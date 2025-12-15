Structural basis for simvastatin-induced skeletal muscle weakness associated with type 1 ryanodine receptor T4709M mutation

Structure of RyR1 with simvastatin. To solve the structure of simvastatin binding sites on RyR1, we chromatographically purified endogenous RyR1 channels from mouse skeletal muscle tissues. RyR1 complexes with simvastatin were formed by adding ~10 mM simvastatin lactone to purified RyR1 (protomers: ~15 μM final). The solvent DMSO (~1% final) used to dissolve the hydrophobic simvastatin lactone did not substantially affect RyR1 activity, as confirmed in single-channel recordings (Supplemental Figure 2). RyR1 inhibition was previously reported in single-channel recordings at DMSO concentrations exceeding 2% (36). To facilitate RyR1 pore opening, the RyR1-activating ligands ATP (10 mM), caffeine (5 mM), and Ca2+ (30 μM free) were added, as described previously for rabbit RyR1 (33). After vitrification, RyR1 particles in the samples were assessed by cryo-EM single-particle analysis (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1). The activating conditions enabled separation of closed and open conformations of RyR1 via 3D classification using CryoSPARC software (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Following nonuniform and local refinements (cryoSPARC), the structure of RyR1 with simvastatin was reconstructed at near-atomic resolutions reaching ~2.6 Å overall and ~2.4 Å locally at the pore in the closed conformation (N = 65,309 particles), while the open conformational state (N = 25,791 particles) was solved at ~3.1 Å global resolution and ~2.9 Å local resolution at the pore (Supplemental Figure 4). Improved resolutions were obtained for the RyR1 structure without simvastatin: ~2.4 Å global and ~2.2 Å local resolution at the pore for the closed conformation (N = 224,439 particles) as well as ~3.2 Å global and ~2.9 Å local resolution at the pore for the open conformation (N = 26,588 particles). Interestingly, the ratio of open to closed RyR1 particles increased from ~0.12 to ~0.40 in the presence of simvastatin.

In absence of simvastatin and activating ligands, an apo-closed structure of RyR1 was reconstructed from particles under EGTA conditions (N = 129,073 particles) solved globally at ~2.9 Å and locally at ~2.7 Å resolution in the pore region (Supplemental Figure 3C) exhibiting the unstable auxiliary transmembrane helix TMx (residues 4,318–4,340 in mouse), which is absent in the other RyR1 structures described here. Indeed, the TMx helix is frequently not observed in RyR1 structures presumably due to denaturation of TMx during cell lysis or solubilization using the zwitterionic detergent 3-((3-cholamidopropyl)dimethylammonio)-1-propanesulfonate (CHAPS) (33). Denaturation of TMx may expose potentially artificial hydrophobic interaction sites inside the TMD (Supplemental Figure 5).

We compared the cryo-EM maps of RyR1 with and without simvastatin and identified 2 distinct densities for simvastatin per protomer situated in the pore region of RyR1: simvastatin binding sites Sim-1 and Sim-2 (Figure 1A). The well-defined densities of Sim-1 and Sim-2 enabled accurate determination of both simvastatin binding poses on RyR1 and derivation of atomic models for the RyR1-simvastatin interactions in closed and open RyR1 states (Protein Data Bank [PDB]: 9NMQ and 9NMP, respectively). As shown by structural comparisons, both occupied simvastatin binding sites remained essentially unaltered in closed versus open pore conformations (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 1 Simvastatin binding sites in the TMD of RyR1. (A) Side view of TMD of RyR1 (PDB: 9NMQ) including helices S1–S6 (neighboring protomers colored in purple and red), phosphatidylcholine (PC) (gray), and simvastatin (orange). (B) Simvastatin binding site Sim-1 located between transmembrane helices S3 and S4 of RyR1. Residues Y4789, Y4793, and M4796 of S3 and L4812 of S4 form a hydrophobic pocket into which the 2,2-dimethylbutyrate ester group of simvastatin protrudes. The lactone group of simvastatin interacts with residues Y4789, N4785, and L4788 of S3 near the cytosolic TMD surface. The hexahydronaphthalene moiety of simvastatin makes contacts with W4792 of S3, A4809 and L4812 of S4, and putatively with acyl chains of PC lipids. (C) The second simvastatin (Sim-2) binds to the S6 helix near the S5S6 loop. Its hexahydronaphthalene moiety interacts with V4913, the 2,2-dimethylbutyrate ester group with L4909, and the lactone group with Y4910 near the luminal TMD surface.

