Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female mice, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Additional details on Methods are provided in the Supplemental Methods. For additional information on reagents, software, mouse lines, and chemicals please refer to Supplemental Table 1.

Mice. Mcpt5-Cre iDTR [Tg(Cma1-Cre)ARoer x Gt(ROSA)26Sortm1(HBEGF)Awai] and Mcpt5-Cre RANKLFL/FL Tg(Cma1-Cre)ARoer x B6.129-Tnfsf11tm1.1Caob/J mice were housed at the Central Animal Facility, Medical Faculty, Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, under specific pathogen–free conditions. All lines were on a C57BL/6 background. In all experiments, mice were used at the age of 8–12 weeks. Littermates were used as controls. For the Mcpt5-Cre line, Cre recombinase expression has been previously proven to be specific for connective tissue type MCs using a Cre-induced EYFP reporter line, whereas no expression was found in mucosal MCs or in other immune cells with the exception of a small fraction of NK cells (18).

Proof of RANKL KO. The deletion on the Tnsf11 happens in exons 3, 4, and 5 (44). Therefore, exons 1 and 2 are still expressed. Exon 1 encodes the intracellular and transmembrane part of the RANKL protein, and exon 2 encodes the first part of the extracellular domain of the protein. Without exons 3, 4, and 5, which code for the remaining extracellular domain, the RANKL protein cannot signal through the RANK receptor. However, proof of the KO needs to be performed with an antibody that binds the domain encoded by exons 3, 4, and 5. Polyclonal antibodies tend to detect the encoded regions of exons 1 and 2 and therefore also give signal in the MCΔRANKL. The antibody used in this study was the CD254 antibody from BioLegend (clone IK22/5, RRID AB_2303587).

Contact hypersensitivity. Mice were sensitized with 100 μL 0.5% DNFB (w/v) in acetone/olive oil (4:1) on the shaved back and challenged 6 days later with 20 μL 0.2% DNFB (10 μL on each side of the ear). Vehicle control mice were treated only with the solvent during the sensitization and challenge steps. Ear thickness was measured before and at several time points after challenge with an engineer’s micrometer (Mitutoyo). Ear swelling as an indicator of skin inflammation was calculated as the percentage increase compared with prechallenge ear thickness.

For FITC-induced CHS, mice were sensitized by epicutaneous application of 100 μL FITC (0.5% w/v in dibutyl-phtalate/acetone 1:1) on the shaved back. Forty-eight hours after sensitization, inguinal LNs were isolated, and DCs were analyzed by flow cytometry. Transepidermal water loss was measured on the sensitized back skin with a Tewameter TM300 (Courage and Khazaka), which sampled 30 consecutive measurements of each skin location, the mean of which was recorded. Moreover, 3 different spots were measured from the back of each mouse, and the mean was used for every time point. The measurements were taken in a room with controlled temperature and humidity. More specifically, ambient humidity ranged between 43% and 52% and the room temperature (RT) between 21°C and 23oC.

Adoptive transfer. CFSE-labeled splenocytes were adoptively transferred in 37°C prewarmed, sterile PBS by intravascular injection through the retro-orbital sinus.

Cell preparation and flow cytometry. For preparation of skin cell suspensions, samples of ear skin were cut into small pieces and digested in RPMI 1640 (PAN Biotech) containing 0.025 mg/mL Liberase (Roche), 396 U/mL DNase I, and 0.5 mg/mL hyaluronidase at 37°C, 1,400 rpm for 1 hour. Samples were passed through a 40 mm sieve, and the cell suspension was washed twice with PBS.

For flow cytometric analysis, isolated cells were incubated with an anti-FcγRIII/II antibody (clone 93) to block unspecific staining. Thereafter, cells were resuspended in PBS with 2% BSA, and 1 × 106 to 2 × 106 cells were stained with fluorochrome-conjugated mAbs in 100 μL staining solution for 15 minutes at 4°C. Cell suspensions were washed twice and resuspended in 200 μL PBS and 2% BSA. Matched fluorescence minus one controls (FMOs) were used to assess the level of background fluorescence in the respective detection channel. Flow cytometric analysis was performed on a BD LSR Fortessa and analyzed with FlowJo software.

