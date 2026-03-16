Fibrosis-memory is mediated by IL-3–producing T cells and drives progression of fibrosis

Development of fibrosis is enhanced by a preceding fibrotic event. To determine whether the phenomenon of fibrosis-memory exists in mice with renal fibrosis, we assessed the impact of a first profibrotic renal injury on development of fibrosis during a second profibrotic injury of the contralateral kidney. We performed RUUO of the right kidney from day 0 to 6 (first injury), followed by an UUO of the left kidney from day 17 to 22 (second injury) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192095DS1, RUUO+UUO model). As control, the first injury on the right kidney was omitted or sham surgery was performed. Nonobstructed naive kidneys served as negative controls and showed no signs of fibrosis. Analysis of the left UUO kidney on day 22 revealed that a preceding fibrotic injury of the right kidney aggravated subsequent development of fibrosis in the left kidney (fibrosis-memory). Deposition of collagen-1 was increased by about 65%, and overall fibrosis quantified by Masson’s trichrome staining was increased by about 53%. There was also a significant increase in col1a1 mRNA expression (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Evidence for long-lasting fibrosis-memory in mice with renal fibrosis. (A, B, and E) Mice underwent RUUO of the right kidney from day 0–6 (first insult), were sham operated, or remained naive (Ø). Mice then underwent UUO of the left kidney from day 17 to 22 (second insult) or remained naive (Ø). (A) Quantification of collagen-1 (Col1), overall fibrosis (fibrotic area), and col1a1 mRNA expression in the left kidney on day 22. Two pooled experiments, with n = 4, naive; 8, received the second insult only; 17, sham; and 16, RUUO. (B–D) Mice underwent RUUO of the right kidney from day 0 to 6 (first insult) or remained naive (Ø). Mice then underwent UUO of the left kidney from day 11 to 16 or from day 37 to 42 (second insult). (B) Analysis of the left UUO kidney on day 16 or day 42. Two pooled experiments, with n = 14 naive; 10 day 16 UUO; and 8 day 37 UUO for immunofluorescence and qPCR, and 1 single experiment for Trichrome staining, with n = 8 received the second insult only; 6, day 11 UUO; and 8, day 37 UUO. (C) Representative images of collagen-1 immunofluorescence and Trichrome staining. (D) Quantification of infiltrating CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, monocytes (Monos), and neutrophils (Neutros) in the left UUO kidneys (single experiment with n = 8 received the second insult only; 6, day 11 UUO; and 8, day 37 UUO). (E) Quantification of CD4+ tissue-resident memory (TRM) T cells in the blood, spleen, and left UUO kidneys (single experiment with n = 6 and 4). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We then investigated whether the profibrotic priming persists for prolonged periods and compared 2 groups with different time intervals between RUUO of the right kidney and UUO of the left kidney. RUUO was performed from day 0 to 6 and UUO either from day 11 to 16 or from day 37 to 42. In control mice, no first injury was inflicted. Both groups with a preceding fibrosis on the right kidney developed significantly more fibrosis on the left kidney. There was no significant difference between the shorter and longer time interval (Figure 1, B and C), indicating that fibrosis-memory persists for several weeks.

We also quantified immune cells infiltrating the left UUO kidney by flow cytometry and found significantly more CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and monocytes in the UUO kidneys of mice with a preceding renal fibrosis (fibrosis-memory) (Figure 1D). UUO kidneys of mice with fibrosis-memory not only contained two times more infiltrating CD4+ T cells, but also a much higher percentage and absolute number of CD62L–CD69+ tissue-resident memory CD4+ T cells (CD4+ TRM cells) (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Expression of CD103, CD279, and CD44 showed no or only small differences in UUO kidneys of mice with or without a preceding fibrotic event (Supplemental Figure 2C). No differences were detectable for basophils, eosinophils, and mast cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). UUO kidneys and spleens of mice with fibrosis-memory did not contain increased numbers of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (Supplemental Figure 2E), and there was only a minimal expression of the exhaustion markers TIM-3 and LAG-3 on renal and splenic CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 2F). The percentage of CD4+ TRM cells was also higher in the spleens of mice with fibrosis-memory (Figure 1E), while there was no increase in CD4+ T cells or CD4+ TRM cells in the livers or lungs and no development of fibrosis in liver, lung, or skin (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). In summary, immunophenotyping (gating in Supplemental Figure 3) showed that there is more leukocyte infiltration during the second insult, suggesting that immune cells could be responsible for the enhanced fibrosis during the second insult.

