Chloride homeostasis dysfunction drives hyperactivation of corticotropin-releasing factor-expressing neurons in the amygdala in stress-induced hypertension

CUMS leads to persistent hypertension and increases activation of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs. We conducted a 21-day CUMS on BHRs and age-matched WKY rats. Before the CUMS, we recorded the baseline of mean arterial blood pressure (MAP) and heart rate (HR) for 3 days. The baseline MAP of BHRs was significantly higher than that in WKY rats (P = 0.0290, t 10 = 2.548). CUMS-treatment elevated the MAP of both WKY rats and BHRs. However, the CUMS-induced ABP elevations were significantly higher and more sustained in BHRs than in WKY rats. Moreover, the MAP in CUMS BHRs remained elevated for 21 days, while in WKY rats, it returned to normal shortly after CUMS ended (n = 6 rats, Figure 1A). BHRs had a baseline HR similar to WKY rats (P = 0.7072, t 10 = 0.3865). CUMS significantly increased HR in BHRs but did not affect HR in WKY rats (n = 6 rats, Figure 1B). We also examined the effect of CUMS on serum corticosterone (CORT) levels. Serum CORT level of CUMS BHRs was significantly increased compared to unstressed BHRs (P = 0.0110, F 3,36 = 5.155, n = 10 rats per group, Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195536DS1). However, no significant difference was observed between WKY and CUMS-exposed WKY rats. Since CUMS had little effect on normotensive WKY rats, therefore we mainly focused our subsequent studies on the mechanisms underlying CUMS-induced changes in BHRs.

Figure 1 CUMS induces sustained hypertension and increased activation of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs. (A and B) Changes in MAP (A) and HR (B) measured by radiotelemetry before, during and after CUMS in WKY rats, BHRs and age-matched unstressed WKY rats and BHRs (n = 6 rats in each group). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05 for CUMS BHR versus unstressed BHRs, #P < 0.05 for CUMS BHR versus CUMS WKY, ^P < 0.05 for CUMS WKY versus unstressed WKY. Repeated measures of 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images showing CRF immunopositive neurons (green), delta-FosB immunopositive neurons (red), and CRF and delta-FosB double-positive neurons in the CeA of WKY, CUMS WKY, BHR, and CUMS BHR group of rats (n = 5 rats in each group). (D and E) Summary data showing the numbers of CRF-positive neurons (D) and delta-FosB positive neurons (E) in the CeA of these 4 groups. (F) The percentage of CRF and delta-FosB double-positive neurons in the CeA of these 4 groups (n = 5 rats in each group). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison tests.

It is well known that stress increases the expression level of CRF in the paraventricular nucleus (PVN), CeA, or hippocampus (22). However, the changes in the excitability of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA in chronic stress-induced hypertension are still unclear. Here, we determined the delta-FosB immunoactivity of CRF-expressing neurons using immunofluorescence staining (n = 5 rats, Figure 1C). We found that the numbers of CRF-positive neurons (P = 0.0066, F 3,16 = 15.00) and delta-FosB-positive neurons (P < 0.0001, F 3,16 = 70.73) were significantly increased in CUMS BHRs (Figure 1, D and E). Meanwhile, the percentage of delta-FosB immunoactivity in CRF-expressing neurons (P < 0.0001, F 3,16 = 52.47) was much higher in CUMS BHRs (Figure 1F). These results suggested that CUMS induces a sustained hypertension and increased activity of CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs.

