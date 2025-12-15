DLL4+ neutrophils promote Notch1-mediated endothelial PANoptosis to exacerbate acute lung injury in sepsis

Sex as a biological variable. Only male mice were used in this study to exclude the sex-specific differences in sepsis. It is unknown whether the findings are relevant to female mice.

Recombinant proteins and peptides. Recombinant murine (rm) DLL4 and rmNotch1 proteins were purchased from R&D Systems (catalog 1389-D4-050/CF and 5267-TK). rmCIRP (denoted as eCIRP) was produced in our laboratory (11). The Notch1-DLL4 interaction inhibitor peptides (peptides 1–5) were designed using the amino acid sequences present in the Notch1 extracellular domain that specifically interacts with DLL4 (protein-protein interaction interface and the structural similarity between the Notch1 extracellular domain and the DLL4). The binding affinity of peptides was estimated by measurement of the interaction between DLL4 and peptides. The peptides were docked into the DLL4, and the thermodynamic properties of interaction between DLL4 and peptides were calculated. The binding energies (ΔiG) of peptides were –13.0, –14.8, –19.7, –20.8, and –15.0 in kcal/mol. All peptides were synthesized by GenScript.

BIAcore assay. To determine rmDLL4’s direct interaction with rmNotch1, surface plasmon resonance (OpenSPR, Nicoya) was performed. High-sensitivity nitrilotriacetic acid (HS-NTA) sensors were used. Binding reactions were performed in running buffer (PBS, 0.005% P20, pH 7.4). The HS-NTA sensor was first cleaned by injection with 10 mM HCl (150 μL) followed by injection of 150 μL of 350 mM EDTA. Then the surface was activated by an injection of 150 μL of 40 mM NiCl 2 . rmNotch1 was diluted to 25 μg/mL with the 10 mM acetate buffer (pH 5) and immobilized to channel 2. rmDLL4 was injected as an analyte at concentrations of 5 nM, 12.5 nM, 50 nM, and 100 nM with a flow rate of 40 μL/min. For the effect of NDI efficacy on rmDLL4 binding to rmNotch1, the same HS-NTA sensor was used. rmDLL4 at all the concentrations used for binding with rmNotch1 was preincubated with 1 μg/mL NDI for 30 minutes at room temperature, and then the complexes were injected to channels 1 and 2. Binding reactions were carried out with the same running buffer at a flow rate of 40 μL/min at 20°C. Channel 1 was used as a control to evaluate nonspecific binding. The real-time interaction data were analyzed by Trace Drawer (Nicoya). The signals from channel 1 were subtracted from channel 2 coated with the ligand for all samples. Data were globally fitted for 1:1 binding (one-to-one model).

Endothelial cell culture and Notch1 knockdown. Immortalized mouse (Mus musculus) lung endothelial cells with polyoma middle T (PVECs) were purchased from Applied Biological Materials Inc. (ABM) and grown in 1:1 PriGrow VI Medium and PriGrow IV Medium (ABM).

PVECs were transfected with a double-nickase plasmid targeting Notch1 using the UltraCruz transfection reagent (Santa Cruz Biotechnology), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, PVECs were seeded in 6-well plates at a density of 5 × 105 cells per well in 3 mL of antibiotic-free growth medium and cultured for 24 hours. For transfection, 4 μg of either Notch1-specific double-nickase plasmid or a negative control plasmid was diluted in 150 μL plasmid transfection medium (solution A) and combined with 15 μL UltraCruz transfection reagent diluted in 150 μL plasmid transfection medium (solution B). The 2 solutions were gently mixed, incubated briefly at room temperature for 20 minutes, and added dropwise to the cells. After 24 hours of incubation, Notch1 mRNA expression was assessed by RT-PCR to confirm knockdown efficiency.

Human neutrophils. Blood samples were obtained from the deidentified healthy human subjects. Written informed consent was obtained from all participants, and human subject protocols were approved by the Institutional Review Board of the North Shore University Hospital. Five milliliters of blood was collected by venipuncture and placed in EDTA blood collection tubes. We isolated the neutrophils from fresh blood samples by immunomagnetic cell separation using an EasySep Direct Human Neutrophil Isolation Kit (catalog 19666, Stem Cell Technologies). A total of 20 × 106 neutrophils were obtained from 5 mL of blood. Neutrophils (1 × 106 cells/mL) were stimulated with 1 μg/mL eCIRP for 12 hours. The cells were then stained with anti-CD66b (clone G10F5, catalog 984102, BioLegend) and DLL4 antibodies (clone MHD4-46, catalog 346506, BioLegend), and the frequencies (percentage) of DLL4+ neutrophils were detected by flow cytometry.

