Reduced vaccine-induced germinal center outputs in patients with inflammatory bowel disease treated with anti-TNF biologics

Study design and participant characteristics

This study used residual stored PBMC and plasma from the IMPACT study (8, 9). Samples were selected from patients with IMID diagnosed with IBD (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease) on maintenance treatment with anti-TNF or anti-IL-12/23 biologics. As anti-TNF and anti-IL-12/23 treated patients with IBD had broadly similar T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, but differed in their humoral responses, the anti-IL-12/23–treated patients with IBD along with healthy donors served as controls to assess the impact of anti-TNF on GC outputs to vaccination (8, 9). The anti-TNF Abs included infliximab, adalimumab, or golimumab; however, only samples from the patients on infliximab were used for single-cell RNA-Seq. The anti-IL-12/23 biologic used was ustekinumab. Except for 1 patient who received 3 mg/day of the corticosteroid Entocort, all patients in this study were treated with a single immunomodulatory drug. The majority (at least 75% at each time point) of the patients with IBD were in remission and all were on maintenance treatment throughout the study (Supplemental Tables 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192589DS1). None of the participants used in this analysis had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 at the time of sampling, based on testing seronegative for nucleocapsid protein as well as on self reporting. Figure 1A shows the vaccination and sample collection schedule for this study. MBCs for single-cell RNA-Seq were isolated from samples taken at 3–4 months after the second and third vaccine doses, to allow time for MBC responses to develop (Figure 1B). Table 1 and Supplemental Tables 1–3 provide in-depth demographics and sample sizes for each readout. Ethnicity data were not collected for these patients.

Figure 1 Study design and isolation of S-specific memory B cells for single-cell RNA-Seq. (A) Study design. Blood was collected from healthy controls, patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 and patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF at timepoints (T) before and after vaccination and 1 to 4 vaccine doses. From a subset of individuals (healthy controls, n = 3; anti-IL-12/23 treated IBD patients, n = 4; anti-TNF treated IBD patients, n = 5), B cell–enriched samples (following negative selection) from 3–4 months after dose 2 and after dose 3 were tagged with unique TotalSeq-C Hashtag oligo-tagged (HTO) Abs and ancestral SARS-CoV-2 S-specific (Spike-PE+) memory B cells were sorted for single-cell RNA-seq (5’ gene expression with CITE-Seq for hashtags) and BCR-Seq. (B) Representative sorting strategy for S-PE tetramer bound (Spike-PE+) memory B cells, gating on lymphocytes → singlets → live → CD19+ B cells → memory B cells (not naive B cells) → sorting for Spike-PE+ memory B cells. The absence of nonspecific binding of tetramer can be observed on CD3+ T cells. A Spike-PE tetramer FMO sample is displayed in the gray box.

Table 1 Participant demographics: single-cell RNA sequencing

Altered proportions of S-specific MBC subsets in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF

To identify S-specific MBCs for sequencing analysis, we generated S-Streptavidin Phycoerythrin (S-PE) tetramers corresponding to the original ancestral strain of SARS-CoV-2 used in the vaccine. The specificity of S-PE tetramer binding was validated using PBMCs from prevaccination and postvaccination healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 1). MBCs were defined based on the expression of IgD and CD27, thereby excluding naive B cells (IgD+CD27–) (Supplemental Figure 1A). We observed some S-PE tetramer background binding to naive B cells in both pre- and postvaccination samples; however, as naive B cells were excluded from subsequent analysis, this was not a concern. Importantly, there was minimal S-PE tetramer binding to MBCs obtained from prevaccination samples and the frequency of S-PE+ MBCs increased approximately 10-fold in postvaccination samples (Supplemental Figure 1B), confirming that the S-PE tetramer binding was specific.

