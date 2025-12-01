Plasminogen activator inhibitor 1 promotes aortic aging–like pathophysiology in humans and mice

Sex as a biological variable

Our study examined both male and female individuals and animal models. For humans and animals, data were analyzed with the sexes aggregated as well as separately.

Human studies

The population comprises individuals from an Old Order Amish population in Berne, Indiana (USA) that harbor the c.699_700dupTA frameshift mutation in SERPINE1 that was previously described (25); this cross-sectional observational study included additional members (33 SERPINE1TA700/+ and 33 SERPINE1+/+) that were not part of the original 2017 study. Participants were genotyped using PCR amplification specific for the c.699_700dupTA frameshift. The study participants underwent PWV measurement by an experienced sonographer who was blind to participant genotype. PWV was measured noninvasively using the SphygmoCor XCEL Vascular Biometric Monitor (AtCor Medical, Australia) according to the manufacturer’s standard protocol. Participants were placed in a supine position, and measurements were obtained following a 10-minute rest period. Carotid-femoral PWV was calculated using applanation tonometry and oscillometric cuff data. To age and sex match the values from SERPINE1TA700/+ participants, PWV values from the same age and sex SERPINE1+/+ participants were randomly chosen to match participants with the SERPINE1TA700/+ mutation.

Animal models

Serpine1TA700/+ mice. To generate an equivalent mouse model harboring the human SERPINE1c.699_700dupTA mutation on the C57BL6/J genetic background, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing approach was used. sgRNAs (5′-CAGTGAGTCCAAATATCCCC-3′, 5′-GTCTCATAACTACTGACCCT-3′, and 5′-TGTCTCATAACTACTGACCC-3′) and a donor DNA template (5′-CTTTCTTAGAGGCCAGCACCCACCAGCGCCTCTTCCACAAGTCTGATGGCAGCACNGTCTCTGTGCCCATGATGGCTCAGAGCAACAAGTTCAACTACATA GTGAGTCCAAATATCCCCAGGTTCCATGTCTCATAACTACTGACCCTGGGCAACATTCACAGTGTCCCTCTCAGAGGGAGGATGGTGGCAGAGGAGGTG-3′) were designed to introduce a global TA dinucleotide insertion at the end of exon 4 of the mouse Serpine1 gene. This insertion created a premature stop codon, resulting in a truncated mPAI-1 289 amino acid polypeptide, and concurrently abolished the BfmI (SfcI) restriction site at this location. The CRISPR/Cas9 reagents and repair template were electroporated into C57BL6/J zygotes at the Transgenic and Targeted Mutagenesis Laboratory of Northwestern University. Following electroporation, the zygotes were implanted into pseudopregnant female mice, and 20 F0 progeny were obtained. Genomic DNA was extracted from tail biopsies of F0 mice and analyzed to confirm the presence of the desired mutation. The presence of the TA dinucleotide insertion was confirmed by Sanger sequencing in 3 of the 20 F0 mice, which were found to be heterozygous. PCR amplification followed by SfcI digestion was performed as a genotyping strategy to screen for the mutation, as the TA insertion disrupted the SfcI recognition site at the end of exon 4. The resulting PCR amplicons from mutant alleles were resistant to SfcI digestion, whereas WT alleles were cleaved. These heterozygous F0 mice were used as the founders for subsequent breeding and maintenance on the C57BL6/J background to establish a colony for this work.

SERPINE1StabOE mice. For PAI-1–transgenic mice, which were previously described (16), the murine preproendothelin-1 promoter was used to drive expression of a cDNA coding for the functionally stable variant of human PAI-1. These mice were maintained on the B6.D2 background.

