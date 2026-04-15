Peripheral vaccination-induced brain-resident memory CD8+ T cells durably protect mice against intracranial malignancy

Tumor-specific brain T RM durably protect against intracranial malignancy. Our group has previously shown that peripheral infections and immunizations in mice can generate pathogen-specific brain T RM that protect against subsequent intracranial infection (27, 30). Here, we leveraged these published, peripheral immunization approaches to produce brain T RM populations with specificity to tumor cells. Accordingly, we adoptively transferred Thy1.2 C57BL/6N (B6) mice with physiologic numbers of allelically disparate Thy1.1 T cell receptor transgenic (TCR-tg) CD8+ T cells (Figure 1A). These TCR-tg cells were either OT-I cells specific for the OVA 257–264 peptide derived from chicken ovalbumin or P14 cells specific for the GP 33–41 peptide derived from lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV). Recipient mice were then intravenously (i.v.) injected with peptide-pulsed, LPS-matured dendritic cells (DC) and boosted 7 days later with recombinant, attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (rLM) expressing OVA 257–264 or GP 33–41 (DC-rLM-OVA and DC-rLM-GP33) i.v. (27, 51). At day 40 post-DC immunization, mice were treated intraperitoneally (i.p.) with a low-dose isotype control or anti-Thy1.1 (a-Thy1.1) depleting antibodies. We have previously published that this a-Thy1.1 antibody regimen effectively depletes OT-I/P14 T CIRCM while preserving T RM populations in the brain (27). Here, we validated that this antibody regimen depletes Thy1.1+ T cells in brain-adjacent tissues such as the cranial bone and meninges in addition to distant nonlymphoid organs such as the liver, kidney, and lung (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI197812DS1). In these experiments, mice were injected i.v. with a fluorochrome-conjugated anti-CD45 antibody to distinguish cells in the vasculature (IV+) versus cells localized in tissues (IV–) at the time of tissue harvest (52). Successful depletion of OT-I / P14 T CIRCM among antigen-experienced (Ag-Exp), CD11ahi memory CD8+ T cells in the blood was also confirmed in mice prior to each tumor challenge (Figure 1, B–D).

Figure 1 Peripherally induced, tumor-specific brain T RM provide durable protection against intracranial melanoma. (A) Experimental design. Thy1.2 C57BL/6N mice were adoptively transferred with 104 Thy1.1 OT-I or 2 × 104 Thy1.1 P14 intravenously (i.v.) 1 day before i.v. injection with OVA 257–264 or GP 33–41 peptide-pulsed, LPS-matured dendritic cells (DC-OVA and DC-GP33). Mice were boosted with attenuated recombinant Listeria monocytogenes expressing OVA 257–264 or GP 33–41 (att. rLM-OVA and rLM-GP33). Mice were treated with 2 μg isotype control or a-Thy1.1 antibody (Ab) intraperitoneally (i.p.) to deplete OT-I or P14 T CIRCM before intracranial (i.c.) challenge with B16-F10 melanoma cells expressing OVA 257–264 or GP 33–41 (B16-OVA and B16-GP33). (B) OT-I cells among CD11ahi, antigen-experienced (Ag-Exp) T CIRCM in the blood pre/post-Ab depletion. (C) Frequency of OT-I and (D) P14 of Ag-Exp CD8+ T cells in the blood pre/post-Ab depletion. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves after B16-OVA or (F) B16-GP33 i.c. challenge. (G) Experimental design. C57BL/6N mice were injected with TRP2 180–188 peptide-pulsed, LPS-matured DCs (DC-TRP2) i.v. and boosted with att. rLM-TRP2. Mice were treated with 200 μg isotype control or a-GR-1 Ab i.p. to deplete endogenous CD8+ T CIRCM before i.c. challenge with B16-F10 cells. (H) Frequency of Ag-Exp cells among CD8+ T cells in blood pre/post-Ab depletion. (I) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice after B16 i.c. challenge. Experiments (E, F, and I) show concatenated data from 3 independent experiments with n = 5–16 mice per group. Experiments (B–D and H) show concatenated data from 2–3 independent experiments with n = 7–12 mice per group. Statistical significance was determined by paired t test or log-rank test for survival curves with comparison with naive mice. Graphs show the mean ± SEM with each symbol representing 1 mouse. Individual P values are noted on respective graphs or are otherwise summarized as: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Graphical illustrations were created using BioRender (https://biorender.com).

