Wdr26 insufficiency causes Skraban-Deardorff syndrome–like neurodevelopmental deficits in mice

Generation of Wdr26-deficient mice. To investigate the role of WDR26 in the pathogenesis of Skraban-Deardorff syndrome, we established conventional KO mice. For these KO mice, exons 2–3 were selected as the target region of the Wdr26 gene (Figure 1A). These exons span a 157 bp coding region (28.7% of the total coding sequence) and are part of a 3.9 kb KO region (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195537DS1). We performed PCR to genotype embryos, as shown in Figure 1B. Notably, no Wdr26–/– pups were born during the mating trials. At E17.5, Wdr26–/– embryos displayed embryonic lethality, characterized by reduced body size and abnormally yellowed skin (Figure 1C). In contrast, we observed no discernible phenotypic differences between WT (Wdr26+/+) and Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 1D). There was no significant difference in body weights between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 1B). To further validate the KO effect on WDR26 protein expression, we analyzed WDR26 protein levels using an anti-WDR26 antibody in embryonic brain tissue from Wdr26+/+, Wdr26+/–, and Wdr26–/– embryos. The results confirmed the absence of WDR26 protein expression in Wdr26–/– embryos, whereas Wdr26+/– embryos showed an approximately 40% reduction in protein levels compared with Wdr26+/+ embryos (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 Wdr26+/– mice are established and verified. (A) The illustration showed the KO region of Wdr26. (B) Genomic DNA from the brains of Wdr26+/+, Wdr26+/–, and Wdr26–/– mouse embryos were examined by PCR. (C) Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26–/– E17.5 embryos. Scale bar: 2 mm. (D) Two-month-old Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice. Scale bar: 1 cm. Data in B–D are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E) WDR26 levels were tested by Western blotting in the brains of Wdr26+/+, Wdr26+/–, and Wdr26–/– mouse embryos at E12.5. The red arrow indicates the position of the WDR26 band. (F) Quantitative analysis of WDR26 protein levels in E (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons.

Wdr26+/– mice exhibit cognitive deficits. Since Skraban-Deardorff syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder primarily characterized by intellectual disability (1), we assessed whether Wdr26+/– mice exhibit cognitive deficits using the Morris water maze (MWM) test of learning and memory. Wdr26+/– mice demonstrated much longer escape latencies compared with Wdr26+/+ mice during the MWM training phase (Figure 2A). We found no sex difference. Both Wdr26+/– male (Supplemental Figure 2A) and female (Supplemental Figure 2B) mice exhibited longer escape latencies. In the testing phase, Wdr26+/– mice spent less time on the platform (Figure 2B) and made fewer platform crossings (Figure 2C) than did their Wdr26+/+ counterparts, in both male (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) and female (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) mice. Additionally, Wdr26+/– mice spent a smaller percentage of time in the target quadrant (Figure 2D). In terms of sex differences, Wdr26+/– male mice spent a significantly reduced percentage of time in the target quadrant (Supplemental Figure 2G), whereas a decreasing trend was observed among female mice, although it did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 2H). The swimming speed of Wdr26+/– mice is shown in Figure 2E, with no significant difference observed between male Wdr26+/– and Wdr26+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2I), whereas female Wdr26+/– mice exhibited a slight reduction in swim speed (Supplemental Figure 2J). Wdr26+/– mice exhibited altered locomotor trajectories (Figure 2F). We evaluated spatial working memory using the Y-maze, where correct entries into different arms were defined as an alternation and incorrect entries as a nonalternation (Figure 2G). Both male (Figure 2H) and female (Figure 2I) Wdr26+/– mice exhibited significantly lower alternation rates compared with Wdr26+/+ mice, indicating impaired spatial working memory.

Figure 2 Wdr26+/– mice exhibit impairments in learning and memory. (A–F) Two-month-old Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice were tested in the MWM (n = 36–38). Escape to the platform latency (A), time spent on the platform (B), platform crossings (C), percentage of time in the target quadrant (D), swim speed (E), and representative trajectories (F). (G–I) Two-month-old Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice were tested in the Y-maze. Schematic of a typical Y-maze (G). Alternation ratios for male mice (H) (n = 20) and female mice (I) (n = 10–13). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (A) and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–E, H, and I).

