Estrogen receptor signaling drives immune evasion and immunotherapy resistance in HR+ breast cancer

ER signaling is associated with immunotherapy resistance and reduced immunogenic pathways in patients. To explore the molecular mechanisms of immunotherapy resistance in HR+ tumors, we analyzed the transcriptomic profiles of published immunotherapy clinical trials for HR+ BC. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of responders (Rs) to therapy (referred to as a pathologic complete response [pCR]) and nonresponders (NRs) to anti–PDL1 combinations from the second arm of the ISPY-2 Clinical trial (12), scored the early and late estrogen responses as the top enriched pathways in NR patients (Figure 1A). In contrast, R patients showed enrichment of the inflammatory, IFN-γ, and IFN-α response pathways, which are related to immunogenic responses (39, 40). As estrogen response signatures report ERα activity (ESR1) (41), we further assessed the levels of ESR1 mRNA and observed significantly higher expression of ESR1 in NR patients (Figure 1A). To further analyze ERα signaling dynamics during therapy-mediated immune pressure, we evaluated the estrogen response using single-cell RNA-Seq available data from patients with HR+ BC before (pretreatment) and during (on-treatment) therapy consisting of 1 cycle of anti–PD-1 treatment (42). Our analysis of the ER pathway showed how on-treatment patients had higher levels of the estrogen response signature than did pretreatment patients (Figure 1B), suggesting a positive selection of ER+ cells able to escape anti–PD-1 treatment.

Figure 1 ER signaling is associated with immunotherapy resistance and reduced immunogenic pathways in patients. (A) GSEA of ranked transcripts for HR+HER2– BC patients classified as Rs (pCRs) versus NRs to the neoadjuvant anti–PD-L1/olaparib/Nab-paclitaxel arm of the ISPY-2 clinical trial (12). Data were ranked according to the normalized enrichment score (NES). Bubble size represents signature gene size, and the color scale depicts the nominal P value. Analysis of ESR1 mRNA levels in R and NR patients. Box plot represents the IQR with individual points. The adjusted P value was determined by Benjamini-Hochberg correction. αPD-L1, anti–PD-L1. (B) Analysis of scRNA-Seq of tumor cells from HR+ patients treated with anti–PD-1 (n = 15) from the BioKey clinical trial (45). Violin plot shows the estrogen response early signature (hallmarks, M5906), calculated using the Seurat function for patients before (Pre) and after (On) 1 cycle of anti–PD-1 monotherapy. Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) representation of time points (On and Pre) and overlapping signature expression with the color scale expression score. The P value shown was determined by Wilcoxon’s paired test for Pre versus On. (C) GSEA of ranked transcripts comparing ESR1hi versus ESR1lo HR+HER2– BC patients from the METABRIC BC public dataset. Data were ranked according to the NES. Bubble size represents the signature gene size, and the color scale depicts the nominal P value. (D) GSEA of APM (KEGG code: M16004) comparing ESR1hi versus ESR1lo patients ranked from ESR1 mRNA median expression of HR+HER2– group in METABRIC and TCGA datasets. Distribution of ESR1 mRNA levels across patients is shown as a z score. (E) GSEA of hallmark transcripts (estrogen response early, estrogen response late, E2F targets, IFN-γ response, and inflammatory response) and KEGG legacy (APM) comparing transcriptomes of patients before treatment versus 2 weeks after letrozole therapy from specified datasets (46–48). Bubble size represents the nominal P value, and color depicts the NES. (F) Heatmap of the expression (z score) of genes related to an estrogen response and MHC-I pathways for patients before treatment and 2 weeks after letrozole therapy.

Using large clinical BC transcriptomics datasets (The Cancer Genome Atlas [TCGA] and METABRIC), only patients with ESR1lo expression had higher levels of immune-related pathways like IFN, the inflammatory response, and APM signatures than did those with ESR1hi expression (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting a stronger immunogenic profile in ESR1lo patients. We observed the same result when we compared patients with ER+ BC with those with ER– BC and BC cell lines from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE), which showed enrichment of the IFN and APM signatures in ER– BC compared with ER+ BC (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193153DS1). In addition, the immune cell deconvolution analysis of the METABRIC ER+ BC dataset showed that the low ESR1 mRNA cluster (C1) was highly infiltrated and high ESR1 mRNA levels in the poorly infiltrated cluster (C3) (Supplemental Figure 1C). Similarly, using the BioKey scRNA-Seq dataset, almost no overlap between MHC-I and ESR1 expression was observed (Supplemental Figure 1D), and the comparison between ER– and ER+ cells in the same patient showed higher expression of the MHC-I genes in the ER– tumor compartment (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Moreover, to explore whether the clinical intervention on ERα activity can affect tumor immunogenic pathways, we interrogated 3 datasets before and after anti-ER aromatase inhibitor letrozole (43–45). We observed increased expression of immunogenic signatures (APM, IFN response, and inflammatory response signatures) after letrozole alongside the reduction of ER activity (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Remarkably, MHC-I expression showed an inverse correlation with ER targets after treatment (Figure 1F).