In the RyR1-simvastatin structures, Sim-1 is located between transmembrane helices S3 and S4 of pVSD in the TMD (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 7). To access Sim-1, the 2,2-dimethylbutyrate ester group of simvastatin displaces the side chain of W4792 (Figure 2). As a result, a hydrophobic pocket opens between residues Y4789, Y4793, and M4796 of S3 and L4812 of S4, where the 2,2-dimethylbutyrate ester group of simvastatin protrudes (Figure 1B). Near the cytosolic TMD surface, the lactone group of simvastatin makes contacts with residues Y4789, N4785, and L4788 of S3 (Figure 1B). Inside the hydrophobic core region of TMD, the hexahydronaphthalene moiety of simvastatin interacts with W4792 of S3, A4809 of S4, and L4812 of S4 and putatively with acyl chains of phosphatidylcholine lipids bound to RyR1 (Figure 1B).

Figure 2 Side chain conformational change of W4792 exposes a hydrophobic pocket between transmembrane helices S3 and S4, enabling simvastatin binding at Sim-1. Structural comparison of RyR1 without (gray; PDB: 9NMO) versus with simvastatin (purple; PDB: 9NMQ) reveals that the 2,2-dimethylbutyrate ester group of simvastatin displaces the side chain of W4792. As a result, a hydrophobic pocket opens between S3 and S4, mediating tight interactions with simvastatin. PC, phosphatidylcholine.

The second simvastatin binding site Sim-2 is located near the N-terminal region of the S6 helix close to the luminal TMD surface, where simvastatin interacts with residues L4909, Y4910, and V4913 (Figure 1C). Compared to Sim-1, the simvastatin binding pose in Sim-2 is less engaged, exhibiting viewer contacts with RyR1. The density signal for simvastatin is less strong in Sim-2 than in Sim-1, implying lower occupation of Sim-2. Moreover, superposition of Sim-2 with the TMx-containing apo RyR1 structure revealed steric overlaps of the 2,2-dimethylbutyrate ester group and the lactone group of simvastatin with the N-terminal TMx helix backbone at residues 4,324–4,325 and L4320 near the luminal TMD surface, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8). Hence, by occupying Sim-2, simvastatin would sterically displace TMx or require an induced fit, altering its binding pose in the presence of TMx.

Interestingly, the amino acid residues interacting with simvastatin in Sim-1 and Sim-2 are highly conserved across mammalian species and RyR isoforms, as shown by multiple sequence alignments (Supplemental Figure 9A). Structural alignments of Sim-1 (Supplemental Figure 9B) and Sim-2 (Supplemental Figure 9C) in mouse RyR1 with human RyR2 indicate that the positioning of the residue side chains interacting with simvastatin is also highly conserved for both binding sites. Hence, RyR2 and RyR3 are predicted to interact with simvastatin similar to RyR1.

Simvastatin lactone differs from the acid form due to the closed lactone ring that can modify interaction specificities (Supplemental Figure 1), e.g., the closed lactone ring impairs binding to the HMG-CoA reductase (4). However, the lactone group of simvastatin does not appear to determine the occupation of Sim-1 or Sim-2 on RyR1. In the RyR1-simvastatin structure, the acid form of simvastatin could likely adopt binding poses at Sim-1 and Sim-2 similar to the lactone form without steric clashes, suggesting that simvastatin binds to RyR1 independent of the lactone ring hydrolysis. Accordingly, simvastatin binding to RyR1 has been previously reported for both the lactone and acid forms (14).

