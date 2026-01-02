A missense mutation in Muc2 promotes gut microbiome and metabolome-dependent colitis-associated tumorigenesis

SPF Winnie mice show a protumorigenic phenotype compared with CONV Winnie mice. Winnie mice from a CONV facility in Italy were re-derived to a SPF facility in the United States. Heterozygotic Winnie mice (Winnie/+) were used for breeding to obtain Winnie mice and their littermate WT controls (WT, Bl/6 mice) from the same breeding. SPF Winnie mice developed a chronic colitis phenotype and CAC that increased in severity over time (Figure 1A). By comparison, SPF Winnie/+ mice and their WT (Bl/6) littermates had no macroscopic signs of colitis and/or CAC at any of the time points, with histological scores of 0, both when cohoused and when separated. Weight comparisons between the original CONV and the new SPF colonies from weaning (4 weeks) to sacrifice (20 weeks) revealed significant differences (Figure 1B). While SPF Winnie mice were initially heavier at 4 weeks of age, their growth stalled around 8 weeks of age, whereas CONV Winnie mice continued gaining weight (Figure 1B). By 12, 16, and 20 weeks, the CONV Winnie mice had significantly higher BWs, likely due to a worsening disease phenotype in the SPF Winnie mice (Figure 1, B and C). Despite no differences in colon length at sacrifice (data not shown), the SPF Winnie mice had a higher colon weight/BW ratio (Figure 1D), indicating colon-specific pathology. In line with this observation, a time-course analysis of H&E-stained colon showed an increase in the histology score over time in SPF versus CONV Winnie mice (Figure 1E), with only mild inflammation even at later time points (Figure 1E). In line with the inflammatory score, tumor area borders progressively expanded over time, even at early time points (4 weeks) (Figure 1F). Unlike the previously characterized Winnie-APCMin/+ model (23), tumors in SPF Winnie mice were specifically located in the proximal and medial colon, as indicated by the light box and stereomicroscopic images (Figure 2A, left and right panels, respectively). Conversely, SPF Winnie/+ mice and Bl/6 littermates obtained from the same SPF-Winnie breeders did not show tumors or signs of inflammation at any time points when cohoused and separated. Data collected over time demonstrate that GF Winnie mice and their Bl/6 counterparts did not develop tumors or inflammatory phenotypes (Figure 2, A and B, respectively). Similar to the anatomical characteristics of human CAC, endoscopic observations confirmed the presence of neoformations protruding into the colon lumen of SPF Winnie mice (Figure 2B, upper row, white-dotted area) located close to the splenic flexure, a mark of the transition from the distal to the medial part of the colon (24).

Figure 1 Increased disease severity and emergence of colonic tumors in SPF- versus CONV-raised Winnie mice. (A) Breeding strategy used to generate Winnie mice and their littermate controls (Bl/6) in SPF and CONV facilities, showing the specific phenotype of SPF Winnie, Winnie/+, and WT (WT Bl/6) mice. (B) Weight curves of SPF vs. CONV Winnie mice measured every 4 weeks until sacrifice at 20 weeks. (C–G) Necroscopic and histological evaluations of colonic inflammation and tumorigenesis comparing SPF versus CONV Winnie colons. (C) Weight and (D) colon weight/BW ratio percentage of experimental mice measured at the time of sacrifice. Progression of (E) disease severity over time as evaluated by a gastrointestinal (GI) pathologist blinded to the H&E-stained slides of colon samples, using an established scoring system. (F) Tumor area over time was calculated by Image J using a necropsy image of the colon taken at the time of sacrifice. (G) Representative H&E-stained images of colonic tissue from CONV (upper panel) and SPF (lower panel) Winnie mice at the time of sacrifice. Scale bars: 50 μm, 100 μm, and 200 μm. Original magnification, ×10 and ×20 (inset highlights dysplastic crypt [arrow]). Data presented in the dot plots are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test or Mann-Whitney U test. n =12 for each experimental group.

