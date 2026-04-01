Inflammasome adaptor ASC promotes sustained neuroinflammation and mild cognitive impairment in a closed-head injury model

Sex as a biological variable. Sex was not considered as a biological variable in this study.

Mice. Male and female mice (approximately 50% of each sex), aged 6–7 months, on a mixed C57BL/6 background (C57BL/6N-J), were used in all experiments. All animals were bred and housed in the House of Experimental Medicine at the University Hospital Bonn in Germany. WT, Nlrp3–/–, and Asc–/– mice were initially sourced from Millennium Pharmaceuticals as previously described (76). All mice were backcrossed with C57BL/6N mice and maintained under pathogen-free, standardized conditions with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and ad libitum access to food and water. Behavioral experiments were conducted during the dark phase of the light/dark cycle.

Electromagnetic controlled CHI model of mTBI. To model mTBI in mice, we adapted the previously described electromagnetic controlled closed-head model (77) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 5% isoflurane during induction, and 1.5%–2% isoflurane mixed with 100% oxygen (0.5–1 L/min) during surgery and then fixed in a stereotaxic frame (Stoelting). A 1 mL latex pipette bulb filled with water was placed under the head to distribute the impact force. A midline sagittal scalp incision was made, and a single, controlled midline skull impact was delivered at coordinates 0.0 mm mediolateral and –1.5 mm anteroposterior, with a velocity of 5 m/s, a dwell time of 100 ms, and an impact depth of 1.0 mm, using a stereotaxic electromagnetic impactor with a 5.0 mm steel tip (Stereotaxic Impactor, Leica Biosystems). Sham-treated mice underwent identical surgical procedures without impact injury. In the postoperative phase, mice received carprofen (5 mg/kg) s.c. once daily and tramadol (1 mg/mL) in the drinking water for 3 days.

NSS-R. The NSS-R consists of a structured series of neurological tests evaluating motor and sensory abilities, including assessments of general mobility, reflex inhibition, and postural control (36). Scores range from 0, indicating normal function, to 20, representing the most severe impairment.

Rotarod test. Motor coordination and balance were assessed using an accelerating rotarod apparatus (Ugo-Basile). The rotation speed progressively increased from 5 to 40 revolutions per minute over a 5-minute testing period. Mice underwent 3 trials daily for 4 consecutive days prior to CHI, followed by 2 additional testing sessions after the injury. The latency to fall and the rotational speed at the time of the fall were automatically recorded by the system for each trial.

NBT. The NBT was used to assess natural, species-typical behaviors indicative of daily functional capacities. Individual mice were housed alone and provided standardized nesting material in their home cages at the beginning of their active dark cycle. Mice were given 12 hours to construct nests, after which nest quality was evaluated. Nest scoring was done using a validated scale from 1–5, with consideration of factors such as structure, coherence, and completeness of the nests, thereby quantifying functional nesting performance (78).

EOM. Anxiety-related behavior and risk evaluation were measured using an EOM apparatus composed of a circular elevated runway (46 cm diameter, 5.5 cm width) positioned 40 cm above the ground. The maze featured 2 enclosed arms alternating with 2 open sectors.

OF test. Voluntary locomotion and exploratory activity were examined in a 50 cm cubic OF chamber constructed from opaque gray acrylic. Mice were recorded for 15 minutes per session, under low indirect lighting conditions (~40 lux).

Novel OLM test. The novel OLM test was performed within the OF arena with visual cues on one of the walls, with the floor covered in a 1 cm layer of used and smell-saturated bedding material. Following a 1-day habituation period in which mice explored the arena with 3 identical colored Lego objects (2 × 4 cm) placed in fixed positions for 5 minutes daily, the test day began with a 6-minute exploration of these objects. The object investigation time was tracked automatically by Noldus EthoVision software. After a 1-hour delay, 1 object was relocated to a new position, while the other 2 objects remained stationary. The animals were reintroduced for a 5-minute session to assess their preference for the displaced object. The discrimination index (percentage) was calculated during the initial 3 minutes as follows: (time exploring relocated object/total exploration time of all objects) ×100.

MWM. Spatial learning and memory evaluation was conducted between 10 and 20 dpi. A circular pool with a diameter of 1 m was filled with white opacified water maintained at a temperature of 21°C–23°C. The pool was dimly lit (approximately 40 lx) and surrounded by a white curtain. Asymmetrically placed distal cues were positioned on the pool wall to serve as spatial references. The pool was virtually divided into 4 quadrants, 1 of which contained a hidden platform (15 cm in diameter) submerged 1.5 cm below the water’s surface. Mice were trained to locate the platform using the distal cues for orientation. Training consisted of 4 trials per day for 5 consecutive days. During each trial, the mice were placed in the water, facing the pool wall in a quasi-randomized order to prevent them from developing fixed strategies. Mice were given 60 seconds to find the platform; if they failed to locate it within this time, they were manually guided to it. Once on the platform, the mice were allowed to remain there for 15 seconds before the next trial began. After completing all 4 trials for the day, the mice were dried and returned to their home cages. The integrated time or distance traveled during these trials was analyzed. A spatial probe trial was conducted 24 hours after the final training session (16 dpi). For this test, the hidden platform was removed, and the mice were allowed to swim freely for 60 seconds. The drop position was in the quadrant opposite of where the platform had been located, with each mouse facing the wall at the center of that quadrant. One day after the spatial probe trial, a visually cued learning phase began. During this phase, the platform was flagged for visibility and relocated to a different quadrant, while all distal cues were removed. Mice underwent 3 trials per day for 3 consecutive days (17–20 dpi) to learn to locate the flagged platform. All mouse movements were recorded and tracked using Noldus EthoVision software.