We performed 5’ immune profiling via single-cell RNA-Seq and BCR-Seq on S-PE–binding MBCs sorted from the B-cell enriched PBMCs of 3 people in the healthy control group, 5 patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF, and 4 patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 (Table 1), using matched samples from 3–4 months after dose 2 and from 3–4 months after dose 3 (Figure 1). A total of 1,268 cells were analyzed after quality control (824 cells after dose 2 and 444 cells after dose 3, with cell numbers limited by available samples) (Figure 2A). Cells were clustered based on transcriptional data and visualized by uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP). Initial identification of major cell clusters was based on well-known cell-specific markers — naive B cells (high IGHD, IGHM, TCL1A, and BACH2 expression and lack of the B cell memory marker CD27); memory B cells (high CD27, low/absent IGHD and CD38); and NK cells (lack CD19 and MS4A1 [CD20] expression but express GNLY and NKG7). Contaminating naive B cells and NK cells were excluded from downstream analyses and cells were reclustered to identify MBC subsets (Figure 2A). Labeling of individual samples with TotalSeq-C hashtag oligo–tagged Abs enabled the demultiplexing of samples by timepoint (Figure 2B), study group (Figure 2C), and individual (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Transcriptomic analysis reveals altered proportions of S-specific memory B cell subsets in IBD patients treated with anti-TNF. (A) UMAP of S-specific memory B cells (MBC). Clusters are colored by subtype: C1, classical MBC; C2, marginal zone–like (MZ) B cells; C3, atypical MBC. Total number of individuals: n = 12 (healthy controls n = 3, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF n = 5, patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 n = 4); total cell count: n = 1,268. (B) UMAP of S-specific MBCs separated by timepoint: 3–4 months after dose 2 (n cells = 824) or 3–4 months post dose 3 (n cells = 444). (C) UMAP of S-specific MBCs separated by timepoint and by study group: MBC after vaccine dose 2 in patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 (n cells = 215); MBC after vaccine dose 3 in patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 (n cells = 256); MBC after vaccine dose 2 in IBD patients treated with anti-TNF (n cells = 252); MBC after vaccine dose 3 in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF (n cells = 125); MBC after vaccine dose 2 in the healthy control group (n cells = 357); MBC after vaccine dose 3 in the healthy control group (n cells = 63). (D) DotPlot depicting the expression of selected genes. Dot size corresponds to the percentage of cells expressing the gene. Color intensity of the dots corresponds to the average expression across cells, where “0.0” represents the mean expression across the whole dataset. (E) Percentage of S-specific MBCs of each subset. Each dot represents one individual. Data represent median ± 95% CI. (F) Permutation tests were utilized to compare the proportion of S-specific MBCs classified as each MBC subset between study groups. The values colored in grey are nonsignificant; values colored in black are significant (FDR < 0.05 & absolute value of log 2 (fold difference) > 0.58. (A–F) Anti-IL-12/23 IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23; anti-TNF IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF.

Circulating MBCs in human blood can be broadly divided into 2 subsets. Classical MBCs (cMBCs) derive from germinal centers, express CD27 and CD21, but lack the expression of CD11c, while atypical MBCs (aMBCs) also referred to as double negative (DN) 2 B cells or age-associated B cells, lack CD21 and CD27 and express CD11c (26, 27). Marginal zone (MZ) B cells are innate-like B cells that predominantly reside in the splenic MZ, but can also be found in lymph nodes and blood and are largely unswitched, IgM expressing cells (28). In our analyses of S-specific MBCs, we identified 3 clusters with distinct surface marker and transcriptomic profiles: cMBCs (cluster 1; C1), MZ-like B cells (cluster 2; C2), and aMBCs (cluster 3; C3) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3). Classical MBCs were identified as CD27+ IgD– and were predominantly class switched, expressing the 4 IGHG subtypes (Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 3A). Differential gene expression analyses revealed robust expression of TOX, HOPX, and COCH in cMBCs (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3B), as previously reported (29). Classical MBCs also showed increased IL-4R, IL-13RA1, FCER2 (encoding CD23), and HLA-DMB, consistent with increased T cell–derived IL-4 responsiveness and a GC origin of cMBCs (Supplemental Figure 3B) (30). Cluster 2, which we defined as “MZ-like B cells,” contained the greatest proportion of unswitched cells expressing IGHM and a lower proportion of cells expressing switched isotype genes (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, we observed higher levels of genes associated with the MZ B cell phenotype: CD24, PLD4, MZB1, CD1c, FCGR2B, TNFRSF13B, and GPR183 (EBI2) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3B) (31–35). AKT3 and PTPRJ (CD148) were upregulated in the MZ-like B cluster (Supplemental Figure 3B), also consistent with the literature (36, 37). Finally, we detected a small population of MBCs lacking CD27 and expressing genes associated with an atypical phenotype, such as ITGAX, encoding surface protein CD11c, TBX21, TOX, SOX5, Fc-receptor-like genes FCRLA, FCRL3 and FCRL5, FGR, inhibitory receptor CD72, and high CD19 and CD20 expression (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) (38).