Serpine1-GFP–transgenic reporter mice. We previously reported the generation of a transgenic mouse line, 3kPAI-1-EGFP, that overexpresses enhanced GFP under the control of the 3 kb proximal promoter of the human PAI-1 gene promoter (76). This mouse line was maintained on the B6.D2 background and used for the experiment involving 10 weeks of l-NAME treatment with concomitant TM5614 versus vehicle during the last 6 weeks of the experiment (Figure 6). This mouse line has no gene mutation at the Serpine1 locus; all mice in this line are Serpine1+/+.

l-NAME administration

l-NAME was used to inhibit eNOS and recapitulate the vascular stiffening associated with increasing age. At 12 weeks of age, Serpine1TA700/+ and Serpine1+/+ mice were given l-NAME (Thermo Fisher Scientific, H63666.14) in drinking water (1 mg/mL) for 8 weeks. Cardiovascular physiology (described later) was performed at baseline and after 8 weeks of l-NAME administration. For transcriptomics characterization, aortas were harvested after 8 weeks of l-NAME administration (described below).

TM5614 administration

l-NAME treatment in conjunction with the PAI-1 inhibitor TM5614 (Renascience) was used to capture the effects of pharmacological PAI-1 inhibition on vascular stiffening. Twenty-week-old Serpine1-GFP–transgenic reporter mice underwent baseline cardiovascular characterization, received l-NAME (1 mg/mL) for 4 weeks, and cardiovascular characterization was repeated. For the following 6 weeks, the mice continued 1 mg/mL l-NAME; half of the mice received the oral PAI-1 inhibitor TM5614 (20 mg/kg/day) mixed in the standard chow, while the other half received control chow. BP and PWV measurements were performed a third time, and animals were euthanized for aorta collection.

Cardiovascular physiology

All measurements described below were performed in a manner blinded to the genotype and/or treatment.

Echocardiography

Diastolic parameter E/e′ was measured using the VEVO3100 ultrasound machine (Fujifilm VisualSonics). Mice were placed under anesthesia with isoflurane and positioned on a heating pad in a supine position, with anesthesia titrated to maintain heart rates above 500 for systolic and approximately 500 for diastolic measurements. Body temperature was controlled between 37°C using a heating lamp. The high-frequency ultrasound probe MX550D (25–55 MHz) (Fujifilm VisualSonics) was used to capture 4-chamber and left ventricular parasternal long and short-axis views of the heart. The data were subsequently analyzed for systolic and diastolic function measurements, as well as myocardial strain measurements using VEVO Lab software (Fujifilm VisualSonics).

BP measurements

Systolic BPs were measured using a noninvasive tail-cuff device (CODA High-Throughput System from Kent Scientific). Mice were placed conscious in conical holders for 15 minutes to acclimatize, and BP measurements were taken over 40 cycles.

PWV measurements

PWV was measured in mice using the MX550D ultrasound probe on the VEVO3100 ultrasound machine (Fujifilm VisualSonics). Mice were placed under anesthesia with isoflurane and positioned in a supine position on a heating pad, with anesthesia titrated to maintain a heart rate above 500. Two pulse-wave Doppler images were obtained from the aorta, one proximal and one distal. B-Mode images were captured and analyzed using VEVO Lab software (Fujifilm VisualSonics), with the distance measured between the proximal and distal pulse waves, and the time from the QRS peak to the pulse wave in the aorta was measured at these 2 locations. The software calculated the PWV using the distance and time between the 2 set points.

Immunofluorescence

Aortas were harvested from mice and embedded in OCT. Cryosectioning was used to obtain 10 μm thick sections. The slides were permeabilized in 0.1% Triton-X 100 for 3 minutes, blocked in 0.2% BSA PBS for 1 hour, incubated with a polyclonal CCN1 antibody raised in rabbit (Proteintech, 26689-1-AP) at 4°C for 3 hours, washed 3 times with PBS, incubated with a goat anti–rabbit IgG (H+L) secondary antibody conjugated with Alexa Fluor 488 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-11008), washed 3 times with PBS, dyed with Hoechst 33342 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, H3570), washed 3 times, and then mounted with Vectashield (Vector Laboratories, H-1000). Slides were kept in a refrigerator until imaging.