Overall, the corollary of clinical dataset analyses indicated an inverse correlation of ER signaling with immune responses, thus compelling us to focus our mechanistic rationale of immunotherapeutic resistance of HR+ BC on ERα signaling.

Preclinical modeling of ER-driven, immune-evasive BC tumors. To validate the influence of ERα activity on tumor immunology in mice, we engineered a syngeneic BC mouse model of ERα ectopic expression using AT3 cells, which are typically ER– cells but are derived from luminal-like PyMT tumors. The engineered AT3-ER cells showed correct ERα expression and nuclear localization by Western blotting and immunofluorescence (IF) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Transcriptomics profiles of AT3-ER overexpression showed canonical ERα functionality with an increase in the classical ER targets and cofactors Foxa1, Greb1, and Pgr; thus validating the ER biology of our model (46, 47) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2B). Analysis of differential expression between AT3-ER and control AT3 revealed enrichment of the estrogen response and downregulation of the IFN response and APM (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C), consistent with our observations from the clinical data previously mentioned (Figure 1).

Figure 2 Preclinical modeling of ER-driven, immune-evasive BC cold tumors. (A) Heatmap of unsupervised hierarchical clustering analysis from RNA-Seq of AT3 vector control (Ctrl) and AT3-ER overexpression (ER). n = 2 independent biological replicates. The Z row score represents read counts. Volcano plot shows transcriptomics analysis from AT3-ER versus AT3 control RNA-Seq. Estrogen target genes are highlighted. (B) GSEA analysis of upregulated (red) and downregulated (blue) pathways (MSigDB hallmarks 2020) comparing AT3-ER versus AT3 control transcriptomes. Pathways are ranked by the NES. (C) CTL assay of AT3-OVA control and ER-OE cells treated with INF-γ (1 μg/mL) at different ratios of tumor (T) and effector (E) T cells isolated from OT-I mice. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of cytotoxic (GZMB+ and IFN-γ+) and activation (CD69+ and PD-1+) markers from CD8+OT-1+ T cells after coculturing with AT3-OVA control or ER-OE cells. n = 5 independent biological replicates. (E) Growth curves of AT3 and AT3-ER tumors in C57BL/6 mice. Once tumors reached 0.5 × 0.5 cm2 in size, mice were treated twice a week with vehicle or 7.5 mg/kg anti–PD-L1. n = 12 tumors per condition. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of cytotoxic (IFN-γ+GZMB+) or exhausted (PD-1+TIM3+) infiltrating CD8+ T cells from AT3 control or ER-OE tumors. n = 4 independent biological replicates. (G) Survival curves for AT3 control tumor– and ER tumor–bearing mice treated with vehicle or 7.5 mg/kg anti–PD-L1. (H) Representative images of ERα staining of mixed AT3-OVA control plus AT3-OVA-ER–OE cells. Scale bars: 50 μm. Box plot shows quantification of the ER+ percentage across different conditions of tumor/effector ratios and represents the IQR with individual points. (I) IHC images of ERα+ MCF-7 tumors from NSG mice transfused with human PBMCs (IH) or PBS (ID). Scale bars: 100 μM. Quantification graph showing the percentage of ERα positivity in the images. n = 5 biological replicates. RT-qPCR analysis of MCF-7 parental cells and MCF-7 tumors in ID and IH settings. n = 6 mice. Box plots represent the IQR with individual points. The P value from statistical analysis of ID versus IH is shown. Data represent the mean ± SEM (C–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (C, D, and F), 1-way ANOVA (H and I), mixed-design ANOVA (E), and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (G). In D and F, cells were gated as shown in Supplemental Figure 8C. Veh, vehicle.