Figure 2 Development of colon tumors in SPF Winnie mice is dependent on the presence of gut microbiota. (A) Representative light box images (left panels) and stereomicroscopic images (right panels) of fresh and fixed, respectively, 20-week-old SPF and GF WT (Bl/6) and Winnie colons. (B) Representative endoscopic images of colons of 20-week-old SPF (left panels) and GF (right panels) Bl/6 and Winnie mice using white light (upper panels) and narrow band imaging (NBI) (lower panels). The white-dotted outline highlights the representative tumor area.

Furthermore, the mucosa in tumoral areas was thicker in SPF Winnie mice, obscuring blood vessels visible in their littermate controls as well as in both GF Bl/6 and Winnie mice (Figure 2B, lower row). Histological analysis of 20-week-old SPF Winnie mice revealed dysplastic crypts and severe inflammation (Figure 1G, middle image plus inset), whereas CONV Winnie mice only showed diffuse inflammation (Figure 1G, upper image). Additional inflammatory features in SPF Winnie mice included crypt elongation, immune infiltration, and crypt abscesses; these features were absent in SPF Bl/6 and GF Winnie mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196712DS1). PAS-Alcian blue staining confirmed a general reduction of mucus-secreting cells and loss of acid mucins (Alcian blue staining) in SPF Winnie mice compared with SPF Bl/6 and GF Winnie mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Moreover, aberrant crypts exhibited a unique PAS staining pattern, characterized by a reduced number of mucus-secreting cells along the epithelium and a concentrated magenta staining in the crypt centers, indicating a shift toward neutral mucin production during tumor progression (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Finally, expression of several intestinal mucin mRNAs showed significant changes in both colonic tumor areas and nontumor inflamed areas in SPF Winnie mice compared with WT (Bl/6) controls (Supplemental Figure 1G). Altogether, these results underline significant alterations in mucus composition in SPF Winnie mice with colitis and CAC. Overall, our data emphasize the role of the gut microbiota in driving CAC in SPF Winnie mice, as reflected by increased inflammation, greater tumor burden, and distinct mucosal changes, highlighting the influence of environmental factors on disease progression.

Specific microbial populations shape the fecal and tumoral phenotype of SPF Winnie mice. Next, we performed 16S rRNA analysis to compare stool microbiota from 20-week-old SPF and CONV Winnie mice. We observed a distinct separation between SPF and CONV Winnie mice in terms of α diversity, as indicated by the observed operational taxonomic unit (OTU) and Shannon index (Figure 3, A and B, respectively), as well as β diversity (Figure 3C). The composition of the most abundant (>1%) microbial genera from SPF and CONV Winnie mice is indicated by the pie charts shown in Figure 3D. Specifically, we found significant upregulation of Prevotellaceae_UCG-NK3B31, Faecalibaculum, Dubosiella, Lachnospiraceae_UCG-006, and Anaerosporobacter genera in SPF versus CONV Winnie mice, while an opposite regulation was detected for the genus Prevotellaceae_UCG-001 (Figure 3E). We also compared tumor-associated microbiota with nontumor mucosa without observing differences in β diversity (Figure 3F). Looking at the most abundant microbial genera composition in this comparison (Figure 3G), we found that 4 genera were differentially represented in SPF Winnie mice. Specifically, Gastranaerophilales, Rhodospirillales, and Lachnospiraceae_AC2044 genera were less abundant, whereas Alloprevotella was more abundant in tumors compared with nontumor mucosa of SPF Winnie mice (Figure 3H). Overall, these results reveal specific bacterial genera that were differentially enriched in SPF Winnie mice, suggesting a potential link between microbiota alterations and tumor progression in these mice.