Experimental animals. Male 8-week-old C57BL/6 mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. TLR4–/– mice were obtained from Kevin Tracey (Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research). Mice were housed at approximately 23°C with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and given standard laboratory food and water ad libitum. All experiments were performed following the NIH guidelines for experimental animals. The animal protocol was approved by the Feinstein Institutes’ Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. Animals were randomly assigned to the sham, vehicle, or adoptive transfer groups.

Animal model of polymicrobial sepsis. Sepsis was induced in mice by cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) as described previously (45, 46). Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane to a surgical plane and placed in a supine position. CLP was performed through a midline laparotomy. The abdomen was shaved and disinfected. Through a 2 cm midline incision, the cecum was exposed and then ligated with a 4-0 silk suture 1 cm proximal from the distal cecal extremity. For 20-hour CLP experiments, the cecum was punctured twice with a 22-gauge needle. A small amount of cecal content was extruded through both holes, and the ligated cecum was returned to the peritoneal cavity. The wound was closed in layers. For 10-day sepsis survival studies, the cecum was punctured once with a 22-gauge needle. A small amount of cecal content was extruded. Mice were allocated to the vehicle and adoptive transfer of DLL4+ neutrophils or DLL4– neutrophils groups. Adoptive transfer mice received a retro-orbital injection of 1 × 106 cells per mouse DLL4+ neutrophils or DLL4– neutrophils in 100 mL phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) immediately after abdominal closure in both the 20-hour experiments and the survival study. Vehicle groups received an equivalent volume of PBS, while treatment groups received NDI 10 mg/kg in 100 mL PBS via retro-orbital injection after CLP. This dose was chosen primarily on the basis of our laboratory’s prior experience, we have consistently used this dose in mouse CLP models with reproducible efficacy and without observable toxicity (39, 44). Sham-operated animals underwent a laparotomy without CLP. After closure, the mice received a subcutaneous injection of 0.5 mL of normal saline to overcome surgery-induced dehydration. For 20-hour experiments, animals were not injected with antibiotics; however, for survival studies, animals were given 0.5 mg per kg body weight imipenem (lot 4D21K05, WG Critical Care LLC) subcutaneously in 0.5 mL saline once at the end of CLP. All mice were subcutaneously injected with a single dose of 0.1 mg/kg buprenorphine after CLP.

Isolation and purification of bone marrow–derived neutrophils. Mice were anesthetized by 2% isoflurane inhalation, and the femora and tibiae were dissected. The bone marrow was flushed out with calcium- and magnesium-free HBSS using a 25-gauge needle into a Petri dish. Suspensions of cells were filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer (Corning), and bone marrow–derived neutrophils (BMDNs) were purified by negative selection using the EasySep mouse neutrophil enrichment kit (catalog 19762, STEMCELL Technologies). The purity of the sorted neutrophils was assessed by staining of the cells with APC-Ly6G antibody (clone 1A8, BioLegend) using a BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer (BD Biosciences).

Detection and flow sorting of DLL4+ neutrophils and DLL4– neutrophils. In the time course experiments, BMDNs (1 × 106) were stimulated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL) for 2, 4, 6, and 12 hours. In the dose-response experiments, BMDNs (1 × 106) were treated with 0, 0.2, 0.5, or 1.0 μg/mL eCIRP for 12 hours. Single-cell suspensions were then stained with APC-conjugated anti–mouse Ly6G (clone 1A8, catalog 127614, BioLegend) and PE-conjugated anti-DLL4 (clone HMD4-1, catalog 130807, BioLegend), and analyzed by flow cytometry (BD LSRFortessa, BD Biosciences) to detect DLL4+ neutrophils (Ly6G+DLL4+). Unstained cells were used to set voltages, and single-color controls were applied for compensation adjustment. Two hundred fifty microliters of whole blood obtained from sham, CLP, and PBS- or NDI-treated mice was taken into Falcon 15 mL conical tubes, and 5 mL red blood cell (RBC) lysis buffer (BD Biosciences) was added. After 1–2 minutes of incubation at room temperature, the samples were centrifuged at 300g for 10 minutes. Supernatants were aspirated, and the cell pellet was washed by suspension of the cells in 5 mL fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) buffer containing 2% fetal bovine serum and centrifuged at 300g for 10 minutes. The supernatant was discarded, and the cell pellet was dissolved in 500 mL FACS buffer. Lung tissues were finely diced using a sterile surgical blade and suspended in Ca++- and Mg++-free Hanks balanced salt solution (HBSS; Corning). Tissue digestion was performed in HBSS containing 100 U/mL of collagenase I (Worthington Biochemical) and 20 U/mL DNase I (Worthington Biochemical) at 37°C for 30 minutes with periodic shaking. Digested tissue fragments were crushed with a 10 mL syringe plunger and passed through a 70 μm cell strainer (Corning). Lysis of RBCs in lung cell suspensions was conducted using RBC lysis buffer (BD Biosciences). The isolated lung cells were counted using a microscope (Eclipse TS100, Nikon). To detect mouse DLL4+ neutrophils, single-cell suspensions were stained with anti-mouse APC-Ly6G (clone 1A8, catalog 127614, BioLegend) and PE-DLL4 (clone HMD4-1, catalog 130807, BioLegend) and assessed for the detection of DLL4+ neutrophils (Ly6G+DLL4+) by flow cytometry (BD LSRFortessa, BD Biosciences). Unstained cells were used to establish the flow cytometer voltage setting, and single-color positive controls were used to adjust the compensation. The acquisition was performed on 50,000 events using a BD LSRFortessa flow cytometer (BD Biosciences), and data were analyzed with FlowJo software (Tree Star). BMDNs were stimulated with eCIRP (1 mg/mL) for 2 hours. This time point was selected to maximize the viability and functionality of DLL4+ neutrophils for downstream experiments, given their relatively short lifespan. After stimulation, cells were washed with PBS and resuspended in 1 mL FACS buffer, and DLL4+ neutrophils (Ly6G+DLL4+) and DLL4– neutrophils (Ly6G+DLL4–) were sorted by flow cytometry using a BD FACSAria IIu cell sorter (BD Biosciences).

