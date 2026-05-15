Modulation of WNT and FGF18 enhances yield and subtype identity of hPSC-derived midbrain dopamine neurons

Sex as a biological variable. Our study used both male and female hPSC lines, as detailed below. For transplantation studies, we exclusively grafted female rats, as their body weight plateaus at a manageable size compatible with standard behavioral testing apparatuses and facilitating animal handling. Past studies comparing grafting into male and female hosts did not show significant differences in outcome (10).

hPSC culture. Human PSCs [WA09 (H9; 46XX, WiCell), MEL1 (46XY, University of Queensland), J1 (MRC5-derived hiPSC, MSKCC)] were cultured on Vitronectin (VTN-N, Thermo Fisher #A14700) coated dishes with Essential 8 media (Life Technologies #A1517001). Passage 35–55 hPSCs were used for the experiments. hPSCs were subcultured every 4–5 days by EDTA. All cell lines are cultured at 37°C with 5% CO 2 and routinely tested for mycoplasma.

Transfection of hPSC. hESCs were dissociated to single cells with Accutase (Innovative Cell Technologies # AT104) and plated at 250,000 cells/well in a vitronectin-coated 6-well plate in E8 supplemented with 10 μM Y-27632 ROCK inhibitor (Bio-Techne #1254/50). The following day, the media was replaced with mTeSR+CloneR (STEMCELL Technologies). Lipofectamine-DNA complexes (8 μL of Lipofectamine, 5 μg plasmid DNA per well) were assembled in Opti-MEM (Thermo #31985062) per manufacturer’s protocol. At 48 hours after transfection, hESCs were dissociated into single cells with Accutase, and GFP+ cells that received pX458 vector were isolated via FACS with a BD Aria6. Sorted cells were replated on vitronectin in E8 with CloneR. CloneR was withdrawn after 4 days, and clones were picked and assessed for deletion or transgene incorporation.

Generation of reporter lines. GPI targeting constructs were generated from a genomic DNA PCR with Q5 polymerase (New England Biolabs #M0494) amplifying ~500bp of homology per side and assembled with NEBuilder (New England Biolabs #E2621S). An sgRNA targeting GPI (GPI sgRNA: CTTCATCAAGCAGCAGCGCG) was co-transfected with its respective targeting constructs for line generation. hESC lines were transfected as described above. For reporter lines, a 1:5 ratio of sgRNA vector to targeting vector was used. Clones were screened via genomic PCR for the expected insertion.

Directed mDA neuron differentiation. hPSCs were dissociated into single cells using Accutase, and plated at 400K cells/cm2 onto Geltrex (Life Technologies, #A1413201) coated dishes with Neurobasal/N2/B27 media containing 2 mM L-glutamine, 500 ng/ml SHH C25II (R&D #464-SH), 250 nM LDN193189 (Stemgent #04-0074-02), 10 μM SB431542 (R&D systems #1614), 1μM CHIR99021 (R&D #4432), and 10 μM Rock inhibitor, which represents day 0 of differentiation, and cultured until day 3 without Rock inhibitor from day 1. From day 4 to day 6, cells were exposed to 6 μM CHIR. On day 7, LDN, SB, and SHH were withdrawn. On day 10, medium was changed to Neurobasal/B27/L-Glu supplemented with BDNF (20 ng/mL; R&D #248-BD), ascorbic acid (0.2 mM, Sigma #4034), GDNF (20 ng/mL; Peprotech #450-10), TGFβ3 (1 ng/mL; R&D #243-B3), dibutyryl cAMP (0.2 mM; Sigma #4043), and CHIR 3 μM. On day 11, cells were dissociated using Accutase and replated at 800K cells/cm2 on polyornithine (PO; 15 μg/mL)/ laminin (1 μg/mL)/fibronectin (2 μg/mL) coated dishes in mDA differentiation media (NB/B27/L-Glu, BDNF, ascorbic acid, GDNF, dbcAMP, and TGFβ3) until day 16. For Boost+, IWP2 (1 μM, Tocris Bioscience #3533) and FGF18 (100 ng/mL, Peprotech #100-28) were added from day 12–16. On day 16, cells were dissociated and plated using same procedure as day 11 and cultured until day 25 using mDA differentiation media+DAPT (10 μM, R&D #2634). On day 25, cells were dissociated using Accutase and replated at 200–300K cells/cm2) in mDA differentiation media+DAPT until endpoint. For the cryopreservation, day 16 mDA precursors dissociated with Accutase, washed, detached, made into single cells, pelleted and resuspended at 8 million cells/mL of STEM-CELLBANKER. A controlled-rate freezer (ThermoFisher) was used for cryopreservation.

