Neuronal SEL1L-HRD1 ER-associated degradation is essential for motor function and survival in mice

SEL1L and HRD1 are highly enriched in neurons. To assess the cell type–specific distribution of ERAD components in the brain — including neurons and glial cells such as astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and microglia (40) — we examined SEL1L and HRD1 protein expression in coronal sections from 5-week-old wild-type (WT) mice by immunofluorescence (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196819DS1). Neurons were identified by NeuN, a nuclear and perinuclear marker of mature neurons, while astrocytes, the most abundant glia cell in brain, were labeled with glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP). In the cerebral cortex, SEL1L was predominantly localized to the perinuclear region of NeuN-positive neurons, consistent with its localization to the ER (Figure 1, A, B, and D). In contrast, astrocytes — distinguished by their smaller, stellate morphology — exhibited relatively weak SEL1L expression (Figure 1, A, B, D, and J). In the hippocampus, SEL1L was strongly expressed in neuronal layers of Cornu Ammonis (CA) 1 and CA3, as well as the dentate gyrus (DG), whereas astrocytes exhibited markedly weaker signals (Figure 1, C, E, F, H, K, and L). Similarly, in the cerebellum, SEL1L expression was notably higher in Purkinje neurons compared with surrounding glial cells (Figure 1, G, I, and M). HRD1 exhibited a comparable distribution pattern and subcellular localization across these brain regions (Supplemental Figure 1). Collectively, these data demonstrate that the SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD complex is highly enriched in neurons across multiple brain regions, supporting a potential role in neuronal function and maintenance.

Figure 1 SEL1L protein is highly expressed in neurons. (A) Representative confocal image of SEL1L (green), NeuN (red), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) (magenta), and DAPI (blue) staining in a sagittal brain section of a 5-week-old mouse. The magnifications of the selected regions for cortex and hippocampus, are shown in panels B and C, respectively. White arrows in panel C indicate the Cornu Ammonis 1 (CA1), CA3, and dentate gyrus (DG) regions of the hippocampus. (D and E) Representative zoomed-in images for cortex (D) and CA1 (E) regions showing separated channels for SEL1L, NeuN, and GFAP staining. Red and magenta arrows indicate the signal for neurons and astrocytes, respectively. (F and G) Magnification of the DG (F) and cerebellum (G) showing the localization of SEL1L and GFAP. White arrows indicate SEL1L-positive signal in granule cells (F) and Purkinje cells (PC) (G). (H and I) Representative zoomed-in images for DG (H) and cerebellum (I) showing separated channels for SEL1L, NeuN, and GFAP staining. The molecular layer (ML) and granular layer (GL) are indicated as reference points in panel I. Arrows, neurons (red) and astrocytes (magenta). (J–M) Quantitation of SEL1L signal intensity in neurons (red) and astrocytes (magenta) in cortex (J), CA1 (K), DG (L), and cerebellum (M) regions of 5-week-old mice (total of 180–200 cells from 3 mice per group; data from each mouse are shown in different colors). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (J–M). Scale bar: 2 mm (A); 100 μm (B, C, and F); 50 μm (G); 20 μm (D, E, H, and I).

Generation and validation of a neuron-specific Sel1L-deficient mouse model. To investigate the role of the SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD pathway in neurons, we generated Sel1LSynCre mice by crossing Sel1L-floxed (Sel1Lfl/fl) animals with a Synapsin I promoter–driven Cre line (41). The Synapsin I promoter becomes active around embryonic day 14–16, depending on the brain region, and remains active in postmitotic neurons (41). To assess SEL1L deletion in the brain, we performed confocal microscopy following immunofluorescence staining for SEL1L and the ER marker KDEL on coronal sections from 5-week-old mice (Figure 2). KDEL signal is known to increase upon ERAD deficiency as part of a compensatory response (42). In WT Sel1Lfl/fl littermates, SEL1L colocalized with KDEL throughout the cortex and hippocampus (yellow, Figure 2, A, B, and F). In contrast, Sel1LSynCre mice showed loss of SEL1L in subsets of neurons, accompanied by a marked increase in KDEL staining in both regions (red, Figure 2, A, B, and F). These regions are critical for motor function, learning, and memory (43, 44). Quantification revealed that approximately 37% of cortical neurons lacked detectable SEL1L (Figure 2C), while deletion efficiency approached 100% in the CA3 and DG subregions of the hippocampus (arrows, Figure 2, D, F, and G). Interestingly, SEL1L expression in the CA1 region was largely preserved (Figure 2, E and F). Western blot analysis confirmed reduced SEL1L levels in both cortex and hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 2). HRD1 protein was also decreased in the hippocampus but remained unchanged in the cortex. In contrast, OS9, a lectin and known ERAD substrate, was significantly upregulated in both regions (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D), indicating ERAD dysfunction. Together, these results validate the successful generation of a neuron-specific Sel1L-knockout model, with regionally distinct deletion efficiencies and evidence of ERAD disruption in affected neurons.

