Mechanisms and clinical implications of gut-brain interactions

Disorders of gut-brain interaction. Over 40% of people worldwide are estimated to have a disorder of gut-brain interaction (DGBI) (68), which includes IBS and functional dyspepsia and negatively impacts quality of life (69). Previously referred to as functional gastrointestinal disorders, DGBIs were renamed by the Rome IV criteria in May 2016 to recognize underlying gut-brain pathophysiology (70). These conditions are unique in gastroenterology in that serology, imaging, and endoscopy in DGBIs are normal without any characteristic microscopic features on biopsy to establish a clinical diagnosis. Therefore, diagnosis of DGBI is based on symptom pattern with exclusion of alternative processes.

Clinically, the manifestations of DGBI are varied and include multiple different organs (esophagus, stomach, colon, biliary system), with symptoms ranging from dyspepsia to constipation and diarrhea. Multiple studies have shown frequent overlap between DGBI subtypes (i.e., IBS and functional dyspepsia) in the same patients and, when this occurs, the risk of comorbid psychiatric symptoms is greater (69, 71, 72). In fact, psychiatric comorbidities of DGBI are common (73), and psychiatric symptom scores are associated with a reduced likelihood to respond to any DGBI treatment, including neuromodulators (74).

Given this frequent overlap between DGBI and psychiatric symptoms, changes in circulating hormones, which affect both the gut and CNS, have been proposed to explain disease pathophysiology. For example, DGBIs are closely associated with psychological stress (75) to the extent that both adult stress and early life stress mouse models are used to simulate IBS (76). Accordingly, stress-dependent changes in corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH) have been proposed as a mechanism for DGBIs by increasing intestinal permeability (77). Similarly, there is clinical and preclinical evidence that estrogen affects DGBI pathogenesis (78, 79), leading to the hypothesis that estrogen explains the higher prevalence of DGBIs in women (78, 80, 81).

In a study of postprandial hormone levels in patients with IBS and non-IBS controls, patients with IBS had increased postprandial gastrin and insulin and decreased postprandial ghrelin compared with non-IBS controls (82). This was associated with changes in gut motility, which is a common feature across numerous DGBIs. Other studies have identified changes in EEC abundance in IBS populations (83–85). However, the results of these studies are variable, and it is difficult to discern whether these effects are secondary to or causative of DGBI (86).

Pain is a central feature of many DGBIs and is felt to be secondary to underlying visceral hypersensitivity. In mice, chemogenetic activation and silencing of enterochromaffin cells with designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADDs) revealed that a serotonergic subset of EECs is directly involved in both the response to luminal irritants and the establishment of visceral hypersensitivity (87). Specifically, the effect of luminal irritants or colonic distension was mitigated when these cells were silenced, but activation of serotonergic enterochromaffin cells led to sex-dependent effects on visceral hypersensitivity via spinal afferents in the dorsal root ganglia (DRG). Interestingly, in this study, both increases and decreases in serotonin signaling promoted anxiety-like behavior. Other work has demonstrated similar phenomena, with a knockout of epithelial serotonin reuptake (increased serotonin) having opposite effects to epithelial blockade of serotonin synthesis (decreased serotonin), although these effects were dependent on the vagus nerve and not the DRG (88).

Enteroendocrine circuits in the small intestine have also been directly linked to visceral hypersensitivity in DGBIs, with selective knockout of the Gucy2c receptor on CCK-containing EECs increasing visceromotor response to rectal balloon distension (89). While CCK-containing EECs are present in more of the intestine in rodents than in humans, they are not present in the rectum (90) where the balloon was distended, suggesting the possibility of yet-to-be-identified circuits that facilitate small intestinal communication with other areas of the intestine. Interestingly, while knockout of the Gucy2c receptor in the intestinal epithelium affected p-ERK staining in the dorsal horn of the spinal cord (89), it is unknown whether the EECs containing the Gucy2c receptor also signal via the vagus to modify visceral pain.

Changes in the microbiome have been linked to disease subtypes across DGBIs (55, 91). Multiple studies demonstrate distinct microbial and microbe-associated metabolomic patterns in IBS (92–95). Interestingly, these features appear to correlate with known therapies. The microbial signature of IBS includes organisms that ferment carbohydrates (95); a diet low in fermentable sugars (low FODMAP diet) is a mainstay of IBS management, and adherence to a lowFODMAP diet appears to shift the microbial profile of patients with IBS toward that of non-IBS controls (94). Similarly, adherence to a combined Mediterranean and low FODMAP diet not only improved symptoms but reduced microbial byproducts: fecal short- and branched-chain fatty acids (96). Interestingly, related molecules (such as isovalerate; ref. 87) have been shown to affect visceral hypersensitivity through EECs. Together, these findings indicate that diet can promote specific microbial profiles that enhance/reduce production of microbial metabolites that affect gut-brain circuitry to elicit symptoms of IBS. Similar evidence for microbial changes exists in functional dyspepsia (97, 98), with a potential role for microbiome-induced changes in motility (98, 99) contributing to symptoms. Notably, microbial changes are closely associated with direct actions on EECs (99). Gut microbes may also promote EEC survival or proliferation, as fecal microbiota transplantation in IBS increases EEC abundance (85). However, to date, no unique microbial species has been proven causative in DGBI or been shown to modify individual EEC subtypes.