After assessing the validity of the AT3-ER model by transcriptomics profiles, we next performed functional assays to test the immune evasion mediated by ERα. We performed in vitro cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) assays of AT3-OVA control and AT3-OVA-ER–overexpressing (OE) cells with OT-I T cells, whose TCR specifically recognizes the OVA peptide SIINFEKL presented by H2Kb (48). AT3-OVA-ER cells showed less T cell–mediated killing than did AT3-OVA control cells in the different tumor/effector (T/E) ratios (Figure 2C), along with a reduction of T cell activation (CD69) and cytotoxic markers (IFN-γ and granzyme B [GZMB]) (Figure 2D). Next, AT3-ER-OE cells implanted into C57BL/6 immunocompetent (IC) mice exhibited no response to anti–PD-L1 therapy compared with AT3 control tumors in vivo (Figure 2E). Flow cytometric analysis after treatment showed a lower proportion of activated T cells (IFN-γ+GZMB+) and a higher proportion of exhaustion markers (TIM3+PD-1+) in AT3-ER tumors (Figure 2F), consistent with their lack of response and reduced survival compared with control (ER–) tumors (Figure 2G). Next, we performed an assay to determine whether modulating E2 levels could impair ER-mediated immune evasion (49). In vitro, we found that E2 depletion resulted in enhanced T cell killing of AT3-OVA-ER cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). In vivo, E2lo (withdrawing E2 supplementation) favored a response to anti–PD-L1 therapy (Supplemental Figure 2E) in an IC setting through a significant reduction of the estrogen response (Supplemental Figure 2F).

To model the ER+ tumor positive selection observed in patients upon immune pressure (Figure 1B), we conducted CTL assays, mixing AT3-OVA control and AT3-OVA-ER–OE cells. After coculturing with OT-I T cells, only ER+ cells survived the immune attack, highlighting their ability to surpass the immune pressure (Figure 2H). In order to prove this in human preclinical settings, we used human MCF-7 BC cells in immune-humanized (IH), immunodeficient (ID) NSG mice. After mammary fat pad (MFP) MCF-7 transplantation and establishment of tumors, mice were randomized to the ID group (tail-vein injection of vehicle) or the IH group (tail vein administration of 10 × 106 PBMCs from healthy donors). As expected, we found that IH mice had reduced tumor growth compared with ID mice (Supplemental Figure 2G) due to the immune pressure of PBMCs. After 3 weeks, IH tumors showed increased ERα expression compared with ID tumors (Figure 2I), as measured by IHC and estrogen response–related transcript expression (ESR1 and FOXA1) (Figure 2I), consistent with the selective pressure effect. Thus, MCF-7 cells with higher ERα expression had a greater ability to surpass the immune attack in this humanized model. This same model also showed the expected response to ERα inhibition when mice that were treated in vitro with tamoxifen showed increased proinflammatory pathways, such as TNF-α signaling and IFN response pathways (Supplemental Figure 2H). Overall, our preclinical functional tests demonstrate the immune-evasive effects of ERα signaling in HR+ BC.

LCOR immunogenic effects are abrogated by ERα in HR+ BC. We have previously shown that the ligand-dependent nuclear receptor corepressor, LCOR, is a potent inducer of immunogenicity in TNBC (37, 38). Here, we aimed to study whether LCOR immunomodulatory functions are intersected by ERα in ER+ tumors cells. To have a comparative analysis of the LCOR effects in HR+ models, we performed RNA-Seq of LCOR-OE in HR+ BC (MCF-7) and TNBC (MDA-MB-231) cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Intriguingly, principal component analysis (PCA) revealed that LCOR-OE and control samples clustered closely in MCF-7 cells, whereas they diverged in MDA-MB-231 cells (Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting that LCOR function may have been restricted in the HR+ BC context. The unsupervised clustering analysis of samples showed 7,418 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in MDA-MB-231 LCOR-OE samples and 2,562 DEGs in MCF-7 LCOR–OE samples (Supplemental Figure 3, A and D) with only 1,435 (16%) DEGs in common, although this included divergent upregulated and downregulated genes when comparing both cell types. Only in MDA-MB-231 cells did LCOR overexpression have the expected induction of inflammatory responses, IFN-α/IFN-γ signaling, and APM signatures (Figure 3, A and B). However, in MCF-7 cells LCOR failed to upregulate any of the expected immunogenic pathways, despite the observed downregulation of an estrogen response (Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, ChIP enrichment analysis (ChEA) ranked ESR1 as predominant factor controlling the expression of LCOR-downregulated transcripts from the MCF-7 RNA-Seq data (Supplemental Figure 3E), suggesting that, in the HR+ BC context, LCOR functioned as a nuclear receptor corepressor governed by the activity of ERα.

