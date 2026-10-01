Proteasome mutations associated with CANDLE syndrome cause altered neuronal development by dysregulating polyamine synthesis

Sex as a biological variable. Our study included both male and female patients, as described in Supplemental Tables 1 and 2. We did not observe any clear sex-related differences in this study.

IQ testing. Cognitive function was assessed with age-appropriate standardized tests: Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale 4th edition or Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children 5th Edition. Whole IQ scores are reported in Figure 1. Patient intelligence quotient (IQ) testing was compared to age-matched norms reflected in standardized scores for each test.

Virus culture. La Crosse virus (LACV) stocks derived from a 1978 human case were generated as previously described (59). Plaque forming units (PFU) of virus stocks were determined by plating 10-fold serial dilutions onto Vero cells (ATCC# CCL-81). Cells were cultured in 2% FBS and penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco) containing DMEM (Gibco) media. Plates were incubated for 1h to allow virus attachment and then each well was overlayed with 500mL of 1.5% carboxymethyl cellulose (Sigma) in MEM (Gibco). Plates were incubated five days, then fixed with 4% formaldehyde. Plates were then rinsed with de-ionized water and stained with 0.35% crystal violet. Plates were rinsed, air dried, and the numbers of plaques counted. Titers were calculated as the number of plaques per 1mL of supernatant applied.

iPSC culture. iPSCs were generated from fibroblasts isolated from patient skin biopsies (60). The HC1 iPSC line was obtained commercially from ATCC (https://www.atcc.org/products/acs-1023). HC2 iPSCs has been previously described as being generated from a skin punch biopsy and reprogrammed using ReproRNA -OKSGM (61). iPSCs were maintained in reduced growth factor Matrigel (Corning)-coated 25cm2 culture flasks in mTeSR Plus media (StemCell Technologies) with frequent culture splitting (~every 5 days) to maintain ≤70% confluency to minimize cellular differentiation. Splitting involved detaching cells with enzyme-free cGMP ReLeSR (StemCell Technologies) for ≤3min to leave differentiated cells attached to the flask and transferring replicating iPSCs to a new flask. iPSCs were fed daily with mTeSR Plus to maintain high levels of fibroblast growth factor in the culture to inhibit differentiation.

NPC and mature neuron generation. NPC and mature neuron cultures were generated using the STEMdiff SMADi Neural Induction kit’s monolayer culture protocol (StemCell Technologies). Cells were initially plated at 2×105 cells/cm2. After passage 3 (18–21 days post induction), cells were transferred into Neural Progenitor Medium. For further neuronal differentiations, cells were plated at 1×105 cells/cm2 at passage 3 of NPC differentiation in STEMdiff SMADi Neural Induction Medium. After 24 hours, the media was removed and replaced with STEMdiff Forebrain Neuron Differentiation Medium, which was changed daily for 6 days. Then cells were replated at 5×104 cells/cm2 in STEMdiff Forebrain Neuron Maturation Medium and cultured for a minimum of 14 days to allow maturation. Medium was changed every three days or as required.

Cerebral organoid generation, culture and drug administration. COs were generated from CANDLE and HC iPSCs using the CO differentiation kit (StemCell Technologies) as described in Lancaster and Knoblich (62). Specifically, 5000 iPSCs were plated into each well of a 96-well plate with 50μl of Organoid Formation Media containing 5μM dihydrochloride and cultured for 5 days with an additional 50μl of media (without dihydrochloride) added on days 2 and 4. On day 5, embryoid bodies (EBs) were transferred to a new 96 well plate containing 150μL of neural induction media per well for a further 2 days. The start of neural induction (day 5) represents the “birthday” of each organoid. On day 7 (2-days old), neural-induced EBs were embedded into 20μL of Matrigel (Corning) which was polymerized at 37°C for 30min, then transferred to 2-3mL of Expansion media per 10-15 EBs in a 6 well plate. On day 10 (5-days old), Matrigel-embedded organoids were transferred to a 125mL Erlenmeyer flask with 25mL of Maturation media for an additional 30 days (25-days old for metabolic analysis) or 31 days (26-days old for immunohistochemistry). Media was replaced every 4-5 days. For metabolic analysis, organoids at day 30 were transferred to individual wells in 1 mL of Maturation media, in a 24 well plate for 24 hrs. prior to tissue and supernatant collection and processing on day 31 (26 days old). Organoids used for immunohistochemistry were fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin on day 31 (26 days old) for further processing.

