Citrullination in tumor immunity and therapy

Given that citrullination occurs in immune cells, it is expected to influence tumor immune responses. Here, we review both the established and emerging roles of PAD-mediated citrullination across various immune cell subsets within the TME.

Citrullination in neutrophils. Most studies of PADs in neutrophils have focused on autoimmune conditions. Inflammatory stimuli, including ROS, TLR agonists, and proinflammatory cytokines can drive intracellular Ca²+ influx and activate PAD4, leading to histone citrullination, chromatin decondensation, and NET formation (48–51). Additionally, PAD4 citrullinates p65 in response to LPS stimulation, thereby inducing transcription of inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-1β and TNF-α (52). Cancer cells can exploit NETs to promote metastasis (53, 54). Chemotherapy-induced NET formation also contributes to immune evasion and resistance via TGF-β signaling (55–58). NETs can reactivate dormant tumor cells and promote metastatic outgrowth (59). Inhibiting PAD4 or degrading chromatin with DNase I have been shown to reduce tumor metastasis and prolong survival in tumor-bearing models (60). PAD2 also contributes to NET formation by citrullinating histones (61). Thus, PADs in neutrophils may promote a proinflammatory milieu, facilitating tumor progression.

Notably, there may exist a distinct antitumorigenic neutrophil subset, positively correlating with immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) efficacy (62). In line with this, NETs induced by chemotherapy have been shown to release tumor-killing granules, containing elastase, myeloperoxidase, and cathepsin G, in a murine colon cancer model (63). It remains to be studied how PADs affect different neutrophil subsets and ICB in patients with cancer.

Citrullination in macrophages. Tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) can play an immunosuppressive role in antitumor immune responses via distinct mechanisms (64). For example, antigen-presenting cells, including macrophages and DCs, express high levels of PD-L1 (also known as B7-H1) in the human TME and tumor-draining lymph nodes, contributing to immune resistance to ICB in the TME (65–68). Interestingly, PAD4 is highly expressed in macrophages (47, 69), including TAMs (70). It is not clear if PD-L1 and PAD4 are differentially expressed in TAMs. PAD4 citrullinates STAT1 in TAMs, enhancing the interaction between STAT1 and protein inhibitor of activated STAT1 (PIAS1) and suppressing STAT1 transcriptional activity (70). This attenuates class II transactivator (CIITA) transcription and reduces MHC-II expression in TAMs, thereby impairing antigen presentation and T cell activation (70–72) (Figure 3). PAD2 and PAD4 also regulate inflammasome activation and pyroptosis in macrophages. For example, PAD2 citrullinates apoptosis-associated speck-like protein containing a CARD (ASC) specks, leading to caspase-1 activation and IL-1β and IL-18 release (73, 74). Inhibition of PAD4 with the small-molecule inhibitor GSK484 reduces IL-1β secretion following NOD-like receptor family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) activation. PAD2-specific inhibition with AFM30a more effectively diminishes IL-1β production in PAD4-deficient macrophages, suggesting functional redundancy and synergy of PAD2 and PAD4 (73). PAD2 knockout reduces pyroptosis in bone marrow–derived macrophages and alveolar macrophages (74). Thus, PAD2 and PAD4 generally support inflammatory cytokine production in macrophages.

Figure 3 The relationship between PAD4 and MHC-II expression in macrophages. PAD4 mediates citrullination of STAT1 in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). This results in enhanced interaction between STAT1 and PIAS1, thereby reducing STAT1 binding to the CIITA gene promoter, downregulating MHC-II expression, and consequently impairing tumor immunity. The opposite phenotype is shown in PAD4–/– (PAD4-deficient) macrophages.

Moreover, like neutrophils, macrophages can also form extracellular traps (METs). PAD2 and PAD4 promote MET formation in autoimmune models (75, 76). METs can exacerbate or alleviate tumor progression depending on the context (77–81). While inflammatory cytokines can target tumor cells and stromal cells to promote tumor growth, they can also stimulate antigen-presenting cells, enhancing their antigen presentation and T cell priming and activation. Thus, PADs in macrophages may play dual roles in tumor immunity depending on their cellular targets and immune context in the TME. Given that treatment with PAD4 inhibitors (GSK484 and JBI-589) reduces tumor progression and enhances therapeutic efficacy of ICB in different tumor-bearing mouse models (70, 82), inhibition of PAD4 is a potential strategy for cancer immunotherapy.