Viability assessment of adoptively transferred DLL4+ and DLL4– neutrophils. BMDNs were isolated from wild-type mice and stimulated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL) for 2 hours. DLL4+ and DLL4– neutrophils were subsequently sorted by FACS, then labeled with CFSE (catalog C34570, Thermo Fisher Scientific). CFSE-labeled DLL4+ and DLL4– neutrophils (1 × 106 cells in 100 μL per mouse) were delivered into mice by retro-orbital injection at the time of CLP. At 20 hours after CLP, lungs were harvested, single-cell suspensions were stained with live/dead cell staining (catalog C34557, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and CFSE+ neutrophils and their viability were assessed by flow cytometry.

Flow sorting of CD31+ pulmonary endothelial cells. Lungs were harvested 20 hours after CLP and processed into single-cell suspensions as described above. Cells were washed with PBS, resuspended in 1 mL of FACS buffer, and stained with PE–anti-CD31 antibody (clone W18222B, catalog 160203, BioLegend). CD31+ cells were sorted using a FACSAria IIu cell sorter (BD Biosciences). Purified CD31+ cells were subsequently analyzed for ZBP1 expression by quantitative PCR (qPCR) and Western blotting.

DLL4+ neutrophil/DLL4– neutrophil and PVEC cocultures. Wild-type PVECs (5 × 105) were cocultured with sorted DLL4+ neutrophils (5 × 105) or DLL4– neutrophils (5 × 105) and then treated with different dosages of peptides or 10 μM DAPT (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 10 μM NDI (GenScript), or 10 μM NDI scramble (GenScript). Notch1-knockdown PVECs (5 × 105) were cocultured with sorted DLL4+ neutrophils (5 × 105). After 16 hours, neutrophils were washed away by PBS, and PVECs were collected for further experiments. Cell viability was evaluated by propidium iodide staining using the FITC Annexin V Apoptosis Detection Kit I (catalog 556547, BD Pharmingen). Cell death was quantified as the percentage of propidium iodide–positive cells by flow cytometry.

Real-time qPCR. mRNA was extracted from lung tissues with TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). An equal amount (3 mg) of mRNA was reverse-transcribed into cDNA using the reverse transcriptase enzyme (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). qPCR was performed from the diluted cDNA templates with forward and reverse primers (Supplemental Table 4) and SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using an Applied Biosystems 7300 real-time PCR machine. Mouse β-actin served as an internal control gene for normalization. Relative expression of mRNA was represented as fold change in comparison with the sham group.

Assessment of organ injury markers. Serum levels of alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, and lactate dehydrogenase were determined using specific colorimetric enzymatic assays (Pointe Scientific Inc.) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

ELISA. Blood was collected by heart puncture and centrifuged at 1,500g and 4°C for 10 minutes, and the plasma was separated to assess cytokine levels using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kits (BD Biosciences). The plasma TNF-α (catalog 558534) and IL-6 (catalog 555240) levels were measured by ELISA.