For DFMO treatment of COs, DFMO was dissolved directly in maturation media at 100mM stock concentration, and dilutions made with maturation media. COs were transferred to individual wells within a 24 well plate on day 11 (6-days old) and 1mL of control or maturation media containing DFMO was added to each well. Media was refreshed daily for each organoid until day 31 (26-days old) when tissue and supernatant was collected for either metabolic or transcriptomic analysis.

Organoid infection. COs were infected as previously described (27). Maturation media containing either 103 PFU of LACV, INKV or mock Vero cell supernatant per 1mL of media were added to individual COs at 21 days post- neural induction for 2h with shaking at 85rpm in the incubator. 1mL of COs were washed with fresh media to remove virus and 1mL of fresh media added. COs were incubated for 6 days post infection (dpi), with culture supernatants being collected at 2, 4 and 6 dpi. At 6dpi, uninfected mock control, INKV and LACV COs had whole RNA collected as described below in the RNA isolation section. Uninfected mock controls were used as a baseline measurement of IFN responses in LACV and INKV infected COs.

Organoid viability assay. Organoids treated with normal maturation media or different concentrations of DFMO were analyzed for cellular reductive capacity using a PrestoBlue assay (ThermoFisher). This is a resazurin-based assay that serves as an indicator of cellular viability. Following maturation media removal, individual organoids were incubated for 30min with 250μL of 1XPrestoBlue diluted into maturation media from a 10X stock. 50μL of each sample was read in triplicate in a flat-bottom 96 well plate (Corning) using fluorescence excitation at 560nm and emission at 590nm on an BioTek Synergy 4 (Agilent) plate reader. 1X PrestoBlue media incubated without an organoid was used as a media blank control. Baseline measurements for each organoid were taken 24hr prior to drug treatment and then readings were taken every 3 days following DFMO administration out to 21 days post treatment for toxicity studies (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) or 15 days for metabolic and transcriptomic analysis (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Data are reported as percent 590nm fluorescence relative to a pretreatment baseline.

Bioplex assay. Analysis of cytokine/chemokine concentrations was performed on undiluted supernatant from uninfected mock controls, INKV and LACV infected CO cultures using the Bio-Plex Human Inflammation Panel 37-plex (BioRad) per the manufacturer’s protocol. All data was collected on a Luminex 200 Instrument System (Luminex) and concentrations in range of detection were determined by Standard Curve analysis in Microsoft Excel.

Metabolomics sample extraction. For all liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) methods, LCMS grade solvents were used. All CO and biofluid samples were directly immersed in 0.4 mL of ice-cold methanol. NPCs and neurons in culture were first washed with 1 mL of 0.9 % NaCl, prior to the addition of 0.4 mL ice-cold methanol. Cells were then scraped to suspend all debris and transferred to microtube for further processing. To each sample 0.4 mL of water and 0.4 mL of chloroform were added. Samples were shaken for 30 minutes under refrigeration and centrifuged at 16k ×g for 20 min. 400 μL of the top (aqueous) layer was collected and diluted as necessary in 50 % methanol in water for LC-MS/MS analysis.

Metabolomics LCMS. Tributylamine was purchased from Millipore Sigma. LCMS grade water, methanol, isopropanol, formic acid, and acetic acid were purchased through Fisher Scientific. Aqueous metabolites were analyzed using two analytical methods with opposing ionization polarities (63, 64). Both methodologies utilized a LD40 XR UHPLC (Shimadzu Co.) system for separation and a 6500+ QTrap mass spectrometer (AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.) for detection. In negative mode methodology, samples were separated with a Waters Atlantis T3 column (100Å, 3 μm, 3 mm × 100 mm) and eluted using a binary gradient from 5 mM tributylamine, 5 mM acetic acid in 2% isopropanol, 5% methanol, 93% water (v/v) to 100% isopropanol over 5 minutes. Two distinct multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) ion pairs in negative mode were used for each metabolite where available. In positive mode methodology, samples were separated using a Phenomenex Kinetex F5 column (100 Å, 2.6 μm, 100 x 2.1 mm) and eluted with a gradient from 0.1 % formic acid in water to 0.1 % formic acid in acetonitrile over 5 minutes.