Figure 2 Generation of a neuronal Sel1L-deficient mouse model. (A) Representative confocal images of SEL1L (green) and KDEL (red) staining in coronal brain sections of 5-week-old wild-type (Sel1Lfl/fl, upper panel) and Sel1L-deficient mice (Sel1LSynCre). The magnification of the selected region for cerebral cortex is showed in the lateral panel for each image. (B) Representative zoom-in images for the external layer of the cortex showing separated channels for SEL1L and KDEL staining. White arrows indicate cells with reduced levels of Sel1L. Elevated KDEL signal is used to identify Sel1L-deficient neurons. (C–E) Quantitation of SEL1L signal intensity in cortex (C), CA3 (D), and CA1 (E) regions of 5-week-old mice (total of 180–200 cells from 3 mice per group; data from each mouse are shown in different colors). (F) Magnification of the hippocampus for wild-type (left panel) and Sel1L-deficient mice (right panel). White arrows indicate the CA1, CA3, and DG regions of the hippocampus. (G) High-magnification images showing the reduction of SEL1L signal in the CA3 region of the hippocampus (white arrows). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, and ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed t test. NS; not significant. (C–E). Scale bar: 1 mm (A); 100 μm (A lateral panel, F); 50 μm (G); 20 μm (B).

Neuronal deficiency of SEL1L, but not IRE1α, leads to growth retardation and premature lethality. Sel1LSynCre mice were born at Mendelian ratios and were phenotypically indistinguishable from their littermate controls at birth. However, by 2 weeks of age, both male and female Sel1LSynCre mice exhibited pronounced growth retardation, with body weights reaching only approximately 50% of those of WT littermates by 2 months of age (Figure 3, A–C). These mice also demonstrated increased postweaning mortality, with a median survival of 9 weeks (Figure 3, D–F). In terminal stages, Sel1LSynCre mice developed tremors and typically died before 12 weeks of age (Supplemental Video 1). Histopathological analysis of peripheral tissues — including brown and white adipose tissue, liver, skeletal muscle, kidney, and pancreas — revealed no overt abnormalities (Supplemental Figure 3). To determine whether disruption of the UPR elicits similar phenotypes, we generated Ire1aSynCre mice, in which IRE1α, a major UPR sensor (45), was conditionally deleted in neurons using the same Synapsin I promoter–driven Cre line. Western blotting confirmed efficient deletion of IRE1α in both cortex and hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 4A). In contrast with Sel1LSynCre mice, Ire1aSynCre mice developed normally and were indistinguishable from their WT littermates with respect to body weight, appearance, and overall health (Figure 3, G–I). Moreover, binding immunoglobulin protein (BiP) expression, PKR-like ER kinase (PERK) levels, and eukaryotic initiation factor 2 alpha (eIF2α) phosphorylation remained unaltered, indicating preserved ER homeostasis (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These findings establish that the SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD pathway, but not neuronal IRE1α signaling, is essential for maintaining neuronal homeostasis and is critically required for postnatal growth and survival.