To identify whether the transcriptome of S-specific cMBCs and MZ-like B cells differed between study groups, we conducted pairwise differential gene expression analyses between study groups (Supplemental Figure 4). Atypical MBCs were excluded from the analyses due to their low cell count. Overall, few transcripts were different between groups. The increased Y chromosome–specific transcripts (DDX3Y, KDM5D, RPS4Y1, TXLNGY, UTY, UPS9Y) in the anti-TNF–treated IBD study group compared with the anti-IL-12/23–treated IBD and healthy control groups likely reflects differences in the male-to-female ratio in the study groups analyzed (Table 1). We also observed increased MHC class II gene expression in the cMBCs (HLA-DQA2, HLA-DRB6) (Supplemental Figure 4A) and MZ-like B cells (HLA-DQA2, HLA-DRB5) (Supplemental Figure 4B) of patients with IBD (anti-IL-12/23 or anti-TNF treated) compared with people in the healthy control group. However, we did not observe an increased overall MHC class II expression on total and S-specific cMBCs and MZ-like B cells at the protein level (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). RPS26 expression was increased in patients with IBD compared with people in the healthy control group. RPS26 has been positively correlated with anemia, which is a common complication in patients with IBD, and identified as a differentially expressed gene marker of IBD (39, 40).

To assess quantitative differences in each cluster between people in the healthy control group and patients with IBD who have been treated, we calculated the percentage of S-specific MBCs in each of the 3 MBC subsets, normalized to each individual (Figure 2E). For the anti-IL-12/23–treated patients with IBD and people in the healthy control group, most S-specific MBCs were classified as cMBCs, followed by MZ-like B cells and a small fraction of aMBCs (Figure 2E). Atypical MBCs were not detected in people in the healthy control group after dose 3, likely due to the low overall counts of S-specific aMBCs isolated rather than a biological effect (Figure 2E). Patients who were treated with anti-TNF tended to have similar or higher percentages of S-specific MZ-like B cells compared with cMBCs (Figure 2E). The anti-TNF–treated group had significantly higher proportions of S-specific MZ-like B cells and aMBCs, and lower proportions of cMBCs after dose 2 and 3, compared with people in the healthy control group and patients with IBD treated with anti-IL12/23 (Figure 2F), based on pairwise permutation tests with bootstrapping using the scProportionTest library in R (41).

Patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF have reduced frequencies of S-specific cMBC

To validate the differences in MBC subsets in the anti-TNF treated patients observed in the RNA-Seq data, we assessed the phenotype of total peripheral blood B cells and S-specific MBCs in the 3 study groups using flow cytometry (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 5). These samples were from different individuals than those used for sequencing, thereby serving as a validation cohort (Supplemental Table 1). MBCs in PBMCs collected prevaccination and 3–4 months after dose 2 were subtyped based on surface markers and Ig isotype as either MZ-like B cells (CD27+IgD+), cMBCs (CD27+IgD–), or DN B cells (CD27–IgD–). DN B cell subsets were further defined as DN1 (CD21+CD11c–), DN2 (CD21–CD11c+) CD11c+ aMBCs, or DN3 (CD21–CD11c–) (Supplemental Figure 5A) (42). Compared with cMBCs, MZ-like B cells lacked CD23 expression and highly expressed CD21, IgM, and CD1c, while CD11c+ aMBCs lacked the expression of CD21 and CD27 and had high levels of CD20 and MHC class II (pan-HLA-DR/DP/DQ) (Supplemental Figure 5B), as previously reported (43, 44).

Figure 3 Reduced S-specific classical memory B cells in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF. (A) Representative flow cytometric plots of S-specific classical memory B cells (MBC) from patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF (n = 2), patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 (n = 3) and people in the healthy control group (n = 3) at prevaccination and 3–4 months after dose 2. The frequency (%) of S-PE tetramer positive B cells is shown as a percentage of classical MBCs (CD19+ IgD–CD27+). (B) Frequency of S-specific MBCs prevaccination and 3–4 months after dose 2, grouped by MBC subset. Wilcoxon matched pairs signed rank 2-tailed tests were performed. (C) Frequency of S-specific MBCs at 3–4 months after dose 2, grouped by MBC subset. Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons tests were performed. (B and C) Patients with IBD treated with Anti-IL-12/23 (n = 9) are colored teal, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF (n = 12) are colored orange, and people in the healthy control group (n = 8) are colored black. B cell subsets: DN2 (double negative) CD11c+ atypical MBCs, classical MBCs and marginal zone-like (MZ) B cells. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P <0.001; ****P <0.0001. Data represent mean ± 95% CI. Sample size information is provided in Supplemental Table 1. (A–C) Anti-IL-12/23 IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23; anti-TNF IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF.

