPC patients, 46/58 had at least 1 B7-H3 and STEAP1 positive tumor, 39/58 patients demonstrated at least 1 PSMA and STEAP1 positive tumor, and 34/58 patients harbored at least 1 B7-H3 and STEAP1 positive tumor (Supplemental Figure 2C). All tumors stained positive for STEAP1 and B7-H3 in 17 patients, for PSMA and STEAP1 in 21 patients, and for B7-H3 and PSMA in 15 patients. Collectively, these assessments of intratumor and intraindividual heterogeneity provide data to inform combinatorial strategies designed to target the same or divergent cell populations within a patient and how to deploy targeted agents with systemic delivery.

The 20% coexpression cutoff was initially selected as a moderate threshold to account for tumor heterogeneity. Importantly, tumors with ≥20% double positivity exhibited up to 100% total positivity for the individual antigens (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 3). Antigen thresholds used in the clinic for antibody-based therapies are highly variable and drug specific; for example, ADCs with membrane-permeable payloads can achieve efficacy at low antigen levels (23), whereas others require higher antigen density to ensure efficient internalization and payload delivery (24). To provide a more comprehensive characterization, we also conducted antigen coexpression analyses at 1% and 50% thresholds to capture the spectrum of clinically relevant expression levels, reflecting both maximum bystander potential and stringent requirements for high-density targeting (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Antigen target coexpression was also evaluated in a human benign tissue TMA (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 3). We found that luminal cells of the prostate and mammary gland stained positively for all 3 antigens: STEAP1, B7-H3, and PSMA. Kidney tubular cells and small intestine enterocytes costained for STEAP1 and PSMA, while urothelial cells and colon enterocytes showed low intensity B7-H3 and STEAP1 staining.

Overall, these data collectively show that each of the 3 antigen pairs demonstrates high levels of double positivity in mCRPC tumors, particularly in the AR+/NE– phenotype, which is the most common subtype of mCRPC, and very low levels of double positivity in normal tissues, suggesting that these antigen pairs may be compelling targets for combination ADC therapy.

Nomination of synergistic interactions between established ADC payloads in PC. To date, the majority of ADCs comprise payloads with similar mechanisms of action (MoAs) that fall into 2 major classes: microtubule targeting and DNA-damaging agents. This raises concerns about the development of cross-resistance with systemic standard-of-care treatments or with other ADCs if used sequentially. We therefore asked if a rational selection of the payload MoA for a specific molecular subtype of PC could improve therapeutic response and mitigate ADC resistance.

Recent efforts have yielded ADC payloads using different MoAs beyond conventional agents targeting DNA or microtubules (25). The development of novel payloads provides opportunities for ADC cotargeting, as combinations of agents with different MoAs are predicted to have the highest probability of overcoming resistance without overlapping toxicities. Payload combinations that offer additive or synergistic cytotoxic effects on cancer cells can potentially increase ADC efficacy and reduce effective therapeutic doses.

