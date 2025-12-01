Carboxypeptidase D deficiency causes hearing loss amenable to treatment

Sex as a biological variable. Our study included both male and female patients. We used both male and female mice in the experiments. Sex was not a biological variable.

Enrollment of participants. After enrollment, participants underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment to evaluate HL and related findings. Audiological examinations were performed in a soundproof room following standard procedures (48). We collected detailed medical and family histories; conducted thorough physical examinations, including neurological and ophthalmological assessments; and obtained laboratory and radiological tests to identify the cause of HL.

Molecular analysis. After excluding GJB2 variants by Sanger sequencing, we initially performed exome sequencing in the proband of each family (IV:3, II:1, and II:1 in families 1, 2, and 3, respectively). Subsequently, for a comprehensive evaluation of coding and non-coding variants, we performed genome sequencing in the proband of family 1. Details of bioinformatic analyses and variant prioritization are provided in Supplemental Methods.

Enrichment and prioritization of protein-altering variants in CPD from a large cohort. We queried genome sequencing data from 65,523 participants in 100KGP with rare diseases or cancer, aligned to the GRCh38 build. Participants were searched for inclusion under the “hearing and ear disorders” category within their normalized disease group. Additionally, we searched for participants with any HL phenotype referenced in the free text of any Human Phenotype Ontology or ICD-10 term. Individuals not classified by 100KGP under “hearing and ear disorders” but with identified HL phenotypes were grouped accordingly.

This process identified a total of 3,802 unrelated probands with HL. Controls consisted of 27,503 participants recruited under other disease categories without any associated HL phenotype. Relatives were excluded from the analysis. Cases and controls were matched for age, sex, and ancestry.

Briefly, 4 categories of variants in the CPD gene were analyzed: (a) Protein-altering variants included those classified by functional annotations such as frameshift variants, stop-gained variants, and missense variants. No filtering was applied for minor allele frequency or in silico prediction tools. (b) LoF variants included predicted damaging variants such as stop-gained, splice-acceptor, and splice-donor variants, all of which were considered rare and damaging. (c) Prioritized missense variants were restricted to those with a minor allele frequency less than 0.001 and either a Combined Annotation Dependent Depletion score ≥ 25 or an AlphaMissense (https://alphamissense.hegelab.org/) score indicating probable damage or ambiguity (≥0.34). Finally, (d) combined variants included those meeting the criteria for both prioritized missense and LoF categories.

For each variant category, alternate allele counts and total allele numbers were calculated for cases and controls. Frequencies were expressed as proportions of alternate alleles to total alleles. ORs were calculated to evaluate the association between variant presence and HL, along with 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Fisher’s exact test was used to compute P values, and statistical significance was defined as P ≤ 0.05. Analyses were performed using standard statistical software.

Protein modeling. Homology modeling of human CP domain 2 (residues 501–875) of the wild-type CPD and the variant p.(Met563Arg) (family 1)/p.(Arg833His) (family 2)/p.(Gln791Arg) (family 3) triplet in complex with the peptidomimetic inhibitor GEMSA was performed using MODELLER (https://salilab.org/modeller/) (49). The crystal structure of duck CP domain 2 bound to GEMSA (Protein Data Bank ID: 1H8L) was used as a template having sequence identity close to 85%. A total of 100 atomic models were calculated, and the best structure with the lowest energy, determined by the MODELLER Objective Function, was selected for further analysis. The structural models were rendered using RIBBONS (50).

Localization of CPD in mouse inner ear and antibody validation. To assess the localization of CPD, tympanic bullae containing cochlea were dissected from P0 C57BL/6 wild-type mice. They were locally perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde through the round and oval windows and kept at 4°C overnight. Next day the cochleae were rinsed in 1× phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) and permeabilized with 0.25% Triton X-100. Blocking was done in 5% bovine serum albumin (BSA) for 1 hour at room temperature. Incubation was done overnight at 4°C with the following primary antibodies: rabbit anti-CPD polyclonal antibody (Invitrogen, catalog CPD PA5-103707), mouse anti-MYO7A monoclonal antibody (MYO7A 138-1; Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA), and a chicken anti-neurofilament polyclonal antibody (MilliporeSigma, catalog AB5539). Nuclei were stained with DAPI, and images were captured with Zeiss LSM 710 or Zeiss LSM 980 with AiryScan 2 confocal microscope (Carl Zeiss).