CUMS induces hyperexcitability of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs. Next, we determined the excitability of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHRs and CUMS BHRs. To selectively label CRF-expressing neurons, we microinjected a rat CRF promoter-driven viral vector into the CeA. After 21 days, we measured the spontaneous firing activity and current-evoked firing activity of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in these four groups (Figure 2A). Perforated patch-clamp recordings were used to measure the spontaneous firing activity of eGFP-labeled CeA CRF-expressing neurons (Figure 2, B and C). The results showed that CUMS BHRs exhibited a depolarized membrane potential (P < 0.0001, t 16 = 6.999) and an increased spontaneous firing rate (P < 0.0001, t 16 = 8.956) in CeA CRF-expressing neurons compared with BHRs (n = 9 neurons, Figure 2, D–F). However, CUMS did not affect the membrane potential or spontaneous firing activity of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in WKY rats (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Using whole-cell current-clamp recordings, we measured the step currents-evoked firing activity. The number of spikes of both BHRs and CUMS BHRs were significantly increased with the injection currents increasing. Moreover, at every injection current, the number of spikes of CRF-expressing neurons in CUMS BHRs was much higher than that in unstressed BHRs (n = 10 neurons, P < 0.01, Figure 2, G and H). To further compare neuronal excitability, we selected +200 pA current-evoked firing and analyzed the membrane potential, number of spikes, and event frequency in CeA CRF-expressing neurons between BHRs and CUMS BHRs (Figure 2I). The membrane potential (P = 0.0035, t 18 = 3.362) was depolarized, and the number of spikes (P < 0.0001, t 18 = 12.25) and event frequency (P < 0.0001, t 18 = 12.25) were increased in CeA CRF-expressing neurons of CUMS BHRs compared to BHRs (n = 10 neurons, Figure 2, J–L). However, the membrane potential and evoked firing frequency of CeA CRF-expressing neurons did not differ between unstressed WKY rats and CUMS WKY rats (Supplemental Figure 2, D–G). Taken together, these findings indicate that CUMS potentiates the excitability of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHRs.

Figure 2 CUMS induces hyperexcitability of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs. (A) Experimental flow diagram and schematic illustrate the microinjection of AAV vector with CRF-promoter driven eGFP into the CeA of WKY, CUMS WKY, BHR and CUMS BHR groups of rats, and subsequent patch-clamp recordings of labeled CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA from these four groups of rats. (B) Representative images show the viral vector injection site and eGFP-labeled neurons (green) within the CeA. (C) An eGFP-labeled CRF-expressing neuron with an attached glass recording microelectrode viewed with infrared differential interference contrast optics (a) and fluorescence illumination (b) in a brain slice from BHRs. (D) Raw traces show spontaneous firing activity of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR. (E and F) Summary data show the membrane potential (E) and firing rate (F) of spontaneous firing activity of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 9 neurons in each group). (G) Protocol for current injection (0–200 pA in 20 pA increments, 500 ms duration) and representative traces of current evoked action potentials of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR. (H) Summary data show the number of spikes in currents evoked firing activity of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 10 neurons in each group). (I) Representative traces show action potentials evoked by +200 pA current injection of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR. (J–L) Summary data show the membrane potential (J), number of spikes (K) and event frequency (L) of action potential evoked by +200 pA current injection of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 10 neurons in each group). CeA, central nucleus of amygdala. BLA, basolateral nucleus of amygdala. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed Student’s t-test.

Manipulating the excitability of CeA CRF-expressing neurons directly affects the sympathetic outflow and ABP in BHRs. We demonstrated that CUMS increased the ABP and potentiated the excitability of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs in the above experiments. However, it is not clear whether there is a direct link between the elevated ABP and potentiated excitability of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in CUMS BHRs. Thus, we microinjected a mixture of AAV-CRF-Cre and AAV-hsyn-DIO-ChR2-eYFP into the CeA to selectively express ChR2-eYFP in CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs (Figure 3, A–C). We found the blue light significantly increased the firing rate of eYFP-labeled CeA CRF-expressing neurons (n = 6 neurons, P = 0.0007, t 5 = 7.507, Figure 3, D and E), whereas it had no effect on unlabeled neurons (n = 6 neurons, P = 0.9677, t 5 = 0.0425, Figure 3, D and E) in BHRs.

