Research ArticleDevelopmentGenetics Open Access | 10.1172/JCI199043

HER2 deficiency causes a developmental disorder with growth retardation and craniofacial malformations

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zhao, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Wang, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Jiao, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Huang, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Yu, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by He, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Pan, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Guo, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Huang, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Jia, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Kong, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Peng, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Han, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Hou, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Ren, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Tao, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Huang, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Jiang, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Sun, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Dong, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lin, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Yin, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Zhu, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Chen, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Key Laboratory of Shaanxi Province for Craniofacial Precision Medicine Research, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 2Department of Transfusion Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 3Department of Orthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 4Department of Orthodontics, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 5Research Center for Industries of the Future, Westlake University, Institute of Biology, Westlake Institute for Advanced Study, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 6Westlake Laboratory of Life Sciences and Biomedicine, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. 7Department of Nephrology, Xi’an Children’s Hospital, The Affiliated Children’s Hospital, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 8Department of Prosthodontics, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. 9National Center of Stomatology, National Clinical Research Center for Oral Diseases, National Engineering Laboratory for Digital and Material Technology of Stomatology, Beijing Key Laboratory for Digital Stomatology, Research Center of Engineering and Technology for Computerized Dentistry Ministry of Health, NMPA Key Laboratory for Dental Materials, Beijing, China. 10Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 11Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 12Department of Orthodontics, Stomatological Center, Peking University Shenzhen Hospital, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. 13Henan Key Laboratory of Rare Diseases, Endocrinology and Metabolism Center, The First Affiliated Hospital, and College of Clinical Medicine of Henan University of Science and Technology, Luoyang, Henan, China. 14Department of Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Surgery, College of Stomatology, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China. 15Central Laboratory, Fujian Key Laboratory of Precision Medicine for Cancer, Key Laboratory of Radiation Biology of Fujian Higher Education Institutions, The First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 16Central Laboratory, National Regional Medical Center, Binhai Campus of the First Affiliated Hospital, Fujian Medical University, Fuzhou, Fujian, China. 17State Key Laboratory of Membrane Biology, Beijing Frontier Research Center for Biological Structure, School of Life Sciences, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. 18State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing, China. 19Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Medical Center, Peking University First Hospital, Beijing, China. 20Neuroscience Research Institute, Peking University, Beijing, China. 21Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing, China. Address correspondence to: Chunyan Yin, Department of Pediatrics, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710004, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618192119212; Email: yinchunyan@mail.xjtu.edu.cn. Or to: Xuechen Zhu, State Key Laboratory of Female Fertility Promotion, Department of Human Anatomy, Histology and Embryology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Peking University Health Science Center, Beijing 100191, China. Phone: 8618810718992; Email: zhuxc@bjmu.edu.cn. Or to: Feng Chen, Central Laboratory, Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology, Beijing 100081, China. Phone: 8615699986322; Email: chenfeng2011@hsc.pku.edu.cn. Or to: Yi Ding, Department of Physiology and Pathophysiology, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Health Science Center, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an 710061, Shaanxi, China. Phone: 8618792450405; Email: dingyi1510@xjtu.edu.cn. Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Ding, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: HZ, PW, Y. Jiao, and HH contributed equally to this work.



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(12):e199043.

© 2026 Zhao et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 12 on June 15, 20262026;136(12):e199043. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI199043 © 2026 Zhao et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.