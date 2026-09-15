AAV-mediated gene therapy demonstrates phenotypic rescue in a mouse model of Cockayne syndrome

Sex as a biological variable

All our study groups include male and female animals. Similar findings are reported for both sexes, with no differences in survival or growth rate or transcriptome analysis, between males and females. Therefore, both sexes were combined into a single group for statistical analyses.

AAV vector design and preparation

The self-complementary AAV vector used in these studies carries a transgene cassette with the WT human ERCC8/CSA reference cDNA (NM_000082.4), which encodes the longest isoform of CSA, driven by a CBA promoter composed of the CMV immediate-early gene enhancer upstream of the CBA promoter and followed by an SV-40 intron, and it uses a bovine growth hormone (BGH) polyA signal for polyadenylation. The transgene cassette is flanked by AAV2 inverted terminal repeats (ITRs). The ITR near the CMV enhancer carries a deletion of the terminal resolution sequence for production of self-complementary AAV genomes during packaging.

AAV9 vector was produced, purified, and its titer determined as previously described (70). Throughout this study, several independent batches of vector were required. All titers were normalized to the value of the first batch to ensure consistency of dosing.

Cell lines and in vitro assays

We generated CSA-deficient HEK293T cells (HEK293T-CSA–/–) using CRISPR/Cas9 to disrupt exons 2 and 7 of the ERCC8 gene. The efficacy of disruption was validated by Western blot of cell lysates, as described below (Supplemental Figure 1). HEK293T (ATCC) and HEK293T-CSA–/– cells were cultured in DMEM (12430-047, Gibco) with 10% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich), 1% GlutaMAX-I (Gibco), and 100 U/mL penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco). Normal human fibroblasts (AG08498) and CSA patient fibroblasts (GM28257) were acquired from the Coriell Institute for Medical Research. Both cell lines were cultured in EMEM (Gibco) supplemented with 15% FBS (Sigma-Aldrich), 1% GlutaMAX-I (Gibco), 1% (v/v) nonessential amino acids (Gibco), and 100 U/mL penicillin/streptomycin (Gibco). All cell lines were routinely propagated as monolayers at 37°C in 5% CO 2 humidified incubators.

Assessing CSA protein expression. Cells were plated in 12-well plates at a density of 300,000 cells per well (HEK293T) or in 6-well plates at 1,000,000 cells per well (fibroblasts), and 24 hours later they were infected with AAV-CSA or AAV-eGFP (as control) at an MOI of 100,000 vg/cell. Experiments in HEK293T were performed with AAV9 vectors, whereas experiments in fibroblasts used AAV3b vectors. At 72 hours postinfection, cells were assessed for eGFP expression by fluorescence microscopy, lysed in RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris pH 7.4, 140 mM NaCl, 5 mM EDTA, 0.1% SDS, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 1% NP-40) with protease inhibitors (cOmplete Mini, EDTA-free, Sigma-Aldrich), and processed for Western blot analysis as described below.

Illudin S cell survival assays. HEK293T-CSA–/– cells were plated in 12-well plates at a density of 300,000 cells per well and transduced 24 hours later with increasing doses (1 × 103 to 3 × 105 vg/cell) of AAV9-CSA, with naive HEK293T-CSA–/– and WT HEK293T cells serving as negative and positive controls, respectively. At 72 hours after transduction, cells were harvested and replated into white 96-well plates at 1,000 cells per well; after an additional 24 hours, cells were treated with Illudin S (4 ng/mL) or vehicle and incubated for 72 hours. Cell viability was quantified using a luminescence-based ATP assay (CellTiter-Glo 2.0, Promega), and survival was calculated by normalizing Illudin S–treated wells to untreated controls.

Illudin S killing assays. All cell lines were plated in 12-well plates (300,000 cells per well) and infected as above. At 36 hours postinfection, cells were trypsinized and replated in 6-well plates at a density of 100,000 cells per well. At 24 hours later, Illudin S (17451, Cayman Chemical) was added to the cells at a concentration of 4 ng/mL (HEK293T) or 2 ng/mL (fibroblasts). Cells were fixed in formalin and stained with crystal violet at 72 hours after adding Illudin S.