Immunohistochemistry. Cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA; Affymetrix #MFCD00133991) in DPBS for 15 min at room temperature (RT) and washed with DPBS. Cells were permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 for 20 min and blocked with 2% BSA in DPBS for 30 min. Samples were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. After washing with DPBS, samples were incubated with secondary antibodies conjugated with Alexa Fluor 488- 555-, or 647- (Thermo Fisher) at 1:400 in 2% BSA (DPBS) for 1 hour at RT in shaking incubator. Samples were counterstained with DAPI and imaged by fluorescence microscope. Primary antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

RNA extraction and Real-time qRT-PCR. Total RNAs were isolated with TRIzol (QIAGEN) using the Direct-zol RNA MiniPrep kit (Zymo Research, #R2052). 1 μg of RNA was used to generate cDNA using the iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix (BioRad, #170-8841). Real-time qRT-PCR was performed using the SSoFAST EvaGreen Mix (BioRad) in a BioRad CFX96 Thermal Cycler. All reactions were performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Results were normalized to GAPDH. Primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Multi-electrode array recording. A 100-μL droplet of medium containing 300,000 hPSC-derived mDA neurons was seeded onto poly-l-lysine-coated complementary metal oxide semiconductor multi-electrode array probes (CMOS-MEA). 1.5 mL of medium was added after 1h of incubation and replaced every 3 days. MEA recordings were performed 24 h after medium change. 1 minute of spontaneous activity was sampled from 4096 electrodes using the BioCAM system and analyzed using BrainWave 4 software (3Brain AG, Switzerland). Spike detection was performed using Timing Spike Detection (PTSD) algorithm with a detection threshold of 9 standard deviations.

Single nuclei preparation. Nuclei isolation protocol was adopted from previous study (57). The striatum was grossly dissected, minced on ice into small chunks, and transferred using low-attachment p-1,000 pipet by resuspending them in 1 mL of ice-cold homogenization buffer (HM). Tissue resuspension in a glass dounce homogenizer was achieved with 10 strokes of the loose (A) pestle, followed by 20 strokes of the tight (B) pestle. The homogenized suspension was transferred to a pre-chilled low DNA-bind Eppendorf tube and centrifuged for 1,000g for 8 minutes at 4°C. The pellets were gently resuspended in 250 μL HM buffer and subsequently mixed with 250 μL of 50% iodixanol mixture. For density gradient purification, 500 μL of the nuclei suspension was layered over 500 μL of 29% iodixanol solution and centrifuged at 13,500g for 20 minutes at 4°C. The nuclei pellet was resuspended in nuclei storage buffer (NSB), counterstained with DAPI, and processed for FACS to enrich human nuclei. HM, NIM buffers, iodixanol solutions, and NSB were prepared as described (57), with actinomycin D (5 μg/mL), RNasin (40 U/μL), and Superasin (20 U/μL) added to both HM and NSB.

Single-molecule RNA fluorescent in situ hybridization (smFISH). ViewRNA Plus ViewRNA Cell Plus Assay Kit (Invitrogen) was used under RNase-free conditions throughout experiments. Adherent cells plated in a confocal-friendly plastic bottom 24 Well Black (Ibidi) plates were fixed and permeabilized for 15 min at RT with Fixation/Permeabilization solution and blocked for 20 min followed by incubation with primary TH antibody, followed by secondary Alexa Fluor 647 antibody (Invitrogen) for 1 h at RT to locate RNA puncta signals within a mature DA neuron. Following protein detection, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) and branched DNA amplification technology were used to amplify the signal detection of an RNA transcript. Z-stack images spanning the full cellular volume were acquired at 0.4-μm intervals using a Leica SP8 point-scanning confocal microscope equipped with a 63× oil-immersion objective and 3× optical zoom. Z-stacks were projected and analyzed using Imaris software to quantify RNA puncta within TH+ dopaminergic neurons. Eight fields of view per condition were analyzed across four independent differentiation batches. Gene targeting probes included human-specific PITX3 and NR4A2, designed by ThermoFisher. PITX3-Alexa 647 Type 6 (VA6-3168220-VCP) and NR4A2-Alexa 488 (VA4-3082508-VCP) were used in the experiment.