Figure 3 Microbiome composition differs in tumor-bearing SPF versus CONV Winnie mice, with differential regulation of Gastranaerophilales, Rhodospirillales, Lachnospiraceae AC2044 group, and Alloprevotella. (A–E) 16S rRNA-Seq of fecal total microbiota from 20-week-old SPF (n = 12) and CONV (n = 8) Winnie mice. (A) Observed operational taxonomic unit (OTU), (B) Shannon diversity index, and (C) PCA were assessed in the 2 experimental groups. (D) Pie charts for SPF (right) and CONV (left) Winnie stool, indicating percentages of the most abundant genera (>1%). (E) Relative abundance (expressed as a percentage) of significantly represented genera in the stools of 20-week-old SPF (n = 12) and CONV (n = 8) Winnie mice. (F–H) 16S rRNA-Seq of nontumor and tumor-associated microbiota from 20-week-old SPF Winnie mice. (F) PCA with (G) pie charts depicting nontumor mucosa (upper) and tumor-associated mucosa (lower), showing percentages of the most abundant genera (>1%) and the (H) relative abundance (expressed as a percentage) of significantly represented genera in SPF Winnie. Data presented in the dot plots are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n = 12 for each experimental group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test or Mann-Whitney U test.

Stool metabolomics and lipidomics highlight alter sphingolipid and nucleotide metabolism in SPF Winnie mice. We conducted metabolomics and lipidomics analyses of stool samples from 20-week-old SPF and CONV Winnie mice. Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed 2 distinct clusters corresponding to the experimental groups (Figure 4A). The volcano plot identified 300 metabolites and lipids that were significantly enriched (Figure 4B, blue) and 76 that were decreased (Figure 4B, gray) in SPF mice compared with CONV Winnie mice. Enrichment analysis of the top 25 metabolites linked these metabolites to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), inflammation, cancer, and autoimmune disorders (Figure 4C), with further associations with nucleotide metabolism and bioenergetic pathways (Figure 4D). The heatmap confirmed the distinct separation of the top 50 significant metabolites and lipids in fecal samples from the 2 groups (Figure 4E). Supplemental Figure 2 presents dot plots of some of the most significant metabolites and lipids. The dot plots in Figure 4, C and D, provide an overview of the enriched metabolite sets, where the size of the dots per metabolite set indicates the enrichment ratio, and the color intensity indicates the P value. Among the major lipid classes that were differentially abundant between SPF and CONV Winnie mice, sphingolipids — particularly ceramides (CerS), hexosylceramides (HexCerS), and sphingomyelins (SMs) — were the most modulated subclasses. SPF mice had higher fecal levels of SMs, HexCerS, and CerS.

Figure 4 Metabolipidomics profiling of stool samples from 20-week-old SPF and CONV Winnie mice reveals distinct metabolomic and lipidomic alterations. Metabolipidomics of stools from 20-week-old CONV and SPF Winnie mice shown by (A) score plot of PCA analysis relative to metabolipidomics and (B) volcano plot indicating significantly increased (blue) and decreased (red) metabolites and lipids in SPF Winnie mice. (C) Quantitative enrichment analysis overview showing the top 25 related diseases, (D) metabolic pathways ranked according to P value (0.0 equals < 0.05) and fold enrichment, and (E) heatmap for the top 50 significant metabolites and lipids of SPF relative to CONV Winnie mice.

Additionally, lysophosphatidylcholines (LPCs) and lysophosphatidylethanolamines (LPEs) were significantly more abundant in SPF feces (P < 0.0001). As for the polar metabolome, we observed a pronounced alteration in purine and pyrimidine nucleotide metabolism. The levels of adenosin-3′-monophosphate (AMP), cytidine-3′-monophosphate (CMP), guanosine-5′-monophosphate (GMP), and uridine-5-monophosphate (UMP) were all elevated in SPF mice, suggesting an upregulation of nucleotide metabolism, which is often associated with tumor growth. Consistently, we found that NAD+ levels were also increased in SPF mice, reflecting higher metabolic demands, as cancer cells require significantly more NAD+ than normal cells to sustain their elevated energy consumption.

