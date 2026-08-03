APOL1 risk alleles modulate T cell receptor signaling to promote allograft rejection

Generation and phenotyping of APOL1 BAC-Tg animals. APOL1-BAC-Tg mice (G0, G1, or G2 BAC-Tg) were generated as detailed in Figure 1A and Methods. Mice on a hybrid genetic background (G0, G1, and G2 hybrids) were obtained, and only mice with approximately 2 copy numbers of APOL1 BAC transgenes were used for the experiments (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193173DS1). The expression of APOL1 mRNA and APOL1 protein were confirmed in splenocyte lysates (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Development of APOL1 BAC-Tg mice and baseline T cell phenotypes. (A) APOL1 BAC-Tg mice were developed by pronuclear injection of a 104 kb BAC into oocytes to generate G0, G1, and G2 BAC-Tg mouse lines. (B–H) Baseline flow analysis of splenocytes comparing the percentages of innate immune cells (CD14+, DCIR+, CD49B+NK1.1+), as well as adaptive immune cells (B cells [CD19+], T cells [TCRβ+], CD4+, and CD8+ T cells) between the 3 lines. (I–L) Bar graphs of the percentages of (I) CD8+CD44+ and (K) CD4+CD44+ cells among T cells in spleens of BAC-Tg mice of the different lines at baseline. Plots in J and L are representative flow plots of data in I and K, respectively. Graphs show the mean ± SEM of 7 or more mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Individual mice are represented by circles (G1, G2) and triangles (G0).

We first studied splenocyte fractions by flow cytometry (flow) in G0, G1, and G2 hybrid mice (both sexes, 8–10 weeks old) to understand baseline immunologic phenotypes (n ≥7 mice each). The total splenocyte numbers were not significantly different between the BAC-Tg lines (Supplemental Figure 1D). The proportions of major innate immune cells (DCs [DCIR+], monocyte-macrophages [CD14+], NK cells [NK1.1+]) and adaptive immune cells (B cells [CD19+] and T cells [TCRβ+], CD4+ and CD8+ T cells) were similar across the genotypes (Figure 1, B–H, and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F for gating). On the basis of our prior human data showing T cell activation in individuals with APOL1 variants (12), we focused on T cell phenotype in BAC-Tg splenocytes using a characterized flow cytometric panel for T cell subsets (16). Interestingly, CD8+ and CD4+ T cells had a significantly increased proportion of the activation marker CD44 in G1 and G2 hybrid mice versus G0 hybrid mice at baseline (Figure 1, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 1G), with greater increases among CD8+CD44+ T cells versus G0 than among CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, I vs. K). CD8+CD69+ and CD4+CD69+ T cell proportions (early activation or tissue-resident marker) were not significantly different between G0, G1, or G2 hybrid mice at baseline (Supplemental Figure 1, H–K). In homeostasis at 12 weeks, APOL1-RV BAC-Tg mice showed no evidence of azotemia or albuminuria versus G0 BAC-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 1, L and M). APOL1-RV BAC-Tg mice aged up to 1 year also showed no weight loss or alopecia (not shown).

Variant APOL1 mouse splenocytes demonstrate increased CD8+ and CD4+ T cell activation at baseline in adult animals. Since the T cell phenotype is influenced by genetic background, we backcrossed our hybrid BAC-Tg lines with mice on a C57BL/6J background (B6) to generate G1 and G0 BAC-Tg B6 lines (hereafter referred to as G0 and G1) (Supplemental Figure 2A). APOL1 copy numbers were maintained through 6 backcrosses and showed no dilution of gene dose (Supplemental Figure 2B). We used G2 hybrid–Tg mice to validate selected findings. Among CD8+ T cells, CD44+ proportions remained higher in backcrossed G1 mice versus G0 or WT B6 mice, whereas G0 CD8+CD44+ T cell proportions did not differ from those in WT B6 mice (Figure 2A), suggesting gain of function with G1. Among CD8+CD44+ T cells, we observed significantly higher percentages of CD8+CD44+CCR7+ T cells (Tcms) (Figure 2, B and C), while CD8+CD44+CCR7–T cells were not increased (Figure 2D). Expansion of the Tcm subset in G1 BAC-Tg mice was not identifiable at weaning (4 weeks old) but was observed in all older mice (Supplemental Figure 2C) and in both sexes. We found that CD8+CD44+CXCR3+ T cells were increased in G1 BAC-Tg (Figure 2, E and F). Hence, G1 BAC-Tg mice had increased memory CD8+ T cells, specifically Tcms. Interestingly, CD8+CD44+KLRG1+ T cells were significantly reduced in G1 mice versus G0 mice (Figure 2, G and H). Intracellular transcription factor staining showed significant increases in the memory T cell marker EOMES (Figure 2, I and J) and the stemness marker TCF1 (Figure 2, K and L) in G1 CD8+CD44+ T cells. The proportions of BLIMP1+, TBET+, and RORγT+ cells were not different between G0 and G1 CD8+CD44+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F). G1 CD8+ T cells also showed increased levels of the cytotoxicity marker perforin versus G0 T cells (Figure 2, M and N).