Wdr26+/– mice exhibit social deficits and increased seizure susceptibility. Because patients with Skraban-Deardorff syndrome often exhibit autistic behaviors and seizures (1, 5–11), we conducted the 3-chamber socialization test on 8-week-old Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice to assess social behaviors. The experimental design of the 3-chamber test is illustrated in Figure 3A. Wdr26+/+ mice spent significantly more time on social interactions than on object sniffing in phase I, whereas Wdr26+/– mice failed to show this distinction (Figure 3B), and this was applicable to both males (Supplemental Figure 3A) and females (Supplemental Figure 3B). The representative trajectories of mice are shown in Figure 3C. During phase II of the test, both Wdr26+/– and Wdr26+/+ mice showed increased social interactions with stranger II compared with stranger I, indicating a preserved social novelty preference among Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 3, D and E). We observed a similar pattern in male Wdr26+/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3C) and female Wdr26+/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Wdr26+/– mice exhibit sociability deficits and high susceptibility to epilepsy. (A) Schematic of a typical 3-chamber socialization test, conducted in 2 phases. (B) Quantification of the investigative behaviors of 2-month-old Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice during phase I of the 3-chamber socialization test (n = 29–30 mice). (C) Representative trajectories of mice during phase I of the 3-chamber socialization test. (D) Quantification of the investigative behaviors of 2-month-old Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice during phase II of the 3-chamber socialization test (n = 29–30 mice). (E) Representative trajectories of mice during phase II of the 3-chamber socialization test. (F and G) Seizure scores for Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice treated with PTZ were assessed. n = 10–11 male mice (F); n = 8 female mice (G). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA, with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (B and D) and Holm-Šidák’s post hoc test (F and G).

Further, to evaluate seizure susceptibility, Wdr26+/– mice and Wdr26+/+ mice were treated with pentylenetetrazol (PTZ), a GABA-A receptor antagonist, via intraperitoneal injection at a dose of 35 mg/kg every other day to induce seizures, and the seizure scores were recorded. Both male (Figure 3F) and female (Figure 3G) Wdr26+/– mice had significantly higher seizure scores than did Wdr26+/+ mice following PTZ administration.

Wdr26+/– mice display motor dysfunction. Given the characteristic motor impairments including ataxic-like gait in patients with Skraban-Deardorff syndrome (1, 5–11), we evaluated motor function in Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice using a series of behavioral tests. The rotarod test was conducted to evaluate motor coordination, balance, and endurance, with an accelerated speed ranging from 4 rpm to 40 rpm within a 5-minute period (Figure 4A). After a 2-day training period, Wdr26+/– mice demonstrated a significantly shorter latency to fall than did Wdr26+/+ mice, a trend observed in both males (Figure 4B) and females (Figure 4C). Furthermore, grip strength measurements revealed a slight but consistent reduction in Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 4, D and E), further supporting the presence of motor dysfunction. In the open-field test, no differences in the total distance traveled were observed between Wdr26+/– and Wdr26+/+ male mice (Figure 4F) and female mice (Figure 4G). However, Wdr26+/– mice spent significantly less time in the center of the arena (Supplemental Figure 4, A, B, and H), suggesting increased anxiety-like behaviors.

Figure 4 The motor function of Wdr26+/– mice is impaired. (A–C) Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice were subjected to the rotarod test. Schematic of the rotarod test (A). Latency to fall results for male (B) and female (C) mice. n = 19–20 male mice (B); n = 10–11 female mice (C). (D and E) The grip strength of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– male mice (D) and female mice (E) was measured. n = 16–17 male mice (D); n = 10 female mice (E). (F–H). Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice were subjected to the open-field test. Total distance for male Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice (F), total distance for female Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice (G). n = 20 male mice (F); n = 17–18 female mice (G). Representative trajectories (H). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Wdr26 insufficiency causes developmental abnormalities. Facial deformities, such as a prominent maxilla and widely spaced teeth, commonly observed in patients with Skraban-Deardorff syndrome (1, 5–11), were present in approximately 6% of Wdr26+/– mice, which had abnormal tooth growth (Figure 5A) and cranial misalignment (Figure 5B). Because developmental abnormalities were observed in Wdr26–/– embryos at E17.5 (Figure 1C), we further examined embryos at earlier developmental stages (E12.5, E14.5, and E16.5). Our results revealed no significant differences between Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– embryos; however, Wdr26–/– embryos at E14.5 were remarkably smaller than their Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– counterparts, and this size disparity persisted at E16.5 and was accompanied by pronounced skin yellowing (Figure 5C). In adult mice, Wdr26+/– mice showed a smaller tectum compared with Wdr26+/+ mice (Figure 5, D and E). Additionally, an enlarged ventricular area was observed in the brains of Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 5, F and G), similar to that seen in patients with Skraban-Deardorff syndrome (1, 5–11). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that WDR26 deficiency severely disrupted embryonic development, while reduced WDR26 expression was linked to abnormalities of the craniofacial, tectum, and ventricular areas.