Metastatic brain tumors are 10 times more common than primary brain tumors and develop in 10%–30% of cancer patients (53, 54). Of these metastatic tumors, lung, breast, and melanoma represent the most common primary origins (53, 54). Melanoma tumors commonly metastasize to the brain and can be modeled orthotopically in mice (1, 2, 55, 56). While lacking the spatial and temporal realism of spontaneously metastasizing models or intravenous/intracarotid tumor injections, orthotopic injections provide conceptual and technical feasibility for interrogating T RM -based protection independent of peripheral disease. Accordingly, we challenged naive and immune mice intracranially (i.c.) with B16 melanoma cells expressing OVA 257–264 (B16-OVA) or GP 33–41 (B16-GP33). Here, mice with OT-I brain T RM , with or without T CIRCM , exhibited a substantial survival advantage over naive mice after challenge with B16-OVA, but not B16-GP33 (Figure 1, E and F). Reciprocal results were achieved in mice containing P14 brain T RM (Figure 1, E and F). Thus, we demonstrate that tumor-specific, but not bystander, brain T RM provide durable protection against intracranial B16 melanoma even in the absence of T CIRCM . These data indicate that the formation of tumor-specific brain T RM in healthy brain tissue can provide superior protection than de novo CD8+ T cell responses, preventing imminent malignancy in a large proportion of challenged hosts.

While the prior studies provided insight leveraging TCR-tg CD8+ T cells and model epitopes, we wished to implement a more realistic model system where protective outcomes could be assessed based on immunization against antigens, such as TRP2 180–188 , expressed by melanocytic cells and tumors. Therefore, we extended our studies to determine the ability of endogenous, tumor-specific brain T RM to protect against intracranial malignancy. Here, mice were primed and boosted with DC-rLM expressing the B16-derived epitope TRP2 180–188 (Figure 1G) (57). To broadly deplete T CIRCM encompassing TRP2 180–188 -specific populations, we leveraged an established antibody depletion strategy that capitalizes on the expression of Ly6C among CD8+ T CIRCM , representing a marker not expressed by T RM (58). Accordingly, we treated mice with 2 doses of a-GR-1 antibody to deplete Ly6C/G+ immune cells prior to tumor challenge. We observed a substantial reduction in the proportion of CD11ahi T CIRCM among total CD8+ T cells in the blood following a-GR-1 antibody treatment (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 2A). Importantly, we did not observe a proportional reduction of CD11ahi T RM in the brain, including those specific for TRP2 180–188 , as confirmed by tetramer staining (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D). In these immunized mice, we demonstrate approximately 65% long-term survival against an intracranial B16 melanoma challenge, even in the absence of T CIRCM (Figure 1I). Together, these data demonstrate that the generation of brain T RM targeting an endogenous melanoma epitope can durably improve survival outcomes against intracranial malignancy.

Brain T RM persist long term in tumor-surviving mice. Our previous experiments presented the unique opportunity to study outcomes derived from brain tumor–surviving mice. Therefore, we investigated residual T CIRCM and T RM populations in mice that survived a prior B16 challenge (Figure 2A). Relative to age-matched, tumor-inexperienced mice, B16-OVA surviving mice previously treated with isotype antibody exhibited proportional preservation of OT-I T CIRCM across the blood, spleen, and cervical draining lymph nodes (cDLN), as well as OT-I T RM in the IV– brain (Figure 2, B and C). However, tumor-surviving mice previously depleted of OT-I T CIRCM demonstrated not only lasting peripheral depletion, but also a proportional reduction in OT-I brain T RM . As OT-I T RM were the only cells capable of protection during B16-OVA challenge in these hosts, we next determined whether numeric perturbations could be discerned in the brain. Here, we observed that OT-I numbers in the brains of tumor-surviving mice varied based on antibody depletion regimen (Figure 2D). Relative to tumor-inexperienced mice, isotype antibody-treated mice exhibited an increase in total OT-I numbers in the brain, whereas a-Thy1.1 antibody-treated mice did not. This result suggests that, in the aftermath of tumorigenic rechallenge, T CIRCM may be called upon and recruited to form new brain T RM via local recall responses. In parallel, a small subset of preexisting brain T RM may fail to persist in tumor-surviving mice, hastening replenishment from the periphery. These findings are supported by prior publications demonstrating the capacity of T CIRCM to form new T RM in tissues upon rechallenge (30, 59). We next aimed to determine whether a core T RM signature was preserved in tumor-surviving mice. Here, the expression of T RM -associated markers such as CD69, CD49a, CD103, CXCR6, and PD-1 was broadly preserved among OT-I in the brain irrespective of prior tumor experience, with minimal expression of T CIRCM -associated markers such as CD62L (Figure 2, E and F) (15). Notably, tumor-surviving mice exhibited a higher frequency of CD103+ OT-I in the IV– brain compared with unchallenged mice, potentially reflecting local antigen encounter in this tissue (Figure 2G). Finally, ex vivo peptide stimulation of OT-I derived from tumor inexperienced and surviving mice revealed a similar ability of brain OT-I to produce IFN-γ across all groups (Figure 2H). In summary, this work suggests that tumor-specific T RM persist in the brain following resolution of a malignant challenge and exhibit preserved functionality.

