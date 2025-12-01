ER stress upregulates S100A11 in steatohepatitis models via epigenetic modifications within the lipotoxicity-influenced enhancer

S100A11 is enriched in hepatic lipotoxic EVs. To investigate DAMPs enriched in secreted EVs of lipotoxic hepatocytes, we used EV proteomics as previously published by us (11). We treated an immortalized, non-transformed, wild-type hepatocyte cell line, termed immortalized mouse hepatocytes (WT-IMH) (11, 19, 20), with palmitate or vehicle and isolated EVs by differential ultracentrifugation of cell culture supernatants followed by untargeted proteomics (Figure 1A). Bioinformatic analysis of the reads yielded 1,660 proteins to be differentially expressed, as shown in the volcano plot (Figure 1B). Focusing on DAMPs (21), we observed 44 proteins to be differentially expressed, among which S100A11 was upregulated, supporting our previous finding of S100A11 abundance as a ceramide-dependent EV cargo (11). Among the S100 family of proteins, S100A6 and S100A10 were also differentially expressed, albeit to a lower fold than S100A11 (Figure 1B) (3, 22).

Figure 1 S100A11 is enriched in hepatic EVs. (A) Schematic representation of untargeted EV proteomics protocol following ultracentrifugation (UTC) and nano–liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (nanoLC-MS/MS). (B) Volcano plot of EV proteomics performed using EVs collected from WT-IMH cells treated with 400 μM palmitate (PA) for 16 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). S100A11 (pink square), S100A10 (orange triangle), and S100A6 (blue circle) are indicated as differentially enriched. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t tests were used to compare 2 groups. (C) Immunogold labeling of S100A11 (black dots) on EVs from supernatants of PMHs treated with 400 μM PA or vehicle for 16 hours. Representative data are shown from n = 3 experimental replicates. Scale bars: 200 nm. (D) SPR-based quantification of S100A11 signals in EVs isolated from PMHs treated with 400 μM PA for 16 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). SPR response is expressed in resonance units (RU). Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. (E) ELISA-based quantification of S100A11 protein in conditioned medium, EV-depleted medium, and EVs from Huh7 cells treated with 600 μM PA for 20 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). One-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare groups. (F) SPR-based quantitative evaluation of ASGR2-expressing hepatic EVs isolated from plasma samples from both MASH (n = 8) and control (n = 4) patients. SPR response is expressed in RU. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. (G and H) SPR-based quantification of S100A11 abundance on ASGR2-captured hepatic EVs from MASH (n = 8) and control (n = 4) plasma samples, expressed without (G) and with (H) EV number normalization. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

We next evaluated S100A11 expression on EVs using a combination of qualitative and quantitative methods, including electron microscopy (EM), surface plasmon resonance (SPR), Western blotting, and ELISA. Using immunogold EM and antibodies against S100A11, we observed an increase in S100A11 on the surface of palmitate-stimulated primary mouse hepatocyte–derived (PMH-derived) EVs (Figure 1C) compared with the vehicle group (23). To quantify S100A11 abundance on EVs, we used an SPR- and antibody-based detection method. In this approach (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191074DS1), 2 × 109 EVs collected from palmitate- or vehicle-treated PMHs were infused into the SPR instrument, wherein EVs were captured on an SPR chip functionalized with an anti–asialoglycoprotein receptor 1 (anti-ASGR1) antibody, a hepatocyte-specific marker (24). Next, the S100A11 signals on the captured EVs were quantified using SPR and anti-S100A11 antibody. We observed that EVs isolated from the palmitate-stimulated PMHs had enrichment of S100A11 signals compared with EVs isolated from the vehicle-treated PMHs (Figure 1D). To confirm EV enrichment of S100A11 in a human cell line, Huh7 cells were treated with palmitate. Western blotting of the EV lysates demonstrated increased S100A11 expression in EVs isolated from palmitate-treated Huh7 cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Furthermore, we measured S100A11 protein by ELISA in the Huh7-conditioned cell culture supernatants containing EVs and following EV depletion. Palmitate-treated Huh7 cell culture supernatants displayed higher S100A11 protein levels (Figure 1E). In cell culture supernatants depleted of EVs, there was no statistically significant difference in S100A11 levels between control and palmitate supernatants (Figure 1E). Yet, EVs isolated from these samples demonstrated an increase in S100A11 in palmitate-treated Huh7 EVs, confirming the preferential secretion of S100A11 in EVs (Figure 1E). Thus, palmitate-induced lipotoxicity leads to the release of S100A11-enriched EVs.