To get more insight how a preceding RUUO may potentially influence the contralateral kidney before ureteral ligation of the contralateral kidney, we performed only a RUUO from day 0 to 6 and analyzed the contralateral kidneys on day 16. In comparison to kidneys from completely naive mice, we did not detect fibrosis or inflammation in the contralateral kidneys (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In a previous paper, we also studied how a UUO of one kidney influences the renal function (glomerular filtration rate [GFR]) of the contralateral kidney. Due to hyperfiltration, the GFR of the contralateral kidney transiently increased on day 1 after UUO (from 604 μL/min to 887 μL/min) but declined almost to basal levels afterward (706 μL/min on day 8; 633 μL/min on day 23) (12). Thus, at the time point when UUO of the left kidney was performed in the RUUO+UUO model, the left kidney was largely comparable to naive kidneys.

We also analyzed how fibrosis and inflammation in the RUUO kidney decline following reversal of the RUUO on day 6 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). As expected, there was a pronounced inflammation and fibrosis in the RUUO kidney, with infiltrating CD4+ T cells, neutrophils, and monocytes on day 6. On day 16, fibrosis was reduced by about 50%, while the leukocyte infiltrate in the RUUO kidney almost completely disappeared and was comparable to that of naive mice. In the spleens of mice with RUUO, we found increased numbers of neutrophils and monocytes on day 6, which fully normalized until day 16. In summary, the inflammatory response in the spleen and RUUO kidney had almost completely subsided at the time just prior to induction of the second renal injury.

CD4+ T cells contribute to fibrosis-memory. To analyze whether fibrosis-memory is mediated by CD4+ T cells, we performed RUUO of the right kidney from day 0 to 6, depleted CD4+ T cells on day 13 and 14 with an anti-CD4 antibody, and quantified development of fibrosis during a subsequent UUO of the left kidney from day 16 to 22. As control, an isotype control antibody was injected, resulting in no depletion of CD4+ T cells. Without depletion of CD4+ T cells, a strong fibrosis developed in the left kidney, as seen before. In contrast, depletion of CD4+ T cells markedly reduced development of fibrosis in the left kidney by 60% for collagen-1, by 46% for overall fibrosis, and by 20% for collagen-1 mRNA expression (Figure 2, A and B). To verify that depletion of CD4+ T cells was effective and persisted until day 22, we quantified leukocyte subpopulations in the spleen and left UUO kidney on day 22 (Figure 2C). Almost no CD4+ T cells were detectable in the spleens and UUO kidneys of anti-CD4 treated mice on day 22. Depletion of CD4+ T cells also reduced the infiltration of monocytes and neutrophils in the UUO kidney on day 22.

Figure 2 Reduced fibrosis-memory in the absence of CD4+ T cells. Mice underwent RUUO of the right kidney from day 0 to 6 (first insult), followed by UUO of the left kidney from day 16 to 22 (second insult). On days 13 and 14, mice were injected with a depleting CD4 antibody (α-CD4) or an isotype control antibody (control). (A) Quantification of collagen-1 (Col1), overall fibrosis (fibrotic area), and col1a1 mRNA expression in the left UUO kidney on day 22. Four pooled experiments, with n = 18/group. Controls are identical to those in Figure 6A. (B) Representative images of collagen-1 immunofluorescence and Trichrome staining. (C) Quantification of CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells (CD19+), monocytes (Monos), and neutrophils (Neutros) in the spleen and left UUO kidneys by flow cytometry (single experiment with n = 6–7/group). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired 2-sided t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

These data suggest that increased fibrosis and inflammation in a fibrosis-memory recall situation involves CD4+ T cells.

Adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donor mice increases fibrosis in the recipients. To further show that CD4+ T cells are essential for the fibrosis-memory effect, we adoptively transferred T cells from fibrotic donor mice into naive recipients and performed UUO in the recipients (schematic overview in Supplemental Figure 1B). Two fibrotic injuries (RUUO+UUO) were inflicted on the right kidney of the donors (RUUO from day –18 to –12 and UUO from day –7 to 0) to induce a strong fibrosis-memory. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were purified from the spleens of the fibrotic donors and adoptively transferred into naive recipients (5 × 106 cells / recipient) immediately after the UUO operation of the recipients. Fibrosis was quantified 7 days later. In the control group, splenic CD4+ and CD8+ T cells of naive nonfibrotic donors were adoptively transferred or no adoptive transfer of cells was performed. Our data show that adoptive transfer of CD4+ T cells from the fibrotic, but not from the naive, donors markedly aggravated development of fibrosis in the UUO kidneys of the recipients (Figure 3A). CD8+ T cells were unable to transfer fibrosis-memory. Fibrosis was quantified as before by collagen-1 immunofluorescence, trichrome staining, and col1a1 mRNA. Representative images are shown in Figure 3B.

Figure 3 Fibrosis-memory can be adoptively transferred by splenic and renal CD4+ T cells. (A and B) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were purified on day 0 from the spleens of naive donor mice (no OP) or donor mice after RUUO of the right kidney from day –18 to –12 and UUO of the same kidney from day –7 to 0 (RUUO+UUO). Where indicated, RPMI-1640 medium (Ø) or 5 × 106 CD4+ T cells or CD8+ T cells were adoptively transferred into recipients on day 0 and UUO was performed on all recipients on day 0. (A) Quantification of collagen-1 (Col1), overall fibrosis (fibrotic area), and col1a1 mRNA expression in the recipient’s UUO kidneys on day 7. Two pooled experiments with n = 11, no cell transfer; 13, CD4+ T cells from naïve mice; 13, CD8+ T cells from naïve mice; 14, CD4+ T cells from mice after RUUO+UUO; and 13, CD8+ T cells from mice after RUUO+UUO. (B) Representative images of collagen-1 immunofluorescence and Trichrome staining. (C and D) CD4+ T cells were purified on day 0 from the spleens or fibrotic kidneys of donor mice, with renal fibrosis induced as described above (RUUO+UUO). Where indicated, medium or 130,000 CD4+ T cells were adoptively transferred into recipients on day 0 and UUO was performed on all recipients on day 0. (C) Analysis of the recipient’s UUO kidneys on day 7. Two pooled experiments with n = 14, no cell transfer; 8, CD4+ T cells from the spleen; and 12, CD4+ T cells from the UUO kidney. (D) Representative images of collagen-1 immunofluorescence and Trichrome staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons (A and C). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Next, we addressed the question whether renal CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donors are more profibrotic than splenic CD4+ T cells. Fibrosis was induced in the donor mice, as described above. As we could only obtain low numbers of CD4+ T cells from fibrotic kidneys, we adoptively transferred 130,000 cells/recipient. In the control group, no cells were transferred. 130,000 CD4+ T cells from fibrotic kidneys markedly enhanced fibrosis in the recipients, while the identical number of splenic CD4+ T cells from the same fibrotic donors had no effect (Figure 3, C and D).

Fibrosis-memory leads to a strong clonal expansion of CD4+ T cells in the kidney and expands IL-3–producing memory T cells in the spleen and kidney. Having shown that CD4+ T cells mediate fibrosis-memory, we were interested in if there is a clonal expansion of CD4+ T cells in the UUO kidneys of mice with fibrosis-memory compared with the spleens of the same mice. Sequencing of the TCR-β chain showed that the clonal diversity of CD4+ T cells was much lower in the kidney than in the spleen (Figure 4A). In addition, TCR-β clonotypes of CD4+ T cells in the kidney of individual mice were to a large extent also present in the spleens of corresponding mice (Figure 4B). Overall, this indicates a strong oligoclonal expansion of CD4+ T cells in the fibrotic kidney, arguing for an autoreactivity of the infiltrating T cells against damaged/fibrotic renal tissue. To gain more insight into the phenotype of CD4+ T cells of fibrotic mice, we analyzed CD4+ T cells from the spleens and fibrotic kidneys of mice with RUUO+UUO, both performed on the right kidney. Naive mice without fibrosis served as controls. On day 18, naive and memory CD4+ T cells were identified by flow cytometry using CD62L as marker for naive (CD62L+) and memory (CD62L–) T cells (gating in Supplemental Figure 5A). In the fibrotic kidneys, about 60% of all CD4+ T cells had a memory phenotype, which was significantly higher than in the spleen, indicating that activated CD4+ T cells predominantly accumulate in the kidney (Figure 4C). Kidneys of naive mice contained very low numbers of T cells and were not included in this analysis.

