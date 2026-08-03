Selective expansion of cardiac macrophage subtypes distinguishes their functional roles in disease and homeostasis

Macrophage subtypes in the mouse heart with aging. To investigate the dynamics of macrophage subtypes in the heart during aging, we used knock-in Cx3cr1+/GFP Ccr2+/RFP macrophage reporter mice (hereafter “reporter mice”) and quantified these 2 populations via flow cytometry at 2 to 24 months of age (Figure 1A). The flow cytometry gating strategy (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200194DS1) excludes neutrophils (Ly6G+), monocytes (Ly6C+), and cluster of differentiation 11c–positive (CD11c+) dendritic cells. Total cardiac macrophages were identified based on CD45, CD11b, and CD64 expression (Figure 1B). Cell numbers were normalized to cardiac tissue mass, showing that total cardiac macrophages did not change from 2 to 24 months of age despite a slight reduction at 15 months (Figure 1B). The number of monocyte-derived macrophages (CCR2+MHC-IIhi) in the heart progressively increased with aging, reaching significantly higher levels at 24 months compared with 2 months (Figure 1C). Conversely, the number of cardiac CX3CR1+ (which are CCR2–) macrophages significantly declined at 7 months, 15 months, and 24 months compared with 2 months of age (Figure 1D). Both CX3CR1+TIMD4+ and CX3CR1+TIMD4– subpopulations showed reduced numbers across all ages when compared with 2 months (Figure 1, E and F). To more precisely assess the persistence of embryonic CX3CR1+ resident macrophages, we employed a Cx3cr1 lineage tracing strategy using a pulse-chase design (25). Lineage tracing mice were administered tamoxifen containing chow for 10 days starting at 3 weeks of age to permanently label CX3CR1-expressing cells during this early window, followed by analysis at 3 and 12 months of age (Figure 1G). Flow cytometry quantification revealed a significant reduction in total tandem-dimer Tomato–positive (tdTom+) CCR2– resident macrophages, both TIMD4+ and TIMD4–, at 12 months of age compared with 3 months (Figure 1H), showing a loss in embryo-derived cardiac-resident macrophage subtypes during aging.

Figure 1 Dynamics of macrophage subtypes in the mouse heart with aging. (A) Experimental scheme showing different ages of Cx3cr1+/GFP Ccr2+/RFP reporter mice from which cardiac immune cell populations were quantified from the heart using flow cytometry over the time shown in months (M). GFP, green fluorescent protein; RFP, red fluorescent protein. (B) Quantification of total cardiac macrophages flow-sorted as CD45+CD11b+CD64+ across the different ages and normalized to cardiac tissue mass. n = 3–4 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (C–F) Quantitation of total cardiac macrophages characterized as (C) CCR2+MHC-IIhi, (D) total CX3CR1+ (CCR2–), and (E and F) CX3CR1+ and TIMD4+ or TIMD4–. n = 3–4 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Experimental scheme showing Cx3cr1 lineage tracing mice (Cx3cr1+/CreERT Rosa26+/tdTom) fed with tamoxifen (TAM) chow for 10 days starting at 3 weeks of age (21 days) followed by normal chow until 3 months or 12 months of age, and hearts were harvested for cardiac macrophage subtype quantification by flow cytometry. (H) Flow cytometry quantification of total Cx3cr1 lineage-labeled cardiac macrophages (CD45+CD11b+CD64+CCR2–tdTom+) and subpopulations identified by TIMD4 marker expression in mice aged 3 months and 12 months. n = 4–5 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (I) Graph showing percentage of total cardiac macrophages on the y axis quantified across different ages with flow cytometry parsed by cardiac macrophage subtypes based on CCR2 and TIMD4 expression on the x axis.