Immunofluorescence assay for lung tissue sections. For immunohistochemistry staining, paraffin-embedded lung tissue sections were deparaffinized and dewaxed in xylene and a series of ethanol. The sections were permeabilized using Triton X-100 and blocked with normal goat serum for 1 hour at room temperature. Subsequently, they were incubated overnight at 4°C with the diluted primary antibodies against ZBP1 (catalog PA5-20455, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 1:1,000) and CD31 (catalog 3528S, Cell Signaling Technology; 1:250). After incubation with appropriate secondary antibodies, the sections were counterstained with DAPI. The Vector TrueVIEW Autofluorescence Quenching Kit (catalog SP-8400-15, Vector Laboratories) was used to remove autofluorescence from the tissue sections before coverslips were mounted using ProLong Gold antifade reagent (catalog P36934, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The section was examined using a ZEISS LSM 900 confocal microscope. The images were analyzed with ImageJ Fiji (NIH).

Western blot assays. PVECs and lung tissue were collected in previous steps. Whole-cell proteins were extracted, and the protein concentration was measured using an ABC protein assay kit (catalog 5000002, Bio-Rad). Proteins were separated using NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris gels (Invitrogen), transferred to PVDF membranes, and immunoblotted with the antibodies indicated in the figure legends according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. The ZBP1 antibody (catalog PA5-20455; 1:1,000) used in this study was obtained from Thermo Fisher Scientific, and the c-GSDMD (catalog 10137S; 1:250), GSDMD (catalog 39754S; 1:1000), c-caspase-3 (catalog 9661L; 1:250), caspase-3 (catalog 9662S; 1:1,000), p-MLKL (catalog 37333S; 1:250), MLKL (catalog 37705S; 1:1,000), N1ICD (c-Notch1) (catalog 4147S; 1:250), and Notch1 (catalog 3608S; 1:1,000) antibodies were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology. GAPDH (catalog 60004-1-Ig; 1:10,000) and β-actin (catalog A5441, Sigma-Aldrich; 1:5,000) were obtained from ProteinTech. After the blots were incubated with primary antibodies, the membranes were washed 3 times, and the blots were subsequently incubated with the corresponding fluorescent secondary antibody (LI-COR). Bands were detected using an Odyssey FC Dual-Mode Imaging system 2800 (LI-COR).

Histological examination. Lung tissues were fixed in 10% formalin before being embedded in paraffin. Blocks were cut into 5 μm sections and stained with H&E. Slides were evaluated under light microscopy to assess the degree of lung injury. Scoring was done using a system created by the American Thoracic Society (47). Scores ranged from 0 to 1 and were based on proteinaceous debris in the airspaces, the degree of septal thickening, and neutrophil infiltration in the alveolar and interstitial spaces. The average score per field was calculated at ×200 original magnification.

Lung extravasation assay. Lung vascular leakage was quantified using the Evans blue dye–labeled (EBD-labeled) albumin extravasation assay (48). At 20 hours after CLP, mice were injected with EBD (20 mg/kg in 100 μL; Sigma-Aldrich) via retro-orbital injection. At 1 hour after EBD administration (4.5 hours after the end of resuscitation), the lungs were perfused with heparinized (1 U/mL) normal saline via right ventricle injection to remove intravascular dye. The whole lung was dehydrated for 48 hours at 60°C, immersed in formamide (1 mL/g wet weight; Sigma-Aldrich) at 37°C for 48 hours, and centrifuged at 5,000g for 30 minutes. The amount of extracted EBD in the supernatant was quantified by spectrophotometry. The concentration of extravasated EBD-albumin in lung homogenates was expressed as nanograms EBD per milligram of dry lung tissue. Lung water content was calculated as (wet weight – dry weight)/wet weight %.

Assessment of DLL1, DLL3, and DLL4 expression in murine CLP model. We analyzed a single-cell RNA sequencing dataset of spleen and peritoneal cells isolated from sham and CLP mice that we previously published (Gene Expression Omnibus GSE249975; ref. 49). Analysis was performed using the Cellenics platform (Biomage). Neutrophil clusters were annotated based on the ScType system, (https://github.com/IanevskiAleksandr/sc-type). and DLL1, DLL3, and DLL4 expression was evaluated.

BMDNs (1 × 106) were treated with eCIRP (1 μg/mL) for 12 hours, and DLL1, DLL3, and DLL4 were analyzed by qPCR.

Statistics. Data represented in the figures are expressed as mean ± SEM and were compared by 2-tailed Student’s t test for 2 groups or 1-way ANOVA using Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc analysis for multiple groups. Survival rates were analyzed by the Kaplan-Meier estimator and compared using a log-rank test. Differences in values were considered significant if P was less than or equal to 0.05. Data analysis was carried out using GraphPad Prism graphing and statistical software (GraphPad Software).

Study approval. The present studies using live animals were reviewed and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Human cells were collected from consenting volunteer donors as part of Institutional Review Board (IRB) protocol 22-0458, reviewed and approved by the IRB of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

Data availability. All reported data values are available in the Supporting Data Values file.