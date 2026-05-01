Label-free streamlined photoacoustic image guidance facilitates NIR-II photoablation in models of melanoma lung metastases

Sex as a biological variable. All mouse and Bama minipig models were female in this study. Human MLM samples were collected from both sexes (n = 2 male and 1 female). Sex was not considered a biological variable for imaging of preclinical models and human samples. It is unknown whether sex affects ablation efficacy.

Bioinformatic analysis. Normalized RNA-Seq data of primary melanoma (n = 103), melanoma cutaneous (n = 8) and lung metastases (n = 8), and peritumoral normal tissues of LUAD (n = 62) and LUSC (n = 51) were retrieved from the Genomic Data Commons (GDC) portal of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Gene expression data of nonmelanocytic BCC (n = 15) and normal skin tissues (n = 6) were accessed via GSE269601 in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (57). Averaged transcripts per million counts were extracted, processed, and normalized by z scores, with heatmaps generated based on the melanogenesis gene signature from the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes, using the R package ComplexHeatmap, version 2.20.0, in R, version 4.4.1 (58). Batch-corrected expression data of melanoma cell lines were sourced from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia through the DepMap portal. Additionally, the expression profiles of normal human epidermal keratinocytes were accessed via GSE66412 from the NCBI GEO (59). A 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed to identify differential gene expression with a P value < 0.05 between melanoma and normal epidermal keratinocytes within the melanogenesis gene signature. Selected differentially expressed genes were mapped based on z-scored transcripts per million values. To remove batch effects arising from different data sources, we applied correction algorithms using the combat function from the R package Sva, version 3.52.0 (60).

Cell lines. All cell lines were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection. B16-F10 murine melanoma cells and BEAS-2B human normal lung epithelial cells were cultured in DMEM (HyClone) supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (Gibco) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco) in a 5% CO 2 humidified atmosphere at 37°C. RAW 264.7 mouse macrophages were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium (HyClone). Cell numbers were automatically quantified in PD100 counting chambers using a Cellometer Auto 1000 counter (Nexcelom Bioscience) after trypan blue staining. B16-F10 cells were transduced with the GFP-luciferase (Luc) reporter system via lentivirus vectors, as we previously described (13, 61).

Animal models. J:NU outbred, athymic, female nude mice 4–6 weeks old were acquired from The Jackson Laboratory for MSOT and RSOM without additional shaving. We obtained 6-week-old wild-type C57BL/6 female mice from the Guangdong Medical Laboratory Animal Center, and these were used in all other studies, including AR-PAM, photoablation therapy, and spirometry. All animals were housed in a pathogen-free environment (22°C, 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, 40%–50% humidity) and quarantined for at least 1 week for acclimatization with unrestricted access to food and water and periodic health inspections. MLM mouse models were established by intravenously injecting 1 × 105 to 2 × 105 B16-F10 or B16-F10-Luc melanoma cells in PBS through the tail vein of mice (n = 3 for imaging and 5 for therapy in each group at a minimum, according to animal research’s 3Rs principle (62). Tumor growth patterns were tracked periodically by BLI after intraperitoneal injection of 150 mg of d-luciferin (Cayman Chemical) per kg body weight. Mice were randomly assigned to experimental groups to receive procedures without any other randomization or blinding procedures in place. Female Bama minipigs aged 4–6 months (n = 1 in each group) were procured from Guangzhou Huateng Biomedical Technology as porcine models.

Lung inflation of mice and Bama minipigs. Mice and Bama minipigs were euthanized according to procedures approved by the IACUC of Huateng Biomedical Technology Co. Following thoracotomy, the rib cage was removed to allow clear access to the lungs. The connective tissue surrounding the trachea was carefully dissected. A syringe needle was then inserted into the tracheal lumen while maintaining the needle parallel to the airway (63). The lungs were slowly perfused and inflated with 10% neutral buffered formalin until fully expanded, which was confirmed by a slight return flow of fixative. The trachea was subsequently secured by placing a suture around it (tied initially over the needle, then tightened after needle withdrawal) to maintain inflation. Artificial MLM lesions were made by fixing 2 × 107/mL B16-F10 cells in 2.0% wt/wt agarose, cutting them into small pieces, and embedding them into inflated or noninflated lungs for imaging.

Collection of human MLM surgical tissues. Human lung tissues were surgically excised from patients with cancer with a confirmatory diagnosis of melanoma pulmonary metastases between 2014 and 2024 at the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center.

Characterization of melanin in B16-F10 cells. B16-F10 cells were seeded in 6-well plates and incubated for 48 hours. We collected and solubilized 1 × 106 cells in 100 μL of a 1 M NaOH/10% DMSO (vol/vol) mixture at 80°C for 2 hours. The UV-vis-NIR spectrum of B16-F10 cells was recorded using a UV-2600 spectrophotometer (Shimadzu) and compared with those of synthetic melanin (Sigma) and nonmelanogenic BEAS-2B normal lung epithelial cells. Anti-melanogenesis was induced by adding tyrosinase-IN-22 (MCE) to cultured B16-F10 cells in 12-well plates for 24 hours of incubation to inhibit tyrosinase substrates (l-tyrosine and l-DOPA). Next, 5 × 105 cells were collected and solubilized in 100 μL of a 1 M NaOH/10% DMSO (vol/vol) mixture at 80°C for 2 hours. The melanin content was determined by measuring absorbance at 475 nm with reference to a standard calibration curve of synthetic melanin.