Shotgun metagenomic analysis reveals distinct microbial profiles and metabolic pathways in SPF and CONV Winnie mice. To build on insights from 16S sequencing, we performed shotgun sequencing of 20-week-old SPF and CONV Winnie mice. This analysis revealed a clear distinction between the 2 experimental groups, as demonstrated by the PCA score plot (Figure 5A) and microbial species clustering in the heatmap (Figure 5B). Despite these differences, we observed a close phylogenetic relationship among the most abundant and differentially represented species in SPF and CONV Winnie mice (Figure 5C). Examining the significantly regulated microbial species, we found that Duncaniella muris, Muribaculum intestinale, Parabacteroides distasonis, Phocaeicola sartorii, Lactobacillus taiwanensis, and Faecalibaculum rodentium were more abundant in CONV Winnie stool samples (Figure 5D). Interestingly, tumor-associated species such as Alistipes finegoldii, Phocaeicola vulgatus, and Bacteroides fragilis were enriched in SPF Winnie mice.

Figure 5 Shotgun analysis identifies bacterial strains and related pathways driving a protumorigenic phenotype in SPF versus CONV Winnie mice. Fecal samples from 20-week-old SPF versus CONV Winnie mice were analyzed and are presented by (A) PCA, (B) heatmap of the most abundant bacterial species (>1%), (C) circular dendrogram highlighting significantly different bacterial species, and (D) dot plots showing the relative abundance (expressed as a percentage) of the most abundant species. (E) Enrichment fold change of specific pathways relevant in colitis and colitis-associated cancer, comparing fecal material from SPF and CONV Winnie mice. (F) Spearman’s correlation between bacterial species and relevant pathways enriched in SPF versus CONV Winnie mice. Data presented in the dot plots are expressed as the mean ± SEM. n = 8 for each experimental group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired 2-tailed t test or Mann-Whitney U test.

Additionally, in SPF Winnie mice, Akkermansia muciniphila and Ligilactobacillus murinus were significantly more abundant, even though these 2 species are frequently reported to be protective against colitis and cancer. Next, we performed a functional analysis of these bacterial species, which revealed an enrichment of proinflammatory and iron-related pathways in the SPF group (Figure 5E). These pathways correlated with the bacterial species that were more abundant in SPF Winnie mice. In contrast, SCFA metabolism was more strongly associated with bacteria characteristic of CONV Winnie mice (Figure 5F). Shotgun analysis further indicated that SPF-associated bacteria exhibited heightened iron capture and metabolic activity, with increased representation of iron ion–binding, heme-binding, and iron homeostasis pathways. Additionally, we found that several of the most prominent pathways aligned with the elevated metabolites detected in our Winnie cohorts, including those involved in thiamine, pantoate, nucleotide, and fatty acid metabolism.

Multiomics correlation analysis reveals distinct microbial and metabolic profiles driving CAC in SPF Winnie mice. The use of the same fecal sample for 16S rRNA-Seq, metabolomics/lipidomics, and shotgun sequencing enabled direct comparisons across datasets, allowing us to uncover meaningful relationships among microbe composition, metabolic profiles, and lipidomic changes. Specifically, we performed a multiomics correlation analysis, which confirmed distinct segregation between SPF and CONV Winnie mice, consistent with patterns observed in individual analyses when all datasets were combined (Figure 6A). A 2D projection further validated this separation, reflecting the clustering trends identified in the independent analyses (Figure 6B). Focusing on dimension 1, the average distances between the principal coordinates are noticeably larger in the SPF group compared with the CONV group. Moreover, we observed strong positive correlations between differentially abundant bacterial genera, metabolites, and lipids across the groups (Figure 6C). The differential contributions of specific genera, lipids, and metabolites to the SPF and CONV Winnie phenotypes are shown in Figure 6D and suggest distinct microbial and metabolic signatures associated with each condition. This indicates a potential functional relationship between microbial composition and metabolic alterations in SPF Winnie mice. These findings offer a comprehensive, systems-level perspective on the microbial and metabolic shifts in SPF Winnie mice, underscoring the intricate interplay between the gut microbiota and host metabolism in CAC development.