Identification of S100A11 as an EV-bound DAMP secreted from lipotoxic hepatocytes made us question whether MASH patient plasma samples also exhibited increased S100A11 on circulating hepatocyte-derived EVs. To answer this question, we measured hepatic S100A11 in EVs from plasma samples of MASH patients using SPR technique. EVs were isolated using differential ultracentrifugation. There was an increase in EVs in MASH plasma samples compared with the control plasma samples when quantified by Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (Malvern Panalytical), consistent with our earlier data (Supplemental Figure 1C) (10). Asialoglycoprotein receptor 2–expressing (ASGR2-expressing) EVs, which are hepatocyte derived (24, 25), were higher in MASH plasma samples compared with control samples (Figure 1F). Normalization of SPR signals based on EV numbers demonstrated equivalent EV capture among the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 1D). Taken together, these data confirm that MASH plasma samples have increased numbers of hepatic EVs compared with the control. Labeling of captured EVs with an anti-S100A11 antibody revealed higher S100A11 SPR signal for MASH samples compared with control samples with and without EV number normalization (Figure 1, G and H). Further labeling of the ASGR2-captured, S100A11-labeled EVs with anti-CYP2E1 antibody (a second independent hepatocyte-specific marker) confirmed MASH samples to have increased S100A11 on dual-labeled (ASGR2- and CYP2E1-labeled) hepatic EVs compared with the controls (Supplemental Figure 1E). Thus, these data demonstrate that hepatocyte-derived S100A11 is a highly upregulated lipotoxic EV cargo in MASH.

IRE1A regulates lipotoxic ER stress–mediated S100A11 upregulation. Increased cellular expression of EV cargo proteins is one mechanism that can lead to their enrichment in EVs. Therefore, we asked whether lipotoxic conditions stimulated the upregulation of S100A11, leading to its subsequent release on hepatocyte-derived EVs. Assessment of the human MASH livers demonstrated upregulation of S100A11 transcripts in MASH livers compared with control livers (Figure 2A). Palmitate-treated PMHs also exhibited upregulation of S100a11 transcripts compared with vehicle-treated controls (Figure 2B), consistent with previous studies in human MASH and free fatty acid–treated hepatocyte cell lines (26, 27). To elucidate the hepatocellular signaling mechanisms that mediate transcriptional upregulation of S100A11 in lipotoxic conditions, we next used Huh7 cells. Similarly to human MASH and palmitate-treated PMH cells, we noted that palmitate-treated Huh7 cells had enhanced S100A11 mRNA expression, in comparison with the control (Figure 2C). Palmitate-treated Huh7 also had increased cytosolic S100A11 protein levels demonstrated by Western blotting and densitometry (Figure 2, D and E).