Figure 3 Growth retardation and premature lethality of Sel1LSynCre mice but not Ire1aSynCre mice. (A) Representative images of 6-week-old wild-type (Sel1Lfl/fl), heterozygote (Sel1LHet), and neuronal Sel1L-deficient (Sel1LSynCre) male mice. (B and C) Growth curve for male (B) and female (C) Sel1Lfl/fl, Sel1LHet, and Sel1LSynCre mice (2–11 weeks, n = 12–16 mice per group). (D–F) Kaplan-Meier mouse survival curves of both sexes (D), males (E), and females (F). Overall survival was followed up for 15 weeks. The number of animals is indicated for each genotype. P value was calculated using the log-rank test. (G) Representative images of 6-week-old wild-type (Ire1afl/fl) and neuronal Ire1a-deficient (Ire1aSynCre) male mice. (H and I) Growth curve for male (H) and female (I) Ire1afl/fl and Ire1aSynCre mice (3–12 weeks, n = 12–14 mice per group). Body weight data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed by two-way ANOVA. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; NS, not significant.

Impaired motor activity and behavioral abnormalities in Sel1LSynCre mice. Sel1LSynCre mice began to exhibit neurological abnormalities as early as 2 weeks of age (Supplemental Video 2). A prominent early phenotype was abnormal limb-clasping reflexes when suspended by the tail, in contrast with WT littermates, which showed normal limb extension (Figure 4, A and B). In comparison, Ire1aSynCre mice exhibited normal limb-clasping responses, even at 12 weeks of age (Figure 4, C and D). In the open field test, Sel1LSynCre mice demonstrated substantially reduced spontaneous locomotor activity (Figure 4E). Quantitative analysis over a 30-minute period revealed a 60% reduction in total distance traveled (Figure 4F) and a 63% decrease in time spent in the center of the arena, indicating increased anxiety-like behavior (Figure 4G). Additionally, these mice exhibited a 68% reduction in rearing frequency, an exploratory behavior in rodents (46), further supporting behavioral impairment (Figure 4H). Motor coordination was also compromised in Sel1LSynCre mice, as evidenced by an 80% reduction in latency to fall during rotarod testing (Figure 4I). In contrast, Ire1aSynCre mice displayed no significant deficits in locomotor activity or behavior (Figure 4, J–L). Collectively, these data indicate that SEL1L expression in neurons is essential for maintaining normal motor coordination and behavioral responses, including anxiety, in mice.

Figure 4 Impaired motor activity and behavior alterations of Sel1LSynCre mice but not Ire1aSynCre mice. (A) Representative images of 5-week-old wild-type (Sel1Lfl/fl) and neuronal Sel1L-deficient (Sel1LSynCre) male mice showing hind limb–clasping reflex. Clasping score quantitation is shown in B (5 weeks, n = 8 mice per group). (C) Representative images of 12-week-old wild-type (Ire1afl/fl) and neuronal Ire1a-deficient (Ire1aSynCre) male mice. Clasping score quantitation is shown in D (12 weeks, n = 5 mice per group). (E) Open field test showing representative locomotor activity traces for Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 5 weeks of age. (F–H) Open field test quantification showing total distance (F), duration in the center (G), and rearing frequency (H). Animals were video recorded for 30 minutes and analyzed using EthoVision XT software (5 weeks, n = 8 for each genotype). (I) Motor performance on the accelerating rotarod test in Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice (5 weeks, n = 8 mice per group). (J–L) Open field test showing representative locomotor activity traces for Ire1afl/fl and Ire1aSynCre mice at 12 weeks of age, with quantification of total distance (K) and duration in the center (L) (12 weeks, n = 5 mice per group). The data presented are shown as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test. Significance levels are indicated as follows: ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

Neuronal SEL1L deficiency does not induce significant cell death. To investigate the impact of SEL1L deficiency in neurons, we compared brain size between Sel1LSynCre mice and WT littermates. Although Sel1LSynCre mice exhibited a 22% reduction in absolute brain weight compared with WT littermates, brain weight normalized to body weight was comparable between groups (Figure 5, A and B). Histological analysis using H&E staining revealed an approximately 20% reduction in cortical thickness and DG size (granule cell layer) in Sel1LSynCre mice, consistent with reduced brain size (Figure 5, C–F). No significant changes were observed in the CA1 region, in line with the lack of SEL1L deletion there (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Despite these structural alterations, neuronal density assessed by immunofluorescence staining for the neuronal marker NeuN was slightly increased in both the cortex and DG of Sel1LSynCre mice (Figure 5, G–J). TUNEL assays showed no significant differences in DNA fragmentation between Sel1LSynCre and WT mice in either region (Figure 5, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Furthermore, levels of cleaved caspase-3, a marker of apoptosis, were unchanged in the cortex and hippocampus (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Together, these findings indicate that neuronal SEL1L deficiency does not reduce neuronal density or induce apoptosis at 9 weeks of age.

