Corrigendum to Suppression of dual-specificity phosphatase–2 by hypoxia increases chemoresistance and malignancy in human cancer cells

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198108
Hypoxia inducible factor–1 (HIF-1) is the master transcriptional regulator of the cellular response to altered oxygen levels. HIF-1α protein is elevated in most solid tumors and contributes to poor disease outcome by promoting tumor progression, metastasis, and resistance to chemotherapy. To date, the relationship between HIF-1 and these processes, particularly chemoresistance, has remained largely unexplored. Here, we show that expression of the MAPK-specific phosphatase dual-specificity phosphatase–2 (DUSP2) is markedly reduced or completely absent in many human cancers and that its level of expression inversely correlates with that of HIF-1α and with cancer malignancy. Analysis of human cancer cell lines indicated that HIF-1α inhibited DUSP2 transcription, which resulted in prolonged phosphorylation of ERK and, hence, increased chemoresistance. Knockdown of DUSP2 increased drug resistance under normoxia, while forced expression of DUSP2 abolished hypoxia-induced chemoresistance. Further, reexpression of DUSP2 during cancer progression caused tumor regression and markedly increased drug sensitivity in mice xenografted with human tumor cell lines. Furthermore, a variety of genes involved in drug response, angiogenesis, cell survival, and apoptosis were found to be downregulated by DUSP2. Our results demonstrate that DUSP2 is a key downstream regulator of HIF-1–mediated tumor progression and chemoresistance. DUSP2 therefore may represent a novel drug target of particular relevance in tumors resistant to conventional chemotherapy.
In Figure 2D of the original article, there was an error in the HIF-1β blot, which was an inadvertent duplication of the HIF-1β blot in Figure 3F. In addition, in Figure 4A, there was an error in the T-ERK blot in the iGFP panel, which was an inadvertent duplication of the T-ERK blot in the iDUSP2-GFP panel of Figure 4A. The corrected figure panels, based on the original source data, are provided below.
The authors regret the errors.