Figure 2 IRE1A regulates lipotoxic ER stress–mediated S100A11 upregulation. (A) Expression of S100A11 transcript in liver from human MASH patients (n = 7) and normal controls (n = 6). Relative fold change was calculated using 18S as the loading control. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. (B) Expression of S100a11 transcript in PMHs treated with 400 μM palmitate (PA) for 16 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 4 per group). Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. (C) Expression of S100A11 transcript in Huh7 cells treated with 600 μM PA for 16 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. (D) Western blot analysis of S100A11 expression in Huh7 cells treated with 600 μM PA for 16 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). (E) Western blot quantification by densitometry. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. (F) Expression of S100A11 transcript in Huh7 cells treated with 600 μM PA for 16 hours in the presence and absence of IRE1A inhibition with 10 μM MKC8866 (MKC) (n = 3 per group). Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 2 groups with 2 treatments. (G) Volcano plot of EV proteomics using EVs collected from IRE1A-KO-IMH cells treated with 400 μM PA for 20 hours compared with WT-IMH PA–treated controls (n = 3 per group). S100A11 indicated by pink square. Student’s unpaired 2-tailed t test was used to compare 2 groups. (H) SPR-based quantification of S100A11 signals in EVs isolated from WT-IMH and IRE1A-KO-IMH cells treated with 400 μM PA for 20 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). SPR response is expressed in resonance units (RU). One-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons was used to compare groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Increased levels of circulating saturated free fatty acids in metabolic diseases like MASH are reported to activate the unfolded protein response (UPR) sensors by lipotoxic ER stress (8, 28, 29). Consistent with our previous observations (10), we observed palmitate stimulation to increase XBP1s transcripts, indicative of activation of IRE1A (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Since palmitate can also activate the other UPR sensors, protein kinase R–like ER kinase (PERK) and activating transcription factor 6α (ATF6α) (30), we asked which of these pathways may regulate S100A11. We treated Huh7 cells with palmitate and specific pharmacological inhibitors for each of the UPR sensors and measured S100A11 transcripts. The palmitate-stimulated Huh7 cells had maximum repression of S100A11 transcripts in the presence of the IRE1A RNase-specific inhibitor (MKC8866) (Figure 2F), whereas a PERK inhibitor (GSK2606414) and ATF6α inhibitor (Ceapin-A7) did not repress palmitate-induced S100A11 upregulation (Supplemental Figure 2C). We next employed a genetic approach, wherein we treated Ire1a–/– immortalized mouse hepatocytes (IRE1A-KO-IMH) with palmitate and noted lack of upregulation of S100a11 transcript levels in comparison with WT-IMH controls (Supplemental Figure 2D). Thus, using complementary chemical and genetic approaches, we confirmed that the transcriptional upregulation of S100A11 is IRE1A dependent.

Correspondingly, mass spectrometric analysis of the proteomic composition of the EVs collected from palmitate-stimulated IRE1A-KO-IMH cells (28) demonstrated S100A11 to be downregulated (Figure 2G), reinforcing the role of IRE1A in S100A11 upregulation and enrichment on lipotoxic EVs. To confirm these observations with a quantitative assay, we next used SPR-based measurement of S100A11 on EVs derived from palmitate- and vehicle-stimulated WT-IMH and IRE1A-KO-IMH cells. Palmitate stimulation enriched S100A11 abundance on the EVs derived from WT-IMH cells, while palmitate-stimulated IRE1A-KO-IMH cells secreted EVs that had lower levels of S100A11 (Figure 2H). Taking these results together, we inferred that lipotoxic ER stress regulates S100A11 transcription and EV enrichment downstream of IRE1A signaling.

Palmitate-induced lipotoxic ER stress epigenetically orchestrates S100A11 transcription. To understand how IRE1A regulates S100A11, we assessed the role of XBP1s, which is the active spliced isoform of a transcription factor that acts as a key downstream mediator of the IRE1A signaling axis. We found a putative XBP1s consensus site in the S100A11 promoter upstream of the transcription start site (TSS) in Huh7 cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). We designed ChIP primers that spanned the consensus site to assess XBP1s occupancy on the promoter and performed ChIP assays. ChIP–quantitative PCR (qPCR) demonstrated that palmitate stimulation in cell culture enriched XBP1s on the S100A11 promoter relative to the isotype controls (Supplemental Figure 3B). We also assessed the human MASH livers by ChIP assay to verify XBP1s occupancy on the S100A11 promoter. ChIP-qPCR demonstrated enrichment of XBP1s on the S100A11 promoter in MASH livers compared with the control livers (Supplemental Figure 3C).