Mouse procedures

Csa–/– Xpa+/– embryos were donated by Michael MacArthur and Sarah Mitchell (Jay Mitchell group, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland) and recovered at the UMass Transgenic Mouse Core. Seven-month-old C57BL/6J mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (stock no. 00064). Animals were maintained at 21 ± 1°C under a 12-hour light/dark cycle with water provided ad libitum. Breeding pairs were fed a 10% kcal fat diet (D12450Bi, Research Diets), while all study animals after weaning were provided with regular irradiated laboratory chow.

ICV delivery. P0–P1 pups were anesthetized using isoflurane (drop method) and injected with 1 × 1011 vg of AAV9-CSA freehand in the lateral ventricles (2 μL + 2 μL) using a 10 μL glass Hamilton syringe fitted with a 32 G beveled needle. Animals were returned to home cage with their mom and monitored until full recovery.

All animals in the same litter were injected regardless of genotype. Mice were genotyped at weaning. CX mice (Csa–/– Xpa–/–) were followed until humane endpoint, defined by severe hunched posture and body tremors, at which point they were euthanized with an overdose of ketamine (375 mg/kg) and xylazine (37.5 mg/kg), and whole blood and multiple organs were collected and bisected, with one portion immediately frozen (for molecular analysis) and the other fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin and embedded for paraffin processing. All non-CX littermates (Csa–/– Xpa+/– or Csa–/– Xpa+/+) were used as controls and euthanized in the same manner.

Serum chemistries. Whole blood collected from the vena cava was allowed to coagulate at room temperature for 1–3 hours and then centrifuged at 1,500g for 30 minutes. Serum was collected and frozen at –80°C until further analysis. Prior to analysis, sera were thawed, kept refrigerated, and pooled such that each sample represented a combination of 2 animals from the same treatment group. Samples were analyzed using a VetScan Comprehensive Diagnostic Profile reagent rotor (Zoetis).

Radiological imaging. A subset of AAV-treated CX mice (n = 5) were subjected to radiological imaging at endpoint before euthanasia, as were age-matched littermate controls (n = 8) and normal C57BL6/J mice (n = 6). Animals were subjected to both 7 T MRI (Bruker Biospec 70/30) and microCT (VECTor CT, MiLabs). A standard imaging protocol was used for each animal including qualitative imaging in the form of coronal T2 weighted (repetition time [TR]/echo time [TE] 2,500/33 ms, FoV: 15 × 15 mm, matrix: 256 × 256, thickness: 0.5 mm, number of signal averages [NSA]: 4) and SWI (TR/TE: 425/10 ms, FA: 30°, FoV: 20 × 15 mm, matrix: 280 × 210, thickness: 0.5 mm, NSA: 4). Quantitative diffusion imaging in the form of diffusion tensor imaging (TR/TE: 2,500/21 ms, FoV: 18 × 15 mm, matrix: 108 × 90, thickness: 0.8 mm, NSA: 2, directions: 30) was also acquired. After the MRI protocol was completed, the animals were transferred to the microCT system for whole-body computed tomography (20 μm isotropic resolution) to assess bone health and qualitative spinal curvature. For both imaging modalities animals were anesthetized with isoflurane gas (1%–3%) and allowed to spontaneously breathe air with 1.5% isoflurane.

Histology and image processing

Immunohistochemistry. Four-micrometer-thick sections were deparaffinized in xylene and hydrated in a descendent alcohol series. Heat-induced antigen retrieval was performed using a microwave and sodium citrate buffer (10 mM sodium citrate, pH 6.0). Tissue slides were incubated with blocking buffer containing 5% fetal bovine serum and 5% normal goat serum in phosphate-buffered saline for 1 hour at room temperature and then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies diluted in blocking buffer. Primary antibody used was rabbit recombinant monoclonal anti-ERCC8 antibody (1:100; ab137033 [EPR9237], Abcam). Endogenous peroxidase activity was quenched with 3% hydrogen peroxide in phosphate-buffered saline for 20 min. Antigen visualization was performed using VECTASTAIN Elite ABC Reagent and DAB Substrate Kit (both from Vector Labs), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Sections were counterstained with hematoxylin, dehydrated in an ascending alcohol series, and coverslipped using Permount (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Sections were visualized under a Leica Thunder Imager DMi8 microscope equipped with a DMC4500 digital camera.