To further evaluate the relative abundance of macrophage subtypes during aging, we adopted a simplified gating strategy based on CCR2 expression and divided total cardiac macrophages into CCR2+ and CCR2– and then CCR2– as TIMD4+ or TIMD4– subpopulations as a percentage of the total cardiac macrophage pool (Figure 1I). At 2 months, the majority of cardiac macrophages were CCR2– (~95%), while CCR2+ macrophages constituted only a small fraction (~3.4%). With aging, the proportion of CCR2+ macrophages progressively increased, reaching 10.9% by 24 months, consistent with prior studies showing the contribution of monocyte-derived macrophages to the total macrophage pool (1, 2). Notably, the proportion of CCR2– macrophages that coexpress TIMD4 (25) was substantially reduced at 24 months of age compared with 2 months. In contrast, CCR2– macrophages lacking TIMD4 expression declined in proportion at 7 and 15 months compared with 2 months, but increased thereafter, becoming the predominant CCR2– population by 24 months (Figure 1I). These findings further suggest that embryonically derived resident macrophages are progressively lost and replaced by monocyte-derived cells that undergo phenotypic and transcriptional adaptation.

Cardiac-specific CCR2+ macrophage enrichment in mice. Here, we used a cardiac-specific model to ectopically express a cDNA for the Ccl2 chemokine as a means of selectively increasing monocyte-derived CCR2+ macrophages chronically in the heart. We used recombinant adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) vector expressing Ccl2 driven by the cardiac troponin T (cTnT) promoter to selectively recruit inflammatory macrophages to the heart (Figure 2A). We injected AAV9-Empty or AAV9-Ccl2 in macrophage reporter mice (Cx3cr1+/GFP Ccr2+/RFP) at postnatal day 3 (P3) (Figure 2A) and then quantified Ccl2 mRNA and CCL2 protein levels in the heart (Supplemental Figure 2A and Figure 2B) and in the serum (Figure 2C) of these mice at 2 months of age. The increase in CCL2 at 2 months of age resulted in a ~20- to 30-fold increase in CCR2+ cells (RFP+) in the heart that was maintained through 6 months of age (Figure 2, D and E). The increase in serum CCL2 levels because of heart production of this cytokine did not increase monocyte-derived macrophages (RFP+CD68+) in quadriceps, liver, and lung of these mice as shown by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Cardiac-specific CCR2+ macrophage enrichment does not induce pathology in mice. (A) Experimental scheme showing AAV9-Ccl2 vector injected into Cx3cr1+/GFP Ccr2+/RFP (reporter) pups at postnatal day 3 (P3), with tissue harvested for analysis at 2 and 6 months of age. (B) Quantification of CCL2 cytokine levels by ELISA in cardiac tissue from AAV9-Empty– or AAV9-Ccl2–injected mice at 2 months of age. n = 3–5 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (C) Quantification of serum CCL2 levels by ELISA in the indicated groups at 2 months of age. n = 3–5 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Representative immunofluorescence images of wheat germ agglutinin (WGA; membrane stain in purple) and RFP (red) to show CCR2+ cells from heart histological sections of the indicated groups of mice at 2 months of age. Scale bar = 200 μm. n = 4–5 mice per group. (E–H) Flow cytometry quantification of cardiac macrophage subtypes shown in each graph from the 2 groups of mice at 2 and 6 months of age by flow cytometry. n = 5–6 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (I) Flow cytometry quantification of indicated immune cell populations in the heart from the 2 groups of mice at 2 months of age by flow cytometry (Neutro = neutrophils; NK = natural killer cells). n = 5 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (J) Flow cytometry quantification of cardiac fibroblasts as CD45–CD31–MEFSK4+ from the hearts of the 2 groups of mice at 2 months of age. n = 6 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (K) Representative immunofluorescence images of heart histological sections from the 2 groups of mice showing the fibroblast marker PDGFRα (purple) and nuclear stain DAPI (blue) at 2 months of age. Scale bar = 500 μm. n = 4 mice per group. (L and M) Echocardiography assessment of cardiac (L) ejection fraction percentage (EF%) and (M) left ventricular inner diameter at diastole (LVIDd) in the 2 groups of mice at 2 and 6 months of age. n = 6–16 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (N) Ventricular weight to body weight (VW/BW) ratio from hearts of the 2 groups of mice at 12 months of age, injected at P3 with indicated viral vector. n = 4 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Interestingly, this 20- to 30-fold expansion of baseline CCR2+ macrophages in the heart with CCL2 overexpression led to a reciprocal reduction in cardiac tissue-resident macrophages at both 2 and 6 months of age as marked by CX3CR1+ and TIMD4+ (Figure 2, F and G) but not in CX3CR1+TIMD4– macrophages that are typically derived from newly recruited CCR2+ cells (Figure 2H). This selective increase in CCR2+ monocyte-derived macrophages and reduction of tissue-resident macrophages was not accompanied by changes in neutrophils, T cells, B cells, and natural killer (NK) cells, suggesting a general lack of inflammation in the heart (Figure 2I). To determine if the reduction in TIMD4+ macrophages directly resulted from the increased presence of CCR2+ macrophages in the myocardium, we injected AAV9-Empty or AAV9-Ccl2 into reporter (Cx3cr1+/GFP Ccr2+/RFP) pups, as well as Ccr2-null pups (Ccr2RFP/RFP) that were characterized by monocytopenia and impaired CCR2+ monocyte recruitment into the heart (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Two months after AAV9-Ccl2 injection, Ccr2-null mice showed significantly reduced CCR2+ macrophage presence in the myocardium compared with reporter mice (Supplemental Figure 2D), which then preserved TIMD4+ macrophage numbers (Supplemental Figure 2E). These results suggest that the recruitment of CCR2+ macrophages into the myocardium, but not Ccl2 overexpression itself, impairs the TIMD4+ macrophage subpopulation in the heart, potentially due to niche competition within the myocardial microenvironment.