The sensitivity of rabbit anti-CPD polyclonal antibody was tested and validated in CRISPR/Cas9–mediated CPD knockout in HEK293 cells (ATCC, CRL-1573). CPD-knockout lines clone 5, clone 14, and clone 55 were prepared using 5′-GAATCACAAACGGCGCACAT-3′ and 5′-CGGCGCACATTGGTATGATG-3′ guides and validated as previously described (51). The Sanger-validated clones (Supplemental Figure 12) were grown in Dulbecco’s modified Eagle medium (DMEM) supplemented with Normocin (InvivoGen, catalog ant-nr-05) and 10% FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A5256701) at 37°C, 5% CO 2 , and 95% humidity. Upon reaching 70% confluence, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature, followed by permeabilization with 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes, and then stained with rabbit anti-CPD primary antibody overnight. The following day, cells were incubated with anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 secondary antibody (Invitrogen, catalog A-11008) and DAPI. Images were captured using a Zeiss LSM 980 AiryScan 2 confocal microscope.

Additionally, cells were transfected with (CPD pcDNA3.1+/C-(K)DYK[(NM_001304.4) GenScript]) expression plasmid using the jetPRIME transfection reagent (Polyplus). After 72 hours, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature, permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes, and then costained with mouse monoclonal FLAG tag (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8146S) and rabbit polyclonal CPD primary antibodies overnight. The following day, cells were incubated with anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 488 (Invitrogen, catalog A-11001) and anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 555 (Invitrogen, catalog A-21428) secondary antibodies, respectively. Subsequently, the cells were counterstained with DAPI and mounted in Prolong Glass antifade solution (Invitrogen). Images were acquired using a ×63 objective on a Zeiss LSM 980 AiryScan 2 confocal microscope.

CPD enzyme activity. To measure the C-terminal cleavage activity of the carboxypeptidase D, the enzyme was incubated with the fluorescent substrate dansyl-Phe-Ala-Arg (Bachem, catalog 4028360.0005). Briefly, HEK293 cells were grown and maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1× antibiotic-antimycotic solution at 37°C, 5% CO 2 , and 95% humidity. Upon 70%–80% confluence, the cells were transfected with the CPD expression plasmid (GeneCopeia, EX-OHU10876D) using jetPRIME transfection reagent. The mutated constructs (CPDc.1688T>G, CPDc.2372A>G, CPDc.2498G>A) were generated using QuikChange Lightning Site-Directed Mutagenesis kit (Agilent Technologies, catalog 210518) (Supplemental Table 3). After 72 hours of transfection, cells were harvested and lysed in 100 mM Tris-acetate (pH 6.4) containing 100 mM NaCl. One hundred microliters of supernatant in a microcentrifuge tube was incubated with 0.2 mM of substrate for 60 minutes at 37°C. The reaction was stopped by addition of 50 μL of 500 mM HCl and 1 mL of chloroform. Tubes were mixed and centrifuged for 2 minutes at 300g. When centrifugation was complete, the bottom phase was separated into a fresh tube and dried overnight at room temperature in the dark. Dried samples were resuspended in 200 μL of PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100. Fluorescence was measured at 495/350 nm using a 96-well microplate reader (Synergy H1m Monochromator-Based Multi-Mode Microplate Reader) with Gen5 2.0 data analysis software (both from Agilent).

The impaired enzyme activity was also confirmed by peptidomics analysis at Creative Proteomics.

