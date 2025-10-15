Loss of tumor cell MHC class II drives MAPK inhibitor insensitivity of BRAF-mutant anaplastic thyroid cancers

Sex as a biological variable. For in vivo orthotopic mouse experiments, we exclusively used female mice to maintain consistency. For GEMMs, both male and female mice were included to ensure findings were broadly representative and to allow assessment of potential sex differences.

Patient population. After IRB approval 28 patients with confirmed BRAFV600E ATC and available paraffin embedded tissue were selected for this study. Chart review was performed to identify the MAPK inhibitor treatment regimen and therapy response at the time of tissue collection (Table 1). Patients were either treated with dabrafenib and trametinib (n = 22), vemurafenib (n = 1), dabrafenib (n = 1), the pan-RAF inhibitor PLX8394 (n = 1) or did not receive MAPK inhibitor therapy (n = 3). Specimens collected at different times during the treatment were available from 4 patients. Specimens were either collected prior to MAPK inhibitor treatment (MAPKi naive), during the treatment with response (MAPKi PR) or with progression (MAPKi PD).

Multispectral imaging. MSI was performed by the Vectra 3.0 Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System (Perkin Elmer) on tissue microarrays of 41 PTCs, 72 PDTCs, and 16 ATCs. Five-micron sections of the tissue microarrays were sequentially stained for CD8, CD3, CD163, CD68, and CD15 on a Bond RX autostainer (Leica). The antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 3. Slides were dewaxed and antigen retrieval was performed with epitope retrieval solution 1 or 2 (ER1/2, Leico Biosystems) for 20 minutes at 93°C. Following a 30-minute block (Antibody Diluent reagent; Perkin Elmer), tissues were incubated for 30 minutes with the primary antibody, 10 minutes with HRP-conjugated secondary polymer (anti-mouse/anti-rabbit, Perkin Elmer), and 10 minutes with HRP-reactive OPAL fluorescent reagents (Perkin Elmer). Slides were washed between staining steps with Bond Wash (Leica) and stripped between each round (ER1/2). After the final staining, slides were heat-treated (ER1), stained with DAPI (Perkin Elmer), and cover slipped with Prolong Diamond mounting media (Thermo Fisher). Each tissue plug on the microarray was imaged at 20× and analyzed as a single region of interest (ROI). Images were analyzed with inForm software (Perkin Elmer) to unmix fluorochromes, subtract autofluorescence, segment tissue tumor and stromal regions, segment cellular compartments, and phenotype the cells according to morphology and cell marker expression. Cell phenotypes were defined as: CD8+ T cell: CD8+CD3+; “M1-like” macrophage: CD68+CD163–; “M2-like” macrophage: CD68+CD163+; and PMN-MDSC: CD15+.

HLA-DR immunohistochemistry. Slides were incubated with HLA-DR antibody (Supplemental Table 3) at a dilution of 1:500 for 30 minutes. The percentage of tumor cells showing membranous immunopositivity of HLA-DR was recorded.

ATC mouse models. We generated a murine ATC model by crossing Tpo-Cre (54), LSL-eYFP (Jackson Laboratory; stock number 007903), BRaf-CA (55) (Jackson Laboratory; stock number: 017837) and Trp53fl,fl (56) (Jackson Laboratory; stock number: 008462) mice to create quadruple Tpo-Cre/eYFP/BRaf-CA/Trp53fl/fl transgenics, herein referred as Braf-CAV600E/p53 ATC, all alleles were backcrossed into the C57BL/6J background (Jackson Laboratory; stock number: 000664). These multitransgenic mice result in Tpo-Cre driven thyroid-specific expression of BrafV600E, loss of p53 and expression of YFP. Additionally, we generated Tpo-Cre/eYFP/BRaf-CA that served as a PTC control (Braf-CAV600E PTC). The Tpo-Cre/Lsl-rtTA_GFP/tetO-mycBRAFV600E/Trp53fl/f GEMM referred as BRAF/p53 in this work was previously described (26). For the induction of thyroid-specific expression of BRAFV600E mice were fed dox-impregnated chow (2,500 ppm, Envigo). Orthotopic ATCs (Braf/p53) were generated by ultrasound guided injection of 5 μL PBS containing 50,000 TBP3743 cells (30) into the right thyroid lobe of F1 B6129SF1/J mice, purchased from Jackson Laboratory. Briefly, mice were anesthetized by inhalation of ~2% isoflurane with ~2% O 2 and neck hair was removed using defoliating agent. Orthotopic tumor growth was monitored by weekly ultrasound.