There were no significant differences in the frequencies of DN B cells, cMBCs, MZ-like B cells or naive B cells among total peripheral blood B cells between study groups prevaccination or after dose 2 (Supplemental Figure 5C). However, people in the healthy control group exhibited higher frequencies of DN1 B cells and lower frequencies of DN3 B cells compared with patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF (Supplemental Figure 5D). There was also no difference in the percentage of unswitched IgM+ cMBCs or switched IgG+ or IgG–IgM– cMBCs between study groups (Supplemental Figure 5E).

We used S-PE tetramers to determine the frequencies of S-specific MBCs within each subset of MBC at prevaccination and 3–4 months after dose 2 (Figure 3, A–C). Prevaccination, there were minimal S-specific aMBCs and cMBCs, as expected; however, there was a small population of S-specific MZ-B cells (Figure 3B). Significant increases in the percentage of S-specific MBCs relative to total B cells within each MBC subset were observed after dose 2 (Figure 3B). Strikingly, after 2 vaccine doses, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF demonstrated significantly lower frequencies of S-specific cMBCs compared with patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 and lower frequencies of S-specific DN2 CD11c+ aMBCs and cMBCs compared with people in the healthy control group (Figure 3, B and C). There were no differences in the frequencies of S-specific MZ-like B cells between groups (Figure 3, B and C). These data demonstrate a decreased frequency of antigen-specific MBCs in patients treated with anti-TNF; in contrast, the relative frequencies of B cell subpopulations among total peripheral blood B cells were similar in all 3 study groups. Thus, anti-TNF therapy impairs the induction of S-specific cMBCs following vaccination, consistent with their decreased proportion, as evidenced by the RNA-Seq data.

Biased BCR V H and V L gene usage in S-specific MBCs

Next, we analyzed BCR sequences of S-specific MBCs after vaccine doses 2 and 3 across the 3 study groups. Clones were identified as cells sharing common heavy chain V and J genes and harboring the same complementarity determining region (CDR) 3 length. A total of 1,100 BCRs, combined from all individuals and timepoints, were analyzed (Figure 4). We quantified clonal diversity (D) over a range of diversity orders of S-specific MBCs from the 3 study groups (Figure 4A) (45). Across all metrics of diversity, high diversity was observed for patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23- or anti-TNF and people in the healthy control group. We also observed high degrees of diversity when cells were stratified by individual (Figure 4B). Some clonal expansion was observed after a third dose of vaccine in people in the healthy control group and patients with IBD who were treated with anti-IL-12/23, although not in the anti-TNF–treated study group (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Biased BCR heavy and light chain variable gene usage in S-specific memory B cells. BCR-sequencing of people in the healthy control group (n = 3), patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 (n = 4), and patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF (n = 5), 3–4 months after dose 2 and 3. (A) Diversity (D) curve of S-specific MBCs grouped by study group (after dose 2 and dose 3 pooled). Diversity is calculated over a range of diversity orders, q (q = 1 species richness; q = 2 Shannon entropy; q = 3 Simpson’s index). Shading represents confidence intervals. (B) Pie charts showing MBC clonal expansion indicated for each patient and timepoint. MBCs were binned into rare clones (n = 1 cell), small (n = 2 cells), medium (2 < n cells ≤ 5), or large (5 < n ≤ 10). (C) Frequency of heavy chain variable genes and light chain κ and λ variable genes in each study group compared to the CoV-AbDab database (filtered for SARS-CoV-2 specific entries). Only genes found in at least 3% of 1 of the 4 comparison groups are plotted.

