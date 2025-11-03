Allosteric modulation of the solute carrier transporter SLC39A8 potentiates manganese and cadmium uptake

Disease-associated variants decrease expression and function of SLC39A8. Several variants in SLC39A8 have been associated with rare monogenic diseases, such as CDG type IIn and Leigh syndrome (4–6), as well as more common polygenic diseases including IBD, cardiometabolic disease, schizophrenia, and Parkinson’s disease, among others (32–34). To determine the functional impact of these variants, WT SLC39A8 and 6 different FLAG-tagged variants were transiently transfected into HEK293T cells and analyzed for SLC39A8 gene expression, cell surface protein expression, and intracellular Zn uptake by flow cytometry. While the parental HEK293T cells showed negligible SLC39A8 mRNA expression, transfection with WT or CDG variant constructs led to a robust upregulation of SLC39A8 gene expression to similar levels (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191096DS1). All variants showed varying levels of decreased cell surface SLC39A8 protein expression compared with WT SLC39A8 (Figure 1A). This largely correlated with a decrease in intracellular Zn uptake, measured by the FluoZin-3 Zn-selective indicator dye (Figure 1B). Notably, S335T was associated with a moderately reduced expression of SLC39A8 and a disproportionate decrease in Zn uptake, suggesting an additional level of functional impairment beyond that conferred by expression. Overall, the largest effect size with respect to diminished intracellular Zn levels was associated with variants from CDG and Leigh syndrome. The exception to this observation was V33M, which was reported in a compound heterozygous individual that also carried G204C and S335T (17). The more common pleiotropic variant A391T exhibited a partial reduction in expression and commensurate reduction in intracellular Zn, which is consistent with the incomplete penetrance of phenotypes associated with this variant and the notion that the variant is not pathogenic on its own but requires an environmental or epistatic trigger. Together, these data show that various disease-associated mutations in SLC39A8 lead to reduced SLC39A8 protein expression on the cell surface, resulting in impaired metal ion uptake and suggesting a therapeutic role for SLC39A8 potentiation in disease.

Figure 1 Disease-associated variants decrease expression and function of SLC39A8. HEK293T cells were transiently transfected with FLAG-tagged WT SLC39A8 or the indicated disease-associated mutant. (A) Cell surface expression of the SLC39A8 proteins was detected by flow cytometry using an anti-FLAG–Alexa 647 antibody. The median fluorescence intensity is shown for the SLC39A8-expressing population of cells (n = 2 experiments; lines connect data points from each experiment). (B) Intracellular Zn was measured using FluoZin-3 cell permeant Zn indicator dye. The median fluorescence intensity is shown for the SLC39A8-expressing cell population (n = 2 experiments). One-way ANOVA, P = 0.0001. Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test; asterisks denote significance compared with WT (**P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005). Data in A and B are presented as mean ± SEM.

Small-molecule screen identifies a potentiator of SLC39A8. We developed a screening system to identify chemical matter able to potentiate the activity of SLC39A8 that might serve as chemical starting points to develop compounds that restore Mn homeostasis in cells. We first engineered HEK293-T-REx cells for inducible expression of SLC39A8 and developed a metal uptake assay strictly dependent on SLC39A8 induction. We selected cadmium (Cd) as a surrogate for Mn uptake because this metal is a substrate for SLC39A8 and can be readily detected with FLIPR (Fluorescent Imaging Plate Reader) Calcium 6 fluorescent dye. In addition, we expected the Cd background activity to be lower than Mn as it is typically observed to be rarer in reagents. We observed a robust, time-dependent increase in Calcium 6 fluorescence upon addition of Cd in induced SLC39A8 HEK293-T-REx cells that was largely absent in control (noninduced) cells (Figure 2A). With this system, we screened a diverse collection of FDA-approved drugs (Prestwick Chemical Library) for molecules that increased Cd-induced fluorescence in cells expressing SLC39A8. As a result of screening, we identified efavirenz (EFV), a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, as a putative pharmacologic potentiator of SLC39A8 based on its ability to increase Cd uptake in an SLC39A8-dependent manner (Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 EFV potentiates SLC39A8 activity. EFV was identified from a screen of the Prestwick library as an SLC39A8 potentiator. (A and B) EFV potentiates Cd uptake, as measured by Calcium 6 fluorescence. EFV markedly increases apparent V max and modestly decreases Cd. (C and D) EFV has no effect on Cd uptake in cells expressing SLC39A4 or SLC39A14. (E and F) EFV potentiates Mn uptake by SLC39A8, as measured by calcein quenching. (G) EFV rescues Cd uptake in cells expressing disease-associated SLC39A8 variants. Data presented in B, D, F, and G are presented as mean ± SEM. Replicates: A, n = 3–4; B, n = 2; and C–F, n = 3. Concentrations used: A, 30 μM Cd; C, 100 μM Cd; and E, 1 mM Mn. IND, induced; NI, noninduced; RFU, relative fluorescence units.