Figure 5 Neuronal SEL1L deficiency does not induce significant cell death. (A) Representative images of brains from Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 9 weeks of age. (B) Whole brain weight for both genotypes normalized by body weight (n = 8 mice per group). (C) Hematoxylin and eosin staining of the cerebral cortex from Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 9 weeks of age. Quantitation of cortical thickness is shown in D (50–60 measurements from 3 mice per group; data from each mouse are shown in different colors). (E) Hematoxylin and eosin staining of the DG region in the hippocampus at 9 weeks of age. Quantitation of the granular layer thickness in the DG is shown in F (50–60 measurements from 3 mice per group). (G) Representative confocal images of NeuN staining in cerebral cortex sections from Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 5 weeks of age. Quantitation of NeuN-positive cells’ (neurons) density in the cortex is shown in H (50–60 measurements from 3 mice per group). (I) Representative confocal images of NeuN staining in the DG region of the hippocampus at 5 weeks of age. Quantitation of NeuN-positive cells’ (neurons) density in the granular layer is shown in J (50–60 measurements from 3 mice per group). (K) Analysis of DNA fragmentation by TUNEL assay in cerebral cortex sections from Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 5 weeks of age. Quantification of the average signal within a 100 × 100 μm2 tissue area is shown in L (100–120 measurements from 3 mice per group). The data presented are shown as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test. Significance levels are indicated as follows: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

Mild activation of the UPR in Sel1LSynCre mice. To assess ER homeostasis in Sel1LSynCre mice, we evaluated the expression and activity of key UPR sensors and their downstream effectors, as previously described (47, 48). Western blot analysis revealed a marked increase in IRE1α protein levels in Sel1LSynCre cortical lysates compared with WT controls (Figure 6, A and B), consistent with prior findings that IRE1α is a substrate of SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD (49). IRE1α-mediated splicing of Xbp1 mRNA was elevated in Sel1LSynCre mice, increasing from ~1% in WT mice to ~7% in Sel1L-deficient mice (Figure 6, C and D), indicative of modest activation of the IRE1α arm of the UPR. Activation of the PERK pathway was also modest, as evidenced by a modest increase in PERK and eIF2α phosphorylation (Figure 6, E and F). Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) revealed a ~3-fold increase in ER lumen width in neurons from Sel1LSynCre mice, indicative of ER dilation (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 6). These findings indicate mild UPR activation, accompanied by ultrastructural changes in the ER.

Figure 6 Partial UPR activation in Sel1L-deficient neurons. (A) Western blot analysis of IRE1α in cortical tissues of Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 5 weeks of age. (B) Quantitation is shown (n = 6 mice per group; molecular weight in kDa). (C) RT-PCR analysis of Xbp1 mRNA splicing in cortical tissue from 5-week-old mice; u and s indicate the unspliced and spliced Xbp1, respectively. (D) Quantitation of spliced Xbp1 (Xbp1s) is shown (n = 6 mice per group). (E) Western blot analysis of PERK and phosphorylated eIF2α (p-eIF2α) in cortical tissue, with quantitation shown in F (n = 6 mice per group). (G) Representative TEM images from Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 5 weeks of age. ER (red) and mitochondria (M, green) are indicated. (H) Quantitation of ER luminal width is shown (200–250 measurements from 3 mice per group). (I) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) visualization of cell types identified by unsupervised clustering of snRNA-seq data from combined cortex and hippocampus. Each dot represents 1 nucleus. (J) Relative abundance of major cell types between genotypes. Cell types include neurons, oligodendrocytes (Oligo), microglia and perivascular cells (Micro-PVM), oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPC), astrocytes (Astro), vascular and leptomeningeal cells (VLMC), inflammatory mononuclear cells (IMO), and endothelial cells (Endo). (K) Differential expression of ER quality control–related genes (ERAD, chaperones, and the UPR pathways) based on snRNA-seq data, shown as log 2 fold change. Excitatory and inhibitory neuronal subtypes were defined using established markers. Data in B, D, F, and H are mean ± SEM and analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test; data in K were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with FDR correction. ***P < 0.001.