Imaging setup. Macroscopic whole-body MSOT imaging was conducted using a preclinical inVision 256-TF MSOT system (iThera Medical), as previously reported (13, 61). The system used a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser for optical excitation (pulse duration ≤10 ns, repetition rate 10 Hz) and a cylindrically focused 256-element transducer array for US detection (5 MHz central frequency with up to 270° coverage). The imaging plane was set to align with the 10-armed illumination fiber bundle. Data were acquired in a water bath at a constant temperature of 34°C for optimal coupling. Animals were topically applied with US couplant gels and wrapped in a thin polyethylene film to enhance coupling and suppress breathing motion under 2% isoflurane anesthesia. Scans were set from 680 to 900 nm in 10 nm steps at 3 frames per wavelength to generate 2D traverse-plane images. The maximal penetration depth was evaluated using a clinical-grade handheld MSOT Acuity probe (iThera Medical). Images were reconstructed using back-projection algorithms with the 50 kHz–6.5 MHz finite impulse response data filter in the ViewMSOT software, version 4.0.3.4. The data were then linearly unmixed pixel by pixel, and negative values were discarded. The melanin-specific optoacoustic spectrum was derived from factory presets and differentiated from intrinsic biological absorbers, such as HbO 2 and Hb.

Mesoscaled RSOM was performed in a 34°C water bath on a prototype scanner (iThera Medical) under nanosecond-pulsed laser epi-illumination at 532 nm (1 ns, 2 kHz, and 1 mJ) using a 3-arm fiber bundle, as previously described (64). Optoacoustic signals were collected using a spherically focused detector with a central frequency of 50 MHz and a bandwidth spanning 5–80 MHz, which were further amplified by a low-noise amplifier with a gain of 63 dB. Signals from continuous-discrete scanning at a raster step size of 20 μm were split into 2 frequency sub-bands — low frequencies (5–25 MHz) and high frequencies (25–80 MHz) — to visualize large and small lung structures in reconstructed color codes. To improve RSOM image quality, blood was removed from fresh lung tissues by repetitive washing with PBS.

Microscopic AR-PAM imaging used dual-pulsed laser excitations at 532 nm (HLX-G, Leukos; pulse width: 1 ns) and 808 nm (AOML-150B, Nanjing Institute of Advanced Laser Technology; pulse width: 8 ns) on a PASONO-ANI small-animal imaging system with PAI-US dual modalities (Guangdong Photoacoustic Technology). Pulsed US modules (±50 V; single cycle per pulse; central frequency: 30 MHz; 6 dB bandwidth: 100%; pulse width: 32 ns) were triggered at a repetitive frequency of 10 kHz via a field-programmable gate array. The laser beam was focused through a 4× objective lens, and a self-focusing ultrasonic transducer (central frequency: 30 MHz; 6 dB bandwidth: 80%; focal length: 8 mm; outer diameter: 8 mm; center hole diameter: 3 mm) was submerged in water, with the imaging window sealed with a transparent thin film. The laser and US focal points were aligned for optimal PAI detection efficiency, enabling high-resolution imaging of melanoma distribution in mouse lungs. Cells were imaged in glass capillaries or on round coverslips. PAI images were displayed with intensity quantitatively analyzed in ImageJ. For microscopic single-cell visualization, B16-F10 cells were mixed at a 1:2 ratio and co-cultured for 6 hours with BEAS-2B cells, which were prelabeled by the lipophilic membrane dye 1,1′-dioctadecyl-3,3,3′,3′-tetramethylindotricarbocyanine iodide (MeilunBio), and then subjected to AR-PAM. The same slides were then mounted in the mounting medium containing DAPI for coregistered fluorescence imaging under an identical FOV using the KF-FL-400 Digital Pathology Slide Scanner (KFBIO).