Preparation of single-cell suspensions from the spleen, mLNs, and PPs and analysis via flow cytometry. To prepare single-cell suspensions, mLNs were first cleared of adipose tissue, and mLNs and PPs were finely minced with a scalpel. Next, spleen, mLNs, and PPs were forced through 100 μm filters, and cells were centrifuged (400g, 5 minutes, RT). Splenocytes were subjected to ammonium-chloride-potassium lysis to remove erythrocytes, followed by quenching with RPMI 1640 (PAN Biotech) plus 10% (v/v) FCS (MilliporeSigma). After centrifugation, final cell suspensions were filtered through a 40 μm filter. The following antibodies were used for staining: anti–mouse CD3 (17A2), CD8a (53–6.7), CD11c (N418), CD19 (6D5), CD45 (30-F11), CD62L (MEL-14), F4/80 (BM8), anti–mouse CD4 (GK1.5), CD11b (M1/70), CD44 (IM7), Ly6G (1A8), CD21/35 (eBio8D9), CD23 (B3B4), Foxp3 (FJK-16s), IgD (11-26c), and IgM (II/41). Cells were first stained for viability using Fixable Viability Dye eF780 for 20 minutes at 4°C. Next, Fc receptors were blocked with anti–mouse CD16/32 (purified from 2.4G2 ATCC HB-197) for 10 minutes at 4°C prior to staining with surface antibodies for 30 minutes at 4°C. For intranuclear staining, samples were fixed and permeabilized using the Foxp3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set (Miltenyi) for 30 minutes or overnight at 4°C, followed by a 60-minute incubation with intranuclear antibodies at 4°C. Samples were measured on a BD LSRFortessa and analyzed with FlowJo software (version 10). B cell subsets were gated according to Figure 2 in ref. 45.

Reverse transcriptase PCR and real-time qPCR. One inguinal LN was homogenized in 200 μL TRIzol (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using CK14 tubes and the Precellys 24 homogenizer (Bertin Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cultured PCMCs were resuspended in 1,000 μL TRIzol. Following chloroform addition, total RNA was isolated according to the manufacturer’s protocol and quantified via NanoDrop (Thermo Fisher Scientific) spectrophotometry. RNA was subsequently reverse transcribed using random hexamer primers and the Advantage RT-for-PCR kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Takara Bio). Real-time qPCR (RT-qPCR) was performed using TaqMan Gene Expression Master Mix and TaqMan Gene Expression Assays (Thermo Fisher Scientific): Ccl19 (FAM-MGB probe Mm00839967 g1), Ccl21 (FAM-MGB probe Mm03646971 gH), Cxcl9 (FAMMGB probe Mm000434946 m1), Cxcl10 (FAM-MGB probe Mm00445235 m1), Cxcl13 (FAM-MGB probe Mm00444534 m1), and Hprt (FAM-MGB probe Mm00446968 m1). All quantitative analyses were performed in triplicate on the qTOWER³ cycler (Analytik Jena), and relative expression levels were determined using the ΔCT method.