Biocrates targeted metabolomics assay. A targeted metabolomic assessment was carried out following the manufacturer’s protocol using Biocrates’ MxP Quant 500 kit (www.biocrates.com; Biocrates, Innsbruck, Austria). Six organoids, 300 μl of 85% Ethanol and 15% PBS were placed in 2 ml tubes from the Precellys Lysing Kit, soft tissue homogenizing CK14 (Bertin, Rockville, MD). The samples were then homogenized for 2 cycles of 20 s at 6500 rpm with 30 s intervals between homogenization steps using the Precellys 24 at 0–4°C. Afterwards, the samples were centrifuged in a bench top centrifuge, the solution transferred to new 1.5 ml Eppendorf tubes, and then centrifuged for 10 mins at 17,000-x g in a cold room. Samples were stored at –80oC until analysis.

The Biocrates MxP 500 was run using a Nexera HPLC system (Shimadzu) coupled to a 6500 + QTRAP mass spectrometer (AB Sciex) with an electrospray ionization source as previously described (13). Data were quantified using WebIDQ software and normalized to internal quality controls. Any metabolite that had greater than 30% above limit of detection (LOD) was excluded, while those with less than 30% LOD had their values imputed as 1/5 the lowest concentration.

Immunoblotting and analysis. iPSC-derived NPCs or neurons from HC1, HC2, CAN1, CAN2 and/or CAN3 were plated into a 12 well plate at 5x105 cells per well. Lysates from whole COs from the same iPSC sources were used for the same analysis. Lysates were generated from individual wells of NPCs or neurons by addition of cold 250μL of RIPA buffer (ThermoFisher) with 1X Halt Protease Inhibitor (ThermoFisher) for 5min followed by gentle trituration of the solution. CO lysates were generated in 500μL of the same lysis buffer with the same procedure. Lysates were collected in tubes on ice and then spun at 15,000g for 15min to remove debris. For ODC blots, a Peirce BCA analysis was performed on all samples and 5μg of total protein was loaded per well into a Criterion XT 10% Bis/Tris acrylamide gel (BioRad). For PSMB8 blots, 25μl of original RIPA lysate was loaded in each lane to maximize protein content for each sample. Proteins were electrophoretically separated by SDS-PAGE at 200V for 50min then transferred to an Immun-Blot PVDF (BioRad) membrane via wet transfer in 1X Tris-Glycine at 100V for 1hr. The membrane was rinsed twice in tris-buffered saline (TBS) for 10min and blocked in blocking buffer (TBS with 5% milk (BioRad) and 1% TritonX100 (Sigma-Aldrich)) for 1hr at room temperature (RT) with 80rpm shaking. Primary antibodies against ODC (Abcam, 1μg/mL), PSMB8 (Cell Signaling Technologies, 1:1000) or GAPDH (Novus, 5ng/mL) diluted in blocking buffer were applied overnight at 4°C with 80rpm shaking. The membrane was rinsed 3x5 min in TBS-T and an alkaline phosphatase-conjugated or horseradish peroxidase-conjugated secondary (Goat α Rabbit or Goat α mouse, 1:1000) was applied for 2hr at RT with 80 rpm shaking. The blot was them rinsed 3x15min in TBS-T and AttoPhos Substrate (Promega) or SuperSignal West Femto Maximum Sensitivity Substrate (ThermoFisher) was applied for 5min. Blot was visualized using the chemiluminescent setting on an iBright Imaging System (ThermoFischer).