Figure 4 Fibrosis-memory leads to clonal expansion of CD4+ T cells in the kidney and increased IL-3 production. (A and B) RUUO of the right kidney (day 0–6), followed by UUO of the left kidney (day 17–22). (A) Clonal diversity of UUO kidney and splenic CD4+ T cells on day 22. (B) TCR repertoire overlaps between UUO kidney and splenic CD4+ T cells. UMI counts represent individual TCR-β mRNAs. (C–I) RUUO of the right kidney (day 0–6) and UUO of the same kidney (day 11–18) (RUUO+UUO). Analysis on day 18. Naive mice (no OP) served as controls. (C) CD62L+ and CD62L– CD4+ T cells in the spleens of naive mice (n = 8), and in the spleens and fibrotic kidneys of RUUO+UUO mice (n = 6). (D) CD4+ T cells expressing IL-3, IL-2, GM-CSF, IFN-γ (n = 8 each), and IL-17 (n = 5) in the spleens and fibrotic kidneys of RUUO+UUO mice. (E) IL-3 mRNA expression of CD4+ T cells from the spleens of naive and RUUO+UUO mice (n = 8) and the fibrotic kidney of RUUO+UUO mice (n = 3). (F) IL-3 mRNA expression of CD62L+CD4+ T cells (n = 12) and CD62L–CD4+ T cells (n = 6) from the spleens of naive and RUUO+UUO mice. (G) IL-3 in the supernatant of anti-CD3–activated CD4+ T cells, CD62L+CD4+, and CD62L–CD4+ T cells from the spleens of RUUO+UUO mice (n = 3 per group). (H) IL-3 in the supernatant of anti-CD3–activated PBMCs from the blood of RUUO+UUO mice (n = 6) or naive mice (n = 7). (I) CFSE-labeled CD4+ T cells from the spleens of RUUO+UUO mice were injected into recipients 3 days after UUO operation (5 × 106 cells/mouse, n = 5). Two days later, CFSE+ T cells were quantified in relation to endogenous CFSE– CD4+ T cells in various organs. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired 2-sided t test (A, D, F, and H) and 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons (C, E, G, and I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

In models of auto- and alloimmunity IL-3 was shown to play a major role for development of fibrosis (17–19). IL-3 is almost exclusively produced by T cells and thus, appeared as potential effector molecule to mediate T cell–dependent fibrosis-memory. We therefore analyzed the cytokine profile of CD4+ T cells in the spleens and UUO kidneys of mice with fibrosis-memory by intracellular cytokine staining (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). In the spleen, less than 2% of the CD4+ T cells expressed IL-3, while in the UUO kidney almost 30 % of the T cells expressed IL-3. There was also some enrichment of IFN-γ–, GM-CSF–, and IL-17–expressing CD4+ T cells in the UUO kidney, while IL-2–expressing T cells were less frequent in the kidney. We also analyzed which other cytokines were coexpressed by IL-3+CD4+ T cells. In the spleen, about 50% of the IL-3+ T cells coexpressed IL-2; however, in the kidney this coexpression was only 13%. IFN-γ and GM-CSF are only coexpressed by a minority of IL-3+ CD4+ T cells in both organs. Thus, IL-3+CD4+ T cells strongly accumulate in the kidneys of mice with fibrosis-memory. We also measured IL-3 mRNA expression in renal and splenic CD4+ T cells from fibrotic mice (RUUO+UUO). Consistent with intracellular cytokine staining, IL-3 mRNA expression was strongly upregulated in CD4+ T cells from fibrotic kidneys (Figure 4E). To quantify IL-3 expression in naive and memory CD4+ T cells, we purified these cells from the spleens of fibrotic (RUUO+UUO) or naive mice, induced cytokine expression with PMA/ionomycin, and quantified IL-3 mRNA expression by RT-PCR. We could not use flow cytometry because PMA/ionomycin interfered with detection of CD62L and other memory markers. Memory CD4+ T cells expressed higher IL-3-mRNA levels than naive CD4+ T cells, and IL-3 mRNA levels were further upregulated in memory CD4+ T cells of fibrotic mice (Figure 4F). Also on the protein level, CD62L– memory CD4+ T cells from the spleens of RUUO+UUO mice secreted much more IL-3 than CD62L+ naive CD4+ T cells or total CD4+ T cells upon activation with anti-CD3 (Figure 4G). Increased IL-3 expression was also detectable in activated peripheral blood T cells of RUUO+UUO mice compared with naive mice (Figure 4H).