Mouse imaging studies. For ultrasound imaging mice were anesthetized by inhalation of 1.5%–2.5% isoflurane with 2% O 2 . An aqueous ultrasonic gel was applied on the denuded neck and thyroid tumors were imaged with the VisualSonics Vevo 770 In Vivo High-Resolution Micro-Imaging System (VisualSonics Inc, Toronto, Ontario, Canada). Using the Vevo 770 scan module, the entire thyroid bed was imaged with captures every 250 microns. Using the instrument’s software, the volume was calculated by manually tracing the margin of the tumor every 250 microns. MRI of thyroid tumors from the Tpo-Cre/LSL-rtTA_GFP/tetO-mycBRAFV600E Trp53fl/fl genetic engineered mice was done as described (26).

In vivo drug studies. Treatment with 30 mg/kg dabrafenib (Selleck Chemical) and 3mg/kg trametinib (Selleck Chemical) Monday to Friday via oral gavage was initiated at least 7 days after orthotopic injection of the TBP3743 cell line. For CD4+ and CD8+ T cell depletion studies, treatment was initiated 1 day prior to tumor implantation with 200 μg of either αCD4 (clone GK1.5, BioXCell) or αCD8 (clone 2.43, BioXCell) and consequently 3×/week for the duration of the study. Tumor growth was assessed by serial ultrasounds.

Mouse H&E and immunofluorescence. Mice were euthanized with CO 2 according with institutional guidelines. Thyroid tumors were harvested and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, embedded in paraffin, sectioned, and stained with hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) by the MSK Molecular Cytology Core Facility. Automated multiplex IF was conducted with the Leica Bond BX staining system. Paraffin-embedded tissues were sectioned at 5 μm and baked at 58°C for 1 hour. Slides were loaded in Leica Bond and IF staining was performed as follows: Samples were dewaxed and pretreated with EDTA-based epitope retrieval ER2 solution (Leica, AR9640) for 20 minutes at 100°C. The multiplex antibody staining, and detection were conducted sequentially. The antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 3. After each round of IF staining, epitope retrieval was performed for denaturation of primary and secondary antibodies before another primary antibody was applied. Finally, slides were washed in PBS and incubated in 5 μg/mL DAPI (Sigma Aldrich) in PBS for 5 minutes, rinsed in PBS, and mounted in Mowiol 4–88 (Calbiochem). Slides were kept at –20°C.

Tissue processing for flow cytometry. Mice were euthanized, and thyroid tumors harvested on ice, chopped with razor blades and incubated in 5 mL FACS Buffer (1× HPSS, 5% FBS) with 1.5 mg/mL Collagenase A (Roche) and 0.6 mg/mL bovine DNAse (Sigma Aldrich) at 37°C for 45 minutes mixing at 200 rcf. Cell suspension is then filtered through 70 μM cell strainers (Falcon) and red blood cell (RBC) lysis (10× RBC lysis buffer, Biolegend).

