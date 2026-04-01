Clinical Research and Public HealthMetabolismNephrology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198545

Metabolic surgery mitigates early kidney injury in obese youth with diabetes by suppressing mTORC1/JAK/STAT signaling

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Naik, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Alakwaa, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Nair, V. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by McCown, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Schaub, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Otto, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Menon, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Annese, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Choi, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Hampson, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Inge, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Hartman, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Eddy, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Smith, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Hodgin, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Inoki, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Srivastava, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Al-Fagih, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Yoshida, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Goodrich, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Cree, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Narongkiatikhun, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Yuan, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Tommerdahl, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Prasad, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by van Raalte, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Kelsey, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Ryder, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Dobbs, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Ladd, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Pennathur, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Nelson, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Okabayashi, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Puelles, V. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Ferrence-Salo, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Beamish, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Brosius, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Nadeau, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Pyle, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Kretzler, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, and 2Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 3Universita degli Studi di Bari Aldo Moro, Bari, Puglia, Italy. 4Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition, Department of Medicine, and 5University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 6Department of Surgery, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 7Department of Pathology, 8Life Sciences Institute, and 9Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. 10Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 11Division of Pediatric Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 12Division of Nephrology, Department of Internal Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand. 13Department of Immunology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 14Division of Endocrinology, Department of Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA. 15Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Seattle, Washington, USA. 16Department of Radiology, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, Illinois, USA. 17Diabetes Center, Department of Internal Medicine, Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 18Division of Radiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora, Colorado, USA. 19Research Division, Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 20III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 21Hamburg Center for Kidney Health (HCKH), University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany. 22Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Department of Internal Medicine, The Jikei University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. 23Department of Clinical Medicine, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. 24Department of Pathology, Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark. 25Department of Medicine, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona, USA. 26Department of Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. Address correspondence to: Abhijit S. Naik, Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, F6676 UHS, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.736.0990; Email: abhinaik@umich.edu. Or to: Matthias Kretzler, Medicine/Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics, University of Michigan, 4544D MSRB 2, 1150 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Email: kretzler@umich.edu. Or to: Petter Bjornstad, UW Medicine Diabetes Institute (UWMDI), 750 Republican St., Building F, Office 704, Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Email: pettermb@uw.edu. Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors. Find articles by Bjornstad, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: ASN and FMA have been designated as co–first authors. MK and PB have been designated as co–senior authors.



J Clin Invest. 2026;136(7):e198545.

© 2026 Naik et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 136, Issue 7 on April 1, 20262026;136(7):e198545. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198545 © 2026 Naik et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.