To investigate whether there is a preferential migration of certain CD4+ T cell subsets into the UUO kidney and to better understand the in vivo distribution of CD4+ T cells after adoptive transfer into mice with UUO, we adoptively transferred CD4+ splenic T cells labeled with carboxyfluorescein succinimidyl ester (CFSE) from fibrotic donor mice with RUUO+UUO into recipients with UUO. We have shown that adoptive transfer of such cells aggravated renal fibrosis in recipients with UUO (see Figure 3). CFSE-labeled cells were intravenously injected into recipients 3 days after UUO operation. Two days after injection, CFSE-labeled cells were quantified in the UUO kidney, the nonoperated contralateral kidney, blood, spleen, liver, and lung (Figure 4I). As the absolute numbers of CD4+ T cells are very different in the various organs, CFSE+ T cells were correlated to the endogenous (CFSE–) T cells present in each organ. CD4+ TRM T cells preferentially migrated into the UUO kidney and much less to other sites. In contrast, CFSE+ naive CD4+ T cells were preferentially found in the blood, spleen and lung.

Adoptive transfer of memory CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donor mice increases fibrosis in recipients. To show that memory but not naive CD4+ T cells mediate fibrosis-memory, we purified CD62L+ or CD62L– CD4+ T cells from the spleens of fibrotic donor mice (RUUO+UUO) (Supplemental Figure 5D), adoptively transferred the cells into naive recipients, and performed UUO in the recipients immediately before the T cell transfer. In the control group, no cells were transferred. Quantification of fibrosis in the recipient’s UUO kidneys revealed that the adoptive transfer of memory CD4+ T cells but not naive CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donor mice significantly enhanced fibrosis as shown by collagen-1 deposition, overall fibrosis, and col1a1 mRNA expression (Figure 5, A and B). Recipient UUO kidneys were shredded, and IL-3 was quantified in the cell supernatant by ELISA. IL-3 protein levels were significantly increased after adoptive transfer of memory but not naive CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donors (Figure 5C). The adoptive transfer of memory CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donors also increased the leukocyte infiltration in the recipient’s UUO kidney with more CD4+ T cells, a higher percentage of memory CD4+ T cells, more neutrophils, and, nonsignificantly, more monocytes (Figure 5D), similar to what we have observed previously in the RUUO+UUO model (Figure 1D). To find out if fibrosis-memory is a shared characteristic of memory CD4+ T cells in general or only of memory CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donors, we isolated CD62L–CD4+ memory T cells from the spleens of naive donor mice without fibrosis, adoptively transferred 4 × 106 of these cells into naive recipients, and performed UUO in the recipients immediately before the T cell transfer (Figure 5E). In the control group, we used a group without T cell transfer. No enhancement of fibrosis was seen in the recipients of memory CD4+ T cells from donors without fibrosis, indicating that fibrosis-memory only develops in memory CD4+ T cells under fibrotic conditions.

Figure 5 Fibrosis-memory can be transferred by memory but not naive CD4+ T cells. CD62L+CD4+ T cells (CD62L+) and CD62L–CD4+ T cells (CD62L–) were purified from the spleens of donor mice with renal fibrosis induced by RUUO of the right kidney from day –18 to –12 and UUO of the same kidney from day –7 to 0 (RUUO+UUO). Medium (Ø) or 4 × 106 purified cells were injected into recipients on day 0 and UUO was performed in all recipients on day 0. (A) Quantification of collagen-1 (Col1), overall fibrosis (fibrotic area), and col1a1 mRNA expression in the recipient’s UUO kidneys on day 7. Three pooled experiments for histology with n = 22, no cell transfer; 21, transfer of CD62L+; 21, CD62L–, and 2 pooled experiments for qPCR with n = 14, no cell transfer; 15, transfer of CD62L+; 14, transfer of CD62L–. (B) Representative images of collagen-1 immunofluorescence and Trichrome staining. (C) Quantification of IL-3 in the supernatant of shredded recipient’s UUO kidneys (n = 6/group). (D) CD4+ T cells, monocytes (Monos), and neutrophils (Neutros) as well as percentage of CD62L+ and CD62L–CD4+ T cells in the recipient’s UUO kidneys on day 7 (n = 7/group). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Enhancement of fibrosis in fibrosis-memory situations depends on IL-3. In order to study the contribution of IL-3 for aggravation of fibrosis in fibrosis-memory situations we blocked IL-3 with an antibody and used IL-3–deficient mice.

