GAB2 couples genetic drivers and signaling networks in acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a bone marrow malignancy that originates from myeloid progenitor cells through uncontrolled clonal proliferation (1). By the end of 2025, over 22,000 new cases of AML will be diagnosed, and more than 11,000 patients will die from the disease (2). The standard therapeutic regimen consists of combination chemotherapy with an anthracycline and cytarabine, a protocol that has been used for over 50 years (3–5). Recently, the approval of targeted therapies on an individual basis has reached clinical practice and broadened the range of treatment options for patients (4, 6). However, despite these advancements, relapses are common, and refractory disease is frequently observed. AML remains highly aggressive, with a dismal 5-year survival rate of only 32% (2, 6, 7).

Myeloid cells are important components of immunity, as they play multiple roles in supporting the immune system (8, 9). Nevertheless, when their proliferation and differentiation become dysregulated, these cells can become the origin of illness (10). Genetic abnormalities are common in AML and play an important role in leukemogenesis, although the complete pathophysiology of the disease has not yet been fully clarified (11, 12). After initiation by concurrent, cooperating mutations, AML pathogenesis is supported by the accumulation of alterations that confer survival advantages to myeloid cells (13). Some common driver mutations in AML occur in the genes DNA methyltransferase 3 α (DNMT3A), nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1), fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3), ten-eleven translocation methylcytosine dioxygenase 2 (TET2), TP53, and isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) (10–15). These alterations often act synergistically to contribute to AML progression, and the diversity of mutations underscores the heterogeneity of this disease (11, 12). Moreover, chromosomal structural rearrangements are also frequent in AML, particularly the t(15;17) translocation, which results in the PML::RARA fusion protein and is strongly associated with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), a subtype of AML (16).

Malignant cells are often transformed at an early myeloid stage in AML (10, 17), and molecular characterization of AML provides important insights into diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment strategies (4, 5, 18). Understanding how the molecular landscape of AML contributes to disease progression is crucial for uncovering new precision medicine approaches aimed at improving patient outcomes.