Figure 6 Integration of multiomics analyses shows a strong correlation between metabolomics, lipidomics, and bacterial genera. (A) Heatmap represents the correlation structure extracted from the 4 omics datasets. The correlation of each original feature pair is determined by each of their correlations with the components from the integrative method. (B) Arrow plots depict the similarities and discrepancies between a given sample across the 4 datasets, which can be seen (refer to the legend) . Short arrows indicate strong agreement between datasets, while long arrows highlight significant disagreement. Each sample is represented by a centroid and associated with 4 data types. (C) The circos plot depicts the correlations between each feature of each dataset. The top selected features of each dataset are shown. Lines are only drawn for correlations above 0.8 (cutoff = 0.8) to reduce visual clutter. (D) The loading generated from the PLS-DA applied to the multiomics data highlights the variables that discriminate between treatment conditions. Blue indicates the SPF group, and red represents the CONV group. n = 8 for each experimental group.

FMT from SPF Winnie, but not SPF Bl/6 mice, specifically increases the dysplasia index in GF Winnie mice. To confirm the role of microbiota in CAC onset in SPF Winnie mice, we performed FMT by transferring stool from 20-week-old SPF Winnie mice or their age-matched parental control (SPF Bl/6) into GF Winnie mice. GF Bl/6 recipient mice served as negative controls (Figure 7A). Specifically, FMT was performed by gavage (40 mg/mL) four times over 2 weeks, and mice were sacrificed 4 weeks after the first gavage (Figure 7B). Weight monitoring revealed a trend of weight reduction in recipients of SPF Winnie mouse stool, regardless of the recipient’s (GF Winnie or GF Bl/6) (Figure 7C). At sacrifice, the GF Winnie mice that received SPF Winnie stool had a higher colon weight/BW ratio compared with those transplanted with SPF Bl/6 stool (Figure 7D). Endoscopic analysis showed an increased score for GF Winnie mice transplanted with both SPF Winnie and SPF Bl/6 stools, although no significant difference was observed between these groups (Figure 7E).

Figure 7 FMT using SPF Winnie and Bl/6 donors indicates that tumor development depends on Winnie, not Bl/6, recipient genotype. (A and B) FMT experimental design (A) and timeline (B) involving FMT from SPF Winnie and Bl/6 donor mice into GF Winnie and Bl/6 recipient mice. (C) Changes in weight of experimental mice over time and (D) colon weight/BW ratio (expressed as a percentage) measured at sacrifice. (E) Representative white light endoscopic images (left panels) of GF Winnie recipient mice receiving donor fecal microbiota from SPF Winnie (lower left panel) or SPF Bl/6 mice (upper left panel), with associated endoscopic scores (right panel). (F) Representative H&E-stained images of experimental groups (original magnification, ×10; scale bars: 100 μm and 200 μm), with associated histological assessment of (G) inflammation and (H) dysplasia, as evaluated by a GI pathologist blinded to the H&E-stained slides of colon samples, using an established scoring system. Data presented in the histograms are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison or Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s test. Stool homogenates were pooled from n = 4 donor mice, with n = 3–8 recipient mice for each experimental group.

Furthermore, histological analysis identified dysplastic lesions in GF Winnie mice transplanted with both SPF Bl/6 and SPF Winnie stools, although the lesions were larger in those receiving SPF Winnie stools (Figure 7F). Of note, while the colonic inflammatory score did not differ between GF Winnie mice transplanted with SPF Winnie or SPF Bl/6 stools (Figure 7G), the dysplasia index was significantly higher in GF Winnie mice transplanted with SPF Winnie stool compared with that for GF Winnie mice transplanted with stools from SPF Bl/6 (Figure 7H). In line with these results, GF Bl/6 mice receiving stool from either SPF Winnie or SPF Bl/6 mice showed no weight reduction (Figure 7C), no changes in the colon weight/BW ratio (Figure 7D), and a null score for endoscopy, inflammation and the dysplasia index (Figure 7, E, G, and H). These findings suggest that the microbiota from SPF Winnie mice played a crucial role in promoting CAC development in a genetically susceptible host.