To evaluate the PC cell response to individual ADC payloads and to nominate synergistic payload interactors, we designed a drug screen with 23 small molecules representing 3 major classes of ADC payloads: microtubule-disrupting drugs (MDDs), DNA-damaging drugs (DDDs), and innovative drugs (IDs) targeting RNA synthesis (thailanstatins, amatoxins), NAD synthesis (NAMPT inhibitors), or apoptosis evasion (BCL-XL inhibitors). Each payload class included 4–5 pharmacological groups with different MoAs and 1–3 analogous members per group (Figure 3A). The 23 agents were evaluated at 2 working concentrations (high and low), which were individually selected for each compound based on effective concentrations reported prior (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1). The high concentration was chosen based on published working concentrations and IC 50 ranges in other cancer models for these agents (26–44), and the low concentration represented a 10-fold dilution of the high dose. This range was selected to capture activity across sensitive and resistant cell lines. We also evaluated 13 out of 23 compounds (1 representative from each payload group) in pairs at low working concentrations, resulting in 78 total pairwise drug combinations (Supplemental Table 4). Twenty-three payloads and active payload derivatives were tested in 4 mCRPC cell lines representing different phenotypic subtypes: C4-2B (AR+/NE–), 22Rv1 (AR+/NE+), LuCaP 176 (AR–/NE–), and MSKCC EF1 (AR–/NE+) (Figure 3, A and B, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Table 4). Agents from all 3 payload classes effectively killed AR-regulated cells C4-2B and 22Rv1 at high and low doses (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4). The LuCaP 176 cell line demonstrated weaker responses to many drugs and in particular to DDDs compared with other lines. The NEPC cell line MSKCC EF1 showed moderate responses to MDDs and DDDs; however, it was sensitive to several IDs, including the BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852, suggesting potential utility of this payload in the development of ADCs for NEPC. When administered at high doses, cytotoxic effects of DDDs were significantly greater than the effects of MDDs across all mCRPC models (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 Screening of ADC payloads in PC cell lines. (A) List of cytotoxic agents tried in the drug screen. (B) Relative viability of PC cells exposed to the screen compounds (low dose): 10-deacetyl-7-xylosyl paclitaxel (0.5 μM), PF-06380101 (0.1 nM), mertansine (0.1 nM), DM4 (0.5 nM), ispinesib (0.5 nM), SG3199 (0.1 nM), SJG-136 (0.5 nM), PNU- 159682 (0.1 nM), daunorubicin (hydrochloride) (0.1 μM), DXd (0.1 μM), calicheamicin (0.1 nM), thailanstatin A (0.1 μM), duocarmycin TM (0.1 nM), ansamitocin P-3 (0.5 μM), camptothecin (0.1 μM), dolastatin 10 (0.1 μM), A-1331852 (0.5 μM), α-amanitin (50 nM), β-amanitin (50 nM), FK-866 (50 nM), CHS-828 (5 nM), SN-38 (10 nM), and MMAE (0.1 nM). (B) Normalized responses of C4-2B, 22Rv1, LuCaP176, and MSKCC EF1 to individual payload exposure (low dose). Compounds are organized by the payload class: DDDs (salmon), MDDs (yellow), and IDs (gray). Results are expressed as log 10 RLUs, measured via the CellTiter-Glo luminescent assay as a marker of total viability.

We next assessed the effects of drug/payload combinations. We observed marked differences in the response to drug combinations among the 4 PC models (Supplemental Figure 5A). Payload pairs for the synergy validation were selected from the interactors with different MoAs that exhibited PC cell toxicity greater than the amplification of their individual effects in at least 2 cell lines (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Potential synergistic interactions were observed between DDDs and IDs, as well as between the members of the ID group (Supplemental Figure 5B). These pairs were prioritized and further validated using a dilution series of payloads alone and in combination. Drug additivity or synergism between payloads was analyzed in the in vitro cell viability assays using the Chou-Talalay method (45). Interactors with combination indices < 1.0 were considered synergistic. Based on these validation studies, a highly enriched group of synergistic interactions was identified between the BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852 and DNA-damaging agents from all 5 DDD groups tested in the screen: SN-38 (TOPO I inhibitor), PNU-159682 (TOPO II inhibitor), calicheamicin (double-stranded DNA scissor), SG-3199 (DNA cross-linking agent), and duocarmycin TM (DNA alkylating agent) (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Combinatorial drug screening identifies synergistic interactors. (A) Heatmap demonstrating normalized responses of C4-2B cells to single payloads (data points on the left and upper edge) and payload pairs (data points in the center of the heatmap). (B) Dose response to BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852; DDDs SN-38, PNU-159682, calicheamicin, SG-3199, and Duocarmycin TM; and 5 combinations of DDDs with A-1331852 in LNCaP cells. CI, combination index.

To confirm on-target drug effects, synergism between duocarmycin TM and A-1331852 was further verified using the drug analogs WEHI-539 (BCL-XL inhibitor) and seco-DUBA (duocarmycin analog) in a panel of 8 PC cell lines (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7, and Supplemental Table 5). All but 1 of the 8 models tested demonstrated a combination index of < 1.0 with each combination. The 22Rv1 model was the exception, and these results can likely be attributed to the low BCL-XL protein level in this cell line (Supplemental Figure 8), as BCL-XL (BCL2L1) expression may be necessary for the cell response to the proposed payload combination. These findings suggest that cotargeting mCRPC with 2 ADCs bearing DNA-damaging agent and BCL-XL inhibitor as payloads may improve tumor responses to ADC therapy.