Figure 3 LCOR immunogenic effects are abrogated by ERα in HR+ BC. (A) Volcano plot showing ranked gene signatures from GSEA analysis of LCOR-OE versus control cells following RNA-Seq of MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells. Data are ranked on the basis of –log 10 P value (Pv) and NES values. The size of the dataset is represented. (B) GSEA of APM (KEGG: M16004) comparing LCOR-OE versus control MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 cells. Heatmap of RNA-Seq analysis of MHC-I genes in LCOR-OE and control MCF-7 and MDA-MB-231 cells. (C) GSEA of the Scan-B BC clinical dataset (53). HR+ patients (n = 2,423) were stratified by ESR1/PGR/NR2F2 expression terciles in high (n = 824) and low (n = 800). Within each group, patients were ranked according to LCOR median expression. Groups were interrogated for the APM signature (KEGG: M16004) and IFN-γ response (hallmarks [Hall], M5913). (D) Computational interaction regression model in TCGA HR+ BC clinical data (n = 776 patients). The interaction model was calculated according to Score~geneA*geneB, where gene A is LCOR, gene B represents the different nuclear receptors, and the score represents pathways assessed as the APM (KEGG: M16004), MHC-I, and cytolytic scores. Heatmap represents the log 10 P value of the statistic applied to calculate the interaction.

To validate whether these findings are also reflected in clinical disease, we used the integrative public BC dataset from the Scan-B clinical trial (50). We performed GSEA in subgroups of patients classified as having a low (n = 800 patients) or high (n = 824 patients) estrogen response, ranked according to LCOR median expression. The analysis validated that LCOR stratification was associated with increased IFN and APM signatures in the ESR1lo patients, but not in the ESR1hi patients, reflecting the effect of ERα on LCOR function, as seen in the MCF-7 LCOR–OE cells’ transcriptome (Figure 3C). In order to extend this correlation without the effect of stromal cells, we also analyzed different cells lines in the CCLE, which shows how LCOR expression does not correlate with APM in ER+ BC cell lines but does correlate with ER– BC cells (Supplemental Figure 3F).

HR+ tumors had higher levels of ERα (ESR1, but not ESR2), the PR, as well as other nuclear receptors compared with TNBC tumors, that could interact with LCOR (Supplemental Figure 3G). In order to dissect which nuclear receptors affect the immunogenic function of LCOR in HR+ BC, we used a computational regression interaction model between LCOR and the different nuclear receptors affecting the APM signatures and the cytolytic score defined by the granzyme and perforin index (51) in TCGA HR+ BC clinical samples. This computation analysis showed 3 main nuclear receptors affecting the correlation of LCOR with the cytolytic score and APM functions (Figure 3D): ESR1, ESR2, and NR2F2. The last is also part of the ERα complex. Therefore, this clinical analysis suggests that LCOR-mediated immunogenicity is mostly constrained by ERα in HR+ BC, which aligns with our preclinical data.