Cardiac CCR2+ macrophages exacerbate TAC-induced fibrosis. CCR2+ macrophages and tissue-resident CX3CR1+TIMD4+ macrophages can each directly influence the activity of fibroblasts and fibrosis in the heart but in opposite directions (4, 18). Interestingly, the ~20- to 30-fold expansion of CCR2+ macrophages within the heart due to CCL2 overexpression did not alter total cardiac fibroblast (CD45–CD31–MEFSK4+) content as observed by quantitative flow cytometry analysis and by immunohistochemistry for platelet-derived growth factor receptor-α–positive (PDGFRα+) cells assessed from cardiac histological sections (Figure 2, J and K). This expansion in inflammatory CCR2+ macrophages did not alter cardiac structure or function at 2 and 6 months of age, nor did it result in secondary hypertrophy by 12 months of age (Figure 2, L–N). Indeed, qRT-PCR analysis of extracellular matrix (ECM) gene expression in cardiac tissue (Col1a1 and Fn1) or cardiac histological analysis of fibrosis by trichrome staining showed no differences between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, histological analysis of fibroblasts (PDGFRα+) and CCR2+ macrophages (RFP+) in hearts of in AAV9-Ccl2–injected mice failed to show enriched direct interaction between these 2 cell types in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3C). This sustained increase in CCR2+ macrophages with CCL2 overexpression in the heart also failed to induce periostin expression in the heart over 12 months of age, again suggesting no effect on fibrosis or increased inflammation (Supplemental Figure 3D). Furthermore, single-nucleus RNA sequencing of hearts from 2-month-old control or AAV9-Ccl2–injected mice failed to show functionally distinct populations of inflammatory cell types in the heart, other than the known expansion of CCR2-expressing cells and reduction in TIMD4-expressing cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Moreover, qRT-PCR quantification of pro-inflammatory genes such as Il6, Il1b, and Tnf showed no differences in the hearts between the 2 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 4D). These findings suggest that robust augmentation of CCR2+ macrophages in the heart, which drove a significant reduction in CX3CR1+TIMD4+ tissue-resident macrophages, was not pro-inflammatory or otherwise overtly detrimental to the heart.

