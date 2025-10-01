Ruling in, ruling out: the clinical utility of plasma biomarkers in diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease

In the clinical study submitted with the application (1), 499 individuals with either cross-sectional paired plasma and amyloid PET measurement or cross-sectional plasma and CSF quantification were assessed using a two-threshold model that classified individuals as low, high, or indeterminate for amyloid positivity. This approach, widely applied in the field, is designed to maximize both sensitivity and sensitivity while identifying individuals who would benefit from additional screening (i.e., PET or CSF) (15). In this cohort, the positive predictive value was 91.7% and the negative predictive value was 97.3%, while roughly 20% of individuals landed within the indeterminate zone, suggesting that they would need to be referred for further clinical testing. However, the full FDA review is not publicly available, limiting independent evaluation beyond the press release.

Outside of the FDA submission, this assay has been evaluated in multiple research settings. The largest published study (n = 1767) compared plasma pTau217 and the pTau217/β-amyloid 1–42 (pTau217/Aβ42) ratio to CSF Aβ42/pTau181 in 5 European cohorts, yielding positive predictive values of 89%–95% and negative predictive values of 77%–90%. When using plasma pTau217 alone 12%–17% of individuals were classified as indeterminate, compared with 7%–10% when the plasma pTau217/Aβ42 ratio was employed (16). Similar performance in other studies using CSF as the standard (AUC = 0.90–0.97, refs. 17–19) as well as in comparisons to amyloid PET imaging (AUC = 0.94–0.96, ref. 20) have been observed. Studies using the two-threshold approach report indeterminate rates of 12%–18% (21, 22). Although evaluation of the performance of plasma pTau217 alone rather than the ratio of pTau217/Aβ42 is the predominant means by which the Lumipulse assay has been evaluated in the literature, the findings broadly suggest that the performance of pTau217/Aβ42 is similar to pTau217 alone while greatly decreasing the number of individuals who receive an indeterminate designation.

While multiple assays have been developed, the Lumipulse G pTau217/β-Amyloid 1–42 Plasma Ratio is the first to receive approval. In one head-to-head comparison of some of the most common pTau217 assays, the Lumipulse pTau217 plasma assay (AUC = 0.896, 95% CI: 0.864, 0.928) outperformed assays developed by ALZpath (AUC = 0.885, 95% CI: 0.851, 0.920) and Janssen (AUC = 0.882, 95% CI: 0.848, 0.916), but not C2N (AUC = 0.927, 95% CI: 0.900, 0.955) (12). The Alzheimer’s Association Global Biomarker Standardization Consortium conducted the broadest evaluation of the developed plasma assays, evaluating the fold change in CSF-confirmed AD cases versus individuals acting as controls, considering 33 different assays. The Lumipulse pTau217 plasma assay generated one of the highest median fold changes (5.69), indicating that the presence of AD pathology triggers a substantive change in circulating levels of plasma pTau217 (23). However, the pTau217/Aβ42 ratio was not specifically included in these analyses.

Importantly, while current evidence supports the diagnostic utility of plasma pTau217, the ratio of plasma pTau217/Aβ42 has received considerably less attention in the literature. Further, longitudinal data remains limited. Such evidence is essential for clinical interpretation, especially in the context of monitoring disease progression and treatment response over time.

In one of the few published longitudinal studies, evidence suggests that plasma pTau217 is a dynamic biomarker that is responsive to the development of AD pathology over time, although again, it did not investigate the ratio of plasma pTau217/Aβ42. In this evaluation of 209 individuals with a mean follow-up time between samples of 2.1 years, amyloid-positive individuals displayed a higher annualized rate of change of plasma pTau217 than amyloid-negative individuals. Within the amyloid-negative cohort, apolipoprotein e4 carriers had higher mean plasma pTau217 (21).

A separate study using the Quanterix pTau217 assay examined short-term biological variation by measuring weekly plasma samples over 10 weeks in 20 healthy adults (age 40–60 years). Within-subject biological variation was 10.3% (95% CI: 9.2%–11.7%) and between-subject biological variation was 21.1% (95% CI: 15.1%–29.3%). Short term fluctuations of plasma pTau217 were apparent in some, but not all, individuals. Their analysis concludes that 3 samples would allow for estimation of the individual’s true homeostatic point within 5% of the true value (as compared with the roughly 20% error yielded with a single sample) (24). This finding has practical implications for clinical implementation, highlighting the potential value of repeat sampling to improve measurement precision in individual patients. This within-subject biological variation is likely to be assay dependent, and the results may not generalize to the recently approved Lumipulse G pTau217/β-Amyloid 1–42 Plasma Ratio; however, the methodological rigor and practical relevance of this study suggests that high-frequency sampling of relatively few individuals may provide key performance insights, and studies similar to this one may be highly informative for this newly approved assay.