Comparisons of RyR1 structures with and without simvastatin did not reveal significant structural alterations in the closed or open conformation of the pore. However, the cytosolic shell of RyR1 remained in a closed-like conformation upon pore opening promoted by simvastatin (Figure 3A). In the open RyR1 structure with simvastatin, the BSol and SPRY domains of the cytosolic shell did not show the downward and outward motions typical for the conformational transition into the open state (Figure 3B). Hence, simvastatin binding to the pore region may facilitate direct pore opening events independent of the cytosolic shell conformation and its regulatory function.

Figure 3 RyR1 pore gating independent of cytosolic shell motion in the presence of simvastatin. (A and B) Structural comparison of RyR1 with and without simvastatin showing closed and open conformational states of the pore. (A) Side view on 2 opposing protomers of (homotetrameric) RyR1 shown as a cartoon model (α-helices depicted as cylinders and β-sheets as arrows). (B) Magnifications showing the BSol domain (left) and SPRY1-3 region (right) of the cytosolic shell and the inner pore of TMD (center). In the absence of simvastatin, the opening of the RyR1 pore is accompanied by downward and outward motions (arrows) of the regulatory cytosolic shell including BSol and SPRY1-3 (closed model in black; open model in gray). In the presence of simvastatin, the RyR1 pore opens while the cytosolic shell remains in a closed-like conformation (closed model in blue, open model in orange).

In vitro activation of isolated RyR1 channels by simvastatin in a dose-dependent manner. To functionally characterize simvastatin binding on RyR1 in vitro, microsomal RyR1 was prepared from mouse skeletal muscle and subjected to radioligand binding assays or single-channel recordings while assessing simvastatin dose responses.

In the radioligand binding assays, RyR1 was incubated with radiolabeled simvastatin lactone at concentrations ranging from 0.01 to 500 μM (Figure 4, A and B). The corresponding dose-response curve indicated initial simvastatin binding to RyR1 starting at submicromolar simvastatin concentrations. Increasing the simvastatin concentration to over ~10 μM resulted in more than 4 bound simvastatin molecules per tetrameric RyR1, indicating a second binding site on RyR1 protomers. The dose-response curve did not reach saturation at the highest simvastatin concentration of 500 μM in the radioligand binding assays (given limitations in the availability of radiolabeled material as well as in the solubility of simvastatin), implying low affinity of the second simvastatin binding site. The dose-response curve was accurately fitted by considering 2 specific binding sites (R2 = ~0.99). The estimated dissociation constants (K D ) for simvastatin lactone bound to RyR1 are 0.74 ± 0.06 μM (at the higher-affinity site) and 46.6 ± 7.7 μM (at the lower-affinity site), while the corresponding maximum ligand site occupancy (B max ) values are 3.63 ± 0.15 and 3.60 ± 0.15, respectively (Table 1). The higher- and lower-affinity simvastatin binding sites may correspond to Sim-1 and Sim-2 in the RyR1-simvastatin structure, respectively, since Sim-1 showed stronger occupancy than Sim-2 (Figure 1). Interestingly, the RyR2 isoform prepared from mouse hearts showed a simvastatin dose-response curve in the radioligand binding assays similar to RyR1 (Figure 4A), hence agreeing with the high conservation of Sim-1 and Sim-2 binding sites between RyR1 and RyR2 (Supplemental Figure 9). Similar dose-response curves were obtained for simvastatin in its acid form (Figure 4A), implying that the simvastatin binding to RyR1 or RyR2 is not substantially affected by the hydrolysis of the lactone group.