Disruption of LCOR-ERα interaction restores LCOR immunogenic activity in HR+ BC. Next, we hypothesized that the molecular inhibition of ERα could restore the immunogenic effects of LCOR. First, we used different ERα modulators (4OH tamoxifen, fulvestrant, E2 supplementation, and E2-depleted media) to characterize the LCOR-ERα interaction after in vitro treatment using a proximity ligation assay (PLA). As expected, MCF-7 LCOR-OE cells showed increased numbers of interactions with E2 supplementation and a significant decrease with anti-estrogen treatment (Supplemental Figure 4A). Remarkably, our LSKAA construct (LCOR mutant without a NR-binding domain) exhibited the lowest number of interactions (Supplemental Figure 4A). Subsequently, using the same molecular inhibitors of ERα, we could restore the immunogenic function of LCOR in HR+ BC by increasing APM expression in MCF-7-LCOR–OE cells measured by flow cytometry and quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) (Figure 4, A and B). Accordingly, LSKAA also increased the APM pathway (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 Molecular disruption of the LCOR-ERα interaction restores LCOR immunogenic activity in HR+ BC. (A) RT-qPCR analysis of MHC-I in MCF-7 cells treated with the indicated anti-ER drugs. Data are represented as log 2 (fold change) of the normalized expression of the vector control condition. n = 3 individual biological replicates; data represents the mean. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of HLA-ABC and β2m levels in MCF-7 cells under the same conditions in A. n = 5 independent biological replicates. Data represent the MFI relative to the isotype control ± SEM. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of the OVA peptide SIINFEKL presented by H2-K1b in AT3-OVA vector control (Empty) or ER-OE (AT3-ER) cells in the different conditions: control, LCOR-OE, and LSKAA-OE cells treated with regular (E2+) or E2-depleted media (–E2, charcoal-stripped FBS). n = 3 independent biological replicates; data represent the MFI relative to the isotype control ± SEM. (D) RT-qPCR analysis of HLA-A, TAP1, and PSMB9 genes in vector control (pLKO.1) and LCOR-KD MCF-7 cells treated with vehicle or the respective anti-ER drugs (1 μM) or 10% charcoal medium for 24 hours. n = 3 independent biological replicates. Data show the mean ± SEM. (E) Pathway analysis of LCOR-coexpressed transcripts for pre- and post-letrozole therapy groups of patients with BC (46). Pathways are ranked on the basis of the OR and P value. (F) ISH images of specimens from patients with BC. ISH stratification of LCORhi and LCORlo HR+ tumors treated with endocrine therapy (aromatase inhibitor letrozole). The tumor fraction was detected by DAPI and KRT8 staining. Scale bars: 200 μm. IHC staining of the corresponding high and low CD8+ T cell–infiltrated tumors. TMA samples were stratified by LCOR mRNA levels into low, medium, and high expression of LCOR from ISH staining and the corresponding CD8+ T cell tumor infiltration score. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (F) and 2-way ANOVA (B–D. Cells were gated from P3 (Supplemental Figure 8A) in B and C.

To validate the antigen presentation ability of LCOR in the ER+ context, we checked the OVA peptide SIINFEKL Mhc-I presentation in AT3 murine cells. Both LCOR and LSKAA increased OVA presentation in AT3-OVA cells in the absence of ERα. However, in AT3-ER cells, only LSKAA augmented the presentation under regular E2 conditions, and E2 depletion from media was necessary to increase SIINFEKL presentation in LCOR-OE cells (Figure 4C), which was also reflected by APM gene expression measured by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 4B). Finally, to demonstrate the requirement of LCOR for APM expression upon anti-ERα strategies, we treated LCOR-knockdown (LCOR-KD) MCF-7 cells with anti-ERα and observed increased HLA-A, TAP1, and PSMB9 mRNA expression in control cells, but not in LCOR-KD cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4C), suggesting that the anti-estrogen therapies can increase APM depending on LCOR activity (Figure 4D). Overall, these results demonstrate that the molecular therapeutic intervention targeting LCOR-ERα interaction restores LCOR immunomodulatory functions in HR+ BC.

To determine in patients whether endocrine therapies inhibiting ERα drive similar LCOR effects, we checked pathways gene coexpression with LCOR in pre- and post-letrozole RNA-Seq cohorts (43). As expected, only post-treated (after ERα inhibition) samples showed LCOR coexpression with immunogenic pathway genes, such as IFN-α and IFN-γ responses (Figure 4E). Additionally, to further support these data, we used a tissue microarray (TMA) of 64 tumors from patients with HR+ BC who were treated with endocrine therapy (aromatase inhibitors) (52). We performed LCOR ISH and anti-CD8 IHC (Figure 4F) to evaluate the levels of CD8+ T cell infiltration in patients with low, medium, and high LCOR expression in tumors (Figure 4F). In alignment with our preclinical and clinical data, after endocrine therapy, LCORhi tumors had higher numbers of infiltrating CD8+ T cells than did LCORlo tumors (Figure 4F), suggesting that the disruption of ERα in patients’ samples allowed LCOR to turn on its immunogenic functions. Overall, these results demonstrate that the disruption of LCOR from ERα increased APM expression and the immunogenic properties of HR+ BC.