Citrullination in T cells. Citrullination is relatively understudied in T cells. A seminal study showed that PAD2 can citrullinate the transcription factors GATA-binding protein 3 (GATA-3) and retinoic acid–related orphan receptor γ, thymus-specific isoform (RORγt), thereby modulating Th cell polarization. Specifically, PAD2-mediated citrullination of GATA-3 reduced IL-13 promoter activity, whereas citrullination of RORγt enhanced IL-17A promoter activity, thereby promoting Th17 differentiation (83). Structural analysis revealed that citrullination of arginine 330 (R330) on GATA-3 — a residue that interacts with the DNA backbone — disrupted its DNA binding and dampened Th2 polarization. In contrast, citrullination of RORγt enhanced its DNA binding and transcriptional activity, favoring Th17 lineage commitment (83). Although this study was conducted in an inflammatory setting, it suggests that PAD2 may influence CD4+ T cell polarization within the TME. Another study demonstrated that PAD2 and/or PAD4 deficiency impairs both Th1 and Th17 cell differentiation in a TLR7-driven lupus model (84). Given that Th1 and Th17 cells play important roles in antitumor immunity (85–88), these findings raise the possibility that PADs modulate effector T cell responses in the TME.

Moreover, PAD2 can citrullinate chemokines such as CXCL10 and CXCL11 — key mediators of T cell trafficking — thereby impairing T cell migration to inflammatory sites, including tumors (89, 90). Although this mechanism has not yet been explored in the context of cancer, altered chemokine citrullination could influence effector T cell trafficking into the TME.

In autoimmune settings, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells recognize citrullinated self-antigens, including vimentin, fibrinogen, and enolase (91–93). Analogously, whether T cell responses are triggered by citrullinated tumor or stromal proteins in cancer remains unknown. Altogether, these findings suggest that citrullination may shape T cell phenotype, tumor migration, and the antigenic landscape of tumors, thereby impacting T cell–mediated tumor immunity.

Citrullination in other immune cells. In addition to neutrophils, macrophages, and T cells, citrullination has also been studied in B cells and DCs (94). PAD2 citrullinates marginal zone B and B1 cell–specific protein (MZB1) at multiple sites, modulating B cell activation, as well as antibody production and secretion (95). Pharmacological inhibition of PAD2 with AFM30a significantly reduced IgA and IgM levels in human plasmablasts, while IgG levels remained unaffected (95). Like T cells in RA, autoreactive B cells can respond to citrullinated proteins — such as collagen type II — in the synovial fluid, further exacerbating inflammation in patients with RA (92).

In DCs, PAD inhibition alters cytokine production and functional maturation. For instance, the pan-PAD inhibitor Cl-amidine reduces DC secretion of TNF-α, IL-6, IL-1β, and IL-12p70 in response to various TLR agonists (96). Consistent with this, Cl-amidine also downregulates inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) expression in DCs (97). Notably, iNOS deficiency has been associated with enhanced tumor progression in melanoma models (98, 99). PADs also regulate the transdifferentiation of DCs into osteoclasts. Krishnamurthy et al. found that PAD2 and PAD4 are expressed during this process — with PAD2 predominantly in the cytoplasm and PAD4 in the nucleus — and that multiple substrates, including actin and vimentin, are citrullinated before, during, and after this transition (100). Inhibition with Cl-amidine significantly impaired osteoclast differentiation from immature DCs. Given that tumors, such as prostate and breast cancer, frequently metastasize to the bone marrow, it will be important to investigate whether PAD activity contributes to or modulates tumor bone marrow metastasis. Together, these findings suggest that PAD2 and PAD4 regulate B cell and DC biology in both physiological and pathological conditions, with potential implications for shaping tumor immune responses and therapeutic outcomes.