Figure 4 Simvastatin dose response of microsomal RyR channels in radioligand binding assays. (A) Radiolabeled simvastatin binding to endogenous RyR1 (green) and RyR2 (red) channels on SR microsomes prepared from mouse skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues, respectively. Microsomal preparations from untransfected HEK293 cells (without RyR) served as negative control (white). (B) Radiolabeled simvastatin binding to recombinant WT RyR1 (green), TM mutant (gray), and Sim-1/Sim-2 binding site mutants (BSM1: W4792A in blue; BSM2: Y4789A+W4792A in yellow; BSM3: Y4910A in dark red) on ER microsomes prepared from transiently transfected HEK293 cells. The binding curves of simvastatin lactone (left) or simvastatin acid (right) were analyzed using a model-fitting function for 2 specific binding sites. Estimated K D and B max values of the 2 simvastatin binding sites are listed in Table 1.

Table 1 Estimated K D and B max values of simvastatin binding to RyR in radioligand binding assays

To further validate simvastatin binding on RyR1 channels, recombinant RyR1 on ER microsomes prepared from transiently transfected HEK293 cells was subjected to radioligand binding assays (Figure 4B). ER microsomes from untransfected HEK293 cells (negative control without RyR1) did not show significant nonspecific background binding of simvastatin (Figure 4A). For recombinant WT RyR1, we detected similar simvastatin dose-response curves as for endogenous RyR1 from skeletal muscle (Figure 4, A and B). Compared with WT, the TM mutation of RyR1 shifted the simvastatin dose-response curves to minimally higher binding affinities for both the lactone form (estimated K D1 : 0.58 ± 0.09 μM for TM versus 0.70 ± 0.09 μM for WT) and the acid form (estimated K D1 : 0.50 ± 0.08 μM for TM versus 0.69 ± 0.09 μM for WT), suggesting that the TM mutation does not substantially affect simvastatin binding (Figure 4B and Table 1). To confirm simvastatin binding specificity, we introduced binding site mutations (BSMs) of Sim-1, a single mutant W4792A (BSM1) and a double mutant Y4789A + W4792A (BSM2), and Sim-2, Y4910A (BSM3). Simvastatin binding to the higher-affinity site was strongly decreased by BSM1 (K D1 : ~7.1 μM for lactone and acid forms) and nearly completely prevented by BSM2 (K D1 : not detectable), thus confirming Sim-1 as the higher-affinity simvastatin binding site (Figure 4B and Table 1). BSM3 did not significantly impair simvastatin binding to the higher-affinity site (K D1 for BSM3 remained similar to WT) but to the lower-affinity site (K D2 : not detectable), thus confirming Sim-2 as the lower-affinity simvastatin binding site (Figure 4B and Table 1).

To confirm activation of RyR1 by simvastatin, we reconstituted microsomal RyR1 channels in planar lipid bilayers. Following baseline recordings of single RyR1 channels at 150 nM free Ca2+, the dose response of simvastatin (acid form) on RyR1 was measured by increasing the simvastatin concentration sequentially in four 10-fold steps from 0.01 to 100 μM. Simvastatin significantly increased the RyR1 open probability from 0.2% at baseline to 2.1% at 1 μM simvastatin and 4.1% at 10 μM simvastatin; a further strong increase to 46% open probability was reached at 100 μM simvastatin (Figure 5A). Hence, substantial activation of single RyR1 channels in planar lipid bilayers required micromolar simvastatin concentrations under in vitro experimental conditions. Our results are in accordance with previously reported single-channel recordings showing a similar dose response of RyR1 to simvastatin at micromolar concentrations (14).

Figure 5 Single-channel recordings of RyR1 or RyR2 treated with simvastatin. (A) Microsomal RyR1 or (B) RyR2 channels were prepared from mouse skeletal muscle or cardiac muscle tissues, respectively, and reconstituted in planar lipid bilayers. Current traces (top) were recorded at 150 nM free Ca2+ without or with simvastatin (acid form) at concentrations as indicated and the corresponding open probabilities (bottom) quantified (N = 4). Single-channel traces shown are from the same RyR1 and RyR2 channels treated with increasing simvastatin concentrations (from 0.01 to 100 μM). Channel openings in current traces are represented as upward deflections, while baseline currents correspond to the closed state (c) of RyR. Upon addition of simvastatin at submicromolar concentrations, the open probability (P O ) of RyR1 significantly increased (reaching an ~1.5-fold increase at 0.01 μM and an ~10-fold increase at 1 μM simvastatin) and continued to increase at micromolar concentrations (~214-fold increase at 100 μM simvastatin). RyR2 showed a simvastatin dose response similar to RyR1. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Two-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Interestingly, the simvastatin dose responses of RyR1 and RyR2 in planar lipid bilayers resembled each other (Figure 5B). Similar to RyR1, we observed only simvastatin-induced activation but no inhibition of RyR2. Hence, our results did not confirm the previously reported inhibition of RyR2 at low micromolar concentrations of simvastatin (14).