Figure 2 Baseline activation and polarization of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in backcrossed variant APOL1 BAC-Tg mice. (A) Proportions of CD44+CD8+ T cells in G1, G0, and WT C57BL/6J mice. (B) Representative flow plots of CD8+CD44+ T cells gated for CCR7+ cells to identify Tcms. Proportions of (C) Tcms and (D) CD8+CD44+CCR7– T cells from G1 versus G0 mice (n >5 mice each). (E–H) Representative flow plots and quantifications of the proportion of CD8+CD44+ T cells gated for (E and F) CXCR3+ T cells and (G and H) KLRG1+ T cells (n > 5 mice each). (I–L) Representative flow plots and quantification of cell proportions from intracellular staining of CD8+CD44+ T cells gated for the transcription factors (I and J) EOMES and (K and L) TCF1 (n = 5 mice each). (M and N) Representative flow plots and MFI of perforin in G0 and G1 mice. Mesenteric LN T cells were evaluated for proportions of (O) CD8+CD44+ T cells, (P) Tcms (CD8+CD44+CCR7+ T cells), (Q) CD8+CD44+KLRG1+ T cells, and (R) CD8+CD44+CXCR3+ T cells (n = 4 mice each). Bar graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Circles and triangles represent individual mice.

Among CD4+ T cells, we also observed significantly increased CD4+CD44+ T cells in G1 BAC-Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 2G); however, neither CXCR3+ nor CD4+CD44+CCR7+ T cell expansion was observed (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). G1 CD4+CD44+ T cells also showed significantly higher TCF1 levels versus G0 T cells (Supplemental Figure 2J). EOMES+, BLIMP1+, TBET+, and RORγT+ cells were not different between G0 and G1 CD4+CD44+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, K–N). Th2 proportions (CD4+GATA3+) were also not different between G0 and G1 splenocytes (Supplemental Figure 2O). The proportions of Tregs (CD4+FOXP3+ T cells) were significantly reduced in pre-backcrossed G1mouose spleens (vs. G0) but were similar to those in G0 BAC-Tg mice after backcrossing (Supplemental Figure 2, P and Q).

Analysis of mesenteric lymph nodes (LNs) also confirmed increased CD8+CD44+ T cell proportions, Tcm expansion, and decreased CD8+CD44+KLRG1+ T cells but showed similar CD8+CD44+CXCR3+ T cell proportions in G1 versus G0 mice (Figure 2, O–R). No significant differences in activation or subset expansion were seen among mesenteric LN CD4+ T cells in G1 mice (Supplemental Figure 2, R–T). Fluorescence-minus-one plots used for gating key markers are shown in Supplemental Figure 2, U–X. Since activation and subset expansion were best demonstrated in CD8+ T cells, we focused our subsequent phenotyping experiments on CD8+ T cells.

Using PBMCs from patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) (17), we evaluated the CD8+ T cell phenotype in individuals with or without APOL1-RVs (Supplemental Table 1 and Methods). The APOL1 genotype was confirmed from the electronic medical record or by Sanger sequencing by designing PCR probes to cover both the G1 and G2 alleles (SNP-IDs: rs73885319, rs60910145, rs71785313) (18). We identified significantly increased CD8+CXCR3+ and CD8+HLA-DR+ T cells in patients with APOL1-RVs versus those with G0/G0 alleles (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). The proportion of CD8+CD127+CCR7+ Tcms tended to be higher but had wide variance (Supplemental Figure 3D). These human data support the CD8+ T cell activation phenotype seen in G1 BAC-Tg mice.

Variant APOL1 CD8+ T cells show increased proliferation and central memory expansion following T cell receptor stimulation, which is reversed by an APOL1 inhibitor. PBMCs from healthy individuals had shown increased APOL1 expression after T cell receptor (TCR) stimulation of naive CD8+ T cells (12). To study T cell function with APOL1-RVs, we isolated CD8+ T cells from G0 and G1 mice (see Methods) and stimulated them with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies (Supplemental Figure 4A). We found that APOL1 expression was similar in naive G0 and G1 CD8+ T cells, but proliferated G1 T cells had significantly higher APOL1 expression levels (Figure 3A). Consistent with this observation, total CD8+ T cells from G1 mice (with a greater proportion of CD8+CD44+ T cells) showed increased APOL1 versus G0 CD8+ T cells (Figure 3B). Ex vivo–stimulated G1 CD8+ T cells showed enhanced proliferation compared with G0 CD8+ T cells (Figure 3, C and D). Naive T cells from G1 and G0 spleens were isolated and stimulated ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Ex vivo–stimulated naive G1 or G2 CD8+ T cells also showed significantly increased proliferation (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D) versus G0 CD8+ T cells. TCR-stimulated naive G1 CD8+ T cells showed increased CD69+ T cells (recently activated) and increased CD44+ T cell proportions with expansion of Tcms (Figure 3, G–J). This was accompanied by reduced viability and increased annexin V positivity in G1 CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, E–H). Altered proliferation, activation, expansion, viability, and apoptosis in G1 CD8+ T cells was mitigated by MZ-302, an APOL1 inhibitor (Figure 3, G–L, and Supplemental Figure 4, E–H) (19). MZ-302 had no effect on the activation or proliferation of WT-B6 CD8+ T cells without APOL1 (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J).

Figure 3 G1CD8+ T cells show increased proliferation with TCR stimulation that is reversed by APOL1 inhibition. (A) APOL1 mRNA in naive G0, G1CD8+ T cells at baseline (time 0 hours [T0]) and after TCR stimulation (anti-CD3/anti-CD28, T72). (B) Representative APOL1 immunoblot and quantification from G0 and G1 CD8+ T cell lysates (n = 10 mice). (C) Proliferation plots and (D) fold changes of undivided total G0 and G1 CD8+ T cells after TCR stimulation. (E and F) Identical data from naive G0 and G1 CD8+ T cells. (G–J) G0 or G1 CD8+ T cells were TCR stimulated with or without MZ-302. (G) Proportions of CD8+CD44+, (H) CD8+CD69+, and (J) CD8+CD44+CCR7+ T cells and (I) representative flow plots. (K) Proliferation plots and (L) quantification of undivided naive G0 and G1 CD8+ T cells after MZ-302 (APOL1 inhibitor) treatment. Box-and-whisker plots show the median and range of triplicates pooled from more than 5 mice each. (M) APOL1 protein/functional domains. Immunoblots from (N) cell lysates and (O) supernatants of HEK293 T cells overexpressing APOL1 protein (VA-G0, -G1, -G2) or deletion constructs (VC-G0, -G1, -G2) probed for APOL1/ACTB. (P) Proliferation plots of G0 CD8+ T cells treated with VA-G1 or VA-G0 supernatant. (Q) Bar graphs show fold changes of undivided CD8+ T cells (n = 4 each). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by paired, 2-tailed t test for fold change and Mann-Whitney U test for percentages.