To examine the repertoire of S-specific MBCs, we compared heavy (V H ) and light (V L ) chain variable gene usage across study groups (Figure 4C). Gene usage frequencies in each study group were compared with the CoV-AbDab public database of published or patented Abs reported to bind coronaviruses, which we specifically filtered for database entries that were reported to bind SARS-CoV-2 S (Figure 4C) (46). VH3-family genes were particularly abundant, followed by VH1 and VH4 families (Figure 4C). The most abundant V H genes in all 3 study groups mirrored the top gene usages in the CoV-AbDab database (IGHV1-69 and IGHV3-30). An enriched usage of IGKV1-39, IGKV3-11, IGKV3-20, and IGLV2-14 were observed in the 3 study groups and in the CoV-AbDab database (Figure 4C). Visualization of paired V H and V L gene usage of S-specific MBCs is shown in Supplemental Figure 6. Of the 48 gene pairs detected as shared by the 3 study groups, an enrichment in the usage of IGHV1-69D/IGKV3-11 was observed based on the count of S-specific MBCs detected (Supplemental Figure 7). Overall, V H and V L repertoire analyses revealed high diversity in each study group, as well as conserved V gene usages and V gene pairs across study groups, suggesting that the biological treatments (anti-IL-12/23 and anti-TNF Abs) had little or no impact on Ab diversity.

Altered proportions of class-switched S-specific MBCs in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF

The BCR-seq data revealed that the cMBCs were largely class switched, expressing IGHG1–4 or IGHA1, with IGHG1 expression most predominant (Figure 5A). In contrast, approximately 75% of MZ-like B cells expressed IGHM, whereas approximately 25% were class switched. Atypical MBCs were heterogenous but predominantly class switched, albeit harboring a greater fraction of nonswitched IGHM-expressing cells than cMBCs (Figure 5A). When considering total S-specific MBCs (subsets pooled), patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF exhibited a lower proportion of MBCs expressing IGHG1–4 class-switched BCRs, and, concomitantly, a greater proportion of BCRs expressing IGHM (Figure 5B). As most cMBCs expressed class-switched BCRs in all 3 study groups (Figure 5C), the lower proportion of switched MBCs in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF overall may reflect the decreased frequency of cMBCs (Figure 2C), rather than a decrease in class switching.

Figure 5 Altered proportions of switched MBCs and plasma IgG in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF. (A–C) BCR-sequencing of S-specific MBCs 3–4 months after dose 2 and 3. C1: cluster 1; C2: cluster 2; C3: cluster 3. (A) Fraction (%) of total S-specific MBCs (classical MBCs, marginal zone–like (MZ) B cells, and atypical MBCs) expressing each isotype. (B) Fraction (%) of total S-specific MBCs (classical MBCs, marginal zone–like (MZ) B cells, and atypical MBCs) expressing each isotype, grouped by study group. (C) Fraction (%) of S-specific classical MBCs (cluster 1) expressing each isotype, grouped by study group. (D) Level of plasma S-specific IgG and IgM across timepoints 2–4 weeks after 1 to 4 vaccine doses. EC 50 , sample dilution that gives a response halfway between the minimum signal of the assay and sample’s own maximum (top) activity. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Asterisks in black indicate comparisons between the healthy control group and the patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF, asterisks in teal indicate comparisons between patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF and patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23. Thin lines represent each individual. Multivariate regression analyses controlled for age, sex, BMI, and vaccine type, with an interaction term between timepoint and study group. Data represent mean ± 95% CI. Sample size information is provided in Supplemental Table 2. (A–D) Anti-IL-12/23 IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23; anti-TNF IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF.

Decreased S-specific IgG, but similar S-specific IgM levels, in plasma from patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF

To investigate more directly the potential impact of anti-TNF on Ab class switching, we conducted ELISA assays for S-specific IgG and IgM from the 3 study groups. The results showed that across 4 vaccine doses, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF had significantly reduced S-specific IgG levels, compared with patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 and people in the healthy control group (Figure 5D), consistent with our earlier studies (8, 9). In contrast, levels of S-specific IgM were similar across the 3 groups. These data show a reduced output of IgG without a proportional increase in IgM, consistent with reduced LLPC output from the GC, rather than a reduction in Ab class switching.