Immunofluorescence. Four-micrometer-thick sections were deparaffinized in xylene and hydrated in a descendent alcohol series. Heat-induced antigen retrieval was performed using a microwave and sodium citrate buffer (10 mM sodium citrate, pH 6.0). Tissue slides were incubated with blocking buffer containing 5% fetal bovine serum, 5% normal donkey serum, and 0.3 M glycine in phosphate-buffered saline for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary antibodies were diluted in blocking buffer without glycine and then incubated overnight at 4°C. Primary antibodies used were rabbit recombinant monoclonal anti-ERCC8 (1:100; ab137033 [EPR9237], Abcam), rat monoclonal anti-NeuN (1:100; ab177487 [EPR12763], Abcam), rabbit polyclonal anti-GFAP (1:1,000; Z0334, Agilent), and rabbit polyclonal anti-Iba1 (1:1,000; CTJ0605, Wako). Sections were then washed and incubated with secondary antibodies Alexa Fluor 555 anti-rabbit IgG or Alexa Fluor 647 anti-rat IgG (1:1,000; A31572, A21247, Invitrogen) for 1 hour at room temperature. Slides were mounted in VECTASHIELD containing DAPI (Vector Labs) and visualized under a Leica Thunder Imager DMi8 microscope equipped with a Leica K5 digital camera and using the same exposure conditions across groups.

For both staining techniques, parallel sections were incubated with blocking buffer in lieu of primary antibody as staining controls, to assess antibody specificity. Staining was absent under these conditions.

Image processing. All images were processed using either Fiji software (71) or in-house–developed MathWorks MATLAB algorithms, and changes to brightness or contrast or gamma were kept consistent across groups. Tissue sections immunostained for GFAP and IBA-1 expression were analyzed using the same algorithm. The image quantification algorithm is a 2-step automated process: First the images were processed through a Gaussian filter to smooth the noise. These filtered images were then thresholded, and a marching squares algorithm (72) was applied to segment the outer boundary of the brain. The area inside this segmentation defines the brain area. Once the brain area was defined, the original unfiltered image was subdivided into smaller regions for parallel processing. Each subsection was thresholded to detect only the stained cells (GFAP or IBA-1) using an adaptive method that accounts for the local background intensity variations. The total area of all the stained cells was then summed across all subsections. The final result is presented as the percentage area of the brain that is occupied by the stained cells.

Western blot

For protein expression analysis, tissues were lysed in RIPA buffer containing protease inhibitors, as above. Total protein in the lysates was determined by Bradford assay (Bio-Rad) using serial dilutions of bovine serum albumin as protein standard; 40 μg of total protein was separated in a 4%–20% polyacrylamide SDS-PAGE gel (Bio-Rad) and then transferred to a 0.2 μm pore nitrocellulose membrane (Amersham, GE Healthcare). Primary antibodies were rabbit recombinant monoclonal anti-ERCC8 (1:100; ab137033 [EPR9237], Abcam), mouse monoclonal anti–α-tubulin (1:1,000; T6199, Sigma-Aldrich), or rabbit monoclonal anti-vinculin (1:1,000; ab129002 [EPR8185], Abcam) for normalization. Detection was performed by chemiluminescence using Clarity Western ECL Substrate (Bio-Rad), and images were acquired using a ChemiDoc system (Bio-Rad).

RNA-seq

Total RNA was isolated using TRIzol (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Libraries were prepared with rRNA depletion (TruSeq Stranded Total RNA Ribo-Zero H/M/R Gold kit; Illumina) and sequenced on the NovaSeq X platform by Psomagen with 50 million–70 million 2 × 151 paired-end reads per sample (with 12 samples total: livers from 3 mice per sex per genotype).