To determine the relative selectivity of EFV for SLC39A8, the effects of EFV on the closely related metal transporters SLC39A4 and SLC39A14 were evaluated. In contrast to the findings with cells for inducible expression of SLC39A8, EFV did not enhance Cd uptake in cells expressing other SLC39A family members (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2). We also assessed the ability of EFV to enhance Cd uptake in cells expressing various SLC39A8 orthologs. Our findings demonstrate that EFV was able to enhance Cd uptake in cells expressing mouse SLC39A8 but not chicken, frog, or zebrafish (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E). This suggests that although EFV is marketed as an inhibitor of HIV reverse transcriptase, it may have additional unanticipated effects potentiating metal uptake mediated by SLC39A8.

To further characterize the pharmacologic effects of EFV, the kinetics of Cd-induced fluorescence were measured during the early, linear phase of uptake as an estimate of initial uptake rate. A plot of the estimated initial rate against Cd concentration revealed that EFV (20 μM) increased the apparent maximal uptake rate (V max ) while slightly reducing Cd affinity (K m ) (Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Table 1). To confirm these initial observations, we evaluated the ability of EFV to enhance SLC39A8 activity in an orthogonal Mn uptake assay. HEK293-T-REx cells with inducible expression of SLC39A8 exhibited a robust, time-dependent quenching of calcein on addition of Mn (Figure 2, E and F) that was absent in noninduced cells (Figure 2E). Consistent with an effect on SLC39A8, EFV increased Mn-induced calcein quenching (Figure 2E). Due to the low affinity of Mn as a SLC39A8 substrate, the effects of EFV on K m and V max for Mn transport could not be determined (Figure 2F). Taken together, these results indicate that EFV potentiates Cd2+ and Mn2+ uptake by a mechanism that requires the expression of human or mouse SLC39A8. Since mutations in SLC39A8 have been linked to several severe human diseases, we were interested to know whether EFV could enhance function of these disease-relevant SLC39A8 variants. Six different variants were transiently transfected into HEK293T cells and analyzed for function using the Cd uptake assay. Remarkably, EFV increased the function of each disease-relevant variant (Figure 2G). In several cases, EFV restored function to WT levels or above.

Potentiation of SLC39A8 through an allosteric mechanism. Homology models of human SLC39A8 were generated using the prokaryotic BbZIP crystal structure (Protein Data Bank [PDB] ID 5TSB) (22) to probe for potential EFV binding sites. As the sequence identity between hSLC39A8 and BbSLC39A8 is low (14% ID), a sequence alignment was constructed manually utilizing literature information (22) and functionally important amino acids that are highly conserved across the SLC family to guide residue correspondence (Supplemental Figure 4A). The resulting model demonstrates reasonable agreement with the overall tertiary structure, while major differences are localized to flexible loop regions (Supplemental Figure 4B). Utilizing the computational tools SiteMap, SiteFinder, and FTMap, the surface of the protein was mapped for both potential binding pockets and energetically favorable hot spots; the 6 identified sites are shown in Supplemental Figure 4C.

While 6 potential sites were identified, only 3 of the sites (sites A–C) were predicted by all 3 computational tools utilized (Figure 3A and Table 1). We commonly find that sites identified by multiple methods are more likely to be real binding pockets (35), so we hypothesized that the EFV binding pocket was likely site A, B, or C. The putative metal exit cavity (site A) was ranked the most ligandable pocket by all computational methods (Figure 3A), which was not surprising given the inward-open conformation of the model. To probe whether it is the EFV binding pocket, nonconserved residues in site A among human, chicken, frog, and zebrafish were selected for subsequent mutagenesis studies considering the species selectivity of EFV that we observed. The mutagenesis data revealed that mutations in this site did not alter EFV sensitivity, suggesting that this is not the EFV binding site (Supplemental Figure 5). Due to this finding, our study focused on site B or C as the putative binding site.