Figure 5 Wdr26+/– mice show developmental abnormalities, with a small proportion exhibiting dental malformations and cranial abnormalities. (A and B) Images of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice at 6–8 weeks of age. (A) Wdr26+/– mice exhibited tooth deformities (8 of 132). (B) Skeletal staining shows cranial misalignment in Wdr26+/– mice (8 of 132). (C) Wdr26+/+, Wdr26+/–, and Wdr26–/– embryos at E12.5, E14.5, and E16.5. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments (A–C). (D) Images of brains from 2-month-old Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice and a schematic outline of the corresponding right cerebral cortex and tectum. The arrow indicates the tectum. (E) Quantitative analysis of the tectum size in D (n = 10). Tectum size ratio (percentage) = (tectum area/total brain area) × 100%. (F) H&E staining of brain sections in Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice. (G) Quantitative analysis of ventricular sizes in F (n = 6). The ventricular size ratio refers to the average percentage of the ventricular area relative to the total brain area, calculated as the average of area ratios in the 3 sections (F). Scale bars: 2 mm (A), 1 cm (B, left), 2 mm (B, right), 2 mm (C), 1 mm (D), and 2 mm (F).

WDR26 insufficiency alters protein expression patterns. To elucidate the molecular mechanisms underlying the behavioral phenotypes observed in Wdr26+/– mice, we performed proteomic mass spectrometry analysis of brain tissue from Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26–/– embryos (E12.5). The analysis identified a total of 393 differentially expressed proteins (DEPs), including 231 upregulated and 162 downregulated proteins (Supplemental Figure 5A). Gene Ontology (GO) analysis of downregulated proteins revealed their involvement in lipid metabolism and mitochondrial function (Supplemental Figure 5B), while upregulated proteins were associated with chromatin and histone modifications, as well as gene silencing in biological processes (Figure 6A). Molecular functions related to transcription regulation, such as transcription coregulator activity, transcription corepressor activity, and DNA-binding transcription factor binding, were significantly enriched (Figure 6B). Cellular component analysis highlighted processes linked to transcription regulation, including the transcription regulator complex and the RNA polymerase II transcription regulator complex (Figure 6C). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis further demonstrated that downregulated proteins were enriched in pathways related to cholesterol metabolism, lipid and atherosclerosis, and Alzheimer’s disease (Figure 6D). In contrast, upregulated proteins were associated with the Notch signaling pathway and the Wnt signaling pathway (Figure 6E), which are required for embryonic development (26–29). A comprehensive analysis of all DEPs indicated connections to several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease (Supplemental Figure 6A). To identify key proteins, we focused on the top 10 upregulated proteins, which included HMGA1, BOLA1, TP53I11, RUNX1T1, UBE2B, VAT1L, CASTOR2, LRRFIP1, GNPDA1, and PAN3 (Figure 6F). Among these proteins, RUNX1T1, implicated in intellectual disability, plays a critical role in brain development and neuronal differentiation (30–32).

Figure 6 Loss of Wdr26 induces aberrant protein expression patterns. (A–C) GO analysis of the upregulated proteins. Biological process (A), molecular function (B), and cellular component (C). (D) KEGG analysis of the downregulated proteins. (E) KEGG analysis of the upregulated proteins. (F) Heatmap showing the top 10 upregulated proteins.

Wdr26 haploinsufficiency increases RUNX1T1 protein levels by impairing its ubiquitination. To investigate the regulatory effect of WDR26 on RUNX1T1, we analyzed the protein levels of RUNX1T1 in Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice using Western blotting (Figure 7A). The results showed that RUNX1T1 levels were significantly elevated in Wdr26+/– mice compared with Wdr26+/+ mice (Figure 7B). Furthermore, we transfected N2a cells with Wdr26 siRNA and found that WDR26 protein levels decreased drastically (Figure 7, C and D). However, at the same time, the levels of RUNX1T1 increased, which was consistent with the results observed in Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 7, C and E).

