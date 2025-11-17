GSK3β guides chromosomal repair pathway selection to support BRCA1-independent PARP inhibitor sensitivity

DNA DSBs are among the most cytotoxic forms of DNA damage, and their accurate repair is essential for preserving genomic stability and preventing tumorigenesis. Cells have evolved two main pathways to repair DSBs: nonhomologous end joining (NHEJ), which ligates DNA ends with minimal processing, and HR, which uses a homologous DNA template to restore the original sequence. The decision between these pathways is a central point of regulation in the DNA damage response (DDR), influencing not only cell fate but also therapeutic sensitivity in cancer (3).

The commitment to HR is initiated by 5′-to-3′ end resection, generating 3′ single-stranded DNA overhangs. This step is tightly regulated by the MRN complex (MRE11-RAD50-NBS1), CtIP, and accessory nucleases such as EXO1 and DNA2, often under the control of checkpoint kinases ATM and ATR. Once resection has occurred, the single-stranded DNA is rapidly coated by replication protein A (RPA), which is subsequently displaced by RAD51 recombinase through the action of the BRCA1-PALB2-BRCA2 complex. RAD51 filament assembly is the defining step of HR, enabling the search for homology and strand invasion. In the absence of efficient resection or RAD51 loading, DSB repair is diverted toward NHEJ or alternative end joining, both of which are inherently more error prone (4, 5).

A critical regulator of DSB repair pathway choice is the DDR mediator 53BP1 (p53 binding protein 1), which functions as a barrier to end resection, thereby favoring repair by NHEJ over HR, particularly in G1 phase when a sister chromatid is absent. 53BP1 achieves NHEJ choice through recruitment of downstream effectors such as RIF1 and the shieldin complex, which protect DNA ends from nucleolytic degradation. In S/G2 phase, BRCA1 antagonizes 53BP1 to allow resection and commit the break to HR (6–8). Loss of 53BP1 can partially restore HR in BRCA1-deficient cells, a phenomenon with direct clinical implications for PARPi resistance. Thus, the dynamic interplay between BRCA1 and 53BP1 is a major determinant of DSB repair outcome and therapeutic response.