Fibroblast studies and effects of l-arginine supplementation. Fibroblasts from 6 controls and 4 patients were plated in 150 × 20 mm cell culture Petri dishes (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 150468) using DMEM for stable isotope labeling by amino acids in cell culture (SILAC) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A33822) supplemented with 10% dialyzed FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 26400044) and 1× antibiotic-antimycotic solution. The medium was changed each alternate day, and cells were kept growing until 80% confluent. The cells were harvested in 100 μL arginine assay buffer provided with the Arginine Assay Kit (Abcam, catalog AB252892). Cells were homogenized and centrifuged at 10,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. Supernatant was prepared, and reagents were added as described by the manufacturer. The final incubation was at 37°C for 1 hour. Fluorescence was measured at 535/587 nm on a microplate reader in endpoint mode.

Similarly, for measurement of intracellular lysine, cells were collected in 100 μL lysine assay buffer provided with the Lysine Assay Kit (Cell Biolabs Inc., catalog MET-130). Cells were lysed and centrifuged as above, and fresh lysates were used for the experiment. Standards were freshly prepared, and lysates from the respective groups were incubated with the colorimetric probe as described by the manufacturer. Readings were measured with a spectrophotometric plate reader at 550 nm.

For NO and cGMP measurements, upon 80% confluence, the medium was supplemented with 6 mM l-arginine (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A14730.22) for 48 hours. Cells were harvested after 48 hours and homogenized in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 89900) mixed with 1× Halt protease and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 78441). Each sample was then centrifuged at 12,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was collected, protein estimation was conducted via bicinchoninic acid assay (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog B9643), and absorbance was measured at 562 nm using a microplate reader. For NO measurement, incubation was done for 10 minutes at 60°C, and absorbance was measured at 540 nm according to an NO assay kit (Abcam, catalog ab272517). For cGMP levels, cells were harvested after 48 hours in 0.1 M HCl and hydrolyzed to obtain total cell lysates. The absorbance was measured at 412 nm in a 96-well ELISA plate (Cayman, catalog 581021). Raw data were analyzed using the provided web tool (https://www.myassays.com/cyclic-gmp-acetylated.assay).

Apoptosis detection assays. Apoptosis was observed with TUNEL staining of patients’ fibroblasts. Approximately 5 × 104 cells were plated on glass coverslips, and TUNEL assay was performed using the 1-step TUNEL in situ apoptosis kit (Biotium, catalog 30063) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Images were quantified using ImageJ software (NIH). The images were split into respective channels, and thresholding was done to highlight only the cells. The count particle function was used to get the number of cells detected in each channel. Percentage apoptotic cells was calculated and plotted using GraphPad Prism software (version 10.0.2).

Fibroblasts from patients and control samples were also tested for apoptosis using flow cytometry. Cells were collected, washed with PBS, and stained with an Annexin V–FITC/PI detection kit (BioLegend, catalog 640914). Stained cells were analyzed using a BD FACSAria IIu Flow Cytometer, and data were processed using FlowJo software. Gating details are provided in Supplemental Figure 13.

Additionally, we performed Western blot analysis to investigate the role of conventional proteins for apoptosis in patients and control fibroblasts. Cells were harvested in RIPA lysis buffer, and the extracted proteins were resolved through a 4%–20% Tris-glycine gradient gel and then transferred to a 0.22 μm PVDF membrane. The membrane was then blocked in 5% BSA for 1 hour and incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies ERK1/2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9532S), p-ERK1/2 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5625S), AKT (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9272S), p-AKT (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4060S), BAD (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9239S), p-BAD (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4366S/9291S), CREB (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 4820S), p-CREB (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9198S), and caspase-3 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 14220S) each diluted at 1:1,000 in 5% BSA plus TBST (TBS with 0.5% Tween). The next day, the membrane was washed and incubated with anti-rabbit or anti-mouse peroxidase-conjugated secondary antibody (1:3,000) and developed using West Pico Super-Signal ECL substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 37069). Finally, visualization was performed using FluorChemE (ProteinSimple). Quantification was done using ImageJ software.

Oxidative stress in control and patient fibroblasts was measured with H 2 DCFDA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog D399) fluorometric assay. Approximately 7,000 cells were seeded in 96-well cell culture plates. After 24 hours, the cells were loaded with 100 μL of 10 μM H 2 DCFDA and incubated for 30–40 minutes at 37°C. Subsequently, cells were washed, and volume was replaced with pre-warmed HBSS. The plate was read at excitation/emission 485/535 as discussed earlier.