IHC. At 26 days old, COs were placed in 10% neutral buffered formalin for 3-7days. COs were rinsed 3 × 1hr in PBS, then incubated at 30% sucrose in 1XPBS at 4°C overnight. Organoids were embedded into OTC compound (Sakura) contained within a 15x15mm cryomold (EMS) and frozen on block dry ice. 10μm sections were generated on a Leica CM3050S cryostat (Leica Biosystems) and maintained at -20°C until used. Sections were warmed to RT, residual dry OTC removed, and outlined with a Dako hydrophobic barrier pen (Agilent) for on-slide immunolabeling. Sections were washed 3x5min with PBS and blocked for 30min at RT with 5% normal donkey serum (Millipore Sigma). Rabbit anti-Sox2 (Abcam, 1:1000) or mouse anti-Tuj1 (B3T, Millipore Sigma, 1:500) primary antibody was applied in blocking buffer overnight at 4°C. Sections were washed 3x5min in PBS and AlexaFluor secondary antibodies donkey anti-Rabbit 488 or donkey anti-mouse 594 (ThermoFisher, 1:1000) in PBS were applied for 2hrs at RT. Sections were washed once with PBS and Hoechst 33342 (ThermoFisher, 0.1μg/mL) dissolved in PBS was applied for 15min. Sections were washed 3x5min in PBS and slides were coverslipped with Prolong Diamond antifade mountant (ThermoFisher) and #1.5 cover glass (Ted Pella). Sections were images in their entirety using a Leica Versa Slide Scanner (Leica) with an HC Plan APO 20x objective (NA 0.75).

RNA isolation and quantitative reverse transcription (qRT) PCR from Cos. At 26 days old, COs were collected in a new tube and media removed. COs were dissociated by adding 0.5mL of Corning Cell Recovery Solution (Corning) to each tube and incubating for 1hr on ice with intermittent (~every 15min) gentle trituration. Dissociated tissues were washed with PBS 3 times by pelleting the sample at 500g and replacing with fresh supernatant. 600μL of ZR RNA buffer (Zymo) was added to the sample and gentle trituration was used to dissolve the cell pellet. Whole RNA was isolated and according to the manufacturer’s Quick-RNA Midiprep kit protocol with the exception that the DNAse digestion was performed at 37C for 30min using Ambion DNAse I (RNase-free) reagent. RNA concentrations were determined spectrophotometrically using a Nanodrop One (ThermoFisher) and RNA (100ng) was reverse transcribed to cDNA using an iScript reverse transcription kit (Bio-Rad) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Reactions were performed on a MasterCycler nexus GX2 (Eppendorf) using a 5 min priming at 25°C, 30 min RT reaction at 42°C, a 5 min RT inactivation at 85°C and a 20 min stabilization at 20°C. cDNA was diluted 5-fold in nuclease-free water prior to us real-time PCR analysis.

Primers to detect human GAPDH, SOX2, TUBB3, SSAT, IFNβ1, IFIT1, IFIT2, ISG15, MAP2, and NEUN (Supplemental Table 4) were designed using the NCBI primer design tool (NCBI) and confirmed to be specific for the target gene by blasting against the NBCI database. Primer sequences are shown in the Key Resources Table. All primers were tested on cDNA derived from normal organoids and confirmed to amplify a single target by dissociative melt curve analysis. SYBR Green dye with ROX (Bio-Rad) was used for all real-time PCR analysis per the manufacture’s protocol. Samples were run in a 384 plate in triplicate on a QuantStudio Pro7 Real-time PCR system. No reverse transcriptase and water only controls were used. Data from each sample was calculated as the percent difference in Cq value with the housekeeping gene Gapdh (ΔCq=(Cq Gaph)- (Cq gene of interest)).

Flow cytometry. At 26 days old, HC1 and CAN1 COs were dissociated with Cell Recovery Solution as described above. A single cell suspension was generated by passing the dissociation solution through a 70μm filter (Corning). In a 5mL tube, fixable viability dye eFluro 780 (Invitrogen, 1:1000) in PBS with 0.04% BSA was applied for 30min on ice, in the dark to all cells except an unlabeled control aliquot. Cells were then distributed into a 96 well plate for further processing, including wells designated for unlabeled, single channel, and fluorescence-minus-one controls. Cells were washed 2x by pelleting at 500g for 3min, removing the solution by flicking the plate and resuspending cells in PBS with BSA. Cells were then fixed, permeabilized and labeled with primary conjugate antibodies against Sox2 (Biolegend, 1:50) and Tuj1 (Abcam, 1:125) with the eBioscience Foxp3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set as indicated by the manufacturer. Briefly, cells were incubated in fixation/permeabilization solution overnight at 4°C and then permeabilization buffer with Fc receptor blocking Truestain FcX (Biolegend, 1:1000) was added for 15min on ice in the dark. Cells were spun and flicked and then permeabilization buffer containing primary antibodies was added to designated wells for 30min on ice in the dark. Cells were washed 1x with permeabilization buffer and then 2x with1X PBS by spinning and flicking. After the final wash, cells were resuspended in 200μl of PBS and analyzed by a BD FACSymphony (BD Biosciences). Gating layout is shown in Supplemental Figure 1.