Figure 2 T RM persist in the brain following intracranial tumor challenge. (A) Experimental design. At 125 days post-B16-OVA challenge, tumor-surviving mice with prior antibody depletion regimens from Figure 1 or age-matched, immunized, tumor-naive mice were intravenously (IV) injected with a fluorophore-conjugated anti-CD45 antibody approximately 3 minutes before tissue harvest. Blood, spleen, cervical draining lymph nodes (cDLN), and brain tissues were isolated. (B) Representative flow plots and (C) frequencies of OT-I in the blood, spleen, cDLN, and IV– brain of tumor naive, tumor surviving isotype-treated mice, and tumor surviving a-Thy1.1-treated mice. (D) Number of OT-I in the IV– brain. (E) Representative histograms of T RM -associated markers among OT-I in tumor naive and antibody-treated tumor-surviving mice across tissue compartments. (F) Frequency of T RM -associated marker expression in isotype or a-Thy1.1 antibody-treated tumor-surviving mice. (G) Frequency of CD103+ IV– brain OT-I. (H) Frequency of IFN-γ+ OT-I in the IV– brain following 5–6-hour ex vivo 1 μM OVA 257–264 peptide stimulation. Experiments (A–D) show concatenated data from 3 independent experiments with n = 6–11 mice per group total. Experiments (F and H) show representative data from 1 of 2 independent experiments with n = 4–6 mice per group. Experiments (G) show concatenated data from 2 independent experiments with n = 6–8 mice per group. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison’s test. Graphs show the mean ± SEM with each symbol representing 1 mouse. Individual P values are noted on respective graphs or are otherwise summarized as: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Graphical illustrations were created using BioRender (https://biorender.com).

Tumor-experienced brain T RM can protect against a second antigen-matched intracranial challenge. Metastasis of local or peripheral tumors may occur in temporally distinct waves (54, 60). Therefore, we next investigated the ability of persisting brain T RM in tumor-surviving mice to protect against a second, antigen-matched intracranial challenge. Appreciating that memory immune responses specific for endogenous B16-derived epitopes may be generated during prior tumor elimination, we opted for a rechallenge model system that would solely reengage P14 brain T RM (32). To accomplish this, we inoculated naive and B16-GP33 tumor-surviving mice intracranially with LCMV, representing an expedient rechallenge model system in the brain that offers specificity for the GP 33–41 epitope recognized by P14 memory T cells (Figure 3A) (27). As expected, naive mice succumbed to intracranial LCMV infection within 8 days of inoculation (Figure 3, B and C). However, B16-GP33 tumor-surviving mice that harbored P14 T RM with or without T CIRCM exhibited minimal weight loss and complete survival against this secondary insult (Figure 3, B and C). We then analyzed P14 T CIRCM populations in blood, spleen, and cervical draining lymph nodes (cDLN), as well as P14 T RM in the brain in B16-GP33 and LCMV surviving mice. Here, we observed outcomes similar to those in Figure 2, where P14 T CIRCM were absent and P14 brain T RM were numerically reduced in a-Thy1.1 antibody treated hosts (Figure 3, D and E). Furthermore, following 2 intracranial insults that normally impart high morbidity and mortality, P14 T RM could still display similar cytokine-producing capacity and cytolysis following ex vivo GP 33–41 peptide stimulation (Figure 3, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Taken together, these data indicate that brain T RM remain functionally potent following the resolution of a tumor challenge and may exhibit the capacity to protect against multiple iterations of metastatic seeding in the brain.