APOL1 is the only secreted member among APOL proteins, and we evaluated the role of secreted APOL1 in T cell activation. We generated lentiviral, doxycycline-inducible (DOX-inducible) APOL1-overexpressing constructs with either complete sequences (VA-G0, VA-G1) or with a deletion of the 21 amino acid signal peptide (VC-G0, VC-G1) (Figure 3M). In HEK293T cells, inducible overexpression of these constructs was confirmed in immunoblots of cell lysates after 24 hours of overexpression (Figure 3N). Supernatant immunoblotting confirmed that only VA construct–expressing, but not VC construct–expressing, cells had secreted APOL1 protein (Figure 3O). We next induced proliferation of G0 T cells using anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies in the presence of supernatant from HEK293 T cells overexpressing either VA-G1 or VA-G0 APOL1. The proliferation and viability of G0 T cells were unchanged by the addition of secreted G1 or G0 APOL1 (Figure 3, P and Q, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Furthermore, induction of APOL1 (with DOX) showed reduced viability in VA-G1 and VC-G1 cell lines compared with the corresponding G0 lines (Supplemental Figure 5D). Together, these data demonstrate an excitatory effect of APOL1-RVs in T cells upon TCR stimulation and that the secreted APOL1 variant plays a minimal role in the T cell proliferation phenotype.

Variant BAC-Tg T cells produce excess proinflammatory cytokines and phenocopy patients with APOL1-RVs following immune or viral stimulation. To study cytokine production in response to viral infections in G1 BAC-Tg mice, we injected the viral nucleic acid mimic Poly(I:C) intravenously into G0 and G1 BAC-Tg mice then profiled serum cytokines (on days 1 and 7; Figure 4A). Multiplex cytokine profiling of sera from G1 mice showed upregulation of proinflammatory cytokines starting from day 1, which significantly increased by day 7 (11 of 45 significantly increased in G1 serum vs. 0 of 45 significantly increased in G0 serum; Figure 4, B and C). IFN-γ was increased in G1 serum by ELISA at day 7 (Figure 4D). Since Poly (I:C) stimulates TLR3 (20), and both TLR and TCR stimulation co-occur during viral infections, we tested cytokine excess after TCR stimulation. In this study, we first performed cytokine profiling of supernatants from ex vivo–anti-CD3/anti-CD28–stimulated G1 or G0 CD8+ T cells. G1 T cell supernatant showed upregulation of 13 of 44 cytokines, whereas 7 of 44 cytokines were downregulated in 3 independent replicate experiments (n >5 mice/experiment; Supplemental Table 2). TNF-α and IL-2 proinflammatory cytokines with TCR activation were upregulated, whereas immunoregulatory cytokines, including IL-10 and VEGF, were downregulated (Figure 4E). Treatment with MZ-302 (10 μM) reversed both the up- and downregulation of cytokines in G1 versus G0 T cell supernatants (Figure 4F). For allostimulation, we used irradiated BALB/c splenocytes to stimulate BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells from mice with or without prior BALB/c splenocyte sensitization (day 10). G1 BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells showed significantly increased IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 levels after sensitization and increased IFN-γ levels even in unsensitized mice (Figure 4, G–M). Hence, G1 BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells expressing proinflammatory cytokines demonstrated enhanced responses to allosensitization or viral stimuli. We also stimulated human PBMCs from the Yale CKD cohort (Supplemental Table 1) with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 (along with Golgi block). At 24 hours, activated CD8+ T cells from individuals with APOL1-RVs (HLA-DR+CD8+) produced more IFN-γ and TNF-α than did CD8+ T cells from individuals with the G0/G0 genotype (Figure 5, A–F).

Figure 4 CD8+ T cells and sera from variant BAC-Tg mice demonstrate cytokine excess following immune or viral stimulation. (A) Schema of the Poly(I:C) study. (B) Volcano plots of multiplex serum cytokine profiles at day 1 (D1) and (C) day 7 (D7) following Poly(I:C). The horizontal dotted line corresponds to P = 0.05 (unpaired, 2-tailed t test). (D) Serum IFN-γ levels by ELISA in G1 and G0 mice at day 0 and day 7 after Poly(I:C). (E and F) Box-and-whisker plots showing (E) G1 CD8+ T cell supernatant cytokine level fold changes (normalized to G0) and (F) with MZ-302 inhibitor treatment. (G–I) Representative flow plots of (G) IFN-γ, (H) TNF-α, and (I) IL-2 production by BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells from G1 versus G0 mice after 10 days of sensitization with BALB/c splenocytes (Bc). (+) indicates treatment also with PMA and ionomycin. (J–L) Bar graphs quantify the respective cytokine production levels both before and after sensitization in BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells from G1 versus G0 mice (n = 5 mice each), whereas (M) quantifies IFN-γ production levels within CD44+CD8+ T cells in these same animals. B6 splenocyte stimulation with or without PMA and ionomycin [(+) or (–)] is shown as the control. Graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Circles and triangles represent individual mice.