Figure 7 WDR26 interacts with RUNX1T1 to enhance its ubiquitination, thereby regulating protein levels. (A) mPFC tissues from Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice were collected for Western blotting. (B) Quantitative analysis of RUNX1T1 protein levels (n = 5) from A. (C) N2a cells transfected with si-Wdr26 for 36 hours were tested for RUNX1T1 and WDR26 protein levels by Western blotting. (D) Quantitative analysis of WDR26 protein levels from C (n = 3). (E) Quantitative analysis of RUNX1T1 protein levels from C (n = 3). (F) N2a cells were treated with CHX, MG132, bafilomycin A1 (Baf A1), and Z-VAD-FMK (Z-V-F) for 12 hours, and RUNX1T1 protein levels were measured by Western blotting. (G) Quantitative analysis of RUNX1T1 protein levels from F (n = 3). (H) N2a cells were treated with CHX and MG132 for 2, 4, and 8 hours and RUNX1T1 protein levels were measured by Western blotting. (I) Quantitative analysis of RUNX1T1 protein levels from H (n = 3). (J and K). Immunoprecipitation analysis of WDR26 and RUNX1T1 interactions in the brains of Wdr26+/+ mice. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (L) Immunoprecipitation analysis of ubiquitination of RUNX1T1 in the brains of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mouse embryos. (M) Quantitative analysis of ubiquitination levels from L (n = 3). (N) MAP2 levels in the mPFC of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice at P0.5 were measured by Western blotting (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, D, E, G, and M) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (I).

Because WDR26 functions as a core subunit of an E3 ubiquitin ligase complex to promote protein degradation (19, 33), we examined the main degradation pathways of RUNX1T1, including the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway, the autophagic-lysosomal pathway, and the caspase-dependent apoptotic pathway. We treated N2a cells with the protein synthesis inhibitor cycloheximide (CHX), the proteasome inhibitor MG132, the autophagy inhibitor bafilomycin A1, and the apoptosis inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK. Treatment with CHX alone led to a rapid reduction in RUNX1T1 levels. Cotreatment with bafilomycin A1 or Z-VAD-FMK did not restore RUNX1T1 levels. However, cotreatment with MG132 significantly elevated RUNX1T1 levels compared with treatment with CHX alone (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Treatment with MG132 alone also effectively increased the levels of RUNX1T1 (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Subsequently, we examined the effect of MG132 on RUNX1T1 protein levels under CHX treatment at 2, 4, and 8 hours (Figure 7H). Western blotting results showed that CHX continuously inhibited the protein levels of RUNX1T1 in a time-dependent manner, while cotreatment with MG132 partially reversed this inhibition, and a significant difference was observed between 4 and 8 hours (Figure 7I). These findings indicate that RUNX1T1 is primarily degraded via the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway rather than the autophagy/lysosomal or caspase-dependent apoptotic pathways.

Next, to determine whether WDR26 interacts with RUNX1T1 to facilitate its ubiquitination, we performed co-immunoprecipitation experiments using agarose beads preincubated with an anti-WDR26 antibody. The results showed that RUNX1T1 was present in the eluate, whereas no RUNX1T1 was detected in the control samples incubated with anti-IgG (Figure 7J). Consistent with this result, Western blotting with an anti-RUNX1T1 antibody confirmed the presence of WDR26 in the co-immunoprecipitation (Figure 7K). Moreover, a significant decrease in the ubiquitination of RUNX1T1 was observed in Wdr26+/– embryos compared with Wdr26+/+ embryos (Figure 7, L and M), indicating that Wdr26 haploinsufficiency downregulated the ubiquitination of RUNX1T1.

Previous studies have shown that RUNX1T1 plays a role in the development and maintenance of microtubule-associated protein 2–positive (MAP2+) neurons (32, 34). In this study, we explored whether the upregulation of RUNX1T1 induced by WDR26 deficiency affects the expression of MAP2. Western blotting analysis revealed a significant increase in MAP2 levels in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) of Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 7N and Supplemental Figure 7E), suggesting that the reduction of WDR26 may play a critical role in the pathogenesis of Skraban-Deardorff syndrome by increasing the protein stability of RUNX1T1 and neuronal maturation.