Recent studies observed that inhibiting the recruitment of CCR2+ monocyte-derived macrophages into the heart reduced left ventricular pathology and fibrosis after TAC in mice (18, 26). Here we hypothesized that the CCL2-based expansion of CCR2+ macrophages in the heart might hasten pathology in mice with TAC stimulation. We subjected AAV9-Empty– or AAV9-Ccl2–injected reporter mice to sham or TAC at 2 months of age, then analyzed the mice 8 weeks later (Figure 3A). AAV9-Ccl2 robustly increased CCR2+ macrophages in the hearts of sham mice while reducing CX3CR1+TIMD4+ macrophages compared with AAV9-Empty controls (Figure 3, B–E). However, TAC stimulation for 8 weeks promoted an even greater CCR2+ macrophage expansion in the hearts of AAV9-Ccl2 mice compared with controls (Figure 3B), but it did not further reduce CX3CR1+TIMD4+ macrophages (Figure 3, C–E). We also observed a significant increase in NK cells but not in T and B cells 8 weeks after TAC in the hearts of AAV9-Ccl2–injected mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 5, A–E). Unexpectedly, hypertrophy and cardiac function 8 weeks post-TAC were not exacerbated with greater CCR2+ macrophage content versus control (Figure 3, F and G). However, the presence of greater CCR2+ macrophages led to significant upregulation of myocardial pro-inflammatory and profibrotic genes such as Il1b, Il12b, Tnf, and Tgfb1 after TAC (Figure 3, H–K), which were previously implicated in cardiac injury and fibrosis (18, 27, 28). There was also a significant increase in the cardiac fibrotic response with greater CCR2+ macrophage presence compared with control with 8 weeks of TAC as measured by Masson’s trichrome histological staining and quantitation (Figure 3, L and M). These results suggest that a selective increase in CCR2+ macrophages accompanied by reduced TIMD4+ content within the heart augments cytokine gene expression and the fibrotic response but without worsening cardiac systolic function or hypertrophy during chronic TAC-induced cardiac injury.

Figure 3 Increased cardiac CCR2+ macrophages exacerbate TAC-induced fibrosis. (A) Experimental scheme showing AAV9-Ccl2 vector driven by cardiac troponin T promoter in AAV for injection in Cx3cr1+/GFP Ccr2+/RFP reporter mice at P3 and then subjected to sham or TAC at 2 months of age and sacrificed for analysis at 4 months. (B–E) Quantification of macrophage subtypes from hearts of both groups of mice 8 weeks after sham or TAC as (B) CCR2+MHC-IIhi, (C) total CX3CR1+, (D) CX3CR1+TIMD4+, and (E) CX3CR1+TIMD4–. n = 4–5 mice used in each group. Error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Ventricular weight to body weight ratio (VW/BW) 8 weeks after sham or TAC in both groups of mice. n = 5–11 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Fractional shortening percentage (FS%) measured by echocardiography 1 and 8 weeks after TAC procedure. n = 9–11 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (H–K) qRT-PCR analysis of the indicated genes from the hearts of AAV9-Empty– and AAV9-Ccl2–injected mice and harvested 2 weeks after TAC. n = 8 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (L) Representative cardiac histology images with Masson’s trichrome staining for fibrosis (blue) in the 2 groups of mice 8 weeks post-TAC. Scale bar = 100 μm. (M) Fibrosis percentage as the blue-stained area quantified from these Masson’s trichrome histological sections. n = 6–7 mice per group and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Expansion of tissue-resident macrophages in the heart. Previous studies have utilized genetic or pharmacologic approaches to target Csf1 or the Csf1 receptor (Csf1r) to deplete resident macrophages in tissues (11, 29, 30). To selectively increase cardiac-resident CX3CR1+ macrophage numbers in the adult mouse heart, we used the MyoAAV vector to express Csf1 under the cTnT promoter to selectively drive expression in the heart (Figure 4A). MyoAAV-Csf1 was delivered in 2-month-old reporter mice, and quantification of CSF1 levels 3 weeks later by ELISA showed an increase in cardiac tissue but not in serum (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6A). The localized paracrine CSF1 signaling resulted in a substantial expansion in CX3CR1+ (GFP allele) resident macrophages in the myocardium, as assessed by immunostaining (Figure 4C). Flow cytometry quantification revealed 3- to 4-fold significantly greater numbers of total CX3CR1+ macrophages (Figure 4D), with both MHC-IIlo and MHC-IIhi (Figure 4, E and F) or TIMD4+ and TIMD4– (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C) subpopulations showing significantly increased numbers. Notably, this resident macrophage expansion did not alter the number of CCR2+ monocyte-derived macrophages or other cardiac immune populations, including neutrophils, T cells, B cells, and NK cells, at baseline compared with controls (Figure 4, G and H). For all experiments, the MyoAAV-Csf1 dosage was optimized to selectively increase CX3CR1+ resident macrophages by 3- to 4-fold without causing an increase in other immune cell types or CCR2+ macrophages in the heart.