Whole-mount LN staining and microscopy. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and injected i.v. with anti–CD31 AF594 mAb for the blood vessel stain. Five minutes later, mice were sacrificed and inguinal LNs were collected. The LNs were fixed overnight at 4°C in 1% PFA fixation buffer (0,7% w/v Na 2 hours PO 4 , 1,5% w/v lysine, 0,2% w/v NaIO 4, 1% PFA in ddH 2 O). Afterwards, the LNs were incubated for 5 days in blocking buffer (0.02% goat serum, 1% BSA, 0.3% Triton X-100, 0.5 μg/mL streptavidin in PBS), followed by a 7-day primary antibody staining in blocking buffer, all at RT. T cell zones were stained with a rat monoclonal anti–mouse CD8 (53-6.7) Alexa Fluor 488 conjugate, B cell zones with a rat monoclonal anti–mouse B220 (MAR-1) Alexa Fluor 647 conjugate, and lymphatic structures with a rat monoclonal anti–mouse Lyve1 (ALY7) Brilliant Violet 421 conjugate. The antibody staining step was followed by a 1-day staining step with streptavidin BV421. Next, LNs were washed for 1 day in wash buffer (0.5% thioglycerol, 0.2% Triton X-100 in PBS) at RT, followed by dehydration with 50% ethanol for 2 hours, 70% ethanol overnight, and absolute ethanol for 2 hours. Subsequently the LNs were cleared in 100% ethyl cinnamate by shaking at RT for 15 minutes and stored in 100% ethyl cinnamate until microscopy. Whole LNs were analyzed by 2-photon laser-scanning microscopy and fully submerged in ethyl cinnamate as described below.

Two-photon laser scanning microscopy was performed with an upright, fixed-stage Leica Stellaris 8 microscope with simultaneous detection via 4 external spectral non-descanned detectors. Illumination was performed at 840 nm and 980 nm with a MaiTai Deep See and an Insight X3 TiSa laser (both from MKS Spectra-Physics). A Leica HC FLUOTAR L 16×/0, 60 IMM CORR VISIR objective was used to image the LNs, which were immersed in an ethyl cinnamate filled glass Petri dish. Bidirectional tile scans (25% overlap) of the LN were recorded as Z-stacks (Dz = 5 mm) encompassing the entire LN with an x-y resolution of 1,024 × 1,024 pixels per single image at 600 Hz scan speed with a line average of 4. Data were visualized as surface-rendered Z-stacks or single Z-planes. Raw data were reconstructed, analyzed, and quantified using Imaris. For the blood vessel analysis, the Imaris filament tracer was used, while the T cell zones, B cell zones, and lymphatic tissues were reconstructed with the surface tool. The volume of different LN compartments and blood vessel parameters, such as diameter and segment length, were calculated according to the surfaces and filaments.

Whole-mount back skin staining and microscopy. For whole-mount staining and light-sheet imaging of back skin samples, mice were sacrificed, and a square of shaved skin was cut from the back. The skin samples were treated with hair removal cream for 1 minute and washed in PBS. Samples were washed in PBS and permeabilized in permeabilization buffer (20% DMSO, 0.3 M glycine, 0.2% Triton X-100, 2.5 μg/mL streptavidin in PBS) overnight at 4°C, followed by decolorization in 25% Quadrol (w/v) in distilled H 2 O overnight at RT. After this, the samples were further permeabilized in NaOH solution (0.1 M NaOH plus 0.01% Triton-X in PBS) for 20 minutes at 4°C. Samples were decolorized as described above, dehydrated by an increasing ethanol series, and bleached in bleaching solution (methanol/DMSO/30% H 2 O 2 in a 1:4:4 ratio) overnight at 4°C. The samples were rehydrated, and whole-mount staining was performed as described above. Primary antibody staining was performed with a rat anti–mouse CD31 (MEC13.3) mAb and an avidin Alexa Fluor 488 conjugate for 7 days. Secondary staining was performed with an anti–rat DyLight 800 secondary antibody and Sytox DeepRed nucleus dye for 6 days. Alexa Fluor 633 hydrazide was added to the staining solution for 24 hours. Finally, the samples were embedded and cleared as described above and imaged with a Miltenyi Biotec UltraMicroscope Blaze light-sheet microscope.