Tissue preparation. Mice were deeply anesthetized using ketamine (100 mg/kg) and xylazine (20 mg/kg) and transcardially perfused with at least 30 mL ice-cold PBS at designated time points (sham, 1, 7, and 21 dpi). Following perfusion, the brains were carefully dissected. One hemisphere was snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C until biochemical analyses, while the other hemisphere was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight. Coronal brain sections (40 μm thick) were obtained using a Leica VT1000S vibratome (Leica Microsystems) from the region spanning bregma –0.45 to –1.85 mm. Sections were collected in PBS at intervals of 300 μm for various staining procedures.

Primary antibodies. For immunoblotting, the following primary antibodies were used: mouse anti-CASP1 (1:1,000; AdipoGen; AG-20B-0042); rabbit anti-ASC (1:1,500; Cell Signaling Technology; D2W8U); rabbit anti-NLRP3 (1:500; Cell Signaling Technology; D4D8T); rabbit anti–IL-1β from (1:1,000; E7V2A; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-CASP3 (1:1,000; D3E9; Cell Signaling Technology); and rabbit anti-CASP8 (1:1,000; D5B2; Cell Signaling Technology). For immunohistochemical analysis, the antibodies included rabbit anti-Iba1 (1:1,000; Fujifilm Wako reagents, 019-19741); goat anti-Iba1 (1:1,000; Abcam; EPR16588); rat anti-GFAP (1:300; Thermo Fisher Scientific; 2.2B10); goat anti–IL-1β (1:500; R&D Systems; AF-401-SP), rabbit anti-ASC (1:1,500; Cell Signaling Technology; D2W8U); and rabbit anti-CASP3 (1:1,000; D3E9; Cell Signaling Technology).

Tissue protein extraction and immunoblotting. After thawing, brain tissue was homogenized in PBS containing 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, and the protease inhibitor cocktail Halt (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The homogenates were extracted in RIPA buffer (25 mM Tris–HCl [pH 7.5], 150 mM NaCl, 1% Nonidet P-40, 0.5% NaDOC, 0.1% SDS) and centrifuged at 20,000g for 30 minutes. RIPA fractions were separated using NuPAGE electrophoresis gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and immunoblotted with primary antibodies, followed by incubation with the corresponding secondary antibodies. Immunoreactivity was detected with an Odyssey CLx Imaging System (LI-COR), and images were analyzed using ImageJ (NIH).

ELISA proinflammatory cytokine panel. IL-1β and TNF-α levels in RIPA fractions were measured using the V-PLEX Plus Mouse ProInflammatory Panel 1 (Meso Scale Discovery), following the manufacturer’s protocol. Samples were diluted 1:1 on the plate with the reagent diluent provided in the kit. Signals were detected using a QuickPlex SQ 120 plate reader (Meso Scale Discovery).

IHC. Brain sections were washed 3 times for 5 minutes with PBS and incubated in citrate buffer for 5 minutes at 95°C. After antigen retrieval, the sections were cooled down at room temperature and washed with PBS and in 0.5% Triton X-100 B (PBST), and then blocked for 1 hour with 1% BSA in PBST and incubated overnight with the primary antibodies. Next, the sections were washed 3 times for 5 minutes in PBST, incubated with appropriate secondary antibodies (1:1,000) for 60 minutes, followed by 3 washes with PBS washing for 5 minutes. The tissue was mounted using ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DNA Stain DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Three coronal brain sections per animal (between bregma –1.00 mm and –1.85 mm) were selected. Confocal Z-stack images of the contusion were primarily acquired from layers 1 and 2/3 of the retrosplenial and primary motor cortex. Each Z-stack consisted of 10 optical slices (c × z × t = 10), with 1 frame captured per acquisition. Imaging parameters were standardized across all samples: the pixel size was set to 0.1559814 μm in both the x and y axes, and the voxel depth (z-step) was maintained at 2.0 μm.

Skeleton analysis of microglia and reactive astrocytes. Morphological changes in microglia and reactive astrocytes were quantitatively analyzed using a skeleton analysis method (79). Images were imported into ImageJ software, converted to grayscale, and adjusted for brightness and contrast to enhance cell process visibility. After obtaining binary images of microglia and reactive astrocytes, we used the plugin skeletonize to obtain skeletons, representing the medial axis of cell processes. Morphological parameters measured included process branches, defined as the number of branching points; endpoints, defined as the number of terminal points; and process lengths, defined as the total length of all processes. The data were normalized by dividing the measurements by the number of cells in each image.