snRNA-seq reveals cellular adaptation in Sel1LSynCre neurons. To further investigate the impact of Sel1L deletion at single-cell resolution, we performed snRNA-seq on cortical and hippocampal tissues from Sel1LSynCre and WT mice. A total of 33,525 nuclei were analyzed and classified into major brain cell types, including neurons, oligodendrocytes, microglia/perivascular macrophages, oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), and astrocytes, based on canonical marker genes (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) (40). While the overall distribution of cell types was similar between genotypes, Sel1LSynCre mice exhibited a modest increase in neuronal representation and a reduction in oligodendrocyte proportions, with astrocyte and microglial populations remaining unchanged (Figure 6J).

We next subclustered neuronal nuclei from cortex and hippocampus and annotated their regional and cellular identities using well-established transcriptomic markers (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D) (40). Among inhibitory neurons, GABAergic subtypes expressing Pvalb, Sst, and Lamp5 exhibited the most pronounced transcriptional alterations in Sel1LSynCre mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Within excitatory populations, deep-layer cortical projection neurons (L4/5 IT CTX) and DG granule cells were among the most affected subtypes (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Despite these transcriptional changes in multiple excitatory and inhibitory neuronal clusters, we did not observe marked differences in the relative abundance of these neuronal subtypes between Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice (Supplemental Figure 8C). Additionally, we assessed expression of genes involved in ER protein quality control in clusters containing excitatory and inhibitory neurons (Figure 6K). Several ERAD genes, including Derl3 (Derlin-3) and Herpud1, were upregulated, along with chaperones such as Hspa5 (BiP), Hsp90b1 (GRP94), and Hyou1 (GRP170), particularly in DG granule cells and Pvalb+ and Sst+ inhibitory neurons, where the response to ERAD deficiency appeared more pronounced (Figure 6K). Additional ER chaperones, including Canx (calnexin), Calr (calreticulin), and Pdia3 (ERp57), were upregulated in the same neuronal populations (Figure 6K). Moreover, select UPR components, such as Eif2ak3 (PERK), Xbp1, and Ddit3 (CHOP), were elevated, whereas others, including Ern1 (Ire1a), activating transcription factor 6 (Atf6), and Atf4, were unchanged (Figure 6K). Together, these data uncover a cell type–specific transcriptional response to ERAD deficiency in Sel1LSynCre mice, marked by upregulation of ER protein quality control pathways in distinct excitatory and inhibitory neuronal populations.

Neuronal Sel1L deficiency activates one-carbon metabolism. To identify pathways dysregulated by neuronal loss of Sel1L, we performed Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis using our snRNA-seq dataset from cortical and hippocampal regions. In addition to expected upregulation of pathways related to protein synthesis and ER quality control, we observed significant enrichment of one-carbon metabolism and amino acid biosynthesis pathways, including biosynthesis of amino acids; glycine, serine, and threonine metabolism; and one carbon pool by folate (highlighted in red, Figure 7A). One-carbon metabolism includes the folate cycle, methionine cycle, and transsulfuration pathway (Figure 7B), which collectively support methylation reactions, nucleotide synthesis, and redox homeostasis (36).

Figure 7 Upregulation of one-carbon metabolism pathways in the brain of Sel1LSynCre mice. (A) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes in Sel1LSynCre mice, separated by neuronal subtypes isolated from the cortex and hippocampus at 5 weeks of age. (B) Diagram illustrating one-carbon metabolism, including folate, methionine, and transsulfuration pathways. Key metabolites analyzed include methionine (Met), serine, S-adenosyl-homocysteine (SAH), S-adenosyl methionine (SAM), methylthioadenosine (MAT), cystathionine, and glutathione. (C–J) Metabolomics analysis of cortex and brain stem tissues isolated from Sel1Lfl/fl (WT) and Sel1LSynCre (KO) mice at 5 weeks of age. Panel D highlights selected regions showing changes in metabolites related to one-carbon metabolism. (E–J) Fold-change plots showing individual metabolites from the cortex and brain stem of Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice (n = 3 animals per brain region). The data presented are shown as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using a 2-way ANOVA with FDR correction. Significance levels are indicated as follows: **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