To investigate a functional, transcriptional outcome related to promoter occupancy, we used a dual reporter-based promoter luciferase assay. We cloned the promoter sequence of human S100A11 (Supplemental Figure 3D) containing the XBP1s consensus site (31) into a pGL4.22 vector and assessed S100A11 promoter activity with cotransfection of TK-Renilla plasmid in Huh7 cells. We also included a substitution mutant of the XBP1s consensus site in the assay. Palmitate treatment increased S100A11 promoter activity modestly, yet statistically significantly, with respect to vehicle control (Supplemental Figure 3E). S100A11 promoter mutant did not attenuate palmitate-induced S100A11 promoter activity (Supplemental Figure 3E). Although we demonstrated the occupancy of XBP1s on the S100A11 promoter by ChIP and activity in promoter reporter construct-based studies, the mutation studies suggested additional regulatory elements.

Transcription is regulated at multiple levels, including chromatin remodeling, promoter activity, and enhancer function, which control DNA accessibility and gene expression. XBP1s is reported to interact with a histone lysine acetyltransferase, p300 (32, 33), which is a chromatin-modifying enzyme that regulates gene transcription (34–36). Thus, we interrogated histone acetylation downstream of lipotoxic ER stress in regulating the transcription of S100A11. Since H3K27ac symbolizes an active mark on the distal regulating enhancer elements (37), we reviewed the genomic region around the S100A11 gene using publicly available H3K27ac ChIP-Seq datasets. We identified a 1.2 kb H3K27ac genomic region upstream of the TSS in Huh7 cells (Figure 3A), indicative of a putative enhancer element. We also noticed a similar H3K27ac domain within the same genomic coordinates in additional liver samples (Supplemental Figure 4A). In vitro analysis of this genomic region through ChIP-qPCR demonstrated an increase in H3K27ac of the enhancer region in palmitate-treated cells (Figure 3B), which we termed “lipotoxicity-influenced enhancer” (LIE).

Figure 3 PA-induced lipotoxic ER stress epigenetically orchestrates S100A11 transcription. (A) Schematic representation of an H3K27ac peak (signal intensity of 0–78) on the promoter of the S100A11 gene in Huh7 genome, using GEO dataset GSM2360939_1. The coordinates of the enhancer region are chromosome 1: 152019738–152021345. (B) ChIP-qPCR of H3K27ac on the LIE domain in Huh7 cells treated with 600 μM palmitate (PA) for 16 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). Each group is normalized to respective IgG control. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 2 groups with 2 conditions. (C and D) ChIP-qPCR of XBP1s (C) and p300 (D) occupancy on the LIE domain in Huh7 cells treated with 600 μM PA for 16 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). Each group is normalized to respective IgG control, which is repeated in each panel. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 2 groups with 2 conditions. (E–G) ChIP-qPCR of H3K27ac (E), XBP1s (F), and p300 (G) occupancy on the LIE domain in human MASH samples (n = 4) compared with controls (n = 4). Outliers were removed. Occupancy was normalized to input, then normalized to respective IgG negative control. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 2 groups with 2 conditions. (H–J) RNA (H) and protein (I and J) expression of S100A11 in Huh7-dCas9-KRAB cells transiently transfected with LIE sgRNAs and treated with 600 μM PA for 20 hours compared with vehicle-treated controls (n = 3 per group). Molecular weight is noted in kilodaltons in the ladder. One-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Enhancer-mediated transcriptional regulation requires close proximity of the transcription factor and enhancer element (38). We therefore performed a ChIP assay to assess XBP1s interaction with the LIE domain. ChIP-qPCR analysis from palmitate-treated Huh7 cells showed increased enrichment of both XBP1s and p300 on the LIE domain (Figure 3, C and D), suggesting a functional coregulatory complex. To validate our in vitro findings, we analyzed human MASH livers and normal liver samples through ChIP-qPCR. MASH liver samples demonstrated enrichment of H3K27ac on the LIE domain and concomitant abundance of XBP1s as well as p300 on the LIE domain compared with the normal livers (Figure 3, E–G). As additional proof, we simultaneously treated Huh7 cells with palmitate and A485, a p300 inhibitor, and noted repression of palmitate-induced S100A11 transcriptional upregulation on inhibition of p300 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Collectively, our data confirm the S100A11 transcriptional program to be a multipartnered regulatory program comprising XBP1, p300, and the LIE domain (Supplemental Figure 4C).