The nf-core/rnaseq (v3.14.0) (73) pipeline from the nf-core collection (74) of Nextflow workflows (75) was used for data quality control and preprocessing, for mapping reads with the STAR aligner (2.7.9a) (76) to the mouse GRCm39/mm39 reference genome with GENCODE M34/Ensembl 111 annotations, and for computing estimated read counts per gene per sample with Salmon (1.10.1) (77). The R (v.4.3.2) package edgeR (v.4.0.16) (78) was used to perform quasi-likelihood tests (79) for differential gene expression in a generalized linear model with factors for genotype (KO = Csa–/– Xpa+/+ and Het = Csa–/– Xpa+/–), sex (M and F), and their interaction (with nondefault parameters prior.count=2 and robust=T for glmQLFit). Genes that did not have at least 5 reads in at least 3 samples (after adjusting for differences in library sizes while keeping median library size fixed) were filtered out prior to edgeR analysis. FDR (80) was used to control for multiple-hypothesis testing. The R package goseq (v.1.54.0) was used for gene set analysis, testing for enrichment of categories from the MSigDB (v2023.2.Mm) (81) among differentially expressed genes (FDR < 0.05), using log 2 (CPM) as a covariate to adjust for potential biases due to gene expression level (82).

GLP toxicity study in rats

A GLP toxicology study was conducted in normal rats at Charles River Laboratories (Mattawan, Michigan, USA; Testing Facility Study No. 32025165). Male and female Sprague-Dawley rats were randomized into 4 groups (n = 10/sex/group) according to the experimental design outlined in Supplemental Table 1. Animals received vehicle or AAV9-CSA by IT administration at 8–10 weeks of age at doses of 1.49 × 1011, 4.47 × 1011, or 1.49 × 1012 vg/rat. Half of the animals (n = 5/sex) in the vehicle and highest-dose groups were euthanized 29 ± 1 days postinjection, and all remaining animals were euthanized 91 ± 2 days postinjection. Tissues were collected for toxicological evaluation, biodistribution, and assessment of CSA transgene expression. Complete study details are provided in Supplemental Data 1.

Biodistribution. Genomic DNA was isolated from tissues collected at day 91 (±2) using the DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit (QIAGEN), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. AAV vector genomes were quantified by qPCR using a primer/probe mix targeting the BGH polyA in the vector (forward primer: CCTCGACTGTGCCTTCTAG; reverse primer: TGCGATGCAATTTCCTCAT; probe:56-FAM/TGCCAGCCA/ZEN/TCTGTTGTTTGCC/3IABkFQ). Vector genome copy numbers were normalized to rat diploid genomic equivalents.

Gene expression. Total RNA was extracted from tissues collected at day 91 (±2) using a combined TRIzol/column purification method. Briefly, samples were homogenized in TRIzol according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Following phase separation with chloroform, the aqueous phase was mixed with an equal volume of 70% ethanol and loaded onto an RNeasy Mini column (QIAGEN). RNA was then purified according to the manufacturer’s protocol, including on-column DNase I digestion, and eluted in RNase-free water. cDNA was synthesized using a mixture of random hexamers and oligo(dT) with the High-Capacity RNA to cDNA Kit (Applied Biosystems). qPCR was performed using PrimeTime Gene Expression Master Mix (IDT) with assays targeting ERCC8 (Hs.PT.58.1362799, IDT) and Hprt (Rn.PT.39a.22214832, IDT). Relative expression was calculated using the ΔΔCt method (83).

Statistics

All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism v11 for macOS, aside from RNA-seq analysis described above. Statistical tests on survival experiments were performed using Kaplan-Meier analysis and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) tests. For all other tests, data are plotted as median and interquartile range. Prior to statistical analysis, normality testing was performed. Comparisons between groups that did not fail tests for normality were analyzed with parametric tests. Otherwise, nonparametric tests were used. Significance level (alpha) was set at 0.05 for all analysis. Details on specific analysis are detailed in the figure legends.

Study approval

Mouse studies were conducted as approved by the UMass Chan Medical School Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) under docket PROT202100108. Rat studies were approved by the Charles River Laboratories (Mattawan, Michigan, USA) IACUC under protocol 32025165.

Data availability

The RNA-seq data discussed in this publication have been deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) (84) and are accessible through GEO Series accession number GSE336535. All other raw data and MATLAB scripts are available upon request. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.