ERα disruption relocates LCOR chromatin binding and increases LCOR location in APM loci. To understand how ERα influences LCOR function and chromatin binding, we performed ChIP-Seq in human MCF-7-LCOR–OE cells treated with vehicle, anti-estrogen (fulvestrant), or LCOR_LSKAA. Of the total 12,341 peaks, we found that 2,518 (20.4%) were shared across conditions; 1,348 (10.9%) were gained with LCOR plus fulvestrant (LCOR+Fulv); and 5,060 (41%) were de novo gained peaks exclusive of LSKAA located at distal regulatory regions (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). K-means clustering analysis grouped all the dynamic peaks across conditions in 4 different clusters that were interrogated through Homer analysis (53) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5C). Homer analysis showed that most of the clusters were related to AP-1 motifs: cluster 1 of LCOR and LSKAA co-shared regions and cluster 2 of LSKAA private motifs. Cluster 3 was very small, with exclusive peaks in the LCOR+Fulv condition. Interestingly, cluster 4 comprised new regions gained for both LSKAA and LCOR+Fulv, which showed an increase in motifs related to inflammatory factors such as ATF3, NFY, and NF-κB/p65 (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 5 ER disruption relocates LCOR chromatin binding and increases LCOR location in APM loci. (A) Venn diagram of overlapping peaks across conditions from MCF-7 ChIP-Seq: LCOR, LCOR+Fulv (1 μM, 24 hours), and LCOR_LSKAA. Bar plot depicts genomic features and gene-regulatory element distribution of ChIP-Seq samples in the indicated conditions. (B) Tornado plot of ChIP-Seq k-means clustering based on the z score from the 3 different conditions with 4 representative clusters (Cl). (C and D) Comparative analysis and scatter plot showing genome-wide changes of LCOR binding in LCOR-untreated versus LCOR+Fulv-treated (C) or LSKAA (D) MCF-7 cells. Red dots denote sites induced by fulvestrant, green dots denote sites lost by fulvestrant, blue dots denote sites induced by LSKAA, and gray dots denote sites unchanged by treatment. The R2 value is shown. Analysis of the REACTOME pathway of the gained and lost peaks ranked by –log 10 P value. (E) Genomic distribution of LCOR in the chromosome 6p locus (MHC-I/APM region). Signal was obtained from the average of the ChIP-Seq analysis of 2 independent biological replicates. (F) ChIP-Seq peak occupancy of LCOR in genes involved in the APM pathway. The occupancy and scale are indicated. Shadows denote comparative peak enrichment. Data show a biological replicate.

To gain deeper insight into LCOR de novo regulatory functions, we analyzed the differentially regulated peaks across conditions (Figure 5, C and D). Fulvestrant treatment made LCOR gain access mainly to cell-cycle–related genes but also to STAT-related signaling, which is associated with IFN and APM signaling (54). Conversely, LCOR peaks lost by fulvestrant treatment were enriched in ER and nuclear receptor signaling (Figure 5C). LSKAA also presented stronger enrichment in STAT and IL signaling compared with LCOR, with a reduced association in ER-mediated signaling (Figure 5D). R2 linear regression of peaks between conditions showed a lower value between LSKAA and LCOR than between LCOR+Fulv and LCOR, again indicating a greater molecular relocalization of LSKAA than LCOR+Fulv. LCOR+Fulv and LSKAA shared peaks are related to STAT signaling (Supplemental Figure 5D), with no additive effect of LSKAA+Fulv binding to APM motifs (Supplemental Figure 5E), indicating that LSKAA, by avoiding ERα interaction, already showed full freedom to induce APM.

Next, we evaluated LCOR association with APM-regulatory loci. Fulvestrant treatment and LSKAA exhibited a higher enrichment in the short arm of human chromosome 6, where most of the APM genes are located (Figure 5E), including TAP2, PSMB9, TAP1, PSMB8, HLA-A, and B2M (Figure 5F). We validated our results through ChIP-qPCR assays of APM loci including different anti-ERα compounds: 4-OH tamoxifen, fulvestrant, and E2 depletion from media. Accordingly, all treatments increased LCOR binding to APM genes to an extent similar to that seen with LSKAA (Supplemental Figure 5F). Overall, these results demonstrate that by interfering with the LCOR-ERα interaction, LCOR’s chromatin binding was relocated to de novo immunomodulatory gene–regulatory regions. Therefore, by molecular targeting of the ERα-LCOR interaction, we were able to reconfigure LCOR function based on the LCOR switching effect.