Figure 3 Optogenetic activation of CeA CRF-expressing neurons increases the sympathetic outflow and ABP in BHRs. (A) Experimental flow diagram shows the optogenetic viral vector injection to the CeA of rats and subsequent in vitro patch clamp recording and in vivo ABP and RSNA recording. (B) Schematic diagram shows the constructs of AAV vectors (a), injection of AAV vectors and implantation of optical fiber (b), and ChR2-eYFP expression within the CeA (c). (C) CeA CRF-expressing neurons were activated by blue illumination (473 nm, energy 5 mW, duration 7 seconds and delay 3 seconds in 10 seconds, total 60 seconds). The green arrow indicates an eYFP-labeled neuron with an attached recording electrode, and the blue arrow indicates an unlabeled control neuron. (D and E) Original traces (D) and summary data (E) show the effect of blue light illumination on the spontaneous firing activity of both eYFP labeled and unlabeled neurons in the CeA of BHRs (n = 6 neurons in each group). Two-tailed Student’s t-test. (F) Original recording traces show the effects of blue light stimulation of CeA CRF-expressing neurons at different frequencies (10 Hz, 20 Hz, 40 Hz) on ABP, HR, RSNA, and Int. RSNA of BHRs. (G–I) Summary data show changes of MAP (G), HR (H), Int. RSNA (I) in response to optostimulation of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs (n = 6 rats in each group). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison tests. CeA, central nucleus of amygdala. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Next, we determined whether selectively activating CeA CRF-expressing neurons could enhance sympathetic outflow and increase the ABP. Optogenetic stimulation of CeA CRF-expressing neurons at different frequencies was applied to assess changes in ABP, HR, and renal sympathetic nerve activity (RSNA) in anesthetized BHRs. We found that blue light photostimulation at 20 Hz or 40 Hz significantly increased MAP, HR and RSNA in BHRs expressing ChR2 in the CeA (n = 6 rats, Figure 3, F–I). Conversely, we delivered the chemogenetic inhibitor hM4Di-mCherry into CeA CRF-expressing neurons and used the designer compound clozapine N-oxide (CNO) to selectively inhibit these neurons (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Systemic administration of CNO for 28 days significantly reversed CUMS-induced hypertension in BHRs (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). These data demonstrate that CeA CRF-expressing neurons play a key role in CUMS-induced hypertension.

CUMS decreases GABAergic inhibition and causes depolarizing shift of E GABA in CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs. GABAergic inhibition is essential for regulating neuronal excitability (21, 23). We first determined GABA and GABA A receptor levels in the CeA, and found no significant differences among WKY, CUMS WKY, BHR, and CUMS BHR groups (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To evaluate the responsiveness of CeA CRF-expressing neurons to GABA, we puffed GABA during spontaneous firing activity in both BHRs and CUMS BHRs. In BHRs, puff application of GABA hyperpolarized the membrane potential of CeA CRF-expressing neurons. In contrast, puff GABA paradoxically depolarized the membrane potential of these neurons in CUMS BHRs (n = 7 neurons, P = 0.0015, t 12 = 4.107, Figure 4, A and B). We then performed gramicidin-perforated patch-clamp recording of CeA CRF-expressing neurons to determine the GABA reversal potential (E GABA ) and [Cl–] i . CUMS BHRs showed a significant depolarizing shift (+21.5 mV) in E GABA of CeA CRF-expressing neurons compared to unstressed BHRs (n = 8 neurons, P < 0.0001, t 14 = 9.493, Figure 4, C–E). Meanwhile, the [Cl–] i of CeA CRF-expressing neurons, derived from E GABA using the Nernst equation, was significantly higher in CUMS BHRs compared to BHRs (n = 8 neurons, P < 0.0001, t 14 =10.80, Figure 4F). However, CUMS did not affect the E GABA and [Cl–] i of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in WKY rats (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). These results indicate a reduction in GABAergic inhibition and a depolarizing shift of E GABA in CeA CRF-expressing neurons following CUMS in BHRs.

Figure 4 CUMS decreases GABAergic inhibition and causes depolarizing shift of E GABA in CeA CRF-expressing neurons in BHRs. (A) Original recordings show changes in membrane potential induced by puff application GABA (300 μM) to eGFP-labeled CeA CRF-expressing neurons of BHRs and CUMS BHRs. (B) Mean changes in membrane potential (ΔV) induced by puff application of GABA to eGFP-labeled CeA neurons in BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 7 neurons in each group). (C and D) Representative perforated patch recordings of GABA-induced currents at a series of membrane potentials ranging from –90 to –30 mV (C) and I-V plots (D) show the E GABA of CeA CRF-expressing neurons from BHR and CUMS BHR. Note that GABA-induced currents of eGFP-labeled CeA neurons from both BHR and CUMS BHR were completely blocked by GABA A receptor antagonist gabazine (20 μM). (E and F) Summary data show changes in E GABA (E) and derived [Cl–] i (F) in CeA CRF-expressing neurons of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 8 neurons in each group). The arrows show the timepoint of puff application of GABA. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed Student’s t-test.