Figure 4 Controlled expansion of tissue-resident macrophages in the heart. (A) Scheme of the MyoAAV-Csf1 recombinant MyoAAV expression system driven by the cardiac troponin T (cTnT) promoter injected retro-orbitally in adult reporter mice at 8 weeks of age and harvested 3 weeks later. (B) Cardiac tissue CSF1 levels measured by ELISA in the 2 groups of mice. n = 4 mice per group. CSF1 levels were not detectable in MyoAAV-Empty samples, but for visualization purposes it is shown as 0. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images from heart tissue sections of GFP (CX3CR1+) cells and WGA (membrane stain, purple) in the 2 groups of mice 3 weeks after control or MyoAAV-Csf1 injection. n = 4 mice per group, scale bar = 200 μm. (D–G) Flow cytometry quantification from hearts of the indicated cardiac macrophage subtypes in both groups of mice shown as (D) CX3CR1+ macrophages, (E) CX3CR1+MHC-IIlo macrophages, (F) CX3CR1+MHC-IIhi, and (G) CCR2+MHC-IIhi. n = 4 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (H) Flow cytometry quantification of the indicated immune cell populations from hearts of both groups of mice 3 weeks after MyoAAV injection (Neutro = neutrophils, NK = natural killer). n = 4 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (I) Experimental scheme with tamoxifen (TAM) was given in Cx3cr1 lineage tracing mice (Cx3cr1+/CreERT Rosa26+/tdTom) for 10 days followed by 4 weeks of washout before injecting MyoAAV-Empty or MyoAAV-Csf1, followed by analysis 3 weeks later. (J) Representative immunofluorescence cardiac histological images of Cx3cr1-labeled (tdTom, red) macrophages also stained for CD68 (white) in mice 3 weeks after control or MyoAAV-Csf1 injection. n = 4–5 mice per group. Scale bar = 100 μm. (K) Flow cytometry quantification of CX3CR1 labeled (tdTom+) CCR2-negative cardiac macrophages by flow cytometry, 3 weeks after MyoAAV injection. n = 4–5 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (L and M) Echocardiography assessment of cardiac fractional shortening percentage (FS%) and diastolic left ventricular dimension 3 weeks after control or Csf1 vector delivery. n = 12–13 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (N) Representative histological images of hearts for fibrosis (blue) with Masson’s trichrome staining 3 weeks after MyoAAV-Empty or MyoAAV-Csf1 injection. Scale bar = 100 μm. (O) Cardiac fibroblast flow cytometry quantification as shown in Figure 2J from hearts of the 2 groups of mice. n = 4 mice per group and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

To validate and extend these data, we performed tamoxifen-inducible Cx3cr1 lineage tracing to track embryonically derived cardiac-resident macrophages (5, 25). Cx3cr1+/CreERT Rosa26+/tdTom mice were given tamoxifen for 10 days to mark all Cx3cr1 allele–expressing cells, including cardiac-resident macrophages and circulating monocytes, with tdTom+. A 4-week washout period was used so that only previously tdTom-labeled Cx3cr1 lineage cells within the heart would be quantified (Figure 4I). The data showed that CSF1 directly expanded the tdTom-labeled cardiac tissue-resident macrophages, and the approach excluded recruitment of CCR2+ monocytes that could have converted to CX3CR1+ macrophages (Figure 4, J and K). Again, this basal increase in CX3CR1+ resident macrophages did not alter cardiac structure or function as measured by echocardiography (Figure 4, L and M), nor did it cause tissue fibrosis or cardiac fibroblast expansion, 3 weeks after MyoAAV-Csf1 injection, compared with controls (Figure 4, N and O).