LSKAA turns immune-cold HR+ tumors into immune-hot tumors. By manipulating ERα interaction with LCOR, we tested the effects of LCOR-mediated APM induction on HR+ tumor immunity. We performed in vitro coculturing of MCF-7 cells expressing LCOR or LSKAA with human PBMCs. Consistent with the mechanism described above, MCF-7-LCOR–OE cell viability was not reduced compared with the control condition, however the LSKAA-OE cells resulted in a greater cellular killing mediated by the immune cells (Figure 6A). To confirm the T cell–mediated killing, we measured cell death by necrosis (7-ADD) and apoptosis (annexin V), and only LSKAA-OE cells showed significantly increased immune-mediated tumor cell killing compared with MCF-7 control cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Additionally, we generated MCF-7 tumor 3D spheroids transduced with ZipGFP plasmid (labels tumor cells in RFP and caspase 3 activity in GFP) as a readout of apoptosis tumor cell death. Using this 3D system, we could show how LSKAA-OE cells enhanced PBMC infiltration and caspase 3 (ZipGFP+) activity, indicating immune-mediated tumor apoptosis (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6D). To validate our results using specific antigen recognition systems, we used the OVA/OT-I system in AT3-ER-OVA cells. Consistently LCOR did not increase T cell killing of AT3-OVA-ER tumor cells, but LSKAA or LCOR with E2-depleted media did increase OT-I CD8+ T cell–mediated killing (Supplemental Figure 6E). These results functionally validate the previous mechanistic observations showcasing the potential molecular targeting of LCOR-ERα interaction in HR+ BC.

Figure 6 LCOR-LSKAA turns immune-cold HR+ tumors into immune-hot tumors. (A) CTL assay of MCF-7 cells after 48 hours of coculturing with PBMCs at different ratios of effector (E) and tumor (T) cells in control, LCOR-OE, and LSKAA-OE conditions. (B) Confocal microscopy images of MCF-7-ZipGFP, control, LCOR-OE, and LSKAA-OE cells cocultured with PBMCs. Tumor cells are labeled with mCherry (red), PBMCs with Cell Tracker Deep Red (cyan), and apoptotic cells with ZipGFP (green). Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Quantification of caspase 3+ tumor cells and PBMC infiltration per tumoroid area. Box plots represent the IQR with individual data points. (D) Growth curves of orthotopically implanted AT3-ER tumors transduced with backbone (control), LCOR-OE, or LSKAA-OE plasmids. Mice were treated with vehicle or anti–PD-L1 antibody at the indicated doses and regimes. n = 10 tumors for each condition. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of the percentage of tumor-infiltrated lymphocytes defined as CD45+CD3+, CD45+CD3+CD8+, or CD45+CD3+CD4+ T cells in anti–PD-L1–treated, control (backbone), LCOR-OE, and LSKAA-OE tumors. n = 5 individual biological replicates. Tumor tissue IF analysis of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from control, LCOR-OE and LSKAA-OE AT3 tumors. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM (A, D, and E). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA (A, C and E) and mixed-design ANOVA (D). Cells in E were gated as shown in Supplemental Figure 8B. Casp3, caspase 3; cCASP3, cleaved caspase 3.

In order to test our molecular strategy in preclinical IC settings in vivo, we next performed MFP injection of AT3-ER cells with LCOR or LSKAA into IC C57BL/6 mice. As expected, anti–PD-L1 therapy had little effect on tumor growth in control cells or LCOR-OE cells, but we observed strong tumor suppression in LSKAA-OE tumors (Figure 6D), along with increasing immune cell infiltration, especially of CD8+ T cells (Figure 6E). Therefore, LSKAA by preventing ERα interaction, mediated LCOR immunogenic functions, converting these ER+ BC cold tumors into hot tumors and facilitating the immunotherapeutic response to anti–PD-L1.