Reduced somatic hypermutation in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF

SHM in Ig variable (V) regions is important in the affinity maturation of Ab responses. Therefore, we compared the frequency of SHM in the V regions of heavy (V H ) and light (V L ) chains of MBCs derived from healthy controls and patients with IBD treated with anticytokines (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 8). Overall, cMBCs had the greatest frequencies of V H and V L mutations, followed by MZ-like B cells and aMBCs, irrespective of whether 2 or 3 doses of vaccine were received (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Stratification by study group revealed that patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF had significantly lower frequencies of V H mutations in total S-specific MBCs compared to both the patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 and people in the healthy control group after the third dose of vaccine, with differences between the anti-IL-12/23 and anti-TNF groups also observed after dose 2 (Figure 6A). The greatest differences in the frequencies of V H mutations were observed in the cMBCs, with the cMBCs of patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF exhibiting lower mutation frequencies compared with the other 2 groups after dose 2 (Figure 6B). Similar results were seen with V L mutations, whereby patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF had a lower frequency of mutations compared with patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 and people in the healthy control group (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 6 Reduced somatic hypermutation in the BCRs of S-specific memory B cells in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF. BCR-Seq of S-specific memory B cells (MBCs) from people in the healthy control group (n = 3), patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 (n = 4), and patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF (n = 5), after dose 2 and 3. Each dot represents a cell. (A) Frequency of somatic hypermutations (SHM) in the heavy chain variable region of S-specific MBCs (classical MBCs, MZ-like B cells, and atypical MBCs pooled), after dose 2 and after dose 3, grouped by study group. (B) Frequency of SHM in the heavy chain variable region of S-specific MBCs after dose 2 and 3, separated by subset (classical MBCs, marginal MZ-like B cells, atypical MBCs) and grouped by study group. (C) Frequency of replacement SHM in the heavy chain complementarity determining regions (CDR) 1–3 of S-specific MBCs (classical MBCs, MZ-like B cells, and atypical MBCs pooled), after dose 2 and 3, grouped by study group. (A–C) Frequency is calculated as counts of mutations over the total number of positions in the V gene sequence. Kruskal-Wallis one-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons tests were performed. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Anti-IL-12/23 IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23; anti-TNF IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF.

When SHMs in the CDRs (CDR1–3) increase the affinity of the BCR for antigen, those cells are selected for clonal expansion in the GC, resulting in affinity maturation. In contrast, mutations in structurally important positions in the framework regions are selected against (47). Therefore, we further characterized the frequency of mutations by location and the type of mutation (replacement or silent). The bulk of SHMs in the MBC BCRs in all study groups were replacement mutations concentrated in CDR1–3, with fewer SHM in the framework regions (Supplemental Figure 8D). Patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF exhibit lower frequencies of replacement V H mutations in CDR1-3 compared with patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 after dose 2 and 3, and lower mutation frequencies in CDR1 compared with people in the healthy control group after dose 3 (Figure 6C). Taken together, the data show that the BCRs of S-specific MBCs from patients treated with anti-TNF exhibit less SHM, with the majority being replacement mutations, suggesting that the B cells in the anti-TNF group have undergone less efficient affinity maturation in the GC.

Patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF have lower avidity anti-S IgG across 4 vaccine doses