Dermal sheet staining and microscopy. To analyze MC numbers and localization in the ear skin, ears were isolated and split into dermal sheets. Samples were fixed overnight in 1% PFA in PBS at 4°C with mild shaking. Afterwards, samples were permeabilized on ice in a methanol/aceton solution (1:1) for 10 minutes per side, washed for 10 minutes in PBS, and incubated in 100 mM glycine for 10 minutes for fluorescence signal enrichment. After washing, blocking was performed with 0.5 μg/mL streptavidin in PBS for 60 minutes at RT. MCs were stained with an avidin-TexasRed (Molecular Probes) conjugate for 1 hour. For primary antibody staining, samples were washed 4 times in PBS and blocked in blocking buffer (2% serum matching the secondary antibody, 50 mM glycine, 0.05% Tween 20, 0.1% Triton X-100, 1% BSA) for 60 minutes. Subsequently, samples were stained with a rat anti–mouse monoclonal (eBioV.7C7) endomucin–eFluor 660 conjugate, a mouse anti–mouse monoclonal (1A4) αSMA–eFluor 660 conjugate, and a RANKL polyclonal antibody overnight at 4°C, followed by 4 washings in 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS. Secondary staining was performed with a goat anti–rat Alexa Fluor 647 conjugate and a goat anti–rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 conjugate in 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS for 1 hour at RT. After 3 washings, samples were stained with DAPI for 15 minutes at RT, washed 3 times, and air-dried. Finally, the samples were mounted onto an object slide for microscopy in Vectashield Antifade Mounting Medium (Biozol), and the coverslip was sealed with nail polish. Imaging was performed within 1–4 days using an inverted Leica TCS SP8 confocal laser-scanning microscope. For imaging of whole dermal sheets, illumination was performed via a Leica HC PL APO ×20/0.75 IMM CORR CS2 oil dipping lens. The dermal sheets were imaged in tile scans and stitched afterwards with the Imaris stitcher (version 10.1.1). Images were recorded as 12 bit Z-stacks with a resolution of 512 × 512 pixels, a depth of 200–250 μm, and a Z spacing of 5 μm. For imaging of RANKL+ MCs, samples were illuminated via the ×40 oil objective. Images were recorded with a Z spacing of 0.5 μm.

Quantification of extravasation. To analyze lymphocyte extravasation from the blood vessels into the ear skin tissue (dermis), mice were challenged with 2% DNFB for 48 hours. Subsequently, CD45 PE antibody was injected i.v. after mice were anesthetized with an i.p. injection of ketamine 0.1 mg/kg, and (Elanco) 10 mg/kg. In this way, all lymphocytes located in the blood vessels were labeled with PE. Five minutes after the injection of CD45 PE, the mice were sacrificed, ears were collected and digested, and a single-cell suspension was prepared and stained for FACS. Lymphocytes that were located inside the blood vessels were therefore stained with the CD45 PE antibody, and lymphocytes in the skin tissues were able to be separated by a second staining with CD45 PercP-Cy5.5 that was performed ex vivo.

Culturing of PCMCs. Peritoneal MCs were harvested by peritoneal lavage with 5 mL ice-cold PBS and cultured in RPMI complete medium containing 10% FCS, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, 50 μM β-mercaptoethanol, and 1% sodium pyruvate. The medium was supplemented with 10 ng/mL IL-3 and 30 ng/mL stem cell factor (SCF). The medium was changed on days 2, 5, and 8, and the cells were used for reconstitution on day 10. From day 5, the SCF concentration was switched to 10 ng/mL.

PCMC degranulation assay. For quantification of MC degranulation, 1 × 105 PCMCs were seeded in RPMI complete medium. For DNP/IgE stimulation, PCMCs were seeded in 150 ng/mL anti–DNP IgE for sensitization. On the next day, sensitized PCMCs were stimulated with 100 ng/mL DNP-BSA and untreated PCMCs with 500 ng/mL calcium ionophore A23187, 500 μM ATP, or 50 ng/mL IL-33 in a total volume of 125 μL RPMI complete medium for 10 minutes, respectively. Then, the cell culture plate was placed on ice for 5 minutes and centrifuged (365g, 5 minutes, 4°C) before the cells were stained for flow cytometry as described above.