Figure 5 Human CD8+ T cells and sera from patients with APOL1-RVs phenocopy the cytokine excess observed in BAC-Tg mice following immune or viral stimulation. (A–F) Representative flow plots of (A) HLA-DR, (C) IFN-γ, and (E) TNF-α expression. (B, D, and F) Bar graphs show the corresponding quantifications from human APOL1-RV or G0/G0 T cells in CKD cohorts (n = 7 vs. 5; see Supplemental Table 1 and Methods). (G–J) Volcano plot (G) of cytokine expression changes during COVID-19 in G1 versus G0 participants from the CHARM study. Corresponding line graphs of serum (H) TNF-α, (I) CXCL6, and (J) IL-2 levels (x axis shows time: days 0–28 from PCR positivity; y axis shows normalized protein expression by Olink [mean ± 95% CI = line/shaded area]). (K) Epidemiologic data from the All-of-Us cohort using PheWAS after adjustment for sex and genetic ancestry. Forest plot shows selected phenotype associations with the APOL1-RV genotype as dominant or additive models (shown as OR with 95% CI). Graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. Dots represent individual patients.

In humans, COVID-19 is a viral infection associated with systemic cytokine excess and APOL1-induced disease (21, 22). To understand whether cytokine excess is also identifiable in APOL1-RV patients with COVID-19, we utilized the COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines (CHARM) study in which previously healthy members of the United States Marine Corps underwent serial sera collection before, during, and after SARS-CoV-2 infection (Table 1). These study participants were minimally symptomatic. We confirmed the APOL1 genotype using RNA-seq data (12). Serum cytokine trends were analyzed (96-plex Olink) using linear mixed models to incorporate multiple time points for each CHARM study participant (see Methods). Individuals with the G1 variant showed significantly higher levels of 35 of the 96 cytokines (P < 0.05) (any G1 vs. G0/G0, n = 6 vs. 50) (Figure 5G and Supplemental Table 3). Similarly, 20 of 96 cytokines were significantly elevated in the US Marine Corps participants with any variant (i.e., any G1 or G2 [n = 12] vs. G0/G0 [n = 50]; Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 4). APOL1-RV sera also showed persistence of elevated cytokine levels (Figure 5, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 6, B–D), altogether demonstrating relevance in humans of increased cytokine responses with APOL1-RVs during viral infection.

Table 1 Demographic information for the US Marine Corps COVID-19 cohort (CHARM study) with APOL1 genotypes

We also asked whether APOL1-RV status has epidemiologic associations with viral infections or immunologically mediated diseases by probing the All-of-Us cohort for genotype-phenotype associations (i.e., phenome-wide association study [PheWAS]; see Methods). In this cohort, aside from the clear association with renal diseases with APOL1-RVs, we observed significant associations of a reduced risk of viral/fungal infectious diseases, but an increased risk of immunopathogenetic conditions with APOL1-RV status in both dominant and additive models (Figure 5K), aligning with a potential immunologic and antimicrobial role for APOL1 variants outside of transplantation.

Variant APOL1 BAC-Tg mice demonstrate accelerated allograft rejection in heart transplant models. Previous data suggest a role for APOL1-RVs in kidney allograft rejection (12–14). At baseline, neither G0 nor G1 BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells showed evidence of preexisting BALB/c-specific reactivity in a mixed lymphocyte reaction (MLR) (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). To evaluate the effect of APOL1-RVs expressed on immune cells in an allotransplantation model, we generated bone marrow chimera by transplanting marrow cells from unsensitized G0 and G1 BAC-Tg mice (on a B6/45.2 background) into congenic B6/45.1 hosts. B6/45.2 chimerism was confirmed starting at 5 weeks in B6/45.1 hosts (both H-2b) (Supplemental Figure 7E). At 7 weeks, we performed mismatched heterotopic heart transplantations, in which BALB/c (H-2d) donor hearts were transplanted into G0- or G1-chimeric mice (n = 4 each) with costimulation blockade using CTLA4-Ig (Figure 6A). Since untreated recipients reject mismatched allografts within 7 days (23), we treated recipient mice with a low dose of CTLA4-Ig (costimulatory blockade), which is a widely accepted, clinically relevant model to slow rejection and reduce, but not eliminate, alloreactive T cell immunity (24), thereby facilitating assessments of alloresponses between groups. Mice were monitored for 28 days (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 7F), and at termination, the surviving allografts (n = 3 each group) were homogenized and the infiltrate examined by flow cytometry. H&E staining of allografts revealed increased immune infiltrates and tissue necrosis in allografts of G1 recipients (Figure 6B). Flow cytometric analysis identified increased CD45+ cells (Figure 6C) and total T cells (Figure 6D) in allografts from G1-chimeric recipients, while CD8+ T cells as well as CD8+CD44+ T cells were both significantly increased (Figure 6, E and F). The increase in CD8+ T cells in G1-chimeric recipients was orthogonally confirmed by immunofluorescence in allograft tissue (Figure 6, G and H). CD4+ T cells, CD4+CD44+ T cells, and innate immune cells (CD3–B220–) also tended to be increased in G1-chimeric recipient hearts (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I).