We next asked if the reduced SHM frequency in the BCRs of S-specific MBCs from patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF after vaccination was associated with a lower avidity plasma Ab response. We used a modified ELISA in which increasing concentrations of the chaotropic agent ammonium thiocyanate were added before the addition of the secondary Ab, to assess the strength of the Ab-antigen interaction (48–51). We analyzed the avidity of Ab binding to ancestral S (Figure 7), with avidity reported as a total relative avidity index (TRAI), as defined in the methods. At the time of sample collection, people in the healthy control group were not prioritized for a fourth dose of vaccine, hence data are not available beyond the third dose for the people in the healthy control group. Likewise, we did not have sufficient participants in the anti-TNF–treated IBD group to evaluate avidity at the 3–4 months after the dose 4 timepoint. In all participants, anti-S IgG avidity significantly increased with each successive dose of vaccine, plateauing after 3 vaccine doses in anti-IL-12/23–treated and anti-TNF–treated patients with IBD (Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 4). The second dose of vaccine induced the most robust increase in the avidity of S-binding IgG in the healthy control group and patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23, whereas patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF exhibited the greatest boost in the avidity of S-binding IgG after the third dose (Figure 7A). Furthermore, the boost in Ig avidity after dose 3 in patients treated with anti-TNF was smaller than the boost in avidity after dose 2 in the healthy control group and patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23, highlighting delayed and decreased affinity maturation (Figure 7A). Strikingly, across 1–4 doses of vaccine, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF showed significantly lower avidity IgG binding to S compared with people in the healthy control group and patients with IBD treated with IL-12/23 (Figure 7A), consistent with the BCR-Seq data presented above. This reduced avidity in the anti-TNF–treated group was independent of the type of anti-TNF Ab used (infliximab or adalimumab; Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 7 The avidity of anti-S IgG is lower in patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF across four vaccine doses. (A) Avidity (total relative avidity index, TRAI) of anti-ancestral S IgG across 1–4 vaccine doses. Multivariate regression analyses controlled for age, BMI, sex, vaccine type, and IgG concentration, with an interaction term between timepoint and study group. Lines represent each individual. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Colored asterisks compare patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF with people in the healthy control group (black) or with patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23 (teal). (B) Association of anti-ancestral S IgG avidity and neutralization of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 after dose 2 and 3. Neutralization data were previously reported (8, 9). Log 10 (ID 50 ), the serum dilution that inhibits 50% of lentiviral infection. Linear regressions controlled for age, BMI, sex, and vaccine type. (C) Association of mean frequency of heavy chain variable region somatic hypermutation in total S-specific memory B cells (MBCs) (classical MBCs, MZ-like B cells, atypical MBCs pooled) or S-specific classical MBCs and the avidity of anti-ancestral S IgG. Linear regressions were performed. Each point represents an individual. (D) Mean percentage of anti-ancestral S IgG that fall into each categorical avidity level: very low, low, medium, high. Percentage of high avidity IgG is indicated. Samples were obtained 2–4 weeks after each vaccine. Values are derived as fractional relative avidity indices (Supplemental Table 5). (E) Comparisons of the mean percentage of anti-ancestral S IgG of each categorical avidity level in treated patients with IBD relative to healthy controls, after 1–3 doses. Least squares regression controlled for age, sex, BMI, vaccine type and IgG concentration. Significant differences (P < 0.05) are colored black. (A, D, and E) Sample size and timepoint information is provided in Supplemental Table 3. (A and E) Data represent mean ± 95% CI. (A–E) Anti-IL-12/23 IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-IL-12/23; anti-TNF IBD, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF.

We next performed several sensitivity analyses to further interrogate Ab avidity. First, given that avidity maturation develops over time, we evaluated whether the time between vaccination and sampling impacted the avidity readouts. Within each timepoint analyzed, the time of sampling relative to vaccination was indistinguishable between study groups (Supplemental Figure 10A). Moreover, regression analyses indicated that the time between vaccination and sampling was not predictive of the avidity of anti-S IgG, likely reflecting the relatively homogeneous sampling times (Supplemental Figure 10B). We also assessed the impact of the time between anti-IL-12/23 or anti-TNF infusion and blood sampling on Ab avidity. For samples in which we had the patient self-reported date of most recent infusion, regression analyses revealed no impact of infusion timing on the avidity measurements (Supplemental Figure 11).

We also observed that the avidity of anti-S IgG measured here was positively associated with our previously reported neutralization capacity for ancestral SARS-CoV-2 after dose 2 and after dose 3 (Figure 7B). Thus, higher avidity IgG predicts greater neutralization capacity against the ancestral strain of virus.

Given that MBCs and LLPCs (a source of plasma IgG) are both cellular outputs of GCs, we examined whether the SHM analyses from BCR-Seq predicted plasma IgG avidity by linear regression analyses. Indeed, we observed that the frequency of V H mutations in total S-specific MBCs (cMBCs, MZ-like B cells, and aMBCs pooled) or S-specific cMBCs alone predicts the avidity of plasma S-specific IgG (Figure 7C). Patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF had less SHM, and this predicted a lower avidity response (Figure 7C).

By analysis of the proportion of Abs that resist successive washes with ammonium thiocyanate, the responses can be binned into binding categories, ranging from very low–to–high avidity, for each study group (Figure 7D). After 1 dose of vaccine, we observed that the majority of antigen-specific IgGs were of very low or low avidity in all groups (Figure 7D). With successive doses of vaccine, the percentage of very low and low avidity IgG decreased, with a corresponding increase in the percentage of medium and high avidity IgG, indicative of affinity maturation (Figure 7D). Compared with healthy controls, after 2 and 3 vaccine doses, patients with IBD treated with anti-TNF had a significantly higher percentage of medium avidity S-specific IgG and a correspondingly lower percentage of high avidity IgG (Figure 7, D and E). Overall, these data demonstrate that vaccine-induced responses in patients treated with anti-TNF show reduced and delayed affinity maturation relative to the healthy control group or patients treated with anti-IL-12/23.