Analysis of immunohistochemistry performed on COs. Immunohistochemistry using Sox2 and Tuj1 was performed on sections from HC1 (n = 15), HC2 (n = 19), CAN1 (n = 22), HC2 (n = 19), and HC3 (n = 12) individual organoids for the initial IHC experiments. A total of 229 sections from HC COs and 426 sections from CANDLE COs were imaged using the same capture settings for each label on the Leica Aperio slide scanner as described above. For the control versus DFMO experiments, 12 organoids were used per iPSC line (HC1, HC2, CAN1, CAN2, CAN3) per treatment, except for CAN2-DFMO, which had 10 organoids analyzed, with 2-3 sections per organoid for a total of 342 sections analyzed. Both label channels were captured in the same imaging session into a single RGB image. Using ImageJ analysis software (NIH), the Sox2, Tuj1 and Hoechst 33342 channels were split using the “Split Channels” function into individual images, converted to 8-bit gray scale images and saved. Using the Hoechst channel image, a freehand selected ROI was generated for each imaged organoid and saved to be applied to the associated single channel images to define the tissue area. Tissue with excessively damaged or large regions devoid of Hoescht label was removed from the analysis. Each 8-bit single channel image was made binary under the process tab to generate a positive label mask. The ROI generated for the Hoechst label was then overlayed onto the Sox2 or Tuj1 masked image to define tissue area. Analyze Particles function was then used with the following settings to define the percent of CO tissue area positive for each label: Size (pixel^2) =1-Infinity, Circularity=0.00-1.00, Show=Masks, with the “Display results” and “Summarize” tabs selected. Numbers of positive cells were completed in a blinded study, without knowing the information of each image being analyzed, and then compiled afterwards.

Ratio metric analysis of protein bands in immunoblots. Grayscale images of whole immunoblots were captured on an iBright 1500 and inverted for ratio metric analysis. In Fiji, a region of interest (ROI) was generated to contain the entirety of the largest target protein band on the blot, but as little unlabeled area as possible. That same ROI was used to measure all other bands on the blot as well as background subtract regions. An integrated density measurement was taken for each band of the protein of interest (ODC or PSMB8) and GAPDH loading control. A blank area on the blot immediately adjacent to each band was also measured to be used as a background subtract. Background subtracted density measurements of the target protein for each sample were divided by the background subtracted density of GAPDH of the same sample were plotted.

Analysis of LCMS-derived metabolic data. All signals were visually inspected for presence and integrated using SciexOS 3.1 (AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.). Metabolites with multiple MRMs were quantified with the higher signal to noise MRM. Filtered datasets of the negative mode aqueous metabolites were total sum normalized after initial filtering. The positive mode aqueous metabolomics dataset was scaled and combined with the negative mode aqueous metabolite dataset using signals for metabolites common to both methods including Arginine, Tyrosine and Threonine. Goodness of the scaling was assessed by Principle Components Analysis. A Benjamini-Hochberg method for correction for multiple comparisons was imposed where indicated in text or Figure captions. Technical powering was used across donors for CO-related metabolomics statistics.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was completed based on the most relevant test for individual experiments, as described in figure legends. A 2-tailed unpaired students t test, a 2-tailed 1-way ANOVA and a 2-tailed 2 way ANOVA were used for statistical analysis. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant. Statistical analysis was done utilizing Graph Pad Prism software, with the exception of metabolomic data whose analysis is described above in “Analysis of LCMS-derived metabolic data”.

Study approval. All research investigations were done as part of natural history protocol 17-I-0016/NCT02974595 and as such were approved by the NIAID Institutional Review Boards. The patients were referred to the NIH between 2007 and 2013. All patients and their parents provided consent or assent for study enrollment and the study procedures including IQ testing, skin biopsies, iPSC generation and lumbar punctures. The study was reported according to CARE guidelines and conducted in compliance with the Declaration of Helsinki principles.

Data availability. Dataset information for all metabolomic studies are available at: https://data.mendeley.com/datasets/k7kf9cym4g/1 Other data generated are included in this published article and Supplemental figures or are available from the corresponding author upon request. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.