Figure 3 Brain T RM remain functional against a second antigen-matched challenge in tumor-surviving mice. (A) Experimental design. At 100 days after B16-GP33 challenge, tumor-surviving mice from Figure 1 or age-matched, tumor naive mice were intracranially (i.c.) injected with LCMV (endogenously expresses the GP 33–41 epitope). (B) Weight loss and (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curve of mice injected i.c. with LCMV. (D) Frequencies of P14 in the blood, spleen, cDLN, and IV– brain of tumor-surviving isotype and a-Thy1.1 antibody-treated mice. (E) Number of P14 in the IV– brain. (F) Frequency of IFN-γ+, (G) IFN-γ+TNF+, (H) CD107a+ P14 in the IV– brain following 5–6-hour ex vivo 200 nM GP 33–41 peptide stimulation. Experiments (A–H) show concatenated data from 2–3 independent experiments with n = 6–10 mice per group total. Statistical significance was determined by log-rank test for survival curves compared with naive mice or Student’s t test. Graphs show the mean ± SEM with each symbol representing 1 mouse. Individual P values are noted on respective graphs or are otherwise summarized as: ****P < 0.0001. Graphical illustrations were created using BioRender (https://biorender.com).

T RM temper brain tumor–associated peripheral immunosuppression and local neuroinflammation. Metastatic and primary brain tumors dysregulate host immunity in the periphery and brain. Relative to extracranial tumors, intracranial tumors invoke profound lymphoid immunosuppression including lymphoid organ involution, reduced circulating T cell counts, and sequestration of T cells in the bone marrow (2, 3). In parallel, brain tumors produce neuroinflammation and mass effect, necessitating surgical or medical interventions to allay increases in intracranial pressure (61). While peptide-based reactivation of brain T RM elicits transient peripheral immunosuppression and brain inflammation, the longevity, phenotype, and magnitude of these recall responses in response to tumor cell–based challenge remains unclear (29, 62). Here, we examined how antitumor brain T RM moderate immune profiles in the periphery and brain following an intracranial tumor challenge.

Naive mice or (OT-I) DC-rLM-OVA prime-boosted mice were treated with a-Thy1.1 antibody to deplete OT-I T CIRCM and were subsequently challenged i.c. with B16-OVA as in Figure 1. At 21 days after tumor cell injection, blood, spleen, thymus, and brain tissues were isolated to comparatively assess immune profiles (Figure 4A). As expected, we observed a reduction in the total number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the blood of naive, tumor challenged mice, consistent with previous literature (Figure 4, B and C) (2, 3). However, mice harboring antitumor brain T RM did not exhibit peripheral lymphopenia, suggesting an attenuation of this response due to prior immunization (Figure 4, B and C). Spleen profiles revealed trending decreases in splenic weight and CD4+/CD8+ T cell numbers only in naive tumor-challenged mice, but these differences were not statistically significant at this timepoint (Figure 4, D–F). In the thymus however, we observed a marked reduction in thymic weight in naive, tumor-challenged mice that was not evident in brain T RM harboring hosts (Figure 4G). These mice also exhibited reduced thymocyte cell numbers (Figure 4, H and I). As previously reported, double negative 1 (DN1) thymocyte populations were proportionally increased in naive tumor-bearing hosts with enhanced expression of TCR-β, suggesting impact on thymocyte differentiation (Figure 4, I–K) (2). Within the brain, uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) of IV– CD45int-hi cells revealed diverging representations of infiltrating immune cells (Figure 4L). While naive, tumor-challenged mice exhibited profound increases in peripheral immune cells in the brain, including infiltrating myeloid cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells, these differences from baseline were not observed among tumor-challenged mice with preexisting tumor-specific brain T RM (Figure 4, M–P). Furthermore, OT-I brain T RM did not exhibit PD-1 upregulation unlike de novo CD8+ T cell responses after tumor challenge, expressing PD-1 only to a level expected of T RM populations at homeostasis (Figure 4, Q and R). Altogether, these data indicate that T RM -based protection may abrogate the deleterious peripheral immunosuppressive and local neuroinflammatory outcomes affiliated with brain tumors, sustaining host immune equilibrium to more efficiently handle ongoing tumorigenic or pathogenic challenges.