Flow cytometry. Single cell suspensions 1 × 106 cell were stained with fixable live and dead stain (Fixable Live and Dead Blue, Thermo Fisher) in PBS, incubated with Fc Block (CD16/CD32 antibody, NovusBio) followed by extracellular antibody cocktail incubation in Brilliant Stain Buffer (BD Biosciences). Cells were then prepared for intracellular stain by incubation with Foxp3 / Transcription Factor Staining Buffer (Tonbo Biosciences) for 1 hour. Afterward cells were washed and incubated with the intracellular antibody cocktail for 15 minutes. Samples were then washed 3 times in FACS Buffer and subjected to analysis at the 5-L Cytek Aurora instrument. Extracellular and intracellular antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 3. Analysis was performed using FlowJo Version 10.10.7.

Cell lines. The TBP3743 cell line was a gift from Sareh Parangi (30). TBP3743 cells were cultured in DME HG 5% fetal bovine serum (FBS, Omega Scientific) and 1% pen/strep/glutamine (PSG, Gemini Bio Products). B92, B16509, B36244, B36934, B34286, and B34838 were generated as previously described (26) and maintained in F12 Coon’s with 5% FBS and 1% PSG.

Generation of Ciita and H2-ab1 CrisprKO clones. For each Ciita- and H2-ab1 CRISPR-Cas9 knockout, clones were created using a guide RNAs targeting 2 distinct sites in exon 10 for Ciita and exon 2 for H2-ab1. Gene-targeting dual-guide RNA with Cas9 and mCherry coexpression vectors for each respective KO were custom designed and synthesized by VectorBuilder Inc. (Supplemental Table 4). The Ciita and H2-ab1 CRISPR-Cas9 plasmids were transfected in TBP3743 cells with Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen). Thirty-six hours after transfection, cells were FACS sorted based on positive mCherry fluorescence, and single-cell clones were isolated, and the gRNA-targeted region was screened by PCR (Supplemental Table 5) to confirm CRISPR knockouts.

Trametinib dose-response curves. Parental, Ciita–/– or H2-Ab1–/– TBP3743 cells were plated in Ultra-Low Adherence 96-well plates and cultured with increasing concentrations of trametinib for 5 days in 5% FBS, 1% Penicillin/Streptomycin/Glutamine and 0.5% methylcellulose. Tumor cell spheroids were then incubated with CellTiter-Glo 3D Cell Viability Assay reagents and quantified in a Promega GloMax 96 Microplate Luminometer. Absolute viability values were converted to percentage viability as compared with DMSO-treated controls. IC 50 curves were generated with GraphPad Prism V10.0 using nonlinear fit of log (inhibitor) vs. response (3 parameters).

Western blotting. Cells were lysed in 1 × RIPA buffer (Millipore) supplemented with protease (Roche) and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails I and II (Sigma). Protein concentrations were estimated by BCA kit (Thermo Scientific) on a microplate reader (SpectraMax M5); comparable amounts of proteins were subjected to SDS-PAGE using NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis–Tris gradient gels (Invitrogen) and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes. After overnight application of the primary antibody membranes were incubated with secondary antibodies coupled to horseradish peroxidase (HRP) or IRDye fluorophores for 1 hour at room temperature. ERK and STAT blots were imaged using iBright CL1000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For EZH2, H3 and H3K37Me3 imaging was done using the LI-COR Odyssey. Western blot antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Real-time PCR. One microgram of RNA was subjected to DNase I (Invitrogen) treatment and reverse transcribed using SuperScript III Reverse Transcriptase (Invitrogen) following the manufacturer’s protocol. cDNA was diluted at 1:10 and 2 μL used as a template for RT-PCR reactions performed using the Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) on QuantStudio 8 pro (Applied Biosystems). For gene expression quantifications the Ct values of the target genes were normalized to β-actin. The PCR primers are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Bulk transcriptomic sequencing. For sorted tumor cells from the GEMM, 1–2 ng total RNA quantified with RiboGreen with RNA integrity numbers ranging from 7.2 to 10 underwent amplification using the SMART-Seq v4 Ultra Low Input RNA Kit (Clonetech catalog # 63488), with 12 cycles of amplification. Subsequently, 9–10 ng of amplified cDNA was used to prepare libraries with the KAPA Hyper Prep Kit (Kapa Biosystems KK8504) using 8 cycles of PCR. Samples were barcoded and run on a HiSeq 4000 in a PE50 run, using the HiSeq 3000/4000 SBS Kit (Illumina). An average of 53 million paired reads were generated per sample and the percent of mRNA bases per sample ranged from 65% to 78% and ribosomal reads averaged 1%. For the sorted tumor cells from orthotopic ATCs 1 μg of total RNA with DV200 percentages varying from 49%–90% underwent ribosomal depletion and library preparation using the TruSeq Stranded Total RNA LT Kit (Illumina catalog # RS-122-1202) according to instructions provided by the manufacturer with 8 cycles of PCR. Samples were barcoded and run on a NovaSeq 6000 in a PE100 run, using the NovaSeq 6000 S4 Reagent Kit (200 Cycles) (Illumina). On average, 34 million paired reads were generated per sample and 60% of the data mapped to the transcriptome.