In the RUUO+UUO model, RUUO was performed on the right kidney from day 0 to 6 followed by UUO of the left kidney from day 16 to 22. A blocking IL-3 antibody or an isotype control antibody was injected daily from day 15 to 21. Analysis of the left UUO kidney on day 22 revealed that blockade of IL-3 during the second injury (recall period) markedly reduced development of fibrosis, as shown by collagen-1 deposition, overall fibrosis, and col1a1 mRNA expression (Figure 6A). In contrast, blockade of IFN-γ or GM-CSF during the second injury did not reduce development of fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Retrieval and adoptive transfer of fibrosis-memory is dependent on T cell–derived IL-3. (A) RUUO of the right kidney (day 0–6, first insult) followed by UUO of the left kidney (day 16–22, second insult). Treatment with anti–IL-3 (n = 20) or isotype control antibody (n = 18; 4 pooled experiments, same controls as in Figure 2A) from day 15–21. Analysis of the left UUO kidneys on day 22. (B) WT or IL-3–KO mice underwent RUUO of the right kidney (day 0–6, first insult) or remained naive (Ø). All mice then underwent UUO of the left kidney (day 16–22). Analysis of the left UUO kidneys on day 22. One experiment with n = 7, WT RUUO+UUO; 7, IL-3-KO RUUO+UUO; 6, WT UUO; and 7, IL-3-KO UUO. (C) Splenic CD62L–CD4+ or renal CD4+ T cells were purified from the spleens or fibrotic kidneys of RUUO+UUO donor mice (RUUO from day –18 to –12 and UUO of the same kidney from day –7 to 0). Medium, 4 × 106 splenic CD62L–CD4+ or 67,000 renal CD4+ T cells were injected into recipients on day 0. UUO in all recipients on day 0. Treatment with anti–IL-3 or an isotype control antibody (Ø) from day 0–6. Analysis of the recipient’s UUO kidneys on day 7. Single experiment with n = 8, no cell transfer; 5, no cell transfer and anti–IL-3; 7, transfer of CD62L- from spleen; 7, transfer of CD62L- from spleen and anti–IL-3; 3, transfer of CD4+ from UUO kidney; and 3, transfer of CD4+ from UUO kidney and anti–IL-3. (D) Splenic CD62L–CD4+ or renal CD4+ T cells were purified from the spleens or fibrotic kidneys of WT or IL-3–deficient (IL-3 KO) RUUO+UUO mice, as in C. Medium (Ø), 4 × 106 splenic CD62L–CD4+ or 116,000 renal CD4+ T cells were injected on day 0. UUO in all recipients on day 0. Analysis of the recipient’s UUO kidneys on day 7. Single experiment with n = 7, no cell transfer; 8, CD62L+ from spleen of WT; 7, CD62L+ from spleen of IL-3 KO; 5, CD62L+ from UUO-kidney of WT; and 8, CD62L+ from UUO-kidney of IL-3 KO. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired 2-sided t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We also performed the same experiment with IL-3–deficient mice (Figure 6B). RUUO was performed on the right kidney of WT or IL-3–deficient mice from day 0 to 6 (first injury), followed by an UUO of the left kidney from day 16 to 22 (second injury). In one group of mice, the first injury was omitted and only the UUO of the left kidney was performed. Quantification of fibrosis in the left UUO kidney of WT and IL-3–KO mice revealed that development of fibrosis during the second insult was aggravated only in WT mice but not in IL-3–KO mice. Furthermore, deficiency of IL-3 reduced development of fibrosis only in a memory situation with a preceding fibrotic event, but not during the first insult, consisting of a 6-day UUO without a preceding fibrotic event.