Figure 4 Brain T RM restrain tumor-associated peripheral immunosuppression and local neuroinflammation. (A) Experimental design. Naive or (OT-I) DC-rLM-OVA prime-boosted mice previously treated with low-dose a-Thy1.1 depleting antibody were challenged with B16-OVA or no tumor cells. At 21 days after B16-OVA challenge, blood, spleen, thymus, and brain tissues were isolated to determine immune profiles. (B) Number of CD4+ and (C) CD8+ T cells in the peripheral blood. (D) Splenic weight in grams (g). (E) Number of CD4+ and (F) CD8+ T cells in the spleen. (G) Thymic weight in grams (g). (H) Number of bulk thymocytes and (I) double negative (DN) thymocytes. (J) Proportion of DN1–4 staging among thymocytes according to CD44 and CD25 expression. (K) Frequency of TCR-β+ DN1 thymocytes. (L) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) representations of 36,000 downsampled IV– brain CD45int-hi cells per group concatenated from n = 3 representative mice via flow cytometry. (M) Number of IV– CD45int-hi cells, (N) IV– infiltrating myeloid cells, (O) IV– CD4+ T cells, and (P) IV– endogenous (endo) CD8+ T cells. (Q) Representative histograms and (R) gMFI of PD-1 expression among endo CD8+ T cells or OT-I cells according to group. Experiments in (A–P) show concatenated data from 2 independent experiments with n = 5–10 mice per group total. Experiments (Q and R) show representative data from 1 independent experiment. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison’s test. Graphs show the mean ± SEM with each symbol representing 1 mouse. Individual P values are noted on respective graphs. Graphical illustrations were created using BioRender (https://biorender.com).

Peripheral mRNA-LNP vaccination generates antigen-specific brain T RM populations. Our data thus far have established that peripherally induced brain T RM populations are potent and durable in the face of intracranial malignancy and do not invoke profound neuroinflammation following tumor challenge long term. However, delivery of antigen via autologously loaded, peptide-pulsed DCs and/or Listeria monocytogenes–based vectors is unlikely to be meaningfully translated to scale within clinical settings. In contrast, mRNA-LNP vaccine technology has been widely utilized in human populations during the recent SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (63, 64). In mice, mRNA-LNP vaccines exhibit the capacity to generate and rejuvenate T RM populations within tissues such as the lung and liver (44–46, 49). However, the ability of mRNA-LNP vaccines to generate T RM in tissues like the brain after peripheral immunization remains unclear.

Herein, we generated an mRNA construct capable of eliciting tumor-specific CD8+ T cell responses. Termed UbMel-OVA, this vaccine encodes a string of H2Db and H2Kb-restricted CD8+ T cell epitopes from B16 melanoma, including TRP1 455–463 , TRP2 180–188 , and GP100 25–33 , as well as the model epitope OVA 257–264 (Figure 5A) (49, 65). This construct was designed with 5′ and 3′ untranslated regions (UTRs) flanking peptide-encoding regions that would be translated upon in vivo administration. To enhance proteasomal degradation of the vaccine protein product and major histocompatibility complex (MHC) loading of resultant peptides, a noncleavable, mutant ubiquitin (Ub-A76) was encoded on the 5′ end, followed by a flexible linker (FL), and the CD8+ T cell epitopes of interest. Each epitope was flanked by optimal proteasomal cleavage residues (AAY) (49, 65–67). Purified mRNA constructs were then packaged in LNPs for in vivo administration. We devised a vaccine regimen wherein mice were adoptively transferred with OT-I and prime-boosted 28 days apart via intramuscular (i.m.) or i.v. administration (Figure 5B). Similar expansion and contraction of effector OT-I in the blood was observed in prime-boosted mice irrespective of peripheral delivery route (Figure 5C). At a memory timepoint 70 days after initial immunization, OT-I T CIRCM were increased in i.v. vaccinated hosts (Figure 5D). However, the number of OT-I in the IV– brain did not differ according to vaccination route (Figure 5D). Critically, after ex vivo stimulation, OT-I engendered by either immunization strategy exhibited similar cytokine and cytolytic capacities (Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, peripheral mRNA-LNP vaccination generated OT-I in the brain exhibited canonical T RM signatures (Figure 5, G and H) (27, 30). These cells distributed widely throughout the brain following peripheral immunization, including near gray matter–white matter junction regions where changes in vascular diameter and blood flow speed generate metastasis-susceptible niches (Figure 5I) (68). We also validated the ability of our mRNA-LNP vaccine to elicit endogenous melanoma-specific T CIRCM and brain T RM responses, with varying efficacy according to specificity (Figure 5, J–L). Collectively, these data illustrate that peripheral mRNA-LNP immunization-based approaches can generate tumor-specific memory CD8+ T cells in the periphery and brain.