Mitochondrial membrane potential is a good indicator of the healthy state of cells. To observe the mitochondrial dysfunction in control and patients’ fibroblasts, the cells were maintained as discussed above. A 1:1,000 working solution of JC-1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 92891), a ratio-metric fluorescent reporter of mitochondrial membrane potential, was prepared according to the manufacturer’s protocol to stain the cells after incubation for 30 minutes. Cells were washed and passed through a cell strainer before the FACS analysis. A FACSAria IIu Flow Cytometer with lasers (488 and 561 nm) and filters (525/50 and 585/42 nm) was used, and data were processed using FlowJo software. Details of the gating strategy are given in Supplemental Figure 13.

ER stress marker quantification. Spliced XBP1 (sXBP1), associated with pro-homeostatic activity of the UPR and CHOP, correlated with pro-apoptotic activity of the UPR and was tested and quantified in cultured fibroblasts. Briefly, cells were grown as described above. RNA was extracted when cells reached 70%–80% confluence. Spliced and unspliced forms of XBP1 were measured by semiquantitative PCR and quantitative PCR (qPCR) and quantified against GAPDH. Densitometric analysis was performed using ImageJ, and intensities were recorded for further statistical analysis.

The lysates from the fibroblasts were prepared for Western blot analysis as described in the previous section. The membranes were incubated with anti–rabbit CHOP primary antibody (Proteintech, catalog 15204-1-AP; 1:1,500) overnight, and blots were developed after staining with the respective secondary antibody. Quantification was performed using ImageJ analysis software, and plots were generated for relative levels of CHOP in both controls and patients, normalized to GAPDH.

Organotypic cultures of mouse cochlea and Cpd silencing. C57BL/6 mice were time-mated to obtain E13.5 embryos. Cochleae from embryos confirming E13.5 staging criteria were used for culture. Dissection was performed as previously described (52), and 4 cochleae were placed on each Millicell cell culture insert. Cpd RNAi lentiviral system (sc-142542-V, sc-108080 [control], and sc-142542-PR) was purchased from Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc. After 3 days of culture, cochleae were transduced with viral particles at 1 × 106, 2 × 106, and 4 × 106 MOI. The medium was changed the following day, and cochlea was cultured until E18.5. The efficiency of transduction was measured with qPCR, and fold change in Cpd expression was determined. To quantify the apoptosis in cochlear cells, the tissue was harvested at E18.5 and fixed, and a 1-step TUNEL assay was performed. MYO7A, SOX2, and CPD antibodies were used to detect any differences in lateral and medial domains of silenced and wild-type specimens. Imaging was performed using a Zeiss LSM 980 microscope equipped with a ×63/1.4 NA oil immersion objective. Z-stacks were acquired with tiling using a zoom factor of ×1.2 and a frame size of 2,048 × 2,048 pixels. All images were captured with consistent laser power, gain, and offset settings. Maximum-intensity projections were generated from Z-stacks using ImageJ. To quantify apoptosis, 3 regions of interest (ROIs) from the apical mid and basal turns in each image, encompassing the cochlear sensory epithelium, were manually selected. The Threshold function was applied to the green channel to identify TUNEL-positive cells using consistent settings across all images. The number of apoptotic cells was quantified using the Analyze Particles tool with size and circularity parameters optimized to exclude background noise. The number of TUNEL-positive cells was normalized to the total number of DAPI-stained nuclei within the same ROI to calculate the percentage of apoptotic cells.

The effect of arginine supplementation to overcome apoptosis in the cochlea was also tested. Briefly, the culture was done as described above; however, the cochleae were kept in a modified medium composed of DMEM for SILAC supplemented with 10% dialyzed FBS, 1× N-2 supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 17502001), 1× B-27 (minus antioxidants) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 10889038), and 1× penicillin. We tested 3 different concentrations of arginine (3 mM, 5 mM, and 6 mM) to evaluate the effective dose for the rescue of apoptosis in the cochlea (data not shown). After repeated experimentation and analysis, we selected 5 mM arginine as the best dose to be added at E17.5 for 24 hours. The tissue was harvested at E18.5, fixed, and stained for apoptotic and sensory epithelial markers. Quantification and statistical analysis of images from 3 ROIs on each cochlea (n = 4) were done using ImageJ and GraphPad Prism.