ATAC sequencing. Profiling of chromatin was performed by ATAC-Seq as described (57). Briefly, ~50,000 cells were washed in cold PBS and lysed. The transposition reaction containing TDE1 Tagment DNA Enzyme (Illumina catalog # 20034198) was incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes. The DNA was cleaned with the MinElute PCR Purification Kit (QIAGEN catalog # 28004) and material amplified for 5 cycles using NEBNext High-Fidelity 2X PCR Master Mix (New England Biolabs catalog # M0541L). After evaluation by real-time PCR, 9–11 additional PCR cycles were done. The final product was cleaned by aMPure XP beads (Beckman Coulter catalog # A63882) at a 1× ratio, and size selection was performed at a 0.5× ratio. Libraries were sequenced on a NovaSeq 6000 in a PE100 run, using the NovaSeq 6000 S4 Reagent Kit (200 Cycles) (Illumina). An average of 36 million paired reads were generated per sample.

Whole exome capture and sequencing. After PicoGreen quantification and quality control by Agilent BioAnalyzer, 100 ng of DNA were used to prepare libraries using the KAPA Hyper Prep Kit (Kapa Biosystems KK8504) with 8 cycles of PCR. After sample barcoding, 340–500 ng of library were captured by hybridization using the SinglePlex Mouse Exome (Twist catalog # 102036) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. PCR amplification of the post-capture libraries was carried out for 12 cycles. Samples were run on a NovaSeq 6000 in a PE100 run, using the NovaSeq 6000 S4 Reagent Kit (200 Cycles) (Illumina). Depth of sequencing averaged 78X.

Bioinformatic analysis for WES. Illumina (HiSeq) Exome Variant Detection Pipeline: The data processing pipeline for detecting variants in Illumina HiSeq data are as follows. First the FASTQ files are processed to remove any adapter sequences at the end of the reads using cutadapt (v1.6). The files are then mapped using the BWA mapper (bwa mem v0.7.12). After mapping the SAM files are sorted and read group tags are added using the PICARD tools. After sorting in coordinate order, the BAM’s are processed with PICARD MarkDuplicates. The marked BAM files are then processed using the GATK toolkit (v 3.2) according to the best practices for tumor normal pairs. They are first realigned using ABRA (v 0.92) and then the base quality values are recalibrated with the BaseQRecalibrator. Somatic variants are then called in the processed BAMs using muTect (v1.1.7) for SNV and the Haplotype caller from GATK with a custom post-processing script to call somatic indels. The full pipeline is available at https://github.com/soccin/BIC-variants_pipeline and the post-processing code is at https://github.com/soccin/Variant-PostProcess Data available under accession GSE301723.

RNA-Seq analysis. Raw sequencing reads were 3’ trimmed for quality <15 and adapters using version 0.4.5 of TrimGalore (https://www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/trim_galore), and then aligned to mouse assembly mm9 with STAR v2.4 using default parameters. Post-alignment quality and transcript coverage were assessed using the Picard tool CollectRNASeqMetrics (http://broadinstitute.github.io/picard/). Raw read count tables were created using HTSeq v0.9.1. Normalization and expression dynamics were evaluated with DESeq2 using the default parameters including library size factor normalization. Heat maps were created using z-transformed normalized counts and plotted using pheatmap in R. Data available under accession GSE302631.