To analyze the functional effects of the Sim-1 and Sim-2 binding site mutations, we subjected BSM2 and BSM3 to [3H]ryanodine binding assays. Ryanodine preferentially binds to the open state of RyR1. Hence, an increase or reduction in [3H]ryanodine binding is linked to functional activation or deactivation of RyR1, respectively (14, 35). For BSM2 and BSM3, the level of bound [3H]ryanodine did not significantly change compared with recombinant WT RyR1 at 0.3 or 10 μM free Ca2+ (Supplemental Figure 10A), implying that these simvastatin binding site mutations did not affect RyR1 activity in the absence of simvastatin.

Addition of simvastatin acid to WT RyR1 increased [3H]ryanodine binding in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 10B). At 0.3 μM free Ca2+, the corresponding dose-response curve exhibited a sigmoidal shape with an EC 50 value of 4.99 ± 0.89 μM and a maximum fold change (E max ) of 1.75 ± 0.02 in bound [3H]ryanodine. At 10 μM free Ca2+, the EC 50 value shifted to an ~7-fold lower simvastatin concentration of 0.73 ± 0.09 μM and the E max value increased by ~19% to 2.08 ± 0.02, implying that the simvastatin-induced RyR1 activation is promoted by Ca2+. The latter EC 50 value is in line with the K D1 value of the Sim-1 site in WT RyR1 (Table 1).

Both BSM2 (at Sim-1) and BSM3 (at Sim-2) substantially reduced the dose response to simvastatin in the [3H]ryanodine binding assays at 0.3 or 10 μM free Ca2+ (Supplemental Figure 10B). BSM2 resulted in increased EC 50 and reduced E max values (EC 50 : ~7.15 ± 0.96 μM; E max : 1.86 ± 0.02 at 10 μM free Ca2+), whereas BSM3 showed unchanged EC 50 but reduced E max values (E max : 1.32 ± 0.01 at 10 μM free Ca2+) compared with WT. The reduction of E max was more pronounced by BSM3 than by BSM2.

Taken together, these results suggest that simvastatin-induced RyR1 activation is predominantly mediated by the Sim-1 site at submicromolar and low micromolar simvastatin concentrations and by the Sim-2 site at higher micromolar simvastatin concentrations.

Enhanced statin-induced myopathy of RyR1-TM mice is mitigated by treatment with the Rycal drug S107. To assess side effects of simvastatin on skeletal muscles in vivo, we treated WT mice (C57BL/6J) with ~50 mg/kg/day simvastatin (acid form; N = 10) or placebo (solvent without simvastatin; N = 10) administered for ~6 weeks in drinking water. In an additional test group, the Rycal drug S107 (~50 mg/kg/day) was added to the former drinking water to stabilize (leaky) RyR channels in the presence of simvastatin (N = 10). Moreover, 1 WT test group (N = 5) was treated with a 2.5-fold lower simvastatin dose (~20 mg/kg/day) for ~8 weeks. In vivo tests (including grip strength) and blood tests (including blood gases, ions, and creatine kinase [CK] levels) showed no significant differences between these test groups after treatment (Supplemental Figures 11 and 12, and Supplemental Table 2). After euthanasia, the specific force productions were measured ex vivo for the extensor digitorum longus (EDL), soleus, and diaphragm muscles at electrical stimulation frequencies ranging from 1 to 120 Hz. The force frequency relationship plots exhibited typical sigmoid curves with initial muscle activation at lower frequencies and maximal isometric force output at higher frequencies (Supplemental Figure 13).