To further establish biological relevance of the LIE element within palmitate-induced lipotoxicity, we used CRISPRi technology mediated by deactivated Cas9–Krüppel-associated box (dCas9-KRAB) (Supplemental Figure 4D). In this method (39), the recruitment of the dCas9-KRAB fusion protein, guided by the sgRNA, leads to the repression of enhancer-mediated epigenetic regulation. We compared the putative H3K27ac mark across publicly available ChIP-Seq GEO datasets for human hepatocyte and liver samples (Supplemental Figure 4A) and designed 2 sgRNAs targeting the LIE domain. We transiently transfected LIE-specific sgRNAs into the dCas9-KRAB–expressing Huh7 cell line (Supplemental Figure 4E) and stimulated the cells with palmitate. First, we assessed whether the LIE sgRNAs exhibited enhancer silencing by performing H3K27ac ChIP-qPCR. We observed that transient transfection of LIE sgRNAs reduced palmitate-induced H3K27ac activation mark on the LIE domain (Supplemental Figure 4F). We next interrogated whether LIE repression attenuated S100A11 transcription in lipotoxic hepatocytes. The LIE sgRNA–transfected cells failed to induce S100A11 mRNA levels with palmitate treatment, with reduced expression in comparison with the palmitate-treated controls (Figure 3H). Palmitate-mediated increase in cytosolic S100A11 protein abundance was also attenuated in LIE sgRNA–transfected cells with respect to the controls (Figure 3, I and J).

Since our EV proteomics dataset had also identified S100A6 and S100A10 on lipotoxic EVs and several S100 family genes are clustered on the same chromosomal location (1q21.3 in humans and 3qF1–F2.1 in mice), we asked whether LIE regulated S100A6 and S100A10 transcripts. qPCR analysis demonstrated that LIE silencing did not affect the transcripts of S100A6 and S100A10 downstream of palmitate-induced lipotoxic ER stress (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Palmitate is reported to regulate induced gene expression via hyperacetylation (40). Hence, we asked whether palmitate-induced hyperacetylation regulated S100A11 transcription via LIE activation. Although we observed palmitate stimulation to increase cellular acetyl-CoA levels (Supplemental Figure 5C), repression of the LIE domain in palmitate stimulation demonstrated attenuated S100A11 transcripts and protein levels. These observations confirmed palmitate-induced S100A11 upregulation via increased H3K27ac of the LIE domain to be epigenetically regulated by XBP1s-p300 complex and not an outcome of palmitate-induced increase in acetyl-CoA levels. Taken together, these results demonstrate that palmitate-induced lipotoxic ER stress mediates the transcriptional upregulation of S100A11 via an epigenetically active enhancer, the LIE element.