Epigenomic analysis. ATAC sequencing reads were 3’ trimmed and filtered for quality and adapter content using version 0.4.5 of TrimGalore, with a quality setting of 15, and running version 1.15 of cutadapt and version 0.11.5 of FastQC. Reads were aligned to mouse assembly mm9 with version 2.3.4.1 of bowtie2 (http://bowtie-bio.sourceforge.net/bowtie2/index.shtml) and were deduplicated using MarkDuplicates in version 2.16.0 of Picard Tools. To ascertain enriched regions, MACS2 (https://github.com/taoliu/MACS) was used with a P value setting of 0.001. A global peak atlas was created by first removing blacklisted regions (http://mitra.stanford.edu/kundaje/akundaje/release/blacklists/mm9-mouse/mm9-blacklist.bed.gz), then defining a peak as ± 250 bp around peak summits, and finally counting reads with version 1.6.1 of featureCounts (http://subread.sourceforge.net). Comparison of intra vs. intergroup clustering in PCA was used to determine normalization strategy, using either the median ratio method of DESeq2 or a sequencing depth-based factor normalized to 10 million uniquely mapped fragments. The BEDTools suite (http://bedtools.readthedocs.io) was used to create normalized read density profiles based on the DESeq2 size factors. Differential enrichment was scored using DESeq2 for all pairwise group contrasts. All differential peaks were then merged for all contrasts in a given dataset, and k-means clustering was performed from k = 4 to the point at which cluster groups became redundant. Peak-gene associations were created using linear genomic distance to TSS. GSEA for epigenomic data was performed with the pre-ranked option and default parameters, where each gene was assigned the single peak with the largest (in magnitude) log 2 fold change associated with it. Motif signatures were obtained using Homer v4.5 (http://homer.ucsd.edu). Composite and tornado plots were created using deepTools v3.3.0 by running computeMatrix and plotHeatmap on normalized bigwigs with average signal sampled in 25 bp windows and flanking region defined by the surrounding 2 kb. Data available under accession GSE302631.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism version 10. The choice of statistical tests was based on sample size, data distribution, and experimental design. For comparisons between 2 independent groups, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U tests were applied. This nonparametric test was selected due to small sample sizes and nonnormal data distributions. When multiple such 2-group comparisons were made independently, this was referred to as “multiple Mann-Whitney tests.” For datasets involving 3 or more independent groups, the Kruskal-Wallis test was used. This nonparametric test was chosen because of potential non-Gaussian distributions and unequal variances between groups. Significant Kruskal-Wallis results were followed by appropriate post hoc pairwise comparisons. When assumptions of normality and equal variance were met for comparisons across multiple groups, 2-sided ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison correction and single pooled variance was performed for family-wise error rate control. Unless stated otherwise, all tests were 2-sided. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. A P value less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal studies were conducted in accordance with protocols reviewed and approved by the IACUC of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The studies involving humans were approved by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center IRB in New York City using the #12-245 (Genomic Profiling in Cancer Patients) consent form. Written informed consent was received from all study participants.The full data pipeline is available at https://github.com/soccin/BIC-variants_pipeline; commit ID: 88967b8ddc1af03f95f09458d6c2d2073d5bed62 and the post-processing code is at https://github.com/soccin/Variant-PostProcess; commit ID: 8e72acb84500719afde95dcfcfd3b910c59127d2.

Data availability. The data necessary to replicate the findings of this study, with the exception of those shown in Figure 3A (OncoPrint based on human biological specimens), are publicly available. Raw and processed data from murine samples have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database: WES data files, GSE301723; ATAC-seq and RNA-Seq data files, GSE302631. Values for all data points are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.