Figure 6 Variant APOL1 BAC-Tg mice demonstrate accelerated allograft rejection in allogenic transplant models. (A) Schema of the heterotopic allogenic heart transplant model. G1 or G0 bone marrow (B6/45.2) was transplanted into B6/45.1 syngeneic hosts to create G1- or G0-chimeric mice. BALB/c donor hearts were transplanted into G1- or G0-chimeric recipient mice under costimulation blockade (n = 4 each). (B) H&E photomicrographs of allografts from G1- versus G0-chimeric recipients. Original magnification, ×40. (C–F) Flow cytometry of allograft cells for (C) CD45+CD45.2+ cells, (D) total T cells (CD3+B220–), (E) CD8+ T cells, and (F) CD8+CD44+ T cells (n = 3 each). (G) Representative IF images and (H) quantification (high-power field) of CD8 staining in allografts from G0- and G1-chimeric recipients. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) G0- or G1-chimeric mice were immunized (day 14) with BALB/c splenocytes, followed by BALB/c heart transplantation (n = 9 each). (J) Allograft K-M survival curves in G1 versus G0-chimeric recipients. (K–L) Proliferation plot and bar graphs comparing MLRs of CD8+ T cells (to BALB/c stimulators) at day 7. Cells were from G1-chimeric, G0-chimeric, and WT-B6 nonchimeric recipients (white circles) of BALB/c hearts (n = 3 each). (M) Schema of T cell transfer (25 × 106/mouse) from G1 or G0 BAC-Tg mice into TCR-KO recipients (n = 4 each). (N) K-M curves showing skin graft survival. F/U, follow-up. (O) Bar graph quantification of CD8+CD44–CD69+ activated T cells from the same mice. (P) Proliferation plot and (Q) bars comparing MLRs of CD8+ T cells (to BALB/c stimulators) at day 14. Cells were from G1 and G0 TCR-KO recipients. Graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test; ns = P > 0.05. (–), unstimulated; (+), anti-CD3/anti-CD28; C3H, third-party controls.

Next, we evaluated BALB/c-specific CD8+ T cell proliferative responses via MLR after in vivo sensitization with BALB/c splenocytes. We found that sensitized G1 BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells had increased proliferative responses against BALB/c stimulators compared with G0 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). On the basis of these data, we immunized G0 and G1 chimeras with BALB/c splenocytes, followed on day 14 by BALB/c heart transplantation with costimulation blockade (n = 9 each, sensitized model) (Figure 6I). BALB/c-immunized G1-chimeric recipients showed significantly reduced allograft survival compared with G0-chimeric recipients (Figure 6J). Splenocytes from a subset of immunized and transplanted G1-chimeric mice at post-transplantation day 7 showed higher CD8+ and CD4+ T cell activation than did G0 chimeras (Supplemental Figure 7, J and K). At day 7, an MLR using BALB/c stimulators revealed increased proliferation of CD8+ T cells from G1-chimeric recipient spleens versus G0 or nonirradiated, nonchimeric WT B6/45.1 recipients (Figure 6, K and L). Hence, chimeric G1 BAC-Tg mice demonstrated enhanced CD8+ T cell graft infiltration, antigen-specific responsiveness, and accelerated rejection compared with G0-chimeric recipients in the allogenic heart transplant model.

To specifically study APOL1-RV–carrying T cells during alloresponses, we performed transplantation of BALB/c skin grafts into B6-TCRβ–KO (TCR-KO) mice (see Methods; n = 4 each). On day 1, we transferred 25 × 106 G1 or G0 T cells into TCR-KO mice (Figure 6M). We used total T cells here, since baseline MLRs against BALB/c were similar between the mouse lines, suggesting an absence of differences in preexisting heterologous T cell memory. In this setup, T cells are provided from G0 or G1 animals, while innate immune and antigen-presenting cells are derived from the TCR-KO host in each case. As expected, skin grafts were highly immunogenic and were rapidly rejected, although G1 T cells tended to reject skin grafts more quickly (Figure 6N). At day 14, splenic and LN evaluation revealed an increase in recently activated CD8+ T cells, i.e., CD8+CD44–CD69+ T cells in G1 T cell–recipient animals (Figure 6O and Supplemental Figure 7L). Both G1 CD8+ and G1 CD4+ T cells showed significantly increased proliferation in MLR experiments with BALB/c stimulator cells versus the respective G0 T cells (Figure 6, P and Q, and Supplemental Figure 7M, respectively). These data support a role for APOL1-RVs in T cells in the promotion of alloreactivity and graft rejection.

Transcriptome analyses from BAC-Tg CD8+ T cells reveals a role for enhanced calcium-mediated calcineurin/NFAT signaling in variant mouse T cell activation and expansion. To investigate the mechanism of APOL1-RVs in T cells, we performed RNA-seq of ex vivo–stimulated naive CD8+ T cells from G1 and G0 mice (n = 3 vs. 4, respectively; see Methods). Batch-normalized principal component analyses of transcriptome-wide profiles showed clustering of CD8+ T cells by genotype (Figure 7A). Significantly differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (445 upregulated and 300 downregulated; limma P < 0.05; Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 5) were identified and ranked for enrichment analyses. APOL1 transcripts were increased in the G1 T cell transcriptome despite similar BAC copies, consistent with the quantitative PCR (qPCR) results (Figure 3A vs. Supplemental Figure 8A). The top enriched pathways at different P value thresholds are plotted in Figure 7C. Canonical immune response pathways related to TCR stimulation were identified as significantly enriched in G1 CD8+ T cells, including IL-2/STAT5, NF-κB, and calcineurin/NFAT signaling pathways. Interestingly, multiple pathways related to calcium transport/calcium signaling (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C) were identified as enriched. Selected dysregulated genes representing calcium channels or calcium-activated signals are labeled in Figure 7B.