Drosophila studies using the automated geotaxis monitoring platform. elavC155-Gal4, svr1, and UAS-silver-RNAi strains previously generated and confirmed were obtained from the Bloomington Drosophila Stock Center (Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA) (53). The fly strains canton-s (cs) and UAS-luciferase-RNAi were used as controls. Behavior assay was performed on an automated behavior monitoring system as previously published (54). Briefly, each behavior cylinder was preloaded with 7 or fewer flies, and the geotaxis of each fly was recorded with a digital camera (ImagingSource LLC, model DMK23U445). The 2-dimensional positions (x, y coordinates) of individual flies (maximum height, 14 cm) at 33-millisecond resolution (30 fps) were determined and tracked. Finally, the difference in SD of horizontal and vertical positions was used to calculate movement direction. Specifically, for a given fly, movement direction = (SD of y coordinates – SD of x coordinates)/(SD of y coordinates + SD of x coordinates). Matlab (Mathworks) was used for analysis.

Whole mount of Drosophila Johnston’s organ. Antennae were detached from the heads and fixed in freshly made 4% formaldehyde (in PBS, pH 7.4) with 0.01% PBTx (PBS containing 0.4% vol/vol Triton X-100) for 20 minutes. The antennae were then washed with 0.4% PBTx 3 times for 15 minutes and incubated overnight with Alexa Fluor 546–conjugated phalloidin (Invitrogen, A22283; 1:200) diluted in 0.4% PBTx with 5% normal goat serum at 4°C, followed by DAPI (Invitrogen, D1306; 1:300) staining for 10 minutes. After washing, tissues were mounted with VECTASHIELD Antifade Mounting Medium (Vector Laboratories) and imaged. Slides were imaged using an Olympus FV4000 confocal microscope with a ×60 oil immersion objective lens with ×2.0 zoom, with a scan speed of 2.0 microseconds per pixel and spatial resolution of 2,048 × 2,048 pixels. Images were processed using cellSens FV (Evident Corporation).

SEPs of Drosophila antenna. SEPs were captured using a pair of electrolytically sharpened tungsten recording electrodes (55, 56). The recording electrode was inserted between the first and second antennal segments, while the reference electrode was inserted into the head cuticle near the posterior orbital bristle. A computer-generated pulse song was introduced frontally to the fly under near-field conditions. Signals were subtracted and amplified with a differential amplifier (World Precision Instruments, DAM50) and digitized at 10 kHz (National Instruments, USB-6001). Average response values were measured as the maximum – minimum in an averaged trace from 10 consecutive presentations of the described protocol.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed by application of Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s or Šidák’s multiple-comparison test or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare multiple groups. P ≤ 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All statistical analyses were performed in GraphPad Prism software (version 10.0.2 or 10.0.3).

Study approval. The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board at the University of Miami (protocol 20081138, USA) and the Ankara University Medical School Ethics Committee (protocol 012413). All participants (or parents/guardians) provided written informed consent in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki protocol. Wild-type C57BL/6 mice were bred and maintained at the University of Miami, where all procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and followed the NIH Intramural Research Program policy, “Using Animals in Intramural Research” (revised 2023).

Data availability. Genome and exome sequencing data were deposited in the NCBI’s BioProject database: exome sequencing project PRJNA1079783, samples SAMN40082632 (Family_1_IV:3_exome), SAMN40082633 (Family_2_II:1_exome), and SAMN40082634 (Family_3_II:1_exome); genome sequencing project PRJNA1079835, sample SAMN40090193 (Family1_IV:3_Genome). Primary data from the 100KGP database are held in a Secure Research Environment and are available to registered users. Other data generated or analyzed during this study are included in this article and its supplemental material. This article contains supplemental information comprising Supplemental Methods, Figures, and Tables. All supporting data values underlying the figures in this article are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.