Intracellular protein staining and flow cytometry analysis. Cells were dissociated into single-cell suspensions using Accutase for 30 minutes at 37°C, washed with DMEM base medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and filtered via 30-μm cell strainer. Cells were fixed and permeabilized using BD Cytofix/Cytoperm solution for 30 minutes at 4°C, followed by three washes with BD Perm/Wash buffer (BD Biosciences, 554723). Cells were pelleted at 500g for 5 minutes at 4°C, resuspended, and incubated with primary antibodies diluted in Perm/Wash buffer for 30 minutes at 4°C. Primary antibodies against FOXA2, OTX2 (R&D Systems), and EN1 (Invitrogen) were used. Following primary antibody incubation, cells were washed and incubated with fluorophore-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:5,000) for 30 minutes at 4°C. After washing, cells were analyzed using a FACSAria III flow cytometer (BD Biosciences). Isotype and secondary-only controls were included to establish gating strategies.

Single-cell analysis. Samples were processed with 10x Chromium 3′ v3, aligned to GRCh38 (and mm10 for grafts) using Cell Ranger v5.0.0, filtered for human cells (grafts), and analyzed in Scanpy v1.9.3 after removing genes detected in fewer than five cells.

In vitro and graft datasets were processed separately with dataset-specific QC. In vitro cells with <500 or >2000 genes and >10% mitochondrial RNA were excluded. Graft cells were retained if they had 1000–5000 genes and <0.25% (1 month) or <1% (9 months) mitochondrial RNA to limit artifacts, doublets, and stressed cells. Highly variable genes were identified using default Scanpy settings, with regression of total counts and mitochondrial content. Data were normalized and log-transformed, and KNN graphs were built using 50 PCs and 10 neighbors for in vitro data, and 20 PCs with 20 neighbors for 1- and 9-month graft datasets. Batch effects were corrected using BBKNNClick or tap here to enter text. Cell communities were identified using the Leiden algorithm (resolution 1.0 in vitro; 0.9 at 1 month and 0.8 at 9 months in grafts), visualized by UMAP, and annotated using canonical markers. Cell-type connectivity was assessed using PAGA 16 in Scanpy, excluding unknown cells and retaining edges with weights >0.2. For TH+ or NR4A2+ subsets, data were processed with scran v1.22.1, selecting 2000 highly variable genes, computing 50 principal components, and constructing shared nearest neighbor graphs using buildSNNGraph.

Clusters were identified using the walktrap algorithm (cluster_walktrap, igraph v1.3.5) and visualized by UMAP. Differential expression was performed with Seurat, and pathway enrichment with clusterProfiler v4.2.2. Marker-positive cells were defined using gene-specific thresholds (median + 1 SD). Differences in marker co-expression between protocols were assessed by two-sided permutation tests (10,000 permutations), with p-values derived from the null distribution, and 95% confidence intervals estimated by bootstrap resampling (10,000 iterations).

Similarity score. To assess enrichment toward authentic midbrain DA neurons, we compared Boost and Boost+ cells to human fetal (in vitro and graft) and adult (graft only) midbrain DA single-cell references. We identified A9 (SOX6+) and A10 (CALB1+) signatures by computing the top differentially expressed genes (Wilcoxon rank-sum; Benjamini–Hochberg correction) from published fetal (49) and adult (52) datasets. The top 100 genes per signature were used to calculate per-cell similarity scores (mean expression of signature genes minus a random-gene baseline). Scores were visualized by protocol and compared across protocols and time points using the Mann–Whitney test with Benjamini–Hochberg correction.

Animals. Athymic nude rats (NIH-Foxn1rnu, 6-8 weeks old, female, Charles Rivers Laboratory) and NSG mice (NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ, 6-8 weeks old, male, Jackson Laboratory) were included in the studies.

6-OHDA lesioning and cell grafting. The animals were anesthetized by Isoflurane during the surgeries. For athymic nude rats, to establish unilateral medial forebrain bundle lesions of the nigro-striatal pathway, 6-OHDA solution (3.6 mg/mL in 0.2% ascorbic acid and 0.9% saline, Millipore) was stereotactically injected to (2.5 μL, Tooth bar set at −2.4, AP −4.4 mm, ML −1.2, VL −7.8; 3 μL, Tooth bar set at +3.4, AP −4.0 mm, ML −0.8, VL −8.0). Human PSC-derived day 16 mDA progenitors were resuspended at 100,000 ± 10,000 cells per microliter in transplantation medium consisting of neurobasal medium with 200 mM L-glutamine and 100 mM ascorbic acid (AA), 0.1% Kedbumin. The cell suspension was delivered to 4 deposits (1 μL per deposit) into the rat striatum (AP: +1 mm, ML: −2.8, VL: −4.7, −4.6, −4.5 and −4.4 mm from dura) or 2 deposits along the DV axis (1 μL per deposit) into the mouse striatum ([AP] +0.5 mm, [ML] +/–1.8 mm, [DV] –3.4 to –3.3 mm from dura) at the rate of 0.5–1 μL/min via a motorized stereotaxic injector (Model 53311, Stoelting company, IL, USA). The syringe was kept in place for 5 minutes, then withdrawn at 1 mm/min. All cells used for transplantation studies underwent proper quality control (QC) metrics prior to injection such as immunofluorescence, intracellular flow, qPCR, and trypan blue or AOPI viability assays.

