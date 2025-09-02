Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198108

Corrigendum to Suppression of dual-specificity phosphatase–2 by hypoxia increases chemoresistance and malignancy in human cancer cells

Shih-Chieh Lin, Chun-Wei Chien, Jenq-Chang Lee, Yi-Chun Yeh, Keng-Fu Hsu, Yen-Yu Lai, Shao-Chieh Lin, and Shaw-Jenq Tsai

Published September 2, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 17 on September 2, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(17):e198108. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198108.
© 2025 Lin et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published September 2, 2025 - Version history
Suppression of dual-specificity phosphatase–2 by hypoxia increases chemoresistance and malignancy in human cancer cells
Research Article Oncology

Suppression of dual-specificity phosphatase–2 by hypoxia increases chemoresistance and malignancy in human cancer cells

Abstract

Hypoxia inducible factor–1 (HIF-1) is the master transcriptional regulator of the cellular response to altered oxygen levels. HIF-1α protein is elevated in most solid tumors and contributes to poor disease outcome by promoting tumor progression, metastasis, and resistance to chemotherapy. To date, the relationship between HIF-1 and these processes, particularly chemoresistance, has remained largely unexplored. Here, we show that expression of the MAPK-specific phosphatase dual-specificity phosphatase–2 (DUSP2) is markedly reduced or completely absent in many human cancers and that its level of expression inversely correlates with that of HIF-1α and with cancer malignancy. Analysis of human cancer cell lines indicated that HIF-1α inhibited DUSP2 transcription, which resulted in prolonged phosphorylation of ERK and, hence, increased chemoresistance. Knockdown of DUSP2 increased drug resistance under normoxia, while forced expression of DUSP2 abolished hypoxia-induced chemoresistance. Further, reexpression of DUSP2 during cancer progression caused tumor regression and markedly increased drug sensitivity in mice xenografted with human tumor cell lines. Furthermore, a variety of genes involved in drug response, angiogenesis, cell survival, and apoptosis were found to be downregulated by DUSP2. Our results demonstrate that DUSP2 is a key downstream regulator of HIF-1–mediated tumor progression and chemoresistance. DUSP2 therefore may represent a novel drug target of particular relevance in tumors resistant to conventional chemotherapy.

Shih-Chieh Lin, Chun-Wei Chien, Jenq-Chang Lee, Yi-Chun Yeh, Keng-Fu Hsu, Yen-Yu Lai, Shao-Chieh Lin, Shaw-Jenq Tsai

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(5):1905–1916. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI44362

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(17):e198108. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198108

In Figure 2D of the original article, there was an error in the HIF-1β blot, which was an inadvertent duplication of the HIF-1β blot in Figure 3F. In addition, in Figure 4A, there was an error in the T-ERK blot in the iGFP panel, which was an inadvertent duplication of the T-ERK blot in the iDUSP2-GFP panel of Figure 4A. The corrected figure panels, based on the original source data, are provided below.

Figure 2D

Figure 4A

The authors regret the errors.

See the related article at Suppression of dual-specificity phosphatase–2 by hypoxia increases chemoresistance and malignancy in human cancer cells.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 2, 2025): Electronic publication