Induction of p53-mediated apoptosis through DNA damage and BCL-XL inhibition in PC. The synergism between DDDs and A-1331852 can be explained by the interplay between DNA damage and BCL-XL function in the intrinsic p53-dependent apoptosis pathway (46). In response to DNA damage, p53 is rapidly activated and stabilized through posttranslational modifications that engage several cell death programs, including mitochondrial cell death (47). Prosurvival BCL-2 family proteins, including BCL-2, BCL-XL, MCL-1, and BCL-W, are localized in the mitochondria and prevent apoptosis by inhibiting permeabilization of the outer mitochondrial membrane (48). Our previous report (49) and current data indicate that while BCL-2 is overexpressed in mCRPCs with NE phenotype, BCL-XL is abundant in both AR-active tumors and NEPCs (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). Our analysis of 2 integrated datasets, the Grasso 2012 microarray (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO]: GSE35988) (50) and the University of Washington (UW) cohort, demonstrates that the expression of BCL-XL/BCL2L1 is elevated in mCRPC compared with hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, suggesting that castration-resistant tumors rely on this protein for apoptosis evasion (Supplemental Figure 10A). We found that the majority of mCRPCs express high levels of BCL-XL (Supplemental Figure 9), and we did not observe a significant correlation between BCL-XL expression and patient survival or resistance to standard-of-care therapies in the UW mCRPC cohort (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C).

In several cancer types, p53 loss of function promotes resistance to DNA-damaging chemo- and radiotherapeutics (51). In this context, we determined that over a third of AR+/NE– tumors in the SU2C cohort demonstrate biallelic loss of TP53 (Supplemental Figure 9). We queried how functional TP53 KO would affect PC cell responses to genotoxic payloads and their combinations with the BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852. To compare the cytotoxicity of DDDs in isogenic cell models, we performed CRISPR/Cas9 KO of TP53 to generate 3 isogenic PC models with and without functional TP53: LNCaP (single clone) (52), C4-2B (single clone), and LuCaP 189.4 (KO pool). Parental and TP53-KO cells were treated with SN-38, PNU-159682, calicheamicin, SG-3199, and duocarmycin TM for 72 hours (Figure 5A). In all 3 isogenic cell line pairs, we observed a weaker response to DDDs in TP53-KO cells compared with the parental cells with intact TP53. Likewise, parental cells were more sensitive to duocarmycin TM and A-1331852 combination (Figure 5B). Induction of apoptosis in p53-proficient cells after a 24-hour exposure to duocarmycin TM and A-1331852 was confirmed by assaying PARP1 and caspase-3 cleavage (Figure 5C). We also observed an increase in p53 protein levels in the p53+ cells treated with duocarmycin TM, which is indicative of p53 stabilization following DNA damage (Figure 5C). These findings imply that, along with BCL-XL (BCL2L1) expression, p53 proficiency might be a contributing factor to PC cell response to the combination of DDDs and BCL-XL inhibitor payloads.

Figure 5 Combination of Duocarmycin TM with A-1331852 induces apoptosis in PC lines expressing p53(TP53) and BCL-XL(BCL2L1). (A) Relative viability of PC cells lines expressing WT TP53 (LNCaP, C4-2B, LuCaP189.4) and isogenic TP53-KO cells exposed to DNA-damaging agents for 72 hours. Data are shown as mean ± SD. Significance was determined using unpaired 2-tailed t test. A P value < 0.05 was considered significant. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (B) Immunoblot analysis of p53 protein levels and dose response of isogenic lines to Duocarmycin TM and A-1331852 combination. (C) Immunoblot analysis of p53, PARP1, and cleaved caspase-3 in isogenic cell lines treated with DMSO (control), A-1331852, Duocarmycin TM, or the combination of A-1551852 and Duocarmycin TM for 24 hours.