Figure 5 Peripheral mRNA-LNP vaccination generates tumor-specific brain T RM . (A) Construct design. Following the 5’ untranslated region (UTR), a cleavage-resistant ubiquitin (Ub-A76), a flexible linker (FL), and the coding sequences for TRP1 455–463 , TRP2 180–188 , GP100 25–33 , and OVA 257–264 flanked by AAY proteasomal cleavage sites were encoded. (B) Experimental design. Thy1.2 C57BL/6N mice were adoptively transferred with 104 Thy1.1 OT-I i.v. and immunized one day later with 5 μg UbMel-OVA mRNA-LNP vaccine (Vx) i.m. or i.v. with boosting 28 days later. (C) Number of OT-I/ml blood across time. (D) Number of OT-I in the spleen, cervical draining lymph nodes (cDLN; number of cells divided by number of cDLN retrieved), and IV– brain. (E) Frequency of IFN-γ+ and (F) CD107a+ OT-I in the IV– brain following 5–6-hour ex vivo 1 μM OVA 257–264 peptide stimulation. (G) T RM -associated marker expression among OT-I in i.m. and (H) i.v. vaccinated hosts. (I) Thy1.1+ OT-I and CD31+ vasculature in white-gray matter junction regions of i.m. vaccinated hosts. Scale bar: 200 μm. (J) Representative H2-Db TRP1 455–463 , H2-Kb TRP2 180–188 , and H2-Db GP100 25–33 tetramer (Tet) staining in the spleen. (K) Number of TRP1 455–463 - and (L) GP100 25–33 -specific CD8+ T cells in the spleen and IV– brain. Experiments in (A–F and J–L) show concatenated data from 2 independent experiments with n = 7–20 mice per group total. Experiments (G and H) show representative data from 1 of 2 independent experiments with n = 4–5 mice per group. Experiments (I) show representative images from n = 3–4 mice. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison’s test. Graphs show the mean ± SEM with each symbol representing 1 mouse. Individual P values are noted on respective graphs or are otherwise summarized as: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Graphical illustrations were created using BioRender (https://biorender.com).

To identify a suitable, specificity control mRNA-LNP vaccine for tumor challenge studies, we repurposed our previously published mRNA construct for protection against influenza A virus (IAV) and LCMV (49). Termed UbFlu-GP33, this vaccine construct encodes NP 366–374 and PA 224–233 epitopes derived from H1N1 Puerto Rico 8 (PR8)-IAV as well as the GP 33–41 epitope derived from LCMV (Supplemental Figure 4A). To validate the ability of this vaccine to generate bystander memory CD8+ T cells, we prime-boosted mice i.m. with the UbFlu-GP33 construct and then queried virus-specific responses in the periphery and brain (Supplemental Figure 4B). Here, we demonstrate expected kinetic expansion and contraction of IAV- and LCMV-specific T CIRCM following vaccination in the blood (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F). We also demonstrate the generation of virus-specific memory CD8+ T cells in the brain with T RM phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). Although purposed as a control vaccine in our subsequent tumor challenge studies, we opted to determine whether antiviral brain T RM generated by mRNA vaccination could protect against intracranial infection. Here, we observed that vaccinated mice harboring P14 brain T RM alone protected against an intracranial LCMV challenge (Supplemental Figure 4, J–L). Furthermore, endogenous PA 224–233 -specific brain T RM engendered by vaccination protected against an intracranial rLM-PA 224–233 challenge (Supplemental Figure 4, M–O). These data not only indicate that mRNA-LNP vaccine-induced bystander responses can be appropriately controlled for in subsequent tumor protection studies, but also hold promise that mRNA-LNP technology can generate pathogen-specific brain T RM that protect against emerging viral encephalitides.