In vitro photothermal characterization. We seeded 2.5 × 103 B16-F10 cells per well in 96-well plates. After 24 hours of incubation, cells were irradiated with a NIR-I laser at 808 nm or a NIR-II laser at 1,064 nm at a power density of 2 W/cm2 for 5 minutes, monitored in real time by thermographic imaging with a FLIR ONE Pro camera. Temperatures were quantified from imaging using the FLIR Tools Thermal Analysis software. The empty medium and nonmelanoma BEAS-2B cells were included as controls. Following irradiation, cells were further incubated for an additional 24 hours, with media replaced with fresh media containing 0.5 mg/mL MTT. After 4 hours, 150 μL of DMSO was added to dissolve the formazan crystals, and absorbance was measured at 490 nm using an Infinite M200 Pro multimode microplate reader (Tecan). Absorbance at 630 nm was measured simultaneously as a reference. Live/dead staining was performed after NIR-II irradiation using a Calcein-AM/propidium iodide (PI) Double Stain Kit (Yeasen Biotech) according to the manufacturer’s instructions to label intracellular esterase of live cells and nuclei of membrane-compromised dead cells. Fluorescence images were taken at excitation/emission of 494/517 nm for live cells and at 535 nm/617 nm for dead cells, respectively. The influence of laser spot size was visualized using infrared viewing cards (Daheng Optics) and evaluated by staining with a 1:1 mixture of 0.4% (wt/vol) trypan blue and DMEM to delineate ablation boundaries.

Photothermal ablation therapy in living mice with MLMs. Female C57BL/6 mice with MLM burdens were randomly assigned into 5 groups (n = 5 each) for therapeutic assessment: no interventions, 808 nm NIR-I ablation (2.0 or 5.0 W/cm2), and 1,064 nm NIR-II ablation (1.5 or 2.0 W/cm2). NIR-I and NIR-II ablative interventions were performed at equivalent power densities or temperatures, consisting of three 5-minute sessions, each administered every 3 days. Prior to photothermal ablation, fur was removed from each mouse’s neck and upper chest using electric clippers and depilatory cream to minimize interference and optimize therapeutic results. At the endpoints, mice were sacrificed, and their lung tissues were collected for imaging and histological analysis.

Histology. Lung tissues were freshly excised, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS at 4°C for 24 hours, dehydrated, embedded in paraffin wax, and cut into 2 μm ultrathin sections using an automated microtome. The paraformaldehyde-fixed paraffin-embedded sections were stained with H&E or Masson’s trichrome staining and scanned in the bright field. The Discovery XT processors (Ventana Medical Systems) were used for immunofluorescence. Sections were deparaffinized and conditioned, with antigens retrieved in CC1 buffer (Ventana Medical Systems), blocked in Background Buster (Innovex), and incubated with avidin/biotin blocking reagent (Ventana Medical Systems). Primary antibodies against CD31 (Dianova, DIA-310) and Ki-67 (Abcam, ab16667) were applied at 1:250 and 1:1,000 dilutions for 5 hours, followed by 1:200-matched biotinylated secondary antibody (Vector Labs) staining for 1 hour. At the manufacturer’s recommended dilutions, the detection was performed with Streptavidin-HRP D (DAB Map kit; Ventana Medical Systems) and Tyramide Alexa Fluor 488 and 594 (Invitrogen). Lastly, samples were counterstained with DAPI for 10 minutes and mounted in the Mowiol medium (Calbiochem). IHC was performed at the Guangzhou Huayin Medical Laboratory Center by incubating tissue sections with primary antibodies to HSP70 (Proteintech, 109951-AP) and IL-6 (Affinity, DF6087) at dilutions of 1:200 and 1:50, respectively. 3D histopathology was reconstructed from serial sections stained with H&E, as we reported previously (65). Bright-field scans were conducted using a Pannoramic digital slide scanner (3DHistech). Images were aligned and reconstructed using the Voloom software (microDimensions). Segmentation and color deconvolution of histologically confirmed tumor regions were performed in ImageJ to yield pseudocolored images, with nontumor lung tissue in a separate channel. Aligned stacks were visualized in Imaris (Bitplane) to denote tumor lesions in 3D surfaces.

WBP. Conscious mice were placed in unrestrained chambers of a WBP-4A pulmonary function system (EMKA Technologies), which was calibrated before use. The mice were allowed to acclimate for 5 minutes to adapt to the environment and were noninvasively measured for respiratory variables related to pulmonary function in the conscious state.

Statistics. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM and analyzed using the unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test to compare multiple groups in GraphPad Prism. Differences in survival curves were assessed using a 2-sided log-rank test. P values of < 0.05, 0.01, 0.001, and 0.0001 (denoted by *, **, ***, and ****, respectively, in figures) were considered statistically significant at various levels.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the IACUCs at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (approval 06-07-011) and the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (approval 2024001575) in strict compliance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). All procedures involving Bama minipigs were reviewed and approved by the IACUC of Huateng Biomedical Technology Co. (approval B202509-32). The study protocol (B2024-422-01) for collecting human MLM samples was approved by the Ethics Committee at the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center.

Data availability. All original data are available in the public open data-sharing database, Research Data Deposit (identifier RDDB2026335422). Sequencing data in the study were from publicly available MINSEQE-compliant repositories. RNA-Seq data of TCGA-SKCM, TCGA-LUAD, and TCGA-LUSC were retrieved from the TCGA GDC portal. BCC and normal skin samples, as well as normal human epidermal keratinocytes, can be assessed from the NCBI GEO database (accession nos. GSE269601 and GSE66412, respectively). Melanoma cell line data are available from DepMap Public Release 24Q2. Data points in all graphs are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.