We also examined reporter mice with 16 weeks of elevated CSF1 in the heart to examine longer-term effects (Figure 5A). MyoAAV-Csf1 injection again significantly increased total CX3CR1+ macrophages by 3- to 4-fold (Figure 5B) and their subpopulations (Figure 5, C and D) but did not elevate monocyte-derived CCR2+ macrophages (Figure 5E), compared with controls. Transcriptomic data analysis of these mice revealed no change in the expression of cardiomyocyte-specific hypertrophic responsive genes, such as Nppa, Nppb, Myh7, Myh6, Acta2, Acta1, and Tpm2, or fibroblast-specific ECM genes, such as Thbs4, Postn, Cthrc1, Col1a1, Ctgf, Fn1, Bgn, Col8a1, and Col14a1, between control and MyoAAV-Csf1–injected mice (Supplemental Figure 6D). These results were further supported by an unchanged ventricle weight to body weight (VW/BW) ratio between the 2 groups (Figure 5F). Quantification of cardiac fibroblasts by flow cytometry showed no change (Figure 5G), nor did cardiac histological analysis of the fibrosis marker periostin (POSTN) show a change (Figure 5H), consistent with no increase in heart tissue fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 6E). Direct assessment of cardiac systolic and diastolic function by invasive hemodynamics with a pressure-transducing catheter also showed no pathological effects with 20 weeks of Csf1 overexpression and a 3- to 4-fold expansion of tissue-resident macrophages in the heart (Figure 5, I–K). Finally, we also examined Evan’s blue dye uptake to assess cardiomyocyte necrosis and sarcolemma instability in these mice (Supplemental Figure 6F), which showed no difference between the 2 groups of mice.

Figure 5 Long-term expansion of CX3CR1+ macrophages does not induce pathophysiological changes in the heart. (A) Experimental scheme showing MyoAAV-Csf1 vector and experimental regimen with injection in adult reporter mice at 8 weeks of age and subsequent analysis 16 weeks later. (B–E) Flow cytometry quantification of cardiac macrophage subtypes in the indicated 2 groups of mice 16 weeks after MyoAAV injection: (B) total CX3CR1+, (C) CX3CR1+MHC-IIlo, (D) CX3CR1+MHC-IIhi, and (E) CCR2+ macrophages. n = 4–6 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (F) Ventricular weight to body weight (VW/BW) ratio in the 2 groups of mice assessed at 16 weeks after MyoAAV injection. n = 6–7 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (G) Cardiac fibroblast quantification by flow cytometry as shown in Figure 2J from hearts of the 2 groups of mice 16 weeks after MyoAAV delivery. n = 4–6 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (H) Representative immunofluorescent heart histological images for DAPI (blue), CX3CR1 (green), CCR2 (red), and POSTN (purple) from the 2 groups 16 weeks after MyoAAV-Empty control or MyoAAV-Csf1 injection. Scale bar = 100 μm. n = 4–6 mice per group. (I–K) Invasive hemodynamics measurement by cardiac catheterization was performed to measure (I) ejection fraction percentage (EF%), (J) dP/dt max, and (K) Tau at 20 weeks after MyoAAV-Empty or MyoAAV-Csf1 injection. n = 6–8 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (L) Experimental scheme showing MyoAAV-Csf1 vector and injection in reporter mice at 16 months of age and analyzed 6 weeks later. (M–Q) Flow cytometry quantification of the indicated cardiac cells 6 weeks after control or MyoAAV-Csf1 delivery as (M) total CX3CR1+, (N) CX3CR1+MHC-IIlo, (O) CX3CR1+MHC-IIhi, (P) CCR2+, or (Q) fibroblasts. n = 5–6 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (R) Fractional shortening percentage (FS%) measured by echocardiography 6 weeks after MyoAAV-Empty control or MyoAAV-Csf1 vector delivery in aged mice. n = 7 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Previous work identified a decrease in the proliferation rate of CX3CR1+ macrophages as a cause of age-related cardiac decline (2), and we observed reduced tissue-resident macrophage content in the aged mouse heart (Figure 1). Given these results we examined the effect of CSF1 on CX3CR1+ macrophage expansion in 16-month-old reporter mice (Figure 5L). Flow cytometry quantitation 6 weeks after MyoAAV-Csf1 injection revealed significantly increased total CX3CR1+ cardiac macrophage number (Figure 5M) and their subpopulations (Figure 5, N and O) but not CCR2+ macrophages (Figure 5P). This increase in CX3CR1+ macrophages in the hearts of aged mice did not change cardiac fibroblast number versus control-injected mice (Figure 5Q), nor was there a deprecation in heart function measured by echocardiography (Figure 5R). Thus, 3- to 4-fold expansion of tissue-resident macrophages via CSF1 expression in the old or young mouse heart produced no pathological effect at baseline.