Behavior tests. Amphetamine-induced rotation, ladder rung walking test, adhesive removal task were performed before transplantation, and at 1.5, 3, 4.5, 6 months after transplantation. The animals were habituated for 30 minutes before the behavior tests. For the amphetamine-induced rotation test, the rats were injected intraperitoneally with D-Amphetamine in saline (Sigma, 5 mg/kg). The rotations were recorded for 40 minutes and automatically counted by Ethovision XT 16. The data were presented as (Ipsilateral-contralateral) rotations per minute. The ladder rung walking test was performed on the foot misplacement corridor (Panlab) with irregular rung arrangements (54). The percentage of missed steps out of total steps was calculated. The adhesive removal task was performed with the adaptation that the adhesive tape was applied onto the forepaws (58). The time the animal required to remove the tape from the left paw was recorded.

Tissue processing, IHC, image processing and stereological analysis. Mice were anesthetized with pentobarbital and transcranially perfused using heparinized PBS (10 U/mL, pH 7.4), followed by 4% PFA in PBS. Brains were post-fixed in ice-cold 4% PFA for 18 hours, cryoprotected in 30% sucrose, frozen in O.C.T (Fisher Scientific), and cryosectioned at 30 μm onto Superfrost plus microscope slides (Fisher Scientific). Slides were air-dried for 18 hours at RT and stored at –80°C for long-term use. For immunolabeling, tissue sections were washed twice in PBS and permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 minutes. Sections were incubated with primary antibodies in 2% BSA and 0.25% Triton X-100 in PBS overnight at 4°C. The following day, samples were incubated with appropriate Alexa–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500) for 30 minutes at RT. All antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Rats were perfused with 4% PFA. Brain tissues were dissected and post-fixed with 4% PFA for 12 hours, then changed to 30% sucrose in 0.01 M PBS for 24 hours. The tissues were embedded in O.C.T (Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.) and cryosectioned at 30 μm. DAB staining was performed on a Leica Bond RX (MSKCC molecular cytology core) using EDTA-based epitope retrieval (ER2, 20 mins at 100°C), TH antibody (1 μg/mL, 60 min, RT), Leica Bond Polymer anti-rabbit HRP (8 min). DAB (10 min), and Hematoxylin counterstain (10 min) from the Polymer Refine Detection Kit (Leica, DS9800). After staining, sample slides were washed in water, dehydrated using ethanol gradient (70%, 90%, 100%), washed three times in HistoClear II (National Diagnostics, HS-202), and mounted in Permount (Fisher Scientific, SP15). Stained slides were scanned on a Panoramic Scanner (3DHistech) at 20x/0.8NA and analyzed by Caseviewer 2.4 software (3DHistech Ltd). Stereological estimation was performed using Stereo Investigator (MBF Bioscience) including optical fractionator probe (cell number) and Cavalieri estimation function (graft volume).

Electrophysiological recordings in cultured mDA neurons. Patch-clamp electrophysiological recordings were performed on randomly selected hPSC-derived mDA neurons at day 60 at RT in a Tyrode’s solution containing (in mM): 119 NaCl, 3 KCl, 10 glucose, 2 CaCl 2 , 1.2 MgCl 2 -6 H 2 O, 3.3 HEPES, and 2.7 HEPES-Na+ salt (pH 7.4, 270 mOsm). Whole-cell patch-clamp recordings were performed using borosilicate pipettes (3–4 MΩ) filled with K-gluconate internal solution, a MultiClamp 700B amplifier, and WinWCP software, as previously described (6). In each cell, input resistance (measured by −100 pA, 1s hyperpolarizing pulse), resting membrane potential, and spontaneous action potentials were monitored throughout the recording. Current-voltage relationship and evoked action potentials were measured by injecting a somatic current (1 s duration) from −30 to +20 pA in +10 pA increments and from 0 to +250 pA in +10 pA increments, respectively.