CUMS upregulates NKCC1 without affecting KCC2 in the CeA of BHRs. The [Cl–] i of neurons in the central nervous system is mainly maintained by NKCC1 and KCC2 (24). To determine whether NKCC1 or KCC2 was altered in the CeA of CUMS BHRs, we collected CeA, frontal cortex (FC) and RVLM tissues from WKY rats, CUMS WKY rats, BHRs and CUMS BHRs to measure the membrane protein levels of NKCC1 and KCC2 (Figure 5, A–F). Notably, NKCC1 protein expression in the CeA was much higher in CUMS BHRs than that in unstressed BHRs (P = 0.0061, F 3,20 = 11.15, Figure 5A), while KCC2 protein levels in the CeA did not differ significantly between the two groups (Figure 5D). Besides, there was no significant differences in the membrane protein expression levels of NKCC1 and KCC2 in the CeA between CUMS and unstressed WKY rats (Figure 5, A–D). The protein expression levels of NKCC1 or KCC2 showed no obvious differences among all the four groups in the control brain regions, including the FC and RVLM (Figure 5, B, C, E, and F).

Figure 5 CUMS results in the up-regulation of NKCC1 without affecting KCC2 in the CeA of BHRs. (A–C) Representative immunoblots and quantification of membrane NKCC1 protein in the CeA (A), frontal cortex (B) and RVLM (C) of WKY rats, CUMS WKY rats, BHRs and CUMS BHRs (n = 6 rats in each group). (D–F) Representative immunoblots and quantification of membrane KCC2 protein in the CeA (D), frontal cortex (E) and RVLM (F) of WKY rats, CUMS WKY rats, BHRs and CUMS BHRs (n = 6 rats in each group). Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (G) Representative immunofluorescent images show CRF-positive neurons (green), NKCC1-positive neurons (red), and NKCC1 and CRF double-labeled neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 5 rats in each group). (H and I) The percentage of CRF (H) or NKCC1 (I) positive neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR. (J) The percentage of CRF and NKCC1 double positive neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR. CeA, central nucleus of amygdala. RVLM, rostral ventrolateral medulla. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed Student’s t-test.

To assess the co-localization of CRF-expressing neurons and NKCC1, we employed immunofluorescence double staining to label CRF-positive and NKCC1-positive neurons in the CeA (n = 5 rats in each group, Figure 5G). The results showed that the percentages of CRF-positive neurons and NKCC1 positive neurons were increased in the CeA (Figure 5, H and I). Additionally, CUMS significantly increased the percentage of CRF&NKCC1 double-positive neurons (P = 0.0008, t 8 = 5.222, Figure 5J) in the CeA. Collectively, these findings indicate that CUMS increases both NKCC1 protein expression and the percentage of NKCC1-positive CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA.

NKCC1 contributes to hyperactivity of CeA CRF-expressing neurons by reducing GABAergic inhibition and inducing a depolarizing shift of E GABA in CUMS-induced hypertension. To determine whether upregulated NKCC1 plays a role in the hyperexcitability of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in CUMS BHRs, we incubated the brain slices containing the CeA with bumetanide (BUM, an antagonist of NKCC1, 100 μM, 1 hour) and evaluated the change of E GABA of CRF-expressing neurons in CUMS BHRs. BUM pre-treatment significantly decreased the depolarizing shift of E GABA (P < 0.0001, F 3,28 = 38.32) and restored the [Cl–] i (P < 0.0001, F 3,28 = 43.45) of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in CUMS BHRs, but it had no effect on the E GABA (P = 0.6301) and [Cl–] i (P = 0.7767) in unstressed BHRs (n = 8 neurons, Figure 6, A–D). We also assessed the impact of BUM pre-treatment on the GABA responsiveness and spontaneous firing activity of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in both unstressed and CUMS BHRs. BUM incubation hyperpolarized the membrane potential of CeA CRF-expressing neurons following puff application of GABA in CUMS BHRs (n = 7 neurons in BHR, n = 8 neurons in BHR+BUM, n = 10 neurons in CUMS BHR or CUMS BHR+BUM, P < 0.0001, F 3,31 = 39.11, Figure 6, E and F). Furthermore, incubation of brain slices with BUM significantly hyperpolarized the membrane potential (P < 0.0001, F 4,35 = 21.32) and reduced the firing rate (P < 0.0001, F 4,35 = 22.57) of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in CUMS BHRs. Co-incubation with gabazine negated the effects of BUM on firing activity of CeA CRF-expressing neurons (P < 0.0001) to the level comparable to those in CUMS BHRs (n = 8 neurons, Figure 6, G–I). However, BUM pre-treatment did not affect GABA responsiveness, membrane potential and firing rate of spontaneous firing activity in CeA CRF-expressing neurons of unstressed BHRs (Figure 6, E–I). These results indicate that NKCC1-mediated chloride dysregulation mediates the hyperexcitability of CeA CRF-expressing neurons in CUMS BHRs.