Figure 3 Homology model identifies potential binding pockets on SLC39A8, and mermaid (fish–human) chimeras identify TMDs required for EFV activity. (A) Three sites (sites A–C) were identified on the homology model of hSLC39A8 as the potential binding pocket for EFV. Site A corresponds to the putative metal exit cavity, while site B was predicted to be the EFV binding site based on experimental data. SiteMap spheres are shown in pink, SiteFinder spheres in blue, and FTMap probes in yellow. (B) Designed mermaid chimera constructs; human (H) TM domains are shown in red, while zebrafish (F) are green. N indicates N-terminus region of the indicated species (H or F). (C) Impact of mermaid chimeras on EFV potentiation on SLC39A8 (average of n = 2–18 experiments). Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Table 1 Pocket identification assessments from SiteMap, SiteFinder, and FTMap for sites A–C

We exploited our observation that EFV does not potentiate zebrafish SLC39A8 and generated 8 human–zebrafish SLC39A8 chimeras (“mermaid” chimeras). Initially, we divided the predicted human protein into N-terminus plus 3 transmembrane regions (N, TM1/2/3, TM4/5, and TM6/7/8; Figure 3B), replaced each region with the corresponding zebrafish region, and measured the ability of EFV to potentiate Cd uptake. Maximal EFV effect required human TM1/2/3, and a partial effect was observed in chimeras containing human TM4/5 (Figure 3C). These data suggest that a putative EFV binding site could be in the N-terminal half of the SLC39A8 protein, potentially distributed across TM1/2/3 and TM4/5 of human SLC39A8.

Structural data revealed that site B is at the interface of TM1, TM5, and the TM4/5 loop region, while site C is located at the interface of TM4 and TM6. Taken in context with the experimental data described above, site B appeared to be the more likely site of the 2 remaining possibilities. In further support of site B, there are multiple residue differences between human and zebrafish making up the predicted pocket: Y131A, S125A, L334F, and C326F (human–zebrafish). Site B was identified by SiteMap as the fourth-ranked pocket with SiteScore of 0.61, by SiteFinder as the second-ranked pocket with a propensity for ligand binding (PLB) score of 0.72, and was also mapped by FTMap, with 7 different probe types, suggesting the presence of hot spots. Based on benchmark work for all 3 methods (36–39), this pocket in its modeled apo conformation does not meet strict criteria to be considered ligandable. However, a challenge when utilizing apo structural information is that pockets that are not well defined or cryptic in nature can be difficult to predict by traditional binding site identification tools. Furthermore, even if these sites are identified, their evaluation can be skewed, and they may be ranked quite low as their size, functionality, and solvent exposure are generally not optimized for ligand binding. Given this, and together with functional data from mermaid chimeras, we considered site B a viable candidate EFV binding site.

A binding model of EFV in site B was predicted using induced fit molecular docking (IFD) studies (Figure 4A). While it is highly likely that the pocket is not fully optimized and would undergo additional rearrangement in the presence of EFV, the predicted binding pose has a reasonable docking score and forms multiple interactions with the protein. Three hydrogen bonds are predicted between EFV and the backbone atoms of Leu330, Gln332, and Leu334, and the side chain of Tyr131 reorients to optimize π–π stacking with aromatic rings of EFV. Interestingly, at the back of the proposed binding site is Cys326, which undergoes substantial rearrangement in the IFD and moves away from the binding site to accommodate EFV binding. Additionally, the TM4,5 loop folds down slightly.

Figure 4 IFD and point mutation studies predict EFV fits in the TM1/4/5 loop region with key residues. (A) Predicted docking model for EFV (orange) utilizing IFD. The initial protein conformation from a homology model is shown in purple, and the induced fit is in green. Black dotted lines illustrate important hydrogen bonds between the EFV and protein, and blue indicates a π–π interaction. (B) Point mutations identifying key residues in site B that contribute to EFV potentiation of Cd uptake (average of n = 1–15 experiments). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (C) Species with large, bulky residues at the equivalent position to C326 in human SLC39A8 (rat and pig) were insensitive to EFV, and EFV sensitivity was created by mutation to cysteine. n = 3 replicates; data are presented as mean ± SEM. RFU, relative fluorescence units; H, human; F, zebrafish; HFTM1, fish transmembrane region 1 on a human background; FHTM1, human transmembrane region 1 on a fish background.

Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations were run to determine if the predicted binding pose from IFD was energetically stable. After 700 ns simulations, we found that the ligand stayed in the pocket in 2 of the 3 replicates we simulated (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In the replicate where the ligand escaped, the unbinding happened after 40 ns of the second stage of the simulation (no restraints between the ligand and protein), which is much longer than the common length used for examining binding poses (15 ns). Given the length of the total simulation time, we can say with confidence that the ligand remains bound in a stable fashion to this pocket. However, it was necessary for the binding site to “induce fit” around the ligand for the ligand to remain bound. Lastly, the SiteScore for site B increased from 0.61 (homology model) to 1.28 (last snapshot of MD simulation), indicating that the conformational sampling by MD created a more ligandable pocket (a score greater than 1.0 suggests the site is promising as a binding pocket) (Supplemental Figure 6C) (37, 38).

Utilizing the predicted binding mode, residues were identified for subsequent mutagenesis studies based on both differences between species (zebrafish, chicken, frog, and mouse) and the predicted binding interactions. For residues within 4 Å of the predicted EFV pose, all residues were conserved within mouse, but there were 4 differences in zebrafish (Q332S, C326F, L334F, and S135A), 2 in chicken (C326F and S135A), and 1 in frog (C326F). Mutants based on the binding mode and species differences were generated to test the binding site hypothesis, and the data support the computational model (Figure 4B). Tyr131 and Ser135 (alanine in zebrafish and chicken) and Leu334 (phenylalanine in zebrafish) play key roles in EFV activity, supporting their role in a putative binding site. Additionally, while small side chain groups were tolerated, bulky substituents were detrimental at Cys326 (phenylalanine in zebrafish, chicken, and frog), suggesting a steric effect. Interestingly, reverse mutations did not impart EFV sensitivity to zebrafish SLC39A8, suggesting that additional key EFV residues in site B may be involved.

Additional species sequences were examined to identify others with large, bulky residues at the homologous 326 position to test our hypothesis that Cys326 forms part of an EFV binding site and the ability of cysteine to reorient away from the binding site drives species selectivity, as seen in the IFD and the MD simulation (Supplemental Figure 6D). Rat and pig were found to fit this criterion, with a tyrosine and phenylalanine at the homologous 326 position, respectively. As predicted, both rat and pig SLC39A8 were EFV insensitive, and EFV sensitivity could be created by replacing these residues with cysteine in pig F327C and rat Y328C, respectively (Figure 4C).

The data support a model where EFV binds to SLC39A8 by wedging itself between TM1 and TM5 and underneath the TM4/5 loop to potentiate the transporter activity of SLC39A8. While an unequivocal demonstration of direct binding requires biophysical assays or structural data such as cryo–electron microscopy or crystallography, site-directed mutagenesis is a widely utilized method for identifying residues important for ligand binding. Utilizing a combination of computational techniques and experiments allowed for the identification of the binding pocket and demonstrated target engagement between EFV and SLC39A8.

Initial SAR evaluation of SLC39A8 potentiators. A series of close analogs of EFV were synthesized to identify key structural features for potentiation of Cd uptake and to establish structure-activity relationships (SARs) for potency (EC 50 ) and efficacy (E max ) (Figure 5A). Initial SARs demonstrated that the bicyclic core region of EFV (1) was essential for its potentiation activity at SLC39A8. This aligned with the predicted binding mode where a π–π interaction between Tyr131 and the bicyclic core of EFV was observed throughout >70% of the MD simulation, demonstrating its importance. Inversion of the stereochemistry diminished the E max by 70% (2), and removal of the trifluoromethyl group (3) eliminated potentiation activity, potentially through loss of a key lipophilic interaction with Leu334 based on the MD binding model. Substitution of the aromatic ring (4) also substantially decreased potentiation activity. The EFV alkyne is predicted to occupy a narrow region of the pocket surrounded by TM helices 1, 4, and 5, and replacement with a phenyl (5) decreased potentiation activity by 90%.

Figure 5 SARs of EFV analogs. (A) Comparison of active compounds with changes that decrease activity. (B) SARs of EFV analogs inducing Cd uptake. n = 4–8; data are presented as mean ± SEM. Stereochemistry is tentatively assigned.