Electrophysiological recordings in grafted mDA neurons. Coronal striatal slices (250 μm thick) were prepared from adult mice using a vibratome (Leica VT1200) and ice-cold cutting solution containing (in mM): 194 sucrose, 30 NaCl, 26 NaHCO 3 , 4.5 KCl, 1 MgCl 2 -6 H 2 O, 1.2 NaH 2 PO 4 -6 H 2 O and 10 glucose. Slices were allowed to recover in the solution for 30 min at 34°C and then transferred to ACSF saline containing (in mM): 125 NaCl, 2.5 KCl, 26 NaHCO 3 , 2.4 CaCl 2 , 1.3 MgCl 2 -6 H 2 O and 0.8 NaH 2 PO 4 -6 H 2 O, and 10 glucose. Recordings were performed at 34 ± 2°C. For whole-cell current patch clamp recordings, K-gluconate pipette solution described for recording in culture was used. For a subset of voltage-clamp recordings to measure EPSCs, the pipette solution contained (in mM): 120 cesium-methanesulfonate, 11 glucose, 10 HEPES, 5 NaCl, 2 NaATP, 2 MgATP, 1.1 EGTA and 0.3 NaGTP (pH 7.3, 270–273 mOsm). In each cell, input resistance (measured by –50 pA, 1 s hyperpolarizing pulses), resting membrane potential, spontaneous action potentials and EPSCs were monitored throughout the recording. EPSCs were evoked using a concentric bipolar electrode (World Precision Instruments) placed approximately 100 μm away from recorded cells, with stimulation controlled by Master-9 (A.M.P.I) and the stimulation current intensity was controlled by Iso-flex (A.M.P.I). To examine the effect of the graft on striatal glutamatergic transmission, spiny projection neurons (SPNs) near the graft core or adjacent processes were patch clamped and their input resistance and baseline resting membrane potential were monitored in the current clamp mode. Voltage-current relationship was measured by injecting step current from −300 to + 100 pA with +50 pA increments. The excitability and the rheobase of SPNs were measured by injecting step current from 0 to +650 pA with +50 pA increments. Synaptic efficacy was measured by averaging 5 EPSCs (10 s intervals) at each stimulation intensity (0–25 μA, 100 μs duration). Recordings with >20% series change were excluded. Data were analyzed in Clampfit (Molecular Devices, CA) and were presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed by one-way and two-way ANOVA test with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (GraphPad Prism 8).

HPLC. mDA neurons were plated on PO/laminin/fibronectin-coated 24-well plates at 5 × 105 cells/well density on day 25 and used at day 60. HPLC with electrochemical detection as previously described (59). Briefly, cells were preincubated in fresh DMEM: F12 + N2 medium for 30 min. After exposure to either Tyrode’s saline alone or supplemented with high KCl (80 mM, Sigma) for 5 min at RT, supernatant was collected and immediately mixed with 0.2 M perchloric acid (1:1 volume) to deproteinize the sample and prevent dopamine auto-oxidation. Perchloric acid was also added into the wells with cells to measure intracellular DA concentration. After 10 min incubation at RT, samples were centrifuged at 10,000 g for 5 min at 4°C, supernatant was collected, stored at –80°C and analyzed within two weeks. DA concentrations in each group of samples were normalized to the levels in the corresponding control group; data were averaged from 2 independent experiments. The intracellular and extracellular DA concentrations were divided by the fraction of DA neurons in each group (0.25 in Boost and 0.41 in Boost+). Those percentages were derived from the scRNA-seq analysis.

Statistics. In all studies, animals were randomized into different groups. Data were represented as mean ± SD unless indicated as mean± SEM. The number of cases in groups is specified in the figure legends. One-way ANOVA was applied, and an unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used between 2 groups unless otherwise indicated. Welch’s correction was applied to data with unequal SDs. Probability (p) values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 9. To reduce the observation bias, the individuals who performed the experiments were blinded to group assignments in all procedures. Animals without any grafts due to technical failure during transplantation were not included in the graft analyses.

Study approval. The use of human PSCs in this experimental setting has been approved by the Tri-Institutional ESCRO committee (Tri-SCI ESCRO; New York, NY). All animal procedures were approved by our Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC; MSKCC, New York, NY) and follow NIH guidelines.

Data availability. All sc/snRNA-seq data have been deposited in the ArrayExpress database at EMBL-EBI (www.ebi.ac.uk/arrayexpress/) under accession no. E-MTAB-14729. Supporting data values for all figures are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.