mRNA-LNP vaccination-induced, tumor-specific T RM durably protect against intracranial malignancy. The clinical feasibility of personalized mRNA-LNP vaccination for cancer is emerging rapidly. Therefore, we sought to determine whether mRNA-LNP vaccine-generated brain T RM could offer protection against intracranial tumors. To address this question, we prime-boosted mice i.m. with UbMel-OVA or UbFlu-GP33 mRNA-LNP vaccines. These mice were then either administered isotype or a combination of a-Thy1.1 and a-GR-1 antibodies to robustly deplete TCR-tg and endogenous T CIRCM , respectively (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Noting that mice with fulminant brain tumors exhibit an influx of T cells and myeloid cells as seen in Figure 4, we investigated potential off-target effects of the a-GR-1 antibody depletion in eliminating Ly6C+ immune cells. While Ly6C+ naive CD8+ T cell numbers were reduced in the blood of a-GR-1 antibody treated mice, Ly6C+ neutrophils and monocytes were fully reconstituted upon time of tumor injection (Supplemental Figure 5, E–I) (69). Mice were then challenged intracranially with B16-OVA or a glioblastoma (GL261) line expressing 4 model epitopes (QUAD), including GP100 25–33 and OVA 257–264 , as well as luciferase (Luc) to monitor tumor establishment (70). Similar to our peripheral infection-based immunizations, mRNA-LNP vaccination-induced brain T RM durably protected mice against a B16-OVA–based tumor challenge (Figure 6B). Furthermore, we observed numeric and phenotypic preservation of brain T RM long term (Figure 6, C–E). In the context of a GL261 primary brain tumor challenge, where only 2 protective epitopes were conferred by vaccination, we still observed greater protection in vaccination-matched hosts (Figure 6F). We show that UbMel-OVA vaccination substantially lowered tumor burden based on quantitative reduction of brain luminescence as early as 1 week after GL261-QUAD-Luc inoculation (Figure 6G). At this timepoint, tumor-specific, but not bystander, brain T RM robustly proliferated as determined by numeric expansion and Ki-67 expression (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Tumor-specific brain T RM also upregulated granzyme B expression (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Finally, to validate that protection could be conferred by T RM alone without contributions from the endogenous peripheral T cell compartment, we employed TCR-β KO mice that were adoptively transferred, vaccinated, and depleted of peripheral TCR-tg T cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Here, vaccine-induced brain P14 T RM still conferred protection against an intracranial B16-GP33 challenge in TCR-β KO mice, validating our antibody depletion approaches (Supplemental Figure 7B). Collectively, this work points to the utilization of anticancer mRNA-LNP vaccines to prevent the establishment or spread of intracranial malignancy.

Figure 6 mRNA-LNP vaccination-induced, tumor-specific T RM durably protect against intracranial malignancy. (A) Experimental design. Thy1.2 C57BL/6N mice were adoptively transferred with 104 Thy1.1 OT-I or 2 × 104 Thy1.1 P14 i.v. and immunized 1 day later with 5 μg UbMel-OVA or UbFlu-GP33 mRNA-LNP vaccine (Vx) i.m., respectively. Mice were boosted 28 days later ipsilaterally i.m. At 60 and 62 days after initial immunization, mice were treated i.p. with isotype control antibody or a combination of 2 μg a-Thy1.1/ 200 μg a-GR-1 antibodies to deplete TCR-tg and endogenous T CIRCM . After 70 days, mice were injected i.c. with B16-OVA cells or glioblastoma GL261-quad cassette-luciferase (GL261-QUAD-Luc) cells. The GL261 cell line expresses 4 model antigens (OVA 257–264 , human GP100 25–33 , OVA 323–339 , Ea 52–68 ) and luciferase for bioluminescence imaging. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice injected with B16-OVA. (C) Frequency of OT-I in the blood, spleen, cDLN, and IV– brain of vaccinated B16-OVA tumor surviving isotype- and a-Thy1.1/a-GR-1–treated mice. (D) Number of IV– brain OT-I in surviving mice. (E) Frequency of T RM -associated marker expression among OT-I. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice injected with GL261-QUAD-Luc i.c. (G) Log-transformed bioluminescence signal from GL261-QUAD-Luc–challenged mice at D7 posttumor injection. Experiments (A–D, F, and G) show concatenated data from 2–3 independent experiments with n = 5–13 mice per group total. Experiments (E) show data from 1 of 2 independent experiments with n = 4 mice per group. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison’s test or log-rank test for survival curves compared with naive mice. Graphs show the mean ± SEM with each symbol representing 1 mouse. Individual P values are noted on respective graphs or are otherwise summarized as: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Graphical illustrations were created using BioRender (https://biorender.com).