The predicted binding pose of EFV indicated that the subpocket between TM4 and TM5 could accommodate larger substituents than the alkyne cyclopropyl group for potency optimization. Opening of the cyclopropyl ring to an isopropyl group (6) was tolerated, and substitution with a larger cyclobutyl substituent (7) caused an encouraging increase in potency and maintained E max . The binding pocket occupied by the cyclopropyl group in the proposed binding mode contains residues capable of making hydrogen bond–donating interactions with the ligand including Ser337 on TM helix 5 and Ser135 on TM helix 1. The EFV cyclopropyl group was replaced with 4-pyridyl (8) and 3-pyridyl (9) substituents as hydrogen bond acceptors, and isomer 9 was identified as the preferred isomer, resulting in an increase in both potency at potentiating Cd uptake and E max (134%) relative to EFV (Figure 5B). These studies defined SARs for EFV analogs that are consistent with the docking model and produced a SLC39A8 potentiator (9), demonstrating improved potency and E max relative to EFV.

Effect of SLC potentiators of epithelial barrier function. It has previously been shown that the A391T missense variant of SLC39A8 leads to Mn deficiency in the mouse colon associated with impaired intestinal barrier function and persistent interaction with commensal microbes that prime inflammation (15). We hypothesized that EFV may conversely promote epithelial barrier function, based on its ability to potentiate Mn uptake in HEK293T cells. To model the intestinal barrier, we established primary intestinal epithelial cell (IEC) cultures and determined if EFV treatment can elicit expression of the metal response gene metallothionein 1 (MT1). MT1 is involved in the homeostasis of free intracellular Zn/copper, detoxification of heavy metals such as Cd/mercury, and free radical scavenging. In response to increased influx of Zn into the cytoplasm, metal-responsive transcription factor 1 translocates into the nucleus to act as a transcription factor at metal response elements upstream of MT1 and other genes (40). WT mouse IEC monolayers were treated both apically and basolaterally with DMSO, 20 μM EFV-R, 20 μM EFV-S, or 20 μM compound 9 for 24 hours before harvesting cells for RNA. Gene expression analysis showed that MT1 was upregulated about 1.5-fold with EFV-S and over 2-fold with compound 9, but not with EFV-R, compared with DMSO (Figure 6A). This is in line with our observation that EFV-S and Compound 9 can potentiate the activity of SLC39A8, whereas EFV-R (Compound 2) is an inactive enantiomer (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 6 EFV-S and compound 9 increase MT1 gene expression and TEER in primary murine IECs. (A) Differentiated WT murine IEC monolayers treated with DMSO or 20 μM compound for 24 hours. Reverse transcription qPCR analysis for MT1 is shown as fold change (2–ΔΔCT) compared with DMSO control group within each genotype. Data are presented as the mean of 3 independent experiments (n = 6 per group). One-way ANOVA; P < 0.0001. Tukey’s multiple-comparison test; *P = 0.032, **P = 0.0019, ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (B) Differentiated WT murine IEC monolayers treated with various concentrations of exogenous Mn for 48 hours in the presence or absence of 10 μM EFV-R, EFV-S, or compound 9. TEER measurements (Ω*cm2) for the untreated control group were set to 100%, and other treatment groups were normalized to the control group. Data are presented as the mean of 4 independent experiments (n = 4–8 per group). One-way ANOVA; P < 0.0001. Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. Asterisks indicate groups that differ significantly from the 0 μM Mn DMSO group; *P = 0.0131, **P = 0.0010. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

To more directly define the effects of EFV on barrier function, we established and utilized primary IEC monolayer cultures. This culture system allows for the formation of a 2-dimensional planar structure with tight junction assembly that impedes solute diffusion in a manner that can be quantified by measuring transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER). WT mouse IECs were seeded in Transwell inserts and differentiated on day 1 after seeding. Cells were treated with various concentrations of Mn in the presence or absence of DMSO, 10 μM EFV-R, 10 μM EFV-S, or 10 μM Compound 9 starting on day 1. Treatments were applied both apically and basolaterally. TEER was measured on day 3. In these cells, the highest concentration of exogenous Mn tested (100 μM) led to an increase in TEER (Figure 6B). While EFV-S alone did not modulate TEER, EFV-S treatment in the presence of 1, 10, or 50 μM Mn led to a trending increase in TEER. Compound 9 showed a trending increase in TEER in the presence or absence of exogenous Mn. Importantly, the inactive enantiomer EFV-R did not show this same increase in TEER. Taken together, our results suggest that modulation of Mn uptake with small-molecule potentiators may restore Mn homeostasis. Moreover, we establish the feasibility of potentiating SLC39A8 by exploiting a binding pocket.