In vivo repression of the murine hepatic LIE attenuates steatohepatitis induced by choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined high-fat diet. We next wanted to extend our observations of a functional LIE element from a cellular model of palmitate-induced lipotoxicity to a murine model of steatohepatitis. Therefore, we asked whether repression of the LIE domain would attenuate hepatic S100A11 expression and thereby protect mice from developing MASH. To address this question, we reviewed publicly available H3K27ac ChIP-Seq datasets (Supplemental Figure 6A) from murine liver samples, to identify a mouse-specific LIE domain. We noticed an active H3K27ac peak, upstream of the TSS of the murine S100a11 gene. We designed sgRNAs spanning this murine LIE region and screened them using dCas9-KRAB–expressing WT-IMH cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). We selected 2 sgRNA sequences that attenuated palmitate-induced S100a11 upregulation (Supplemental Figure 6C) for subsequent in vivo studies. C57BL/6J mice with endogenous expression of dCas9-KRAB (41) were used for this study. Homozygous expression of the dCas9-KRAB cassette was verified by PCR (Supplemental Figure 6D). We next used commercially generated adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors AAV8-LIE, which incorporated our validated sgRNAs, and AAV8-scramble (AAV8-scr) (Supplemental Figure 6E) for the murine studies.

Our initial approach adopted the relatively rapid choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined high-fat diet (CDAHFD) model of MASH with classic histological, biochemical, and signaling features of steatohepatitis (42, 43). Mice were placed on the CDAHFD for 1 week, after which they received either AAV8-LIE or AAV8-scr viral vectors at a dose of 1 × 1012 genome copies per mouse (Figure 4A). Mice were maintained on their respective diets for an additional 2 weeks prior to analysis. Phenotypically, the AAV8-LIE– or AAV8-scr–injected, CDAHFD-fed mice did not show a statistically significant difference in their body weight and liver/body weight ratios across the study groups (Supplemental Figure 7A). CDAHFD induced marked liver injury as measured by plasma levels of alanine transaminase (ALT) in AAV8-scr–injected mice. The CDAHFD-LIE group had lower ALT values compared with the CDAHFD-scr controls in both male and female mice (Figure 4B). We measured the expression of iCre transcripts as a readout of viral transduction and expression efficiency. The iCre expression was comparable across all virally transduced liver samples within each group (Supplemental Figure 7B). Viral transduction of AAV8-LIE was also verified by PCR amplifying a small amplicon of the AAV8-LIE plasmid followed by sequencing from AAV8-LIE–injected mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 7C). Concomitant with the ALT levels, CDAHFD-scr mouse livers had higher S100a11 transcript levels compared with the control diet–fed mice transduced with AAV8-scramble (con-scr mice), while CDAHFD-LIE mice had an attenuation of S100a11 transcripts compared with the CDAHFD-scr controls (Figure 4C). To investigate nonspecific effects of AAV8-LIE targeting, we assessed S100a10 and S100a13 genes, as they were located close to the LIE domain, and BiP, Atf2, and Ager genes, as they were associated with ER stress and S100A11 signaling. qPCR of the CDAHFD-fed mouse livers did not demonstrate a diet-induced increase in S100a10 and S100a13, nor their repression (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Similar data were obtained for BiP and Atf2 (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). In contrast, Ager was induced by CDAHFD feeding, consistent with our prior studies (44), and was not repressed by AAV8-LIE (Supplemental Figure 7H). Thus, we did not observe nonspecific silencing of other genes in proximity, candidate UPR genes, or Ager, which is known to be upregulated in MASH.

Figure 4 In vivo repression of the murine hepatic LIE lowers CDAHFD-induced steatohepatitis. (A) Schematic depicts the CDAHF diet regimen for the dCas9-KRAB mouse study. Male: con-scramble (n = 6), CDAHFD-scramble (n = 5), CDAHFD-LIE (n = 5); female: con-scramble (n = 4), CDAHFD-scramble (n = 6), CDAHFD-LIE (n = 6). (B) Serum ALT levels in male and female mice. Male mouse data points are represented as black circles and female mouse data points as gray circles. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 2 groups with multiple conditions. (C and D) Expression of S100a11 (C) and Mac2 (D) transcripts from the livers of AAV8-LIE–injected CDAHFD-fed mice. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 2 groups with multiple conditions. (E) Histological assessments of the liver sections via H&E staining (top row), MAC2 (galectin 3) staining (middle row), and Picrosirius red staining (bottom row) are demonstrated through representative images from evaluation of total number of samples as outlined in A. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Area of the Picrosirius red–positive collagen fibers per field was quantified using polarized microscopy. Each point represents 1 mouse with value averaged from 5 images (n = 4–6 mice per group). Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 2 groups with multiple conditions. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