Genotoxic ADCs combined with the BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852 enhance cytotoxicity. To verify that payload synergism can be translated into ADC combination regimens, we combined ADCs bearing DNA-damaging payloads with unconjugated BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852. As conjugation of A-1331842 to an antibody required specialized synthetic expertise, this drug was used as a free systemic agent for a proof of concept. Three different genotoxic ADCs targeting B7-H3, PSMA, or STEAP1 were tested singly and in combination with A-1331852 (Supplemental Table 6). C4-2B and 22Rv1 cell lines with intact B7-H3 (CD267), PSMA (FOLH1), and STEAP1 and isogenic paired lines with gene deletions of these proteins (B7-H3 KO, PSMA KO, and STEAP1 KO) were engineered to confirm antibody specificity and ADC responses (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Genotoxic ADCs induce upregulation of anti-apoptotic BCL-2 family proteins. (A) Diagrams of B7-H3–seco-DUBA, PSMA-SG3249, and STEAP1-DXd ADCs. Immunoblots showing B7-H3, PSMA, and STEAP1 KOs in isogenic C4-2B and 22Rv1 cell lines. Differential response of antigen-expressing cell lines to B7-H3–seco-DUBA, PSMA-SG3249, and STEAP1-DXd ADCs (4-day exposure). (B) Immunoblot analysis of PARP1, P53, BCL-2, BCL-XL, MCL-1, and BCL-W in LNCaP PC cells exposed to B7-H3–seco-DUBA, PSMA-SG3249, or STEAP1-DXd ADCs for 1–24 hours. MSKCC EF1 sample was used to locate the position of the BCL-2 band.

B7-H3–seco-DUBA (MGC018, vobramitamab duocarmazine, vobra duo), a clinical-grade ADC targeting B7-H3 and bearing the genotoxic seco-DUBA duocarmycin prodrug payload (19), was provided by MacroGenics. To produce additional genotoxic ADCs, we synthesized single-chain antibodies (scFv-Fc) binding PSMA (J591 biosimilar) and STEAP1 (vandortuzumab biosimilar) (Supplemental Figure 11). The binding specificity of PSMA scFv-Fc was confirmed by flow cytometry in parental and PSMA-KO cells, while specificity of STEAP1 scFv-Fc was confirmed in parental and STEAP1 KO cells (Supplemental Figure 11A). No cytotoxic effects of naked PSMA scFv-Fc or STEAP1 scFv-Fc were observed in C4-2B or 22Rv1 cells (Supplemental Figure 11B). After ensuring antigen specificity, PSMA scFv-Fc was conjugated to tesirine (SG3249), a pyrrolobenzodiazepine dimer payload, resulting in PSMA-SG3249 ADC with a drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of 3. STEAP1 scFv-Fc was conjugated to the camptothecin analog deruxtecan (DXd), resulting in STEAP1-DXd with a DAR of 1.09. Enzymatically cleavable linkers were used in all 3 ADC designs (Supplemental Table 6).

B7-H3–seco-DUBA, PSMA-SG3249, and STEAP1-DXd demonstrated reasonable selective toxicity against cells expressing target antigens (Figure 6A). These ADCs were subsequently evaluated for their ability to activate an adaptive anti-apoptotic response in PC cells. LNCaP cells were exposed to each ADC and evaluated for the abundance of BCL-2 family anti-apoptotic proteins over a time course (1, 6, 12, 24, and 48 hours; Figure 6B). ADC concentrations were selected to activate the p53-dependent pathway, as indicated by elevated p53 protein levels at 12–48 hours after exposure, without yet driving the cells to apoptosis (evidenced by the absence of PARP1 cleavage; Figure 6B). While we did not observe an increase in BCL-2 protein in any treatment condition (MSKCC EF1 NEPC cell lysate used as a positive control), we found that ADC exposure induced an increase in BCL-XL, MCL-1, and BCL-W (Figure 6B). The most robust and consistent increase was observed in BCL-XL at 24–48 hours across all 3 ADCs. These findings further support the rationale for combining genotoxic ADCs with BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852 to enhance their cytotoxic effects.