Therapeutic mRNA-LNP vaccination generates antigen-specific T cells outside of the tumor microenvironment with T RM -like phenotypes and preserved functionality. Our previous experiments necessitated prophylactic vaccination to establish brain T RM phenotypes prior to challenge. However, mRNA-LNP vaccination may be administered therapeutically (with other concurrent treatments) following the establishment of a diagnosed tumor. While vaccine-induced T cells may undergo programmatic exhaustion in preexisting tumor microenvironments, the ability of mRNA-LNP vaccines to simultaneously engender functional T CIRCM or T RM in distant, nontumor-bearing tissue sites remains undescribed. As metastatic seeding of tumor cells in distant peripheral organs is the primary driver of cancer-related morbidity and mortality, we wished to investigate the ability of functional, tumor-specific T RM cells to be formed in distant tissues following therapeutic mRNA-LNP vaccination (71, 72).

Here, we leveraged a subcutaneous (s.c.) model of B16-OVA melanoma to establish a peripheral tumor microenvironment. Once tumors became palpable 7 days after injection, mice were either treated with a regimen of a-PD-L1 checkpoint blockade or mRNA-LNP vaccination with monitoring for tumor growth (Figure 7A). Consistent with previous studies employing therapeutic mRNA-LNP vaccination, our UbMel-OVA vaccine outperformed checkpoint blockade and control vaccination against s.c. B16-OVA (Figure 7, B and C) (73–76). We then isolated tumor-specific CD8+ T cells following mRNA-LNP vaccination from diverse body compartments. We focused our investigations on common metastatic sites for cutaneous melanoma, including nonlymphoid organs like the liver, lungs, and brain (77, 78). Leveraging tetramer staining, we were able to discern tumor-specific CD8+ T cells in the blood, spleen, liver, IV– lung, IV– brain, and tumor with varying representations in mRNA-LNP vaccinated hosts (Figure 7, D and E). Phenotypically, tumor-specific CD8+ T cells outside of the tumor did not exhibit profound upregulation of canonical exhaustion markers such as PD-1 and TIM-3 (Figure 7, F and G). Furthermore, the expression of T RM -defining markers such as CD69, CD49a, and CXCR6 was pronounced in the IV– brain with some phenotypic acquisition in the liver and IV– lung (Figure 7, H and I). Finally, to determine whether an existing peripheral tumor disrupts mRNA-LNP immunogenicity in distal organs, we vaccinated mice with or without a preexisting peripheral B16-OVA tumor (Figure 7J). Here, we observed that the presence of a peripheral tumor did not impair mRNA-LNP vaccine-induced potency, as lymphoid and nonlymphoid organs harbored similar numbers of tumor-specific CD8+ T cells (Figure 7K). Here, a similar number of vaccine-induced CD8+ T cells produced IFN-γ in the spleen, liver, and IV– brain following peptide-based stimulation, suggesting retention of T cell function (Figure 7L). In clinical settings, therapeutic mRNA-LNP vaccination has shown promise against solid tumors, with populations of long-lived, nonexhausted, memory-like, neoantigen-specific, blood-surveilling CD8+ T cells identified in surviving patients (37, 48). Utilizing mouse models here, our work highlights the added efficacy of mRNA-LNP vaccines in developing protective T RM -like CD8+ T cells within healthy, but metastasis-susceptible tissues, including the brain.