Leveraging LSKAA for immunotherapeutic response in human-derived HR+ models. In order to extend our findings to a clinically relevant test, we investigated the immunogenic role of LSKAA in different patients using patient-derived organoid models. Hence, we generated patient-derived organoids (PDOs) from HR+ BC samples and cultured them in 3D Matrigel. We established several specimens with different clinical pathological features (Supplemental Figure 7A). We confirmed that ER+ PDOs retained their expression of the luminal marker KRT8 and ERα (Supplemental Figure 7B). In parallel, we collected blood samples from the same BC patients to isolate autologous PBMCs. PDOs were transduced with either control, LCOR, and LSKAA overexpression vectors. These PDOs were then cultured in nonadherent conditions to allow for spheroid formation and cocultured with autologous PBMCs for each PDO (Figure 7A). As observed with HR+ BC cell lines, LSKAA-transduced PDOs had a higher number of infiltrating PBMCs compared with control and LCOR-transduced PDOs (Figure 7A). LSKAA expression in PDOs significantly increased the immune killing compared with control PDOs, as measured by markers of apoptosis (annexin V) and necrosis (7-ADD) (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7C), as well as increased APM (Supplemental Figure 7D). Therefore, LSKAA immune effects on PDOs confirmed the utility of targeting LCOR-ERα interactions to elicit immune responses across different HR+ BC patient avatars using immune-autologous settings.

Figure 7 LSKAA-mediated immune reaction in different human HR+ BC specimens. (A) Confocal microscopy images of control, LCOR-OE, and LSKAA-OE PDOs from 3 patients with HR+ BC cocultured with autologous PBMCs. PBMCs are labeled with Cell Tracker (red). Original magnification, ×20. Graph shows quantification of PBMC infiltration across conditions. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of cell death: apoptosis (annexin V) from control, LCOR-OE and LSKAA-OE PDOs cocultured with autologous PBMCs. n = 5 independent biological replicates. (C) Growth curves of orthotopically transplanted tumors in NSG mice with (IH) or without (ID) injection of 10 × 106 PBMCs. n = 8 mice for each condition. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of the percentage of tumor-infiltrated lymphoid cells defined as CD45+CD3+, CD45+CD3+CD8+, and CD45+CD3+CD4+ T cells in control, LCOR-OE, and LSKAA-OE MCF-7 tumors. n = 8 individual biological replicates. (E) Growth curves of orthotopically implanted HR+ PDX173 in NSG mice under the following conditions: control, LCOR-OE, and LSKAA-OE plasmids. Mice were randomized into vehicle (ID) or injection of 10 × 106 PBMCs (IH) groups. n = 5 mice. (F) Flow cytometric analysis of the percentage of TILs (CD45+CD3+) in PDX173 control, LCOR-OE and LSKAA-OE cells. n = 5 mice for control and LCOR; n = 3 mice for LSKAA. Data represent the mean ± SEM (B–F). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA (A), 2-way ANOVA (B, D, and F), and mixed design ANOVA (C and E). Cells were gated as shown in Supplemental Figure 8A in B and as shown in Supplemental Figure 8B in D and F.

Using preclinical IH models, we injected MCF-7 control cells, LCOR-OE cells, or LSKAA-OE cells into the MFP of immune-compromised NSG mice and administered 10 × 106 PBMCs through the tail vein. LSKAA-OE cells significantly decreased tumor growth compared with control or LCOR-OE cells (Figure 7C). At the end of the experiment, all 3 conditions had similar levels of circulating PBMCs in the blood of the mice (Supplemental Figure 7E). Flow cytometric analysis and tissue IF of harvested tumors showed that LSKAA tumors had higher infiltration of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells compared with control and LCOR tumors (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7F).

Finally, we used an HR+ patient–derived xenograft (PDX). PDX173 showed consistent growth after several passages and retained ERα expression (Supplemental Figure 7G). PDX173 cells were isolated and infected with control, LCOR-OE, or LSKAA-OE vectors and implanted into NSG mice via the MFP. When tumors reached 0.5 × 0.5 cm2 in size, a group of mice were adoptively transferred with PBMCs to test humanized immune activity in preclinical settings in vivo (Figure 7E). As expected, based our previous findings (37), LCOR-OE and LSKAA-OE PDXs showed a minor degree of tumor-intrinsic activity in NSG ID mice. However, in mice adoptively transferred with PBMCs, LSKAA-OE PDXs had a greater reduction in tumor growth compared with control or LCOR-OE PDXs (Figure 7E), along with a higher percentage of immune infiltration, measured as the fraction of CD45+CD3+ immune cells (Figure 7F). Overall, these human preclinical assays demonstrate that disruption of LCOR and ERα interactions reconfigured HR+ tumor immunity toward high immune reactivity and posit the molecular targeting of ERα-LCOR interactions as a potential immune-based therapy in HR+ BC tumors.