Neonatal Runx1t1 knockdown rescues cognitive deficits in Wdr26+/– mice. Notably, RUNX1T1 levels were markedly higher in the cortex compared with the hippocampus in the human control group through reanalysis of data from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GSE256068, Figure 8A). On the basis of these observations, we targeted Runx1t1 in the cortex of neonatal Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice (P0.5) by microinjecting adeno-associated virus–shRunx1t1-GFP (AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP) or AAV-shnc-GFP. After 21 days, adenovirus infiltration was confirmed (Figure 8B). Western blot analysis revealed a significant reduction in RUNX1T1 protein levels in mice treated with AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP compared with those treated with the control vector AAV-shnc-GFP (Figure 8C). Furthermore, behavioral tests were performed in AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP–treated mice at 6 weeks after injection. In the MWM training, in comparison with AAV-shnc-GFP, treatment with AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP shortened the latency to find the platform for Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 8D). Trajectories from the MWM testing are illustrated in Figure 8E. Wdr26+/– mice treated with AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP also spent more time on the platform (Figure 8F) and did more platform crossings than the AAV-shnc-GFP–treated controls (Figure 8G), despite similar swimming speeds (Figure 8H). In the Y-maze test, Wdr26+/– mice receiving AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP had a higher spontaneous alternation ratio than did AAV-shnc-GFP–treated controls (Figure 8I). Additionally, Runx1t1 knockdown significantly enhanced social behaviors in the 3-chamber socialization test among Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 8J). Moreover, we observed a significant decrease in the MAP2 levels in Wdr26+/– mice treated with AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP compared with those treated with the control vector AAV-shnc-GFP (Figure 8K).

Figure 8 AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP treatment rescues impaired behaviors in Wdr26+/– mice. (A) Runx1t1 mRNA levels in the cortex and hippocampus of the human control group (P < 0.05). (B) AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP was injected into the cortex of Wdr26+/– mice. Green fluorescence was derived from GFP, which is coexpressed with shRunx1t1. Scale bar: 2 mm. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) RUNX1T1 levels were tested in the cortex of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice by Western blotting. (D–H). Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice injected with AAV-shnc-GFP or AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP were tested in the MWM. Escape latency (D), representative trajectories (E), time spent on the platform (F), platform crossings (G), and swim speed (H) (n =17–22). (I) Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice injected with AAV-shnc-GFP or AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP were tested in the Y-maze (n = 17–22). (J) Quantification of investigative behaviors of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice injected with AAV-shnc-GFP or AAV-shRunx1t1-GFP during phase I of the 3-chamber socialization test (n =15–20). (K) MAP2 levels in Wdr26+/– mice injected with AAV-shnc-GFP or AAV-shRunx1t1 were measured by Western blotting (n = 8). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (C, F, and I) or Dunn’s post hoc test (G and H); 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (J); and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (K).

Risperidone ameliorates cognitive impairment in Wdr26+/– mice by elevating WDR26 levels. To address the behavioral deficits observed in Wdr26+/– mice and to identify compounds that could upregulate WDR26 levels, we initially performed an in vitro screen of several small-molecule libraries using HT22 cells, with WDR26 protein levels assessed by Western blotting. On the basis of this screen, compounds reported to modulate or to be implicated in neuronal activity were advanced to in vivo testing in mice. Among these, risperidone significantly upregulated WDR26 levels in HT22 cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Based on this finding, we administered risperidone (1.5 mg/kg) intraperitoneally to Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice. In Wdr26+/– mice, risperidone treatment resulted in increased WDR26 levels (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 8C) and decreased RUNX1T1 levels compared with DMSO treatment (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 8D).

Figure 9 Risperidone upregulates WDR26 and ameliorates behavioral impairments in Wdr26+/– mice. (A and B) Following 21 days of risperidone treatment, WDR26 (A) and RUNX1T1 (B) protein levels in the mPFC of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice were measured by Western blotting. (C–F) Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice treated with risperidone (Ris) were tested in the MWM. Escape latency (C), platform crossings (D), percentage of time in the target quadrant (E), and swim speed (F) (n = 14–17). (G) Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice treated with risperidone were tested in the Y-maze (n = 14–17). (H) Quantification of investigative behaviors of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice treated with risperidone during phase I of the 3-chamber socialization test (n = 14–17). (I) Grip strength of Wdr26+/+ and Wdr26+/– mice treated with risperidone was tested (n = 14–17). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (D–G and I) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (H).

To evaluate whether risperidone alleviates behavioral deficits, we assessed learning, memory, social behavior, and grip strength in the treated mice. Following a 21-day daily risperidone treatment, Wdr26+/– mice exhibited a shorter escape latency during the MWM training phase compared with those treated with DMSO (Figure 9C). In the testing phase, risperidone-treated Wdr26+/– mice had a greater number of platform crossings (Figure 9D) and spent a higher percentage of time in the target quadrant (Figure 9E) than the DMSO-treated group. No significant differences in swimming speed were observed between the groups (Figure 9F). In the Y-maze test, risperidone treatment significantly improved the spontaneous alternation ratio compared with DMSO treatment in Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 9G). Additionally, risperidone enhanced social interaction duration in the 3-chamber test for Wdr26+/– mice (Figure 9H). However, grip strength remained unchanged between the risperidone- and DMSO-treated groups (Figure 9I).