Slides were then imaged using a Zeiss LSM980 microscope. Low-power images shown in Figure 4, C and D were taken using a Plan Apochromat ×10/0.45 NA objective with the 488 laser at 1.2% power and identical contrast for all images. High-power images were taken using a Plan Apochromat ×63/1.3 NA high-resolution objective (Zeiss Group). All images used in quantification (reported in Figure 4E) were taken using the ×63 objective with the 488 nm laser at 0.08% power and identical contrast for all images. The intensity of the fluorescence signal in stained slides was analyzed by a team member blinded to the genotype using ImageJ software (NIH). Briefly, images were converted to grayscale for the green and blue color channels, and the intensity value for every pixel was determined by the function “analyze histogram” of ImageJ. The aggregate intensity of all pixels was divided by the number of pixels with a value over threshold of 100, which was determined experimentally on the basis of the background fluorescence, and the final value is presented as “mean intensity” for each slide.

ELISA

Circulating PAI-1 antigen levels in Serpine1TA700/+, Serpine1TA700/TA700, and Serpine1+/+ mice were detected using a commercial ELISA kit for mouse total PAI-1 antigen (Innovative Research, IMPAI1KTT) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Transcriptomics

Bulk RNA-Seq. Following l-NAME treatment, Serpine1TA700/+ and Serpine1+/+ mice were euthanized in a CO 2 chamber for 2 minutes. The aortas were isolated and underwent mild cleaning of the periaortic fat and excess tissue. RNA was isolated using the QIAGEN RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA samples were sent to Novogene America (Novogene America) for next-generation mRNA-Seq. The aligned reads were analyzed using Python 3.9 (Python Software Foundation).

scRNA-Seq. Single-cell analysis of l-NAME–treated Serpine1TA700/+ and Serpine1+/+ aortas was performed by adapting a previously described digestion protocol (43). A working enzyme solution was prepared on ice by combining Liberase (Roche, 05401127001) at 2 units/mL final concentration, elastase (Worthington, LS002279) at 2 units/mL final concentration, and DNase I at 60 units/mL (Roche, 10104159001) in HBSS with Ca2+ and Mg2+ (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14025092).

After euthanasia in a CO 2 chamber for 2 minutes, mice were perfused with 10 mL HBSS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14025092) via left ventricular puncture, and the aorta was harvested. The aortas underwent extensive cleaning of periaortic fat and excess tissue while submerged in MACS Separation Buffer (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-091-221). The aorta was split open and minced using iris scissors, transferred to 1 mL enzyme solution as described above, and incubated at 37°C for 45 minutes while shaking at 300 rpm. The digestion reaction was stopped by adding 5 mL 2% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A38401-01) in HBSS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14025092). The cell suspension was passed through a 70 μm strainer into a 50 mL conical tube, and residual liquid was collected by centrifugation at 300g for 10 minutes. Isolated cells were transferred into a microcentrifuge tube and centrifuged at 300g for 5 minutes. All but 100 μL supernatant was removed, and cells were resuspended in the remaining 100 μL volume. Cell viability was determined with the Nexcelom Cellometer cell counter (Revvity), with an average of 86.3% viability and a range of 71%–94%.

Cell suspensions were submitted to the Integrative Genomics Core at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University for partitioning and generation of transcriptomic libraries. Single-cell mRNA libraries were built using the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Library Construction V4 Kit. Libraries were sequenced using a high-output P4 flow cell (XLEAP Chemistry) on an Illumina NextSeq 2000 sequencer, which generates up to 1.8 billion reads per run. Sequencing data were aligned to the mouse reference using the Cell Ranger 3.0.2 pipeline (10X Genomics). The data were analyzed using Python 3.9 (Python Software Foundation).

Bioinformatics

scRNA-Seq preprocessing and analysis. scRNA-Seq data from 32,354 cells were preprocessed to remove low-quality cells and doublets. Cells with greater than 8% mitochondrial gene expression and outliers based on total counts, detected genes, and top 20 gene expression were excluded. Doublets were identified using a doublet detection classifier python package (77) and removed. After filtering, data from 29,535 cells were used for further processing. Data were then normalized and integrated using scanpy (1.10.0) and harmony (0.0.10), respectively.