MC depletion and local reconstitution of ear skin. In Mcpt5-Cre inducible diphtheria toxin receptor mice, MCs were locally depleted in the ear skin by a single injection of 100 ng DT in 20 μL sterile PBS. Five days after MC depletion, the ears were reconstituted with 1 million PCMCs in 20 μL sterile PBS per ear. The cells were allowed to repopulate the tissue for 2 weeks before the induction of CHS.

Automated multidimensional fluorescence microscopy by MELC. MELC was performed as described previously (46). Briefly, peripheral LNs from RANKL WT and KO mice were embedded into in Tissue-Tek O.C.T. Compound (Sakura Finetek), frozen by liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80°C. Cryosections (10 μm) adhered to silan-coated coverslides were fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde and permeabilized with 0.2 % Triton X-100 and blocked with 1% BSA plus 30% NGS. The tissue samples were transferred to an inverted wide-field fluorescence microscope (Leica DMi8, ×20 air lens, NA 0.80). The automated cyclic robotic process started with the incubation of the first fluorescently labeled antibody (tag). After a series of washing steps, the fluorescence signals and a corresponding phase contrast image were acquired by a scientific CMOS camera (Orca Fusion, Hamamatsu). The specific signal of the given tag was removed by bleaching of the fluorescent dye followed by recording of post-bleaching fluorescence signals and repetition of the incubation-imaging-bleaching cycle. The appropriate working dilutions, incubation times, and positions within the MELC experiment were validated systematically using conditions suitable to MELC. The series of fluorescence images produced by each tag were aligned with an accuracy of 0.1 pixels using the corresponding phase contrast images. Illumination faults of the images were corrected using flat-field correction. Post-bleaching images were subtracted from the following fluorescence tag images. Section artifacts were excluded as invalid by a manual mask-setting process. For cell segmentation, we used a summed image of the markers CD45 and CD54 and recalled the general model of Cellpose (47) within our MATLAB analysis workflow. The CellProfiler (48) software was used to generate a mask for the FRC region, defined as Gp38+ and CD31– cells using the Gp38 and CD31 signals. For each cell, the MFI and the smallest distance to the reference region FRC was calculated. The resulting matrix of intensities and distances were exported into an FCS file and uploaded to the online cytometric analysis platform cytobank.org for multiparametric analysis.

Visualization of RANKL in MCs ex vivo and in vitro. Mouse ear skin from Mcpt5-Cre-iDTR mice (Cre+ and Cre–) was harvested, embedded, frozen, and sectioned. Sections were fixed in 1% PFA/PBS overnight at 4°C in a humidified chamber, followed by permeabilization in methanol/acetone (1:1) for 2 minutes on ice. After washing with PBS, MCs were streptavidin blocked (0.5 μg/mL, 60 min), followed by staining with labeled avidin–Alexa Fluor 488 (50 ng/mL, 60 min, RT). Sections were then blocked for 60 minutes at RT and incubated with anti–RANKL PE primary antibody (1:80) overnight at 4°C. After washing (PBS, 0.1% Tween 20), sections were incubated with goat anti–rat Alexa Fluor 647 secondary antibody (1:500) for 1 hour at RT. Slides were washed, air-dried, and mounted for imaging.

For in vitro experiments, MCs (Cre+ and Cre– from Mcpt5-Cre-iDTR mice) were isolated and cultured and then cytospun onto glass slides (1 × 105 cells per slide). Cells were stained using the same protocol as described for the skin sections. Images were obtained with a ×63 objective and z-stack spacing of 0.3 μm.