Simvastatin treatment (~50 mg/kg/day) of WT mice resulted in significantly improved maximal specific forces of the EDL (~22% increase at 120 Hz; P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 13A) and soleus muscles (~25% increase at 120 Hz; P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 13B), while the diaphragm force production remained similar to placebo (Figure 6). Similarly, treatment with the 2.5-fold lower simvastatin dose (~20 mg/kg/day) showed a trend for improved EDL force production, but to a more modest extent (~13% increase at 120 Hz; not significant; Supplemental Figure 13A). Importantly, we did not detect adverse simvastatin side effects on skeletal muscles in WT mice.

Figure 6 Effect of simvastatin treatment on the force-frequency relationship of the diaphragm muscle dissected from WT versus heterozygous TM mice. (A–C) WT or heterozygous TM mice were treated with placebo (N = 10 WT/6 TM), ~50 mg/kg/day simvastatin (N = 10 WT/10 TM), or the latter together with ~50 mg/kg/day S107 (N = 10 WT/6 TM) for 6 weeks (WT)/4 weeks (TM). Representative specific force traces measured ex vivo at 10 or 120 Hz (A), force-frequency relationships (B), and fold changes (C) of the maximal specific force are shown for the diaphragm dissected from WT (left) or TM (right) mice. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. In WT (left), simvastatin treatment did not significantly affect the diaphragmatic force production. In TM (right), simvastatin treatment induced a significant diaphragmatic force reduction at ≥20 Hz compared with placebo (2-way ANOVA, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001), while cotreatment with Rycal S107 resulted in a significant force recovery at ≥50 Hz (2-way ANOVA, #P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001). At 120 Hz, the loss in TM diaphragmatic force production due to simvastatin treatment reached ~29%.

Simvastatin-induced specific force improvement was not affected by the cotreatment with S107 in EDL (Supplemental Figure 13A), whereas S107 showed a trend to partially prevent the increase in the soleus (Supplemental Figure 13B). The diaphragm-specific force was unaltered by the S107 cotreatment (Figure 6, B and C). Hence, S107 had no significant impact on the simvastatin treatment–induced effects on ex vivo muscle functions of EDL, soleus, and diaphragm compared with simvastatin alone in WT.

Previous reports suggested that pathogenic mutations can render RyR1 channels more susceptible to statin-induced activation in skeletal muscle (26, 27). To investigate if the TM mutation promotes simvastatin side effects in skeletal muscle, we treated heterozygous TM mice with placebo (N = 6), simvastatin (~50 mg/kg/day; N = 10), or simvastatin/S107 (both ~50 mg/kg/day; N = 6) for 4 weeks in the same manner as for WT. Similarly to WT mice, simvastatin treatment of heterozygous TM mice did not significantly alter in vivo behavioral test results (including grip strength) or CK blood levels (Supplemental Figures 11 and 14). However, in contrast with WT mice, simvastatin-treated heterozygous TM mice did not show improved specific force production, but, instead, a trend for reduced specific force production in the EDL and soleus muscles ex vivo compared with placebo (Supplemental Figure 15). In the diaphragm ex vivo, simvastatin treatment of heterozygous TM mice resulted in a significantly reduced peak specific force production (~29% decrease at 120 Hz; P < 0.001), while cotreatment with S107 completely prevented this reduction in peak specific force production (Figure 6). During repetitive muscular contractions, simvastatin did not significantly alter the time-dependent decay (or fatigue) in specific force production of the EDL, soleus, or diaphragm in WT or heterozygous TM mice (Supplemental Figure 16).

Taken together, these results demonstrate that the TM mutation aggravates simvastatin side effects in skeletal muscle and that these effects are mitigated by the (RyR-stabilizing) Rycal drug S107, implying a crucial role of RyR1 in mediating SAMS.