With an aim to assess macrophage accumulation within the hepatic parenchyma, we quantified Mac2 transcripts. mRNA abundance of Mac2 was increased in CDAHFD-scr mouse livers, whereas CDAHFD-LIE had lower Mac2 transcripts, suggesting a reduction in macrophage infiltration (Figure 4D). Correspondingly, H&E-stained liver sections demonstrated that CDAHFD-scr mouse livers developed steatosis and inflammation (Figure 4E). In contrast, CDAHFD-LIE mouse livers demonstrated no difference in steatosis but had fewer immune infiltrates (Supplemental Figure 7I), indicating that murine LIE repression reduces inflammatory cell accumulation. Liver MAC2 expression by immunohistochemistry (Figure 4E) confirmed CDAHFD-LIE mouse livers to have reduced macrophage infiltration compared with the CDAHFD-scr controls, both in male and female mice. Picrosirius red staining, indicative of fibrosis, demonstrated that CDAHFD-scr male mice had substantial pericellular fibrosis with a reduction in the CDAHFD-LIE male mouse livers by quantification of the Picrosirius red–positive area (Figure 4, E and F). Fibrogenic gene assessment demonstrated upregulation of Timp1 and aSMA genes in the male CDAHFD-scr group compared with the con-scr, which were downregulated in the CDAHFD-LIE group (Supplemental Figure 7, J and K). Col1a1 transcripts followed a similar trend, although the data points did not achieve statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 7L). Picrosirius red staining and fibrogenic gene expression studies showed no fibrosis in the female CDAHFD-scr or the CDAHFD-LIE mouse livers compared with the con-scr mouse livers (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 7, J–L). Taken together, our data demonstrate that repression of a murine LIE element on the S100a11 promoter in a CDAHFD steatohepatitis model alleviated S100a11 upregulation and steatohepatitis.