CX3CR1+ macrophages worsen pathology without fibrosis after pressure overload. To more thoroughly investigate the functional impact of increased cardiac tissue-resident macrophages on the heart, we again performed 8 weeks of TAC in adult mice with increased Csf1 expression versus control mice (Figure 6A). Flow cytometry again revealed that CSF1 induced a significant expansion of total CX3CR1+ macrophages and their subpopulations compared with control-injected mice subjected to sham and TAC (Figure 6, B–D). TAC stimulation gave further expansion of CSF1-induced total CX3CR1+ and CX3CR1+MHC-IIlo macrophages as well as greater induction of CCR2+ macrophages (Figure 6, B–E). Additionally, total T cells, CD8+ T cells, and NK cells were increased in MyoAAV-Csf1–injected hearts compared with controls 8 weeks after TAC (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). Interestingly, echocardiography assessment of cardiac structure and function showed significantly worse ventricular performance and greater ventricular dilation in mice with amplified CX3CR1+ tissue-resident macrophage content compared with controls (Figure 6, F and G), though both groups showed similar increases in cardiac hypertrophy (Figure 6H). Despite this greater pathological profile with TAC and Csf1 overexpression, fibroblast numbers and fibrosis were not further affected (Figure 6, I–K), which is consistent with other studies showing that tissue-resident macrophages abate cardiac fibroblast activation with disease stimulation (4, 5, 11). However, qRT-PCR analysis revealed a significant increase in expression of pro-inflammatory genes including Ccl2, Il12b, Il1b, and Cxcl10 in Csf1-overexpressing mouse hearts after TAC, compared with control (Figure 6, L–O), even though expression of fibrosis genes such as Col1a1, Col3a1, Col5a1, and Fn1 was not induced to a greater extent versus controls (Figure 6, P–S). These findings indicate that despite elevated pro-inflammatory gene expression and worsened cardiac systolic function and remodeling with TAC stimulation, fibrosis and ECM gene expression remain unchanged in the presence of greater CX3CR1+ macrophage content, suggesting a negative regulation on fibroblast activity. By comparison, augmented CCR2+ heart content with Ccl2 overexpression further augmented cardiac fibrosis with TAC stimulation even without reduced cardiac function (Figure 3, G, L, and M).

Figure 6 Augmented CX3CR1+ macrophages exacerbate cardiac dysfunction without fibrosis after pressure overload. (A) Experimental scheme showing MyoAAV-Csf1 vector with injection in adult reporter mice at 8 weeks of age followed by TAC or sham surgery 3 weeks later and then harvesting 8 weeks later. (B–E) Flow cytometry quantification of macrophage subtypes in hearts of these 2 groups of mice as (B) total CX3CR1+, (C) CX3CR1+MHC-IIlo, (D) CX3CR1+MHC-IIhi, and (E) CCR2+ macrophages. n = 4–5 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (F and G) Echocardiography in the indicated groups of mice 8 weeks after TAC to assess (F) fractional shortening percentage (FS%) and (G) left ventricular dimension in diastole. n = 11–13 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. The control data without sham or TAC are from Figure 4, L and M. (H) Ventricular weight to body weight (VW/BW) ratio in the indicated 2 groups of mice 8 weeks after sham or TAC stimulation. n = 7–15 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (I) Fibroblast quantification by flow cytometry from hearts of the 2 indicated groups of mice 8 weeks after sham and TAC. n = 4–5 mice per group. Error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (J) Representative cardiac histology images with Masson’s trichrome staining for fibrosis (blue) in the 2 groups of mice 8 weeks post-TAC. Scale bar = 100 μm. (K) Fibrosis quantitation from Masson’s trichrome–stained cardiac histological sections in the 2 groups of mice 8 weeks after TAC stimulation. n = 9–10 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (L–S) qRT-PCR analysis of the indicated genes from the hearts of MyoAAV-Empty– and MyoAAV-Csf1–injected mice 8 weeks after sham or TAC. n = 4–7 mice per group, and error bars denote ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

This potential negative regulation of fibroblast activity with TAC stimulation by CX3CR1+ macrophages is consistent with their spatial relationship in the heart assessed by immunohistochemistry. Here we observed that vimentin and PDGFRα-expressing (fibroblast markers) cells are enriched for direct contact with the CX3CR1+-expressing (GFP) cells in the heart (Supplemental Figure 8A). Reinforcing this concept, we observed a significant increase in fibroblast numbers in the hearts of 6-month-old Cx3cr1-null mice (Cx3cr1GFP/GFP) compared with age-matched controls (Cx3cr1+/GFP) at steady state, measured by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Taken together, these data suggest that with TAC stimulation, greater CX3CR1+ macrophage content affects ventricular function in both positive and negative ways. Greater CX3CR1+ macrophage content augments a pro-inflammatory myocardial environment with TAC yet quells fibroblast activity and prevents excessive ECM accumulation.