Cell clustering was performed using the scanpy Leiden algorithm (resolution = 0.5) on adjusted principal components derived from harmony. Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) was used to visualize the latent representation of the scRNA-Seq data. Data were normalized, log transformed, and visualized using scanpy UMAP. Differential gene expression analysis identified marker genes, which were used for manual cell-type annotation. UMAP was used to visualize the latent representation of the scRNA-Seq data.

After integration, the Wilcoxon rank-sum test (implemented in scanpy) in the “rank gene groups” function was used to compare gene groups and identify chondrocyte-like SMCs and ECM-secretory SMCs. Cell types were assigned using marker gene expression in clusters such as chondrocyte-associated markers (Lgals3, Acan, Tnfrsf11b) and fibroblast-associated markers (Adamtsl1, Lama2, Fbln1, Vcan). Gene expression was then used to distinguish chondrocyte-like SMCs and ECM-secretory SMCs, respectively.

Differential gene expression and pathway enrichment analysis. Differential gene expression analysis was performed using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test on normalized counts to identify genes that were significantly upregulated or downregulated between genotypes. Significantly differentially expressed genes (P < 0.05, adjusted for multiple comparisons) were classified as upregulated or downregulated on the basis of their log-fold change values. Violin plots were used to visualize differentially expressed genes based on log-normalized expression values. The Mann-Whitney U test was then applied to compare the expression distributions of the gene between the 2 genotypes. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis was then conducted using gseapy’s “enrichr” function to determine biological pathways enriched among the upregulated and downregulated genes.

RNA velocity analysis

scRNA-Seq data were processed as described above. For RNA velocity analysis, the following 3 steps were performed. First, spliced and unspliced transcripts were quantified using Velocyto (version 0.17.17) to create gene expression count matrices. Second, we subsetted by genotype and used scVelo (version 0.3.3) to log-normalize count matrices, and then a dynamical model was run to generate a UMAP representation with stream trajectories. Third, cellrank2 (version 2.0.7) was used to simulate random walks starting in the SMC cluster for both genotypes separately. Stream trajectories in the Serpine1TA700/+ genotype indicated a “backflow” from the SMC cluster to the ECM-secretory SMC cluster, but this backflow was not present in WT mice (Figure 6, A and B). To confirm this finding, cellrank2 random walks projection was performed with the SMC cluster set as starting point (Figure 6, C and D) and the ECM-secretory SMC cluster set as a starting point (Figure 6, E and F). Cellrank2 revealed that in Serpine1+/+ mice, the SMCs transitioned toward mature SMCs; in Serpine1TA700/+ mice, the SMCs transitioned toward ECM-secretory SMCs and fibroblasts (Figure 6, C–F), indicating altered terminal states of SMCs between the 2 genotypes.

Statistics

The number of samples and the specific statistical parameters used for each experiment are included in the figure legends. To assess the effect of genotype on PWV, a multiple linear regression model was performed with PWV as the dependent variable and genotype, age, and sex and included as covariates. Two simple linear regressions were also performed on each genotype using PWV as the dependent variable and age as the independent variable, in which analysis of covariance determined significance between the slope and elevation of the 2 separate regressions. Statistical testing was done using GraphPad Prism 10.3 (GraphPad Software). The threshold for statistical significance was set at a P value of less than 0.05. For all graphs with error bars, data are shown as mean with standard deviation, with the exception of Figure 1D, which shows IQR with minimum/maximum.

Study approval

Northwestern University’s IRB approved the study protocol, and all participants provided written informed consent. All animal studies were approved by the Northwestern University IACUC, and all characterizations followed the guidelines set by Northwestern University.

Data availability

All RNA-Seq data are available through the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE297835, aorta sequencing). The Supporting Data Values file includes all individual data points.