Although not fully established, multiple lines of evidence suggest a role for altered gut immunity in DGBIs. DGBIs are associated with increased intestinal permeability (77, 100) as well as low-level inflammation (101), with mast cells implicated as a possible driver of hypersensitivity in IBS (77, 102). Accordingly, stress-induced changes in food sensitivity, which overlap with the clinical features of IBS in many patients, induce pain in a mast cell–dependent matter (103). In experimental models, colonic inflammation stimulated monocyte and neutrophil migration to the brain, leading to anxiety-like behavior (104), a common clinical finding in IBS. Together, these studies indicate that DGBIs may involve changes in gut permeability due to low-level inflammation that either directly influences CNS activity or modifies gut-to-brain pathways.

Inflammatory bowel disease. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is characterized by two disease phenotypes, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, that produce chronic inflammation in the intestine. As an autoimmune disease, the pathophysiology of IBD is not directly linked to changes in gut-brain signaling. However, recent studies have illustrated that gut-brain pathways play an important role in gut inflammation.

There is growing evidence that psychological stress promotes inflammation in the periphery (105). In turn, peripheral inflammation, as seen in IBD, can expose the CNS to inflammatory signals via stress-related breakdown of the blood-brain barrier (106). Clinically, perceived stress in IBD is associated with worse disease outcomes (107). To evaluate the role of stress-induced exacerbations in IBD, a recent study combined psychological stress with dextran sodium sulfate–induced colitis in mice (108). As in humans, psychological stress worsened colitis severity. This effect was mediated by CRH-dependent glucocorticoid release that prompted glial cells within the ENS to stimulate local monocyte populations to produce TNF-α. TNF-α is closely linked to IBD, and TNF-α inhibitors such as infliximab are a first-line biologic therapy for the disease. Chronic stress may also reduce the ability of the intestinal epithelium to regenerate, as chronic stress affects signaling from the dorsal motor nucleus of the vagus to the ENS, reducing stemness in intestinal crypts (109). Consequently, while IBD is not caused by abnormal gut-brain signaling, increased brain-to-gut activation of stress pathways exacerbates inflammation and reduces epithelial cell regeneration, leading to worsened clinical outcomes.

In addition to brain-to-gut pathways, EECs are important contributors to barrier function and gut immunity (110, 111). Therefore, changes in these cell populations could affect gut inflammation in IBD. Studies in both IBD patients (112) and mouse models of colitis (113) have identified increased EEC abundance with distinct hormonal changes in states of disease (114). For example, ghrelin levels are higher in active IBD than either quiescent IBD or healthy controls and have been proposed as part of a biomarker equation to noninvasively evaluate disease flares (115). GLP-1, which is increased in active IBD, normalizes upon disease quiescence (116). Increased vagal signaling is associated with an antiinflammatory response in the gut (117), and vagal tone is decreased in IBD (118). However, the specific efferent pathways driving this reduction in inflammation have yet to be identified, and while vagal stimulation has been proposed as an IBD therapy (119), clinical trials have not moved beyond the proof-of-concept stage.

Proinflammatory microbial changes are well described in IBD (120–122). The microbiome is closely linked to pro- and antiinflammatory states, which may be dependent on long-term dietary habits (123). Consequently, current guidance from the American Gastroenterological Association suggests that patients with IBD follow the Mediterranean diet (124), which is associated with microbial changes that reduce inflammation (125). Specific microbial changes in IBD have not been well established due to heterogeneity among studies (126). Even in studies of the same patient population, disease flares are associated with temporal variability in the microbiome signature (127), complicating global conclusions. Therefore, there is a need to better define gut microbiome changes and their upstream signaling changes, including the role of diet, to identify more specific therapeutic approaches.

In animal models of colitis, gut inflammation is present in specific neuronal populations in the insula, with re-activation of these neurons causing peripheral inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract (67). The exact mechanisms of this process are unclear, but studies suggest that colitis results in recruitment of immune cells to the brain (104) with the potential to directly affect brain activity (60).

Gastrointestinal motility disorders. Changes in the ENS or communication between the extrinsic nervous system and the ENS can lead to disorders across gastrointestinal organs, ranging from ineffective esophageal motility causing dysphagia, to dumping syndrome causing an autonomic response to carbohydrate-rich foods, to chronic constipation limiting regular defecation. Gastrointestinal hormones such as ghrelin and motilin are essential for gastric emptying (128, 129). In the small intestine, serotonin is critical to contraction and intermixing of digested contents (130), whereas GLP-1 can block normal peristalsis (131). In the colon, serotonin contributes to colonic motility (132). While direct hormonal actions on the gut could explain motility disorders independent of any communication with the brain, numerous neurological diseases, ranging from Parkinson’s disease (PD) to multiple sclerosis (MS), are associated with changes in gut motility (133). Accordingly, it is evident that CNS activity influences gut contractility and the ability to defecate. Experimentally in rats, stimulation of the locus coeruleus in the brainstem led to colonic contraction via noradrenergic and dopaminergic receptors in the lumbosacral defecation center (134), which is also affected by serotonin within the spinal cord (135). More recently, studies using DREADDs demonstrated top-down control of this defecation center from neurons in the brainstem that can modify both noxious stimuli and stress-induced defecation (136). Taken together, these studies demonstrate a role for the CNS in control of gut motility that may be involved in pathogenesis of motility disorders and represents a future target for therapeutics.