Figure 7 Transcriptome analyses reveal enhanced calcium-mediated calcineurin/NFAT signaling in G1 CD8+ T cells. (A) Principal component (PC) analysis of the CD8+ T cell transcriptome of G1 versus G0 BAC-Tg mice. (B) Volcano plot of significant DEGs in G1 versus G0 transcriptomes. Dashed line P = 0.05; selected Ca2+ signaling–related transcripts are highlighted. (C) Functional enrichment analyses of significant DEGs (at P < 0.01 and P < 0.05, respectively). (D) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) of scRNA-seq of CD3+ T cells from G1 and G0 recipient allografts (n = 3 each). (E) Bubble plot shows expression of canonical T cell markers for subset annotation. Box plots show proportions of infiltrating (F) Tcms and (G) Tregs in each sample (median/IQR; whiskers represent ± 1.5 box heights). (H) Significant DEGs (P < 0.01) within each T cell subset in G1 versus G0 comparisons. (Each column represents 1 gene; red = upregulated, blue = downregulated.) (I) Volcano plot of the DEGs from infiltrating Tcms in G1 versus G0 comparisons (dashed line P = 0.01). (J) Functional enrichment analyses with the top 50 DEGs (ranked after downsampling) in Tcms. CD8_early_act, activated CD8+ T cells in the early phase; DP, CD4+/CD8+ double-positive; Prolif, proliferating cells.

To study G1 CD8+ T cell subsets, we evaluated the single-cell transcriptome of graft-infiltrating T cells from the BALB/c cardiac allografts harvested from chimeric G1 or G0 recipient mice at 4 weeks (n = 3 each; Figure 6A). We flow-sorted live CD3+ cells from allografts and performed single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) using a hashtagging approach (25) to multiplex the 6 samples during sequencing (n ~17,000 total cells; Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). As also seen in Figure 6E, deconvolution of hashtags revealed that markedly more T cells had infiltrated allografts in G1 recipients (Supplemental Figure 8F). T cell subsets were annotated as described before (26), and 22 clusters were identified (Figure 7, D and E). Total numbers of all CD8+ T cell subsets were markedly increased in G1-chimeric recipients (Supplemental Figure 8F). G1 sample 5 was an outlier in these analyses, with high numbers of naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Hence, we evaluated the proportions of infiltrating cells within each graft after excluding naive T cells (Supplemental Figure 8G). We observed that the proportions of Tcms, T effector cells (Teffs), and T effector/memory cells (Tems) were all increased in G1-chimeric recipients whereas proliferating and Treg proportions were reduced in G1- versus G0-chimeric recipients (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 8H).

We then evaluated DEGs within these annotated cell clusters. Given the imbalance in the number of infiltrating cells between G1 and G0 recipients (Supplemental Figure 8F and Supplemental Figure 9A), we performed random downsampling (bootstrapping). This approach equalized the number of cells analyzed in each iteration between G0 and G1recipients, minimizing the potential for bias during DEG identification. Within each cell type, significant DEGs were identified from every bootstrapped test and ranked by the frequency of their occurrence. DEGs identified from 50% of bootstrapped samples were considered robust DEGs and then ranked by their mean fold change. Supplemental Table 6 lists the top-ranked DEGs (by average fold change) in each cell type. Enrichment analyses of DEGs in Teffs, Tems, naive CD8+ T cells, and proliferating T cells using the downsampling approach are shown in Supplemental Figure 9B. G1 naive CD8+ T cells showed enrichment of canonical TCR signaling and IL-2/STAT5 and TNF-α/NF-κB signaling pathways, suggesting basal activation (Supplemental Figure 9B). Tcms showed the greatest transcriptional perturbation by DEG number (n = 642; Figure 7, H and I). In Tcms, the top 50 significant DEGs (by fold change) were subjected to enrichment analyses (Figure 7J). Consistent with the bulk sequencing data, the calcium/calmodulin/kinase axis, TCR activation, calcineurin/NFAT signaling, and calcium and TNF-α/NF-κB signaling were significantly enriched in G1 Tcms. Interestingly, the top-ranked upregulated DEG in G1 Tcms was Ccr7, consistent with flow data for G1 BAC-Tg mice. ORAI1, a calcium channel activated by STIM1 with a key role in store-operated calcium entry (SOCE), was highly upregulated in G1 Tcms (Figure 7I). For sensitivity analyses, we excluded the outlier G1 sample 5 and repeated the downsampling approach to reidentify significant DEGs. DEGs from this sensitivity analyses demonstrated significant overlap with originally identified DEGs within each cell type including Tcms, naive CD8+ T cells, and naive CD4+ T cells (hypergeometric P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 9C). Similarly, DEGs identified with or without the downsampling approach also showed significant overlap (Supplemental Figure 9C), confirming our results.

Role of ER calcium depletion and SOCE in T cell activation by the variant APOL1. Our unbiased transcriptomics relayed enrichment of calcium (Ca2+) signaling pathways in G1 CD8+ T cells. APOL1 is a monovalent cation channel partly localized in the plasma membrane (8), and it was recently reported that increased channel activity in APOL1-RVs at the cell surface (vs. G0 APOL1) initiates a mechanism for cytotoxicity in epithelial cells by altering the resting membrane potential (9, 10). Here, plasma membrane depolarization led to phospholipase C activation via GPCRs with IP3-mediated Ca2+ channel activation (pathways also enriched in G1 CD8+ T cells; Figure 7, C–J), causing ER-Ca2+ leak and depletion (8). In T cells, TCR activation impinged on IP3-mediated Ca2+ release and ER-Ca2+ depletion, in turn stimulating SOCE (via calcium release–activated calcium [CRAC] Orai-Stim1 channels) and calcineurin activation. Indeed, Orai1, a key participant in SOCE, was highly upregulated in G1 Tcms. As reported in epithelial cells, we also confirmed that APOL1 expression occurred on the plasma membrane of BAC-Tg (Supplemental Figure 10A) and human (Supplemental Figure 10, B–E) CD8+ T cells.