In vivo repression of the murine hepatic LIE abrogates MASH induced by high-fat, -fructose, and -cholesterol diet. In parallel, we tested whether the LIE was functional in vivo in the high-fat, -fructose, and -cholesterol (FFC) dietary model of MASH, which, in addition to the histological features of MASH, recapitulates condition-defining cardiometabolic risks of obesity, insulin resistance, and dyslipidemia (45). In this model, insulin resistance and steatosis develop by 4 weeks of feeding (45); hence, we chose a 6-week duration of FFC feeding. Mice were injected with AAV8 viral vectors before 6 weeks of FFC feeding, to equilibrate Cre recombinase protein and respective sgRNA abundance within the transduced hepatocytes, as depicted (Figure 5A). Liver/body weight ratio across the groups did not show a statistically significant difference (Supplemental Figure 8A). The ALT level was higher following 6 weeks of FFC-diet feeding in the mice injected with the scrambled construct (FFC-scr) compared with the rodent chow diet–fed mice (CD-scr) (Figure 5B). We noted reduction of ALT in the FFC-LIE group compared with the FFC-scr group (Figure 5B). The iCre expression was comparable across all virally transduced liver samples (Supplemental Figure 8B). Consistent with previous observations, the FFC-scr mice had upregulation of the expression of S100a11 transcripts compared with CD-scr mice (Figure 5C). The FFC-LIE had attenuation of S100a11 transcripts compared with the FFC-scr controls (Figure 5C). Assessment of S100a10, S100a13, BiP, Atf2, and Ager demonstrated no nonspecific effect of the AAV8-LIE within the FFC-LIE mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 8, C–G). Histological assessment of the liver sections demonstrated that 6 weeks of FFC caused extensive steatosis, with notable inflammatory foci, compared with the CD-scr controls (Figure 5D). FFC-scr mouse liver sections showed increased steatosis compared with the CD-scr mice, while AAV8-LIE–injected FFC-fed mice showed a visual redistribution from macrovesicular to mixed macrovesicular and microvesicular steatosis compared with the FFC-scr mice. BODIPY staining of the liver sections and quantification demonstrated a range of steatosis in the FFC-fed mice; however, the levels were comparable between the FFC-scr and FFC-LIE mouse livers (Supplemental Figure 8, H and I). Assessment of the inflammatory foci demonstrated reduction within the FFC-LIE mouse groups compared with FFC-scr controls (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 8J). Assessment of macrophage accumulation by immunohistochemistry and qPCR also confirmed an increase in inflammatory macrophage abundance in FFC-scr and reduction in FFC-LIE mice (Figure 5, D and E). Picrosirius red staining demonstrated an increase in pericellular collagen fibers in FFC-scr compared with the CD-scr groups, with a reduction in fibrosis in the FFC-LIE mouse livers (Figure 5, D and F). qPCR analysis of mouse livers showed upregulation of Timp1, aSMA, and Mmp12 transcripts in FFC-scr mice compared with the CD-scr mice and downregulation in the FFC-LIE group to levels similar to those in CD-scr mice (Supplemental Figure 8, K–M). Taken together, our data demonstrate that repression of the murine LIE element on the S100a11 genomic region in FFC diet–fed dCas9-KRAB mice led to a definitive reduction in liver injury, inflammation, and fibrosis following the repression of an S100a11 transcriptional program.

Figure 5 In vivo repression of the murine hepatic LIE lowers FFC diet–induced MASH. (A) Schematic depicting the FFC diet regimen for the dCas9-KRAB mouse study. CD-scramble (n = 3), FFC-scramble (n = 5), FFC-LIE (n = 5). (B) Serum ALT levels. One-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 3 conditions. (C) Expression of S100a11 transcript in the livers of AAV8-LIE–injected FFC-fed mice compared with the AAV8-scr–injected FFC control mice. One-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 3 conditions. (D) Histological assessments of the liver sections via H&E staining (top row), MAC2 (galectin 3) staining (middle row), and Picrosirius red staining (bottom row) are demonstrated through representative images from a total number of slides as indicated in A. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Expression of Mac2 transcripts in the livers of AAV8-LIE–injected FFC-fed mice compared with the AAV8-scr–injected FFC control mice. One-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 3 conditions. (F) Area of the Picrosirius red–positive collagen fibers in the liver sections was quantified using polarized microscopy (n = 3–5 mice per group). Each point represents 1 mouse with values averaged from 5 images. One-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used to compare 3 conditions. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Fibrosis can be attenuated as a result of etiological reversal or as a result of direct effects on hepatic stellate cells. While we noted a reduction in injury and inflammation in both MASH models treated with LIE sgRNA, consistent with etiological reversal, we also asked whether S100A11 may have direct effects on hepatic stellate cells via its cognate receptor, the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE). We treated LX-2 cells (human hepatic stellate cell line) with recombinant human S100A11 protein and measured the expression of fibrogenic genes. S100A11 treatment upregulated aSMA, TIMP1, and COL1A1 transcripts compared with respective controls (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C), suggesting a potential hepatocyte to stellate cell signaling axis mediated by S100A11 in MASH. In our recent work (44), we have reported the interaction between S100A11 and RAGE in macrophages to be vital in the proinflammatory response in MASH livers. Thus, taken together, our results demonstrate that S100A11, enriched on EVs and derived from lipotoxic hepatocytes under the control of a LIE element, can have pleiotropic outcomes through signaling responses in macrophages and hepatic stellate cells.