To determine whether augmentation of CX3CR1+ macrophages confers benefit after the initial induction of hypertrophy, we delivered MyoAAV-Empty or MyoAAV-Csf1 1 week after TAC and analyzed 4 and 8 weeks after TAC (Supplemental Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 10A). MyoAAV-Csf1 delivery resulted in a significant expansion of total CX3CR1+ macrophages and subpopulations along with CCR2+ macrophages by 4 weeks after TAC (Supplemental Figure 9, B–F), which remained elevated at 8 weeks after TAC (Supplemental Figure 10, B–E). However, this increase in CX3CR1+ macrophages after TAC-mediated disease initiation did not further alter cardiac function, or hypertrophy, compared with control mice, despite greater myocardial inflammatory gene expression (Supplemental Figure 10, F–H and L–O), nor was there a difference in fibroblast number, cardiac fibrosis, and ECM gene expression between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 10, I–K and P–R). These results suggest that induction of CX3CR1+ macrophage expansion after TAC-mediated disease initiation is neither beneficial nor detrimental to disease outcome.

Pathology by CX3CR1+ macrophages with pressure overload depends on CCR2+ cells. To investigate the role that CCR2+ cardiac macrophages might play in the pathological effects of CSF1-induced tissue-resident macrophage expansion, we utilized Ccr2-null mice (Ccr2RFP/RFP) injected with either MyoAAV-Empty or MyoAAV-Csf1, followed by sham or TAC procedures (Figure 7A). Compared with controls, hearts from MyoAAV-Csf1–injected mice again showed significantly increased CCR2– macrophages in the hearts of both sham and TAC mice. However, TAC did not further augment CCR2– macrophage number in Ccr2-null mice with MyoAAV-Csf1 compared to sham (Figure 7B). Indeed, we observed low and unchanged CCR2+ macrophage levels in hearts of both control and MyoAAV-Csf1–delivered mice, regardless of sham or TAC procedure (Figure 7C). TAC again failed to differentially affect VW/BW ratio between control and MyoAAV-Csf1 groups after TAC (Figure 7D). However, echocardiography assessment of cardiac structure and function now failed to show a greater detriment after TAC with CSF1-mediated resident macrophage expansion in Ccr2-null mice (Figure 7, E and F). Similarly, quantification of pro-inflammatory genes such as Il1b, Cxcl10, Ccl2, and Il12b (Figure 7, G–J) now showed no significant change between sham and TAC groups with MyoAAV-Csf1 in Ccr2-null mice unlike previous data in reporter control mice that were not deleted for Ccr2 (Figure 6, L–O). ECM gene expression (Col1a1 and Fn1) continued to show no changes between control and MyoAAV-Csf1 groups after TAC (Figure 7, K and L). To further investigate the pathological involvement of CCR2+ macrophages in CSF1-induced pathology, we performed transcriptomic analysis in 8-week post-TAC hearts from control reporter mice and Ccr2-null mice delivered with either MyoAAV-Empty or MyoAAV-Csf1. Expansion of CX3CR1+ resident macrophages that accompanied greater CCR2+ macrophages after TAC (as shown in Figure 6) resulted in a greater pro-inflammatory gene signature of innate immune cell–derived cytokines and Toll-like receptor signaling, a signature that was attenuated in Ccr2-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 7F). Furthermore, augmented CCR2– macrophage content in Ccr2-null mice prevented hearts from developing greater fibrosis 8 weeks after TAC compared with control MyoAAV–injected Ccr2-null mice (Figure 7, M and N), further emphasizing the antifibrotic function of cardiac-resident macrophages. Collectively, these results demonstrate that CCR2+ macrophages partly mediate the pathological effects of CSF1-induced CCR2– macrophage expansion, ultimately exacerbating TAC-induced cardiac dysfunction through enhanced myeloid cell–driven inflammation.