To validate these findings, we performed metabolomic profiling in 2 anatomically distinct brain regions: the cortex and the brain stem (pons and medulla). Deletion of SEL1L in the brain stem was confirmed by Western blot (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Notably, heatmap analysis revealed a consistent increase in metabolites associated with one-carbon metabolism in both regions of Sel1LSynCre mice compared with WT controls (Figure 7, C and D). Specifically, methionine, serine, S-adenosylhomocysteine (SAH), S-adenosylmethionine (SAM), methylthioadenosine (MTA), and cystathionine were significantly increased (Figure 7, E–J). In contrast, levels of both reduced and oxidized glutathione remained unchanged in the cortex and brain stem (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). These metabolite changes suggest alterations in methylation capacity, redox balance, and epigenetic regulation, key features associated with neurometabolic and neurodevelopmental disorders (50). Together, these results indicate that neuronal Sel1L deficiency induces broad activation of one-carbon metabolism.

Activation of ATF4 and one-carbon metabolic genes in Sel1LSynCre neurons. The ISR, particularly the eIF2α/ATF4 axis, plays a central role in adapting to cellular stress by modulating amino acid metabolism and antioxidant responses (29, 51). Consistent with the ISR activation, we observed an approximately 40% increase in eIF2α phosphorylation (Figure 6, E and F), along with 7-fold and 5-fold elevation in ATF4 protein levels in the cortex and hippocampus of Sel1LSynCre mice, respectively (Figure 8, A and B). Confocal analysis of ATF4 and KDEL in cortical and hippocampal tissues of 5-week-old mice further supported ISR activation, showing increased nuclear ATF4 abundance in Sel1L-deficient neurons (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 8 Activation of ATF4 and one-carbon metabolism enzymes in the brain of Sel1LSynCre mice. (A) Western blot analysis of ATF4 in cortical and hippocampal tissues from Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 5 weeks of age, with quantitation shown in B (n = 6 mice per group). (C) Representative confocal images of ATF4 (green) and KDEL (red) in the cortex of 5-week-old Sel1LSynCre mice. (D) Relative mRNA abundance of one-carbon metabolism genes based on single-nucleus RNA sequencing of cortical and hippocampal tissue from Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre mice at 5 weeks of age. (E) Proposed model illustrating the role of ERAD in neurons. Proper ERAD function is essential for maintaining growth, motor function, behavior, and lifespan in mice by preserving ER proteostasis under basal conditions and preventing activation of the ISR. Loss of ERAD leads to phosphorylation of eIF2α, increased ATF4 levels, and activation of one-carbon metabolism pathways. Positive and inhibitory regulatory effects are indicated by red arrow and blunt-ended line, respectively. Data in B are presented as mean ± SEM and differences between Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LSynCre groups were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test. The data presented (C) were analyzed using a 2-way ANOVA with FDR correction. Significance levels are indicated as follows: ***P < 0.001.

As ATF4 is also a known transcription regulator of enzymes involved in one-carbon metabolism (52, 53), we next analyzed the expression of one-carbon metabolism genes in the snRNA-seq dataset (Figure 8D). Mitochondrial genes including Mthfd2 (methylenetetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase 2) and Shmt2 (serine hydroxymethyltransferase 2) were significantly upregulated, along with moderate increases in Adh1l2 (alcohol dehydrogenase 1-like protein 2) and Mthfd1l (methylenetetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase 1-like) (Figure 8D). Genes in the phosphoserine pathway, Phgdh (phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase), Psph (phosphoserine phosphatase), and Psat1 (phosphoserine aminotransferase 1), were also elevated, consistent with increased serine biosynthesis from glucose (54). In contrast, expression of genes involved in cytosolic folate and methionine metabolism — including Mthfr (methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase), Shmt1 (serine hydroxymethyltransferase 1), Mthfd1 (methylenetetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase 1), Mat2a (methionine adenosyltransferase 2A), Ahcy (adenosylhomocysteinase), and Mtr (methionine synthase) — as well as G6pdx (glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase X-linked), a key enzyme in the pentose phosphate pathway (55), remained unchanged (Figure 8D). These data support a model in which neuronal Sel1l deficiency activates the ATF4 pathway and selectively enhances mitochondrial folate cycle and serine biosynthesis of the one-carbon metabolism pathway (Figure 8E).