To first investigate ER-Ca2+ stores, CD8+ T cells from G0 and G1 mice were stimulated ex vivo for 48 hours (anti-CD3–coated plates for adhesion; n = 5 mice each). ER-Ca2+ stores reflect a balance of Ca2+ entering the ER via sarco/endoplasmic reticulum calcium ATPase (SERCA) pumps, and Ca2+ release via the IP3R and ryanodine receptors (27). We assayed changes in cytosolic Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+] cyt ), which reflects efflux from ER-Ca2+ stores, by live cell imaging using Fluo-4–AM dye immediately after the addition of thapsigargin (a SERCA inhibitor) and simultaneously precluded ECF-Ca2+ entry using EGTA. Here, both amplitude (Supplemental Figure 10F) and AUC (Figure 8, A–C) of the thapsigargin-induced [Ca2+] cyt peak were significantly reduced in G1 CD8+ T cells, confirming ER-Ca2+ depletion in G1 versus G0 CD8+ T cells.

Figure 8 ER calcium depletion causes activation of variant APOL1 CD8+ T cells. (A–C) (A) Representative images (dots = T cells), (B) mean calcium flux curves, and (C) corresponding average AUCs of fluorescence measured from live G0 and G1 CD8+ T cells in response to thapsigargin (n = 5 mice each). Original magnification, ×20 (A). (D–F) Summarized calcium flux curve (D), AUCs of early versus late fluorescence (<50 seconds or >50 seconds) (E), and total fluorescence from CD8+ T cells from G1 versus G0 after anti-CD3-stimulation (>500 cells, n >6 mice) (F). (G) Representative plot and (H) quantified undivided total CD8+ T cells from G1 versus G0 mice with YM-58483 at 50 nM. (I) Proliferation plots of G1CD8+ T cells treated with BAPTA-AM (0.3 μM) and DMSO and (J) quantification of proliferation of G0 or G1 CD8+ T cells treated with BAPTA-AM (0.3 μM) or DMSO (triplicates of 5 mice), respectively. (K) Representative plots of G1CD8+ T cells treated with TAC at 5 and 10 ng/mL and (L) and the corresponding quantification of proliferation of G0 and G1 CD8+ T cells with 0, 5, and 10 ng/mL TAC. Box-and-whisker plots show the median and range of triplicates pooled from more than 5 mice each. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

We surmised that ER-Ca2+ depletion in G1 CD8+ T cells would promote earlier engagement of SOCE during TCR stimulation. To study Ca2+ flux following TCR stimulation, CD8+ T cells from G0 and G1 mice (n = 6 each) were stimulated (as above), and [Ca2+] cyt was assayed after fresh replenishment of anti-CD3. An average [Ca2+] cyt curve summarizing all G1 and G0 CD8+ T cells is shown in Figure 8D. G1 CD8+ T cells demonstrated a blunted early increase in [Ca2+] cyt with a significantly decreased amplitude and AUC of the early peak (<50 seconds), indicating a reduced ER-Ca2+ release versus G0 (Supplemental Figure 10G and Figure 8E, respectively). However, delayed [Ca2+] cyt release (>50 seconds after anti-CD3), as well as overall [Ca2+] cyt — expressed as the AUC — were significantly higher in G1 CD8+ T cells versus G0 (Figure 8, D–F). These data confirm ER-Ca2+ depletion in G1 APOL1 CD8+ T cells with a blunted early rise in [Ca2+] cyt, that was followed by sustained [Ca2+] cyt in later phases of TCR stimulation.

SOCE, mediated by the ORAI1-STIM1 complex, replenishes ER-Ca2+, contributing to the later part of the [Ca2+] cyt curve and promoting T cell activation via calcineurin/NFAT. Consistent with the role played by SOCE specifically in G1 CD8+ T cells, reduced the doses of the CRAC channel inhibitor YM-58483 (50 nM; IC 50 = 330 nM) (28) obviated the increased proliferation and the reduced viability seen in TCR-stimulated G1 CD8+ T cells versus G0 CD8+ T cells (Figure 8, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 10H).

To further test the role played by [Ca2+] cyt levels, we stimulated G1 and G0 CD8+ T cells in the presence of the Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM (29). At higher concentrations (3 μM, 48 hours), BAPTA-AM promoted cell death; we therefore used 10-fold-reduced concentrations of BAPTA-AM (0.3 μM). We found that G1 CD8+ T cells were more sensitive to BAPTA-AM with inhibited proliferation compared with G0 cells (Figure 8, I and J). The calcineurin/NFAT pathway was enriched in G1 CD8+ T cells (Figure 7C), and we reasoned that greater activation of this pathway by SOCE would render G1 cells more refractory to inhibition by calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs). We therefore tested CD8+ T cell activation in the presence of increasing concentrations of the CNI tacrolimus (TAC) (at 0, 5, or 10 ng/mL). G1 CD8+ T cells showed greater proliferation when compared with G0 cells at 0 and 5 ng/mL, but differences in proliferation were abolished only at 10 ng/mL (Figure 8, K and L). Similarly, Tcm expansion was dose dependently decreased in G1 CD8+ T cells at 0, 5, and 10 ng/mL but not obviated (vs. G0) at 10 ng/mL (Supplemental Figure 10I).

APOL1-RV kidney transplant recipients show increased rejection with higher TAC trough levels. Our studies above suggested that APOL1 G1 variant CD8+ T cells sustained ER-Ca2+ leak and depletion (8), followed by increased SOCE, calcineurin/NFAT signaling, and resistance to TAC inhibition, promoting Tcm expansion and rejection. To evaluate this in human kidney transplantation, we used samples from the Clinical Trials in Organ Transplantation-19 (CTOT-19) study. From this randomized trial funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH (30), which tested the effects of early TNF-α blockade on graft outcomes (n = 225), we obtained DNA from kidney recipients and resolved APOL1 genotypes (see Methods) (12, 31). Among 210 of 225 CTOT-19 kidney recipients with genotype data, 65 (30.9%) had APOL1-RV genotypes (49 of 65 had the G1 genotype); 81 (38.57%) were AAs, and 73% of the AAs had APOL1-RV genotype (Table 2).