Contact analysis between microglia and reactive astrocytes. Imaris Image Analysis Software (version 9.5, Oxford Instruments) was used to analyze the contact area between microglial and astrocyte surfaces. 3D reconstructions were created using the tool surfaces by setting intensity thresholds to differentiate cell surfaces from the background. Adjustments were made to ensure accurate cell boundary representation. The Surface-Surface Contact X-Tension identified and analyzed overlapping regions between microglia and astrocyte surfaces, generating a new surface to represent the contact area. The contact area (μm2) was calculated on the basis of the number of overlapping voxels within the 3D reconstructions.

Analysis of ASC aggregates. The cortical impact area was examined using a confocal LSM900 microscope (Zeiss). Images were captured under consistent confocal settings and processed with Imaris Image Analysis Software (Oxford Instruments) to identify ASC aggregates. Standardized settings were maintained across samples, including pinhole size, laser intensity, digital gain, and offset. Z-stacks were collected to obtain the complete 3D structure of cells and ASC aggregates. Image preprocessing included adjusting brightness and contrast, reducing noise, and subtracting the background to enhance aggregate visibility. Imaris Image Analysis Software was used to create 3D reconstructions of microglia, astrocytes, and ASC aggregates. The “Surfaces” tool generated accurate 3D models by setting intensity thresholds. The “Spots” tool identified and quantified ASC aggregates on the basis of fluorescence intensity and size, with thresholds set using positive (mCherry-ASC mice) and negative (Asc–/– mice) controls. The “Spots Close to Surface” tool analyzed the spatial distribution of ASC aggregates relative to microglia or astrocytes, indicating potential inflammasome activation.

IL-1β analysis. Coimmunostainings for IL-1β, Iba1, and GFAP were performed at 7 and 21 dpi. 3D reconstructions of microglia, reactive astrocytes, neuronal nuclei, and IL-1β signals were generated using Imaris Image Analysis Software (Oxford Instruments). The “Spots” tool was used to quantify IL-1β signals in the 3D space by analyzing fluorescence intensity and particle size thresholds. To assess spatial relationships, the “Spots Close to Surface” tool measured the proximity of IL-1β signals to cellular surfaces, evaluating potential associations with microglia, astrocytes, or neurons. Quantitative metrics, including the number of IL-1β spots adjacent to specific cell types, were measured for statistical analysis.

scRNA-seq data analysis. Raw FASTQ files and count matrices are publicly available in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database under accession number GSE160763 (31). scRNA-seq data were analyzed using Seurat, version 5.1.0 in R, version 4.3.2 (80). Briefly, cells with over 5,000 detected genes, unique molecular identifier counts under 12,500, and less than 1% mitochondrial gene content were retained, followed by log transformation of the data. We selected the top 4,000 highly variable genes for principal component analysis (PCA) and used the top 20 principal components as input for UMAP dimensionality reduction. Cell-cycle states were determined using Seurat’s CellCycleScoring (81) function with marker genes from Tirosh et al. (80). Batch correction was performed using Harmony to integrate datasets across samples (82). Clusters were identified at a resolution of 0.5. Cellular identities were assigned via automated cell-type annotation using SingleR (34), which assigns cellular identity for single-cell transcriptomes by comparison with reference data sets of pure cell types sequenced by microarray or RNA-seq. Annotation relied on a reference dataset of 358 mouse RNA-seq samples annotated to 18 major cell types (83). Figures were generated using Tidyverse (84), SCpubr (85), and Enhanced Volcano (86).

Statistics and reproducibility. Data other than scRNA-seq were analyzed using GraphPad Prism Software version 9.0 or later (GraphPad Software) and are presented as the mean ± SEM. Immunohistochemical quantifications and behavioral analyses were performed by investigators blinded to the genotype and experimental condition. After assessing the distribution, statistical comparisons were performed using either a 2-tailed t test or 1- or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s or Tukey’s post hoc test to identify group differences. Morris Water Maze (MWM) learning data were analyzed using repeated-measures, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Correlation analyses were performed using nonparametric Spearman’s correlations. Differences between Spearman’s correlation coefficients were assessed using the standard Fisher’s z-transformation and subsequent comparison (87). Results were considered statistically significant at a P value of less than 0.05.

Study approval. We followed the European guidelines for animal research, conformed to the requirements of the German Animal Welfare Act, and received approval from North Rhine-Westphalia State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection under folder number 81-02.04.2019.A026 and 2024-791-Grundantrag.

Data availability. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Sequencing analysis was performed on previously published, publicly available data (31). Raw FASTQ files and count matrices are available in the NCBI GEO database (GSE160763).

Code availability. Code used to an analyze the scRNA-seq data is available at https://gitlab.com/uniluxembourg/lcsb/neuroinflammation/rna_single_seq