B7-H3–seco-DUBA, PSMA-SG3249, and STEAP1-DXd were then applied to TP53 WT and TP53-KO LNCaP cells, with and without A-1331852. Synergistic interactions between genotoxic ADCs and A-1331852 were observed in both cell models and in all ADC combinations tested (Figure 7); however, the responses were greater in p53-proficient cells. Because B7-H3 is expressed in NEPC and RB1/TP53 co-loss has been associated with increased replication stress, we next evaluated whether this combination could induce synergy in an RB1/TP53 double-knockout (DKO) LNCaP model (Supplemental Figure 12). In these DKO cells, we observed reduced sensitivity to both B7-H3–seco-DUBA and A-1331852 as single agents, as well as to the combination, consistent with the therapeutic resistance frequently associated with RB1/TP53-deficient PC (52). Although RB1 loss has been linked to increased dependence on BCL-XL signaling (53), our data suggest that concurrent TP53 loss may attenuate the response to this therapeutic strategy in the LNCaP context. Importantly, the LNCaP RB1/TP53-DKO model does not fully recapitulate the NE phenotype; therefore, these findings may not reflect the vulnerabilities of clinical NEPC. Consistent with this possibility, the established NEPC cell line MSKCC EF1 displayed sensitivity to A-1331852 (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 6), likely reflecting the distinct molecular landscape and apoptotic dependencies characteristic of NEPC.

Figure 7 ADCs bearing genotoxic payloads synergize with A-1331852 in vitro. Synergistic interactions between genotoxic ADCs and BCL-XL inhibitor A-1331852 in TP53 WT and TP53-KO LNCaP cells. Plots show mean ± SD (n = 3). CI, combination index.

To rule out potential effects of A-1331852 on ADC internalization and membrane trafficking, MGC018 was labeled with a pH-sensitive pHrodo dye and applied to C4-2B cells as a single agent or in combination with A-1331852 (Supplemental Figure 13). The intracellular ADC signal was monitored over time using fluorescence microscopy (Supplemental Figure 13A), with C4-2B B7-H3–KO cells serving as a negative control. We observed no substantial changes in signal intensity or the rates of ADC internalization regardless of the presence of 0.1 or 1 μM A-1331852 (Supplemental Figure 13, B and C). Furthermore, no MGC018 internalization was detected in the B7-H3–KO cells. These findings demonstrate that BCL-XL inhibition does not markedly affect ADC uptake or trafficking.

Antitumor activity of MGC018 and A-13318562, alone or in combination, in p53-deficient and -proficient mCRPC. The antitumor activity of B7-H3–seco-DUBA ADC (MGC018) and its combination with unconjugated A-1331852 in vivo was examined using C4-2B and C4-2B TP53-KO cell-derived xenograft (CDX) tumors established in male NSG mice. Mice were treated with vehicle, B7-H3–targeted ADC, A-1331852, or the combination of B7-H3–targeted ADC and A-1331852 for a period of 2 weeks. Tumor growth was monitored for an additional 2 weeks after the end of treatment. To assess the joint activity of A-1331852 and MGC018, we utilized a dosing strategy that produced incomplete tumor responses for both agents, thereby avoiding a response ceiling. For A-1331852, we administered 25 mg/kg (PO, 5 days/week), an established dose used for the combination with cytotoxic agents in preclinical xenograft models (54–56). For MGC018, we conducted a dose-finding study in C4-2B CDXs (Supplemental Figure 14) to identify a dose that achieved a consistent but incomplete tumor response. While literature reports antitumor efficacy for MGC018 across a range of 0.3–10 mg/kg (19), our analysis established 3 mg/kg (i.p., weekly) as the optimal dose for combination studies, ensuring the monotherapy provided sufficient room to observe enhanced tumor control in the combination group.

Overall, we observed a greater and more rapid inhibition of tumor growth in response to MGC018 in p53-proficient tumors (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 15A). The addition of BCL-XL inhibitor significantly enhanced antitumor activity in combination with MGC018 in both C4-2B and C4-2B TP53-KO CDXs (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 15A). In the C4-2B experiment, tumor volume in the control group grew 9%–10% per day. The BCL-XL inhibitor A1331852 reduced the average daily growth rate to 6%–7%. MGC018 reduced the average daily growth rate to 2%–5%, while the combination of both drugs reduced growth to 1%–2%. In the C4-2B TP53-KO experiment, tumors were smaller, and the volume in the control group grew on average 6%–7% per day. The BCL-XL inhibitor A1331852 reduced the average daily growth rate to 5%–6%. MGC018 reduced the average daily growth rate to 3%–5%. The combination of both MGC018 and A-1331852 reduced the daily growth rate to 1%–2%. In C4-2B CDXs, adding A1331852 to MGC018 reduced the average daily growth rate by 2%–3% (95% CI, P < 0.001), while in the C4-2B TP53-KO model, it reduced the average daily growth rate by 1%–3% (95% CI, P = 0.014) (Supplemental Figure 15A).