Table 2 Clinical and demographic information of the genotyped CTOT19 cohort (30)

Rejection diagnoses were obtained from both local and central laboratory reports (Supplemental Table 7 and Methods) (30). We included subclinical and clinical ABMR and TCMR (including borderline) diagnoses made by central or local pathology and refer to them as “AR.” Among 210 patients, 34 developed AR by 6 months, 42 by 12 months, and 49 by 24 months (end of study). Within 6, 12, and 24 months, patients with at least 1 biopsy who did not have the AR diagnosis were classified as “no rejection” or “NAR.” We found that kidney recipients with the APOL1-RV genotype had a significantly increased incidence of AR by 6 months (Table 3). In time-to-event analyses, any APOL1-RV or APOL1-G1 genotype was associated with a significantly increased risk of AR by 6 and 12 months (Figure 9, A–D, respectively). The association between APOL1-RV copies and 6- or 12-month AR was identifiable in additive models (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B) (12, 14). In bivariate Cox models for time to 6-month rejection, adjusted for the recipient’s age, CMV status (i.e., covariates significantly different between APOL1-RV vs. G0/G0 in Table 3), or randomization limb, APOL1-RV remained significantly associated with AR. Adjustment for genetic ancestry attenuated the significance of association of APOL1-RV with AR, albeit with similar HRs (Supplemental Table 8). Inclusion of AR events up to 24 months tended to attenuate the significance of association, suggesting an association of APOL1-RVs with early AR (Supplemental Figure 11C).

Figure 9 Tcm expansion increases the risk of rejection in APOL1-RV kidney transplant recipients with higher TAC trough levels. The CTOT-19 cohort was used to validate our findings. (A–D) K-M curves show time-to-event analysis of (A) AR by 6 months in any APOL1-RV, (B) in APOL1-G1 recipients, and corresponding data for (C and D) AR by 12 months, respectively, versus G0/G0. (E and F) Dot plots of the percentage of Tcms (CD8+CD45RO+CD28+CD27+ among T cells) before transplantation by APOL1 genotype (E) in AA/admixed patients with or without AR by 6 months and (F) in AA/admixed patients with or without AR by 24 months. (G) CoV of pre-AR TAC troughs between AR and NAR, by APOL1 genotype. (H and I) Bar graphs show mean pre-rejection TAC troughs by APOL1 genotype of (H) 6-month AR versus NAR and (I) any time AR versus NAR. Graphs show the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Table 3 Acute rejection incidence according to APOL1 genotype

Since the CTOT-19 cohort had only 2-year follow-up with few graft losses (30), we evaluated the published association of APOL1-RVs in recipients using a meta-analysis approach. We included studies that utilized (a) the APOL1-RV genotype of the recipients, (b) adjustment for the genetic ancestry of the recipients, and (c) additive modeling for APOL1-RV risk computation (in place of recessive models). Of the 4 published studies that tested associations of graft survival with recipient APOL-RV status (12–14, 32), only 2 adjusted for recipient genetic ancestry with additive modeling. Together, these studies included a sample size of 2,281 recipients from 4 independent cohorts. In these meta-analyses, the presence of each APOL1-RV copy associated with an increased hazard of death-censored graft loss in Cox models adjusted for genetic ancestry, as well as clinical covariates included in each cohort (Supplemental Figure 11D).

We next investigated the CD8+ T cell phenotype of individuals with APOL1-RVs who developed early AR (by 6 months; n = 17) and compared these with APOL1-RV NARs of AA/admixed ancestry (n = 39) as well as G0/G0 AA/admixed ancestry with AR (n = 7), or with NARs (n = 36; total 6-month AR data from n = 99) (Table 3). From flow data collected at multiple time points, we focused on the pre-transplantation visit (visit 0), i.e., before initiation of immunosuppression or infliximab (visit 0 flow data available for 56 of 99 patients). Within this dataset, we compared the pre-transplant CD8+ T cell phenotype of patients with or without AR by 6 months. We observed that patients with APOL1-RV ARs had significantly higher proportions of Tcms (CD8+CD45RO+CD28+CD27+) than did APOL1-RV NARs or G0/G0 NARs (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 11E), consistent with the murine data. Other CD8+ T cell subsets including Temra (CD8+CD45RA+CD28–CD27–), Teff (CD8+CD45RO+CD27–), and naive CD8+ (CD8+CD45RA+CD28+CD27+) T cell fractions were not significantly different between any of the groups (Supplemental Figure 11, F–H). The proportion of Tcms before transplantation was still significantly higher in APOL1-RV ARs when all AR episodes during the study were collated from APOL1-RV and G0/G0 AA/admixed individuals (Figure 9F).

To investigate TAC dose dependency, we utilized mean TAC trough levels collected throughout the study. Overall, ARs had higher coefficients of variation (CoV) of TAC troughs versus NARs, suggesting TAC variability and nonadherence as a predisposition for AR (Figure 9G). This finding was consistent among APOL1-RVs. Interestingly, APOL1-RV ARs had higher TAC trough levels before AR (i.e., pre-rejection TAC troughs) before 6-month AR (Figure 9H; P = 0.05), and before any AR (Figure 9I) compared with APOL1-G0/G0 ARs (including both AAs/admixed and the entire cohort) and suggest that AR occurred in APOL1-RV recipients despite higher TAC trough levels. Together, these data validate the increased risk of AR with APOL1-RVs and support the CNI-mediated T cell activation, Tcm expansion, and allograft injury seen in our murine studies (summarized in Figure 10).