Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI198106

Corrigendum to IL-17 is essential for host defense against cutaneous Staphylococcus aureus infection in mice

John S. Cho, Eric M. Pietras, Nairy C. Garcia, Romela Irene Ramos, David M. Farzam, Holly R. Monroe, Julie E. Magorien, Andrew Blauvelt, Jay K. Kolls, Ambrose L. Cheung, Genhong Cheng, Robert L. Modlin, and Lloyd S. Miller

Published September 2, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 17 on September 2, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(17):e198106. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198106.
© 2025 Cho et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published September 2, 2025 - Version history
John S. Cho, … , Robert L. Modlin, Lloyd S. Miller
Abstract

Staphylococcus aureus is the most common cause of skin and soft tissue infections, and rapidly emerging antibiotic-resistant strains are creating a serious public health concern. If immune-based therapies are to be an alternative to antibiotics, greater understanding is needed of the protective immune response against S. aureus infection in the skin. Although neutrophil recruitment is required for immunity against S. aureus, a role for T cells has been suggested. Here, we used a mouse model of S. aureus cutaneous infection to investigate the contribution of T cells to host defense. We found that mice deficient in γδ but not αβ T cells had substantially larger skin lesions with higher bacterial counts and impaired neutrophil recruitment compared with WT mice. This neutrophil recruitment was dependent upon epidermal Vγ5+ γδ T cell production of IL-17, but not IL-21 and IL-22. Furthermore, IL-17 induction required IL-1, TLR2, and IL-23 and was critical for host defense, since IL-17R–deficient mice had a phenotype similar to that of γδ T cell–deficient mice. Importantly, γδ T cell–deficient mice inoculated with S. aureus and treated with a single dose of recombinant IL-17 had lesion sizes and bacterial counts resembling those of WT mice, demonstrating that IL-17 could restore the impaired immunity in these mice. Our study defines what we believe to be a novel role for IL-17–producing epidermal γδ T cells in innate immunity against S. aureus cutaneous infection.

Authors

John S. Cho, Eric M. Pietras, Nairy C. Garcia, Romela Irene Ramos, David M. Farzam, Holly R. Monroe, Julie E. Magorien, Andrew Blauvelt, Jay K. Kolls, Ambrose L. Cheung, Genhong Cheng, Robert L. Modlin, Lloyd S. Miller

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2010;120(5):1762–1773. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI40891

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(17):e198106. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI198106

The authors became aware that in Figure 1B, the representative images for αβ T cell–/– (row 4, column 1 and row 3, column 2) were inadvertently duplicated from the representative images for WT (row 2, column 1, and row 1, column 2, respectively) and the representative image for WT (row 2, column 2) and representative image for αβ T cell–/– (row 4, column 2) were inadvertently interchanged. In addition, in Supplemental Figure 5, an incorrect image was used for the IL-1R–/– sample. The supplemental material has been updated with the correct Supplemental Figure 5A. The correct Figure 1B provided from the original source data, is shown below.

Figure 1B

The authors regret the errors.

Supplemental material

Footnotes

See the related article at IL-17 is essential for host defense against cutaneous Staphylococcus aureus infection in mice.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 2, 2025): Electronic publication
