Loss of function of T-box 3 in the liver protects against MASLD

As a prelude to studies of TBX3 in mice, Mannino and colleagues (4) first examined the livers of patients with MASLD to determine whether mutations in TBX3 are detectable in the human disease. They identified TBX3 mutations in four MASLD subjects, some of which localized to the DNA binding domain. Reviewing transcriptional data from a human database, they reported an increase in TBX3 expression in early MASLD followed by a decline as the disease progresses; they found a similar biphasic change in mouse liver in response to a 36-week WD. Seeing this similarity prompted the authors to proceed with studies of deletion or overexpression of Tbx3 in mouse liver to determine its impact on the development of experimental MASLD.

Consistent with their earlier observations (3), the authors found that AAV-mediated deletion of Tbx3 in the livers of mice reduced features of MASLD following WD feeding (Figure 1A). Most pronounced was a reduction in hepatic steatosis, with a lesser reduction in liver injury as measured by plasma alanine aminotransferase. Conversely, AAV-mediated overexpression of Tbx3 in mouse liver followed by 3 months of WD prompted an increase in hepatic lipids as well as an increase in plasma transaminases. This exacerbation of diet-induced MASLD did not coincide with any change in insulin sensitivity.

Figure 1 (A) Mice engineered to overexpress TBX3 in the liver developed MASLD in response to WD. By contrast, genetic deletion of TBX3 from the liver (TBX3 knockout) protected mice from diet-induced MASLD. The protection from MASLD seen in TBX3-knockout mice coincided with increased VLDL secretion. TBX3 knockout resulted in upregulation of HDLBP (not shown); when HDLBP was also deleted (TBX3 + HDLBP knockout), the protective effect of TBX3 knockout was eliminated coincident with lower VLDL secretion. (B) Two point mutations in TBX3 (I155S and A280S) that localize to the DNA binding domain and presumably suppress transcriptional activity were identified in MASLD patients. When these mutations were expressed in mouse liver followed by WD feeding, they behaved similarly to TBX3 knockout in mice, protecting against diet-induced MASLD and enhancing VLDL secretion.

Investigating how liver-specific Tbx3 deletion could result in an improvement in hepatic lipid homeostasis during a WD challenge, the authors found that loss of Tbx3 led to an induction of several genes involved in hepatic lipid secretion, and specifically genes regulating the synthesis of lipids and proteins involved in VLDL assembly. In accord with this observation, the authors showed that liver-specific Tbx3 deletion stimulated hepatic VLDL secretion, resulting in elevations of plasma triglyceride and apolipoprotein B (ApoB) (Figure 1A). To verify that the enhancement of VLDL secretion in Tbx3-deficient mice was directly responsible for their protection from WD-induced MASLD, the mice were then fed a different MASLD-inducing diet deficient in methionine and choline (CDAHFD; choline deficient, amino acid supplemented high fat diet). The CDAHFD causes hepatic steatosis by limiting the chemical building blocks necessary for VLDL production (5, 6), and thus should not be salvageable by genetic means. Indeed, the beneficial effect of Tbx3 deficiency seen with WD-induced MASLD was nearly completely abrogated in CDAHFD-induced MASLD. The observation that TBX3 regulates hepatic lipid secretion is noteworthy because perturbations in other genes integral to lipid export have also been implicated in MASLD. Noteworthy among these is a single nucleotide polymorphism in transmembrane-6 superfamily member 2 (TM6SF2), which is strongly associated with MASLD risk (7–10). Importantly, although the disease-promoting variant of TM6SF2 (E167K) suppresses hepatic triglyceride secretion, it does so without affecting ApoB secretion, meaning that affected patients still secrete VLDL particles but with low lipid content (11–13). TBX3 deficiency, by contrast, prevents MASLD by stimulating the secretion of both triglyceride and ApoB, suggesting that it increases the number of VLDL particles released into the circulation. Thus, TBX3 and TM6SF2 appear to regulate hepatic lipid secretion through independent mechanisms.