Figure 8 Combination B7-H3–seco-DUBA ADC with systemic A-1331852 inhibits the growth of p53-proficient and -deficient mCRPCs. (A) Volumetric changes of C4-2B and C4-2B TP53-KO xenograft tumors in NSG mice (n = 6–7) exposed to vehicle alone, B7-H3–seco-DUBA ADC (3 mg/kg i.p.), A-1331852 (25 mg/kg PO), and the combination of an ADC (3 mg/kg) with A-1331852 (25 mg/kg). Data represent mean ± SEM. (B) Immunohistochemical analysis of B7-H3 and p53, as well as cleaved caspase 3, in control and experimental groups at study termination. Scale bars: 100 �m.

To confirm target antigen expression and p53 status in the tumor tissues, samples were collected at days 14 and 28 of the experiment, and B7-H3 and p53 proteins were evaluated by IHC. We did not observe any differences in B7-H3 expression in C4-2B or C4-2B TP53-KO tumors treated with MGC018 (Figure 8B). As expected, p53 staining revealed nuclear p53 expression in C4-2B tumors but absence in C4-2B TP53-KO tumors (Figure 8B). Apoptosis induction was analyzed via IHC staining of the tumors harvested at study termination (Figure 8B). Moderate body weight loss was observed in animals treated with A-1331852, singly or combined with ADC during the first 2 weeks of the experiment (Supplemental Figure 15B), suggesting that the safety of this drug might be improved by using A-1331852 as an ADC payload. Importantly, the combination of MGC018 with A-1331852 did not accelerate weight loss (Supplemental Figure 15B).

We next investigated the potential systemic side effects associated with this treatment strategy. Prior studies have established that inhibition of BCL-XL leads to on-target hematologic toxicity, most notably thrombocytopenia, reflecting the dependence of platelets on BCL-XL for survival (57, 58). Thrombocytopenia has been reported as a dose-limiting toxicity in studies evaluating pharmacologic BCL-XL inhibition, including with the small-molecule inhibitor A-1331852 (55). To examine whether combination therapy with A-1331852 affects platelet counts, we conducted an additional small study (n = 3) in which animals were exposed to the same single-agent and combination treatment regimens described above. Platelet counts were analyzed 24 hours after the final A-1331852 dose (Supplemental Figure 15C). Consistent with the studies performed using C4-2B and C4-2B TP53-KO CDX models, animals treated with A-1331852 exhibited modest weight loss (Supplemental Figure 15C). The average platelet count was lower in the A-1331852–treated groups; however, within this small cohort, animals treated with A-1331852 alone or in combination with MGC018 did not develop acute thrombocytopenia (Supplemental Figure 15C). Furthermore, the combination of the ADC with A-1331852 did not exacerbate weight loss or reduce platelet counts compared with A-1331852 alone.

Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the addition of a BCL-XL inhibitor to an ADC bearing a DDD payload can improve tumor responses in both p53-proficient and -deficient PC. Systemic toxicities associated with unconjugated A-1331852 remain a potential safety concern, consistent with prior reports. Because unconjugated A-1331852 was utilized for proof-of-principle validation, an exhaustive safety profiling of this specific combination was not pursued. A rational strategy to mitigate systemic effects involves incorporating A-1331852 as an ADC payload in dual-ADC regimens. Additionally, our xenograft experiments were conducted in immunocompromised mice, which limits our ability to evaluate potential on-target toxicities of the ADCs in normal tissues. Future studies using humanized mouse models expressing the target antigen will help address these limitations. While the present study establishes a proof of concept for combining synergistic ADC payloads, further work is required to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy and safety of ADCs incorporating DDDs and BCL-XL inhibitors, as well as the potential benefit of combination strategies involving these agents.