Figure 6 NKCC1 activation contributes to hyperactivity of CeA CRF-expressing neurons by reducing GABAergic inhibition and causing a depolarizing shift of E GABA in CUMS BHRs. (A and B) Original recordings of GABA-induced currents at a series of membrane potentials ranging from –90 to –30 mV (A) and I-V plots (B) show the effect of bumetanide (BUM, 20 μM) incubation on the GABA-induced currents of CeA CRF-expressing neurons from BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 8 neurons in each group). (C and D) Summary data show the effect of BUM on the E GABA (C) and derived [Cl–] i (D) of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 8 neurons in each group). (E) Original recordings show the effect of BUM on changes of membrane potential induced by puff application of GABA (300 μM) to labeled CeA neurons of BHR and CUMS BHR. (F) Summary data show the effect of BUM on mean changes of membrane potential (ΔV) induced by puff application of GABA to CeA CRF-expressing neurons of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 7 neurons in each group). (G) Raw traces show the effect of BUM incubation on spontaneous firing activity of CRF-expressing neurons in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR. (H and I) Summary data show changes in membrane potential (H) and firing rate (I) of spontaneous firing activity of CRF-expressing neurons in response to BUM incubation in the CeA of BHR and CUMS BHR (n = 8 neurons in each group). The arrows show the timepoint of puff application of GABA. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

NKCC1 inhibition reduces heightened sympathetic vasomotor tone in CUMS-induced hypertension. We then investigated whether NKCC1 contributes to diminished GABAergic inhibition of the sympathetic outflow in chronic stress-induced hypertension. Intracerebroventricular injection of NKCC1 antagonist BUM (200 μmol, 10 μL) significantly decreased the MAP (P = 0.0006, F 1.178,5.892 = 49.54), HR (P = 0.0010, F 1.061,5.307 = 37.62) and RSNA (P = 0.0254, F 1.419,7.096 = 70.10) in CUMS BHRs. By contrast, intracerebroventricular injection of vehicle had no obvious effect on the MAP (P = 0.7238, F 1.300,6.501 = 20.84), HR (P = 0.3591, F 1.693,8.466 = 43.91) and RSNA (P = 0.9418, F 1.162,5.811 = 18.05) in these animals (n = 6 rats, Figure 7, A–E). Microinjection GABA A receptor agonist muscimol (Mus, 1 nmol, 100 nl) into the CeA significantly decreased the MAP (P = 0.0116 for vehicle, P = 0.0072 for BUM), HR (P = 0.0013 for vehicle, P = 0.0098 for BUM) and RSNA (P = 0.0074 for vehicle, P = 0.0003 for BUM) in CUMS BHRs with either vehicle or BUM pre-treatment (n = 6 rats, Figure 7, A–E). Notably, muscimol caused a more pronounced decrease in MAP (P = 0.0033, t 10 = 3.830) and RSNA (P = 0.0254, t 10 = 2.625) in CUMS BHRs with BUM pre-treatment than vehicle pre-treatment (Figure 7, A–E). We also determined the effect of BUM and Mus in unstressed BHRs and CUMS WKY rats. Intra-CeA Mus administration decreased MAP and RSNA in unstressed BHRs, whereas prior BUM injection (icv.) did not affect these parameters (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). However, neither BUM (icv.) nor intra-CeA Mus affected MAP, HR, or RSNA in CUMS-exposed WKY rats (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E). At the end of each experiment, we confirmed the microinjection locations, and excluded data with microinjection outside the CeA (Figure 7, F and G). These data indicate that elevated NKCC1 activity diminishes GABAergic inhibition of sympathetic outflow in chronic stress-induced hypertension.