Adoptive transfer of fibrosis-memory is dependent on IL-3–producing CD4+ T cells. To further show the contribution of IL-3 for aggravation of fibrosis in a fibrosis-memory situation, we studied the role of IL-3 in the adoptive transfer model (Figure 6C). CD4+ T cells were isolated from the spleens or fibrotic kidneys of mice with RUUO+UUO. 4 × 106 splenic memory CD4+ T cells or 67,000 renal CD4+ T cells were adoptively transferred to naive recipients, and UUO was performed in the recipients immediately before adoptive cell transfer on day 0. In one group, no adoptive cell transfer was performed. In the recipients, IL-3 was blocked with a monoclonal antibody injected daily from day 0 to 6, and recipient UUO kidneys were analyzed on day 7. In the absence of anti–IL-3 adoptive transfer of splenic memory CD4+ T cells and renal CD4+ T cells markedly enhanced development of fibrosis in the recipients. In contrast, blockade of IL-3 completely abrogated the enhancement of fibrosis in the recipients (Figure 6C). In mice without adoptive transfer of T cells blockade of IL-3 had smaller antifibrotic effects. Consistent results were obtained with three different methods to quantify fibrosis.

To demonstrate that IL-3 derived from CD4+ T cells is essential for aggravation of fibrosis in a fibrosis-memory situation, we used WT and IL-3–deficient mice as donors of CD4+ T cells (Figure 6D). In the donors, fibrosis was induced with RUUO and UUO (RUUO+UUO) as described above. Adoptive transfer of splenic memory CD4+ T cells and renal CD4+ T cells from WT donors markedly aggravated development of fibrosis in the recipient UUO kidneys. Mice without transfer of T cells served as controls. In contrast, adoptive transfer of IL-3–deficient splenic or renal CD4+ T cells from fibrotic donors did not aggravate development of fibrosis in the recipient’s UUO kidneys (Figure 6D).

In summary, these data show that IL-3 released from memory CD4+ T cells is an essential factor for aggravation of fibrosis in a fibrosis-memory situation.

Macrophages but not basophils or monocytes are potential profibrotic mediators of IL-3. A recent publication showed that basophils contribute to fibrosis in the UUO model (20). As basophils strongly react to IL-3, they could be a potential link between IL-3 and fibrosis in the RUUO+UUO fibrosis-memory model. RUUO was performed from day 0 to 6 followed by UUO from day 16 to 22. Basophils were or were not depleted with the antibody MAR-1 from day 12 to 22. Despite complete depletion of basophils from the spleen and UUO kidney, there was no effect of basophil depletion on development of fibrosis in the UUO kidney on day 22 (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). In addition, monocytes have been associated with development of fibrosis (21–25). Thus, we depleted CCR2+ monocytes with the well-established antibody MC-21 from day 16 to 22. Complete depletion of monocytes from the peripheral blood and the UUO kidney had no effect on development of fibrosis in the UUO kidney on day 22 (Supplemental Figure 7), consistent with the observation that Ly6C+ monocytes did not express IL-3R in the UUO kidney (Supplemental Figure 8A). Apart from infiltrating classical monocytes, the kidney also contains various subsets of interstitial macrophages. We thus performed flow cytometry on single-cell suspensions of UUO kidneys to study the expression of the IL-3 receptor (IL-3R) CD123. We found a high expression of CD123 on CD206+ F4/80-high macrophages, which are strongly associated with development of fibrosis in the UUO model (26, 27) (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Thus, IL-3R–expressing CD206+ macrophages could be potential downstream mediators of IL-3–dependent fibrosis.

T cell–dependent expression of IL-3 is increased in patients with SSc. In order to translate the data to humans, we analyzed IL-3 expression in patients with SSc, a fibrotic disease with limited therapeutic options. Patient characteristics are shown in Table 1. SSc always manifests at the skin but can also involve internal organs. IL-3 expression was quantified in the supernatant of PBMCs cultured with anti-CD3 for 3 days to induce T cell activation and to stimulate the release of IL-3. Patients with SSc (n = 37) showed a significantly higher IL-3 expression than individuals acting as healthy controls (n = 37) (Figure 7A). Patients with SSc were also stratified according to disease duration below or above 1 year and according to mere skin involvement or additional organ fibrosis. Remarkably, a much higher level of IL-3 expression was found in patients with disease duration above 1 year (Figure 7, B and C), suggesting that fibrosis-memory has built up after prolonged disease duration. Spreading of fibrosis to one or more internal organs was also associated with a higher IL-3 expression.