Dermal skin cytokine and serum S1P quantification. To enable the detection of cytokines, mice were sensitized and challenged. Then, ear samples were collected at 48 hours, and serum was collected at 2, 4, 6, 12, 24, and 48 hours. Ear skin samples were shock-frozen in liquid nitrogen, suspended in serum-free medium, and then mechanically homogenized using a tissue homogenizer mill with stainless steel or ceramic beads. Cytokines of the ear skin were quantified using a Legendplex assay (BioLegend) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and were normalized to the skin biopsy weight. S1P was quantified using a reverse inhibition ELISA (Biomatik) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Isolation and culturing of LECs. LECs were isolated from C57B/6J mice. The mice were sacrificed for scientific purposes using CO 2 inhalation. The ears of each mouse were collected, separated into dermal sheets, and minced into 1 mm2 pieces and then enzymatically digested with 198 U/mL DNAse, 0.03125 mg/mL Liberase (Roche), and 0.25 mg/mL hyaluronidase in unsupplemented RPMI, followed by vigorous shaking at 37°C for 1 hour. The cell suspension was filtered through a 100 μm filter, and the cells were pelleted at 300g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was discarded, and the cells were resuspended in MACs buffer (PBS, 2 mM EDTA, 0.5% w/v BSA) containing 10 μL/mL LYVE-1-biotin, 15 μL/mL CD45–eFluor 450, and 15 μL/mL CD31-AF488 antibodies and incubated for 15 minutes at 4°C. The primary antibodies were washed with MACs buffer, and the cells were pelleted at 300g for 5 minutes at 4°C, resuspended in MACs buffer containing 10 μL/mL streptavidin-AF647, and incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C. Following incubation, the cells were washed with MACs buffer, pelleted, resuspended in fresh MACs buffer, and sorted using the BD ARIA III Cell Sorter. From the CD45– cell population, the population that was double-positive for LYVE-1 and CD31 was collected. After sorting, the cells were pelleted and resuspended in high-glucose DMEM (PAN Biotech) supplemented with 20% FCS,100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine, 20 mM HEPES, 1% minimally essential amino acids, 1 mM sodium pyruvate, 50 μM 2-mercaptoethanole, 75 μg/mL endothelial growth factor, 1 U/mL heparin, 10 μg/mL amphotericin B, and 10 μg/mL Fungin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cells were seeded in a well on a 24-well plate coated with 2% gelatin and incubated at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 environment. The media were replaced the day after cell sorting, and then every 2–3 days. Amphotericin B was removed from the culture after 3–4 days and Fungin after 1 week.

After cell sorting, the cells were allowed to grow to 80% confluence before they were subcultured in a larger container. When subcultured, the cells were washed with PBS to remove protein residues and incubated with 0.5% trypsin EDTA at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 environment until they detached from the plate. The trypsin was neutralized with complete EC medium, and the cells were pelleted at 300g for 5 minutes at 4°C. To remove the trypsin and gelatin residues, the supernatant was discarded, and the cells were resuspended in complete EC medium, before being transferred to a fresh container coated with 2% gelatin. The cells were subcultured 6 times before being characterized or used for experiments.

Software. For visualization, 2-photon microscopy raw data were processed and reconstructed using Imaris version 10.1 (Bitplane). Analysis of flow cytometric raw data was performed using FlowJo Analysis Software V10 (FlowJo). Graphic data analysis was done with the OriginPro software (OriginLab) and GraphPad Prism 10 (GraphPad Software). Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism 10.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed with the Mann-Whitney U test when comparing 2 experimental groups or otherwise using 1-way ANOVA. The respective nonparametric tests were used in the case where a non-Gaussian distribution was found. All graphs are depicted as the mean ± SD.

Study approval. All procedures were performed in accordance with institutional guidelines for animal welfare and were approved by the Landesverwaltungsamt Sachsen-Anhalt (animal licenses 203.m-42502-2-1416_UniMD and 203.m-42502-2-1732_UniMD). Mice that didn’t undergo treatment were sacrificed for scientific purposes using CO2 inhalation, according to license number IMKI-TWZ-ADU-1-25.

Data availability. All data are available in the Supporting Data Values file and are also available upon request.